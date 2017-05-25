Donald Trump didn’t invite Catholic sad sack Sean Spicer to the Pope meeting

Several media outlets have referred to Donald Trump’s nine-day international trip as “grueling.” That’s funny to me. The trip is probably “grueling” in the same way the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s royal trips are grueling, in that when you’re used to not doing much of anything, it’s really “hard” to do three events in one day, for one full week. Trump is used to sitting on a couch and watching Fox News every weekday, and golfing every weekend. He’s very low energy, is what I’m saying.
Anyway, it’s not like Trump’s press team is doing much for him on this trip – Trump looks miserable and tired, he’s saying the wrong sh-t in every country, and he’s basically a giant pissy baby. We’ve gotten this far into the trip and this is the first time I’ve realized that WH press secretary Sean Spicer is actually on the grueling escapade too. Spicer hasn’t done one on-camera briefing! And you know Spicey is probably going to get sh-tcanned. They’ve been saying that for weeks. So this Politico story about Sad Sack Spicey was sort of funny?
President Donald Trump’s entourage at the Vatican on Wednesday included his wife, his daughter, and an array of staffers—but not White House press secretary Sean Spicer, a devout Catholic who told reporters earlier this year that he gave up alcohol for Lent. Both sides, according to a White House official, agreed to limit the number of staffers who attended. Two other senior communications aides from the White House were included: Hope Hicks, who like Melania and Ivanka Trump wore a black veil over her hair, and Dan Scavino, the White House director of social media and a longtime Trump loyalist.
Also in attendance were State Department aide Brian Hook, security head Keith Schiller, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and national security adviser H.R. McMaster. Hicks, a loyal aide who has been at Trump’s side since before he announced his candidacy, was introduced to Pope Francis by the president as someone who has worked for him a long time. Scavino was included, despite tweeting during the election last year, “amazing comments from the Pope — considering Vatican City is 100% surrounded by massive walls” after Pope Francis criticized Trumps plan for a border wall.
Other members of the traveling Trump team who are not practicing Catholics said they gave up their spots to accommodate Catholic White House aides. But Spicer – a regular churchgoer who was mocked last year for appearing on CNN with ashes on his forehead in honor of Ash Wednesday – was notably absent. That was in line with a lower-key role the press secretary has been playing during the president’s nine-day, five-country tour. Trump is considering scaling back Spicer’s public role behind the podium in the White House briefing room, POLITICO reported last week, as he weighs a broader shakeup of his communications team.
What do you think happened? Did Sean Spicer even ask to be part of the Vatican trip, or did he not even dare to ask? I don’t really think this is a case of Trump purposefully acting like a total dick to a devout Catholic, really. I don’t even think Trump processes religion, or religiousness in other people. My guess is that Trump didn’t even know that Spicey is Catholic and Trump just made the pronouncement about who was going to meet the Pope and everyone fell in line.
Politico also notes that “since day one of the trip in Riyadh, Spicer has not conducted a single on-the-record briefing with the traveling press.” He’s been basically handing senior administration officials over to the press so they can do their own interviews. That’s not a press secretary: that’s a media consultant, basically. No, that’s a booker! It’s funny how Spicer can’t even speak to the press anymore because he has no credibility. And while I’m calling Spicey a sad sack, please do not feel sorry for him. He’s not sympathetic. He’s a mouthpiece for fascism. I hope all of these a–holes end up in jail.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
According to Jimmy Kimmel SS was fine
Sean Spicer Loves When Trump is Away
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HutEmhv4Igk
I feel like some Trump protesters need to start carrying signs saying “Sean Spicer Deserves a Better Job and a Nicer Boss”. Maybe Sean just needs a little encouragement as well as help updating his resume.
This job must be a nightmare. He can’t actually believe all the stuff Trump has him saying, especially since it keeps changing. I know everybody loves to jump on Sean, but he really does seem like a man in distress. He’s not like Bannon and Miller and the Trump progeny who revel in the chaos they create. Free Sean from the Bushes! Bring Sean out from under the bus! Help Sean volunteer for a soup kitchen!
Meanwhile – did President Tweeter really tell that dictator in the Philippines about our nuclear subs’ location?!? Geez, you can’t tell that man anything.
He does seem like a man in distress but I can’t muster up too much sympathy for him because the solution is simple. Quit. Quit before Spicer’s last shred of dignity and credibility and goodwill among the Washington establishment evaporates for good. He can get another job. At this point, anyway.
Yes, he did. And he endangered every person on those subs by doing so. The Navy is furious.
I don’t think Spicer is a man in distress. I think he is a right wing true believer who wants to do his part to eliminate government spending for human services, place profits ahead of the environment, isolate America from the world’s conflicts (unless they are good for the military industrial complex), and all but eliminate taxes for the rich.
Spicer is every bit as evil and vile as the rest of this administration. And I don’t believe he is about to be sh$tcanned. Trump doesn’t care if he has no credibility with the media. In Trump’s mind, no press is bad press. As long as his name is on the front page, Spicer is safe.
Yep. The Fool actually did that. I just wonder what is it going to take for him to be removed? Since we know this what else has the Chatty Cathy told his pals?
Talking of security leaks, the UK gov is p*ssed at US law enforcement agencies as they are leaking sensitive information about the Manchester bombing to the US press. They leaked crime scene photos and the bombers name before UK police confirmed anything. Theresa May is already saying she will raise the issue with Trump at the G7 conference.
I wouldn’t be surprised if trumptons team are behind the leaks to undermine US law enforcement agencies to further his agenda of a conspiracy against him.
I’m a Navy mom, with a son on a sub. I couldn’t find Trump any less competent than I did before this news, but this is the first direct attack he’s made on my family.
HA HA!
Trump is Real Housewives petty.
HAHAHA what a slap in the face.
Agreed though, he deserves no sympathy
I have zero sympathy for him. This is the same man who held a press briefing on his first day in office and lied to the American people. All because his tantrum throwing boss couldn’t handle that he had a smaller crowd size than Obama. And Sean has continued to lie to us.
So I’m glad his lying a** didn’t get to meet the Pope. F**k him.
There are quotes floating around from an unnamed White House source that meeting the Pope was all Spicer wanted on this trip. I think it was a very intentional snub because Trump is “over” Spicer. I actually do feel badly for him, but maybe this is the final straw and the tell-all book he will inevitably write post- Press Secretary will be scathing.
I’m hoping that Spicer starts leaking things to the press like crazy as payback. That would be delicious.
Now that I know how short Spicey is I can’t unsee Melissa McCarthy in his pictures.
I bet The Pope was less than impressed by Bozo the President so maybe including a devout catholic may have been a good idea.
I’m interested in hearing from Orthodox Jews about the picture of Princess Nagini and Tom Malevolo Riddle posing in front of a Crucifix on an altar at the Vatican? The Orthodox Jews I grew up with always said they couldn’t even enter our church without dispensation.
Back in my childhood, Catholics were discouraged from visiting non-Catholic churches also except for the ones that are still aligned with the Vatican or still have a priesthood with a direct unbroken line of ordination to the early Church. But Catholics stopped worrying about all that by the 1970s and joined with ecumenical efforts and now visit other churches with wild abandon. Orthodox Jews in the US might be the same way, or at least some of them. There are cultural reasons for such separations that eventually fade away.
We had friends who sat in the car during my sister’s wedding because they couldn’t enter the church
There are different branches of Orthodox Judaism. From Conservative-Traditional to Modern, which is likely what Kushner is, to the Ultra Orthodox-Haredi who do not participate in modern life. There are other branches in between and within those, there are even differences. Most people think of Orthodox as side curls (payot), black hats and somber suits. They don’t even mix with us Regulars so I can’t imagine them in a Catholic setting. You can find the Ultras having shouting matches with secular Jews in Israel sometimes over issues since they see themselves as pure and seculars as severely lacking. They would never fly during Shabbat much less have an audience with the Pope.
I think Kushner is similar to Joe Leiberman. Modern Orthodox.
I can’t see this as being an issue at all but then I am not Orthodox. It isn’t like they are taking communion. Perhaps some people do have a negative view of it.
She seems to want to prove something and makes grand announcements that could backfire. I think that is why people have a reaction to her behavior sometimes.
Huh. Not sure about this very modern Orthodox way they profess to follow. I’ve never known an Orthodox Jew to dress how she does. I’m Jewish-albeit Reform, and all of my friends, even those who are conservative, would have no problem going into a church.
None of our reformed or conservative Jewish friends ever had a problem going into a church but the Orthodox ones wouldn’t.
And she’s not just IN a church – I could see going into the Sistene for the art – no, she is posing at an altar with a crucifix.
ETA Jewish coworker says Ivanka is just pretending to be Jewish & after she divorces Tom Riddle, she’ll pretend to be something else.
Isn’t the Hicks woman the one Trump is rumored to be having an affair with? Melania must have loved meeting the Pope with her.
Yup. Would also explain Melania’s behavior. She’s on the trip with his alleged mistress and she’s pissssssed about it.
Melania is on the trip to normalize Ivanka’s presence. Bringing his daughter but not his wife would be very weird. Melania is pissed because she missing her favorite Pilates class and doesn’t have any new fashion mags to keep her busy.
I have a lot of trouble believing that rumor. Besides, Ivanka is right there and she extracted a promise when she was 17 that he wouldn’t date anybody younger than she is….
I hadn’t heard that rumor, but I find it hard to believe. Hicks is 28 and could have her pick of the younger GOP set. I truly doubt she’s interested in a grizzled orange old fart. Besides, do we really believe Trump has affairs any more? I doubt he’s even capable. He’s 70, obese, out of shape and looks terribly unhealthy. I think he only lusts after KFC and time alone to watch “Fox and Friends” these days.
I heard that too. Wouldn’t surprise me. Money can be an equalizer for some women where looks are concerned. He was busted when Melania married him and I am sure it wasn’t his winning personality and charm that she was after.
No-rumors were she was having an affair with Corey Lewandowski-not Trump.
My take is different, I think Trump definitely excluded Spicer deliberately because he’s just. that. petty. For the first time I felt a tiny bit sorry for Sad Sack Spicer…but then I got over it. Lie down with dogs, and all that.
Kind of beyond petty..people who know him say it’s typical for him to be extremely cruel…his bullying and cruelty are what his voters love about him
And this is the president. Damn.
I felt a little pity too. It was petty and mean. Maybe Spicey deserves it but it is more about Trump’s actions than it is about Spicey’s comeuppance.
I don’t think we should underestimate the viciousness of Donald Trump. He loves humiliation.
Yes. And having every bit of info on his minions is what gives him extortion leverage. So he has to know that S is Catholic and did it to give him a smack down.
I think he’s the type who also likes to do exactly opposite of what is suggested. If anyone brought up SS’s religion (assuming it was overlooked) and suggested he be included, that was probably an instant ‘no’.
A news show recently mentioned that insiders say orange will do exactly what someone tells him not to do. I had a relative who was a lot like this, and it was like being around a dangerous, unpredictable kid in a middle-aged / senior’s body. He never changed and delighted in being a jerk.
If Spicy had any ounce of shame, he would quit this job. It’s the only way to salvage any sort of reputation. Just quit. Don’t get fired.
People often stick with horrible jobs for quite a while out of hopes that it will get better. It seems like forever, but it’s only been a few months. He might be ready to quit soon, though. Trump probably has him locked into a confidentiality agreement so don’t know how much singing he can do unless he’s subpoenaed.
Agreed. He should have quit after the first week. I have no sympathy. All of Trump’s history is that if he turns on you, no matter how loyal you were, he completely throws you under the bus and treats you like crap. Typical bully. And Spicer is old enough to have figured that out.
I can’t imagine a government post is easy to give up, no matter how ethically challenging it might be once you achieve access into the inner circle. If Spicer leaves, he might not ever get back into that sphere again.
One, why is he surprised his boss is a bitch? Two, he doesn’t deserve to meet the pope any more than his boss does. If Christianity actually mattered to him, he wouldn’t have taken that job.
Wait a minute…
Spicer is a devout Catholic AND has lied his ass off for a boss who is as deeply flawed as Trump? He’s deeply religious AND stays in Trump’s employ?
I guess someone isn’t following Church teachings. And showing up with the cross on his forehead was just that: just for show.
Paul “Kill the Sick” Ryan is a devout Catholic, Mike “Electrocute the Gays” Pence is a devout Evangelical, John “Imprison those who seek abortions” Kasich is a devout Anglican, well, you get the gist…
And the Pope let Ryan know he is not following the rules.
They’re all evil losers.
After all the lying on behalf of Emperor Zero that Spicey did, I find it deplorable that Spiceman can’t visit with the Pope.
Right!? Guys, he gave up alcohol for lent!’
(Like every Christmas-lent-Easter church going catholic ever).
Hypocritical religious asshats like spicer are religious for show and are the reason I now worship solely at the Church of Blasphemy.
I do not feel sorry for Lying’ Spice.
Maybe Spicey wanted to touch the Pope to maybe heal his blackened soul. Maybe he thought just a few seconds in the Pope’s presence and I shall be cleansed.
For Donald Trump, there is no stoop too low. But when has Trump ever been the beacon of light and charity? No one who works for him should be surprised when he strikes and burns them.
