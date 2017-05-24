Brad Pitt looks well-rested & slim while promoting ‘War Machine’ in Japan

Here are some photos of Brad Pitt in Tokyo this week, promoting War Machine. Facially, this is the best he’s looked in awhile, right? Brad has lost a lot of weight in the past nine months or so, and you could really see the weight loss on his face. But all of a sudden, his face looks a bit tighter. Hmm. Good night cream or did Brad get a little tuck? Who knows?
Brad actually had a rough week last week. He was mourning the loss of two friends, Brad Grey and Chris Cornell. Pitt and Cornell were apparently friends for years, and they had kids the same age. As for Brad Grey… Grey completely changed the trajectory of Pitt’s career. There might not be a “Brad Pitt” as we know him without Brad Grey. According to sources, Brad was “devastated and in shock. He is trying to process the loss of two great friends. This has hit him very hard. With Brad Grey, Brad Pitt was one of the few people who knew he was sick. Grey was told he had a few weeks to live, but he didn’t even get that long. He was gone way too soon.”
As for Pitt going all the way to Japan… I realize that I don’t 100% understand the economics of Netflix (I don’t even 50% understand it), but is it necessary to do an international promotional tour for a movie that will ONLY premiere on Netflix? I’m really asking. It’s not like there will be international box office receipts, and it’s not like Japan is a strong potential audience for a movie about America’s military overreach (Japan has been there, seen that and gotten the t-shirt). Granted, I think Brad went to Japan because he’s a huge movie star and he always gets a good reception in Japan, and why not? He probably went to Japan as a way to visibly support Netflix in general. He’s been saying words about how, without Netflix, “this movie wouldn’t have been made” and it’s a “risk” that most studios don’t want to make.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I don’t know about Netflix financing either! I’m curious how it works.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Id read about that. The funding source is so diffuse, how do you determine the return on investment?
I mean there are some top notch analytics that can be used to determine viewing habits, user experience and flow, etc. They must use some intense stats and collect a ton of data.
Definitely different from the studio model though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their data is much more accurate especially if they bring the movie viewing experience fully to the digital age. How we used to rent DVD/VHS can now be personalised to the max the way Youtube operates. Theatre is no longer needed for a movie premier. The shift will happen similar to that for the music industry. And after that, the death of “movie stars”. Which is great because there will be democracy for content-making. Woody Allen or Stephen Spielberg will soon be stories of the past. But Asian market will accelerate this change not the US though. There is too much resistance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I heard that Netflix is expanding and looking for more audiences in Asian countries. Many of them don’t have Netflix yet and the US market is not enough for Netlix (to make money).
IMO, Netflix is making better movies than HW at the moment, so I can see them being extremely successful worldwide in a few years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How do you determine the success of a Netflix movie? By the amount of people who (fully) watched it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those glasses are very dated and something is off with the rumpled white/off white suit and sneakers.
Glasses say old man, sneakers with suit do not say that. Sartorial dissonance or too many wrinkles, either way no bueno.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No bueno is right. I don’t like any of it. Especially the tinted glasses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like he just rolled out of bed and put a jacket over his pajamas
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i always assumed he constantly wears these glasses because of stoner eyes. now that he is supposedly clean, he should throw them away. or is he?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Older people sometimes wear tinted lenses because their eyes are more sensitive. It’s something I associate with the elderly thats for sure. And those no frame glasses were very fashionable in 2005.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks like a lost Backstreet Boy who took a wrong turn during a dance routine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
hahahaha!!! on point!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks like he joined the Gulity Remnant
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha! I kinda like it, though. His outfit. Looks cool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this is Brad’s real style, how he’d dress if he preferred.
Dapper scarf Brad was a PR persons thing, to show how erudite and sensitive, yet mature, he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad Pitt is the male equivalent of “I’m a cool mom” character in Mean Girls. You are not Justin Bieber ca. 2012 Brad!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Netflix is all over the world. And they are marking to their International Audiences. To build that base. And what better way than to seen a HUGH Star there to plug it. The entire Plan B team was there along with the Director. (I point this out because there was some BS story that the team was not backing Brad or that there were some conflict). Looking at video of them they are all very close and still very friendly with each other. There have been some snark about his outfit choice. I think he looks great in what he is wearing. I just saw at least 4 women at some premier event wearing all white. Women never get hit for wearing all white.. Men on the other hand..
He looks good. I don’t care about the sunglasses. But I don’t hate the all white outfit. I liked the first one he wore better; but it’s good to see him looking better. He looks happy. And his laughing looked more real to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Netflix understands that they are straddling TV and Cinema in a very opportune way. I think they are using War Machine and an A lister Brad to drive that home in newer markets before a rival company does. Parts of Asia have the widest internet connectivity and fastest in the world, obviously a smart place to push market dominance early. This IS the future and Brad is smart to get on board early. But I hope he also keeps opening doors for brilliant socially aware Cinema. I just rewatched Moonlight last week amd that ending is still making me well up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You could bounce a quarter off those tight cheeks. Last year Vanity Fair published a series of photographs of actors without makeup, touch ups or photoshoped. Pitt’s laugh lines were nowhere to be seen..I thought yep..no shade for Pitt if he wants drink from the fountain of youth ..but geez what happened to aging gracefully. I have noticed certain actor’s faces look pulled and tight…it’s not attractive. Is this the new normal?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? Hes looking tight and waxy, like billy bob thorton waxy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m just not seeing what you’re seeing here. He looks like a well kept man in his 50′s to me. He may have done something but I don’t see anything that screams artificial myself. In the Allied photos he did looked altered and weird though. As bad as all that filler and Botox looks on women, it looks ten times worse on men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, he looks much better than he did during this whole Allied thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks like he’s aging naturally to me. You can see faint lines on his forehead and wrinkles around his eyes. His face looks guant. To me, it looks like he’s not doing anything. I think he had in the past but I don’t think he is now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IAWY.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he should eat a hamburger or two but that’s it. I don’t think he had something done, he’s looking good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Total white. Hell no.
I think he is doing something to his face: the front, and cheeks looks too good and too rested for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Weird, to me he looks rather worn, not like he’s done anything!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doesn’t look like he’s doing something to his face, looks pretty natural. He had some years where he was using Botox but it doesn’t look like that now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not into the white outfit but otherwise he looks good here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Netflix is a data analytics machine. I’m sure they have several algorithms that can determine who signed up specifically to watch a new movie/show, so that could help them determine return on investment. Also they know who watched it, how long they watched it, and how many times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh and Brad’s looking great, he’s always been a handsome man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t wait to see War Machine, I loved the trailers. Okja from Plan B looks also really good.
That’s all I have to say =)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I came to say that Okja is also Plan B. I never would have thought that a blonde blue eyed Ken doll from the Mid West would use his clout to open so many doors for film makers of color and so many stories with POC protagonists. I will always love him for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad looks fine, or at least better. And I hope the film does well.
Brad needs to get it together (and hopefully these are signs that he truly is) because those kids need him fully engaged and pulling his weight as a parent. No one wins if Brad (or Angie) falls apart.
I have no problem saying that as a full-on Angie fan who has been ripping Brad to shreds these past months.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks good, but that outfit is awful. À little too Miami Vice
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Japanese know how to greet real superstars
Brad’s handsome and War Machine looks awesome, I’ll be watching.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So this film is coming out on Friday and he started to promote it in May. Guess then that Angelina will start to promote her Netflix film in August or September.
Both look good and happy which means to me that things are moving in a positive direction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he is fine
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s one gorgeous man. I have nothing against his outfit, the glasses are not that great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He totally looks like 90′s/early 00′s Brad Pitt again, not in a good way. It’s strange considering he was starting to do the “silver fox dad” thing with Angie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s looks good. He also looks to me like he had a peel or resurface, not a lift.
Report this comment as spam or abuse