Nicole Kidman & Giada De Laurentiis probably hate each other now, just FYI

I don’t know why Ellen DeGeneres even brings on celebrity chefs to her show. No, scratch that – I think Ellen would be better served if she just did the cooking segments one-on-one, just herself and the chef. When you add a third person, it can get tricky. Sometimes you’ll get a genius moment, but usually it’s just awkward. Which is what happened yesterday on The Ellen Show. Giada De Laurentiis was there to shill a new season of her Food Network show, plus she was promoting her new Las Vegas restaurant. Ellen invited Nicole Kidman to participate in the segment and sh-t got rude pretty quickly. Here’s the video:

I like the way Nicole is just trying to copy whatever Giada is doing. Personally, I think Nicole is the stand-out here – she was actually trying to pick up some cooking tips and have some friendly banter with both Giada and Ellen. Giada was trying to micromanage and she was too hurried. By the time they get to the focaccia, you can tell that Giada is feeling a bit snippy. Nicole tries to say something about how cooking can feel overwhelming to her and Giada’s advice was just to cook one thing at a time (which… is not realistic for most working moms, right?). Then Ellen and Nicole make fun of Giada’s “tough” focaccia and Nicole ended up spitting it out. Was this supposed to be funny and delightful? It was not. The vibe just felt “off.”

Also: in other awkward-televised-cooking-segment news, Page Six reports that Sandra Lee was a total bitch to Paul Ryan during a recent appearance on Fox & Friends. The backstory here is that Sandra is Andrew Cuomo’s official girlfriend, Cuomo being the current governor of New York and a Democrat. I have no idea why Sandra Lee would even go on Fox & Friends, but she did and when Paul Ryan tried to join in her cooking segment, she apparently said, “I need you to go away.” She was apparently very “frosty” to him and a source says, “She simply does not believe in anything Ryan believes in.” Yeah, nor do I. I actually think Sandra Lee is awesome if she really did tell Paul Ryan to go to the corner and not eat her food. I would not cook for that motherf–ker either.