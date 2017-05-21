Pippa Middleton wore a lacy, high-necked Giles Deacon wedding gown

The wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

From the looks of it, Pippa Middleton’s wedding went off without a hitch. Good for her! I mean that. It must feel so cathartic to have all of those months of planning come to fruition and no one was a runaway bride or a runaway groom and no massive tantrums were thrown. Pippa looked pleased during all of her on-camera moments, from her ride up to the church – where her father drove a vintage car, not a horse-drawn carriage – to the almost-royal kiss outside of the church. Remember, they’re in England and you’re not supposed to kiss after you say your vows. There is no “you may now kiss the bride” there. British people wait to kiss until they’re outside of the church. Some of them wait until they’re on the balcony of a palace, but alas, that was never in the cards for Pippa.

As for her wedding gown, it was Giles Deacon and it was pretty. I was surprised by the design up top, with the “heart” cutout in the back, the high neck and the exposed arms. Those were interesting choices, I thought, for a British wedding. I feel like British brides – society brides, brides getting married in small country churches – tend to cover up more, but Pippa was bringing some Michelle Obama Realness with the arm exposure. The fabric of the gown was “bespoke cotton lace” which was “hand appliquéd to create an illusion of the dress having ‘no seams’,” according to Giles Deacon. Interestingly enough, Kensington Palace was sending out press releases about Pippa’s wedding and what Pippa was wearing. Like, KP considers Pippa to be “royal” I guess.

Pippa wore a small tiara – the Maidenhair Fern tiara – designed by Robinson Pelham. She wore the same diamond Robinson Pelham earrings that she wore to Kate’s wedding in 2011. She paired her gown with custom Manolos. Let’s see what I’m missing… the veil is by Stephen Jones and small pearls were woven into the veil.

What else? Pippa invited several of her exes to the wedding, and a few of Prince William’s exes too – you can see the list here. Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews looked nice, although no one was really looking at him that much. Every news show did a piece about the wedding on Saturday and I was fascinated by how they described him: “a wealthy financier” came up the most.

Pippa Wedding

Middleton Matthews wedding

Middleton Matthews wedding

Pippa Wedding

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

218 Responses to “Pippa Middleton wore a lacy, high-necked Giles Deacon wedding gown”

  1. justsaying says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:26 am

    I like her dress, it’s beautiful but it highlighted her long torso which wasn’t that good. Just my opinion ^^

    Reply
  2. guest says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:28 am

    I know I will be the only one on this board who thinks like that but I don’t care – I wish she would have covered her muscular arms.

    Reply
  3. Amy says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:30 am

    I think she looked stunning. The high neck was beautiful, I loved the fact that she had her hair up, her make up was on point (better than at her sister’s wedding) and she just looked amazing all round. As cliched as it is, she was absolutely glowing in the photos of her and TMW James driving away from the church.

    Dare I say it…I think she looked better than her sister did at her wedding.

    (I know we shouldn’t compare etc etc…but oh well, here we are!)

    Reply
  4. isakka says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:35 am

    They look like a couple in their 40s, I was surprised to learn that she’s only 33-years-old.

    Reply
  5. Embee says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Omg she’s hilarious. All that working out to wear a dress that totally hides her figure (whilst building in a bust where she has none). Blah blah blah.

    His neck is really long.

    Reply
  6. Jess says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:36 am

    For all the hype, all the resources, and all the money available to her, I feel quite underwhelmed by Pippa’s dress and beige wedding colors. The Middletons lack a sense of style.

    Reply
    • Anett says:
      May 21, 2017 at 7:39 am

      I second that.
      I came away from the wedding pretty disappointed. I didn’t care for her gown, her hair, her groom.

      Reply
      • Ange says:
        May 21, 2017 at 7:29 pm

        I thought her hair was far too restrained for the look, if that makes sense. She didn’t have to wear it down but she could have found something a little less buttoned up looking. That combined with the high neck looks very constricting.

    • Seraphina says:
      May 21, 2017 at 9:23 am

      I agree. I read the SM article on how Pippa wanted a dress that reflected her and was more cutting edge fashion wise than her sister’s dress was. And then I see these pics! Wow, if that is more cutting edge, I now understand the lack of fashion intellect from Kate. The dress was nice, but I really expected more.

      I did like the page boy outfits though. They looked so cute.

      One side note, I wish hats would come back to fashion in the US love me some hats.

      Reply
      • hmmm says:
        May 21, 2017 at 11:28 am

        Her dress reflected her sister’s and her wedding reflected her sister’s. There was nothing unique about it, and I, too, was underwhelmed at the lack of imagination. Sorry, Pips, you will always come second and be second best. Just ask your mom.

        The two sisters certainly have beige in common. That says it all.

  7. isakka says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:40 am

    It’s a lovey wedding dress but it’s not worth £40,000.

    Reply
  8. MunichGirl says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:44 am

    It was a rip-off of Kate’s wedding which is just more proof that Pippa and Carole really think that they are members of the royal family.

    Reply
  9. anonymous says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Ok I have to admit that I loved the vibes of the wedding, everything looked perfect honestly and her wedding dress was way much better than Kate’s one.

    Reply
  10. spidey says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:44 am

    I think she looked absolutely lovely.

    I also think there are some who would say she didn’t whatever she wore.

    Reply
  11. amalia says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:46 am

    It was better than Kate’s wedding dress. Kate’s wedding dress was so boring.

    Reply
  12. Nico says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:47 am

    For all the hype for months now and especially in the last few days, the whole wedding was so boring to me. It was just a regular normal wedding. Bride looked like a bride and people came and it just seemed like a celebrity wedding with a few photographers. All that security and hype for nothing. There were a few people who stood outside to watch but the hype made it sound like there would be like people lined down the street. Idk it seemed like a huge let down almost. I’m glad everything went well for her and that she looked nice but honestly it was regular.

    Reply
  13. jeanne says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:51 am

    yes, the grandstanding and smiling and kissing for the cameras was a bit much. the drive away in the car was borderline eye roll. but pippa looked so happy! and james looked so proud! it was lovely. good for pippa. i am not a huge middleton fan but i was so happy for her. what a nice moment she had.

    and you can tell she was feeling herself. unlike kate who was so nervous at her wedding (rightly so, not judging). but pippa was there to play. this was all rehearsed but it didn’t matter. she got her great pics. good for her. now go relax!

    Reply
  14. eXo says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:51 am

    It was a very nice wedding but it was not about love and commitment, it was about money and showing off.

    Reply
  15. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:51 am

    I liked the dress and while it was very similar to Waity’s (and Nicky Hiltons) Giles Deacon did a better job than Sarah Burton. The full skirt hung better for a start. So yeah the battle of the Middleton sisters wedding dresses was won by Pippa.

    The body language between both couples is interesting – P&J look like there is genuine love and affection there compared to W&K who have always looked awkward and since they got married, like they can barely stand to be in each others company.

    As others have said, Pippa got the better deal and not just because he’s wealthy and can give her the lifestyle she and her family want. But also because he seems like a nice guy who would treat her well. The same can’t be said for her sister who married a guy who cheated on her the whole 10 years they were ‘dating’.

    Reply
  16. Skylark says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:52 am

    She looked absolutely radiant.

    Reply
  17. lower-case deb says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:55 am

    sad thing is, everything about her style is what in wished kate would choose for her highly televised wedding. professional make up and a good updo; but kate chose to “do my own makeup” like the frugal duchess she is not.

    congratulations to the happy couple.

    glad to see Kensington Palace putting all those tax dimes to good use by releasing those press releases. not.

    Reply
  18. Snowpea says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:55 am

    She looks ok but her face was waaaaaay too orange/tanned for her wedding day. And her eyebrows looked…interesting. Very very waxed and groomed to the point they took away every superfluous hair. I think its more modern to keep them ever so slightly shaggy…it looks fresher.

    What else? The husband is tres unattractive, a real face for radio. But I guess the Middletons don’t marry for looks do they?

    Kate looked nice and appropriate though very skinny. The children looked adorable. And I like the olde English feel of it.

    Reply
  19. doglover says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:58 am

    I think the British taxpayer has the right to see the security bill for this wedding.

    Reply
  20. suze says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:00 am

    The press releases from KP are a head scratcher. Will this continue? Will each young Matthews child be announced by posting a bulletin outside KP?

    Other than that, the rest of it all did go off well and it is probably a great relief to everyone to have it in the rear view mirror.

    Reply
  21. Ophelia says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:03 am

    The groom’s family seems non-existent. Less relevant or less camera hogs or both?

    Pippa seems very orange. Rivalling Prez Orange, almost.

    The children pages and flower girls are very darling.

    Reply
  22. Sydney says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:05 am

    I think I prefer this dress than Kate’s dress.

    I saw the pics of them in the car waving a people and media just like Will and Kate

    looking at the guest….most rich people have zero style, for all that money there were some horrible outfits, including some men.

    Reply
  23. Elisa the I. says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Pippa totally looks like Alicia Vikander in these pics – never noticed this before.
    She looks happy and he … is there is well, so congrats!

    Reply
  24. Lara says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Err British couples have the you may now kiss the bride moment. If not then it’s going to be really awkward at my wedding next year when the Mr to be sticks his tongue down my throat…

    Reply
    • Annetommy says:
      May 21, 2017 at 8:28 am

      Yep. And there isn’t really such a thing as a British wedding. Secular, Anglican , Presbyterian, Catholic, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Sikh….etc…all British. Even if It’s meant to mean “toff in church”, many Scots male toffs would wear formal Highland dress, including kilts, and “Britain” and “England” are not interchangeable. Pippa looked nice, as well she should given the cost.

      Reply
    • auroratudor says:
      May 21, 2017 at 4:02 pm

      Came down here to say this. I’m American, but I married a Brit in England and we have photos of the moment. Maybe it is a Yank thing than has crossed the pond, but they absolutely do it.

      Reply
  25. Sarah says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:12 am

    I couldn’t take the people (the DM called them Pippa’s fans) who waited for them behind the metal barriers seriously. Seriously, most of them were middle-aged and old women, I really think the new generation doesn’t care about the BRF (and their hanger-ons) anymore.

    Reply
  26. Jeesie says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:22 am

    They both look like they’ve been crash dieting for months.

    Pippa’s arms are worrying. That’s not what muscular arms look like, that’s what arms with no fat on them look like. One suggests fitness, the other starvation.

    Reply
  27. KatM says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:37 am

    I really liked the front of the dress and I thought she really looked beautiful honestly. I did not really like/care for the cut out in the back. I liked the lace and the neckline suits her. I though the old church was really beautiful. I did think the turning around for the cameras was slightly funny but I am not surprised.

    Reply
  28. Flufff says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Well it’s a very beautiful wedding and she looks really happy, even though I still think the whole family are redefining vulgar.

    The waving thing is hilarious and beyond parody.

    Not sure if the “no kiss” stuff was supposed to be sarcastic? This is definitely not true for most English weddings and that includes upper class society weddings. I’ve never been to a wedding that didn’t have “you may now kiss the bride.”

    Reply
  29. Lainey says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:49 am

    I like her dress more than Kate’s. But even then I found it boring. Didn’t remember it minutes after looking at it. Loved the hair though. Wish the hairdresser that did it would do Kate’s up dos in the future.

    Reply
  30. Khaleesi says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:53 am

    I thought this kiss was so awkward, she with her eyes open, probably more focused on the cameras etc. lol

    http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2017/05/20/12/4092208F00000578-4524842-image-a-197_1495281352908.jpg

    Reply
  31. Ellaus says:
    May 21, 2017 at 9:04 am

    After all the Daily Mail nonsense (which did much more harm, than good) I was surprised to actually like this wedding. It looked classy, nice (and expensive).
    She looks amazing, the guipure on the dress is really beautiful. It fits ver like a glove and It sita en her natural waist…
    The kids looked lovely, but George got a scolding from her mother for stepping on the brides dress.
    Over all, It seemed a nice and charming wedding.

    Reply
  32. Snaphappy says:
    May 21, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Pippa’s dress looked a lot like Nicky Hilton’s. I though that Pippa looked better in it.

    Reply
  33. littlemissnaughty says:
    May 21, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Pippa looked absolutely beautiful. But … oof, they look dehydrated. I mean I get wanting to look slim for your wedding day, god knows I’d diet too but they don’t exactly look healthy and he especially looks so damn old. I hope this was a wedding thing and doesn’t continue.

    Reply
  34. Zooyork says:
    May 21, 2017 at 9:22 am

    I don’t like the dress at all. Too severe. I don’t like high neck and I don’t like the extremely short sleeves in the dress. The arm exposed does not look good in this case. I’m schocked that with all her access she went with this boring, cold dress.

    Reply
  35. KatM says:
    May 21, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Oh my gosh…KAISER, please write a post about this… http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4527140/Pippa-Middleton-James-Matthews-wedding-reception.html

    I was very complimentary until I saw this. Did they project enlarged photos of themselves onto the side of the house? Oh my gosh, I am dying laughing right now.

    Reply
  36. HeyThere! says:
    May 21, 2017 at 9:51 am

    I think Pippa looked like the best version of her everyday self!bshe was simply Stunning! I also think brides should look like themselves on their wedding day. Lol. I didn’t diet(young, didn’t need to), tan, change my hair, change my style and looking back would not have it any other way! I look like me, the person my husband fell in love with many, many moons ago.

    Her makeup could have looked over the top but instead, it was very natural and lovely! I think these sisters get a lot of heat from the public and I honestly never understood why.

    The old church they wed in looks amazing!!! I want to see inside! Places like that just don’t exist in the states. Super jealous. I’m also happy MM decided(or was told) not to attend the wedding because it would have been all people cared about. That first picture with Harry. Every bride deserves to be the focus of the wedding. MM did go to the reception, which looked amazing as well!

    Congrats to Pippa and James!

    Reply
  37. seesittellsit says:
    May 21, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Well, I don’t like the Middletons, but I have to say, it was a beautiful, expensive, English country wedding. I thought Pippa looked fantastic, and I loved the dress, which gave her a beautiful shape and was sumptuous without being ridiculous. Much as it galls me to acknowledge it, Carole M. knows what she is doing. Beautiful wedding, beautiful wedding dress.

    Of course, there WAS Kate’s dress to despair over, but that isn’t Carole M.’s or Pippa’s fault.

    Reply
  38. JustBitchy says:
    May 21, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Celebitcy and Betti
    I haven’t seen too much coverage of Pippa and TR/TMW James’ house. Here it is with link to when James bought it. And the link to the planning document that confirm name and address It’s a very beautiful home I must say. I would take this over KP any day. And I am sure they will buy a country pile soon out in west Berkshire.

    All public, so enjoy.

    http://www.rightmove.co.uk/house-prices/detailMatching.html?prop=41479507&sale=78228957&country=england

    https://www.rbkc.gov.uk/idoxWAM/doc/Drawing-1561442.pdf?extension=.pdf&id=1561442&location=Volume2&contentType=application/pdf&pageCount=1

    Reply
  39. Rae says:
    May 21, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Absolutely spot on! She looked stunning.

    I had to laugh at how normal the wedding was, when I had been reading all about the carriage arrival, etc (with lots of eye rolling) being dissected here.

    It looked like a truly beautiful wedding, and they looked in love.

    Congrats to them.

    p.s To those who say she look so manly, or her arms are too muscular to have short sleeves, take a bloody seat.

    Reply
  40. The Original Mia says:
    May 21, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Pippa looked good. Overly orange, but very pretty. Hated that fern tiara. I know it matched her earrings from Kate’s wedding, but it nearly got lost in her hair. Overall, well done, Pippa! Now go away.

    Reply
  41. upstatediva says:
    May 21, 2017 at 10:56 am

    I think the bride looked happy and lovely. I was never a great fan of Kate’s wedding dress, but I really like Pippa’s. I thought they looked nice together. The idea that Kate or Pippa has great style is pretty ridiculous; they are pretty regular(and often quite boring) gals in their 30s. But I give props to Pippa for beautiful dress and really sweet veil. I thought she toned down the orange nicely for the day. All in all, THUMBS up for the Pips! My hopes for tartans were dashed, but I am already over it!

    Reply
  42. Cel2495 says:
    May 21, 2017 at 11:03 am

    She looks very lovely and happy

    Reply
  43. Cerys says:
    May 21, 2017 at 11:50 am

    The more I see the dress the more I like it. I wasn’t keen on it at first as all I could see were her arm muscles. It was a lovely dress but if the sleeves had been a fraction longer it would have been stunning. That said, I thought she looked really pretty. I liked her hair, tiara and veil.
    I hope she and TMW James will be happy together.

    Reply
  44. Joannie says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Beautiful wedding! Pippa looked lovely.

    Reply
  45. Ramona Q. says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Her husband’s pants are too long in the crotch and the legs.

    Reply
  46. Scout says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Her husband is just… not cute. At all.

    Reply
  47. KiddVicious says:
    May 21, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Now that it’s over we can concentrate of Harry and Meghan ;)

    Reply
  48. Guesto says:
    May 21, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    So why again was this wedding such an event? Don’t get me wrong, I wish them all the best, but why is Pippa such an important person? I really don’t get it. Care to share?

    Reply
  49. Anitas says:
    May 21, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    The dress was pretty, and I liked her updo too, it was so much classier than Kate’s half-up half-down wedding hair. She looked lovely. Although the material of her dress looks quite scratchy to me – I’m sure it’s expensive and soft, but it doesn’t look that way to me from the photos.

    Reply
  50. CarolinaBelle says:
    May 21, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Pippa honestly looked radiant and her dress was beautifully tailored. James looked truly happy. A bit sad when you compare James to William who looked bored and over it on his and Kate’s wedding day.

    Reply
  51. Ollie says:
    May 21, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Pretty dress and whoever did her make-up is a pro. She looks beautiful, in love and super happy as did her husband. Congrats.

    Kate’s outfit is unfortunate. Her poor boobs. Carole looks like she was attacked by a swarm of bees.

    IMO best dressed guests are Eugenie and uncle Gary’s pretty teenie daughter. I love her dress

    Reply
  52. Betsy says:
    May 21, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Pippa can’t dress herself either. Ish.

    Reply
  53. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    May 21, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    I’m obsessed with that church. It’s just gorgeous…sigh. I want to live near one like it. I read it dates back to 1190.

    I liked her dress. I thought it was alençon lace covering it, but I was wrong. It’s another type. Too lazy to look it up.

    I’m in the minority I’m sure – I liked Kate’s attire. Very 1940′s. And kids in weddings make me laugh. It’s a disaster waiting to happen, but these events need comic relief.

    Reply
  54. Reece says:
    May 21, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    I think Pippa looked beautiful. Her hair and makeup, the veil, the dress all of it! Yes, I have seen that lace applique dress before but it works for her and she looks great.
    I think the colors were pretty bland but that is my own personal taste.

    Reply
  55. Twink says:
    May 21, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    He looks like Anthony Weiner from the side profile view. Yuck. She does NOT look 32. I’ll go slather up sunscreen all over.

    Reply
  56. Fran says:
    May 21, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    ‘I feel like British brides – society brides, brides getting married in small country churches – tend to cover up more’
    I love this site but I am so sick of being good schooled about what it means to be British!! Can we call it USAsplaining?!

    Reply
  57. HK9 says:
    May 21, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    This is what a bride should look like. Happy, makeup done so she still looks like herself and a dress that fits like a glove. Her arms are flawless. Absolutely stunning.

    Reply
  58. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    May 21, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Yes, her arms look great…lol regarding “covering up”. What?

    Someone else said something nuts yesterday about Meghan waiting for her cab after a workout – something about Harry will be upset when he sees that & make her cover up?? They also said she shouldn’t be in public with all her bits showing. I really have to wonder where some people live. The only things “showing” were her ankles and arms. Oh! Part of her face was showing too! The shame!

    Some people need to get real.

    Reply
  59. Hazel says:
    May 21, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Before I read all the comments, I’m going to say this (and I live in Hawaii, hence my lateness to the game): I thought Pippa looked absolutely lovely. Gown, hair, makeup, veil, posture, and smile. Her fellow cleaned up rather well, too. The kid attendants & their hovering minder, all looked nice, too. Little kids at weddings are so much fun. Beautiful day, beautiful venue. Everyone looked so happy to be there, clergy included. OK, now I’ll see what the rest of y’all thought.

    Reply
  60. V.B. says:
    May 21, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    She looked beautiful and younger

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment