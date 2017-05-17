Marion Cotillard in Y/Project at the Cannes Film Festival: lovely or tired?

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - ‘Ismael's Ghosts’ - Photocall

Could we get any more French than this photo? Here are Marion Cotillard and Charlotte Gainsbourg at the Cannes Film Festival photocall for Ismael’s Ghosts today, the first day of Cannes. This year’s Cannes Film Festival will be very heavy on the art-house films, international cinema, Nicole Kidman and… not much else. Everyone’s saying that this year’s Cannes feels pretty muted, but I hope we at least get some good premiere photos. The Opening Night festivities will probably be huge, and we’ll have fashion coverage tomorrow.

As for Marion, she recently gave birth to her second child, so she probably isn’t feeling like getting all gussied up in some barely-there cocktail dress at the moment. Which is why she wore what amounts to Capri pants and a sheet-dress at the photocall. This outfit is by Y/Project.

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - ‘Ismael's Ghosts’ - Photocall

Here are some pics from the Cannes jury photocall, with Pedro Almodóvar, Will Smith and Jessica Chastain. I totally forgot that Chastain is on this year’s jury. That means she’ll be on a lot of red carpets. Her red jumpsuit here is Alexander McQueen Roksanda.

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - Jury - Photocall

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - Jury - Photocall

Here’s Monica Bellucci at the ‘Master of Ceremonies’ photocall today. That’s not the name of a new film – Monica is acting as the MC of this year’s Cannes. Which means she’s probably being paid to just show up on red carpets and look ravishing.

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Master of Ceremonies' - Photocall

Photos courtesy of Getty. WENN.

 

36 Responses to “Marion Cotillard in Y/Project at the Cannes Film Festival: lovely or tired?”

  1. zan says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:25 am

    They all look pretty good, in a lay back kind of way.

    Reply
  2. laulau says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:25 am

    CANNES!!!
    I’m so excited! I don’t care about the oscars or the met, but I love me some French glamour. I had no idea it had started.

    Reply
  3. PIa says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Is it me or do the Europeans have a more relaxed style to Cannes, whereas the international celebs go for full wattage?

    Reply
  4. Snazzy says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Monica Bellucci is just getting more and more gorgeous with time. the outfit, the face, the attitude, all of it. Love it

    Reply
  5. Alleycat says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:29 am

    It’s so unfair how hot Monica is. Marion looks ridiculous in that outfit.

    Reply
  6. Myrto says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Cannes feels “muted”? Why? Because most movies there are art house and foreign (read: not in English)? It’s refreshing to watch movies that are not big American blockbusters that dominate the market at the expense of everything else. That’s what Cannes is about. Maybe I misunderstood the comment but I’ve noticed that as soon as American movies don’t dominate the competition, Americans seem to lose all interest.

    Reply
  7. Karen says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:34 am

    I think since Hollywood movies covet the Oscar above all, and they’ve realised keeping momentum from May to February is impossible so they’ve been less present every year.

    but it’s cannes. It will be over the top and glorious

    Reply
  8. Sage says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Jessica is sublime!

    Reply
  9. Lightpurple says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Jumpsuits are the thing, aren’t they? But such a pain in a ladies room stall. They all look great, even Marion in her sheet. She’s ready for a toga party

    Reply
  10. Jegede says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Seems naked without Vincent Cassel.

    Reply
  11. Hannah says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Love Charlotte Gainsborough style. She looks like a younger Charlotte Rampling. Bellucci is goddess!

    Reply
  12. Neelyo says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Will Smith on the Cannes Jury?? He has no taste.

    Reply
  13. YepIsaidit says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Poor MC has had bomb after bomb. Allied, assassins creed and the movie her husband directed rockn roll. I wish her hubby was a bigger star in the us- he’s hot!!!!

    Reply
  14. Darlene says:
    May 17, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Charlotte Gainsboroug is amazing. I adore her.

    Also, the day women can slouch onto a red carpet event in a track suit and trainers and no one even calls them out on it, will be a day of victory. I’m looking at you, Pedro Almodovar.

    Reply
  15. KLO says:
    May 17, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Will Smith is wearing a great suit :)

    Reply
  16. ash says:
    May 17, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Jessica literally looks like the most awesome strawberry human…..this look is a FKING WIN

    Reply
  17. Minxx says:
    May 17, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Marion looks so fresh and young, I can’t believe she’s 41 and just had a baby. Not fond of her YProject outfit but she looks lovely in white. Jessica Chastain is gorgeous and so is Monica Bellucci.

    Reply
  18. teacakes says:
    May 17, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    I love Charlotte, she always looks so cool. Though nothing will beat the year she was at the premiere of Melancholia, visibly pregnant and in a sheer dress! Can’t see anyone else with the nerve to do that and do it in a way that looked so relaxed.

    Reply
    • jenn says:
      May 17, 2017 at 2:32 pm

      Was just coming here to say Charlotte Gainsbourg looks cool as heck. The black bra with the half-tucked white tee is, like, perfect. Edgy, chill, not try-hard or fussy. The blazer’s lapels are inspired (and she can take it off whenever she wants!!!!).

      Lord let me be reincarnated as a cool French woman

      Reply
  19. Piggle says:
    May 17, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Almost everyone I know is at Cannes right now and I’m in Manchester. No reason, just sulking.

    Reply
  20. Turtle says:
    May 17, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Adore Almodovar. But can you imagine the blowback if a female star and Cannes juror showed up on the red carpet, at an official photocall, wearing a tracksuit and sneakers?

    Reply

