The Sun: Taylor Swift has a new British boyfriend, 26-year-old Joe Alwyn

Well, well. For months now, we’ve been hearing that Taylor Swift has been hiding out in Nashville, working on her new album and just taking time off from public life. But last week, one source did say that Tay-Tay wasn’t in Nashville, actually. We also heard more about how Taylor is preparing for her comeback, and we all knew that meants a new boyfriend rollout, more time strutting around with the squad, and basically a revival of the good ol’ Taylor Swift Show. Well, get your tickets because the Taylor Swift Show has officially started! Much like Taylor’s “Tiddlebanging in Rhode Island” boyfriend rollout with Tom Hiddleston, Taylor went with The Sun for her newest boyfriend rollout. That’s interesting, right? Right. So who is Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend? British actor Joe Alwyn, best known as Billy in Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. Huh. Tay sure loves those British boys, doesn’t she?
Taylor Swift has a secret British actor boyfriend who she’s been dating for months, The Sun’s Bizarre column can reveal. The global superstar is besotted with 26-year-old Joe Alwyn, a rising star of Hollywood who lives with his mum and dad. Remarkably, she has been spending days at a time in London disguising herself wearing a wig in a bid to keep the romance under wraps.
A source said: “Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship. But after what happened with Tom Hiddleston, they were determined to keep it quiet.”
The US songwriter, 27, has been renting a house in North London while she has been seeing Joe in the UK. And Taylor has gone to great lengths to ensure her visits have remained unnoticed. The source added: “Taylor has flown in via private jets and her security has made it a military-like mission to prevent her from being seen. She’s been walking around with Joe in London using disguises, like scarves and hats, to keep her identity under wraps. Nobody has a clue they’ve been walked past a music superstar – not even her new neighbours.”
Taylor is desperate for the relationship to avoid becoming a circus, which has hindered her previous romances. The actor, whose movie credits include Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk also starring Kristen Stewart, is Taylor’s first love interest since her relationship with The Night Manager star which ended last September. The former couple split after Tom wanted the relationship to be more public than Taylor was comfortable with. But the artist – who has sold over 40 million albums – is unlikely to encounter similar experiences with Joe, who is just as keen to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.
Last night a close friend confirmed the relationship to The Sun’s Bizarre column after we learned they were dating. But they insisted Taylor had been open about it to close friends and family. The friend said: “This isn’t a new couple alert or a secret relationship – the only people this has been a secret to is the media because all of us, Taylor and Joe’s closest friends and their families, were aware they have been together for several months and have known each other for a longtime. After her 1989 tour and all the attention Taylor received, she learned she had to be more protective of her personal life and she and Joe decided early on to keep their private life private.”
“She learned she had to be more protective of her personal life…[until it came time to promote a new album full of blind-item songs about Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris, and so now she needs a new boyfriend as a deflection as she plays coy about her exes].” Fixed! I mean, I’m happy that Taylor has managed to start and maintain a relationship for several months without anyone knowing. But let’s be real: this is part of her M.O. too. We never know when she really “meets” her boyfriends for the first time, but we sure know about the relationships when Taylor has something to promote.
Anyway… it will be interesting to see what happens next. I don’t know much about Joe – I didn’t even realize he is British before now – but I’m sure he’s not a giant Tiddlebanging famewhore like Tom Hiddleston. But we’ll see. What will Taylor and Joe’s portmanteau name be? Jaylor? Tayoe? Swyn? Alwift?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Well she has a new album coming out so she needs a new boyfriend/PR relationship.
Exactly! Determined to keep relationship private meaning rolling it out when there is something to promote. Imagine being that poor boy when he will have to stare lovingly into her eyes while she is being asked all aroind with of the songs/lyrics on her album are about the Tiddlesgate
Poor boy, my arse. He’s 26 and has access to the internet. Anybody who gets involved with Taylor Swift by now should know exactly what they’re getting into and what they’re agreeing to. She can’t force him to participate in these shenanigans anymore than she forced Hiddles. If they’re going along with it, it’s by their own choice and free will.
@Ninks same. i don’t get the infantilisation of every man she dates, they all knew exactly what they were getting into and willingly played the game.
WELL we infantilisation everyone Caucasian woman under 30 so fair play. Men are called predators for dating younger women even though those women can also Google the actor’s past behavior. If Taylor Swift were a guy he would be universally known as a user and predator from her experience with the teenaged Kennedy kid. Feminism means also holding women to the same standards as men.
@Original T.C. i don’t disagree with what you say about feminism, but predator? who did she predate?
@Ell: I think she is referring to the Kennedy kid she dated when he was still in High School…
@ell- the Kennedy kid. He was still in high school when she went after him. And that is the only one I can think of.
thanks for the replies.
he was 18 and she was 22. i think there are a lot of things that can be said about taylor, but predatory isn’t one of them.
@ell His mother had died of suicide a few months before they started going out, though. His parents had gone through a really ugly divorce in part because his father had a very public affair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
New album, new boyfriend. Same Taylor.
Sorry, sorry. I missed his age. It looks from the photos like he is barely legal and you know ar that age youstill have that naive thinking: i am that special that I will breakthe pattern/I am the one to change that person’s life
And same PR rollout. She hasn’t changed.
How is anyone still falling for her shenanigans? So transparent.
I’m just wondering if this is more than a marketing strategy. Is she closeted?
@RADLEY
she is.
the actor is gay like most of her other ‘bfs’
Yep. All the private business is BS because here we are with the TS6 rollout. We all know it’s fake so it will be funny to see how it plays out
Nothing like keeping a relationship private by exclusives to The Sun (why that miserable rag of all sources) and People magazine!
Not yet!! It was blissful having her silent.
Good Lord.How many boyfriends does she go through?Can’t she be single for just awhile?Everyone gives Jennifer Lopez a hard time about rebounds and not being able to be alone but this girl is like a rubber band.
THIS!!!! If anyone else had run through the amount of men she has would be slated. I know she’s young and single but come on – its the same thing every time. Why can’t she seem to hang on to a man. Think most of them are PR stunts……
Nearly every guy she’s dated, the “relationship” has lasted less than a month (Harry Styles and John mayer) and the rest of her relationships were 3+ months. The only long relationship she’s had is with Calvin and that was nearly a year. She definitely does them as pr stunts.
He is nice to look at. That is all.
Yep, that’s my take away too. Taylor dates another cute boy. The sun rises, the sun sets, and the circle of life continues on…
I like the “Taylor should trademark ” Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend”"
Aren’t all of Swift’s romances described as “serious” and “the one”?
Yup. Meanwhile her relationship with Calvin Harris was the only one to limp its way to the year mark.
Yes! Dejavu all over again.
He looks 15. Perez said souces say they’ve been dating since November. Sure, girl. I find that hard to believe. I honestly thought Taylor would try to change her image for this new album but I guess not.
This would mean she would have visited a suburban area of London several times (she rented a house according to the Sun piece), without being seen. Hmmm
Suburban? Where does it say she was in suburban area? The article says she was in London.
Susan – it said North London in the original article, and since I’ve lived in various parts of N London for over 15 years, I can tell you a lot of it is suburban (+ I’m pretty sure of the area referred to, have family living there).
I think Perez it right, and her fans who track her plane knew she was in London since last year. They thought she was with tom, turns our it was joe. And she won’t be releasing new music right now. Possible September or October because she does not want anyone stealing her thunder. Ps, don’t ask why I know this. Lol
Yeah those stans were even coming here since last fall and insisting she and hiddles were still together on the down low because they were tracking her private plane going back and forth to London.
She basically moved on to joe alwyn shortly after the tiddles split.
From last fall? Try as recently as a month ago and impersonating my name to do it too.
Hard to imagine a real man who would want to be in a relationship with a tween
you’re giving men way too much credit lol
Hahaha, ITA!
Lol, I still like her and pr boyfriend
TS6!!!!!!!!!! Get hype!!!!!!!!!!!!
Oh poor Hiddles! He’s been replaced by a younger, fresher Brit boy! The angst! 😉
I kid, I kid.
Well this all feels….calculated. Why announce it? Why not get photographed somewhere like on a secluded beac…oh wait never mind.
I know you’re kidding, but this child actually lives with his parents!! Also, aren’t all the super secret “disguises” and all just as much a “strategy” as ridiculous pictures?
“The child” left theatre school last year. I don’t blame him for living at home tbh.He’s not posh nor an established actor yet. Anybody who has lived in London knows the house prices are insane, especially if you have a student loan to pay and haven’t established yourself in your career it can be incredibly tough. I see went to uni in Bristol before theatre school so he must have lived away from home at some point.
I’m 64. He is a child to me.
I always refer to Hiddleston as young as he is young enough to be my son. I apologize for being old. This actor is barely older than my actual child.
You don’t need to apologise. I am 25 I am just weirded out when people call celebrities in their 20s “children”. I know you didn’t mean it like that but sometimes it can feel patronising.
When old people say it, it’s actually usually affectionate. However, I do see what you mean.
TG we aren’t old we are just mature – like a good wine! 🍷
Anyway I guess Tom might just be a little relieved?
Been married 35 years today!! Always glad to hear from someone who understands why I think a 36 year old man is young [because he is] .
Tumblr is theorising after she was caught in Nash at the weekend getting on the jet that wasn’t hers that she was prob tracked to London, and knew the game was up. Plus if she is as calculating as we think rolling it out like this does look like to the GP a change than the usual pap stroll.
“Tumblr is theorising” is always a phrase that worries me. 😉
Not sure I buy the plane thing. Celebs go to London, Paris, Madrid, etc. for a million reasons, a million times a year. Plus we just happen to hear about this as it’s announced she’s working on new music? Nah. This is all part of the usual game. Eh, no hate, I just wish she played it a bit better and subtler.
lol “tumblr is theorising” nah you are right tumblr is a worrying place altogether esp the Stan part, but I have to confess I find it fascinating. I gotta say though if she has managed to keep it quiet for this long without none of her usual games , who knows this one could be a keeper. Maybe that’s the new tactic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That theory presupposes that she was “caught” in Nashville. Lainey pointed out that Harry Styles’ album came out the same week that she was “caught” in Nashville and news of her new boyfriend dropped. She’s calculating.
Also Katy Perry is in the news right now and so is Harry Styles. Thats certainly played a part in Taylors mind.
This. Taylor plays the game better, and with more petty motives, than anyone. This is why it’s coming out now… no doubt!
Dear Joe Alwyn
“Got a long list of ex lovers; they’ll tell you I’m insane”
Sincerely,
Taylor Swift
she’s obsessed with british dudes. like chris martin is obsessed with blonde actresses.
She is the typical bland american white woman. Overhyping british men and the Kennedys.
+1 this is most accurate.
Don’t forget the fetish for anything French!
Well her stalkers (fans) on tumblr have been tracking her to London since November , turns out they were right they just had the guy wrong as they still thought it was Tom.
Nnnn I find this hilarious.
He simultaneously looks like a preteen and an old dude.
Also ofc he is a famehoe like Tommy Paperknickers. Why else would he date her? You dont date Taylor Swift if you want to stay under the radar.
My guess is the new album won’t have any revenge songs on it. It will be a love song album. Switching it up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Details, details.
fair enough, it’s about the end of a friendship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The song is suppose to be about Katy Perry.
I wonder why The Sun (the archetypal British Van Man newspaper) gets the Taylor Swift exclusives over anyone else.
Didn’t some rando English newspaper get the exclusive pictures of hiddles on a rock? I think Taylor likes to think she’s fooling the general public by not going to the obvious sources like people or enews.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that while Hiddles was talking about his poor failed relationship with Swifty, she was already with someone new.
She did the same to Calvin. His sources were saying how he dumped her cause she wanted to get married, etc., and she appeared with Hiddles
Never change, Swifty. This is why I love you
same. i love her too. in the same way i love mariah carey; they’re just ridiculously entertaining people when it comes to gossip.
+2 she is gossip gold, and tbh for tom now that GQ interview is looking a bit well sad , unless that was what he was going for to lure some of his wayward fans back .
@Jaii – I think the GQ interview was more an attempt to get ahead of her PR possibly throwing him under the bus (“he used me for my fame!”) and try to steer her to being “victimized” by the dastardly media and paps instead.
Really? I used to think she was idiotically entertaining in a love to hate her kind of a way, but the Taylor Show has officially jumped the shark. I’m bored. She’s doing the same thing she was doing a decade ago. That doesn’t show any PR genius on her part or any particular creativity, and that was always her hype. Bleh. Figure out something new, Tay-Tay.
it’s hard to be on top of your game all the time gossip-wise, man! even mariah had her down moments
Lol mte! He’s spent the last few interviews talking about what went wrong with him and Taylor and all along she’d moved on to someone else
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Run, Joe Alwyn, run!
He kinda looks like Karlie Kloss a bit
All I see is Zack Morris (Mark Paul Gosselin?) with blue eyes
hahahahaha
A very promising actor. Left The Royal central school of speech and drama in London last year got cast immediately in an ang lee movie. The Hollywood reporter says he’s the next big thing.
http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/hollywoods-next-big-thing-joe-937206
For his careers sake I hope he and his management doesn’t get roped into doing all those silly PR stunts hiddles did.
I’m sure he’s very promising but that “next big thing label” story was before his starring role turned out to be in a massive box office bomb and critical failure. A rare but total misfire from Ang Lee, a disaster of a film for this kid’s supposed big break. Must be a difficult blow for a young performer. The hype cooled considerably, so the PR from this relationship will be helpful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Might I suggest you give the guy a break, just like you want folks to give your man a break?
You’d be wise to remember: hiddleston has several bombs behind him. This young man is a foetus in Hollywood, much to early to suggest his career needs Taylor Swift.
Wow I didn’t realize my comment was controversial! 😏
He could be the greatest actor since Laurence Olivier but the fact remains that his supposed big break was a total bust. I’m not comparing him to anyone. The fact is there is a huge difference in fame levels here and that can be tricky to navigate. His profile has now risen hugely but for the wrong reasons if you’re an actor still looking for your breakout. He doesn’t have a “name” in anything else yet so for the foreseeable future he will be asked about one thing and one thing only. Again, for a young actor, that’s tough.
Mia
Maybe I misunderstood correct me if i am wrong. Didnt you equate the movie bombing with this unknown actor flopping?
The movie in question had Kristen Stewart and Garett Hedlund. Studios expect the name actors to pull in an audience.
They wouldnt blame an unknown actor and consequently refrain from casting him. If he did his job well he will get other chances.
You said Lee movies never bomb. Not true. At the top of my head.The hulk flopped. Ride with the devil flopped.
Everything else you said about status is so true
@Hannah no of course I’m not blaming him for the bomb, not at all. What I’m saying is that he’s now been bumped to a level of fame by dating that unfortunately he maybe could have reached on merit if his film had been the Oscar-nominated hit it was expected to be. The “next big thing” story was published in anticipation of the movie being just that…it wasn’t. That makes the difference in their fame much more pronounced and he becomes Mr. Taylor Swift rather than “Joe Alwyn star of the blockbuster film…”. That shouldn’t matter if they’re happy, but sadly I’m willing to bet it will.
Welll…Ride with the Devil got some good reviews and I’ve blocked the Hulk from my memory and erased its existence. So technically. 😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, today is my 35th wedding anniversary!
Thanks @Third Ginger I get it. 🙂
Good Lord I’m not a big fan of Hiddleston but I feel bad for him that even when I don’t bring him up in a comment in a Taylor Swift story he’s on people’s minds? That’s…not good. He needs to never talk about their relationship again, it’s taking up too much of his narrative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fact is the movie failed, his performance was singled out as good. If he’s been dating swift since november 2016 he wouldn’t have known his movie failed so that theory doesn’t fly. What’s more dude graduated from acting school in 2016, bit over the top to suggest he’s only dating swift in order to revive a failing acting career.
My theory; he’s probably flattered the biggest pop star in the world wants to date him. Men and ego, shrug.
You’re reading into what I posted @Pip. I didn’t say he’s doing it for publicity but yes the increased PR will help. Even if he’d been nominated for an Oscar it would have upped his profile (quick without googling what’s the name of the young actor nominated for Manchester by the Sea?). But it’s upped his profile for not the best reason for a young actor starting out. What I was pointing out is that linking to an article calling him the next big thing, an article from before his breakout film turned out to be a massive flop, gives a false impression of where his career is. His next movie might make him huge but he’s really not the “next big thing” for the moment. I will bet that 99.99% of the people here didn’t know his name or haven’t given him a second thought since that movie flopped. If his next movie doesn’t hit than he continues to be Taylor’s Swift’s boyfriend. Compare that to say, Taron Edgerton, and if started dating Taylor right after Kingsmen. Of course she’s still more famous but Taron would have something else the public knows him for. The dynamics here are tricky, that’s all I’m saying.
Who said he’s famous though? HR choose a couple of ppl there’s buzz about. They do that every year it’s not a fame thing it’s a talent spotting thing. He’s not higher up the list than he was last year but he’s not further down either.
Check his IMDb he’s just filmed a movie w/Emma stone, Rachel Weiz, Olivia Coleman and Nic Hoult.Directed by the director of the Lobster. Most actors in his postition would kill for that job.
They look like siblings.
They look like brother and sister.
I’m really looking forward to how this will play out. I missed some TS drama!
I agree. I first bitched about her obvious PR shenanigans but now I think I would take swifty with her petty high school drama any day and everyday instead of political drama on both ends of the Atlantic – in Europe and the US.
The photos don’t show the paper number he is holding. What would it be? #12, #14? “Next customer in line?!”
I’m all for the mocking of TSwift , but do we really need to start throwing shade about the numbers of guys she’s dated? ?
yeah, that’s the thing for me as well. she’s good for gossip so is fun to talk about what she does and/or says, but it always ends up with some people going down the misogyny route, which isn’t very fun at all.
+1
@Ell everything you just said, plus it lacks creativity too. She has given us years worth of material, and people always seem to fall back on that where she is concerned , just gross.
Ha ha, haters gonna hate! It was clever and funny.
@WEAREALLMADEOFSTARS yeah bcos misogyny is so funny 🙄
When all are considered “the one” and have the same rollout and pr storylines then it becomes relevant. She even wore similar clothing on similar dates with some of the guys. There were even articles about it.
@Madly then you can laugh at those things, without slut shaming. there’s a difference.
Oh, here we go. It’s slutshaming when a silly tween superstar shoves their three week fake fauxmances in everyone’s faces and then gets teased about how interchangeable the slew of “boys” she’s seen with really is! Please, let’s save the serious terms for serious matters. Joking about how an attention desperate celebrity is a serial fauxmancer is not slutshaming. It’s not even remotely sexual in nature.
It is not slut shaming when her own PR people are pushing the narrative that she dates a lot of famous men because she is the “most desirable woman alive”.
I am not a fan of Taylor’s, but these stories always make me feel like I am because I end up defending her. I don’t like that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ell, I like that distinction. The “too many boyfriends” issue makes this old lady feel we are going back to the bad old days of my youth.
Ok. Forget all that came before. What do they have in common that will keep this going? Why is he interested in her and vice versa?
Same thing i wanted to say. They look so related! Eek
Totally!!! A good sign for a narcissist – bet this one sticks!
Taylor is young and rich. Have fun and use all of them and write a million songs. Cause guess what…they’re using you.
Both sides know that they are using each other.
And I thought it was going to be a boring summer.
He’s cute and kind of looks like a young Sean Bean.
Both get some publicity out of this so a win/win situation.
There’s no denying that Taylor really loves British men. And men in general. But she’s definitely got a taste for the British blokes.
Maybe it’s DOWNTOWN ABBEY SYNDROME [a show I have actually never seen] This is an American delusion that so called “class” can rub off.
Huh?
Many Americans worship Brits in pop culture as being more sophisticated, “classier”, nice accents. It even extends to Hollywood’s long fascination with British performers. Of course, many of them are pretty great, my all time favorite being Sir Daniel Day-Lewis.
Honestly I think the English just enjoy believing that’s true. It makes them feel better about themselves now that they’re not out sacking the world anymore and such. Most people spend about five minutes every two or three weeks thinking about their favorite actors.
“Honestly I think the English just enjoy believing that’s true”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On the serious side, our American actors admire many classically trained Brits and have since the days of Olivier.
Oh yes TG and I am sure there are many, equally silly Brits who fantasise about strong, silent American Cowboys…
Downton Abbey, of course. LOL
Tom Huddleston is out there rejoicing that her fans are no longer stalking his every move.
HUddleston won’t be rejoicing – he plays for Hull City and they just got relegated! ⚽
I am proud to know what relegated means. There is also a critic with this name!
From what I read, their nickname is already Toe.
And Tom was the famewhore?!?! No one out famewhores the snake.
They could also rehash Tayto(e).
I am hoping for some pda pics of the lovely young couple, they will have to be good ones though, to top the Rhode Island loved up delights of last summer.
tom WAS a famewhore. you can have 2, you know.
This! They were both famewhores that’s why the stunts were so epic even by her standards lol. Calvin wasn’t prepared to do what Tom did. Tom did it because he wanted to.
With her PR handler spotted on the plane with them from Rhode Island? I have no doubt that he agreed with it and went along with it. But she had all the power in this situation.
Tom was a willing participant to be sure, and I was one of many who were rolling their eyes at him every time another obviously staged photo op hit the tabloids last summer, but since the break-up her team has been working very hard to lay all of the blame for the Hiddleswift fiasco on his shoulders, and that I simply cannot abide.
The original Sun article about the new boyfriend included a very harsh line about Tom and his supposed exploitation of Taylor’s fame for his own gains. After just a few hours (and probably a timely phone call from Tom’s people), it was quickly amended to something more benign.
Why would the Sun have felt the need to mention Tom’s thirst at all, especially when they attributed Taylor’s newfound discretion to her epic fame after the success of 1989, and not the backlash after the Calvin split and the Kim/Kanye mess? There are PR fingerprints all over that article.
I feel bad for Tom Hiddleston.
Why he isn’t sad. Probably cried with relief over the news.
This one made me laugh. Thanks. I wish Hiddleston would date in secret and boom just get engaged. That would be so funny. Tumblr would lose their shit.
Does anyone else find it ironic that front page stories were planted by Team Taylor in order to make sure people knew she is being more private?
According to her stans her private jets been going back and forth to London since September October. It looks like she got with this guy 5 min after she dumped Hiddleston . More and more it looks like Hiddleston was a PR stunt to humiliate Calvin. Hiddleston got played.
She had work commitments in London which is why she was there for some of that. Seriously doubting the length of time that is being suggested that she is dating this guy. Her team probably weighed out who was up coming and had a good trajectory that was also and unknown without a too big of fan base so they had more license to push their narrative. And this guy was selected. He wants to cross over to American audiences and she needs to show she can be “private” to course correct what happened last summer. Use the crazy tumblr conspiracy theories her fans have been peddling since September and incorporate it into the narrative. And bang, all this “evidence” to back that she got “caught” by fans. Oh little snake, your game is so easily spotted. This will not go well for you.
What work commitments? Receipts? Btw her plane going back and forth doesn’t mean she’s on it. She sends her plane to pick up her boyfriends.
I see her dating this guy.He’s British, blonde and tall just her type. If she kept it quiet it’s because she knew she would be ridiculed if she went public 5 min after the great hiddleswift showmance. S
That music video she filmed with Zayn or whatever his name is.
That was like 1 day. I thought zayn and her didn’t even meet when they filmed that?
Actually the stans were tracking charters because her own planes were not moving.
Hiddleston is a grown up. He was just very very stupid and thirsty. Can’t believe that he fell for that snake.
Whe I type Hiddleston -autocorrect gives suggestion Hiddleswift and Hiddlescringe wtf? 😂
Can’t be mad for loving brits…sigh
His wiki page has some interesting write ups in it. I don’t know who did it but it is funny.
It’s been deleted already. I saw it, hilarious. Poor guy after the hiddleswift fiasco everyone who dates swift will be ridiculed before they even did anything.
She really is beyond anything. I felt sorry for Hiddleston – he was already too old to get suckered in like that by someone like Swift. Maybe he really did do it for the PR and I shouldn’t feel sorry for him, but there was something desperately sad about it, in my view.
This one is unknown to me and certainly no eyesore, but lawd, he looks like a child!
Careful who you call a child! I did that earlier today on here.LOL I am 64, and my own child is barely older than this boy. It was the first thing that came to mind when I saw him. Tom H. is young enough to be my son, and that is the way I often think of him [can't dislike him].
*rubbing my hands in glee* I need this, a respite from the idiocy of our current president, 45. So Alwyn will be at her 4th of July party? In my heart of hearts I want to tell him to “run, run far away!” I want to do the same with Meghan Markle.
They look like brother and sister. That’s all I’ve got.
That’s what I think!
Death, taxes, Taylor’s new album/new boyfriend combo.
In a world full of uncertainties, there are a few constants. Thank you, Taylor and to your diligent PR team. We love you.
I suggest Swalwyn
It seems Swifty only dates guys with British accents.
Earlier this year I commented on this page that Swifty was in L.A. at the Cinerama Dome for the premier of Long Walk Home with her brother – but I thought the timing was weird because TomH was in town for the SAG Awards? or something….I was shot down and told that they could be in the same town easily – now we know that this new guy she is with was in that movie with her brother and this all could have started then? Or before like when they were filming? Article said they started as friends… I had a feeling she was back and forth to London and no one agreed with me – she is swifty afterall…oh and by the way TomH lives in North London! Why haven’t they bumped into each other…or is she doing this to get a little revenge…he does resemble a “younger” Tom H! And is an actor too…
I saw Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk in a movie theater on Veterans Day weekend 2016 so the LA premier would have been before that and Hiddleston was either still in Oz filming Ragnorak or home in England. SAG awards were in January and I’m not sure he attended.
How do you know they haven’t bumped into one another? Why would that be newsworthy and why would it matter?
Tom did not attend the SAG awards. I am not so good on gossip, but I am an awards show junkie!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
a win-win, as they casually call it in the industry.
she better hope none of her closeted former PR boyfriends come out….a giant collection of them is gonna look bad for her…
