Nicole Kidman & Giada De Laurentiis probably hate each other now, just FYI

I don’t know why Ellen DeGeneres even brings on celebrity chefs to her show. No, scratch that – I think Ellen would be better served if she just did the cooking segments one-on-one, just herself and the chef. When you add a third person, it can get tricky. Sometimes you’ll get a genius moment, but usually it’s just awkward. Which is what happened yesterday on The Ellen Show. Giada De Laurentiis was there to shill a new season of her Food Network show, plus she was promoting her new Las Vegas restaurant. Ellen invited Nicole Kidman to participate in the segment and sh-t got rude pretty quickly. Here’s the video:
I like the way Nicole is just trying to copy whatever Giada is doing. Personally, I think Nicole is the stand-out here – she was actually trying to pick up some cooking tips and have some friendly banter with both Giada and Ellen. Giada was trying to micromanage and she was too hurried. By the time they get to the focaccia, you can tell that Giada is feeling a bit snippy. Nicole tries to say something about how cooking can feel overwhelming to her and Giada’s advice was just to cook one thing at a time (which… is not realistic for most working moms, right?). Then Ellen and Nicole make fun of Giada’s “tough” focaccia and Nicole ended up spitting it out. Was this supposed to be funny and delightful? It was not. The vibe just felt “off.”
Also: in other awkward-televised-cooking-segment news, Page Six reports that Sandra Lee was a total bitch to Paul Ryan during a recent appearance on Fox & Friends. The backstory here is that Sandra is Andrew Cuomo’s official girlfriend, Cuomo being the current governor of New York and a Democrat. I have no idea why Sandra Lee would even go on Fox & Friends, but she did and when Paul Ryan tried to join in her cooking segment, she apparently said, “I need you to go away.” She was apparently very “frosty” to him and a source says, “She simply does not believe in anything Ryan believes in.” Yeah, nor do I. I actually think Sandra Lee is awesome if she really did tell Paul Ryan to go to the corner and not eat her food. I would not cook for that motherf–ker either.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
If Sandra Lee insulted Paul Ryan to his face, I will forgive her for all the terrible food she cooked on her FN show, including the Kwanza cake.
If you are having a bad day, pour yourself a glass a wine and watch the YouTube video of her making that cake. I can’t believe she was serious (or sober) when she made it
I’ve always thought Sandra Lee is batshit crazy – now I think she is crazy awesome. Anyone who sends that shithead Ryan to a corner…
Ashipper, You took the words right out of my mouth! Or those aweful no bake cookies: chocolate frosting and powdered sugar YUCK
Giada could always be a lingerie model if the cooking thing goes away, girl loves to show off her girls. Happy “hump” Day!
I think Giada (and the world) learned a lesson today: do not come for the Snow Queen unless she sends for you. #TeamNicole
Exactly. And let’s just be fair and admit that the ice queen was making a real effort here going along with whatever that lady was doing but she kept ignoring it and rushing things (how do you teach someone how to cook when you just rush and not really explain anything?). Mixed with Ellen overgoing her “I am useless in the kitchen” act, I think that the Nicole came off the best in here. Probably because she is an ice queen, I woild have exploded long before that awkward segment was over.
Nicole Cooks in Couture is a show I wanna see.
I wish Nicole would adopt her Big Little Lies look. She looks so beautiful with her natural hair color and not half as botoxy? so beautiful .
I was thinking the exact same thing. She looked so much younger and more natural in big little lies. She’s very likable in this clip too
The faces Nicole was making were legendary. Giada has always been insufferable
This is why I’m not a fan of cooking. I can cook (I’m decent), and only do it when I have to, but I hate cooking in general (baking is worse). The timing, the anxiety, the rushing, the ingredients, etc..
I’m glad I know how to cook to feed myself, but I normally avoid it and just cook simple things (like boiling rice, pasta, frying meat, baking fish or chicken) daily. Anything more complicated than that, I just avoid it unless it’s necessary or I randomly get that ‘I want to cook something different/complex’ today (which is once in a blue moon). Both my parents like to cook, usually complex things (they’re from a traditional background where you cook without complaint), but my sister and I are the opposite of our parents.
I want to laugh at and console Giada at the same time. I cannot stand Giada and think her recipes are terrible, but someone negatively criticizing your food and spitting it out on national television is embarrassing. But, she is not new to this game, she has been doing segments like this for years and should know how to time manage and to keep an even temper while in front of large groups of people. I would have clapped back too if she got snippy with me.
Sandra Lee is the gold in my eyes. Yes, it was rude and she could have handled it a lot better but she did what she did. Plus, some people need their personal space when they are about to go live on television; I guess she is one of them.
Usually the chef focuses on Ellen so the 3rd is typically left out. I think Nicole wanted to be part of the experience and just stand there.
Hahaha! Giada can be insufferable at times. My husband and I hate watch some of her shows, she even makes Bobby seem less annoying! Her food usually doesn’t look that good, she’s more about showing for self off.
If Sandra Lee told up Paul Ryan then she’s my new favorite chef!
She kept throwing third person digs at Nicole like she wasn’t there. I think Nicole handled it graciously.
This made me like Nicole even more,plus she was actually trying to cook and learn.
