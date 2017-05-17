Nina Dobrev: For better or for worse I wear my workout clothes in daily life



Nina Dobrev did an event at Coachella for Reebok, where she talked about the fact that she wears activewear on the daily. This seems to be a very California thing, although I will admit that I wear my workout clothes outside the gym I try not to make a habit of it. It’s socially acceptable here on the east coast, it just seems more common out in California where it’s sunny all the time. (Sidenote: have you seen this video?) Reebok has higher end leggings at Nordstrom which run from $55 to $85. I spend $30 at most on leggings and I’ll sometimes buy the really cheap ones overseas on eBay, but I digress. Anyway People made a big deal out of the fact that Nina is claiming leggings can double as pants, but I don’t really think she’s saying that, just that she’s not ashamed to wear her workout clothes around town.

Whether Nina is filming on set or working out in the California desert, staying active is a really big part of her life. “Me and my girlfriend, who I work with a lot on set, do challenges every single day during our lunch break,” she told Teen Vogue. “We’ll do reverse lunges and planks to see how long we can go before someone gives up. I even asked one of the producers if he could build us a volleyball court and they did. [Being there] 12 hours a day… sometimes I don’t have time to go to the gym.” Nina’s also made workout gear part of her everyday wardrobe. “For better or for worse, I tend to wear my workout clothes in my day to day life because now workout clothes are so stylish,” she said, adding that Reebok’s Classic Leathers is a staple for her elevated sporty look. “What I love about the Classics is that they’re specifically leather, so they can kind of go day to night. For guys, the black ones look like formal shoes… so you can dress them up, too.” – Teen Vogue “I think that leggings have come a long way. I was a dancer and I went to musical theater high school so leggings were my uniform, if you will, and it was just not the same. They were your workout thing and then you would change into jeans immediately. Whereas now leggings have mesh and really cool patterns…They’ve tailored the pieces to make them more fashion forward so you feel good in them… “I like to mix and match…I don’t want to be the one who goes to the gym and looks aggressive. At the end of the day, it looks cool because it is cool, it shouldn’t look like you’re trying hard. Some people just go to the gym with full face, full hair done, it looks like they just walked out of a salon.” – People

She’s not saying that leggings are pants, just that you can wear them out and not be embarrassed to be seen in them, I think. Things have changed in that department quite a bit over the years. Personally, if I wear my workout gear all day that usually means I’m depressed or on my period. This may be TMI, but I wear workout gear to bed so I can wake up and get a workout in. Then if I don’t change, whether I’ve worked out or not, it’s like I’m wearing my pajamas around town. Even though it appears I am being fashionable, I know I haven’t changed all day. So I kind of look forward to wearing actual clothes. How much trouble is it to change really?

