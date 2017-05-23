Salma Hayek gives pink hair a go: cute or doesn’t suit her?

Salma Hayek took a page out of the Kylie Jenner playbook and conducted a hair experiment on Sunday night. The 50-year-old actress showed up at the Women in Motion event, held as part of the Cannes Film Festival, with pink locks. The pink hue matched the flower designs on her black Gucci gown. Salma walked the red carpet at the event with husband François-Henri Pinault, whose company, Kering, threw the shindig.

Salma showed off her new look on Instagram, giving props to her beauty squad, including celebrity hair colorist Aura Friedman, who was responsible for the color, and hairstylist Jennifer Yepez, who curled her hair into bombshell-worthy waves. Her posts from the event generated positive feedback from her fans.

About last night @kering_official @festivaldecannes #womaninmotion #cannesfilmfestival2017 #gucci #hair #kering A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on May 22, 2017 at 2:40am PDT

On my way to @kering_official dinner @festivaldecannes #WomenInMotion #awards A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on May 21, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

Salma’s rose-hued look, of course, was achieved with a wig. If you watch RuPaul’s Drag Race enough, you can tell a lacefront wig – even a good one – pretty easily. I’m sure she’s wise enough to not bleach her hair. As a bottle blonde myself, I can attest that as you get older, it gets harder and harder to keep light, healthy locks. Besides, Salma’s natural hair color is gorgeous and I’d hate to see her damage her long hair.

I have no issue with Salma giving pink hair a go, I mean, if Cher can rock it (and did), so can Salma, but it really doesn’t fit this occasion. I can see the pink hair, but please, Salma, never again try the gaudy pajamas/over-the-top sunglasses look you showed off on Instagram after the event.

Whoever is responsible for making pajamas a trend for street wear- thank you! Al que se le haya ocurrido poner de moda las pijamas para salir a la calle, mil gracias! Quelque soit celui qui a rendu le pyjama très tendance le jour- Merci !#gucci A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on May 22, 2017 at 10:48am PDT