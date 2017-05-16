Elle King secretly married her ‘best friend’ after knowing him 3 weeks, is now separated

This is a complicated story so bear with me for a moment. Singer Elle King, 27, announced her engagement to Andrew “Fergie” Ferguson in February of 2016, with an Instagram post from the Golden Gate Bridge. Apparently Fergie proposed to her on a sailboat in the harbor, which is romantic right? (In case you’re going “who?” Elle is famous for the song “Ex’s & Oh’s,” which seems kind of apt in this case.) Then, just a month ago, Elle was scheduled to be married to Fergie but she skipped out on the wedding and posted that she “married Rock&Roll instead” and was on tour with Eagles of Death Metal.

Now it turns out that Elle and Fergie have been married since February 16, 2016, just three weeks after they met and 10 days after they got engaged (he proposed 12 days after meeting her), but that they’re separated at this point. I guess this is why Elle didn’t have a public wedding. She posted this Instagram explaining it.

First of all, I just want to say that her suit is f-ing amazing and I want one just like that. Also, she explains the rush of new love really well “Everybody thought I lost my mind and I did.” Love/infatuation/that rush when you meet someone and it’s all new and amazing, can make you crazy, stupid and impulsive. That’s why you listen to your friends and don’t make any rash decisions like getting engaged or married before you’ve known the person a certain amount of time, at least six months to a year I think is reasonable. Some people can’t help themselves though and fall so fast and hard they make life decisions while their brain chemistry is out of whack. Falling in love is like being addicted to cocaine or having an anxiety disorder. It’s true science! So hopefully Elle is ok now. Also, this guy has been the “greatest love” of her life so far. She’s 27 years old. She’s got plenty more time to find different loves and maybe the next one won’t burn so hard and fast.

Photos credit: WENN, Getty and Instagram/Elle King

 

33 Responses to “Elle King secretly married her ‘best friend’ after knowing him 3 weeks, is now separated”

  1. Leslie says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:25 am

    I hope she got a pre-nup.

  2. Clare says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:35 am

    ‘you’ll always be my first husband’….am I allowed to laugh at this?

  3. minx says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:40 am

    She wants everyone to be “respectful of our emotions and our space”–lol. Never heard of her, so that won’t be a problem for me. And if she didn’t share all this stuff no one would know anyway.

  4. Ponytail says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Can I be all sneery and judgey about people who get married and then think about having the Big White Wedding months later (because they either want a fuss that they didn’t get, or presents that they weren’t entitled to) ? That’s what made the post confusing – she talked about a wedding that didn’t happen but she did have one, it was just low-key.
    Having a party after eloping or having a very intimate ceremony is one thing, but calling the Big Bash a wedding when you’re already married… am hoisting on my JudgeyPants.

    • Clare says:
      May 16, 2017 at 10:59 am

      Why would they be any less entitled to presents, than anyone else? There are many reasons why people get legally married first, and then have a ‘proper wedding’ later. I personally see nothing wrong with people wanting to celebrate their marriage in any way they like; don’t really understand what you are being so bitter/judgy about, tbh.

      • Kelly says:
        May 16, 2017 at 11:21 am

        Exactly. I had a friend who had a courthouse wedding because her parents kicked her out and her now-husband wanted her to be taken care of if he was deployed. Once her parents came around and accepted that the relationship was solid (plus got over their racist assumptions of a Latino husband) they had a big church wedding and reception a year and a half later.

  5. Sansa says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:51 am

    this is weird since she did an entire episode of Say Yes to the Dress for this called -off wedding…

  6. Aims says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:53 am

    I love her voice. I think it’s amazing and I jam out when her song is on. It doesn’t matter where I am, sometimes at the embarrassment of those around me .

    I can’t judge her on the quickie marriage . I was at party 20 years ago and I saw my husband across the room . I heard that inner voice tell me that he was going to be the father of my children . I had never talked to him or seen him before . Three months later we got married and have been together for 20 years . Somehow it worked and continues to keep working .

  7. Dee says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:55 am

    My husband and I met December 27, 2008. Had our first day New Years Eve (4 days later) then got married in March, 2009 (3 months later). Still goin strong baby! When you know, you know!

  8. Ozogirl says:
    May 16, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Sure sweetie, I’m sure he was the love of your life…after 3 weeks. Grow up girl. Hopefully she signed a pre-nup.

  9. jaisymaisy says:
    May 16, 2017 at 11:14 am

    I can’t believe no one mentioned that she’s Rob Schneider’s daughter.

  10. Joni says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    LOL!

  11. Cleo says:
    May 16, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    To the people above who got married after knowing their spouse for one day and have now been married for 96 years, that’s lovely and I’m happy for you. IMO, it’s still never a great idea to throw your lot in with someone you hardly know. It works out for a few, but definitely not most.

    • Kitten says:
      May 16, 2017 at 1:22 pm

      And for every one person who has had a successful marriage, how many more couples had a terribly messy, stressful and financially damaging divorce after getting married
      to near strangers? The people who were meant to be together would still be together whether they got married at 2 months or 2 years so why the rush? It’s the others who I’m more concerned about.

    • Aims says:
      May 16, 2017 at 4:32 pm

      I’m one of those people who did get married fast . It wasn’t in my plans, and I was never one of those women who planned their wedding before I met the guy. I grew up seeing multiple divorce and had a very realistic view of marriage . My marriage is a rarity. I wouldn’t recommend that everyone run to the court house .

  12. Mindy_dopple says:
    May 16, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    She writes good rock music! I personally love her song “I told you I was mean”. That’s my current theme song for my tumultuous love life and I respect her messy ass!

  13. msw says:
    May 16, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Elle’s personal life seems pretty chaotic and weird, but I have no shame about the fact that I LUFF HER. The Ex’s & Oh’s song has a good hook, but her entire album is pretty fantastic and she is truly talented. I have no idea if her Hollywood connections (yes she is Rob Schneider’s daughter) helped her out or not, but however she got where she is, I’m glad she did. She is also absolutely unapologetic about who she is without being an asshole, which is refreshing.

  14. pyritedigger says:
    May 16, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    I looked her up because I wasn’t familiar with her music and found out she covers Khia’s “My neck, my back”!!! LOL.

    She’s alright in my book.

