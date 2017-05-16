“Blake Lively is the natural first choice to play a cage-fighter” links

Blake Lively is going to play a cage-fighter in a new movie. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ [LaineyGossip]
Hayley Hasselhoff is as messy as her father. [Dlisted]
But do we need a Lifetime bio-pic for Michael Jackson? [OMG Blog]
Joy-Anna Duggar is getting married this weekend too, Pippa Middleton. [Starcasm]
I hope Anna Kendrick looks like this for a movie. [Popoholic]
Zac Efron will play… Ted Bundy? [Pajiba]
Taylor Swift has been seen in public, y’all. [JustJared]
Ariel Winter needs a stylist. [IDLY]
The Emoji Movie has a trailer. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Matt Bomer is so much taller than his mom! [Socialite Life]
Ha! Well at least Blake is embracing her “B” status. It was embarrassing when she was publicized as being on the short list for top A list roles. I mean…come ON.
I take nothing but sadness away from that Haley Hassalhoff story. There is a genetic component to addiction, something I’ve always had to be aware of and thankfully (and successfully) avoided any issues. However I’m aware that not everyone is so fortunate. I hope this is rock bottom so maybe she has a chance now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a 20yr + recovered addict, I’m not entitled to indulge. If I remained a drunk, I’d be homeless, not in a high rise penthouse ordering room service w daddy’s credit cards. My point is- when do we, as addicts, stop relying upon everyone else to pay for our serial rehab ( a new business model in the past 15 yrs and LOW rate of success). As a recovered addict- I say suck it up and adhere to AA -or – commit the crime & do the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I forgot she was an actress. I’m not sure what I thought Blake did, but I forgot she acts. *shrugs*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I only know her from her GG days but the scene stealer of that was clearly Leighton Meester imho.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally believable (eye roll)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Blake Lively is living proof that if you are blonde and have a certain type of figure and some connections, it literally doesn’t matter if you have no talent or the brains of an added canary – the press will try really hard to make you happen.
(Same goes for men too – I mean, Zac efron still gets work)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
and face surgery, too. she had tons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Teacakes & @ELL: ITAWY. +1 mil
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@teacakes – ell – L
+ 1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For real. As someone who does martial arts and is adjacent to professional martial artists and stuntmen, this is a COMPLETE JOKE. Kill it with fire!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said, teacakes. I didn’t pay much attention to her before but I can’t believe how dumb she is in interviews. She cruised in to big brand deals and tv and films with her fitting-the-mould thing. Also she wasn’t up to the emotional-expression-acting demands of Adaline and The Shallows, though she wasn’t as terrible as expected. But, hey, at least it’s a woman carrying smaller-hit films, which could end up being good for others.
Aside, this film doesn’t interest me in the least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So much eyeroll from me on the Zac Efron story. It is a bit disgusting that Hollywood wants to make money with Ted Bundy’s name and therefore with his victims. The reason why anyone would watch this movie is because Bundy’s name is attached to it. I highly doubt a lot of people would be interested in watching Efron playing a fictive serial killer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The role of Bundy would be the kiss of death for Effron. A more seasoned actor could pull it off; Effron has his face and that’s about it, and would be a mistake to associate his looks w a serial killer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Although I think some like fictional true crime, i.e. Silence of the Lambs, The Fall, Seven, True Detective, etc., I do see the point that attaching an actual case and victims to it can be offensive, especially for those that lived it. I mean it was over 40 yrs ago but a lot of people associated with the case are still around.
And honestly I can’t imagine taking Zac Efron seriously in this role and it feels like it has the potential to be offensive. I still think Mark Harmon pulled it off “best” and to keep remaking it doesn’t make sense to me.
I also think they are piggybacking on the indie movie “My Friend Dahmer” that was recently seen at a film fest (I think…). I am also curious if this is supposed to be taken from parts of Liz Kendall’s “Phantom Prince”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@DystopianDance and Angela82: Totally agree. There is no way Efron can pull this off. That is almost extra offensive about this whole thing. This is not some made up crap: this is about real people, real victims, real families missing their daughters and sisters. And the best Hollywood can do is putting someone in the role who people know from High School Musical, trashy comedies and Baywatch? I don’t think this movie should be made at all, but Efron in it is extra special.
I know that they used several serial killers (including Bundy) as “inspiration” for Buffalo Bill in Silence of the Lambs, but that was it. They took some of his technique to lure in his victims. They didn’t mention him. Years ago I found a website dedicated to his victims. I think the website even tried to avoid his name completely. The site was about the girls and women who lost their lives because of him – they should be remembered.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for Blake!
I enjoyed her in The Shallows and Elvis & Anabelle.
But I STILL want a Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants 3! Where is it? 😞😒
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gurl are you me?
I LOVED Elvis & Anabelle. Blake and Max Minghella were tops
And in a twist Max is now working with SSOTP alum, Alexis Bledel, in The Handmaiden’s Tale.
As for SSOTP, I never thought my own wedding would come before Part 3, but they really really, need to stop ****ing about and bring it on.
If only fellow poster Kitten was on here, then we could do a witches brew a la Macbeth, summon the spirits and make that $hit happen!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess we’re in the minority because, while she’s not my favorite, nor do I think she’s the next Meryl Streep, she’s not terrible. I thought she was pretty good in The Town, playing a trashy addict. so, who knows? she might be OK in this, if she trains and bulks up, that is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lifetime need to stop with the bio-pics of celebrities. It is bad enough you destroy Whitney Houston and even worse annihilate Britney Spears. Now you want to exterminate Michael Jackson of all people.
Just Stop Lifetime, go back to doing melodramas like you are use to
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No matter who tries to film it, Michael’s biography would be one of the toughest stories to make. There were issues with his life that people have opposite views over but believe them so firmly, that the movie would have to choose between these versions and by it loose viewers on the way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anna Kendrick’s make-up and piercing are not real. It’s a Snapchat filter, so don’t worry!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hollyweird is trying to sell her as an Action Star ‘Please’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree about Ariel. She seems like she’s spinning out in the last few months (mostly since she turned 18), and I hate that she seems like she’s becoming a Hollywood stereotype.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why Lively as an action heroine cage fighter:
Opportunity to undress?
Sob story: mother undergoes grueling fitness and fighting regime in order to help/keep/safe son.
Trying to become an action heroine? Because action movies like the marvel movies make terribly much money?
Desparation? Lively can’t carry a movie as “Age of Adaline” did prove.
“The Shallows” was carried by
a) the shark
b) brilliant camera + director.
Lively can’t even carry a Chanel handbag for a photoshoot as she lost her Chanel spokesperson contract rather quickly. So now it is all about action and sports? Is she going to become a spokesperson for some sports wear company? Nike? There is lots of money in that, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She said herself that she never works out so…. she can miss me with her “action girl” persona.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Age of Adaline made $65 million on a budget of $25 million and The Shallows made $120 million on a budget of $17 million….The Shallows was not carried by the shark but was carried by Lively and the director which surprise is how 99% of films become successful. If it was only the shark it would have gotten Sharknado like reviews and bombed. She carries a film just fine especially when you consider that both films are original non-franchise films. Meanwhile a guy can be in bomb after bomb but always gets a pass and the blame is put on everyone else. A woman is in two box office successes and you find a way to undermine her impact on the films.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know she isn’t well liked on here but at least the last couple films that Blake has been the star of were box office successes which a lot of the white guys who get chance after chance can’t even say. This casting makes perfect sense when you look the logistics of it….Blake is a low risk, high reward actress aka she isn’t going to ask for much so her films will always be low budget. This type of film needs to be low risk because MMA isn’t that huge yet…but it’s getting there. However WME owns UFC….and WME also manages Blake as well as the director of the film. So they’re just betting on their own people to get a moderate hit out of this. If actors can bulk up and play roles like this, then why are actresses made fun of when they do the same? It doesn’t seem like Blake has lost all the pregnancy weight and it’s probably because she is getting ready for this film. I don’t see the issue and I think it’s a smart move across the board.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Blake already has a pretty athletic build (I do NOT believe she doesn’t work out) so I don’t think it will be that difficult for her to pack on some muscle to look the part of an MMA fighter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she started working out after her second baby. She gave her trainer a few free clicks on instagram. I don’t think she worked out before that. Her build is naturally athletic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think one reason why any flick about Michael Jackson flops is because no one can match that effortless talent. Even a film with the best intentions will seem cheap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse