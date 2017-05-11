Peta Murgatroyd on Maksim Chmerkovskiy: ‘We know we’re together forever’



Peta Murgatroyd, 30, is covering the June edition of Fit Pregnancy with her adorable four-month-old son, Shai. (This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Shai as both Peta and Maksim have been posting photos and videos of him to Instagram.) She’s been engaged to Shai’s father, fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, since December, 2015 and their wedding is scheduled for next month on Long Island.

Peta has been open on social media about the fact that she was surprised that she didn’t snap back right away after giving birth. Like most women, it took her some time and a lot of work for her stomach and body to recover. Unlike other celebrity moms, her posts seemed more genuine to me in that her post-baby selfies weren’t photoshopped or glamorous. She just looked like she had a postpartum pooch, I remember that time well, and like a woman who had been athletic all her life trying to adjust to her new reality. Peta touches on those topics in her Fit Pregnancy interview, which is apt, and she also gushes over her baby and her relationship with Maksim. I don’t watch DWTS or know her too well but I do like reading her interviews. She’s incredibly candid. Here’s a portion and there’s even more on Fit Pregnancy:

On finding out she was pregnant

“Maks and I were so careful, but one night we weren’t. Days later I had this massive hot flash and I thought, ‘I better take a test.’ So I did. ‘What?! How?!’ A tear went down my cheek, because I didn’t know what to do. I was thinking, ‘Do I go to work? Do I call 100 people?’ I called Maks, who was in Vegas, and said, ‘Well, I’m pregnant.’ He thought I was kidding. When I told him I wasn’t, he said, ‘Wow, that’s good, babe’ in kind of a monotone. It was really weird! He added, ‘I’m in a car full of people. I love you so much. I’ll call you back.’ He did a few minutes later and he was absolutely thrilled and came straight home to celebrate. “We know we’re together forever. Shai is the basis of our love, and we’re just so happy.” She was surprised she didn’t snap back right away

“I still looked five months pregnant right after I gave birth. A friend who came to the hospital said, ‘Oh, you sure there’s not another one in there?’ I laughed, then went into the bathroom and cried. I’d just had this beautiful kid. I was high on life. That was a joke that I didn’t need to hear. Back home, I didn’t recognize my body. I had massive DDD boobs. It was overwhelming. So I posted a selfie on Instagram as a way to reach out to other women. I’m a dancer who is usually pretty damn fit, and I looked like a different person. Now I know you have to give yourself time.” She calls her nanny a “godsend”

“At first, I had no idea what I was doing. I’d never even held a newborn before. I was nervous, and I didn’t want to make any mistakes. I tried to give Shai a bath and he was so slippery, I felt like I was going to drop him, so I had my nanny do it for weeks. She’s a godsend. She said, “You’ll do it when you’re ready.’ And eventually I did. Now his bathtime is one of my favorite times of the day.” Breastfeeding has its challenges

“Shai latched on right away, so that was incredible. What they don’t tell you is when breast milk comes in, your boobs go rock-hard. That was super painful! I had Maks in the shower with me, massaging my boobs. My nipples were bleeding too. But now, breastfeeding is totally fine. I even look forward to pumping. I write notes on my phone, watch videos, plan my choreography. The only funny part is my left boob no longer produces anything. All the milk comes from my right boob. Everybody at work knows I’ve got one big boob. It’s hysterical.”

[From Fit Pregnancy]

That interview is really dishy, right? There’s even more in there, including a harrowing story about how Shai got a bacterial infection when he was just 11 days old and had to be hospitalized, and how she was eight weeks pregnant when she won Dancing With the Stars with her dance partner, Nyle DiMarco. DiMarco figured out she was pregnant before she told him because her “boobs had grown and Maks was bringing me food every day.” As for the quote in the title about how she knows she’ll be with Maksim forever… I have honestly never felt this way about anyone. I don’t know if it was a self-fulfilling thing, if I saw the signs or if I was just being realistic. I do like her though and hope this works out for them.

I'm 4 months now and I eat EVERYTHING 😍 A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on May 4, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

LOOK AT THOSE EYES!

Good Morning 👶🏻 #myeverything #hehasprobioticonhisface A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Apr 22, 2017 at 10:04am PDT