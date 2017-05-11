Duchess Kate in a Wickstead coatdress in Luxembourg: lovely or tedious?

I forgot this was happening, but here we go. The Duchess of Cambridge made a solo trip to Luxembourg today to help mark the 150th anniversary of the country’s independence. As we keep hearing, Kate and William are being billed – or perhaps they are billing themselves – as Britain’s new “Brexit ambassadors.” Britain is trying to cozy up to its European allies in the wake of Brexit, because many trade deals need to be renegotiated and more. It’s not like Kate and William are actually negotiating anything, by the way. They are soft-power diplomats, going into countries and doing happy, friendly photo-ops and trying to remind allies of their historic connections to Britain.

All of which means that Kate will actually be expected to A) do her part and B) actually travel solo. Kate is very much the heroine in her own Jane Austen novel, so she tends to avoid traveling alone, lest word of her ruination get back to London. By “alone,” I do mean “without William or some other royal,” by the way. Kate was totally traveling with staff, and probably some British diplomats and government handlers.

For the day’s activities, Kate wore a pale blue coatdress by Emilia Wickstead, one of her favorite British designers. I like this coatdress in a general sense, in that it’s flattering, a nice color and the heaviness of the fabric means that the skirt is unlikely to give us a Marilyn Moment should a gust of wind chance by. But I also feel like Kate has a million coatdresses that look just like this? You can read more about “Princess Kate” and her trip to Luxembourg here at People.