The Sun: Taylor Swift has a new British boyfriend, 26-year-old Joe Alwyn

Well, well. For months now, we’ve been hearing that Taylor Swift has been hiding out in Nashville, working on her new album and just taking time off from public life. But last week, one source did say that Tay-Tay wasn’t in Nashville, actually. We also heard more about how Taylor is preparing for her comeback, and we all knew that meants a new boyfriend rollout, more time strutting around with the squad, and basically a revival of the good ol’ Taylor Swift Show. Well, get your tickets because the Taylor Swift Show has officially started! Much like Taylor’s “Tiddlebanging in Rhode Island” boyfriend rollout with Tom Hiddleston, Taylor went with The Sun for her newest boyfriend rollout. That’s interesting, right? Right. So who is Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend? British actor Joe Alwyn, best known as Billy in Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. Huh. Tay sure loves those British boys, doesn’t she?

Taylor Swift has a secret British actor boyfriend who she’s been dating for months, The Sun’s Bizarre column can reveal. The global superstar is besotted with 26-year-old Joe Alwyn, a rising star of Hollywood who lives with his mum and dad. Remarkably, she has been spending days at a time in London disguising herself wearing a wig in a bid to keep the romance under wraps. A source said: “Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship. But after what happened with Tom Hiddleston, they were determined to keep it quiet.” The US songwriter, 27, has been renting a house in North London while she has been seeing Joe in the UK. And Taylor has gone to great lengths to ensure her visits have remained unnoticed. The source added: “Taylor has flown in via private jets and her security has made it a military-like mission to prevent her from being seen. She’s been walking around with Joe in London using disguises, like scarves and hats, to keep her identity under wraps. Nobody has a clue they’ve been walked past a music superstar – not even her new neighbours.” Taylor is desperate for the relationship to avoid becoming a circus, which has hindered her previous romances. The actor, whose movie credits include Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk also starring Kristen Stewart, is Taylor’s first love interest since her relationship with The Night Manager star which ended last September. The former couple split after Tom wanted the relationship to be more public than Taylor was comfortable with. But the artist – who has sold over 40 million albums – is unlikely to encounter similar experiences with Joe, who is just as keen to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. Last night a close friend confirmed the relationship to The Sun’s Bizarre column after we learned they were dating. But they insisted Taylor had been open about it to close friends and family. The friend said: “This isn’t a new couple alert or a secret relationship – the only people this has been a secret to is the media because all of us, Taylor and Joe’s closest friends and their families, were aware they have been together for several months and have known each other for a longtime. After her 1989 tour and all the attention Taylor received, she learned she had to be more protective of her personal life and she and Joe decided early on to keep their private life private.”

[From The Sun]

“She learned she had to be more protective of her personal life…[until it came time to promote a new album full of blind-item songs about Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris, and so now she needs a new boyfriend as a deflection as she plays coy about her exes].” Fixed! I mean, I’m happy that Taylor has managed to start and maintain a relationship for several months without anyone knowing. But let’s be real: this is part of her M.O. too. We never know when she really “meets” her boyfriends for the first time, but we sure know about the relationships when Taylor has something to promote.

Anyway… it will be interesting to see what happens next. I don’t know much about Joe – I didn’t even realize he is British before now – but I’m sure he’s not a giant Tiddlebanging famewhore like Tom Hiddleston. But we’ll see. What will Taylor and Joe’s portmanteau name be? Jaylor? Tayoe? Swyn? Alwift?