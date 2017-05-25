Donald Trump didn’t invite Catholic sad sack Sean Spicer to the Pope meeting

Several media outlets have referred to Donald Trump’s nine-day international trip as “grueling.” That’s funny to me. The trip is probably “grueling” in the same way the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s royal trips are grueling, in that when you’re used to not doing much of anything, it’s really “hard” to do three events in one day, for one full week. Trump is used to sitting on a couch and watching Fox News every weekday, and golfing every weekend. He’s very low energy, is what I’m saying.

Anyway, it’s not like Trump’s press team is doing much for him on this trip – Trump looks miserable and tired, he’s saying the wrong sh-t in every country, and he’s basically a giant pissy baby. We’ve gotten this far into the trip and this is the first time I’ve realized that WH press secretary Sean Spicer is actually on the grueling escapade too. Spicer hasn’t done one on-camera briefing! And you know Spicey is probably going to get sh-tcanned. They’ve been saying that for weeks. So this Politico story about Sad Sack Spicey was sort of funny?

President Donald Trump’s entourage at the Vatican on Wednesday included his wife, his daughter, and an array of staffers—but not White House press secretary Sean Spicer, a devout Catholic who told reporters earlier this year that he gave up alcohol for Lent. Both sides, according to a White House official, agreed to limit the number of staffers who attended. Two other senior communications aides from the White House were included: Hope Hicks, who like Melania and Ivanka Trump wore a black veil over her hair, and Dan Scavino, the White House director of social media and a longtime Trump loyalist. Also in attendance were State Department aide Brian Hook, security head Keith Schiller, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and national security adviser H.R. McMaster. Hicks, a loyal aide who has been at Trump’s side since before he announced his candidacy, was introduced to Pope Francis by the president as someone who has worked for him a long time. Scavino was included, despite tweeting during the election last year, “amazing comments from the Pope — considering Vatican City is 100% surrounded by massive walls” after Pope Francis criticized Trumps plan for a border wall. Other members of the traveling Trump team who are not practicing Catholics said they gave up their spots to accommodate Catholic White House aides. But Spicer – a regular churchgoer who was mocked last year for appearing on CNN with ashes on his forehead in honor of Ash Wednesday – was notably absent. That was in line with a lower-key role the press secretary has been playing during the president’s nine-day, five-country tour. Trump is considering scaling back Spicer’s public role behind the podium in the White House briefing room, POLITICO reported last week, as he weighs a broader shakeup of his communications team.

What do you think happened? Did Sean Spicer even ask to be part of the Vatican trip, or did he not even dare to ask? I don’t really think this is a case of Trump purposefully acting like a total dick to a devout Catholic, really. I don’t even think Trump processes religion, or religiousness in other people. My guess is that Trump didn’t even know that Spicey is Catholic and Trump just made the pronouncement about who was going to meet the Pope and everyone fell in line.

Politico also notes that “since day one of the trip in Riyadh, Spicer has not conducted a single on-the-record briefing with the traveling press.” He’s been basically handing senior administration officials over to the press so they can do their own interviews. That’s not a press secretary: that’s a media consultant, basically. No, that’s a booker! It’s funny how Spicer can’t even speak to the press anymore because he has no credibility. And while I’m calling Spicey a sad sack, please do not feel sorry for him. He’s not sympathetic. He’s a mouthpiece for fascism. I hope all of these a–holes end up in jail.