Kristen Stewart wore a Chanel bandeau & suspenders in Cannes: WTF?

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - '120 Beats per Minute' - Premiere

I didn’t realize that Kristen Stewart was due to appear at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Her appearance last year was full of drama, because she had just broken up with Soko and Soko was also in Cannes and they took pains to avoid each other. This year, everything seemed more low-key, including Kristen’s whole style vibe. I’ll just say it, okay? Kristen has no business as one of the faces of Chanel. Karl Lagerfeld serves Kristen poorly, and vice versa. Her Chanel look – at the 120 Beats Per Minute premiere on Saturday – was awful. It amounted to a knit skirt with suspenders (!!!!?!?) and a bandeau top. WHY DOES THIS EXIST??

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - '120 Beats per Minute' - Premiere

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - '120 Beats per Minute' - Premiere

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - '120 Beats per Minute' - Premiere

More photos… Tilda Swinton in Haider Ackermann at the Okja premiere. Tilda loves Ackermann, and she wore a suit by the same label to the photocall (and she looked a like a dour senator). Like, I enjoy this dress and I think it’s flattering (aside from the mullet aspect), and I also enjoy her sculptural hair. But all together, this actually feels sort of boring on Tilda? Boringly… fine. Boringly… normal.

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Okja' - Premiere

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Okja' - Premiere

Juliette Binoche wore Chloe to the Okja premiere. This is… not the best. I LOVE Binoche and I think she’s one of the most beautiful women in the world. At this point of her life, I want her to go for menswear-inspired looks and stuff that is very clean and simple. This dress just feels like something the Duchess of Cambridge would wear. Right?

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Okja' - Premiere

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Okja' - Premiere

59 Responses to “Kristen Stewart wore a Chanel bandeau & suspenders in Cannes: WTF?”

  1. Sarah says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Tilda looked amazing!

    
  2. Nicole says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Lots of tragic going on here

    
  3. anna222 says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Lord I never thought I’d say this but Tilda needs spanx, stat.

    
  4. Nicole Savannah, GA says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Tilda always feeds. me
    Please talk about Almodovar and Netflix

    
  5. Mia4s says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:39 am

    That thing is Chanel?! Whaaaa?

    You’re right that Tilda is just, Tilda. That’s exactly what I expect to see her in. At this point she’d have to show up in a Cinderella ball gown to shock me.

    
  6. Alix says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Clearly, Kristen lost a bet.

    
  7. sarri says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:39 am

    I don’t know what it is but I will always have a girl crush on Kristen.

    
  8. Nancy says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:39 am

    She’s got the Eminem look going on.

    
  9. Megan says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Karl Lagerfeld is such a troll. Kstew deserves better.

    
  10. fiorucci says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Oh I actually love it minus her expressions. Looks cozy and glam. Her tan is so nice. Super happy that there is a high profile vegetarian movie

    
  11. Rice says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:45 am

    I actually love it. It’s not your typical “gown” but looks fun to wear.

    
  12. Anya says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Kristen was there to officially present her short movie.
    Believe it or not but Cannes organisers like its PresidentThierry Frémaux, give her some credit.

    
    • Anname says:
      May 22, 2017 at 7:55 am

      Her short came in 4th at the Sundance competition in January. She isn’t in Cannes because of her work, she is there because the French seem to love her celebrity status.

      Kristen can carry off some amazing looks, but this is a total miss.

      
      • Anya says:
        May 22, 2017 at 8:12 am

        She was there officially for her work, believe it or not.
        As for her celebrity status, tons of others actress, more famous, were there and she’s more legit at Cannes than all the instagram models.
        So yeah, they respect her as an artist and chose to present her work.
        I know the girl is pretty unpopular here, but some professionals give her some credits.
        I’m not specially a fan of her, honestly I never saw any of her movies, but she’s harmless and I can congratulate her when she does something interesting.

      • Elle says:
        May 22, 2017 at 8:16 am

        The French gave her their national film award, she had 2 well-received movies in Cannes last year and got a lot of praise for her performances, so the reason the French may love “her celebrity status” is a result of her work through the years, if her work was bad then they wouldn’t love her that much. Also 4th place at Sundance seems good as there are at least 60 shorts in competition.

      • Anname says:
        May 22, 2017 at 8:19 am

        Poor Kristen, you are setting the bar pretty low by comparing her to Instagram models. LOL

        Kristen probably does have the ability to be a good director someday, more power to her starting down that road. But I find it silly that this short of hers that didn’t even stand out at Sundance got invited to Cannes. It’s there because of her name, not because of it’s quality.

        Elle – I am referring to an article from The Wrap that says Kristen’s film got upstaged by 3 others on opening night. I worded my original comment poorly, sorry about that. Sundance doesn’t rank their shorts like that.

      • Elle says:
        May 22, 2017 at 8:50 am

        Anname – yes it got invited to Cannes because of her name, which they associate not only with fame but also with good work, they clearly respect her no matter how hard it may be to imagine for some people. It’s no different than an average Joe doing good work and gaining respect for years and later getting more opportunies and some special treatment because of the good rep he earned. It’s not like they would invite just anyone only because they have a famous name… Also, it’s not like every film that gets an invite to Cannes is of the best quality.

        So what that her film “got upstaged by 3 others” according to The Wrap? No one is saying her directing debut was the best ever.

      • Steph says:
        May 22, 2017 at 10:10 am

        Judging by the ubiquitous presence of models this year at Cannes they invited every big name there. And Kristen’s short was not premiered in any official selection but as a part of “anniversary events” or something like that and it kinda proves Anname’s idea it’s all about her celebrity status.

      • Anya says:
        May 22, 2017 at 10:34 am

        @Steph Ok, whatever….
        So you can think she’s just one among others, but the reality is that she’s not.
        It really hurts some of you to accept she’s not a total loser.
        Yes, she’s not part of the official selection but the Festival choses to enlight her movie and to invite her to present it officially.
        http://www.festival-cannes.com/fr/festival/films/come-swim

    • Steph says:
      May 22, 2017 at 10:46 am

      Oh, she’s definitely not a loser – no matter what she does there are A LOT of ppl waiting to applaud. The thing is this short would not have been anywhere near Cannes if it was shot by a no name.

      
  13. Lightpurple says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Did Tilda lose an earring or is that part of the “sculpture?”

    
  14. Ankhel says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:53 am

    After a long and hard battle, Kristen is finally defeating her looks.

    
  15. Beth says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Kristens “dress” is hideous

    
  16. Pumpkin Pie says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:55 am

    I don’t hate KS’s outfit. Prolly because I expected something much much much worse.

    
  17. Lolo86lf says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:01 am

    I have seen Kristen in Chanel for a several years now, and she does not look good in those outfits. I can’t understand how the models at the runway show look great in Chanel but Kristen doesn’t. Kristen is young and beautiful like the models but for some reason she looks ill dressed.

    
  18. Mal says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:07 am

    I like kstew’s look here, effortless and pretty simple among other pompous outfits from people who have nothing to do with the festival. I respect that she’s not conventional and doesn’t want to adjust to what people want to see or think is pretty.

    
  19. Kamelia says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:19 am

    I actually like this look on Kristen! I thnik I would have hated in on someone else but I think it works on hair in combination with the hair. I wish I could carry of hair that short but the head of my shape isn’t nice enough. The problem with Kristen an Chanel as a whole I think is that Lagerfeld gives her really odd and awful clothes. If he would just give her something a bit more Chanel and nice she would represent the brand better, so yeah I blame Lagerfeld.

    
  20. Sullivan says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Kristen is gorgeous.

    
  21. PunkyMomma says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Tilda is everything. Love her dress.

    
  22. slowsnow says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:29 am

    What KStew is wearing is what I expected RiRi to wear.

    But I can’t see anything for I am blinded by the greatness of The Swinton.

    
  23. Naddie says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:31 am

    I like her entire look. Is it pretty? No. Would I wear it? NO. But it’s different and she’s a celebrity giving people something to talk about, that’s it. She has d-bag expression, though.
    Juliette Binoche, I don’t get why so many people swoon over her looks.

    
  24. Skins says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:40 am

    She used to be so hot

    
  25. smee says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Kristen Stewart’s tube top doesn’t fit not does the color of it work with that sale-rack looking dress she has on. You’re completely correct – she shouldn’t rep for Chanel and they must feel that way as well based on the clothes she’s given to wear. ONE THING – she seems “happier” since she got rid of her long hair. I think she really likes her buzz cut and feels comfortable with it.

    Tilda looks great to me. Every outfit can’t be a home run. She has a style and designer that she likes and it works for her. She’s consistently great.

    Juliette Binoche looks like she’s wearing a dress tailored for someone else. The whole thing gives me a droopy feeling. Not flattering.

    Reply
    • Jan says:
      May 22, 2017 at 9:15 am

      “she shouldn’t rep for Chanel and they must feel that way as well”

      They just made her the face of their newest stand-alone perfume (first in 15 years) in the honor of Coco Chanel… They must like her a lot and not agree with people, they make her rep almost everything.

      
  26. Maum says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:21 am

    I surprisingly love Kristen’s outfit. She looks like a cool extra from The Fifth Element.

    
  27. Wren33 says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:29 am

    I kinda like it but the bandeau top is a little too sparkly or something.

    
  28. Francesca Love says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Kirsten Jackson or Paris Stewart, or maybe Rumer Willis?
    They all blend into each other.

    
  29. Lensblury says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:34 am

    I honestly love KStew’s look. The whole dress-bandeau top-hair combo reminds me of the early 90s, and I find it refreshing. I think her hair could be a tad bit shorter, with an even length, but that’s just me. Anyway, I like it.

    
  30. tw says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:22 am

    I remember Gwyneth Paltrow saying she was “skinny fat” in her 20s…….which brings me to Kristen Stewart. I actually don’t mind the styling as much as her bad posture & attitude, and generally unhealthy appearance.

    

