“Harry Styles was rather charming & emotional on Carpool Karaoke” links
  • May 19, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Harry Styles did Carpool Karoke and… you guys, I’m into this. [OMG Blog]
Selena Gomez’s “Bad Liar” is kind of… bad. [Dlisted]
Jezebel interviews Elizabeth Warren. [Jezebel]
Solange Knowles wrote a powerful letter to her teenage self. [LaineyGossip]
I worry that Hailee Steinfeld is trying to be like Ariana Grande. [Go Fug Yourself]
An essay about the women of Trumpland and feminism. [Pajiba]
Why does The Emoji Movie exist? [Buzzfeed]
Chris Martin wants to get with Charlize Theron? [The Blemish]
Emily Ratajkowski’s other Cannes looks. [Moe Jackson]
George Clooney is reportedly “anxious” about Amal giving birth. [Wonderwall]
I love that the Pitch Perfect girls hang out together IRL. [Celebslam]
Someone named Dorit Kemsley is also on vacation. [Reality Tea]

Harry Styles performs live on NBC's 'Today' show

 

16 Responses to ““Harry Styles was rather charming & emotional on Carpool Karaoke” links”

  1. Lucy says:
    May 19, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Oh Harry, you lovely, crazy-suits-wearing human, you.

  2. SM says:
    May 19, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    I had such a sweet laugh with this one https://youtu.be/T1cIoZACSwE. And I really needed one. I think Corden is thr best in terms of entertainment. Stephen Colbert should just focus on political commentary and leave the celebrity bit to Corden.

    • Luna says:
      May 19, 2017 at 2:44 pm

      Yes!! The “Harry and James have a Singing Problem” skit, that’s my favorite as well. The pallbearer / Mambo Number 5 bit kills me.

      Harry’s been spot-on all week on the Late Late Show. Fantastic live performances; I loved his solo, acoustic “Two Ghosts” especially.

      He also did a great job delivering James’ monologue (in a glorious green velvet suit).

      Harry styles is…my spirit animal, or something. I just adore him. :)

      (me: 44 yo mom. I listen to everything from 70′s/80′s punk and classic rock to 90′s-00′s Tool, Rage, Prodigy, also Techno/breaks. Some classic rap. Not a lot of pop/top 40. My point: Harry’s pulling in a musically diverse audience!)

  3. Francesca Love says:
    May 19, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Omg, i’m finding him cuter and cuter and sweeter and sweeter. I’m a cougar.

  4. Ol says:
    May 19, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    cant fault his work ethic, hes everywhere at the moment. But honestly this era has really mediocre boring male popstars..

  5. L says:
    May 19, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    I thought I would hate the new SG song but I actually kind of like it.
    I get some sort of a summer 90s vibe sound from it for some reason.

  6. scar says:
    May 19, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Why are we trying to make fetch happen? And his new stuff is flopping. Hard. Sign Of The Times went down the iTunes charts faster than anything

  7. Maraidh says:
    May 19, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Harry is really delightful and charming. What a pleasant surprise. The “Carpool Karaoke” segments are hilarious. My fav all time episode was when James had Bruno Mars in the car.

