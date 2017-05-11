The reviews for ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’ are pretty terrible

'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' film premiere - Arrivals

Here are some photos from last night’s London premiere of King Arthur: No One Wanted This (real title: Legend of the Sword). I’m including photos of Charlie Hunnam, Poppy Delevingne, David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham. David has a smallish role in the film, and Brooklyn was his “date” for the premiere. I kind of think Brooklyn is trying way too hard to look cool, right? Charlie looked nice though – he’s really found a haircut that works for him and he doesn’t look so flesh-beardy these days.

There are some nicer stories and interviews with Charlie going around, but nothing incredibly notable. He was profiled by the New York Times, but there’s no news there other than he’s still pretty happy that he backed out of Fifty Shades of Grey. There are also a lot of stories about how Charlie is BFFs with… Marilyn Manson? Apparently, they’re very tight. They cook together. Marilyn calls him one of the most handsome men in the world.

But really, the real story is that King Arthur sucks. The reviews are terrible. The film currently has a 24% all-critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, although that’s up from 19% earlier this week. Among top critics, the film is bottoming out at (gulp) 6%. The reviews are scathing and considering the film’s release was pushed back at least a half-dozen times, I don’t think anyone should be surprised.

Hilariously, some of the worst reviews are for Beckham’s cameo. The Telegraph’s critic wrote: “Even the sword-pulling scene itself is sabotaged from within by a David Beckham cameo that goes on for line after forehead-slapping line, and saps the moment of its mythic excitement. The former footballer appears under facial scarring make-up as one of Vortigern’s soldiers, and shows just about enough dramatic range to have played the stone the sword got stuck in.” Here’s the clip:

King Arthur Legend of the Sword European premiere

King Arthur Legend of the Sword European premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

27 Responses to “The reviews for ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’ are pretty terrible”

  1. Millennial says:
    May 11, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Honestly, Charlie should have just played Christian Grey. He’d have done better than Jaime Dornan, and his career likely would have recovered respectably a la Robert Pattinson post-Twilight. Instead he’s making big budget garbage.

  2. Jem says:
    May 11, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Isn’t Johnny Depp also BFFs with Manson?

  3. astrid says:
    May 11, 2017 at 8:49 am

    What kind of crazy-ugly suit is DB wearing in the last photo?

  4. Linda says:
    May 11, 2017 at 8:51 am

    David Beckham ‘shows just about enough dramatic range to have played the stone the sword got stuck in.’ This is why I read movie reviews.

  5. Jenns says:
    May 11, 2017 at 8:51 am

    I knew it would be bad, but I was hoping for a Rocky 4 kind of bad. An awesome movie, even though it’s kind of terrible.

    But after reading the reviews, this movie sounds like a loud and messy dud.

  6. Myrto says:
    May 11, 2017 at 8:52 am

    I love the King Arthur legend so I went to see this movie without reading the reviews. Huge mistake. It was AWFUL. Like absolutely terrible. I walked out of the movie theatre after one hour because it was just so bad. The only good thing about this movie was Charlie Hunnam.

  7. seesittellsit says:
    May 11, 2017 at 8:56 am

    They never can leave a classic story to speak for itself. One look at the trailers, and you knew what you were getting: an adaptation of a layered, magical story turned into a bloated violent gore soaked piece of crap. I love literature and I love magic. The Arthurian legend is a wonderful blend of both. This – not. It’s too bad, I really like Charlie Hunnam but he can’t seem to find quite the right vehicle. Crimson Peak and now this . . .

  8. Jegede says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Brooklyn looks so much like Victoria’s brother. )))

    Kinda sucks when David Beckham is your dad.

  9. grabbyhands says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Guy Ritchie needs go back to making the movies he’s really good at – Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch etc. And I am still waiting for a sequel to Rock n Rolla.

  10. Craicshenaigans says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Like were expecting the deep villain movie voice in that scene..but it’s more Bart Simpson with an english accent..

  11. Bridget says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:19 am

    This movie looks so bad I can’t even get through a preview without rolling my eyes. Guy Richie is such a hack.

  12. StressyStudent says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:29 am

    I went to a free student preview of this movie on Monday in London and when the David Beckham scene was on the audience burst into laughter at how ridiculous he was! It was actually hilarious :P

    I thought the movie’s fight scenes were pretty bad ass and the special effects were awesome of course, but any serious scene was laughable. Also all the women in the movie were either witches, mythical sea creatures or princesses only around to be stabbed by the bad guy. There was so much room to have a ass-kicking female soldier, a la Brienne of GoT, but Guy Ritchie can’t write for women.

    Don’t waste your money guys, this movie is not worth it.

  13. detritus says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:33 am

    I read the article yesterday about the things you don’t know about Hunnam.
    It was not appealing, but I’d like to know more about his organized crime connections. His dad did not sound like a good man.

