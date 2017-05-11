Duchess Kate in a Wickstead coatdress in Luxembourg: lovely or tedious?

I forgot this was happening, but here we go. The Duchess of Cambridge made a solo trip to Luxembourg today to help mark the 150th anniversary of the country’s independence. As we keep hearing, Kate and William are being billed – or perhaps they are billing themselves – as Britain’s new “Brexit ambassadors.” Britain is trying to cozy up to its European allies in the wake of Brexit, because many trade deals need to be renegotiated and more. It’s not like Kate and William are actually negotiating anything, by the way. They are soft-power diplomats, going into countries and doing happy, friendly photo-ops and trying to remind allies of their historic connections to Britain.
All of which means that Kate will actually be expected to A) do her part and B) actually travel solo. Kate is very much the heroine in her own Jane Austen novel, so she tends to avoid traveling alone, lest word of her ruination get back to London. By “alone,” I do mean “without William or some other royal,” by the way. Kate was totally traveling with staff, and probably some British diplomats and government handlers.
For the day’s activities, Kate wore a pale blue coatdress by Emilia Wickstead, one of her favorite British designers. I like this coatdress in a general sense, in that it’s flattering, a nice color and the heaviness of the fabric means that the skirt is unlikely to give us a Marilyn Moment should a gust of wind chance by. But I also feel like Kate has a million coatdresses that look just like this? You can read more about “Princess Kate” and her trip to Luxembourg here at People.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News.
Is she pregnant or did she have another round of filler injections/Botox?
It’s a joke that they send people like her as “Brexit ambassadors”. No politician cares what Kate or Wills have to say and I don’t even think these two care about Brexit and its consequences. It’s just another trip (that has no influence whatsoever) to justify their existence.
When other royals tour for trade reasons they usually visit companies/factories for the purpose of raising awareness of the trade relations. Not policy talk but a simple tour with pictures of them pointing at the goods. Publicity.
Not these two. Visit museums and eat fancy dinners. Obviously this is the best tact for keeping trade relations tight.
I like the red dress.
Yes, I want that red dress!
Kate’s skin looks great in these pics! Her face also looks a lot fuller as well. I wish she would wear less coatdresses with the flared out hems and wear more form fitting dresses. Either that or try more bold colors and patterns.
Who does her makeup? She fell into a rouge box again.
She looks pregnant. Jmo
I think it looks very nice. I am someone who runs hot and claustrophobic, so the idea of coat dresses makes my skin crawl.
70/80s soap opera hairstyle.
Royals are a waste of space and taxpayer money.
So goddamn true
I’m surprised there are no photo-ops with Guillaume and his wife.
His wife (in the ugly red dress) is the one walking with her in the third photo. But hey, two of the laziest married-in royal spouses actually showed up to work on the same day.
Kate and her “clown-cheeks”.
I like the coat, that’s it.
Imo, she would look better with a Queen-Letizia-haircut.
Is there a British royal who cares about this whole Brexit thing? I mean, it won’t affect them at all…
It’s a nice colour and cut (for once, her waist isn’t hiked up under her bust to extend the appearance of her legs) but it looks a little warm and heavy for a May appearance.
I love Luxembourg. It is a gorgeous little jewel of a country. I wish someone would appoint me Brexit ambassador so I could travel around Europe while wearing nice clothes, meeting interesting people, and seeing national treasures.
It’s a nice coat but in the end it’s just another boring outfit worn by Dolittle and I also try to ignore her favorite boring nude heels from now on.
She looks nice, even her hair looks better than usual. The coatdress is lovely though I’d make the skirt a bit less voluminous but the color is great on her.
She really does buy/wear the same things over and over again doesn’t she? She looks nice and as previous posters said, everything fits, good tailoring, appropriate etc but haven’t we seen her in a pale blue dress coat multiple times? Is this new or a recycle?
I don’t mind the coat dress, the colour is nice but its those bloody beige shoes – I hate those LK Bennet things with a passion.
I prefer the Heredity Grand Duchess’s outfit. I love the red dress and the shoes are OK with it, tho she would have gotten away with black or a darker red.
Emilia Wickstead isn’t British she’s from New Zealand. And she has this exact coatdress in three different colours now. Green that she wore on Paddy’s Day, yellow/gold that she wore in Bhutan and to the Order of the Thistle and now today’s blue. She must be roasting. its over 20C there today and shes in a thick woolen coat. Brand new Kiki’s too. So that’s probably more than £5000 there. The crowds outside are laughable. Most places are empty and those that have people aren’t even one person deep. There’s more in Ireland for Charles and Camilla than for Kate.
The crowds for the royals seem to have decreased over the last few years. Only the Queen draws big crowds.
If you already have a score of light blue coatdresses in your closet, why not splurge on another? If you check the Daily Mail pics, you’ll see the terrible tailoring on the belt at the back, and while you’re there, note how her wiglets are not blending well to the rest of her hair at the back of her head. The styling is a yawn.
You’re right about her hair/wiglets. I didn’t notice it before I read your comment.
Willnot and Kannot actually doing something? Shocking.
OMG! Did she cut her hair? It looks a little better. Too bad it’s another coatdress (with the waist hiked up to her boobs) with nude heels and clown makeup….Jeez! She’s so forgettable, just blah. And for this dud and her family, the Brits are paying millions of pounds a year in support. I’d ask for my money back. SMH
