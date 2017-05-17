Amy Schumer and her boyfriend of a year and a half, Ben Hanisch, split

I often wonder at what point in a new relationship people decide to go social media official, especially when they’re famous. Like do you wait until you’ve been dating a specific amount of time, like three months, six months, a year? Because it seems like a lot of these celebrities really jump the gun on that, but how could they not? They share their lives online, they give interviews and it’s not like they’re not going to keep it a secret when they’re head over heels in love. That’s what came to mind when I heard that Amy Schumer and her boyfriend, furniture designer Ben Hanisch, broke up. They were so demonstrative and gushed about each other so much on social media that it seemed inevitable though. I don’t know, I just wonder how tight those type of couples are when they’re making such a show of it. Amy brought Ben to a bunch of her events over their relationship but things seem to have cooled with them since the beginning of the year. He wasn’t at the premiere of her new movie, Snatched, and Amy’s rep told People and several other outlets that they’re done.
Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch have called it quits.
“Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends,” a rep for Schumer tells PEOPLE.
The couple was together for nearly a year and a half, though the two were last photographed together in January and had been appearing less frequently on each other’s social media.
Schumer, 35, last posted a photo with Hanisch, 30, on March 12 ahead of the Golden Globes, which they attended together. The Chicago-based furniture designer did not accompany the star at the premiere of her latest film Snatched earlier this month.
In an interview with Howard Stern on May 3, Schumer had said that she and Hanisch were still dating.
When the host asked if they were discussing marriage, Schumer replied: “We are talking about today. I love the idea of committing to someone and making that choice and I want to have a family but right now, we are not in talks.”
When Stern asked how Schumer and Hanisch keep their relationship going amid their schedules, she said: “It’s good to have a lot of space.”
The comedian and Hanisch met on a dating app around November 2015. They went public with their then-budding relationship in January 2016, when Schumer called Hanisch her “man” after a visit to the White House.
“[He] is the first guy who’s really been my boyfriend,” she told Marie Claire in August.
So how did these two split? Did it just run its course? Was he out to get famous or was he otherwise using her for that? (Because a lot of people got that vibe from him.) Also, do you think Amy was the one who did the dumping? I do. I think she’s over it. Amy seems like the love ‘em and leave ‘em type.
photos credit: WENN, Getty and via Instagram
Maybe she dumped him because he likes to make douche faces?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100 I would dump him for those selfies alone
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought it was strange she didn’t mention him when she was on Ellen last week.
Personally if I was famous I would wait six months.The singer Brandy has been posting pics and videos of her new “Bae”,an up and coming rapper, and I think she will regret.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she timed it to coincide with her movie coming out. They broke up articles say a month or more ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He seemed like a famewhore. And gay. But whatever-I find her very wearing, I’m sure in person she’s even more insufferable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, yes, yes. And yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kind of thought he was gay too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find her so highly unlikable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+++++++++1
I agree with you 100%. I just want to knock that smug look off her face!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He seems like he was using her to up his profile while she seems like the insecure type who gets swept up in the idea of someone liking her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. But I also think they kinda genuinely liked each other. Just not enough to stay together longer than a year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they got together when she was at an apex of her fame. Now that her star has fallen a bit they didn’t have all that excitement to prop up the relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure about her ending it.
She was kinda rhapsodic about him and apparently even name checks him in her book (!!).
She also recently hinted that she was ready for motherhood.
Maybe he was not on the same page?
Seems this announcement was timed for after promo for Snatched was done & dusted. To avoid any awkward questions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also don’t think she dumped him. She seemed kinda clingy and braggy about him throughout.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seemed? She and Lena Dunham are poster children for being insecure messes who can’t help themselves but mentioning low key or high key how weird and amazing it is somebody FINALLY loves their (ugly) asses. Behind all the feminism and empowerment lies a woman who needs a man to validate her. Lena and Amy keep telling us and showing us but hate it when you confirm their own negative thoughts. It’s exhausting. If they weren’t so insufferable, they would be actually attractive, that’s the sad/funny part.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it is a part of feminism for women to feel and say what they want.
I like that they have said those things out loud. It somehow gives other people more “right” and courage to feel what they are actually feeling.
It is better than denying those things and feeling them anyway, alone, in shame.
Nobody gives a weird look to a guy who says things like this, like “I dont know how I got her, I am lucky I finally found a woman who likes me”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, obviously a woman can’t have normal emotions emotions (or at least if they do they shouldn’t show them!) and be attractive – and God knows being attractive is the most important thing.
Duh, silly “feminists.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no clue who he is and I find her meh, but looking at the pictures I’m (again) amazed at how often people chose partners who look like themselves. These two could easily be brother and sister.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Slightly off topic, but “on March 12 ahead of the Golden Globes”? seriously, fact checkers @People?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they were trying to say that on March 12th she posted a throwback photo from the Golden Globes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SO I don’t know if this is super relevant I’m just chiming in because I don’t think he used her. Ben is from my hometown of Salt Lake. While we aren’t the smallest city all of the elite roll in a tight crew and he is know for being incredibly kind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe that’s why she liked him. Kind folks aren’t all that common, especially in her profession.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it funny (like, b!tchy-funny) that she/her rep thought anyone cared that they had broken up.
Did they have relationship-shippers or something? I don’t get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I care. I was happy for her when they were together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
meh, relationships even with regular people, end suddenly as well. lots of reasons.
that said, i’m always kinda taken back when people go public super quickly, even with my friends. i don’t hide my relationships, but i keep them sort of low key for at least the first 6 months or so. i’d imagine that as a celebrity you get so much attention, you’d want to be even more careful. or maybe attention is the whole point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was using her. She’s not funny and probably very annoying in real life. He’s free!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t understand why Goldie hawn came out of retirement just to make a lame movie with her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I think it’s pretty lame BS to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I imagine she might be someone who is endlessly needy and requires constant reassurance. He seemed like someone in it for the perks. Not a good formula.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I say it ended, because it was a fake relationship to begin with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone can disagree with me about this but I will say it anyway, I DON’T FIND AMY SCHUMER FUNNY. Not one to say the least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If this was anyone else I would feel bad but it’s Amy so meh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually thought they seemed well-suited for each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Thoughtful consideration”. You broke up. One or both of you got tired of being around each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was laughing at that phrase. I want someone to put in a press release “after a knockout, drag down fight, she dumped his belongings on the lawn, and they haven’t spoken since.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was on the Graham Norton show here in the UK last week with Goldie Hawn and she was quite annoying. She was trying too hard to be ‘funny’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always got a gay vibe from him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse