Hackers threaten to release ‘Pirates 5′ if Disney doesn’t pay ransom

Johnny Depp And The Cast Of 'Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge' Sail Into Disneyland Paris To Surprise Fans

Here are some photos of Johnny Depp over the weekend at Disneyland Paris. He appeared there with Orlando Bloom, Javier Bardem and Geoffrey Rush to promote Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. They were also promoting the Disneyland Paris rides, I would assume. Disney has already spent a TON of money on the film’s production, which ran grossly over budget because of Johnny Depp’s habitual lateness and (frankly) his substance abuse. Disney is looking to spend tens of millions of dollars promoting the film, not to mention the money they’re spending on the campaign to rehabilitate Depp’s image. So no, they don’t want to spend any additional money on anything. Which is why it’s sort of weird that out of all the upcoming Disney films coming out, hackers apparently stole this film. The hackers are threatening to release it unless Disney pays a ransom. Disney is like “no thanks.”

Disney’s upcoming Johnny Depp film Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales has been pilfered by ransom hackers seeking payment from the studio. The hackers have demanded an enormous amount of money be paid to Bitcoin. Disney is currently working with the FBI and will not pay. Although Disney CEO Bob Iger did not reveal which movie the ransom hackers claim to have, he did reveal to ABC employees during a town hall meeting in New York on Monday that the incident had occurred. The hackers said they would release bits of the film — in increments — if their demands weren’t met. Deadline learned that it was, indeed, Jerry Bruckheimer’s fifth in the Pirates franchise, which is scheduled for release May 26.

Disney would not comment, but insiders said that the company refuse to pay. This follows the same issue Netflix faced when a ransom hacker spilled out 10 episodes of the next season of Orange Is The New Black when Netflix also refused to ante up.

Hector Monsegur, Director of Security Assessments for Rhino Security Labs and a regular expert on the Science Channel series Outlaw Tech, was a former computer hacker who was arrested and then became an FBI informant. He told Deadline that “attribution is probably the hardest thing the FBI is dealing with here.”

Because the FBI has to track attacks backwards, “It’s nearly impossible because you have various hackers from pretty much anywhere. Also, they are aware of techniques to track them down. So you could have an Egyptian hacker who uses Russian software so it looks like it’s Russian but is actually from Egypt.”

[From Deadline]

If hackers had grabbed the latest Marvel movie, I would say sure, there’s cause for concern. And that’s clearly why Disney is concerned now – it’s not that they really give a sh-t that much about the latest POTC film leaking, it’s that A) they don’t want to spend any more money on this sh-tty franchise and B) they don’t want to set any kind of precedent that would affect the properties they actually care about, like the upcoming Marvel movies. And it’s also like… sort of funny? I feel bad for laughing because being hacked and having your property held for ransom is not funny, it’s terrifying and awful and an ordeal I would not wish on anyone. But it’s this terrible movie and it was probably going to bomb or underperform anyway? It would have been like threatening to release the King Arthur movie and everyone was like “Nah, we didn’t want to see it anyway.”

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' cast at Disneyland Paris

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

34 Responses to “Hackers threaten to release ‘Pirates 5′ if Disney doesn’t pay ransom”

  1. Steph says:
    May 16, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Lol

    Reply
  2. QueenB says:
    May 16, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Well it is funny that a movie about Pirates gets stolen.

    Reply
  3. Cherry says:
    May 16, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Does Johnny look better than usual here? Maybe someone force-fed him a sandwich, a bottle of water, ten aspirins and a breath mint.

    Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    May 16, 2017 at 9:34 am

    I mean the OITNB release didn’t do much because some people said the quality was horrible. Also people will still see the movie regardless.
    Anyways these idiot hackers are dumb. I don’t want to see POTC a week early I want my loan debt wiped out

    Reply
  5. Forestlass says:
    May 16, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Do it do it… i just don’t wanna see a Depp comeback!

    Reply
  6. Ayra. says:
    May 16, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Hackers have been working in overtime these past few weeks, haven’t they? First the latest season of OITNB, then the hospitals, now this? Dang.

    Reply
  7. thecookingpan says:
    May 16, 2017 at 9:50 am

    He definitely looks debloated, someone has locked his scarves away (thank god) and he seems to have had a relatively good teeth clean. That being said, no I don’t want to see the movie, early or at the cinemas and I’m struggling to see what I found attractive in him in the early days. Amazing how a reputation (perceived or real) can affect your overall appearance… Light bulb moment…

    Reply
  8. Dlo says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Lol I have will Not be seeing this or any Depp movie so I really don’t care.

    Reply
  9. PunkyMomma says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:17 am

    The movie will probably have a higher viewership via the hackers than through a theatrical release.

    Reply
  10. Ollie says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Why this movie? Because is needs every PR it can get!
    Wouldn’t be surprised if Disney is behind this… Pirates movie a victim of online pirates…
    Disney already lost money while filming so yeah they may be that desperate.

    Reply
  11. Libra girl says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Never saw any of the POTC movies. Does anyone actually care? Release it, big whoop.

    Reply
    • LolaMento says:
      May 16, 2017 at 11:34 am

      Apparently children love them? And people like me who want to see more of Will and Elizabeth. We thought their story was done in #3 but they brought them back and Im curious. That said, Id probably watch it when they broadcast it on tv or netflix.

      Reply
  12. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    May 16, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Go ahead – its not going to be the blockbuster that Disney wants it to be. Its a tired franchise and they should leave it but its a cash cow for broke Johnny who needs the cash. Maybe its Depp who’s behind the left and hackers?

    Reply
  13. teacakes says:
    May 16, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    As long as The Last Jedi is safe, I don’t care.

    (If the stolen movie had been that one, Disney would probably be ordering assassinations as we type)

    Reply
  14. Finis says:
    May 16, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Unless the ransom hackers ask their other victims to go see this movie as a ransom payment, I doubt leaking this movie will impact ticket sales.

    Reply
  15. Pandy says:
    May 16, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    What if you hacked a movie, released it and nobody cared??

    Reply
  16. Ennie says:
    May 16, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    not a single scarf!!! really someone got ahold of him recently…

    Reply
  17. SM says:
    May 16, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Is there anyone who wants to see the new Pirates movie? Honestly having a yoing child to raise and a job I became really not that picky. Me and my husband would see whatever when we get a chance to go to the cinema but really, Johnny drunk Depp who abused his wife is an absolute no for me. I hope that in time big studios will understand also that someone like Mr scarfman is not an asset.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment