Kristen Stewart wore a Chanel bandeau & suspenders in Cannes: WTF?

I didn’t realize that Kristen Stewart was due to appear at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Her appearance last year was full of drama, because she had just broken up with Soko and Soko was also in Cannes and they took pains to avoid each other. This year, everything seemed more low-key, including Kristen’s whole style vibe. I’ll just say it, okay? Kristen has no business as one of the faces of Chanel. Karl Lagerfeld serves Kristen poorly, and vice versa. Her Chanel look – at the 120 Beats Per Minute premiere on Saturday – was awful. It amounted to a knit skirt with suspenders (!!!!?!?) and a bandeau top. WHY DOES THIS EXIST??

More photos… Tilda Swinton in Haider Ackermann at the Okja premiere. Tilda loves Ackermann, and she wore a suit by the same label to the photocall (and she looked a like a dour senator). Like, I enjoy this dress and I think it’s flattering (aside from the mullet aspect), and I also enjoy her sculptural hair. But all together, this actually feels sort of boring on Tilda? Boringly… fine. Boringly… normal.

Juliette Binoche wore Chloe to the Okja premiere. This is… not the best. I LOVE Binoche and I think she’s one of the most beautiful women in the world. At this point of her life, I want her to go for menswear-inspired looks and stuff that is very clean and simple. This dress just feels like something the Duchess of Cambridge would wear. Right?