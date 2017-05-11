The reviews for ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’ are pretty terrible

Here are some photos from last night’s London premiere of King Arthur: No One Wanted This (real title: Legend of the Sword). I’m including photos of Charlie Hunnam, Poppy Delevingne, David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham. David has a smallish role in the film, and Brooklyn was his “date” for the premiere. I kind of think Brooklyn is trying way too hard to look cool, right? Charlie looked nice though – he’s really found a haircut that works for him and he doesn’t look so flesh-beardy these days.
There are some nicer stories and interviews with Charlie going around, but nothing incredibly notable. He was profiled by the New York Times, but there’s no news there other than he’s still pretty happy that he backed out of Fifty Shades of Grey. There are also a lot of stories about how Charlie is BFFs with… Marilyn Manson? Apparently, they’re very tight. They cook together. Marilyn calls him one of the most handsome men in the world.
But really, the real story is that King Arthur sucks. The reviews are terrible. The film currently has a 24% all-critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, although that’s up from 19% earlier this week. Among top critics, the film is bottoming out at (gulp) 6%. The reviews are scathing and considering the film’s release was pushed back at least a half-dozen times, I don’t think anyone should be surprised.
Hilariously, some of the worst reviews are for Beckham’s cameo. The Telegraph’s critic wrote: “Even the sword-pulling scene itself is sabotaged from within by a David Beckham cameo that goes on for line after forehead-slapping line, and saps the moment of its mythic excitement. The former footballer appears under facial scarring make-up as one of Vortigern’s soldiers, and shows just about enough dramatic range to have played the stone the sword got stuck in.” Here’s the clip:
Honestly, Charlie should have just played Christian Grey. He’d have done better than Jaime Dornan, and his career likely would have recovered respectably a la Robert Pattinson post-Twilight. Instead he’s making big budget garbage.
But 50 shades did even worse than Arthur. Part 2 has 9% on RT right now.
He dodged a bullet there. Caught one here, tho.
I think he would have picked up a legion of devoted female fans though. The fanbase he developed as Jax Teller is hardcore enough to have gone after his girlfriend, which sucks for his personal life (and hers) but is good for his career. Probs better to do 50 Shades than this nonsense.
I would not have wanted to see Matt Bomer’s career tied to the 50 Shades crap, but he would have made a hella good Christian.
Agree on Bomer. He would have been fantastic as Grey.
Isn’t Johnny Depp also BFFs with Manson?
Johnny ain’t beautiful anymore, so Manson moved on to greener pastures! Lol
What kind of crazy-ugly suit is DB wearing in the last photo?
David Beckham ‘shows just about enough dramatic range to have played the stone the sword got stuck in.’ This is why I read movie reviews.
I know, right? LOL!
I LOVE reading film reviews, much more than contemporary art reviews (which is my line of work, wooppss).
It is a SCIENTIFIC FACT (in my head) that the worse the movie, the better the reviews! 😂
I knew it would be bad, but I was hoping for a Rocky 4 kind of bad. An awesome movie, even though it’s kind of terrible.
But after reading the reviews, this movie sounds like a loud and messy dud.
I love the King Arthur legend so I went to see this movie without reading the reviews. Huge mistake. It was AWFUL. Like absolutely terrible. I walked out of the movie theatre after one hour because it was just so bad. The only good thing about this movie was Charlie Hunnam.
They never can leave a classic story to speak for itself. One look at the trailers, and you knew what you were getting: an adaptation of a layered, magical story turned into a bloated violent gore soaked piece of crap. I love literature and I love magic. The Arthurian legend is a wonderful blend of both. This – not. It’s too bad, I really like Charlie Hunnam but he can’t seem to find quite the right vehicle. Crimson Peak and now this . . .
They would have done better converting EXCALIBUR to IMAX and screening that.
Brooklyn looks so much like Victoria’s brother. )))
Kinda sucks when David Beckham is your dad.
I think he’s better looking than David.
First time I’ve ever heard that.
Early David Beckham was gorgeous, if weedy Brooklyn was a random guy down the streets of London, no one would look twice.
If his parents weren’t the Beckhams he would not be a “model.” Very ordinary.
Guy Ritchie needs go back to making the movies he’s really good at – Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch etc. And I am still waiting for a sequel to Rock n Rolla.
Like were expecting the deep villain movie voice in that scene..but it’s more Bart Simpson with an english accent..
yeah that voice is no good.
I will still go see it, love costume dramas and I will watch Charlie Hunam in anything.
That’s what struck me. Beckham has such a weak, whiney voice. It surprised me.
This movie looks so bad I can’t even get through a preview without rolling my eyes. Guy Richie is such a hack.
I went to a free student preview of this movie on Monday in London and when the David Beckham scene was on the audience burst into laughter at how ridiculous he was! It was actually hilarious
I thought the movie’s fight scenes were pretty bad ass and the special effects were awesome of course, but any serious scene was laughable. Also all the women in the movie were either witches, mythical sea creatures or princesses only around to be stabbed by the bad guy. There was so much room to have a ass-kicking female soldier, a la Brienne of GoT, but Guy Ritchie can’t write for women.
Don’t waste your money guys, this movie is not worth it.
I read the article yesterday about the things you don’t know about Hunnam.
It was not appealing, but I’d like to know more about his organized crime connections. His dad did not sound like a good man.
