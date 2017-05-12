Mayim Bialik: ‘some women love to show off their cellulite and stretch marks’

Mayim Bialik, who I will always regard as Blossom, has written a new book, and it’s not then typical Hollywood tell-all. The Big Bang Theory star chatted with Glamour about the book, called Girling Up: How to Be Strong, Smart, and Spectacular. The 41-year-old actress told the magazine that, unlike typical biographies, she wanted to take an “anthropological approach to understanding all things female.” She went on to add, “I really thought of it more as an academic treatise rather than a personal one because I’m not really, like, a memoir person. That’s not what I wanted this to be.” This coming from a woman whose first written work was a doctoral dissertation entitled Hypothalamic regulation in relation to maladaptive, obsessive-compulsive, affiliative, and satiety behaviors in Prader-Willi syndrome. Try finding that one on Amazon.

Mayim shares stories of growing up and her acting career, from child star to very well-adjusted adult. It wasn’t all easy, and the actress discusses topics that many of us have also been through, things like anxiety, therapy, divorce and death.

Of course, working in a profession where appearance is everything, some of the book is devoted to a discussion on body image. In the book, Mayim writes, “what a lot of us do — myself included — is to try and find ways to make ourselves look like those people we see images of.” When asked by Glamour if she was happy with the way she looked, she replied, “I’m very human about that.” I’m not sure exactly what she means by that, but she went on to say that she admired Amy Schumer and Sports Illustrated model Hunter McGrady for being comfortable with their “imperfections” and went on to note:

There was just a woman who showed her reverse transformation, going from a size 6 to a size 16 and how empowered she feels. Honestly, that’s totally great for those women. I don’t have those feelings about the “imperfections” of my body at all. It’s something I spoke to Hunter about. I said, “I understand there are some women who love to show off their cellulite and stretch marks; I don’t feel empowered by that.” I think that’s going to vary, and I think both things need to be OK. I don’t feel shamed. I grew up with a very different standard of beauty and attractiveness, as did many women my age. It takes a lot of adjusting for some of us to get used to this notion that all of a sudden things women were teased for and hated for I’m now supposed to flaunt. It’s just not how my brain’s going to work, but I think both things can be OK.

[From Glamour Magazine]

I am not a fan of Big Bang Theory, but I do like Mayim, and I tend to agree with her on this topic. It’s not only because there is no way in hell I’d be showing off my imperfections on social media, it just makes sense. And, hey, the woman is a neuroscientist. If you ask me, I’d rather flaunt my brain any day. Oh, and for my fellow Blossom fans, Mayim posted a photo on Instagram on Wednesday with her TV big brother Michael Stoyanov, who played Anthony. In the caption, she noted, “He looks more like me than I do.” I know I’m not big on reunions, but getting the Blossom gang together would be fun. I’m sure Joey Lawrence is free.

He looks more like me than I do. Yes. He played my older brother on #blossom. He is helping unzip my dress outside of a dive bar in the village. I love him. @mikestoyanov we are still so much fun after all these years!!! A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) on May 10, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT