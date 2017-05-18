“Chris Cornell passed away at the age of 52 last night” links
Chris Cornell performs at Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Chris Cornell passed away at the age of 52 last night. He had a beautiful voice & he seemed like a nice guy. Rest in peace. [Jezebel]
'The Promise' New York Screening - Red Carpet Arrivals

 

70 Responses to ““Chris Cornell passed away at the age of 52 last night” links”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    May Chris Rest In Peace. Somehow, I doubt he and Ailes are heading in the same direction

  2. Mar says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    I love Chris. Rip

  3. Mel M says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    RIP, as teen I was obsessed with Black Hole Sun and it’s insane video.

  4. Asiyah says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    I am so upset…

    The rumor is a possible suicide. I’m so so upset. I’m so sad. Chris, I love(d) you :(

  5. Becks says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    I have loved Chris Cornell since I was a teenager.I still can’t believe this. Such an immense talent who will be greatly missed. That voice is like no other.
    Say hello to heaven 💔🙁

  6. Ab says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Terrible loss. Has any other rockstar died so soon after a performance? And optimistic tweets and fb posts?

  7. Jenns says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    I’ve been listening to this all morning. He had such an amazing voice. So sad.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IuUDRU9-HRk

  8. kay says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    my baby brother and i spent HOURS arguing chris cornell vs trent reznor (him for chris, me for trent)…i always liked chris cornells voice but didn’t realize how much until audio slave formed…then i told my brother “you win”.
    r.i.p.
    i was fortunate enough to be gifted tickets to see soundgarden and nin tour, so i am blessed that i got to hear chris live in my lifetime. he was incredible sounding live.
    so sad.

  9. Sasha says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    RIP Chris Cornell.
    https://youtu.be/vVXIK1xCRpY

  10. Lucy says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    So incredibly sad and unexpected. There are rumors of suicide. May his family and friends find peace during this time. Also, in a lighter note, Jen’s answer to the leaked video was perfect.

  11. smcollins says:
    May 18, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    So sad about Chris 😢. I’ve been posting songs on my fb page since this morning. RIP.

  12. greenmonster says:
    May 18, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    My colleague and I both had tears in our eyes when we heard about the passing of Chris. Then he blasted a Soundgarden song through the hallways of the school we are working at.

  13. Nev says:
    May 18, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Gorgeous man. Amazing voice.

  14. Moxie Remon says:
    May 18, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    I’m devastated. May he rest in peace.

  15. alizia1234 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Terrible news about Chris Cornell.

    J-Law’s response was very clever.

  16. Miss M says:
    May 18, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    I feel that part of my teen years is gone with him. So handsome, so talented. 😢💔
    RIP, Chris Cornell

  17. kay says:
    May 18, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    errrr…just watched the jlaw vid and almost fell asleep instantly. wtf is the issue? woman under the influence hangs, rather tidily, off a stripper pole before being assisted to standing. shocking. if i had pearls to clutch…
    (eye roll)
    loved her comment, though.

  18. Tallia says:
    May 18, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    My thoughts and prayers go out to the Cornell family and Susan Silver. Sad. Sad. Sad.

  19. Beth says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    I love Chris. Since the 90s Soundgardens music is on the list of songs I still listen to every day. Such a great, sexy, beautiful voice. So sorry if it was suicide or an OD and didn’t get help in time. RIP Chris

  20. Ash says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Heartbroken as well. I agree, I was in my early 20′s and feel like he understood all of my “angst” at the time. He had a voice that was so special. My friends and I used to fight over who was going to marry him one day. He sure looked like he had everything from the outside. You truly never know. RIP 💔

  21. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    😢 I’m shocked regarding Chris Cornell 😞 Rest In Peace, Chris

  22. justcrimmles says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    I just read his Wikipedia page days ago. He really seemed like a sweet, yet troubled man who had gotten control over his demons. No matter how it happened, I hope he’s at peace.

    2017, not you too 😒

  23. paranormalgirl says:
    May 18, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    He’ll be so missed. He did so much for so many charities and never said no. His voice, in so many ways, will be missed.

  24. GingerCrunch says:
    May 18, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Goddammit. Learning Chris Cornell was gone and now like this is horrific. Heartbroken for his wife and kids. The worst.

  25. Anna says:
    May 18, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    He was the nicest and most humble musician that I have ever worked with. His tour rider consisted of avian water and “creative chairs”. My co-worker and I ran around the venue/storage trying to find proper creative chairs for him. He walked in the dressing room and complimented the chairs. It was the silliest touring encounter I came across, and one of my favorite memories. I’ll be watching Singles tonight, that’s for sure. Too young, so talented, and so kind. My thoughts are with his family.

  26. TheOtherSam says:
    May 18, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    He had young children and everything to live for, which makes this so sad.

    I know it’s very early to speculate – this is a gossip site but apologize if it offends – but he was found in his hotel bathroom with a ligature round the neck, shades of Michael Hutchence who also left no note. Many speculated that death was accidental due to auto-asphyxiation.

    I believe David Carradine died under similar circumstances (hotel room) only his was more obvious.

    • Anilehcim says:
      May 18, 2017 at 5:27 pm

      I immediately thought of Michael Hutchence also! I really wonder if this was actually the case. The one thing that made me think that maybe it was actually suicide was the fact that his wife asked a friend to check on him… that lead me to believe that maybe he was having some issues. I guess we’ll see whatever information comes out. I love that Chris is getting the props and respect he deserves for having such an incredible talent. His voice was really one of the best and it’s great to see so many acknowledging that.

      Edited: Scratch that about the unintentional suicide… the latest details are that he closed the show by covering “In My Time of Dying” by Led Zep. Sounds like he had a plan.

      • Beth says:
        May 18, 2017 at 11:02 pm

        When I heard that was the last song he sang, it brought tears to my eyes and realized he must have thought about and planned this out. So upsetting this happened. We lost a beautiful,talented, sweet guy with the best voice ever. It’s wonderful to see people everywhere showing respect and love

  27. Madpoe says:
    May 18, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    I am saddened and beside myself waking up to hear the news this morning.
    I wish him peace and his family my sincerest condolences.
    Heaven’s got Layne Staley, Kurt Cobain and now Chris Cornell.
    Must be one hell of a jam session up there!

  28. kri says:
    May 18, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Rest in peace, Chris. What a wonderful voice. As for Roger Ailes…best of luck-you’ll need it in your next life.

  29. Sigh says:
    May 18, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    So sad. Chris was so gifted and a gentle soul and all I can say is thank you sir for you music, your voice and your kindness. He touched my 90s teenaged years so much with his beautiful voice.

    RIP Chris

    (2017 stay away from Eddie Vedder)

  30. MSat says:
    May 18, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    90′s grunge queen here. And this is just devastating.

    I had the sublime honor of seeing Soundgarden at three different points in the band’s evolution: their young, hungry days, before they broke through on radio; their heyday when they were one of the headliners at Lollapalooza, and their reunion tour a few years ago. I have to say, their most recent tour was their best work ever, and Chris seemed so happy to be back with his musical family. He seemed the happiest he’s ever been, relaxed and comfortable on stage. So… yeah, this makes zero sense to me right now. He must have gotten really good at hiding his depression over the years.

    Such an underrated, overshadowed vocalist, songwriter and band… maybe people will take a closer look now.

    Sending lots of good vibes to his family and friends and other fans.

    • grabbyhands says:
      May 18, 2017 at 9:08 pm

      Fellow 90′a kid here- I was lucky to be young in Seattle at the time these guys were coming up and I got to see them at their different stages too and now I am so grateful. Doubly grateful that I was able to see the Temple of the Dog tour. This one hurts. Today was hard.

      I am heartbroken for his family and his band mates, some of whom have had to go through this way too many times now.

  31. Kath says:
    May 18, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    God, this is horrendous. Soundgarden were my favourite band since I was a kid and they released their first album back in the late ’80s. I was so smug that I had “discovered” them before the Seattle grunge thing hit the big time.

    Such a freakishly talented and amazing human being.

    RIP Chris.

  32. Clairej says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Such a talented and absolutely stunning man.

  33. Meghan says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Almond milk you are way out of line, stop blaming brad Pitt for the end of the world. Have some compassion for the loss of this beautiful man and sympathize with all who loved him and will miss him dearly. R.I.P. Chris

  34. Tracey says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Will miss Chris and his beautiful voice. Almond milk your negativity towards Brad Pitt and blaming him for every little thing is ridiculous and tiresome.

  35. Diana says:
    May 18, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    This is devastating. I still haven’t gotten over Layne.

