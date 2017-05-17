The Sun: Taylor Swift has a new British boyfriend, 26-year-old Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift performing live on stage

Well, well. For months now, we’ve been hearing that Taylor Swift has been hiding out in Nashville, working on her new album and just taking time off from public life. But last week, one source did say that Tay-Tay wasn’t in Nashville, actually. We also heard more about how Taylor is preparing for her comeback, and we all knew that meants a new boyfriend rollout, more time strutting around with the squad, and basically a revival of the good ol’ Taylor Swift Show. Well, get your tickets because the Taylor Swift Show has officially started! Much like Taylor’s “Tiddlebanging in Rhode Island” boyfriend rollout with Tom Hiddleston, Taylor went with The Sun for her newest boyfriend rollout. That’s interesting, right? Right. So who is Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend? British actor Joe Alwyn, best known as Billy in Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. Huh. Tay sure loves those British boys, doesn’t she?

Taylor Swift has a secret British actor boyfriend who she’s been dating for months, The Sun’s Bizarre column can reveal. The global superstar is besotted with 26-year-old Joe Alwyn, a rising star of Hollywood who lives with his mum and dad. Remarkably, she has been spending days at a time in London disguising herself wearing a wig in a bid to keep the romance under wraps.

A source said: “Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship. But after what happened with Tom Hiddleston, they were determined to keep it quiet.”

The US songwriter, 27, has been renting a house in North London while she has been seeing Joe in the UK. And Taylor has gone to great lengths to ensure her visits have remained unnoticed. The source added: “Taylor has flown in via private jets and her security has made it a military-like mission to prevent her from being seen. She’s been walking around with Joe in London using disguises, like scarves and hats, to keep her identity under wraps. Nobody has a clue they’ve been walked past a music superstar – not even her new neighbours.”

Taylor is desperate for the relationship to avoid becoming a circus, which has hindered her previous romances. The actor, whose movie credits include Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk also starring Kristen Stewart, is Taylor’s first love interest since her relationship with The Night Manager star which ended last September. The former couple split after Tom wanted the relationship to be more public than Taylor was comfortable with. But the artist – who has sold over 40 million albums – is unlikely to encounter similar experiences with Joe, who is just as keen to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Last night a close friend confirmed the relationship to The Sun’s Bizarre column after we learned they were dating. But they insisted Taylor had been open about it to close friends and family. The friend said: “This isn’t a new couple alert or a secret relationship – the only people this has been a secret to is the media because all of us, Taylor and Joe’s closest friends and their families, were aware they have been together for several months and have known each other for a longtime. After her 1989 tour and all the attention Taylor received, she learned she had to be more protective of her personal life and she and Joe decided early on to keep their private life private.”

“She learned she had to be more protective of her personal life…[until it came time to promote a new album full of blind-item songs about Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris, and so now she needs a new boyfriend as a deflection as she plays coy about her exes].” Fixed! I mean, I’m happy that Taylor has managed to start and maintain a relationship for several months without anyone knowing. But let’s be real: this is part of her M.O. too. We never know when she really “meets” her boyfriends for the first time, but we sure know about the relationships when Taylor has something to promote.

Anyway… it will be interesting to see what happens next. I don’t know much about Joe – I didn’t even realize he is British before now – but I’m sure he’s not a giant Tiddlebanging famewhore like Tom Hiddleston. But we’ll see. What will Taylor and Joe’s portmanteau name be? Jaylor? Tayoe? Swyn? Alwift?

LCM Autumn/Winter 2016 - Burberry - Arrivals

54th NYFF 'Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk' Premiere

  1. amy says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Well she has a new album coming out so she needs a new boyfriend/PR relationship.

    Reply
  2. KLO says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:49 am

    He is nice to look at. That is all.

    Reply
  3. trollontheloose says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:50 am

    I like the “Taylor should trademark ” Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend”"

    Reply
  4. third ginger says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Aren’t all of Swift’s romances described as “serious” and “the one”?

    Reply
  5. Alleycat says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:52 am

    He looks 15. Perez said souces say they’ve been dating since November. Sure, girl. I find that hard to believe. I honestly thought Taylor would try to change her image for this new album but I guess not.

    Reply
  6. astrid says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Hard to imagine a real man who would want to be in a relationship with a tween

    Reply
  7. akua says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Lol, I still like her and pr boyfriend

    Reply
  8. Emily says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:56 am

    TS6!!!!!!!!!! Get hype!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  9. Mia4s says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Oh poor Hiddles! He’s been replaced by a younger, fresher Brit boy! The angst! 😉

    I kid, I kid.

    Well this all feels….calculated. Why announce it? Why not get photographed somewhere like on a secluded beac…oh wait never mind.

    Reply
  10. Ramona says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Dear Joe Alwyn

    “Got a long list of ex lovers; they’ll tell you I’m insane”

    Sincerely,
    Taylor Swift

    Reply
  11. ell says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:59 am

    she’s obsessed with british dudes. like chris martin is obsessed with blonde actresses.

    Reply
  12. Lulu says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Well her stalkers (fans) on tumblr have been tracking her to London since November , turns out they were right they just had the guy wrong as they still thought it was Tom.

    Reply
  13. QueenB says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:01 am

    He simultaneously looks like a preteen and an old dude.

    Also ofc he is a famehoe like Tommy Paperknickers. Why else would he date her? You dont date Taylor Swift if you want to stay under the radar.

    Reply
  14. Blondewino says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:01 am

    My guess is the new album won’t have any revenge songs on it. It will be a love song album. Switching it up.

    Reply
  15. Jegede says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:03 am

    I wonder why The Sun (the archetypal British Van Man newspaper) gets the Taylor Swift exclusives over anyone else.

    Reply
  16. Jessi says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:07 am

    I love that while Hiddles was talking about his poor failed relationship with Swifty, she was already with someone new.
    She did the same to Calvin. His sources were saying how he dumped her cause she wanted to get married, etc., and she appeared with Hiddles

    Never change, Swifty. This is why I love you

    Reply
    • ell says:
      May 17, 2017 at 8:16 am

      same. i love her too. in the same way i love mariah carey; they’re just ridiculously entertaining people when it comes to gossip.

      Reply
    • Jessie says:
      May 17, 2017 at 8:29 am

      Lol mte! He’s spent the last few interviews talking about what went wrong with him and Taylor and all along she’d moved on to someone else

      But unlike the Calvin thing I don’t think this is for revenge. She would have publicised it before if she wanted to get back at hiddles. Now she’s just using this because she has a new record out soon. With hiddles it was because she was mad at Calvin.

      Reply
      • ell says:
        May 17, 2017 at 10:19 am

        100%, revenge was literally the reason why she played the pap game with a compliant hiddles. calvin was so pressed, lol. i miss those days, so funny!

      • jetlagged says:
        May 17, 2017 at 10:34 am

        I’d put the percentage as 85% planned deflection from Kim/Kanye receipts, and 15% eff you to Calvin. Taylor needed a very public distraction in order to do some damage control, and Calvin was never, ever going to play along, so she dumped him. His reaction to said dumping was an unexpected gold mine and she used it to her advantage.

      • ell says:
        May 17, 2017 at 10:55 am

        @jetlagged, calvin’s reaction was everything, sometimes i worry we’ll never top that.

      • Nanny to the Rescue says:
        May 17, 2017 at 12:43 pm

        @jetlegged, I’m very sure Calvin would have played along. His reactions were so over the top that he (almost?) surpassed Swift. I think none of us saw that coming. So Kanye drama wouldn’t be beneath him at all.

      • jetlagged says:
        May 17, 2017 at 1:09 pm

        @Nanny, maybe – but Calvin never seemed to participate in the usual boyfriend photo ops, and Taylor needed a big, over the top distraction. Her tactic was to do something that would distract everyone and have people talking about anything except Kanye. Calvin may have been ready and willing to take to Twitter in defense of his girl, but a direct confrontation was probably the last thing Taylor or her team wanted.

      • Lightpurple says:
        May 17, 2017 at 6:11 pm

        I had no idea who Calvin Harris was before he started up with her and I barely know who she is but I knew about him riding a giant inflatable swan at her 4th of July party and that they attended some awards show I didn’t watch together and that they celebrated their 1 year anniversary on a beach somewhere so, no, not quiet or discreet at all and yes, he participated in photo ops.

  17. Paris says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Run, Joe Alwyn, run!

    Reply
  18. Leena says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:28 am

    He kinda looks like Karlie Kloss a bit

    Reply
  19. Jessie says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:34 am

    A very promising actor. Left The Royal central school of speech and drama in London last year got cast immediately in an ang lee movie. The Hollywood reporter says he’s the next big thing.
    http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/hollywoods-next-big-thing-joe-937206

    For his careers sake I hope he and his management doesn’t get roped into doing all those silly PR stunts hiddles did.

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      May 17, 2017 at 8:52 am

      I’m sure he’s very promising but that “next big thing label” story was before his starring role turned out to be in a massive box office bomb and critical failure. A rare but total misfire from Ang Lee, a disaster of a film for this kid’s supposed big break. Must be a difficult blow for a young performer. The hype cooled considerably, so the PR from this relationship will be helpful.

      Reply
      • Jessie says:
        May 17, 2017 at 9:03 am

        Looks to me like he’s doing fine.He’s just finished shooting a movie with Emma stone. I don’t think you understand how competitive it is to be an actor if you think shooting a movie with ang lee and one with Emma stone and some British movie with a lot of house hold names means your failing when you are literally straight out of college… if you compare him to older Brits like cumber and hiddles he’s been off to a flying start compared to were they were at a similar age. Besides if dating Taylor was such a great career move why isn’t hiddles getting cast in all the hottest project? I don’t think that’s how it works. It translates into celeb status, possibly branding Fashion contract anyone? But not necessarily into casting. Imao.

      • third ginger says:
        May 17, 2017 at 9:03 am

        Right,Mia4s, as you are so often. And if people are reading trade papers and not just gossip, they will realize that Hiddleston’s career was hardly destroyed. Was his image hurt? You bet. But actual career? No evidence of that.

      • third ginger says:
        May 17, 2017 at 9:17 am

        We are talking about actual dollars and cents and critical acclaim, not opportunities. That is what show business is about. This young man may become a major star. Mia4s was merely pointing out that his first opportunity did not work out.

      • Hannah says:
        May 17, 2017 at 9:24 am

        Know nothing about this actor. Strikes me as funny that hiddlestons fans defend his career/ his choices while simultaneously trashing this young actor.

        Might I suggest you give the guy a break, just like you want folks to give your man a break?

        You’d be wise to remember: hiddleston has several bombs behind him. This young man is a foetus in Hollywood, much to early to suggest his career needs Taylor Swift.

      • Mia4s says:
        May 17, 2017 at 9:29 am

        Wow I didn’t realize my comment was controversial! 😏

        He could be the greatest actor since Laurence Olivier but the fact remains that his supposed big break was a total bust. I’m not comparing him to anyone. The fact is there is a huge difference in fame levels here and that can be tricky to navigate. His profile has now risen hugely but for the wrong reasons if you’re an actor still looking for your breakout. He doesn’t have a “name” in anything else yet so for the foreseeable future he will be asked about one thing and one thing only. Again, for a young actor, that’s tough.

      • Hannah says:
        May 17, 2017 at 9:54 am

        Mia
        Maybe I misunderstood correct me if i am wrong. Didnt you equate the movie bombing with this unknown actor flopping?
        The movie in question had Kristen Stewart and Garett Hedlund. Studios expect the name actors to pull in an audience.
        They wouldnt blame an unknown actor and consequently refrain from casting him. If he did his job well he will get other chances.

        You said Lee movies never bomb. Not true. At the top of my head.The hulk flopped. Ride with the devil flopped.

        Everything else you said about status is so true :)

      • Mia4s says:
        May 17, 2017 at 10:49 am

        @Hannah no of course I’m not blaming him for the bomb, not at all. What I’m saying is that he’s now been bumped to a level of fame by dating that unfortunately he maybe could have reached on merit if his film had been the Oscar-nominated hit it was expected to be. The “next big thing” story was published in anticipation of the movie being just that…it wasn’t. That makes the difference in their fame much more pronounced and he becomes Mr. Taylor Swift rather than “Joe Alwyn star of the blockbuster film…”. That shouldn’t matter if they’re happy, but sadly I’m willing to bet it will.

        Welll…Ride with the Devil got some good reviews and I’ve blocked the Hulk from my memory and erased its existence. So technically. 😉

    • third ginger says:
      May 17, 2017 at 9:31 am

      Hannah, no one trashed anyone. one poster commented that the actor’s first big opportunity did not work out. I will give him the breaks he needs, especially when I see him act. Also, Mia4s is not, to my knowledge, a fan of Hiddleston’s. She is an accurate reporter of actual show business news, not just gossip. Did I not also say that Hiddleston’s image took a hit. That’s the truth.

      Reply
      • third ginger says:
        May 17, 2017 at 9:38 am

        Mia4s, your comment was in no way controversial. I think people are conflating my remarks with yours. I should know better than to ever bring up Tom H. He may be the dullest person in show business, but he’s a lightening rod on CB. My apologies! I always like your posts. They mix in a little “news” with the gossip.

        Also, today is my 35th wedding anniversary!

      • Mia4s says:
        May 17, 2017 at 10:56 am

        Thanks @Third Ginger I get it. 🙂
        Good Lord I’m not a big fan of Hiddleston but I feel bad for him that even when I don’t bring him up in a comment in a Taylor Swift story he’s on people’s minds? That’s…not good. He needs to never talk about their relationship again, it’s taking up too much of his narrative.

        Oh and huge congratulations on your anniversary!!!

      • shelley* says:
        May 17, 2017 at 10:57 am

        Congrats TG..Happy Anniversary.

      • Pip says:
        May 17, 2017 at 11:02 am

        Nah what that poster wrote wasn’t accurate it was her theory.
        Fact is the movie failed, his performance was singled out as good. If he’s been dating swift since november 2016 he wouldn’t have known his movie failed so that theory doesn’t fly. What’s more dude graduated from acting school in 2016, bit over the top to suggest he’s only dating swift in order to revive a failing acting career.
        My theory; he’s probably flattered the biggest pop star in the world wants to date him. Men and ego, shrug.

      • Mia4s says:
        May 17, 2017 at 12:12 pm

        You’re reading into what I posted @Pip. I didn’t say he’s doing it for publicity but yes the increased PR will help. Even if he’d been nominated for an Oscar it would have upped his profile (quick without googling what’s the name of the young actor nominated for Manchester by the Sea?). But it’s upped his profile for not the best reason for a young actor starting out. What I was pointing out is that linking to an article calling him the next big thing, an article from before his breakout film turned out to be a massive flop, gives a false impression of where his career is. His next movie might make him huge but he’s really not the “next big thing” for the moment. I will bet that 99.99% of the people here didn’t know his name or haven’t given him a second thought since that movie flopped. If his next movie doesn’t hit than he continues to be Taylor’s Swift’s boyfriend. Compare that to say, Taron Edgerton, and if started dating Taylor right after Kingsmen. Of course she’s still more famous but Taron would have something else the public knows him for. The dynamics here are tricky, that’s all I’m saying.

      • Chloe says:
        May 17, 2017 at 12:38 pm

        Who said he’s famous though? HR choose a couple of ppl there’s buzz about. They do that every year it’s not a fame thing it’s a talent spotting thing. He’s not higher up the list than he was last year but he’s not further down either.
        Check his IMDb he’s just filmed a movie w/Emma stone, Rachel Weiz, Olivia Coleman and Nic Hoult.Directed by the director of the Lobster. Most actors in his postition would kill for that job.

  20. Parigo says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:39 am

    They look like siblings.

    Reply
  21. minx says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:40 am

    They look like brother and sister.

    Reply
  22. Elisa the I. says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:40 am

    I’m really looking forward to how this will play out. I missed some TS drama!

    Reply
  23. browniecakes says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:00 am

    The photos don’t show the paper number he is holding. What would it be? #12, #14? “Next customer in line?!”

    Reply
  24. Hkk says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Same thing i wanted to say. They look so related! Eek

    Reply
  25. Andrea says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Taylor is young and rich. Have fun and use all of them and write a million songs. Cause guess what…they’re using you.

    Reply
  26. M.A.F. says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:38 am

    And I thought it was going to be a boring summer.

    Reply
  27. Sage says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:42 am

    He’s cute and kind of looks like a young Sean Bean.

    Both get some publicity out of this so a win/win situation.

    Reply
  28. HRN says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:47 am

    There’s no denying that Taylor really loves British men. And men in general. But she’s definitely got a taste for the British blokes.

    Reply
  29. Madly says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Tom Huddleston is out there rejoicing that her fans are no longer stalking his every move.

    Reply
  30. Madly says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:00 am

    From what I read, their nickname is already Toe.

    And Tom was the famewhore?!?! No one out famewhores the snake.

    Reply
    • shelley* says:
      May 17, 2017 at 10:31 am

      They could also rehash Tayto(e).

      I am hoping for some pda pics of the lovely young couple, they will have to be good ones though, to top the Rhode Island loved up delights of last summer.

      Reply
    • ell says:
      May 17, 2017 at 10:35 am

      tom WAS a famewhore. you can have 2, you know.

      Reply
      • Chloe says:
        May 17, 2017 at 11:28 am

        This! They were both famewhores that’s why the stunts were so epic even by her standards lol. Calvin wasn’t prepared to do what Tom did. Tom did it because he wanted to.

      • Madly says:
        May 17, 2017 at 12:01 pm

        With her PR handler spotted on the plane with them from Rhode Island? I have no doubt that he agreed with it and went along with it. But she had all the power in this situation.

      • jetlagged says:
        May 17, 2017 at 12:35 pm

        Tom was a willing participant to be sure, and I was one of many who were rolling their eyes at him every time another obviously staged photo op hit the tabloids last summer, but since the break-up her team has been working very hard to lay all of the blame for the Hiddleswift fiasco on his shoulders, and that I simply cannot abide.

        The original Sun article about the new boyfriend included a very harsh line about Tom and his supposed exploitation of Taylor’s fame for his own gains. After just a few hours (and probably a timely phone call from Tom’s people), it was quickly amended to something more benign.

        Why would the Sun have felt the need to mention Tom’s thirst at all, especially when they attributed Taylor’s newfound discretion to her epic fame after the success of 1989, and not the backlash after the Calvin split and the Kim/Kanye mess? There are PR fingerprints all over that article.

  31. chlo says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:05 am

    I feel bad for Tom Hiddleston.

    Reply
  32. jetlagged says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Does anyone else find it ironic that front page stories were planted by Team Taylor in order to make sure people knew she is being more private?

    Reply
  33. Chloe says:
    May 17, 2017 at 11:19 am

    According to her stans her private jets been going back and forth to London since September October. It looks like she got with this guy 5 min after she dumped Hiddleston . More and more it looks like Hiddleston was a PR stunt to humiliate Calvin. Hiddleston got played.

    Reply
    • Madly says:
      May 17, 2017 at 11:34 am

      She had work commitments in London which is why she was there for some of that. Seriously doubting the length of time that is being suggested that she is dating this guy. Her team probably weighed out who was up coming and had a good trajectory that was also and unknown without a too big of fan base so they had more license to push their narrative. And this guy was selected. He wants to cross over to American audiences and she needs to show she can be “private” to course correct what happened last summer. Use the crazy tumblr conspiracy theories her fans have been peddling since September and incorporate it into the narrative. And bang, all this “evidence” to back that she got “caught” by fans. Oh little snake, your game is so easily spotted. This will not go well for you.

      Reply
    • Chloe says:
      May 17, 2017 at 11:42 am

      What work commitments? Receipts? Btw her plane going back and forth doesn’t mean she’s on it. She sends her plane to pick up her boyfriends.
      I see her dating this guy.He’s British, blonde and tall just her type. If she kept it quiet it’s because she knew she would be ridiculed if she went public 5 min after the great hiddleswift showmance. S

      Reply
    • Guesto says:
      May 17, 2017 at 2:00 pm

      Hiddleston is a grown up. He was just very very stupid and thirsty. Can’t believe that he fell for that snake.

      Reply
  34. Chloe says:
    May 17, 2017 at 11:24 am

    Whe I type Hiddleston -autocorrect gives suggestion Hiddleswift and Hiddlescringe wtf? 😂

    Reply
  35. Kri says:
    May 17, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Can’t be mad for loving brits…sigh

    Reply
  36. Madly says:
    May 17, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    His wiki page has some interesting write ups in it. I don’t know who did it but it is funny.

    Reply
  37. seesittellsit says:
    May 17, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    She really is beyond anything. I felt sorry for Hiddleston – he was already too old to get suckered in like that by someone like Swift. Maybe he really did do it for the PR and I shouldn’t feel sorry for him, but there was something desperately sad about it, in my view.

    This one is unknown to me and certainly no eyesore, but lawd, he looks like a child!

    Reply
    • third ginger says:
      May 17, 2017 at 1:07 pm

      Careful who you call a child! I did that earlier today on here.LOL I am 64, and my own child is barely older than this boy. It was the first thing that came to mind when I saw him. Tom H. is young enough to be my son, and that is the way I often think of him [can't dislike him].

      Reply
  38. Bliss 51 says:
    May 17, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    *rubbing my hands in glee* I need this, a respite from the idiocy of our current president, 45. So Alwyn will be at her 4th of July party? In my heart of hearts I want to tell him to “run, run far away!” I want to do the same with Meghan Markle.

    Reply
  39. Nikki says:
    May 17, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    They look like brother and sister. That’s all I’ve got.

    Reply
  40. Monsi says:
    May 17, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Death, taxes, Taylor’s new album/new boyfriend combo.

    In a world full of uncertainties, there are a few constants. Thank you, Taylor and to your diligent PR team. We love you.

    Reply
  41. saraghina77 says:
    May 17, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    I suggest Swalwyn

    Reply
  42. Skins says:
    May 17, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    It seems Swifty only dates guys with British accents.

    Reply
  43. anonla says:
    May 17, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Earlier this year I commented on this page that Swifty was in L.A. at the Cinerama Dome for the premier of Long Walk Home with her brother – but I thought the timing was weird because TomH was in town for the SAG Awards? or something….I was shot down and told that they could be in the same town easily – now we know that this new guy she is with was in that movie with her brother and this all could have started then? Or before like when they were filming? Article said they started as friends… I had a feeling she was back and forth to London and no one agreed with me – she is swifty afterall…oh and by the way TomH lives in North London! Why haven’t they bumped into each other…or is she doing this to get a little revenge…he does resemble a “younger” Tom H! And is an actor too…

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      May 17, 2017 at 5:23 pm

      I saw Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk in a movie theater on Veterans Day weekend 2016 so the LA premier would have been before that and Hiddleston was either still in Oz filming Ragnorak or home in England. SAG awards were in January and I’m not sure he attended.

      How do you know they haven’t bumped into one another? Why would that be newsworthy and why would it matter?

      Reply
  44. hannah89 says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    another album another double bearding

    a win-win, as they casually call it in the industry.

    she better hope none of her closeted former PR boyfriends come out….a giant collection of them is gonna look bad for her…

    Reply

