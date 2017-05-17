Marion Cotillard in Y/Project at the Cannes Film Festival: lovely or tired?

Could we get any more French than this photo? Here are Marion Cotillard and Charlotte Gainsbourg at the Cannes Film Festival photocall for Ismael’s Ghosts today, the first day of Cannes. This year’s Cannes Film Festival will be very heavy on the art-house films, international cinema, Nicole Kidman and… not much else. Everyone’s saying that this year’s Cannes feels pretty muted, but I hope we at least get some good premiere photos. The Opening Night festivities will probably be huge, and we’ll have fashion coverage tomorrow.
As for Marion, she recently gave birth to her second child, so she probably isn’t feeling like getting all gussied up in some barely-there cocktail dress at the moment. Which is why she wore what amounts to Capri pants and a sheet-dress at the photocall. This outfit is by Y/Project.
Here are some pics from the Cannes jury photocall, with Pedro Almodóvar, Will Smith and Jessica Chastain. I totally forgot that Chastain is on this year’s jury. That means she’ll be on a lot of red carpets. Her red jumpsuit here is
Alexander McQueen Roksanda.
Here’s Monica Bellucci at the ‘Master of Ceremonies’ photocall today. That’s not the name of a new film – Monica is acting as the MC of this year’s Cannes. Which means she’s probably being paid to just show up on red carpets and look ravishing.
They all look pretty good, in a lay back kind of way.
Was it casual pant suit Friday??
CANNES!!!
I’m so excited! I don’t care about the oscars or the met, but I love me some French glamour. I had no idea it had started.
Is it me or do the Europeans have a more relaxed style to Cannes, whereas the international celebs go for full wattage?
No, it absolutely is that way. Not just for Cannes, but for most of the events they attend. And they manage to look pretty great IMO.
I’m not sure, but it might depend on which event/red carpet. Some events may be more casual than others. I do think they all look good, even if I don’t love the fashion choices
At the Cesars (French Oscars), they are a lot less dressed up.
Monica Bellucci is just getting more and more gorgeous with time. the outfit, the face, the attitude, all of it. Love it
I just love her, so beautiful, elegant and comfortable in her skin.
I love her too ,she’s one of my faves. Such a beautiful lady. I remember being obsessed with her when I was younger and still one of the few celebs I adore to this day.
She looks effortlessly beautiful.
It’s so unfair how hot Monica is. Marion looks ridiculous in that outfit.
Why would anyone want to wear an enormous sheet over her clothes? It doesn’t look comfortable at all, it’s too much fabric to lug around.
I would have felt like an ultra-comfy rebel in that outfit haha
Cannes feels “muted”? Why? Because most movies there are art house and foreign (read: not in English)? It’s refreshing to watch movies that are not big American blockbusters that dominate the market at the expense of everything else. That’s what Cannes is about. Maybe I misunderstood the comment but I’ve noticed that as soon as American movies don’t dominate the competition, Americans seem to lose all interest.
I love Cannes for that reason too. It’s also infinitely more glam and atmospheric than any other film festival.
I agree – muted is the wrong description here, less kitsch is more apt
Same here – people are making noises as if the festival is less relevant now just because it’s not going to be dominated by Hollywood, when Cannes 2017 actually has one of the festival’s most interesting director lineups in years!
I think since Hollywood movies covet the Oscar above all, and they’ve realised keeping momentum from May to February is impossible so they’ve been less present every year.
but it’s cannes. It will be over the top and glorious
Jessica is sublime!
Jumpsuits are the thing, aren’t they? But such a pain in a ladies room stall. They all look great, even Marion in her sheet. She’s ready for a toga party
Seems naked without Vincent Cassel.
Cassel is a serial cheater and for some reason she publicly puts up with it. We dont need him, done.
Love Monica though.
They’re officially divorced. Have been for like a couple years I think.
Yes, they are divorced.
Love Charlotte Gainsborough style. She looks like a younger Charlotte Rampling. Bellucci is goddess!
Will Smith on the Cannes Jury?? He has no taste.
Poor MC has had bomb after bomb. Allied, assassins creed and the movie her husband directed rockn roll. I wish her hubby was a bigger star in the us- he’s hot!!!!
Charlotte Gainsboroug is amazing. I adore her.
Also, the day women can slouch onto a red carpet event in a track suit and trainers and no one even calls them out on it, will be a day of victory. I’m looking at you, Pedro Almodovar.
Will Smith is wearing a great suit
Jessica literally looks like the most awesome strawberry human…..this look is a FKING WIN
Marion looks so fresh and young, I can’t believe she’s 41 and just had a baby. Not fond of her YProject outfit but she looks lovely in white. Jessica Chastain is gorgeous and so is Monica Bellucci.
I love Charlotte, she always looks so cool. Though nothing will beat the year she was at the premiere of Melancholia, visibly pregnant and in a sheer dress! Can’t see anyone else with the nerve to do that and do it in a way that looked so relaxed.
Was just coming here to say Charlotte Gainsbourg looks cool as heck. The black bra with the half-tucked white tee is, like, perfect. Edgy, chill, not try-hard or fussy. The blazer’s lapels are inspired (and she can take it off whenever she wants!!!!).
Lord let me be reincarnated as a cool French woman
Almost everyone I know is at Cannes right now and I’m in Manchester. No reason, just sulking.
Adore Almodovar. But can you imagine the blowback if a female star and Cannes juror showed up on the red carpet, at an official photocall, wearing a tracksuit and sneakers?
