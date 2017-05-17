“Charlie Hunnam’s favorite royal family member is… Prince Philip?” links

Charlie Hunnam loves kittens & his favorite royal is Prince Philip. [Buzzfeed]

I just blue myself! Arrested Development is coming back for Season 5. [Pajiba]

How do we feel about Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace? [Dlisted]

The Turkish dictator’s thugs beat up American citizens. [Jezebel]

Warner Bros denies there are problems with Justice League. [LaineyGossip]

Fashion photos from the People/EW Upfronts. [Go Fug Yourself]

I don’t think this puppy was harmed. [The Blemish]

Priyanka Chopra wore a bright bikini in Miami. [Moe Jackson]

Did Liam Payne secretly marry Cheryl Cole? [Wonderwall]

Why is Emily Ratajkowski in Cannes? [Celebslam]

Brandi Glanville got her hands on a huge snake. [Reality Tea]