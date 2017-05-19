“Harry Styles was rather charming & emotional on Carpool Karaoke” links

Harry Styles did Carpool Karoke and… you guys, I’m into this. [OMG Blog]
Oh Harry, you lovely, crazy-suits-wearing human, you.
I had such a sweet laugh with this one https://youtu.be/T1cIoZACSwE. And I really needed one. I think Corden is thr best in terms of entertainment. Stephen Colbert should just focus on political commentary and leave the celebrity bit to Corden.
Yes!! The “Harry and James have a Singing Problem” skit, that’s my favorite as well. The pallbearer / Mambo Number 5 bit kills me.
Harry’s been spot-on all week on the Late Late Show. Fantastic live performances; I loved his solo, acoustic “Two Ghosts” especially.
He also did a great job delivering James’ monologue (in a glorious green velvet suit).
Harry styles is…my spirit animal, or something. I just adore him.
(me: 44 yo mom. I listen to everything from 70′s/80′s punk and classic rock to 90′s-00′s Tool, Rage, Prodigy, also Techno/breaks. Some classic rap. Not a lot of pop/top 40. My point: Harry’s pulling in a musically diverse audience!)
Omg, i’m finding him cuter and cuter and sweeter and sweeter. I’m a cougar.
Fellow cougar here. Although I feel like he’ll be a lot better looking in like 5 years when he loses more of the baby-face look. So does that make me less of a cougar? ha!
cant fault his work ethic, hes everywhere at the moment. But honestly this era has really mediocre boring male popstars..
I thought I would hate the new SG song but I actually kind of like it.
I get some sort of a summer 90s vibe sound from it for some reason.
Why are we trying to make fetch happen? And his new stuff is flopping. Hard. Sign Of The Times went down the iTunes charts faster than anything
Because this is the era of the white mediocre male pop star, see Ed Sheeran.
I mean the only above average male pop star in this generation is Bruno Mars. Everyone Else is so boring and bland.
I actually really enjoy that song. It’s perfect to drive to. Ed Sheeran I can see why he’s popular but all his stuff is just ‘meh’ to me. Bruno mars is really good.
It’s currently number 8 on the Itunes charts. He’s doing extremely well for himself.
Number 8 would be extremly good if he was someone like Julia whatever her names is, her debut song ‘issues’ sat in top 10, between 3-10 for a few weeks. However this is the golden boy from 1D he has the biggest record contract since Mariah or something. Millions is being spent on making him massive. He’s got The azoffs network behind him, he’s basically the best connected best supported of all the boys in 1D yet he isnt doing that much better than Niall ( who is doing surprisingly well without half the hype Harry gets) and zayn with next to no promo had a bonafide number 1 hit.In that context wouldnt call number 8 on iTunes extremly good. Lets not exaggerate. Too much hype around this guy already.
The album is currently #1 in the UK so….
Scar his album is number 1 how is that a flop??
Harry is really delightful and charming. What a pleasant surprise. The “Carpool Karaoke” segments are hilarious. My fav all time episode was when James had Bruno Mars in the car.
Still hard for me to forgive him for giving that idiot Chewbacca Mom more press.
