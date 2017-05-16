Hackers threaten to release ‘Pirates 5′ if Disney doesn’t pay ransom

Here are some photos of Johnny Depp over the weekend at Disneyland Paris. He appeared there with Orlando Bloom, Javier Bardem and Geoffrey Rush to promote Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. They were also promoting the Disneyland Paris rides, I would assume. Disney has already spent a TON of money on the film’s production, which ran grossly over budget because of Johnny Depp’s habitual lateness and (frankly) his substance abuse. Disney is looking to spend tens of millions of dollars promoting the film, not to mention the money they’re spending on the campaign to rehabilitate Depp’s image. So no, they don’t want to spend any additional money on anything. Which is why it’s sort of weird that out of all the upcoming Disney films coming out, hackers apparently stole this film. The hackers are threatening to release it unless Disney pays a ransom. Disney is like “no thanks.”
Disney’s upcoming Johnny Depp film Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales has been pilfered by ransom hackers seeking payment from the studio. The hackers have demanded an enormous amount of money be paid to Bitcoin. Disney is currently working with the FBI and will not pay. Although Disney CEO Bob Iger did not reveal which movie the ransom hackers claim to have, he did reveal to ABC employees during a town hall meeting in New York on Monday that the incident had occurred. The hackers said they would release bits of the film — in increments — if their demands weren’t met. Deadline learned that it was, indeed, Jerry Bruckheimer’s fifth in the Pirates franchise, which is scheduled for release May 26.
Disney would not comment, but insiders said that the company refuse to pay. This follows the same issue Netflix faced when a ransom hacker spilled out 10 episodes of the next season of Orange Is The New Black when Netflix also refused to ante up.
Hector Monsegur, Director of Security Assessments for Rhino Security Labs and a regular expert on the Science Channel series Outlaw Tech, was a former computer hacker who was arrested and then became an FBI informant. He told Deadline that “attribution is probably the hardest thing the FBI is dealing with here.”
Because the FBI has to track attacks backwards, “It’s nearly impossible because you have various hackers from pretty much anywhere. Also, they are aware of techniques to track them down. So you could have an Egyptian hacker who uses Russian software so it looks like it’s Russian but is actually from Egypt.”
If hackers had grabbed the latest Marvel movie, I would say sure, there’s cause for concern. And that’s clearly why Disney is concerned now – it’s not that they really give a sh-t that much about the latest POTC film leaking, it’s that A) they don’t want to spend any more money on this sh-tty franchise and B) they don’t want to set any kind of precedent that would affect the properties they actually care about, like the upcoming Marvel movies. And it’s also like… sort of funny? I feel bad for laughing because being hacked and having your property held for ransom is not funny, it’s terrifying and awful and an ordeal I would not wish on anyone. But it’s this terrible movie and it was probably going to bomb or underperform anyway? It would have been like threatening to release the King Arthur movie and everyone was like “Nah, we didn’t want to see it anyway.”
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well it is funny that a movie about Pirates gets stolen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! I was explaining cyber-attacks to my kids yesterday and I compared them to pirate ransoms, “You know, like in Pirates of the Caribbean. But not cool and funny.”
And now it comes full circle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not cool or funny? So exactly like Pirates of the Caribbean then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lablah Oh, come on. I know we’re supposed to hate TPOTC here bc Depp but the first films were great fun. And he built a great character. The ironic thing is that Captain Jack Sparrow is how he dreams he is instead of the bloated Scarfy McScarfy scent of Pinot he really is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does Johnny look better than usual here? Maybe someone force-fed him a sandwich, a bottle of water, ten aspirins and a breath mint.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, he seems debloated. Maybe he joined Brad Pitt in non-rehab?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. He looks halfway like a live human being who showered several days ago, brushed his teeth this month, and isn’t taking baths in wine. The alcohol bloat is no more. Someone must have wrung him out.
Meanwhile, Orlando is all like… “Do you see me, Katy? Look how happy I am! I don’t miss you! (Please come back)”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mmm, baths in wine … That sounds way better than it should.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
eh, he’s still a LITTLE bloated…his vest is “buttoned” together with safety pins.
but yeah, he looks a LOT better.
PS – one of the stars said yesterday that the franchise is on track for FIVE MORE MOVIES. wth?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AHAHA I hadn’t noticed that. That’s ACTUALLY hilarious.
Can you imagine if a woman tried that kind of garbage for an appearance? She’d have been torn to shreds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was actually thinking he looks a little skinny, but I thought it might be because he is standing next to Javier, who is much taller/broader than him. But now that you pointed out the safety pins I am cracking up!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He got all his metal fillings out finally and had some very needed whitening done:))) still a freak, though…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Orlando went from unemployable to barely employable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was going to say the same. I mean, his hair is still yuck, and I wouldn’t get within a 100 yard radius of his mouth… but I can start to see some hints of the old Johnny Depp.
And now I’m going to go hold a vigil for Chocolat-era Johnny Depp, because it was a beautiful time that will never be returned to us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean the OITNB release didn’t do much because some people said the quality was horrible. Also people will still see the movie regardless.
Anyways these idiot hackers are dumb. I don’t want to see POTC a week early I want my loan debt wiped out
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen sista!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I find it really dumb…if I have a Netflix account why would I I go through the work of watching OITNB in bad quality some months earlier? I will sit comfortably in my sofa and keep watching the million other series available and wait for the moment I can watch it with a click. People who watch that will probably be the ones also watching it illegaly when it’s released, so most probably doesn’t really do them any damage. Plus, where I live illegal streaming is really illegal and can be prosecuted…not interested, thanks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The quality was excellent actually, not bad at all… I PEEKED OK? *hides*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do it do it… i just don’t wanna see a Depp comeback!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hackers have been working in overtime these past few weeks, haven’t they? First the latest season of OITNB, then the hospitals, now this? Dang.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He definitely looks debloated, someone has locked his scarves away (thank god) and he seems to have had a relatively good teeth clean. That being said, no I don’t want to see the movie, early or at the cinemas and I’m struggling to see what I found attractive in him in the early days. Amazing how a reputation (perceived or real) can affect your overall appearance… Light bulb moment…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe Disney had a come to Jesus moment with him, as in we’re doing 5 more films with or without you, what’s it going to be? I think his money problems have something to do with him smartening up, he’s scared now, and scrambling to get his shit together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol I have will Not be seeing this or any Depp movie so I really don’t care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The movie will probably have a higher viewership via the hackers than through a theatrical release.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why this movie? Because is needs every PR it can get!
Wouldn’t be surprised if Disney is behind this… Pirates movie a victim of online pirates…
Disney already lost money while filming so yeah they may be that desperate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never saw any of the POTC movies. Does anyone actually care? Release it, big whoop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently children love them? And people like me who want to see more of Will and Elizabeth. We thought their story was done in #3 but they brought them back and Im curious. That said, Id probably watch it when they broadcast it on tv or netflix.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Go ahead – its not going to be the blockbuster that Disney wants it to be. Its a tired franchise and they should leave it but its a cash cow for broke Johnny who needs the cash. Maybe its Depp who’s behind the left and hackers?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As long as The Last Jedi is safe, I don’t care.
(If the stolen movie had been that one, Disney would probably be ordering assassinations as we type)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unless the ransom hackers ask their other victims to go see this movie as a ransom payment, I doubt leaking this movie will impact ticket sales.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What if you hacked a movie, released it and nobody cared??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
not a single scarf!!! really someone got ahold of him recently…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is there anyone who wants to see the new Pirates movie? Honestly having a yoing child to raise and a job I became really not that picky. Me and my husband would see whatever when we get a chance to go to the cinema but really, Johnny drunk Depp who abused his wife is an absolute no for me. I hope that in time big studios will understand also that someone like Mr scarfman is not an asset.
Report this comment as spam or abuse