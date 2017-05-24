Brad Pitt looks well-rested & slim while promoting ‘War Machine’ in Japan

Here are some photos of Brad Pitt in Tokyo this week, promoting War Machine. Facially, this is the best he’s looked in awhile, right? Brad has lost a lot of weight in the past nine months or so, and you could really see the weight loss on his face. But all of a sudden, his face looks a bit tighter. Hmm. Good night cream or did Brad get a little tuck? Who knows?

Brad actually had a rough week last week. He was mourning the loss of two friends, Brad Grey and Chris Cornell. Pitt and Cornell were apparently friends for years, and they had kids the same age. As for Brad Grey… Grey completely changed the trajectory of Pitt’s career. There might not be a “Brad Pitt” as we know him without Brad Grey. According to sources, Brad was “devastated and in shock. He is trying to process the loss of two great friends. This has hit him very hard. With Brad Grey, Brad Pitt was one of the few people who knew he was sick. Grey was told he had a few weeks to live, but he didn’t even get that long. He was gone way too soon.”

As for Pitt going all the way to Japan… I realize that I don’t 100% understand the economics of Netflix (I don’t even 50% understand it), but is it necessary to do an international promotional tour for a movie that will ONLY premiere on Netflix? I’m really asking. It’s not like there will be international box office receipts, and it’s not like Japan is a strong potential audience for a movie about America’s military overreach (Japan has been there, seen that and gotten the t-shirt). Granted, I think Brad went to Japan because he’s a huge movie star and he always gets a good reception in Japan, and why not? He probably went to Japan as a way to visibly support Netflix in general. He’s been saying words about how, without Netflix, “this movie wouldn’t have been made” and it’s a “risk” that most studios don’t want to make.