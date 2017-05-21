Duchess Kate wore blush McQueen to Pippa’s wedding: dated or lovely?

The wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

The Duchess of Cambridge possibly got the “last laugh” at her sister’s wedding. Everyone said that Pippa Middleton didn’t want Kate to be her matron of honor because Pippa did not want to be overshadowed… like she, as maid of honor, overshadowed Kate at Kate’s wedding. It was said that Kate wasn’t even really interested in being matron of honor either, although it did seem like Kate was possibly doing some of those kind of pre-wedding things, like helping Pippa organize her bachelorette party in Switzerland.

At the end of the day though… Kate was basically the de facto matron of honor. And Kate did her best to pull focus from her sister. As soon as Kate arrived at the church, she made sure everyone got photos of herself and her children. Kate was sort of the child-wrangler, which made for some lovely photos of Kate as Earth Mother, just a simple, humble duchess who can’t help but focus on all of the little kids (just like Diana!). Once Pippa and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James left the church, they went to pose for the assembled (and invited) photographers and Kate made sure to position herself several yards away while still in view of the cameras, and wouldn’t you know, her kids followed her. So while Pippa posed with James (awkwardly), photographers focused on Kate soothing Charlotte and George. This is part of that footage.

As for what Kate wore… this is Alexander McQueen and it makes me sad. All of that diet and exercise and Kate wore a saggy, blush-colored mess that does nothing for her figure. I think Kate was aiming to cosplay two people here: Vintage ‘80s Diana and Lady Mary from Downton Abbey. The whole thing was very dated. The sleeves and the bust… my God. She paired this dress with a pair of Gianvito Rossi suede pumps and another new pair of Kiki McDonough earrings. They are morganite and diamond and they cost £7,500. I have a morganite and diamond ring and I find it hard to believe that a pair of morganite earrings cost that much. Kate’s hat is by Jane Taylor. I’ll give this to Kate: she really was not trying to pull focus from her sister with her style.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

186 Responses to "Duchess Kate wore blush McQueen to Pippa's wedding: dated or lovely?"

  1. sarri says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Kate’s dress didn’t do her any favors, especially around the breast area.

    Reply
  2. amy says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Her boobs look saggy in that outfit.

    Reply
  3. IMO says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:33 am

    I just can’t with her makeup, she fell into her rouge box again.

    Reply
  4. PettyRiperton says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Dated! Kate has horrible fashion sense.
    She was looking very mother of the bride out there.

    Reply
  5. isakka says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Dolittle looked like the mother of the bride. She always does her best to look much older than she really is.

    Reply
  6. Amy says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Hated it. I can’t believe she chose to partly recreate another previous dress of hers which was also pretty horrendous:

    http://whatkatewore.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Pippa-Wedding-Kate-Dress-Compared-to-Bottle-Green-BBC-Awards-Ivory-Crepe-Peplum-Dress-May-20-2017.jpg

    That said, this picture, if it was actually taken in the moment when she’s first seeing her sister getting out of the car, is super cute:

    http://www.gofugyourself.com/photos/pippa-middleton-gets-married/wedding-of-pippa-middleton-and-james-matthews-9

    Reply
  7. Anett says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Stone me, but I liked this dress, away with the boring nude shoes and the x. KIKIS.

    Reply
  8. Nico says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Maybe I’m the only one, but I thought she looked good.

    Reply
    • Skylark says:
      May 21, 2017 at 7:50 am

      Me too. I really liked it and the colour is gorgeous. I didn’t see any evidence of her trying to pull focus either.

      Reply
    • Katherine says:
      May 21, 2017 at 8:55 am

      She looked good. Even if dated, it was still good, weird for real world but good in that context

      Reply
    • DiamondGirl says:
      May 21, 2017 at 9:53 am

      I like it too. She knew she was going to be in charge of herding the little attendants, so the full sleeves and skirt made it comfortable. The bust area is not perfect but overall she looks nice.

      Reply
    • Emily says:
      May 21, 2017 at 12:26 pm

      Nope – I actually think she looks lovely in this outfit. Is it young and cute and trendy? No. Is it appropriate for the occasion, elegant, and restrained? Yes. Honestly, I’m not a huge Kate Middleton fan but I feel like she gets slammed regardless of what she does. She can’t win for a certain group of people.

      I like the soft blush hue on her, the way the fabric flows and yes, so sue me, I rather like the billowy sleeves as well. They don’t look dated to me the way Diana’s mutton sleeve wedding dress did. LOVE the hat/fascinator that she’s wearing too – I doubt I’m ever going to have a suitable occasion for wearing a fascinator but damn, that would totally be what I’d go for if I did!

      Also, I applaud the Gianvito Rossi pumps. Def an upgrade on the LK Bennett shoes. The pics don’t show the shoes well but I’m pretty sure I have the same pair, only in nude leather instead of suede. Highly recommend! They’re the most comfortable pumps I’ve ever owned and they’re so elegant and timeless. Gianvito Rossi shoes are criminally underrated imo,

      Reply
      • Dolittle says:
        May 21, 2017 at 9:19 pm

        I agree. The dress is dignified compared to the India cream fly away – Marilyn flashing. But she looks rugged, aged like a 80 year old, boney chest exposed with deep V, and boney frame with all that material on her frame.

        Sorry – editing close for some pieces above.

  9. MunichGirl says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:44 am

    You can see how skinny Kate is in that matronly dress.

    Reply
    • jeanne says:
      May 21, 2017 at 7:55 am

      YES! do you know how skinny you have to be to wear a dress like that and no curves to show? that dress hides nothing!

      and her breast bones/rib cage showed the whole time. not a good look. some women like that, i think it’s a little gross.

      Reply
      • MunichGirl says:
        May 21, 2017 at 7:56 am

        Too much dieting and working out – it’s a royal thing ;)

      • Dolittle says:
        May 21, 2017 at 2:00 pm

        I totally agree – gross look with the breast boney aged look.

        waity also set up a flashing point – bending to charlotte in the chruch door with a bit of gross boob peek a boo in a that low cut.

        They did hide Prince Harry Meghan well – almost sneaked in for the Reception, at ‘ I am Prince’ middleton compound. This can’t be royal protocol, its not an official event – just climbing hangers carol pips middletons, now 700k recent estimate circus! And Prince Harry andMeghan has already been to a wedding together. Carol pips waity middletons TRIED but News internet were overshadowing Pips, asking ‘where is Meghan’. Princess Eugeine looked lovely. To the real Royal wedding!!!

        Climbing carol and wisteria sisters- creepy czar James banker uncle Gary and his family was also ban from the Reception- his wife uninvited to all. Guess now carol Is whiny bill Middleton, she no longer has use,for banker Gary.

  10. Jenn says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:47 am

    The dress reminds me of that Sandra Bullock movie with Betty White, I can’t remember what it’s called, trying on the old wedding dress!

    Reply
  11. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:47 am

    I didn’t mind it but didn’t like the material or flaps. The colour drained her even with the shed tone of makeup she had on.

    Kate is turning into Carole with every passing day.

    Reply
  12. Natalie S says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:54 am

    That dress is so sad because it so expensive too and it looks like it was pulled from a community theatre’s costume closet.

    Reply
  13. LizLemonGotMarried says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Why is it so poorly tailored? Bust, hem, etc?

    Reply
  14. minx says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Well, I hate that color, so right away I didn’t like it. IMO she looked matronly– I didn’t get those waist flap things.

    Reply
  15. Elisa the I. says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:58 am

    the bust is tragic, the rest is OK. the kids are adorable (especially Charlotte), so her strategy to draw attention worked – at least for me.

    Reply
  16. Ophelia says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Even before I clicked through the article I knew it would be cleavagey, because no way she could show off her tush in a flyaway skirt in church.
    Though nothing could prepare me for the dated mess she wore. Even Carole looked less matronly than Kate. It seems like Kate is trying hard to be the Matronly Royal Take Me Seriously element in this wedding.

    Reply
  17. Ozogirl says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:59 am

    That looks like something my grandmother would wear. Besides that, it’s terribly unflattering on her.

    Reply
  18. jeanne says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:59 am

    i don’t think kate tried to pull focus. i think she was trying to keep her kids behave but, because she is so neurotic/anxious/try hard, it came across as hyper vigilant.

    everyone keeps freaking out about her yelling at george for stepping on the train (if that’s what she even did). i have a 4 year old. i would totally yell at my kid for stepping on the train if he did it on purpose. especially at that moment. kate knows about wedding shots and pippa walking out of the church with james was the money shot. maybe she didn’t want george to ruin it. i don’t know. she’s an anxious perfectionist and she doesn’t have the knack to make things look effortless. she did a fine job as matron and was happy for her sister but the effort showed if you know what i mean.

    oh ya, and that dress was ugly. you can manage not to upstage a bride while also looking chic and simple – just ask eugenie

    Reply
  19. Indira says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:01 am

    The clothes for the boys were outdated and awful.

    Reply
  20. Basi says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:02 am

    I thought Kate looked beautiful. The color was very beautiful as well as the hat. I think she blended in well. And she did not upstage her sister. And I’m sure that was the goal. PS. I think Kate looks inappropriate most times and I think she’s lazy.

    Reply
  21. KLO says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:02 am

    I would say the dress is the result of a very sincerely loving sister wanting to not pull focus from her sister on her wedding day.

    All datendness aside, Kate actually looks really picturesque with all the small children who are wearing dainty ensembles too.

    Reply
  22. Nancy says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Poor Kate looks like the mother of the bride. I know they love their hats, but it makes for such a severe look. Aww. On the bright side, Pippa’s dress is amazing. Gorgeous but, of course, the kids stole the show, so cute. I find it weird that they are worried about being overshadowed. My lord, seems petty and disingenuous. Too bad people, even royals, although she’s not one, can’t just enjoy their day!

    Reply
  23. Tua says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:15 am

    That is exactly how I would behave with my 4 year old on my sister’s wedding. Hyper vigilant..At that age they are super unpredictable.. Nothing wrong with what she’s doing. She’s looking too frazzled for t to be a publicity stunt.
    On the other hand if she left everything to Nanny Maria we would be yelling at her for that too!

    Reply
  24. Sarah says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Kate’s dress is dull as dishwater. Just like her. No fashion pizzazz at all. The world tries to turn her into Diana but she isn’t. I dont think the Firm wanted another Diana, and Meghan may very well end up being that Diana if she joins the family.
    Speaking of Diana – she did a good job of looking interesting without overshadowing Fergie at her wedding.
    And this is a very interesting article from way back about how the BRF and the press loved Fergie at first – until they didn’t. I’m 55, and I remember the progress of Fergie from much loved new wife, “a breath of fresh air,” to mocked and derided second most important. This shows the much-loved part and how the press pitted them against each other.
    http://www.vanityfair.com/style/2013/08/princess-diana-sarah-ferguson-relationship

    Reply
  25. Jeesie says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:18 am

    It’s appalling what’s been done to the McQueen brand since Alex’s death.

    Reply
  26. MinnFinn says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:21 am

    I was really shocked Kate was the de facto maid of honor and especially that she was in charge of herding the toddlers around. I was certain she would feel that was beneath her. I hope it’s a sign of her devotion to her sister.

    Reply
    • Dolittle says:
      May 21, 2017 at 2:32 pm

      Waity snowflake is all about her hangers middleton mum siblings family, nothing is taxing!

      If she could be as devoted to royal duties charities and respectful of the BRF and taxpayers for the luxury entitled useless lifestyle, maybe HM POW and the people could benefit from her marryin. But after coraling kiddies, planning near a million pounds event, snowflake will need a very long private jet a way vacation!

      Reply
  27. Snaphappy says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:40 am

    When I saw the photos, I thought to myself, “Look at that she really did mind the children.” Or, she at least did it while they were outside with photographers. There could have been an army of Nannys inside the church. The outfit looked like an attempt to blend in instead of stand out. Is it the same color as the sashes on the flower girl dresses?

    Reply
  28. Flufff says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:40 am

    That video is so bizarre! The happy couple doing the big couple walk out, and this weird figure skulking immediately behind them. Maybe she was paranoid about the kids (in spite of Nanny being right there) rather than intentionally trying to pull focus, but it just looks so odd. The rest of the wedding guests were all hanging back in a single bunch to allow the couple a respectful distance to do the walk and photos alone, but instead of hanging back with them Kate’s right in there, peering over shoulders and ducking in front. Utterly bizarre.

    Reply
  29. Lainey says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:54 am

    God Kate’s outfit was terrible. Custom McQueen and new Kiki’s again.
    Felt bad for Pippa for how much Kate was front and center. You can see Marie taking over as soon as they were in teh doors of the church. And running out to the side so she wouldn’t get in any of the pics but still close enough to the kids. There’s a video of them leaving the church and Kate running out in front of Pippa and James ensuring the paps got pics of her with George and Charlotte. Little to no interaction with the other kids though. She also made George cry so expect many articles on how great a mother she is coming soon.

    Reply
  30. Citresse says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Up close and in person, Kate’s dress may be spectacular, however from a distance when photographed, it’s not flattering.
    Diana did wear looks like this in bust area, in particular, I recall the red dress when photographed at the White House with the Reagans. IMO, a better look if wearer is more ample but detail seems important to Kate given her penchant for buttons etc….
    It’s a success for Kate since there were no flashes and the length of dress and hat style both good!

    Reply
  31. KatM says:
    May 21, 2017 at 9:00 am

    I think that she likes to dress from another era and is a very conservative dresser perhaps. I think the Lady Mary reference is spot on. There is nothing wrong or right with it, but it is evident from the style of her clothes. She also dresses her kids like that most of the time too. The poor nanny was in her Norland ensemble which was quite funny.

    Reply
  32. littlemissnaughty says:
    May 21, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Okay, we all know she’s not awesome at public events but how is she trying to steal focus here? There are SEVEN small children present, all of them probably bored to tears after the ceremony and likely on the verge of major shenanigans. Someone had to. She looked a bit nervous but not like a woman trying to steal anyone’s thunder. If she had stayed in the back and George had set Pippa’s dress on fire, everybody would’ve gone “Oh look, she has no interest in her children.”

    Especially in that dress she was not trying to steal focus. My god. I don’t usually downright hate her fashion but this is atrocious in every way. So is the outfit for the pageboys btw. I have to say though, Charlotte looks ADORABLE.

    Reply
  33. skyblue says:
    May 21, 2017 at 9:17 am

    The first thought that came to mind when I saw Kate’s dress was Meggie’s “ashes of roses” dress from the Thorn Birds mini-series. That’s all I’ve got. 😆

    Reply
  34. Seraphina says:
    May 21, 2017 at 9:18 am

    She could have done way better. Ironic though, she can wear longer lengths and. It show leg or anything inappropriate when she doesn’t want to steal the show. That is now apparent.

    Reply
  35. Lafawnda says:
    May 21, 2017 at 9:19 am

    I usually don’t like to speak negatively about Kate but this look is bad. I wonder if Pippa had a strategy to make Kate look as bad and old as possible so she wouldn’t take away from her since it’s her wedding. Seems like a Pippa thing to do.

    Reply
  36. Rapunzel says:
    May 21, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Kate has skin like my 67 year old mother. Seriously… Outside of her face, which is sprayed tanned, botoxed, fillered and makeup caked, her skin is horribly old looking. Even the face, with all the attention given it, is almost as bad.

    Reply
  37. Karen says:
    May 21, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Her dress was so matronly and the color was awful!

    I am American so I don’t understand the dress code. The guests looked like clowns! No one looked chic. Plus I don’t understand the hemlines. Unless you have amazing legs, anything above the knee looks awful. The colors and prints were crazy. I was expecting chic Chanel suits or other designer dresses. And one woman had on the craziest hat. Is it a contest who can look more ridiculous?

    Reply
  38. agnes says:
    May 21, 2017 at 10:17 am

    That dress looks like something The Queen would have worn… in the 1940s.

    Reply
  39. Bridget says:
    May 21, 2017 at 10:21 am

    “Pull focus”? There are a zillion pictures of the bride. They are clearly very close, and Kate was clearly thrilled at her sister’s wedding. She wore the most low key dress possible.

    Reply
  40. Bliss 51 says:
    May 21, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Kate’s dress looks like something Greer Garson would have worn in a 40′s movie.

    Reply
  41. WendyNerd says:
    May 21, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Even my mother, who is a total Kate-stan, was like, “Why is she dressed like my busia?”

    (Busia = grandmother in Polish)

    My mother is 64.

    Reply
  42. KBeth says:
    May 21, 2017 at 10:30 am

    I think Kate looks lovely.

    Reply
  43. Lizabeth says:
    May 21, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Maybe Pippa chose the color of Kate’s dress but unlike a true pink (which easily could have worked for the little girls’ sashes too and would have matched the outdoor flowers) dingy peach/salmon certainly isn’t a good color on Kate. It looks like Kate tried to compensate with blusher for the color washing her out. 

    Comments on another site suggest the bust area might not have looked like such a disaster in person but it just filmed badly because of shadows cast. I find that hard to believe but even if true, Kate does seem front and center in lots of pictures so how it photographs matters. I’ve read Diana used to have pictures taken before important events to check on how outfits photographed. (Polaroids existed back then but I’m pretty sure instant digital did not.) Today it would be very easy with a simple digital camera (or Kate’s fancier model) or even a cell phone for Kate to have shots taken to pre-check. Wonder why she doesn’t? As a photographer I’d think she’d be aware that fit/style may look different on film. I also don’t see why this bespoke dress was ever released by the McQueen shop. The general style of the dress is a matter of taste that some like, some don’t (looks like Linda Evans on “Dynasty” to me but Linda was curvier) but “side boob” flaps can’t be anyone’s preferred style. 

    Reply
  44. The Original Mia says:
    May 21, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Saggy dated mess. She looked like the mother of the bride, instead of the sister.

    Reply
  45. upstatediva says:
    May 21, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Check out Baroness Shrader from Sound of Music: https://newimages.bwwstatic.com/upload10/734587/1386188707000-NUP-159380-0386.jpg
    This is from the tv version, but is similar in silhouette to the original movie. Shrader’s has a more vibrant color and is more floaty. I don’t hate hate hate the silhouette, but the color is not good — Ma Midds wore a more pink (yet meh) dress; I think the blush was too much for Kate’s skin.

    Reply
  46. Juluho says:
    May 21, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Though the fitting could be better, I think the dress is on point with the vintage vibe.
    And of course she’s in pictures. Forget for a second she’s the future queen- it’s her sister’s wedding and it looks like her job was child wrangler. I don’t think she was trying to steal the limelight, I think she was enjoying her sister’s wedding and trying to keep a gaggle of children in line.

    Reply
  47. 76May says:
    May 21, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Love the dress, but what a bony chest. Five pounds more would not hurt this woman.

    Reply
  48. Coconut says:
    May 21, 2017 at 11:08 am

    I don’t think the dress is ill fitting except maybe at the wrists, but is not flattering on Kate’s slim/skinny frame and is SO matronly!

    Reply
  49. Astylishgirl says:
    May 21, 2017 at 11:19 am

    I thought her dress was lovely. Classy and elegant. So much armchair negativity.

    Reply
    • Mel says:
      May 21, 2017 at 11:40 am

      Me too; and she looks good in it, IMO. People don’t seem to realise that the “saggy” bust flaps were, in fact, typical of 1940′s dresses (and, for whatever reason, she chose a 1940s cut).
      It’s not something I would want to wear, ever (especially that colour) – but I think it was absolutely PERFECT for the occasion (colour included). I think that will become more and more apparent as time goes by.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        May 21, 2017 at 3:59 pm

        My grandmother wore dresses like that in the 40s when she was a young woman and she did not have saggy boob flaps like Kate. The dress just wasn’t properly fitted in her bust area.

      • Lizabeth says:
        May 21, 2017 at 6:29 pm

        I have pictures of relatives from the 40s wearing similar dresses–some with small busts and some with large–and none of them have saggy side flaps. One big difference though is that women did wear shoulder pads in the 40s although usually not as large as Joan Crawford (shown here in a similarly styled dress.)

        https://www.pinterest.com/pin/515310382333818791/

        Even small shoulder pads that 1. extended a tiny bit past the shoulder and 2. gave some upward lift at the edge of the shoulder (compared to a shoulder’s natural downward slope) probably helped avoid the bagging. I think this dress just needed more careful fitting and/or fewer pleats near the edge of the shoulder since it was not a full retro style without pads.

  50. Amelie says:
    May 21, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Kate’s dress reminds me of the wedding dress Sandra Bullock wears in the Proposal and not in a good way, especially the saggy material around the boobs. It’s such an outdated and unflattering look. But if her goal was not too upstage her sister’s style mission accomplished.

    Reply
  51. Cerys says:
    May 21, 2017 at 11:39 am

    I thought Kate’s outfit was frumpy, wrinkled and badly fitting. A typical Kate outfit. For someone allegedly not wanting to steal the limelight from her sister, she managed to get herself in all the main photos and tv footage.
    I understand that someone had to supervise the young attendants but she didn’t need to hover over them so much. It must have been quite off putting for the children and her anxiety probably made things worse. Interestingly Maria was standing inside the door of the church organising them. Kate was only the wrangler when the photographers were present. It was the most work she has done in ages and she probably needed a rest after the ceremony.

    Reply
    • Mel says:
      May 21, 2017 at 11:47 am

      It makes perfect sense that Kate replaced the nanny when they were coming out; nothing particularly interesting about it. Just think: how would it look if the nanny (especially in that uniform) were to appear right behind the bride? On such occasions, the place of preeminence naturally goes to family members (“royal” or not).

      Reply
    • Bridget says:
      May 21, 2017 at 12:08 pm

      So, I can understand not wanting the nanny in all the photo ops. Hopefully, these photos will last Pippa a long time, and no matter how much they value Maria it would kind of throw off the photos.

      Reply
    • Zaratustra says:
      May 21, 2017 at 12:25 pm

      I thought it was rather pathetic of the Middleton’t to order the Nanny Maria Borallo to wear that stupid Norland uniform to a wedding. They could have allowed her to wear something more festive because as a Nanny she is more part of the family than a waiter. But Borallo did totally look like lowly staff in that uniform. I think it gave some kicks to the Middletons and especially Kate. So they can brag that they have a “norland nanny” like all the aristo families. Pathetic.

      To annoy Kate I would like to add this:
      Kate’s beige grandma-style dress made her look like a 19th century nanny who just started her job. Because this 19th-century nanny just started her job she wore too much blush as she clearly didn’t “get” that the colour of her dress would require face to appear aristo-pale instead of blush-makeup pink like overheated kitchen staff. This 19th-century nanny didn’t have time to properly tailor her new uniform because it still had boob flaps. Additionally she did her job just so bad that they had to organise some help for her – the other, proper nanny.

      Reply
  52. Zaratustra says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    Kate’s dress is so ill-fitting on her bosom. Did she do that on purpose?

    Reply
  53. graymatters says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    This dress is certainly true to Kate’s style. Dolly Parton once said of herself that “it costs a lot of money to look this cheap.” Kate’s mantra seems to be that it costs a lot of money to look that frumpy.

    Reply
  54. Tanya says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Why does she dress old? She’s in her thirties. Why rush age?

    Reply
  55. Joannie says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    The children were adorable. I thought Kate was a vision of elegance and class. She looked beautiful to me.

    Reply
  56. Bethany Karger says:
    May 21, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Where was Megan?

    Reply
  57. pipio says:
    May 21, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    can anyone tell me the who is the kid with dark hair?
    And all the kids, oh my gosh! so adorable!

    Reply
  58. Mitastak says:
    May 21, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Looked fine. For being so enlightened on this site, some of these comments sure do a good job of negating that.

    This woman can do No right on this site. I’ve read celebitchy over a year now and it’s the same all the time. Who cares if she’s skinny or dresses in ways you wouldn’t. As a woman it is her right to make decisions for herself and you have no idea what goes through her mind. I’ve been on the receiving line of criticism and people can paint any action negatively, if they don’t like you.

    She looked fine.

    Reply
  59. Redgrl says:
    May 21, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    The cut & colour of the dress were terrible. The bust area was saggy & ill-fitting and the colour looked grubby. The sleeves were awful and those peplum hip flap things were ugly. But at least she wore her hair up – and I did like her hat.

    Reply
  60. Hazel says:
    May 21, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    I thought the dress was pretty & for once, the matching shoes worked. Some particulars I didn’t care for: the partial peplum & the fabric sagging at the sides of the breasts. Oh, and the hat, although her hair looked nice. And whoever predicted brand-new Kiki McDonough earrings, you called it!

    Reply
  61. Who ARE These People? says:
    May 21, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    I’m so late but ditto to everyone on the construction of the top of that dress. It’s like little side feedbags. How does this happen in designer work?

    Reply
  62. HK9 says:
    May 21, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    I like it. Hat and all (must be my inner granny). The only thing I would change is her blush-it’s heavy handed and doesn’t need to be.

    Reply
  63. Starlight says:
    May 21, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Those poor children look like they needed more guidance why was James gesticulating at the poor mights in the video they were all in disarray. The poor little older dark haired boy looking up at Pippa but she ignores him and only has eyes for George and Charlotte. They looked so stiff J and P coming out of the church like a couple of mannequins. It was a country wedddng desperately trying to be stiff upper lip royal, a bit more spontaneity may have softened. What a bony chest Kate has you can see her breast bones and the dress cups her breasts which doesn’t do her any favours. Colour lovely but how does she manage to walk n such high heels on gravel and the constant bending down.

    Reply
  64. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    May 21, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    I love Kate’s look here. I love a look from another era. And yes, she wasn’t trying to be flashy or outshine Pippa. The kids are adorable. What a great setting

    Reply
  65. Honor says:
    May 21, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Didn’t she wear this ridiculous head beforrs? It looks like a dog pooped on her head. Do you know the book: ” the mole who wanted to figure out who pooped on his head? ” best child Book ever :D

    Reply
  66. perplexed says:
    May 21, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    I didn’t think she was trying to upstage her sister, based on the outfit she wore. I don’t think even Diana ever wore a dress that ugly when she was 20.

    Charlotte and George were going to accidentally steal focus no matter what anyway — look at those cheeks!

    Reply
  67. Honor says:
    May 21, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=e1EMZGFHu_Y

    Classic!

    Reply
  68. evilqueen says:
    May 21, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Geez y’all. She doesn’t look that bad. I kinda like the fascinator.

    Reply
  69. carolind says:
    May 21, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    I wonder how we would all get on trying to herd a crowd of young kids in photos going round the world? A darn sight less better than Kate did I suspect. Don’t say either she should have experience in this because she shouldn’t. She only has two kids. As for Pippa, I think she looked beautiful and she and new husband were incredibly happy and relaxed and looked much in love. We can all see the same thing differently!

    Reply
  70. Veronica says:
    May 21, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    I don’t mind the dress, but it’s definitely a more matronly fit. Better for an older woman, and given the cut of the bust, might actually work better on more endowed woman (or a push up bra). That kind of draping draws the eye down along with the bust, so a little more lift offsets it.

    Reply
  71. Wren says:
    May 21, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    I think the color was to coordinate with the wedding theme, since Carol had pink on as well. That said, the cut of the dress was horrible, boobs sagged, and it was like a sack on her.

    I dislike Kate but she did seem adept at handling the kids and seemed like she was keeping the, out of trouble.

    But for all the money she has for clothes, she has terrible taste. That dress looked like something out of the 1800s.

    Reply
  72. carolind says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Been reading reports of the Pippa Middleton wedding Church Service. Apparently Charlotte had a crying fit and had to be comforted by her nanny. What she was crying though it’s been reported was “Where’s Mummy?”.

    Kate, by the way, read a prayer.

    Reply
  73. Magnoliarose says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    The dress is aging. I think her mother must have a large say in her wardrobe choices. It looks like something a suburban older mother would choose for her adult daughter. I gave up on her lack of style and persona long ago. She will never be dynamic, inspiring, chic or glamorous. Or even interesting.
    Pips would have worked the future queen angle better I think.

    Reply

Leave a comment