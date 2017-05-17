Amy Schumer and her boyfriend of a year and a half, Ben Hanisch, split



I often wonder at what point in a new relationship people decide to go social media official, especially when they’re famous. Like do you wait until you’ve been dating a specific amount of time, like three months, six months, a year? Because it seems like a lot of these celebrities really jump the gun on that, but how could they not? They share their lives online, they give interviews and it’s not like they’re not going to keep it a secret when they’re head over heels in love. That’s what came to mind when I heard that Amy Schumer and her boyfriend, furniture designer Ben Hanisch, broke up. They were so demonstrative and gushed about each other so much on social media that it seemed inevitable though. I don’t know, I just wonder how tight those type of couples are when they’re making such a show of it. Amy brought Ben to a bunch of her events over their relationship but things seem to have cooled with them since the beginning of the year. He wasn’t at the premiere of her new movie, Snatched, and Amy’s rep told People and several other outlets that they’re done.

Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch have called it quits. “Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends,” a rep for Schumer tells PEOPLE. The couple was together for nearly a year and a half, though the two were last photographed together in January and had been appearing less frequently on each other’s social media. Schumer, 35, last posted a photo with Hanisch, 30, on March 12 ahead of the Golden Globes, which they attended together. The Chicago-based furniture designer did not accompany the star at the premiere of her latest film Snatched earlier this month. In an interview with Howard Stern on May 3, Schumer had said that she and Hanisch were still dating. When the host asked if they were discussing marriage, Schumer replied: “We are talking about today. I love the idea of committing to someone and making that choice and I want to have a family but right now, we are not in talks.” When Stern asked how Schumer and Hanisch keep their relationship going amid their schedules, she said: “It’s good to have a lot of space.” The comedian and Hanisch met on a dating app around November 2015. They went public with their then-budding relationship in January 2016, when Schumer called Hanisch her “man” after a visit to the White House. “[He] is the first guy who’s really been my boyfriend,” she told Marie Claire in August.

[From People]

So how did these two split? Did it just run its course? Was he out to get famous or was he otherwise using her for that? (Because a lot of people got that vibe from him.) Also, do you think Amy was the one who did the dumping? I do. I think she’s over it. Amy seems like the love ‘em and leave ‘em type.

Me, my girl, and Morpheus sleeping A post shared by ben hanisch (@benhanisch) on Sep 18, 2016 at 8:17pm PDT

She is super into me A post shared by ben hanisch (@benhanisch) on Nov 2, 2016 at 4:36pm PDT

She's still super into me A post shared by ben hanisch (@benhanisch) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:40pm PST