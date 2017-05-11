E!: Amal Clooney ‘won’t hire a live-in or full-time nanny’ when the twins come

I have to keep reminding myself that any day now, we’re going to get news of Beyonce’s babies and the Clooney babies. Which set of twins are you more excited about? I think the Clooney twins will be more exciting long-term, just because of the narrative of “Perpetual Bachelor George Clooney becomes a first-time father.” But I’m very excited about Bey’s babies too. Anyway, E! News has an update on the situation with the Clooney Babies. Some details:

Amal is taking it easy, and she’ll give birth in London: Amal has been taking it easy as she continues to advocate on behalf of the Yazidis in Iraq—a cause near and dear to her heart. “Amal is trying not to overexert herself,” a source tells E! News exclusively, adding that she’ll give birth in London. “She’s been very sensible throughout this pregnancy.” Amal’s maternity leave. “She plans to be back at work around six months after giving birth, but her schedule will be greatly different than before,” the source says. “A lot of time spent working at home. She has a great office set up at the Sonning house.” According to the source, Amal has no intention of quitting the career she’s worked so hard for. The Clooneys will raise the twins in Britain: Ahead of the twins’ arrival, the source says the couple consulted with Ilse Crawford, a London-based interior designer who focuses on human needs and “has a somewhat holistic approach to design.” According to the source, Amal and George waited until she was six months pregnant before they had the twins’ nursery decorated, because “they didn’t want to rush or jinx things.” The Clooneys chose many of the items themselves. When they visited Paris in February, for example, they bought a few items at a boutique called Baudou and shipped them to the U.K. No nanny? The couple has also decided that after the twins come home, they won’t hire a live-in or full-time nanny. Instead, they’ll have a night nurse to help set a sleeping schedule in the beginning. Amal’s mom, journalist Baria Alamuddin, has expressed that she would like to be involved, too.

You guys know me, I don’t have a strong opinion about nannies and night nurses and whatever. If you can afford it and you’re honest about it, I say why not? Get a night nurse. Get a pack of nannies. Just don’t claim that you’re doing everything by yourself and that you are the most perfect earth mother to ever mother-superior (which Amal hasn’t done… yet?). As for the rest of it… while I knew that George had bought that huge property in Britain, I guess I didn’t realize that George was devoted to the idea of moving full time to Britain and raising his kids there. That… feels like a phase. I’m just saying, he’s an LA guy. I think he’ll genuinely get bored with living in the English countryside with Amal and two screaming babies.