“Chris Cornell passed away at the age of 52 last night” links

Chris Cornell passed away at the age of 52 last night. He had a beautiful voice & he seemed like a nice guy. Rest in peace. [Jezebel]
May Chris Rest In Peace. Somehow, I doubt he and Ailes are heading in the same direction
I love Chris. Rip
RIP, as teen I was obsessed with Black Hole Sun and it’s insane video.
I am so upset…
The rumor is a possible suicide. I’m so so upset. I’m so sad. Chris, I love(d) you
So sad.
Brad Pitt and he were very good friends. Their kids used to have play dates. Brad just made a ‘joke’ bout ‘not being suicidal’ these days in a recent interview promoting a new movie.
It’s nothing to ever joke about. You never know what people are dealing with.
Wow, do you really hate BP that much that you even find a way to bring him up in regards to someone else’s death?? I mean WTF! This has nothing to do with him!!
I read that Chris has been a great source of support since the split, I just wonder if that quip that BP made might have been as a result of having Chris on his mind.
@almondmilk, someone just DIED! You might not even know who Chis is, but most of us here do and we’re pretty sad and upset. Suicide is heartbreaking and not a joke so don’t make it one by bringing someone else into the story. Brad had nothing to do with this, so there’s no need to mention him
Seriously, wtf
Brad and Chris were friends,nobody is blaming BP for his death.
RIP
AlmondMilk, your comment was unnecessary and in very, very poor taste. You should learn the appropriate times to speak and when to keep your dumba$$ comments to yourself.
I’m no Pitt stan by any stretch, but the Pitt hyperbole on this site has reached almost comical highs.
I have loved Chris Cornell since I was a teenager.I still can’t believe this. Such an immense talent who will be greatly missed. That voice is like no other.
Say hello to heaven 💔🙁
Terrible loss. Has any other rockstar died so soon after a performance? And optimistic tweets and fb posts?
Beautiful man, wonderful voice.
probably plenty of musicians have died the night of a show. didn’t scott wetland?
also dimebag darrell died much sooner after a performance.
Dimebag died WHILE preforming. Shot on stage.
Scott died the morning before a show and Dimebag was shot during a show
I’ve been listening to this all morning. He had such an amazing voice. So sad.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IuUDRU9-HRk
Jenns, I hadn’t heard this before, thanks. So sad. Beautiful man with a beautiful voice.
Yes, I love his cover of this. I also suggest giving his cover of Billie Jean a listen. Amazing!
my baby brother and i spent HOURS arguing chris cornell vs trent reznor (him for chris, me for trent)…i always liked chris cornells voice but didn’t realize how much until audio slave formed…then i told my brother “you win”.
r.i.p.
i was fortunate enough to be gifted tickets to see soundgarden and nin tour, so i am blessed that i got to hear chris live in my lifetime. he was incredible sounding live.
so sad.
Me too! Saw them and fell in love with Trent Reznor. And my love for Chris was solidified. His voice was amazing.
That tour changed my life for the better in more ways than either of these musical geniuses could ever realize.
RIP, Chris.
Same here
never heard this one before…sorry if it was already linked.
https://youtu.be/IuUDRU9-HRk
RIP Chris Cornell.
https://youtu.be/vVXIK1xCRpY
So incredibly sad and unexpected. There are rumors of suicide. May his family and friends find peace during this time. Also, in a lighter note, Jen’s answer to the leaked video was perfect.
So sad about Chris 😢. I’ve been posting songs on my fb page since this morning. RIP.
My colleague and I both had tears in our eyes when we heard about the passing of Chris. Then he blasted a Soundgarden song through the hallways of the school we are working at.
Gorgeous man. Amazing voice.
I’m devastated. May he rest in peace.
Terrible news about Chris Cornell.
J-Law’s response was very clever.
I feel that part of my teen years is gone with him. So handsome, so talented. 😢💔
RIP, Chris Cornell
I feel exactly the same. Used to have a massive crush on him, for both his looks and talent. This is such sad news.
I also had a huge crush on him in high school. He was so sexy and his voice was so perfect. I’ll love listening to him and watching him forever.
errrr…just watched the jlaw vid and almost fell asleep instantly. wtf is the issue? woman under the influence hangs, rather tidily, off a stripper pole before being assisted to standing. shocking. if i had pearls to clutch…
(eye roll)
loved her comment, though.
She only made a big deal over so people would talk about her making out with a guy
I was surprised that no one really talked about that. She is clearly grinding on a guy and kissing him.
@queenb No one is paying attention they’re just talking about her ‘hilarious’ response. It was a distraction so no one watches the video, she did her job
the interesting part is there are rumors Aronofsky is trying to change her into a more mature classy woman. And he’s pissed about this.
It was 3 years ago…. why would he care
That didn’t look like a fun time. She was falling down drunk. She probably doesn’t even remember this. Her response was funny though, I expected to see a woman having fun, not that.
My thoughts and prayers go out to the Cornell family and Susan Silver. Sad. Sad. Sad.
He’s not married to Susan anymore
I know. But she did more for him then the witch
I love Chris. Since the 90s Soundgardens music is on the list of songs I still listen to every day. Such a great, sexy, beautiful voice. So sorry if it was suicide or an OD and didn’t get help in time. RIP Chris
Heartbroken as well. I agree, I was in my early 20′s and feel like he understood all of my “angst” at the time. He had a voice that was so special. My friends and I used to fight over who was going to marry him one day. He sure looked like he had everything from the outside. You truly never know. RIP 💔
😢 I’m shocked regarding Chris Cornell 😞 Rest In Peace, Chris
I just read his Wikipedia page days ago. He really seemed like a sweet, yet troubled man who had gotten control over his demons. No matter how it happened, I hope he’s at peace.
2017, not you too 😒
He’ll be so missed. He did so much for so many charities and never said no. His voice, in so many ways, will be missed.
Goddammit. Learning Chris Cornell was gone and now like this is horrific. Heartbroken for his wife and kids. The worst.
He was the nicest and most humble musician that I have ever worked with. His tour rider consisted of avian water and “creative chairs”. My co-worker and I ran around the venue/storage trying to find proper creative chairs for him. He walked in the dressing room and complimented the chairs. It was the silliest touring encounter I came across, and one of my favorite memories. I’ll be watching Singles tonight, that’s for sure. Too young, so talented, and so kind. My thoughts are with his family.
My friend Marco is a lighting designer for artists while they tour, and he has worked with Chris multiple times over the years… he is taking it very hard. Apparently Chris was a really great person. This is very sad. He had one of the best voices I’ve ever heard.
How sweet of you to share your stories of Chris and that he was a nice Person is good to hear.
Thank You for that.
Rest in Peace Chris
You will be missed.
He had young children and everything to live for, which makes this so sad.
I know it’s very early to speculate – this is a gossip site but apologize if it offends – but he was found in his hotel bathroom with a ligature round the neck, shades of Michael Hutchence who also left no note. Many speculated that death was accidental due to auto-asphyxiation.
I believe David Carradine died under similar circumstances (hotel room) only his was more obvious.
I immediately thought of Michael Hutchence also! I really wonder if this was actually the case. The one thing that made me think that maybe it was actually suicide was the fact that his wife asked a friend to check on him… that lead me to believe that maybe he was having some issues. I guess we’ll see whatever information comes out. I love that Chris is getting the props and respect he deserves for having such an incredible talent. His voice was really one of the best and it’s great to see so many acknowledging that.
Edited: Scratch that about the unintentional suicide… the latest details are that he closed the show by covering “In My Time of Dying” by Led Zep. Sounds like he had a plan.
When I heard that was the last song he sang, it brought tears to my eyes and realized he must have thought about and planned this out. So upsetting this happened. We lost a beautiful,talented, sweet guy with the best voice ever. It’s wonderful to see people everywhere showing respect and love
I am saddened and beside myself waking up to hear the news this morning.
I wish him peace and his family my sincerest condolences.
Heaven’s got Layne Staley, Kurt Cobain and now Chris Cornell.
Must be one hell of a jam session up there!
Don’t forget about Stone Temple Pilots Scott Weiland! These guys all left us way to early and must be making some beautiful music up there
And Andy Wood!
Rest in peace, Chris. What a wonderful voice. As for Roger Ailes…best of luck-you’ll need it in your next life.
So sad. Chris was so gifted and a gentle soul and all I can say is thank you sir for you music, your voice and your kindness. He touched my 90s teenaged years so much with his beautiful voice.
RIP Chris
(2017 stay away from Eddie Vedder)
90′s grunge queen here. And this is just devastating.
I had the sublime honor of seeing Soundgarden at three different points in the band’s evolution: their young, hungry days, before they broke through on radio; their heyday when they were one of the headliners at Lollapalooza, and their reunion tour a few years ago. I have to say, their most recent tour was their best work ever, and Chris seemed so happy to be back with his musical family. He seemed the happiest he’s ever been, relaxed and comfortable on stage. So… yeah, this makes zero sense to me right now. He must have gotten really good at hiding his depression over the years.
Such an underrated, overshadowed vocalist, songwriter and band… maybe people will take a closer look now.
Sending lots of good vibes to his family and friends and other fans.
Fellow 90′a kid here- I was lucky to be young in Seattle at the time these guys were coming up and I got to see them at their different stages too and now I am so grateful. Doubly grateful that I was able to see the Temple of the Dog tour. This one hurts. Today was hard.
I am heartbroken for his family and his band mates, some of whom have had to go through this way too many times now.
God, this is horrendous. Soundgarden were my favourite band since I was a kid and they released their first album back in the late ’80s. I was so smug that I had “discovered” them before the Seattle grunge thing hit the big time.
Such a freakishly talented and amazing human being.
RIP Chris.
Such a talented and absolutely stunning man.
Almond milk you are way out of line, stop blaming brad Pitt for the end of the world. Have some compassion for the loss of this beautiful man and sympathize with all who loved him and will miss him dearly. R.I.P. Chris
Will miss Chris and his beautiful voice. Almond milk your negativity towards Brad Pitt and blaming him for every little thing is ridiculous and tiresome.
This is devastating. I still haven’t gotten over Layne.
