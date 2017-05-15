Miley Cyrus no longer smokes weed but still rolls ‘fat joints’ for her friends

True story: I’m one of those people who has weird little calming mechanisms and self-soothing tics. I’m the person who plays with pens, rubs the pages on books, shuffles cards obsessively and constantly plays with my nails. I’m not trying to make it sound like I’m completely OCD because I’m not, at all. I think many people have little nervous tics or calming mechanisms. Mine usually involve keeping my hands busy. So… I’m sort of glad that I never got into rolling joints, because I could totally see how that would be something that I would find soothing. I knew a great joint-roller in college – she could roll joints so fast and they would always be perfect in size and tightness. It was quite a skill. But what happens when you’re the official joint-roller for all of your friends but you’ve stopped smoking weed? Well, if you’re Miley Cyrus, you just keep rolling joints for your friends and you never smoke with them.

Miley Cyrus said she’s still not smoking weed — but she still rolls joints for her friends. The “Malibu” singer stopped by SiriusXM’s Hits 1 in Hollywood on Friday, hosted by Michael Yo, Tony Fly and Symon from the SiriusXM LA Studios, and the famously pro-pot 24-year-old discussed the lifestyle change she first revealed in her Billboard cover story. “I roll them joints. I still roll the joints for them!” she said to the hosts when asked if her friends do not smoke around her. “I just sit there. I roll fat joints, too.” She said the lifestyle change has been easy since she put her mind to making it. “Anything I want to do, if I want to start or stop something, I can do anything, so I just decided not to anymore and now that’s easy for me,” she said. “It’s very weird.” And she said the biggest difference she feels not smoking is her increased energy. “I’ve got a lot of energy. I’ve always had a lot of energy,” she said. “I’m a very obsessive person, which I need to work on, but also it helps in my position to be a little obsessive because then I can really get things done and make sure it’s perfect the way I want things to look or the video.”

[From People]

I could probably roll joints for other people without ever lighting one up too, although there have been many moments in the past six months where I honestly thought “I wish I was really stoned right now to deal with this Trump nonsense.” It’s actually sort of crazy that Miley would choose this political moment to be stone-cold sober, although maybe she’s self-soothing by just endlessly rolling “fat” joints. Also: fat joints are the worst. It feels like a waste of money?

Here’s the real question though… while Miley says she’s not smoking weed anymore and I half-way believe her, do you think she’ll end up phasing out sobriety too? I do. Give it another month.