“Charlie Hunnam’s favorite royal family member is… Prince Philip?” links
  • May 17, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

King Arthur Legend of the Sword European premiere

Charlie Hunnam loves kittens & his favorite royal is Prince Philip. [Buzzfeed]
I just blue myself! Arrested Development is coming back for Season 5. [Pajiba]
How do we feel about Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace? [Dlisted]
The Turkish dictator’s thugs beat up American citizens. [Jezebel]
Warner Bros denies there are problems with Justice League. [LaineyGossip]
Fashion photos from the People/EW Upfronts. [Go Fug Yourself]
I don’t think this puppy was harmed. [The Blemish]
Priyanka Chopra wore a bright bikini in Miami. [Moe Jackson]
Did Liam Payne secretly marry Cheryl Cole? [Wonderwall]
Why is Emily Ratajkowski in Cannes? [Celebslam]
Brandi Glanville got her hands on a huge snake. [Reality Tea]

'King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword' UK Premiere - Arrivals

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

14 Responses to ““Charlie Hunnam’s favorite royal family member is… Prince Philip?” links”

  1. Don't kill me I am French says:
    May 17, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Justice League has some post prod issues ?! What surprise!! ( WB has no idea to do because any idea at long/middle term)

    Reply
  2. trollontheloose says:
    May 17, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Penelope Cruz looks more like Gwen Stephanie than Donatella.

    Reply
  3. burnsie says:
    May 17, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Huzzah!!!! (Tobias reference) for Arrested Development coming back

    Reply
  4. Lindsey says:
    May 17, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    I think Prince Phillip is a great choice. He can be funny, works hard, irreverent sense of humor and view of himself and his role. Kate or William would have been a shocking choice. I would think a lot of people would pick him or the Queen.

    Reply
  5. Marr says:
    May 17, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    “Why is Emily Ratajkowski in Cannes?” Yachting.

    Reply
  6. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    May 17, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Penelope is much too pretty to play Donatellla. But this is Hwood. Shrugs..

    Why is Bella Hadid at Cannes too? Maybe she actually has a small movie bit. I tend to think not though. Didn’t they do this last year too? Pay Instagram model types to prance around vacuously?

    Last mean remark. The Baldwin girl, the Ritchie girl (women, rather). Both dated idiot boy, right? Both are unattractive imo. Again, nepotism. No one would give them a second thought if they didn’t have famous dads. Or semi-famous in the other Baldwin’s case.

    Reply
    • WhichWitch says:
      May 17, 2017 at 5:08 pm

      Bella is most likely there because of her Dior contract, the others probably also on contracts, PR, or as Marr said above: yachting.
      Everyone who wants to be seen shows up for photo ops and parties.

      Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      May 17, 2017 at 6:28 pm

      Donatella is such an interesting person that you really quickly get used to the way she looks now once she starts talking. Even in still pictures, you can see there is a lot of life in those eyes. Would much rather look at her than shallow Kardashian/Jenner progeny.

      Also before all the damage was done, Donatella was a quite good looking woman by any standards. It’s sad that so much of the damage was self-inflicted (and a cautionary tale), but the real person is still inside.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment