Duchess Kate wore blush McQueen to Pippa’s wedding: dated or lovely?

The Duchess of Cambridge possibly got the “last laugh” at her sister’s wedding. Everyone said that Pippa Middleton didn’t want Kate to be her matron of honor because Pippa did not want to be overshadowed… like she, as maid of honor, overshadowed Kate at Kate’s wedding. It was said that Kate wasn’t even really interested in being matron of honor either, although it did seem like Kate was possibly doing some of those kind of pre-wedding things, like helping Pippa organize her bachelorette party in Switzerland.

At the end of the day though… Kate was basically the de facto matron of honor. And Kate did her best to pull focus from her sister. As soon as Kate arrived at the church, she made sure everyone got photos of herself and her children. Kate was sort of the child-wrangler, which made for some lovely photos of Kate as Earth Mother, just a simple, humble duchess who can’t help but focus on all of the little kids (just like Diana!). Once Pippa and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James left the church, they went to pose for the assembled (and invited) photographers and Kate made sure to position herself several yards away while still in view of the cameras, and wouldn’t you know, her kids followed her. So while Pippa posed with James (awkwardly), photographers focused on Kate soothing Charlotte and George. This is part of that footage.

As for what Kate wore… this is Alexander McQueen and it makes me sad. All of that diet and exercise and Kate wore a saggy, blush-colored mess that does nothing for her figure. I think Kate was aiming to cosplay two people here: Vintage ‘80s Diana and Lady Mary from Downton Abbey. The whole thing was very dated. The sleeves and the bust… my God. She paired this dress with a pair of Gianvito Rossi suede pumps and another new pair of Kiki McDonough earrings. They are morganite and diamond and they cost £7,500. I have a morganite and diamond ring and I find it hard to believe that a pair of morganite earrings cost that much. Kate’s hat is by Jane Taylor. I’ll give this to Kate: she really was not trying to pull focus from her sister with her style.