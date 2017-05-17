Marion Cotillard in Y/Project at the Cannes Film Festival: lovely or tired?

Could we get any more French than this photo? Here are Marion Cotillard and Charlotte Gainsbourg at the Cannes Film Festival photocall for Ismael’s Ghosts today, the first day of Cannes. This year’s Cannes Film Festival will be very heavy on the art-house films, international cinema, Nicole Kidman and… not much else. Everyone’s saying that this year’s Cannes feels pretty muted, but I hope we at least get some good premiere photos. The Opening Night festivities will probably be huge, and we’ll have fashion coverage tomorrow.

As for Marion, she recently gave birth to her second child, so she probably isn’t feeling like getting all gussied up in some barely-there cocktail dress at the moment. Which is why she wore what amounts to Capri pants and a sheet-dress at the photocall. This outfit is by Y/Project.

Here are some pics from the Cannes jury photocall, with Pedro Almodóvar, Will Smith and Jessica Chastain. I totally forgot that Chastain is on this year’s jury. That means she’ll be on a lot of red carpets. Her red jumpsuit here is Alexander McQueen Roksanda.

Here’s Monica Bellucci at the ‘Master of Ceremonies’ photocall today. That’s not the name of a new film – Monica is acting as the MC of this year’s Cannes. Which means she’s probably being paid to just show up on red carpets and look ravishing.