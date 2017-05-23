Salma Hayek gives pink hair a go: cute or doesn’t suit her?

Salma Hayek took a page out of the Kylie Jenner playbook and conducted a hair experiment on Sunday night. The 50-year-old actress showed up at the Women in Motion event, held as part of the Cannes Film Festival, with pink locks. The pink hue matched the flower designs on her black Gucci gown. Salma walked the red carpet at the event with husband François-Henri Pinault, whose company, Kering, threw the shindig.
Salma showed off her new look on Instagram, giving props to her beauty squad, including celebrity hair colorist Aura Friedman, who was responsible for the color, and hairstylist Jennifer Yepez, who curled her hair into bombshell-worthy waves. Her posts from the event generated positive feedback from her fans.
Salma’s rose-hued look, of course, was achieved with a wig. If you watch RuPaul’s Drag Race enough, you can tell a lacefront wig – even a good one – pretty easily. I’m sure she’s wise enough to not bleach her hair. As a bottle blonde myself, I can attest that as you get older, it gets harder and harder to keep light, healthy locks. Besides, Salma’s natural hair color is gorgeous and I’d hate to see her damage her long hair.
I have no issue with Salma giving pink hair a go, I mean, if Cher can rock it (and did), so can Salma, but it really doesn’t fit this occasion. I can see the pink hair, but please, Salma, never again try the gaudy pajamas/over-the-top sunglasses look you showed off on Instagram after the event.
Photos: WENN.com, Getty Images
The color doesn’t suit her but I really like her dress.
Her dress is stunning. Somehow the pink wig makes her look angelic. She’s just playing around and probably whipped that thing off her head before she hit the sheets.
I agree with you completely. She looks great and nothing wrong with playing around with your looks. As a FIFTY year old woman she looks great and has maintain her beauty in such a great way, without overdoing it. For someone who has access to any beauty product whether it is botox, fillers, surgery she has shown restrain throught the aging process looking lovely and just great . I am not crazy about her fashion clothing style but as a woman who is in her 40′s also looking for an youthful change in clothes….I think she looks great
OMG is crazy how she never looks stylish. Head to toe designer and always looks a mess.
I am sorry but Mediterranean women do not look good with platinum blonde hair. Her natural brown hair looks best. She doesn’t look horrible but it is not the best look for her.
I get what you’re saying but she’s Mexican not Mediterranean…
She is Mexican but her father is of Lebanese decent and her mother’s family is from Spain.
She was born in Mexico. Her mother is Spanish but her father is Lebanese.
Honestly the best Salmas looked in a long time. Seriously. Look at all those bad outfits.
The hair is cute, and the dress is pretty and fits. She doesn’t look like a principle.
Go for fun hair if you want! I think the pink looks good on her.
No.
No. Unless the goal was to age herself about 10 years in one evening.
I hope that it is true that it is a wig and that she wasn’t foolish enough to do this to her hair for real.
She looks much better with dark hair.
Her instagram profile is very millennial-esque and dare I say it….. A bit lame.
No. It clashes with her skin tone.
Oh, god no.
I hate it when people say this but she is too old for this.
It’s okay.
Remember Gucci Premier? What happened to that because it was one beautiful, well-fitting dress after the next.
Her hair and makeup seem Kyle Jenner inspired and, honestly, I really, really dislike that whole vibe. It just gives me the sads.
I don’t hate it, it looks like a wig but she’s deliberately going for a costumey look so it’s ok by me.
She looks like Kylie Jenner circa 2045.
Her newish eye job looks good.
Love the wig! She looks amazing and while she is for sure helped along by an expert plastic surgeon, she has managed to restrain herself from going into plastic territory.
Just because you are 50 that doesn’t mean that you can’t indulge in the odd spot of funfashion. I also disagree with the comments of it not going with her skin tone. Unlike platinum blonde, this look makes her glow. Of course her natural hair colour looks best, but this is a fun temporary departure.
I didn’t even recognize her!
She is one of the most beautiful women in the world. Had she made her Hollywood debut like this, they’da picked the pink-haired last and we might have never heard from her. Next!
