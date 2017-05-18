“Chris Cornell passed away at the age of 52 last night” links

Chris Cornell passed away at the age of 52 last night. He had a beautiful voice & he seemed like a nice guy. Rest in peace. [Jezebel]

Roger Ailes, former Fox News CEO, passed away. [Pajiba]

Will Smith is having a great time on the Cannes Film Festival jury. [LaineyGossip]

Jennifer Lawrence isn’t embarrassed about her stripper pole antics. [Dlisted]

Schoolhouse Rock: When a Lie Becomes a Fact. [OMG Blog]

Jill Duggar’s son Israel might be in danger. [Starcasm]

Do I need to care about Shay Mitchell or her butt? [Popoholic]

Tilda Swinton’s new film looks bonkers. [JustJared]

Emily Ratajkowski’s bikini is interesting. [IDLY]

Here are some Chris Cornell performances. [Seriously OMG WTF]

Jussie Smollett doesn’t like to wear clothes. [Socialite Life]