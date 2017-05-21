Duchess Kate wore blush McQueen to Pippa’s wedding: dated or lovely?

The Duchess of Cambridge possibly got the “last laugh” at her sister’s wedding. Everyone said that Pippa Middleton didn’t want Kate to be her matron of honor because Pippa did not want to be overshadowed… like she, as maid of honor, overshadowed Kate at Kate’s wedding. It was said that Kate wasn’t even really interested in being matron of honor either, although it did seem like Kate was possibly doing some of those kind of pre-wedding things, like helping Pippa organize her bachelorette party in Switzerland.
At the end of the day though… Kate was basically the de facto matron of honor. And Kate did her best to pull focus from her sister. As soon as Kate arrived at the church, she made sure everyone got photos of herself and her children. Kate was sort of the child-wrangler, which made for some lovely photos of Kate as Earth Mother, just a simple, humble duchess who can’t help but focus on all of the little kids (just like Diana!). Once Pippa and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James left the church, they went to pose for the assembled (and invited) photographers and Kate made sure to position herself several yards away while still in view of the cameras, and wouldn’t you know, her kids followed her. So while Pippa posed with James (awkwardly), photographers focused on Kate soothing Charlotte and George. This is part of that footage.
As for what Kate wore… this is Alexander McQueen and it makes me sad. All of that diet and exercise and Kate wore a saggy, blush-colored mess that does nothing for her figure. I think Kate was aiming to cosplay two people here: Vintage ‘80s Diana and Lady Mary from Downton Abbey. The whole thing was very dated. The sleeves and the bust… my God. She paired this dress with a pair of Gianvito Rossi suede pumps and another new pair of Kiki McDonough earrings. They are morganite and diamond and they cost £7,500. I have a morganite and diamond ring and I find it hard to believe that a pair of morganite earrings cost that much. Kate’s hat is by Jane Taylor. I’ll give this to Kate: she really was not trying to pull focus from her sister with her style.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Kate’s dress didn’t do her any favors, especially around the breast area.
Boob flaps. How can any respectable designer be ok with the fit of that dress?
McQueen must be spinning in his grave.
Unflattering in both color and style. Looks like an ill-fitting relic from the 30s. Ghastly.
The color looks like it’s meant to match the wedding colors. It perfectly matches the belt of the flower girls dresses.
Someone needs to tell Kate that the designers at Alexander McQueen are not her friend. Their clothes for her always look matronly and old school. She needs to find a British designer that is up to date and fits her body better.
The color of the dress washes her out completely. For her wedding dress they created darts on her nipples to make them look like they are shooting bullets. This time again making the dress to pull the viewers eyes straight to her boobs and exposing her skeletally thin chest. They sabatoged her.
Channeling Wallis Simpson?
She was probably going for vintage elegance, poor thing. Maaaybe it would be improved in better lighting, but those sleeves and that chest area… Tragic. I wish she would take a break from these pale, wishy-washy colours too. Don’t mind her shoes though, that’s a better ‘nude’ than she usually wears. But why always suede?!
Agreed. The arms and bust area were terrible.
How cute are the kids though? Charlotte and George looked adorable. And frankly I know there’s debate on the board but clearly kate does not have a hard time wrangling kids.
I know that nannies there have to wear these old traditional costumes but I was still a bit shocked when I saw Maria’s costume, it’s so outdated and from another century.
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2017/05/20/20/40913B8B00000578-4524690-George_and_Charlotte_s_Spanish_nanny_Maria_Borrallo_was_seen_arr-a-17_1495309745673.jpg
Uhhhhh……that looks like a costume a disney nanny would’ve worn in one of their first movies. Or Maria in The Sound of Music. You get medals for being a nanny?!
You think she has to wear that all the time or was she just told to wear it to the wedding?
I have no idea.. maybe some people here know more about that.
Jennifer Garner could’ve used one of those uniforms 😂
@Pansy: not a medal; it’s an old-style nurse’s watch
Oh! That looks like a uniform from Norland College, which turns out high class nannies: http://www.goodhousekeeping.co.uk/news/11-things-know-about-norland-nannies-princess-charlotte-royal-christening
It says after graduation the nannies don’t have to wear the uniform unless requested to do so by their employer. Norland nannies can earn up to £60,500 in London!
Guest, what do you mean “have to wear”?
@Rapid: Thanks for the link.
@Betty: That she has to wear it when their employers “demand” it.
She doesn’t normally wear it. Charlotte’s christening is the only other occassion she was asked to wear it. I’m thinking it’s part of a very particular image that the middletons want to project. The Queen’s nannies rarely appeared in uniform. Ditto all nannies attending the royals since then until the middletons.
Yeah that’s a “thing”. Maria was also in that uniform at Charlottes christening.
It seems so antiquated to me to have “nanny” schools and nanny uniforms. I suppose if there’s a large need for nannies it makes sense to have a profession built up around that need with training and uniforms. Though in most places it seems like nannies are found in recent college grads saving up money for a few years before traveling on to their next stage of life.
Agree. I do not understand for the life of me how Sarah Jane thinks it is ok to keep cranking out this Kate sh&t for public display, unless she secretly despised Alexander McQueenand wants to kill the biz. And I don’t understand
Sarah Burton needs to protect the integrity of her designs because my suspicion is we’re seeing Kate’s decision-making in some of these shoddy dresses.
Natalie, so true. She needs to encourage Kate to get a private dressmaker.
I had a dress pattern in the 70s pretty similar to this dress (harkening back to the 30s & 40s) & my mother made several iterations of it for me. Every dress or skirt & top fit beautifully & perfectly because my mother knew her stuff, far better than the team st McQueen, it seems.
Omg yes, how in the world did no one see how unflattering those bust flaps were?!? It was the first thing I noticed. It would have been fairly simple to alter the dress in that region for a better fit. She hadn’t any real control over the color, since it was meant to match the bridesmaids’ sashes.
I did think her fascinator was pretty and flattering, and her up-do was so much better than usual.
Her boobs look saggy in that outfit.
Agreed.
all i could think of was saggy t*tts, i’m sorry that was vulgar. but damn woman.
Yeah the bust area is so distracting like there is something wrong with her breasts.
Kate’s dress is absolutely amazing in its hideousness. And those goofy outfits that the boys wore! – Monday morning back at school is going to be a nightmare for them, can you imagine the bullying and teasing from their fellow students. I predict extensive psychotherapy for the poor things.
This is mean and awful, but true. We’ve seen the sunbathing chateau photos. It’s not the dress that makes her chest look that way.
I just can’t with her makeup, she fell into her rouge box again.
Toddlers apply blush like this. She is so horrible at makeup application. It’s not rocket science either. Just watch a five minute YouTube video and this can be figured out.
Her mother looked the same, guess she learned it from her.
I have a hard time with rouge! I was just telling my friend yesterday that I feel like I look like a clown with my makeup (or, how they wore blush in marie antoinette days, but that is a much lesser known reference), but I don’t feel any sympathy for her at all–1. I know I have a problem and 2. If I had the resources, I would get my makeup done for things like this. Leave it to the professionals! Like she needs to do with her clothing, too. She has the worst style
I would also hire a makeup artist if I were her but I guess she just loves her rouge too much.
Was she doing 80s makeup as well?
That blush can be spotted from the Heli…
I first read the headline as “kate wore blush to pippa’s wedding”
Still think it would be fitting.
Dated! Kate has horrible fashion sense.
She was looking very mother of the bride out there.
Very mother of the bride. Between the bad dress and harsh makeup, the whole look really ages her.
Dolittle looked like the mother of the bride. She always does her best to look much older than she really is.
Hated it. I can’t believe she chose to partly recreate another previous dress of hers which was also pretty horrendous:
http://whatkatewore.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Pippa-Wedding-Kate-Dress-Compared-to-Bottle-Green-BBC-Awards-Ivory-Crepe-Peplum-Dress-May-20-2017.jpg
That said, this picture, if it was actually taken in the moment when she’s first seeing her sister getting out of the car, is super cute:
http://www.gofugyourself.com/photos/pippa-middleton-gets-married/wedding-of-pippa-middleton-and-james-matthews-9
you could the Vicar was loving those little ones!!!
Stone me, but I liked this dress, away with the boring nude shoes and the x. KIKIS.
*throws stone*
j/k!
I like it too. Agreed the bust could have been better fitted, it is also her sisters wedding so I am sure it was chosen to fit the color scheme, children’s sashes and the overall vibe. Any reason to knock her style whether she had control or not.
I thought she was a loving sister who was doing everything she could to make Pippa’s wedding a great experience.
I thought the same. Anyone can stand up in your wedding — it takes a sister to agree to wrangle a bunch of kids in fancy white clothing. And I thought Kate Middleton looked beautiful. I love you Celebitches, but sometimes I think you try too hard to see the worst in Kate.
Yeah I kind of dig it. Very matron of honor/ big sister. I like those earrings and the hat too.
You are not alone – I liked it too (though agree with comments re tailoring). She looks so much better with her hair up and it looks smart with the hat and earrings. I love Jane Taylor hats – have just treated myself one for Ascot.
I am here for the late-19th century-by-way-of-the-80s blush grandma dress! I would wear the F*ck out of this; I’m not even joking. I particularly love the rose-shaped fascinator. I think the dress looks great – it even gives her the illusion of a curvaceous figure! And, with the new Anne of Green Gables series now airing, I, too, want to experience wearing puffed sleeves for a minute before we’re done with our 80s fashion love affair. Think of this look compared to Dakota Johnson’s Oscars dress, which everyone also hated, but which seems like a cousin of this look.
Maybe I’m the only one, but I thought she looked good.
Me too. I really liked it and the colour is gorgeous. I didn’t see any evidence of her trying to pull focus either.
I think it is better to say she wanted to be and stay in the focus of attention too.
I think she looks lovely, and I doubt she has this great masterplan to pull focus from her own sister.
In my country family is never maid of hobor/best man. Is that a must in England?
Yup, what was she supposed to do stay in back while the bride corralled the kids?
She looked good. Even if dated, it was still good, weird for real world but good in that context
I like it too. She knew she was going to be in charge of herding the little attendants, so the full sleeves and skirt made it comfortable. The bust area is not perfect but overall she looks nice.
Nope – I actually think she looks lovely in this outfit. Is it young and cute and trendy? No. Is it appropriate for the occasion, elegant, and restrained? Yes. Honestly, I’m not a huge Kate Middleton fan but I feel like she gets slammed regardless of what she does. She can’t win for a certain group of people.
I like the soft blush hue on her, the way the fabric flows and yes, so sue me, I rather like the billowy sleeves as well. They don’t look dated to me the way Diana’s mutton sleeve wedding dress did. LOVE the hat/fascinator that she’s wearing too – I doubt I’m ever going to have a suitable occasion for wearing a fascinator but damn, that would totally be what I’d go for if I did!
Also, I applaud the Gianvito Rossi pumps. Def an upgrade on the LK Bennett shoes. The pics don’t show the shoes well but I’m pretty sure I have the same pair, only in nude leather instead of suede. Highly recommend! They’re the most comfortable pumps I’ve ever owned and they’re so elegant and timeless. Gianvito Rossi shoes are criminally underrated imo,
I agree. The dress is dignified compared to the India cream fly away – Marilyn flashing. But she looks rugged, aged like a 80 year old, boney chest exposed with deep V, and boney frame with all that material on her frame.
Sorry – editing close for some pieces above.
You can see how skinny Kate is in that matronly dress.
YES! do you know how skinny you have to be to wear a dress like that and no curves to show? that dress hides nothing!
and her breast bones/rib cage showed the whole time. not a good look. some women like that, i think it’s a little gross.
Too much dieting and working out – it’s a royal thing
I totally agree – gross look with the breast boney aged look.
waity also set up a flashing point – bending to charlotte in the chruch door with a bit of gross boob peek a boo in a that low cut.
They did hide Prince Harry Meghan well – almost sneaked in for the Reception, at ‘ I am Prince’ middleton compound. This can’t be royal protocol, its not an official event – just climbing hangers carol pips middletons, now 700k recent estimate circus! And Prince Harry andMeghan has already been to a wedding together. Carol pips waity middletons TRIED but News internet were overshadowing Pips, asking ‘where is Meghan’. Princess Eugeine looked lovely. To the real Royal wedding!!!
Climbing carol and wisteria sisters- creepy czar James banker uncle Gary and his family was also ban from the Reception- his wife uninvited to all. Guess now carol Is whiny bill Middleton, she no longer has use,for banker Gary.
The dress reminds me of that Sandra Bullock movie with Betty White, I can’t remember what it’s called, trying on the old wedding dress!
Yes! The Proposal. The boob area of the movies dress had similar elements
LMAO! That was the first thing that popped in my head as well. Too funny!
I didn’t mind it but didn’t like the material or flaps. The colour drained her even with the shed tone of makeup she had on.
Kate is turning into Carole with every passing day.
True, it’s also her face, she looks more and more like Carole.
is that where she gets the fillers? my god carole’s face was a tanned balloon. you know that woman can dukan down a size with the best of them so there’s no reason for her face to be so plump
Carole overdid it with the Botox and filler injections.
One reason she reminds of Carole there is that she’s dressed like an 80s mother of the bride. I get that the color was dictated by her sister’s color scheme. Many of us have had to wear unflattering colors in a wedding that were the bride’s chioce of course. But Kate of all people can have beautifully tailored clothing at her fingertips, but she won’t bother spending money for that. I’d so much have preferred to see her in a simple but flattering silhouette that looked like it had been designed this decade anyway.
Last sentence – the reverse is true…carol I to a royal!
That dress is so sad because it so expensive too and it looks like it was pulled from a community theatre’s costume closet.
haha, yes
And it’s wrinkled! Just awful; the color washes her out & it’s just hangs on her skinny frame.
Why is it so poorly tailored? Bust, hem, etc?
You know, I just zoomed in to the hem; you’re right, it’s not a proper hem, it’s just rolled under & stitched flat.
Well, I hate that color, so right away I didn’t like it. IMO she looked matronly– I didn’t get those waist flap things.
Those flaps hide the fact that Kate has no hips. She used to wear a lot of peplum to fake having a waist and hips where she thought they ought to be. I would look like I got stuck in a kayak in something like that.
the bust is tragic, the rest is OK. the kids are adorable (especially Charlotte), so her strategy to draw attention worked – at least for me.
Even before I clicked through the article I knew it would be cleavagey, because no way she could show off her tush in a flyaway skirt in church.
Though nothing could prepare me for the dated mess she wore. Even Carole looked less matronly than Kate. It seems like Kate is trying hard to be the Matronly Royal Take Me Seriously element in this wedding.
That looks like something my grandmother would wear. Besides that, it’s terribly unflattering on her.
It looks like something either of my grandma’s would have worn, or Angelina. Fan though I am or her, this awful dress looks right up Angie’s alley.
i don’t think kate tried to pull focus. i think she was trying to keep her kids behave but, because she is so neurotic/anxious/try hard, it came across as hyper vigilant.
everyone keeps freaking out about her yelling at george for stepping on the train (if that’s what she even did). i have a 4 year old. i would totally yell at my kid for stepping on the train if he did it on purpose. especially at that moment. kate knows about wedding shots and pippa walking out of the church with james was the money shot. maybe she didn’t want george to ruin it. i don’t know. she’s an anxious perfectionist and she doesn’t have the knack to make things look effortless. she did a fine job as matron and was happy for her sister but the effort showed if you know what i mean.
oh ya, and that dress was ugly. you can manage not to upstage a bride while also looking chic and simple – just ask eugenie
I just though she looked like a mom making sure her kids dont make a mess on another persons big day. Nothing bad about that.
I agree. I don’t see her behavior here as attention seeking. Not to mention they’re sisters who seem to love each other. Why would one sister intentionally steal the limelight from the other on her wedding day?
Agreed. I don’t think she was trying to overshadow her sister at all.
It’s like herding cats, trying to keep toddlers in line at a wedding. I’ve been there and it’s nerve wracking.
Yep it’s unfair to say Kate tried to pull focus because of wrangling the page boys and girls including George & Charlotte– that was her job. She rode with them all to the church and got them into the church. Pippa did similar at Kate’s wedding– riding in carriage with the littles.
A wedding is SUPPOSE to be about Family – a train at 40k after spending 700k for a circus is the less of any reason to shout ‘shut up’ yell embarrass to tears a 3-year Royal at that in public view!
Waity was gross and it is the second time she behaves panic with george in public (SME was done leaving the church walk at sister christening), Telling the/a child ‘shut up’ when he wants his mum nanny Maria –
Waity middleton is the case of on/show off commoner forgetting to be dignified Royal!.
The clothes for the boys were outdated and awful.
When I saw the pageboys outfits the only thing I could thought of was “in which century do they live?”
I thought Kate looked beautiful. The color was very beautiful as well as the hat. I think she blended in well. And she did not upstage her sister. And I’m sure that was the goal. PS. I think Kate looks inappropriate most times and I think she’s lazy.
I would say the dress is the result of a very sincerely loving sister wanting to not pull focus from her sister on her wedding day.
All datendness aside, Kate actually looks really picturesque with all the small children who are wearing dainty ensembles too.
Poor Kate looks like the mother of the bride. I know they love their hats, but it makes for such a severe look. Aww. On the bright side, Pippa’s dress is amazing. Gorgeous but, of course, the kids stole the show, so cute. I find it weird that they are worried about being overshadowed. My lord, seems petty and disingenuous. Too bad people, even royals, although she’s not one, can’t just enjoy their day!
Have you seen the fashion parade of the other guests? Nothing compares to British wedding fashion. It’s like an alternate fashion universe.
One woman wore almost-cowgirl boots with her midi dress. http://www.gettyimages.com/license/685908230
And check out the woman in the linked photo with the striped skirt that is clown territory. The skirt has wide horizontal primary color stripes and the top has a variety of colored buttons. Next to her is a man in red tartan pants. http://www.gettyimages.com/license/685747028
I agree, I enjoyed the whole British wedding fashion parade, men & women alike!
Motley crew!!!
“I find it weird that they are worried about being overshadowed.”
We don’t know that they are.
It’s worth keeping in mind, at all times, that people are judging them by the stories and interpretations that tabloids offer them (the DM even invented a whole “Tutankhamon’s curse” back in 1922, just so it could sell more copies!) – and they are receptive to such stories because it’s more “fun”, I suppose, to assume the worst in someone; but it still doesn’t make it the truth.
The fact is in all the day to day activities photos PR, that so happen whenever carol pips middletons step out – miraculously, a paps/photographer is around to sell for the midds to the Fail!
The photos don’t look like the public phone snap, like the pics of Prince Harry and Meg walking from a restuarant.
That is exactly how I would behave with my 4 year old on my sister’s wedding. Hyper vigilant..At that age they are super unpredictable.. Nothing wrong with what she’s doing. She’s looking too frazzled for t to be a publicity stunt.
On the other hand if she left everything to Nanny Maria we would be yelling at her for that too!
Agreed. How would that look if the nanny was in front wrangling the kids? Someone had to do it-and since 2 of her kids were there, and she’s the sister of the bride I hardly think it’s trying to pull focus.
Kate’s dress is dull as dishwater. Just like her. No fashion pizzazz at all. The world tries to turn her into Diana but she isn’t. I dont think the Firm wanted another Diana, and Meghan may very well end up being that Diana if she joins the family.
Speaking of Diana – she did a good job of looking interesting without overshadowing Fergie at her wedding.
And this is a very interesting article from way back about how the BRF and the press loved Fergie at first – until they didn’t. I’m 55, and I remember the progress of Fergie from much loved new wife, “a breath of fresh air,” to mocked and derided second most important. This shows the much-loved part and how the press pitted them against each other.
http://www.vanityfair.com/style/2013/08/princess-diana-sarah-ferguson-relationship
It’s appalling what’s been done to the McQueen brand since Alex’s death.
I was really shocked Kate was the de facto maid of honor and especially that she was in charge of herding the toddlers around. I was certain she would feel that was beneath her. I hope it’s a sign of her devotion to her sister.
Waity snowflake is all about her hangers middleton mum siblings family, nothing is taxing!
If she could be as devoted to royal duties charities and respectful of the BRF and taxpayers for the luxury entitled useless lifestyle, maybe HM POW and the people could benefit from her marryin. But after coraling kiddies, planning near a million pounds event, snowflake will need a very long private jet a way vacation!
When I saw the photos, I thought to myself, “Look at that she really did mind the children.” Or, she at least did it while they were outside with photographers. There could have been an army of Nannys inside the church. The outfit looked like an attempt to blend in instead of stand out. Is it the same color as the sashes on the flower girl dresses?
That video is so bizarre! The happy couple doing the big couple walk out, and this weird figure skulking immediately behind them. Maybe she was paranoid about the kids (in spite of Nanny being right there) rather than intentionally trying to pull focus, but it just looks so odd. The rest of the wedding guests were all hanging back in a single bunch to allow the couple a respectful distance to do the walk and photos alone, but instead of hanging back with them Kate’s right in there, peering over shoulders and ducking in front. Utterly bizarre.
Why we’re the kids out in front for the photo-op after the ceremony so they needed to be ‘wrangled’?
I thought that was odd, too. And at one point Georgie is out front, tossing petals, then he’s in back stepping on the train?
Flufff: I think Kate’s adjusting the train, then grabbing onto Charlotte.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Felt bad for Pippa for how much Kate was front and center. You can see Marie taking over as soon as they were in teh doors of the church. And running out to the side so she wouldn’t get in any of the pics but still close enough to the kids. There’s a video of them leaving the church and Kate running out in front of Pippa and James ensuring the paps got pics of her with George and Charlotte. Little to no interaction with the other kids though. She also made George cry so expect many articles on how great a mother she is coming soon.
Up close and in person, Kate’s dress may be spectacular, however from a distance when photographed, it’s not flattering.
Diana did wear looks like this in bust area, in particular, I recall the red dress when photographed at the White House with the Reagans. IMO, a better look if wearer is more ample but detail seems important to Kate given her penchant for buttons etc….
It’s a success for Kate since there were no flashes and the length of dress and hat style both good!
I think that she likes to dress from another era and is a very conservative dresser perhaps. I think the Lady Mary reference is spot on. There is nothing wrong or right with it, but it is evident from the style of her clothes. She also dresses her kids like that most of the time too. The poor nanny was in her Norland ensemble which was quite funny.
I felt bad for poor Maria. I guess Waity wanted the world to know her nanny was there (sticking out like a sore thumb) otherwise, why couldn’t she just wear a normal dress? SMH
Okay, we all know she’s not awesome at public events but how is she trying to steal focus here? There are SEVEN small children present, all of them probably bored to tears after the ceremony and likely on the verge of major shenanigans. Someone had to. She looked a bit nervous but not like a woman trying to steal anyone’s thunder. If she had stayed in the back and George had set Pippa’s dress on fire, everybody would’ve gone “Oh look, she has no interest in her children.”
Especially in that dress she was not trying to steal focus. My god. I don’t usually downright hate her fashion but this is atrocious in every way. So is the outfit for the pageboys btw. I have to say though, Charlotte looks ADORABLE.
The first thought that came to mind when I saw Kate’s dress was Meggie’s “ashes of roses” dress from the Thorn Birds mini-series. That’s all I’ve got. 😆
The Thorn Birds…hahaha….that is so funny.
You’re right! To me the color looks dated, very late 70′s/early 80′s. But it must be in because we were looking for my daughter’s graduation dress and saw that color everywhere. I don’t tell my daughter how to dress, but I was relieved she didn’t choose that color.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000
Totally agree – The best description!
She could have done way better. Ironic though, she can wear longer lengths and. It show leg or anything inappropriate when she doesn’t want to steal the show. That is now apparent.
I usually don’t like to speak negatively about Kate but this look is bad. I wonder if Pippa had a strategy to make Kate look as bad and old as possible so she wouldn’t take away from her since it’s her wedding. Seems like a Pippa thing to do.
How is this dress not something Kate would choose? It’s exactly in line with her style and taste.
Maybe I was *hoping* it wasn’t something she would choose on her own. It’s that bad to me.
Kate has skin like my 67 year old mother. Seriously… Outside of her face, which is sprayed tanned, botoxed, fillered and makeup caked, her skin is horribly old looking. Even the face, with all the attention given it, is almost as bad.
Her skin always amazes me. They don’t have the sun, or extreme temperatures in GB, and yet her skin is like that. Her mother’s skin looks better. The dress went with the old fashioned theme, so I think it’s good. I loved the little girl dresses. Kate handled eight children with the nanny, but the nanny was inside. I guess it’s asking too much for William to help. I thought the way she reprimanded George was funny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Waity middleton kids without their nanny Maria were the ones misbehaving – there, I said it !
Seriously?
Her skin always looks dehydrated.
Her dress was so matronly and the color was awful!
I am American so I don’t understand the dress code. The guests looked like clowns! No one looked chic. Plus I don’t understand the hemlines. Unless you have amazing legs, anything above the knee looks awful. The colors and prints were crazy. I was expecting chic Chanel suits or other designer dresses. And one woman had on the craziest hat. Is it a contest who can look more ridiculous?
I saw some of the fashion. For all the money some of the guests have they look hideous. But I think they dressed crazy to get photographed. And they worried about Meghan outshining the bride.
That dress looks like something The Queen would have worn… in the 1940s.
“Pull focus”? There are a zillion pictures of the bride. They are clearly very close, and Kate was clearly thrilled at her sister’s wedding. She wore the most low key dress possible.
Kate’s dress looks like something Greer Garson would have worn in a 40′s movie.
Even my mother, who is a total Kate-stan, was like, “Why is she dressed like my busia?”
(Busia = grandmother in Polish)
My mother is 64.
Yes! It’s a Busia dress! (I’m Polish/American).
Hahaha oh my god my friend’s grandmother is a Polish too and we call her Busia too. I just texted and this is their reply: “Busia says dress is awful like a dressing gown for a bad cold, and Kate needs to be fitted for a proper bra.”
Liberty, lol!
Busia ALWAYS dresses immaculately, groomed to the teeth, family pearls in place, even at home on what we would call a lazy day, and can look a bit intimidating, but is famous for her sparkling sense of fun and occasional little wicked drops of humor. So I hear that text in her just slightly snarky droll voice.
I think Kate looks lovely.
Maybe Pippa chose the color of Kate’s dress but unlike a true pink (which easily could have worked for the little girls’ sashes too and would have matched the outdoor flowers) dingy peach/salmon certainly isn’t a good color on Kate. It looks like Kate tried to compensate with blusher for the color washing her out.
Comments on another site suggest the bust area might not have looked like such a disaster in person but it just filmed badly because of shadows cast. I find that hard to believe but even if true, Kate does seem front and center in lots of pictures so how it photographs matters. I’ve read Diana used to have pictures taken before important events to check on how outfits photographed. (Polaroids existed back then but I’m pretty sure instant digital did not.) Today it would be very easy with a simple digital camera (or Kate’s fancier model) or even a cell phone for Kate to have shots taken to pre-check. Wonder why she doesn’t? As a photographer I’d think she’d be aware that fit/style may look different on film. I also don’t see why this bespoke dress was ever released by the McQueen shop. The general style of the dress is a matter of taste that some like, some don’t (looks like Linda Evans on “Dynasty” to me but Linda was curvier) but “side boob” flaps can’t be anyone’s preferred style.
That’s why I actually preferred Carole’s color to this–it was a clean clear pink. This looks so dingy to me.
Saggy dated mess. She looked like the mother of the bride, instead of the sister.
Check out Baroness Shrader from Sound of Music: https://newimages.bwwstatic.com/upload10/734587/1386188707000-NUP-159380-0386.jpg
This is from the tv version, but is similar in silhouette to the original movie. Shrader’s has a more vibrant color and is more floaty. I don’t hate hate hate the silhouette, but the color is not good — Ma Midds wore a more pink (yet meh) dress; I think the blush was too much for Kate’s skin.
Though the fitting could be better, I think the dress is on point with the vintage vibe.
And of course she’s in pictures. Forget for a second she’s the future queen- it’s her sister’s wedding and it looks like her job was child wrangler. I don’t think she was trying to steal the limelight, I think she was enjoying her sister’s wedding and trying to keep a gaggle of children in line.
Love the dress, but what a bony chest. Five pounds more would not hurt this woman.
I don’t think the dress is ill fitting except maybe at the wrists, but is not flattering on Kate’s slim/skinny frame and is SO matronly!
I thought her dress was lovely. Classy and elegant. So much armchair negativity.
Me too; and she looks good in it, IMO. People don’t seem to realise that the “saggy” bust flaps were, in fact, typical of 1940′s dresses (and, for whatever reason, she chose a 1940s cut).
It’s not something I would want to wear, ever (especially that colour) – but I think it was absolutely PERFECT for the occasion (colour included). I think that will become more and more apparent as time goes by.
My grandmother wore dresses like that in the 40s when she was a young woman and she did not have saggy boob flaps like Kate. The dress just wasn’t properly fitted in her bust area.
I have pictures of relatives from the 40s wearing similar dresses–some with small busts and some with large–and none of them have saggy side flaps. One big difference though is that women did wear shoulder pads in the 40s although usually not as large as Joan Crawford (shown here in a similarly styled dress.)
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/515310382333818791/
Even small shoulder pads that 1. extended a tiny bit past the shoulder and 2. gave some upward lift at the edge of the shoulder (compared to a shoulder’s natural downward slope) probably helped avoid the bagging. I think this dress just needed more careful fitting and/or fewer pleats near the edge of the shoulder since it was not a full retro style without pads.
Kate’s dress reminds me of the wedding dress Sandra Bullock wears in the Proposal and not in a good way, especially the saggy material around the boobs. It’s such an outdated and unflattering look. But if her goal was not too upstage her sister’s style mission accomplished.
I thought Kate’s outfit was frumpy, wrinkled and badly fitting. A typical Kate outfit. For someone allegedly not wanting to steal the limelight from her sister, she managed to get herself in all the main photos and tv footage.
I understand that someone had to supervise the young attendants but she didn’t need to hover over them so much. It must have been quite off putting for the children and her anxiety probably made things worse. Interestingly Maria was standing inside the door of the church organising them. Kate was only the wrangler when the photographers were present. It was the most work she has done in ages and she probably needed a rest after the ceremony.
It makes perfect sense that Kate replaced the nanny when they were coming out; nothing particularly interesting about it. Just think: how would it look if the nanny (especially in that uniform) were to appear right behind the bride? On such occasions, the place of preeminence naturally goes to family members (“royal” or not).
So, I can understand not wanting the nanny in all the photo ops. Hopefully, these photos will last Pippa a long time, and no matter how much they value Maria it would kind of throw off the photos.
I thought it was rather pathetic of the Middleton’t to order the Nanny Maria Borallo to wear that stupid Norland uniform to a wedding. They could have allowed her to wear something more festive because as a Nanny she is more part of the family than a waiter. But Borallo did totally look like lowly staff in that uniform. I think it gave some kicks to the Middletons and especially Kate. So they can brag that they have a “norland nanny” like all the aristo families. Pathetic.
To annoy Kate I would like to add this:
Kate’s beige grandma-style dress made her look like a 19th century nanny who just started her job. Because this 19th-century nanny just started her job she wore too much blush as she clearly didn’t “get” that the colour of her dress would require face to appear aristo-pale instead of blush-makeup pink like overheated kitchen staff. This 19th-century nanny didn’t have time to properly tailor her new uniform because it still had boob flaps. Additionally she did her job just so bad that they had to organise some help for her – the other, proper nanny.
Agreed. Cerys’ comment pointed out Kate’s lack of ease in managing children. I think Mel chose to ignore that.
Kate’s dress is so ill-fitting on her bosom. Did she do that on purpose?
This dress is certainly true to Kate’s style. Dolly Parton once said of herself that “it costs a lot of money to look this cheap.” Kate’s mantra seems to be that it costs a lot of money to look that frumpy.
Why does she dress old? She’s in her thirties. Why rush age?
The children were adorable. I thought Kate was a vision of elegance and class. She looked beautiful to me.
George wasn’t adorable at one point. Kate is shown giving a firm word before they departed.
Where was Megan?
can anyone tell me the who is the kid with dark hair?
And all the kids, oh my gosh! so adorable!
Looked fine. For being so enlightened on this site, some of these comments sure do a good job of negating that.
This woman can do No right on this site. I’ve read celebitchy over a year now and it’s the same all the time. Who cares if she’s skinny or dresses in ways you wouldn’t. As a woman it is her right to make decisions for herself and you have no idea what goes through her mind. I’ve been on the receiving line of criticism and people can paint any action negatively, if they don’t like you.
She looked fine.
The cut & colour of the dress were terrible. The bust area was saggy & ill-fitting and the colour looked grubby. The sleeves were awful and those peplum hip flap things were ugly. But at least she wore her hair up – and I did like her hat.
I thought the dress was pretty & for once, the matching shoes worked. Some particulars I didn’t care for: the partial peplum & the fabric sagging at the sides of the breasts. Oh, and the hat, although her hair looked nice. And whoever predicted brand-new Kiki McDonough earrings, you called it!
I’m so late but ditto to everyone on the construction of the top of that dress. It’s like little side feedbags. How does this happen in designer work?
I like it. Hat and all (must be my inner granny). The only thing I would change is her blush-it’s heavy handed and doesn’t need to be.
Those poor children look like they needed more guidance why was James gesticulating at the poor mights in the video they were all in disarray. The poor little older dark haired boy looking up at Pippa but she ignores him and only has eyes for George and Charlotte. They looked so stiff J and P coming out of the church like a couple of mannequins. It was a country wedddng desperately trying to be stiff upper lip royal, a bit more spontaneity may have softened. What a bony chest Kate has you can see her breast bones and the dress cups her breasts which doesn’t do her any favours. Colour lovely but how does she manage to walk n such high heels on gravel and the constant bending down.
Did you watch the video or did you just make up that story line in your head???? Because Pippa not only gave eye contact to the little dark hair boy, she also spoke to him as well as the other kids along with her niece and nephew.
I love Kate’s look here. I love a look from another era. And yes, she wasn’t trying to be flashy or outshine Pippa. The kids are adorable. What a great setting
Didn’t she wear this ridiculous head beforrs? It looks like a dog pooped on her head. Do you know the book: ” the mole who wanted to figure out who pooped on his head? ” best child Book ever
I didn’t think she was trying to upstage her sister, based on the outfit she wore. I don’t think even Diana ever wore a dress that ugly when she was 20.
Charlotte and George were going to accidentally steal focus no matter what anyway — look at those cheeks!
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=e1EMZGFHu_Y
Classic!
Honor: thanks for the link! What a fun introduction to the natural sciences.
Geez y’all. She doesn’t look that bad. I kinda like the fascinator.
I wonder how we would all get on trying to herd a crowd of young kids in photos going round the world? A darn sight less better than Kate did I suspect. Don’t say either she should have experience in this because she shouldn’t. She only has two kids. As for Pippa, I think she looked beautiful and she and new husband were incredibly happy and relaxed and looked much in love. We can all see the same thing differently!
I don’t mind the dress, but it’s definitely a more matronly fit. Better for an older woman, and given the cut of the bust, might actually work better on more endowed woman (or a push up bra). That kind of draping draws the eye down along with the bust, so a little more lift offsets it.
I think the color was to coordinate with the wedding theme, since Carol had pink on as well. That said, the cut of the dress was horrible, boobs sagged, and it was like a sack on her.
I dislike Kate but she did seem adept at handling the kids and seemed like she was keeping the, out of trouble.
But for all the money she has for clothes, she has terrible taste. That dress looked like something out of the 1800s.
Been reading reports of the Pippa Middleton wedding Church Service. Apparently Charlotte had a crying fit and had to be comforted by her nanny. What she was crying though it’s been reported was “Where’s Mummy?”.
Kate, by the way, read a prayer.
The dress is aging. I think her mother must have a large say in her wardrobe choices. It looks like something a suburban older mother would choose for her adult daughter. I gave up on her lack of style and persona long ago. She will never be dynamic, inspiring, chic or glamorous. Or even interesting.
Pips would have worked the future queen angle better I think.
