Pippa Middleton wore a lacy, high-necked Giles Deacon wedding gown

From the looks of it, Pippa Middleton’s wedding went off without a hitch. Good for her! I mean that. It must feel so cathartic to have all of those months of planning come to fruition and no one was a runaway bride or a runaway groom and no massive tantrums were thrown. Pippa looked pleased during all of her on-camera moments, from her ride up to the church – where her father drove a vintage car, not a horse-drawn carriage – to the almost-royal kiss outside of the church. Remember, they’re in England and you’re not supposed to kiss after you say your vows. There is no “you may now kiss the bride” there. British people wait to kiss until they’re outside of the church. Some of them wait until they’re on the balcony of a palace, but alas, that was never in the cards for Pippa.
As for her wedding gown, it was Giles Deacon and it was pretty. I was surprised by the design up top, with the “heart” cutout in the back, the high neck and the exposed arms. Those were interesting choices, I thought, for a British wedding. I feel like British brides – society brides, brides getting married in small country churches – tend to cover up more, but Pippa was bringing some Michelle Obama Realness with the arm exposure. The fabric of the gown was “bespoke cotton lace” which was “hand appliquéd to create an illusion of the dress having ‘no seams’,” according to Giles Deacon. Interestingly enough, Kensington Palace was sending out press releases about Pippa’s wedding and what Pippa was wearing. Like, KP considers Pippa to be “royal” I guess.
Pippa wore a small tiara – the Maidenhair Fern tiara – designed by Robinson Pelham. She wore the same diamond Robinson Pelham earrings that she wore to Kate’s wedding in 2011. She paired her gown with custom Manolos. Let’s see what I’m missing… the veil is by Stephen Jones and small pearls were woven into the veil.
What else? Pippa invited several of her exes to the wedding, and a few of Prince William’s exes too – you can see the list here. Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews looked nice, although no one was really looking at him that much. Every news show did a piece about the wedding on Saturday and I was fascinated by how they described him: “a wealthy financier” came up the most.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I like her dress, it’s beautiful but it highlighted her long torso which wasn’t that good. Just my opinion ^^
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a short-torsoed (LOL) lady, I think a long torso looks nice but I guess we always want what we can’t have lol Well, weddings kind of bore me, but I’m glad it went well for her & wish them the best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m also not a wedding-person, most of the time they are boring and too long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
wedding ceremonies can be super duper boring, especially if there’s a mass (sorry, not trying to offend, but I am not catholic, and masses are long), but I love wedding receptions! I’m down with partying, whatever the occasion
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shannon, are you my long-lost twin?! I’m not into weddings, either – And even hated my own. I was quite happy never to get married, or at most just have a simple ceremony in a park or something. My mother – devout Catholic and traditional Italian mamma – threw the biggest fit ever when she discovered what I was (not) planning. We ended up giving the full long and boring mass just to please her. It was horrible, and I remember rolling my eyes a lot, but at least Ma was happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a long torso person and I think long torsos are cool. Short torsos are cool too. Long/short legs are great as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am throwing hearts at you, Coco.
I liked the dress and thought she looked great… hair, veil, all just right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Despite my comments above, she did look good. I really like the simple and discreet “tiara” thingy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOVE your comment, Coco!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Pippa’s dress. I think it is very flattering. She looked beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she looked the best she’s ever looked: the gown was elegant, her makeup/hair on point, and most importantly, she glowed with happiness. Both she and James looked very much in love and very happy.
The flowers were gorgeous; the church looked amazing with them decorating the arches in and out of the chapel.
Wishing happiness and best of luck to them!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with you both. I was honestly shocked by how fantastic she looked. Before this she’s seemed quite plain, honestly, but that must be Middleton styling and makeup. That dress is just exquisite.
I am also properly charmed by how happy they both look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think long-torsos are beautiful and elegant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know I will be the only one on this board who thinks like that but I don’t care – I wish she would have covered her muscular arms.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just think that her arms are too muscular. It’s just my opinion, people have different tastes but otherwise she looked good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thinktoned and muscular arms is one of the “defining” things maybe for Pippa about her beauty, nothing wrong with being proud about having worked out alot. So she wanted to have them in her wedding look too. Like Kate wanted to have her long hair showing on her wedding day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, covering your arms while wearing a big skirt must be kind of hot. Though I guess men must be hot in their suits too
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her arms aren’t terribly muscular. They’re just very thin. The muscle that exists from day to day lifting is there. And it lacks fat or muscle bulk.
I loved her entire look. Hair, makeup, dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are you kidding me? Her arms are too fit so she must cover them up?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t say she has to, did I? It’s just my personal opinion (whether you like it or not doesn’t matter) that her arms are too muscular.
Have a nice day, I’m going to enjoy my Sunday now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, she should have covered her arms. She’s thin and fit and yet her arms look like they belong to a stocky woman. I hate the doily dress, the high neck and the short sleeves. The minuscule tiara is a very bad idea. Her hair looked oily and unkempt. Lace dress and a tiara, just like the other Wisteria girl.. Perhaps the old stories about their sibling rivalry are true. Anyway, I wish her a long and happy enjoyment of James Matthews’ terrible richness or moderate wealth!
P.S: There’s another Mimi commenting on celebitchy, and to avoid confusion from now on I’ll change my name to Mimchen
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sigh.
I long for the day when women will stop telling other women to cover a part of their body the observer sees as a flaw.
If you don’t like your arms, cover them. Let Pippa do what she wants with her own arms.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Girl, I only said that I’m not into her muscular arms and not that she can’t wear it. Sorry to disappoint and that not everybody has the same opinion as you – and now have a nice day and learn to accept other people’s opinions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you, Tiffany. Just because folks can join the already loud chorus of “I don’t like that body part of X, I wish she would cover it!” doesn’t mean they should.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gotta agree with guest.
People here also criticize red carpets outfits – a dress is a dress. I don’t see the fuss about guest’s comment.
Worse things happening in the world, like that Trump’s selling his soul to Saudi Arabia right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her arms aren’t really that muscular. They are thin, which illustrates the muscles, but not actually muscular. She did cover her shoulders which in women tend to be the most muscular part of an arm. But FFS, it’s still body shaming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Body shaming – that’s exactly what happens on other articles about outfits here. Don’t know why some people here make such a difference now. It’s a bit hypocritical that some act like just because it’s a wedding or Pippa you can’t say your opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she looked stunning. The high neck was beautiful, I loved the fact that she had her hair up, her make up was on point (better than at her sister’s wedding) and she just looked amazing all round. As cliched as it is, she was absolutely glowing in the photos of her and TMW James driving away from the church.
Dare I say it…I think she looked better than her sister did at her wedding.
(I know we shouldn’t compare etc etc…but oh well, here we are!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
++++1
they did a side by side comparison of the two dresses and i was blown away by how much more beautiful pippa looked. she just seemed more modern (yes, even with the lace) and the hair and make-up was killer. I’ve never seen her look so beautiful. i absolutely adored the high neckline. kate’s dress just doesn’t hold up to time. just looks boring.
vogue did an article that said pippa’s arms were her best accesory for the dress. i agree. it was on the verge of being too much but i think it was all just beautiful together. that lace on the dress blew me away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pippa looked the best she ever looked. Much better than Kate looked on her wedding day. A bit too tan, but very pretty, and I don’t think she is a pretty woman. Attractive, yes, but not pretty.
And her husband looked pleased as punch and totally smitten. Good for her! May we all have a man/woman who looks that thrilled on his wedding day!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her face is attractive, but it’s her figure. She’s so tiny, but looking at those arms, this woman weight trains. Good for her, she looked great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone always says how much prettier Kate is, but I always thought Pippa is far more attractive. she also has an “inside glow” , she looks genuinely happy to me compared to the manic smiling of Kate.
Best wishes to the bride and groom, they look so so happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When you look at photo’s when they were younger Kate was the conventionally attractive one but someone who wouldn’t really stand out in a crowd as she looked like everyone else. Pippa is different in that respect, looks wise she would have stood out a bit more than Kate in a crowd of brunettes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicely put Sarah
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looked gaunt. She didn’t need to lose weight. The dress was clearly designed to showcase her guns.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That hair, faux tiara and veil combination was incredibly well done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is that tiara a gift from her parents or maybe TR/TMW James?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree, I wasn’t expecting much, but she looked like a beautiful, happy bride. Loved the dress, loved her upswept hair and veil. She could have toned her tan down a little, but that was a minor quibble.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. Pippa looked really good. From head to toe and she was so happy. Her groomed looked nice too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a pretty wedding dress but IMO, it was a bit too heavy/too much fabric for someone petite like Pippa.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. The high neckline was gorgeous and I loved her dress. I also thought she glowed. She was a beautiful bride
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly what I thought – I liked Pippas dress better than Kates. Can’t believe I’m saying that. Haha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
I thought she looked stunning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she needs to wear her hair up more! it looked great and transformed her look. Her limp lob is ordinarily quite boring looking
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, Pippa was beautiful. I love the dress and it highlights her figure nicely. Her arms look great in it. Kate looks like she could be her mother in these photos. Not only is her style matronly, but her expressions age her. It’s like she’s always uncomfortable in the spotlight. Which makes you wonder why the wait-y…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with everything. I thought she looked the best she’s ever looked. Her dress was gorgeous and her makeup was so flawless which was a surprise to me. Her makeup and fashion choices are usually pretty bad imo but she was stunning yesterday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amy, totally agree. The driving away photos were lovely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her makeup was miles better than Kate’s at her wedding. Very natural and surprisinly not overly tanned. No eyeliner in sight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. Beautiful gown, a breath of fresh air compared to all the strapless ones I’ve seen lately. I think her arms are great-only wish my own were so toned and slim. Her makeup looked okay, better than usual. I think all the Middleton women need to lay off the eyeliner under their eyes….makes their eyes look smaller.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love wedding dresses that aren’t strapless! That trend is so tired!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a wedding planner and have seen many a bridal dresses and I never think the strapless ones are flattering (and they can’t be comfortable…always worrying about it slipping down) I think Pippa looked great!! Loved the dress, hair and makeup. And what we’re calling a tiara is what many brides wear as a headpiece… and yes she looks so happy and radiant, wish them a long and happy life together!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is probably the only time I will ever say this: Pippa looked really good. The dress was nice, make-up probably professionally done, and she looked really happy.
Kate on the other hand: that horrid color washed her out and what the hell was that dress?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They look like a couple in their 40s, I was surprised to learn that she’s only 33-years-old.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they didn’t need to loose weight: they were superfit before the result is aging both of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes but Pippa also has sun-damaged skin, it’s too late for her to change that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They both look rather leathery and gristle-y, it’s a good match
He is in his 40s actually
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg she’s hilarious. All that working out to wear a dress that totally hides her figure (whilst building in a bust where she has none). Blah blah blah.
His neck is really long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, the phrase “pencil-necked geek” came to mind.
Not a fan of cap sleeves, but if you’ve got the guns to pull ‘em off, go for it.
Pippa looks like Demi Moore in these pix!
Do little British boys have to be dragged kicking and screaming into those pantaloons, or does something in their DNA make them accept the attire willingly? Continually confounded by the way in which upper-class British boys are dressed (dress shorts! black knee socks!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those knickers– I was dying at how cute the little guys looked !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ minx – breeches please!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Knickers are women’s panties in England, right? 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s right Kitten!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, thanks!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They can also be called knickerbockers
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well doesn’t it show her flat stomach and small waist? What else could she show off? Unlikely that she’d show off her legs
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For all the hype, all the resources, and all the money available to her, I feel quite underwhelmed by Pippa’s dress and beige wedding colors. The Middletons lack a sense of style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I second that.
I came away from the wedding pretty disappointed. I didn’t care for her gown, her hair, her groom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought her hair was far too restrained for the look, if that makes sense. She didn’t have to wear it down but she could have found something a little less buttoned up looking. That combined with the high neck looks very constricting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I read the SM article on how Pippa wanted a dress that reflected her and was more cutting edge fashion wise than her sister’s dress was. And then I see these pics! Wow, if that is more cutting edge, I now understand the lack of fashion intellect from Kate. The dress was nice, but I really expected more.
I did like the page boy outfits though. They looked so cute.
One side note, I wish hats would come back to fashion in the US love me some hats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her dress reflected her sister’s and her wedding reflected her sister’s. There was nothing unique about it, and I, too, was underwhelmed at the lack of imagination. Sorry, Pips, you will always come second and be second best. Just ask your mom.
The two sisters certainly have beige in common. That says it all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a lovey wedding dress but it’s not worth £40,000.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was significantly discounted or comp’d outright. Same for the AndyLoos and glass marquee.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was a rip-off of Kate’s wedding which is just more proof that Pippa and Carole really think that they are members of the royal family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok I have to admit that I loved the vibes of the wedding, everything looked perfect honestly and her wedding dress was way much better than Kate’s one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me, too. Pips loves the camera and always seems too conscious of it in other settings. But, here she looked genuinely radiant and the event seemed to have gone well as planned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was a beautiful setting, too! The Church, the flowers around the doors, the pathway walked on, God! Is all of England so beautiful?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That church looked crazy beautiful
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved the flowers. They were absolutely beautiful. I thought the church and flowers tableau was lovely. And the kids outfits especially the little girls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It really was beautiful and I hate big weddings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was indifferent to the whole run up to the wedding, but I really thought it was pretty and well done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yay for the flowers and the children’s attire. It all seemed so pretty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she looked absolutely lovely.
I also think there are some who would say she didn’t whatever she wore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I thought she looked exquisite, made even more so by her obvious happiness. Her husband seemed delighted as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree – I am not a fan but she looked lovely and really happy. I thought the dress was great – would love to see the second outfit ….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I’m no fan of the Middletons but all I see when I look at those photos is a really happy, radiant woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was better than Kate’s wedding dress. Kate’s wedding dress was so boring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i didn’t think so at the time but YES!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never liked Kate’s wedding dress. Other royal brides looked so much better than she did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never did get the hype over it, it was so bland. Hated the waistline.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For all the hype for months now and especially in the last few days, the whole wedding was so boring to me. It was just a regular normal wedding. Bride looked like a bride and people came and it just seemed like a celebrity wedding with a few photographers. All that security and hype for nothing. There were a few people who stood outside to watch but the hype made it sound like there would be like people lined down the street. Idk it seemed like a huge let down almost. I’m glad everything went well for her and that she looked nice but honestly it was regular.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What did you expect the bride to look like?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also think they overestimated the number of curious onlookers. I was expecting more “show” based on hard they tried to sell the wedding to the public. The DM coverage was absolutely ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It weren’t that many people.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4524860/Hoards-locals-arrive-Englefield-Pippa-s-wedidng.html
The people in the comment sections made fun of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes, the grandstanding and smiling and kissing for the cameras was a bit much. the drive away in the car was borderline eye roll. but pippa looked so happy! and james looked so proud! it was lovely. good for pippa. i am not a huge middleton fan but i was so happy for her. what a nice moment she had.
and you can tell she was feeling herself. unlike kate who was so nervous at her wedding (rightly so, not judging). but pippa was there to play. this was all rehearsed but it didn’t matter. she got her great pics. good for her. now go relax!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do think that was only polite though as a huge crowd of onlookers as well as photographers was gathered. would have been very rude not to acknowledge them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Show me the huge crowd. There were photographers. Driving away they waved at a crowd of 6 or 7 people and an uninterested dog. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was a very nice wedding but it was not about love and commitment, it was about money and showing off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So bizarre to read that anyone is reminded of Kate’s wedding gown when looking at this gorgeous dress. What part of this dress is similar to Kate’s? Kate’s was long sleeved with a v-neck. Pippa looked splendid, no denying that. James looks pleased as punch as all brings should. Mazel tov to the happy couple!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So bizarre that people can’t see the similar elements and approximations. Corset and silhouette for starters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked the dress and while it was very similar to Waity’s (and Nicky Hiltons) Giles Deacon did a better job than Sarah Burton. The full skirt hung better for a start. So yeah the battle of the Middleton sisters wedding dresses was won by Pippa.
The body language between both couples is interesting – P&J look like there is genuine love and affection there compared to W&K who have always looked awkward and since they got married, like they can barely stand to be in each others company.
As others have said, Pippa got the better deal and not just because he’s wealthy and can give her the lifestyle she and her family want. But also because he seems like a nice guy who would treat her well. The same can’t be said for her sister who married a guy who cheated on her the whole 10 years they were ‘dating’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They both looked extremely happy to be getting married. He seemed thrilled. The contrast with William as a groom was obvious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Betti and Minx that’s a great point. Things were dicey for Pippa for a while (marriage wise) with all of the priors (girl has been around the hollaback) and the Paris incident.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Minx, I noticed that too. It was sweet. That is the sort of glowing happiness you hope to see at a wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He wouldn’t be so nice if he didn’t have millions. I’m sure Pippa is thrilled to finally be off the shelf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you read anywhere that Wills didnt go to the reception? If not, i wonder why not? We allknow he likes to dance, LOL!
He was a jerk, also, letting Kate deal with the kids on her own. He wasnt a groomsman or usher, so he certainly could have helped her.
I think he must be a real pill to live with. You know how we say #poorjason? I’m going to start saying #poorkate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looked absolutely radiant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought so too.
The photos of her and her new hubby driving off from the church in the E-type Jag were the nicest photos (IMO).
She lookd really lovely and carefree in those pix and they both looked so happy,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
sad thing is, everything about her style is what in wished kate would choose for her highly televised wedding. professional make up and a good updo; but kate chose to “do my own makeup” like the frugal duchess she is not.
congratulations to the happy couple.
glad to see Kensington Palace putting all those tax dimes to good use by releasing those press releases. not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But if Kate hadn’t married William, would James have married Pippa?
Alex Loudon would have married her so either way Pippa would have been happy but not living in a 17 million pound house in London happy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still believe that Pippa married him for money and he married her for the royal connections. Both are social climbers to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And where was her ol’ bestie, George Percy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
would James even have met Pippa?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wasn’t it Alex L’s mother who sniffed that Pippa was a nice enough girlfriend, but not wife material? Maybe he wouldn’t have married her.
I thought it was interesting that none of her university house mates were there (that I saw). She dated JJ and was friends with George Percy and Ted Innes-Ker, heir and spare to two dukedoms. I wouldn’t be surprised that the friendships cooled, that’s normal, but I was surprised that they cooled to this extent. Missy Percy and her big sis were there, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Graymatters: are you sure about Percy? I saw a picture of her ex-hubby, but none of the Percys.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is this them?
http://media.gettyimages.com/photos/guests-seen-arriving-at-st-marks-church-for-the-wedding-of-pippa-and-picture-id685909490?s=594×594
http://media.gettyimages.com/photos/guests-seen-arriving-at-st-marks-church-for-the-wedding-of-pippa-and-picture-id685908222?s=594×594
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The thing with Kate and her wedding day makeup was that apparently she washed off what the Bobby Brown makeup artist had done, using the excuse that she wanted William to recognise her at the alter (WTF!!).
Pippa’s makeup was lovely but Kate and Carole’s was awful. The Middleton women tend to slap it on to hide their bad skin which actually not only makes the skin worse but draws attention to what they are trying to hide.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess I’m used to Katie’s over made-up face, but I thought Ma Carole looked unusually haggard–like she hadn’t slept in days. Agree, Katie’s wedding make-up was horrible. She had lost so much weight and the heavy make-up made her look unhealthy. I remember feeling a little bad for her because, just looking at her face, she seemed to be all dry skin and veneered teeth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pippa’s makeup looked good. Her half updo at Kate’s wedding suited her better though than her wedding updo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like Pippa’s flattening updo. It needed more height at the top and less weight in the back. It also seems a little on the matronly side.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks ok but her face was waaaaaay too orange/tanned for her wedding day. And her eyebrows looked…interesting. Very very waxed and groomed to the point they took away every superfluous hair. I think its more modern to keep them ever so slightly shaggy…it looks fresher.
What else? The husband is tres unattractive, a real face for radio. But I guess the Middletons don’t marry for looks do they?
Kate looked nice and appropriate though very skinny. The children looked adorable. And I like the olde English feel of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks like his father who I think is a very attractive older man – he’s just too skinny right now. Maybe he and Pip will relax now and eat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the British taxpayer has the right to see the security bill for this wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen, sister!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And that has to do with the Middletons exactly how ? Pippa’s sister is married to William , their children are Pippa’s nephew and niece and Harry was attending as well . They will get security where ever they go . So unless you want Pippa’s immediate family to miss her wedding or have the wedding at an already secured place like Kensington Palace , you have a security bill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s huge – that’s quite obvious. Should get rid of the royals and give the money to the NHS etc. Security for the royals cost ca. £100m, that’s a lot of money/waste.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hannah,
It is like with the Trumps. We are paying WAY MORE than we should. Let Kate and Wills get security, but anyone else should pay their won bill. Just like Ivanka and Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum and Jared’s spokesman, who,is now travelling with them cause he is supposeldy the FBI “person of interest.”
Im sick of entitled moochers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The press releases from KP are a head scratcher. Will this continue? Will each young Matthews child be announced by posting a bulletin outside KP?
Other than that, the rest of it all did go off well and it is probably a great relief to everyone to have it in the rear view mirror.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
KP has set precedence with that press release, as am sure the marshmallow king will want his engagement/marriage announced via the palace as well.
The wedding is a setup to re-launch Pippa into the public eye. What this space she is not going away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting question though. Look at how much people engaged with every Pippa article. Yes, you say “but it’s because we don’t like her” but look at how much traffic she generated. Whether you love someone or love to hate them, clicks and comments matter. Is she going to stick around because everyone here helped create the demand?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^^^ I think its because she is more interesting than her sister. She certainly has more hustle and looks to continue said hustle even after marriage – look what happened with Waity. She hid in the closet and only comes out when forced..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Given the future king of England and his sister were part of the wedding party, I don’t think it is weird that KP would be involved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And yet there were weddings in the past year with entire royal family in attendance, including the Queen and no press releases from the Palace eg this one from last summer:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3660014/Mountbatten-girl-Alexandra-walks-aisle-Prince-Charles-society-wedding-father-Lord-Brabourne-looks-on.html
The Queen’s own ex-press secretary was making fun of them for involving the palace and questioning why the palace was involved at all.
No matter that royals were in attendance, the event was private and nought to do with the British public.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LAK…..buhhhhhhht I thought Carole was the Queen? (Hard wink)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that was more because the tabloid media was speculating themselves into a coma on who was going to attend and the release was a big “here you have it , now please stop calling us “
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The groom’s family seems non-existent. Less relevant or less camera hogs or both?
Pippa seems very orange. Rivalling Prez Orange, almost.
The children pages and flower girls are very darling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are pics of his parents, brother, sister.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think I prefer this dress than Kate’s dress.
I saw the pics of them in the car waving a people and media just like Will and Kate
looking at the guest….most rich people have zero style, for all that money there were some horrible outfits, including some men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Speaking of guests, I read that Roger and Mirka Federer were there. Any idea who their connection is through? Is James managing the Federer millions!
Did Roger skip part of his prep for a grand slam to attend this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Federer is skipping the French Open, so not skipping prep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pippa totally looks like Alicia Vikander in these pics – never noticed this before.
She looks happy and he … is there is well, so congrats!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Err British couples have the you may now kiss the bride moment. If not then it’s going to be really awkward at my wedding next year when the Mr to be sticks his tongue down my throat…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. And there isn’t really such a thing as a British wedding. Secular, Anglican , Presbyterian, Catholic, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Sikh….etc…all British. Even if It’s meant to mean “toff in church”, many Scots male toffs would wear formal Highland dress, including kilts, and “Britain” and “England” are not interchangeable. Pippa looked nice, as well she should given the cost.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Came down here to say this. I’m American, but I married a Brit in England and we have photos of the moment. Maybe it is a Yank thing than has crossed the pond, but they absolutely do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I couldn’t take the people (the DM called them Pippa’s fans) who waited for them behind the metal barriers seriously. Seriously, most of them were middle-aged and old women, I really think the new generation doesn’t care about the BRF (and their hanger-ons) anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No stereotypes please, I’m in that age category and have always been a republican. I usually come to Royal threads to slag them off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They weren’t there for Pippa; they were there for real royals (Will, Kate, George, Charlotte & Harry)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Princess Eugenie. I am surprised she went. I thought that the Middleton sisters were mean to the York Princesses even though they were very close with Will and Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They both look like they’ve been crash dieting for months.
Pippa’s arms are worrying. That’s not what muscular arms look like, that’s what arms with no fat on them look like. One suggests fitness, the other starvation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you. I thought I was the only one who wondered why everyone was going on about Pippa’s “toned arms.” Those arms look flaccid to me and no where near “Michelle Obama arms.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, she looked like a completely different person to me. Kind of sad that someone would think they have to change that much to be “perfect” for their wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really liked the front of the dress and I thought she really looked beautiful honestly. I did not really like/care for the cut out in the back. I liked the lace and the neckline suits her. I though the old church was really beautiful. I did think the turning around for the cameras was slightly funny but I am not surprised.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well it’s a very beautiful wedding and she looks really happy, even though I still think the whole family are redefining vulgar.
The waving thing is hilarious and beyond parody.
Not sure if the “no kiss” stuff was supposed to be sarcastic? This is definitely not true for most English weddings and that includes upper class society weddings. I’ve never been to a wedding that didn’t have “you may now kiss the bride.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The comments on the Daily Mail were hilarious. Several people said she looked like Wallace Simpson.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her dress more than Kate’s. But even then I found it boring. Didn’t remember it minutes after looking at it. Loved the hair though. Wish the hairdresser that did it would do Kate’s up dos in the future.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought this kiss was so awkward, she with her eyes open, probably more focused on the cameras etc. lol
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2017/05/20/12/4092208F00000578-4524842-image-a-197_1495281352908.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After all the Daily Mail nonsense (which did much more harm, than good) I was surprised to actually like this wedding. It looked classy, nice (and expensive).
She looks amazing, the guipure on the dress is really beautiful. It fits ver like a glove and It sita en her natural waist…
The kids looked lovely, but George got a scolding from her mother for stepping on the brides dress.
Over all, It seemed a nice and charming wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I really liked the quaint little church.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pippa’s dress looked a lot like Nicky Hilton’s. I though that Pippa looked better in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember that, and thought the same. Nicky’s dress had too high a collar and it was long sleeved, too much lace IMO. This dress is prettier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pippa looked absolutely beautiful. But … oof, they look dehydrated. I mean I get wanting to look slim for your wedding day, god knows I’d diet too but they don’t exactly look healthy and he especially looks so damn old. I hope this was a wedding thing and doesn’t continue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like the dress at all. Too severe. I don’t like high neck and I don’t like the extremely short sleeves in the dress. The arm exposed does not look good in this case. I’m schocked that with all her access she went with this boring, cold dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with everything !
I couldn’t have said it better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my gosh…KAISER, please write a post about this… http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4527140/Pippa-Middleton-James-Matthews-wedding-reception.html
I was very complimentary until I saw this. Did they project enlarged photos of themselves onto the side of the house? Oh my gosh, I am dying laughing right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s just tacky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes. That is beyond gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you this is giving me life this rainy cold Sunday morn!
A dazzling psychedelic display projected onto Middleton Manor including James in hunting gear to represent his long campaign for Pippa– and also projected the silhouette of a shapely dancing woman… Bwhahaha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, right?! I was like…how bizarre is that? Thank you for making me laugh so hard!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh come on. it’s just a bit of fun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, now, that’s almost as fun as Flying Elvi! Almost!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait, I don’t get it – you’ve never seen this kind of thing at a wedding? I’ve witnessed many a “Family Album” or “When We Were Just Kids” projected on a big screen like this. It’s completely normal and expected.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will say though from the pictures the setup inside the glass marquee looks great. Lovely relaxed seating areas, nice flowers, great dance floor….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Pippa looked like the best version of her everyday self!bshe was simply Stunning! I also think brides should look like themselves on their wedding day. Lol. I didn’t diet(young, didn’t need to), tan, change my hair, change my style and looking back would not have it any other way! I look like me, the person my husband fell in love with many, many moons ago.
Her makeup could have looked over the top but instead, it was very natural and lovely! I think these sisters get a lot of heat from the public and I honestly never understood why.
The old church they wed in looks amazing!!! I want to see inside! Places like that just don’t exist in the states. Super jealous. I’m also happy MM decided(or was told) not to attend the wedding because it would have been all people cared about. That first picture with Harry. Every bride deserves to be the focus of the wedding. MM did go to the reception, which looked amazing as well!
Congrats to Pippa and James!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, I don’t like the Middletons, but I have to say, it was a beautiful, expensive, English country wedding. I thought Pippa looked fantastic, and I loved the dress, which gave her a beautiful shape and was sumptuous without being ridiculous. Much as it galls me to acknowledge it, Carole M. knows what she is doing. Beautiful wedding, beautiful wedding dress.
Of course, there WAS Kate’s dress to despair over, but that isn’t Carole M.’s or Pippa’s fault.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, major props to Carole for putting on such a beautiful show.
She’s my favourite Middleton. I love her steely-eyed ambition and the fact that so many people seem to find her naked social climbing so outré!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Carole M is like Thomas Boleyn. Selling her daughters to the highest bidding. But Pippa at least got someone who looks like he adores her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Celebitcy and Betti
I haven’t seen too much coverage of Pippa and TR/TMW James’ house. Here it is with link to when James bought it. And the link to the planning document that confirm name and address It’s a very beautiful home I must say. I would take this over KP any day. And I am sure they will buy a country pile soon out in west Berkshire.
All public, so enjoy.
http://www.rightmove.co.uk/house-prices/detailMatching.html?prop=41479507&sale=78228957&country=england
https://www.rbkc.gov.uk/idoxWAM/doc/Drawing-1561442.pdf?extension=.pdf&id=1561442&location=Volume2&contentType=application/pdf&pageCount=1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for those links. Quite a house! I’m not sure if I really like the completely modernized interior, though. Keeping some historical elements would have been more to my taste. Backyard is nice, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That house is so beautiful!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely spot on! She looked stunning.
I had to laugh at how normal the wedding was, when I had been reading all about the carriage arrival, etc (with lots of eye rolling) being dissected here.
It looked like a truly beautiful wedding, and they looked in love.
Congrats to them.
p.s To those who say she look so manly, or her arms are too muscular to have short sleeves, take a bloody seat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is how I feel about Pippa’s arms: They’re her arms. They’re part of her body, she likes them that way, she wanted to show them off. End of story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There you go again, making sense. (I concur)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree, and the little cap sleeves showcased them beautifully.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA! Pippa’s muscular arms are my #armgoals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree! Muscles are healthy, covering them with a layer of fat isn’t. Not sure why people are so turned off by muscles, or why they equate them with men only. I think she looks great, all of her hard work has paid off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pippa looked good. Overly orange, but very pretty. Hated that fern tiara. I know it matched her earrings from Kate’s wedding, but it nearly got lost in her hair. Overall, well done, Pippa! Now go away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the bride looked happy and lovely. I was never a great fan of Kate’s wedding dress, but I really like Pippa’s. I thought they looked nice together. The idea that Kate or Pippa has great style is pretty ridiculous; they are pretty regular(and often quite boring) gals in their 30s. But I give props to Pippa for beautiful dress and really sweet veil. I thought she toned down the orange nicely for the day. All in all, THUMBS up for the Pips! My hopes for tartans were dashed, but I am already over it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some of the guests wore tartan trousers.
They looked…interesting. Haha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks very lovely and happy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The more I see the dress the more I like it. I wasn’t keen on it at first as all I could see were her arm muscles. It was a lovely dress but if the sleeves had been a fraction longer it would have been stunning. That said, I thought she looked really pretty. I liked her hair, tiara and veil.
I hope she and TMW James will be happy together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beautiful wedding! Pippa looked lovely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her husband’s pants are too long in the crotch and the legs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand why his pants are so baggy. Is that a thing with tails?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Morning suit trousers are supposed to be baggy not skinny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her husband is just… not cute. At all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doesn’t mean he isn’t a very good, nice man. Looks aren’t everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now that it’s over we can concentrate of Harry and Meghan
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What about James, Mr Boomf?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you think Carole has it in her to put on another shindig so soon? All of that hustling for freebies is exhausting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So why again was this wedding such an event? Don’t get me wrong, I wish them all the best, but why is Pippa such an important person? I really don’t get it. Care to share?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress was pretty, and I liked her updo too, it was so much classier than Kate’s half-up half-down wedding hair. She looked lovely. Although the material of her dress looks quite scratchy to me – I’m sure it’s expensive and soft, but it doesn’t look that way to me from the photos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pippa honestly looked radiant and her dress was beautifully tailored. James looked truly happy. A bit sad when you compare James to William who looked bored and over it on his and Kate’s wedding day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty dress and whoever did her make-up is a pro. She looks beautiful, in love and super happy as did her husband. Congrats.
Kate’s outfit is unfortunate. Her poor boobs. Carole looks like she was attacked by a swarm of bees.
IMO best dressed guests are Eugenie and uncle Gary’s pretty teenie daughter. I love her dress
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pippa can’t dress herself either. Ish.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m obsessed with that church. It’s just gorgeous…sigh. I want to live near one like it. I read it dates back to 1190.
I liked her dress. I thought it was alençon lace covering it, but I was wrong. It’s another type. Too lazy to look it up.
I’m in the minority I’m sure – I liked Kate’s attire. Very 1940′s. And kids in weddings make me laugh. It’s a disaster waiting to happen, but these events need comic relief.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Pippa looked beautiful. Her hair and makeup, the veil, the dress all of it! Yes, I have seen that lace applique dress before but it works for her and she looks great.
I think the colors were pretty bland but that is my own personal taste.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks like Anthony Weiner from the side profile view. Yuck. She does NOT look 32. I’ll go slather up sunscreen all over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘I feel like British brides – society brides, brides getting married in small country churches – tend to cover up more’
I love this site but I am so sick of being good schooled about what it means to be British!! Can we call it USAsplaining?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is what a bride should look like. Happy, makeup done so she still looks like herself and a dress that fits like a glove. Her arms are flawless. Absolutely stunning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, her arms look great…lol regarding “covering up”. What?
Someone else said something nuts yesterday about Meghan waiting for her cab after a workout – something about Harry will be upset when he sees that & make her cover up?? They also said she shouldn’t be in public with all her bits showing. I really have to wonder where some people live. The only things “showing” were her ankles and arms. Oh! Part of her face was showing too! The shame!
Some people need to get real.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Before I read all the comments, I’m going to say this (and I live in Hawaii, hence my lateness to the game): I thought Pippa looked absolutely lovely. Gown, hair, makeup, veil, posture, and smile. Her fellow cleaned up rather well, too. The kid attendants & their hovering minder, all looked nice, too. Little kids at weddings are so much fun. Beautiful day, beautiful venue. Everyone looked so happy to be there, clergy included. OK, now I’ll see what the rest of y’all thought.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looked beautiful and younger
Report this comment as spam or abuse