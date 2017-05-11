The reviews for ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’ are pretty terrible

Here are some photos from last night’s London premiere of King Arthur: No One Wanted This (real title: Legend of the Sword). I’m including photos of Charlie Hunnam, Poppy Delevingne, David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham. David has a smallish role in the film, and Brooklyn was his “date” for the premiere. I kind of think Brooklyn is trying way too hard to look cool, right? Charlie looked nice though – he’s really found a haircut that works for him and he doesn’t look so flesh-beardy these days.

There are some nicer stories and interviews with Charlie going around, but nothing incredibly notable. He was profiled by the New York Times, but there’s no news there other than he’s still pretty happy that he backed out of Fifty Shades of Grey. There are also a lot of stories about how Charlie is BFFs with… Marilyn Manson? Apparently, they’re very tight. They cook together. Marilyn calls him one of the most handsome men in the world.

But really, the real story is that King Arthur sucks. The reviews are terrible. The film currently has a 24% all-critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, although that’s up from 19% earlier this week. Among top critics, the film is bottoming out at (gulp) 6%. The reviews are scathing and considering the film’s release was pushed back at least a half-dozen times, I don’t think anyone should be surprised.

Hilariously, some of the worst reviews are for Beckham’s cameo. The Telegraph’s critic wrote: “Even the sword-pulling scene itself is sabotaged from within by a David Beckham cameo that goes on for line after forehead-slapping line, and saps the moment of its mythic excitement. The former footballer appears under facial scarring make-up as one of Vortigern’s soldiers, and shows just about enough dramatic range to have played the stone the sword got stuck in.” Here’s the clip: