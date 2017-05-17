“Charlie Hunnam’s favorite royal family member is… Prince Philip?” links

Charlie Hunnam loves kittens & his favorite royal is Prince Philip. [Buzzfeed]
I just blue myself! Arrested Development is coming back for Season 5. [Pajiba]
How do we feel about Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace? [Dlisted]
The Turkish dictator’s thugs beat up American citizens. [Jezebel]
Warner Bros denies there are problems with Justice League. [LaineyGossip]
Fashion photos from the People/EW Upfronts. [Go Fug Yourself]
I don’t think this puppy was harmed. [The Blemish]
Priyanka Chopra wore a bright bikini in Miami. [Moe Jackson]
Did Liam Payne secretly marry Cheryl Cole? [Wonderwall]
Why is Emily Ratajkowski in Cannes? [Celebslam]
Brandi Glanville got her hands on a huge snake. [Reality Tea]
Justice League has some post prod issues ?! What surprise!! ( WB has no idea to do because any idea at long/middle term)
Diane Lane (of “save Martha” fame) was on WWHL last week and in the aftershow a caller asked whether JL will be as good as Avengers. Her deadpan reply was “No”. And then “sorry i have to be honest”. I’m so surprised it didnt get media attention although I’m sure Warner Bros is exceedingly glad that it flew under the radar.
I caught this, and of course, the answer is No. For one thing, critics loved THE AVENGERS.
Penelope Cruz looks more like Gwen Stephanie than Donatella.
Huzzah!!!! (Tobias reference) for Arrested Development coming back
My family lives for the Bluths!! Can’t wait.
I think Prince Phillip is a great choice. He can be funny, works hard, irreverent sense of humor and view of himself and his role. Kate or William would have been a shocking choice. I would think a lot of people would pick him or the Queen.
Phillip is a racist, self aggrandizing, rude, out of touch d*ck who lucked out by having a cushy live and the best doctors in the world and now gets to outlive far more deserving human beings and be feted for it. Its no surprise that Charlie relates to this guy given that he also seems to be a self aggrandizing, rude, out of touch d*ck.
You missed the rose colored glasses post I take it.
“Why is Emily Ratajkowski in Cannes?” Yachting.
Penelope is much too pretty to play Donatellla. But this is Hwood. Shrugs..
Why is Bella Hadid at Cannes too? Maybe she actually has a small movie bit. I tend to think not though. Didn’t they do this last year too? Pay Instagram model types to prance around vacuously?
Last mean remark. The Baldwin girl, the Ritchie girl (women, rather). Both dated idiot boy, right? Both are unattractive imo. Again, nepotism. No one would give them a second thought if they didn’t have famous dads. Or semi-famous in the other Baldwin’s case.
Bella is most likely there because of her Dior contract, the others probably also on contracts, PR, or as Marr said above: yachting.
Everyone who wants to be seen shows up for photo ops and parties.
Donatella is such an interesting person that you really quickly get used to the way she looks now once she starts talking. Even in still pictures, you can see there is a lot of life in those eyes. Would much rather look at her than shallow Kardashian/Jenner progeny.
Also before all the damage was done, Donatella was a quite good looking woman by any standards. It’s sad that so much of the damage was self-inflicted (and a cautionary tale), but the real person is still inside.
That was very kind and sweet jwoolman. No snark.
