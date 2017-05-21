Pippa Middleton wore a lacy, high-necked Giles Deacon wedding gown

From the looks of it, Pippa Middleton’s wedding went off without a hitch. Good for her! I mean that. It must feel so cathartic to have all of those months of planning come to fruition and no one was a runaway bride or a runaway groom and no massive tantrums were thrown. Pippa looked pleased during all of her on-camera moments, from her ride up to the church – where her father drove a vintage car, not a horse-drawn carriage – to the almost-royal kiss outside of the church. Remember, they’re in England and you’re not supposed to kiss after you say your vows. There is no “you may now kiss the bride” there. British people wait to kiss until they’re outside of the church. Some of them wait until they’re on the balcony of a palace, but alas, that was never in the cards for Pippa.

As for her wedding gown, it was Giles Deacon and it was pretty. I was surprised by the design up top, with the “heart” cutout in the back, the high neck and the exposed arms. Those were interesting choices, I thought, for a British wedding. I feel like British brides – society brides, brides getting married in small country churches – tend to cover up more, but Pippa was bringing some Michelle Obama Realness with the arm exposure. The fabric of the gown was “bespoke cotton lace” which was “hand appliquéd to create an illusion of the dress having ‘no seams’,” according to Giles Deacon. Interestingly enough, Kensington Palace was sending out press releases about Pippa’s wedding and what Pippa was wearing. Like, KP considers Pippa to be “royal” I guess.

Pippa wore a small tiara – the Maidenhair Fern tiara – designed by Robinson Pelham. She wore the same diamond Robinson Pelham earrings that she wore to Kate’s wedding in 2011. She paired her gown with custom Manolos. Let’s see what I’m missing… the veil is by Stephen Jones and small pearls were woven into the veil.

What else? Pippa invited several of her exes to the wedding, and a few of Prince William’s exes too – you can see the list here. Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews looked nice, although no one was really looking at him that much. Every news show did a piece about the wedding on Saturday and I was fascinated by how they described him: “a wealthy financier” came up the most.