Kristen Stewart wore a Chanel bandeau & suspenders in Cannes: WTF?

I didn’t realize that Kristen Stewart was due to appear at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Her appearance last year was full of drama, because she had just broken up with Soko and Soko was also in Cannes and they took pains to avoid each other. This year, everything seemed more low-key, including Kristen’s whole style vibe. I’ll just say it, okay? Kristen has no business as one of the faces of Chanel. Karl Lagerfeld serves Kristen poorly, and vice versa. Her Chanel look – at the 120 Beats Per Minute premiere on Saturday – was awful. It amounted to a knit skirt with suspenders (!!!!?!?) and a bandeau top. WHY DOES THIS EXIST??
More photos… Tilda Swinton in Haider Ackermann at the Okja premiere. Tilda loves Ackermann, and she wore a suit by the same label to the photocall (and she looked a like a dour senator). Like, I enjoy this dress and I think it’s flattering (aside from the mullet aspect), and I also enjoy her sculptural hair. But all together, this actually feels sort of boring on Tilda? Boringly… fine. Boringly… normal.
Juliette Binoche wore Chloe to the Okja premiere. This is… not the best. I LOVE Binoche and I think she’s one of the most beautiful women in the world. At this point of her life, I want her to go for menswear-inspired looks and stuff that is very clean and simple. This dress just feels like something the Duchess of Cambridge would wear. Right?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Joe Alvarez/WENN, Getty.
Tilda looked amazing!
Lots of tragic going on here
aie aie aie…
Lord I never thought I’d say this but Tilda needs spanx, stat.
Or … it is perfectly fine for a cis woman to have / show her uterus
If a woman was showing her uterus wouldn’t she need to be at A&E immediately?
@anna222 You must be joking. 😟
No. She looks fine. She just needs a new hairdo
Tilda always feeds. me
Please talk about Almodovar and Netflix
That thing is Chanel?! Whaaaa?
You’re right that Tilda is just, Tilda. That’s exactly what I expect to see her in. At this point she’d have to show up in a Cinderella ball gown to shock me.
Clearly, Kristen lost a bet.
I don’t know what it is but I will always have a girl crush on Kristen.
She’s got the Eminem look going on.
See I think her hair and face are next-level amazing here. That’s why it’s a shame that outfit is so atrocious.
I thought she was Paris Jackson!!!
Karl Lagerfeld is such a troll. Kstew deserves better.
Oh I actually love it minus her expressions. Looks cozy and glam. Her tan is so nice. Super happy that there is a high profile vegetarian movie
I love it too! I love her hair like that.
I like it too. Honestly surprised by all the criticisms. I think it’s modern and cool, looks great with her new hair.
I wish she would pose better… improve her posture… something.
I understand why you would say that ‘WhichWitch’ but to be honest, I like it that she doesn’t pull those ridiculous poses that most actresses are told to do. She’s tomboy, this is how I stand, to be fair.(Although I know I’m not on a red carpet). Men NEVER get pulled up on how they stand, because they stand how they want. Good for her, I say.
Why @WitchWitch?
I find it so nice to see someone standing in a way that fits her personality. She is not comfortable with the pin-up look, the shy look, the femme-fatale look (which ate the default settings of posing in red carpets). Those are clichés that you should be allowed not to conform to. And if you look closely, in the last photo she is posing in a sort of ‘come hither’ish way but it’s not her energy at all.
I like it too. She looks really good.
I’m not a fan of hers at all but I like it too.
+ 1. Her hair looks great and I like the dress.
I actually love it. It’s not your typical “gown” but looks fun to wear.
Kristen was there to officially present her short movie.
Believe it or not but Cannes organisers like its PresidentThierry Frémaux, give her some credit.
Her short came in 4th at the Sundance competition in January. She isn’t in Cannes because of her work, she is there because the French seem to love her celebrity status.
Kristen can carry off some amazing looks, but this is a total miss.
She was there officially for her work, believe it or not.
As for her celebrity status, tons of others actress, more famous, were there and she’s more legit at Cannes than all the instagram models.
So yeah, they respect her as an artist and chose to present her work.
I know the girl is pretty unpopular here, but some professionals give her some credits.
I’m not specially a fan of her, honestly I never saw any of her movies, but she’s harmless and I can congratulate her when she does something interesting.
The French gave her their national film award, she had 2 well-received movies in Cannes last year and got a lot of praise for her performances, so the reason the French may love “her celebrity status” is a result of her work through the years, if her work was bad then they wouldn’t love her that much. Also 4th place at Sundance seems good as there are at least 60 shorts in competition.
Poor Kristen, you are setting the bar pretty low by comparing her to Instagram models. LOL
Kristen probably does have the ability to be a good director someday, more power to her starting down that road. But I find it silly that this short of hers that didn’t even stand out at Sundance got invited to Cannes. It’s there because of her name, not because of it’s quality.
Elle – I am referring to an article from The Wrap that says Kristen’s film got upstaged by 3 others on opening night. I worded my original comment poorly, sorry about that. Sundance doesn’t rank their shorts like that.
Anname – yes it got invited to Cannes because of her name, which they associate not only with fame but also with good work, they clearly respect her no matter how hard it may be to imagine for some people. It’s no different than an average Joe doing good work and gaining respect for years and later getting more opportunies and some special treatment because of the good rep he earned. It’s not like they would invite just anyone only because they have a famous name… Also, it’s not like every film that gets an invite to Cannes is of the best quality.
So what that her film “got upstaged by 3 others” according to The Wrap? No one is saying her directing debut was the best ever.
Judging by the ubiquitous presence of models this year at Cannes they invited every big name there. And Kristen’s short was not premiered in any official selection but as a part of “anniversary events” or something like that and it kinda proves Anname’s idea it’s all about her celebrity status.
@Steph Ok, whatever….
So you can think she’s just one among others, but the reality is that she’s not.
It really hurts some of you to accept she’s not a total loser.
Yes, she’s not part of the official selection but the Festival choses to enlight her movie and to invite her to present it officially.
http://www.festival-cannes.com/fr/festival/films/come-swim
Oh, she’s definitely not a loser – no matter what she does there are A LOT of ppl waiting to applaud. The thing is this short would not have been anywhere near Cannes if it was shot by a no name.
Did Tilda lose an earring or is that part of the “sculpture?”
After a long and hard battle, Kristen is finally defeating her looks.
Kristens “dress” is hideous
I don’t hate KS’s outfit. Prolly because I expected something much much much worse.
I have seen Kristen in Chanel for a several years now, and she does not look good in those outfits. I can’t understand how the models at the runway show look great in Chanel but Kristen doesn’t. Kristen is young and beautiful like the models but for some reason she looks ill dressed.
I like kstew’s look here, effortless and pretty simple among other pompous outfits from people who have nothing to do with the festival. I respect that she’s not conventional and doesn’t want to adjust to what people want to see or think is pretty.
I like it too, I’d like it better if the bandeau was white though, or black. Don’t like the beige.
Tilda looks epic, Binoche looks like she lost a bet.
I actually like this look on Kristen! I thnik I would have hated in on someone else but I think it works on hair in combination with the hair. I wish I could carry of hair that short but the head of my shape isn’t nice enough. The problem with Kristen an Chanel as a whole I think is that Lagerfeld gives her really odd and awful clothes. If he would just give her something a bit more Chanel and nice she would represent the brand better, so yeah I blame Lagerfeld.
I think in this case it’s K who picked that outfit, I’m quite sure she said so in an interview with THR.
Oh, missed that then. But i actually like this outfit so but what about all the other horrible ones through the years? she can’t have chosena ll of them? Right?
Kristen is gorgeous.
Tilda is everything. Love her dress.
What KStew is wearing is what I expected RiRi to wear.
But I can’t see anything for I am blinded by the greatness of The Swinton.
IKR? I also thought that this is something Rihanna might pull off..
I like her entire look. Is it pretty? No. Would I wear it? NO. But it’s different and she’s a celebrity giving people something to talk about, that’s it. She has d-bag expression, though.
Juliette Binoche, I don’t get why so many people swoon over her looks.
She used to be so hot
Kristen Stewart’s tube top doesn’t fit not does the color of it work with that sale-rack looking dress she has on. You’re completely correct – she shouldn’t rep for Chanel and they must feel that way as well based on the clothes she’s given to wear. ONE THING – she seems “happier” since she got rid of her long hair. I think she really likes her buzz cut and feels comfortable with it.
Tilda looks great to me. Every outfit can’t be a home run. She has a style and designer that she likes and it works for her. She’s consistently great.
Juliette Binoche looks like she’s wearing a dress tailored for someone else. The whole thing gives me a droopy feeling. Not flattering.
“she shouldn’t rep for Chanel and they must feel that way as well”
They just made her the face of their newest stand-alone perfume (first in 15 years) in the honor of Coco Chanel… They must like her a lot and not agree with people, they make her rep almost everything.
I surprisingly love Kristen’s outfit. She looks like a cool extra from The Fifth Element.
I kinda like it but the bandeau top is a little too sparkly or something.
Kirsten Jackson or Paris Stewart, or maybe Rumer Willis?
They all blend into each other.
I honestly love KStew’s look. The whole dress-bandeau top-hair combo reminds me of the early 90s, and I find it refreshing. I think her hair could be a tad bit shorter, with an even length, but that’s just me. Anyway, I like it.
I remember Gwyneth Paltrow saying she was “skinny fat” in her 20s…….which brings me to Kristen Stewart. I actually don’t mind the styling as much as her bad posture & attitude, and generally unhealthy appearance.
