Donald Trump consumes intelligence briefings like a kid watching cartoons

With the Memorial Weekend holiday, the catastrophic newscycle got disturbed a little bit. I realized on Sunday why I felt a little bit of unease – it was because it had been a few days since some huge story broke around 6 pm. It was good while it lasted, but I’m sure this week is going to be a motherf–ker. Just wait for it. Those sources in the FBI, NSA and CIA have just been waiting to unload. By Thursday, we’re going to have a dozen new catastrophes. In the meantime, the Washington Post did a sad story about how Trump “consumes” his daily intelligence briefings. He consumes intelligence the way children consume cartoons – he has no idea what’s happening, but he likes bright colors and videos of stuff blowing up.
President Trump consumes classified intelligence like he does most everything else in life: ravenously and impatiently, eager to ingest glinting nuggets but often indifferent to subtleties. Most mornings, often at 10:30, sometimes earlier, Trump sits behind the historic Resolute desk and, with a fresh Diet Coke fizzing and papers piled high, receives top-secret updates on the world’s hot spots. The president interrupts his briefers with questions but also with random asides. He asks that the top brass of the intelligence community be present, and he demands brevity.
As they huddle around the desk, Trump likes to pore over visuals — maps, charts, pictures and videos, as well as “killer graphics,” as CIA Director Mike Pompeo phrased it.
Yet there are signs that the president may not be retaining all the intelligence he is presented, fully absorbing its nuance, or respecting the sensitivities of the information and how it was gathered. Earlier this month, for instance, Trump bragged to top Russian diplomats about the quality of the intelligence and revealed highly classified information, related to the fight against the Islamic State, that had been shared by a U.S. partner.
“I get great intel. I have people brief me on great intel every day,” Trump told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during their May 10 meeting in the Oval Office, according to a U.S. official with knowledge of the exchange.
And Trump’s reaction to the disclosure that he shared highly classified information with Russian officials was to declare it his “absolute right” to do so and lash out at leakers — making clear that he still sees his own intelligence services as adversaries.
Vice President Pence usually attends, while other administration principals join depending on the topic of the day, including Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly. Senior members of the West Wing staff sometimes float in and out of the Oval Office during the briefings.
Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, often observes quietly; he receives his own intelligence briefing earlier in the morning, according to two White House officials. Some Democrats are now calling for Kushner’s security clearance to be reviewed after The Washington Post reported Friday that he attempted to set up back-channel communications with the Russian government during the presidential transition. Trump prefers free-flowing conversations over listening to his briefers teach lessons. “It’s a very oral, interactive discussion, as opposed to sitting there and reading from a text or a script,” Pompeo said.
WaPo points out that there is little evidence that Trump is actually absorbing what he hears (not reads) in intelligence briefings. He gets briefed on how Russia meddled in the election, but he still claims that “it could have been China” who did the meddling. As for Jared Kushner receiving his own intelligence briefing ahead of the president… that would seem normal to me if A) Jared was the chief of staff and B) Jared was someone other than Trump’s prissy son-in-law and the same guy who was trying to set up a “back channel” communication to Russia precisely so that his communications with Russia could not be monitored by American intelligence.
I find it disturbing that Kushner receives his own intelligence briefing and then he doesn’t bother saying anything in the president’s briefing. I also find it disturbing that Kushner still has a high-level security clearance. There’s a movement afoot to get Kushner’s security clearance yanked, and perhaps to get Kushner to take a leave of absence at the WH. That’s not going to happen. Emperor Bigly told the NYT yesterday that he has “total confidence” in Precious Jared and: “Jared is doing a great job for the country. I have total confidence in him. He is respected by virtually everyone and is working on programs that will save our country billions of dollars. In addition to that, and perhaps more importantly, he is a very good person.” Lock him up. Lock them all up.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Did you guys see the video of him dancing to the national anthem like a f*cking teletubby at the Memorial Day service? UIGHGUHGUHGUHG
This boob IS basically a small child.
Are you talking about this?
https://twitter.com/drstef/status/869216192317227008/video/1
He’s mentally ill.
I am finally starting to see why people say he has small hands.
I swear he is like a two year old in Mass…you just want him to be quiet but he thinks the hymns are dance songs.
I saw it. Every single day he is embarrassing.
Someone on CNN said that Kushner’s testimony will be interesting since they’ve never heard him speak. Meanwhile, Jared & Ivanka are said to be “unfazed” by the whole back channels thing. Whatever. F*ck her shoes.
Its a vicious thought, but I hope they are “unfazed” right now. I hope they’re confident and aren’t aware that a 2×4 of karma is currently hurdling straight for their heads. While they won’t have time to even brace before impact, the rest of us have our faux fur coats and bottles of wine on hand for the show. Schedenfraude at its worst (or best I suppose).
Kushner has not agreed to testify under oath in a public hearing. He has agreed to “sit down and talk” about his contacts with Russian “officials.” Kushner is parsing his words very carefully. Kind makes you wonder what the definition of “is” is.
@Va Va – I have my grandma’s old fur coat that I never wear for obvious reasons, and I don’t drink, but I’ll don the jacket and make myself a brandy old fashioned the day these two clowns go down.
I couldn’t stop laughing and then I just started crying. I feel so sorry for those of us in the Americas because we will have to deal with your sh!t sooner rather than later. This is the asshat that will try to steer our region.
The Onion has copies of his briefing notes:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BUfL7AUh8Yn/?taken-by=theonion&hl=en
Omg, that video is so appalling, at a memorial event! Also, can’t believe no one mentioned his Vietnam-era draft avoidance. The media weren’t that polite with Bill Clinton.
https://mobile.nytimes.com/2016/08/02/us/politics/donald-trump-draft-record.html
Also, hilarious pic at the link; he was strangely shaped even when he was young.
Ha!
This week IS going to be a mother f*cker. You don’t even have to wait until 6 pm, because it’s already happened. This morning, CNN reports that the Russians discussed having “derogatory” info on Trump and his aides in conversations intercepted by US intelligence during the 2016 election.
Oh and the WH communications director is resigning.
German Intel has info too.
What a disaster. I warned the people in my life, but no, it was all “but her emails.”
In the meantime we need to stay informed and contact our reps.
https://www.indivisibleguide.com/blog/memorial-day-recess-policy-priorities/
Lying on security clearance forms is grounds for immediate dismissal. If the FBI weren’t so corrupt Kushner’s clearance would have been yanked ages ago.
P.S. Is Ivanka cosplaying Duchess Kate?
She probably chose the white dress to portray innocence.
It’s grounds for JAIL TIME.
Tick tock trump family. Your time in the WH is coming to an end. Whether you take your cronies down with you is another story
Fingers and toes crossed they all get convicted.
I want to know if Jared signed those security clearance forms with all the missing info about his Russian contacts. If he did, then I’m right that he thought he could get away with it, got told he couldn’t, and then made up the story about oops, they were submitted while incomplete by mistake. He would have at least glanced through it if he had to sign it.
[despairs]
I know…it’s going to take so long to get him out of there and no matter how many go down with him, the replacements are not good.
This would be hilarious if it wasn’t so terrifying. How is this real life?
In other news-Ramadan Karim to everyone! The fasting time this year is long, and the heat doesn’t really help. The hardest part is trying to temper myself however-I didn’t realise how much I swear (especially at the news) until I made an effort not to.
Ramadan Kareem! It’s sweltering and close even here in backwater Sixerville. All fasters should get special brownie points if you ask me.
How is it this hot? I honestly never know what to do with British weather-if it doesn’t stay hot in July and August when I’m actually free to enjoy it I’ll be so unimpressed. But for now the freezer is stocked up with ice cream for later and I’m breaking fast with the best samosas in the world-courstesy of my Mum.
I hate spring hot because it’s always stuffy and close and feels as though a thunder storm is nigh. Summer hot with clear skies = good. Spring hot = will eschew a swear word in solidarity with you but you can imagine!
Enjoy the samosas!
It hit 30C yesterday! (me singing) Summertime, summertime, sum, sum, summertime:) Having said that, they are calling for rain and thunderstorms again. I’m surrounded by flooding towns and heat and rain are both bad right now. Our river is sooo high and has become so wide right now and it will rise again after this week of weather. It’s getting interesting here.
Ramadan Mubarak
Ramadan mubarak!
Ramadan Mubarak
I might be wrong about this but haven’t most stories recently have broken during the work week. Like some of the leakers got so frustrated after another day at work with this idiot and his corrupt family that they went home, drank some wine and while making dinner, called to leak something to the NYT or WaPo.
Some people wanted change and they certainly got it. Some people wanted to stand behind and watch the country burn down so we could start fresh and those people look as if they are going to get their wish as well.
There seems to be a daily schedule for the breaking insanity. Usually, we begin the morning with one story about some new discovery or international or domestic policy issue ; Orange Voldemort then tweets two or three other stories so the the morning is consumed by the those tweets and whatever the original story was. Spicy does his spin thing around 1 or 2 giving new details or insanity about the earlier stories. At 3 o’clock, something else breaks and then, as the news media is preparing to analyze that for the evening, something new breaks around 5. Except for Fridays – Fridays are breaking news all day long.
Colbert says he frequently has to revise his opening monologue to include the late afternoon sh1tstorms.
Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers have to do that too.
I haven’t heard any hint that the leakers are being paid, although the media to whom they leak obviously know exactly who they are. The leakers seem to be leaking out of fear of what is happening, not out of greed.
May the patriotic sieve grow taller and wider. Leak on!
“watch the country burn down so we could start fresh” Pretty sure they just want to watch the country burn. They have no interest in starting fresh, they just want chaos. e.g. Bannon.
Some unpleasant news about those good people who are leakers: CBS News reported yesterday that three have been identified by the White House.
No doubt the retaliation will commence immediately.
And another one bites the dust. White House communications director, Mike Dubke has stepped down.
I can’t help but feel like it is less a matter of how much he “respects” Kushner, although I’m sure there is some minimal raw respect for one grifter towards another, than it is he kind of fears him. He’s going to allow a degree of freedom because of his him being married to his precious daughter wife and because he see that people listen to him, but I think he recognizes how ruthless he might be. Kushner will find a way to sell out 45 before he goes down willingly.
I wonder they all have on Mattis and why he is willing to sink his whole reputation on defending this family. He was fairly well respected prior to this as far as I can tell.
Obama removed Mattis from Centcom because of his insane views on Iran. I’m not sure he had much reputation to defend when he joined Trump’s team.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe Mattis truly believes that he has a duty to this country and will serve any president that asks him to serve, whether he agrees with the president or not.
I guess I want to believe it is something altruistic than him just being another racist opportunistic power hungry jackass sitting in power.
I think Mattis is crackers and thinks this is his chance to nuke Iran.
This morning before 7 AM:
Reports that US intelligence agencies have recordings of Russian’s bragging about what they have on Trump & those close to him
Communications director Mike Dubke quits.
Tweet attacking Germany & showing once again that he is clueless about how NATO works
Tweet supporting Russia & whining about fake news that the Russia story is because the democrats can’t deal with losing the election.
Buckle up & grab one of Princess Nagini’s Memorial Day Champagne Popsicles, it is going to be bumpy Tuesday.
Most days, I still can’t deal with the knowledge that things like what he says in his tweets (or the fact that he continues to use his personal account) are being said by the person who is the President of this country. That this is the face that the rest of the planet sees. And worse, that this is what his followers think is making this country great.
Wasn’t there a new source that said they hired high powered attys to vet the tweets before he hits enter? I guess he dismissed them?
Whatever those tweets are evidence. Keep tweeting.
And yet none of that means diddly to Trumphards. Why? Because he’s the only politician that tells the truth. But what about his flip-flopping? Answer: Well, as president he’s got to change certain opinions because things are different from this POV. Idiots.
Yeah, tell it like it is.😅
http://twitter.com/sayshummingbird/status/858649670414893056
To tell the truth, one must know the truth and he is not interested in any truths. By now, he should have at least read a Wikipedia explanation of NATO, which he clearly has not done.
And, although he is insulting to all the male leaders, I truly believe he is so against Merkel because she’s a woman.
Well, he’s telling the truth about how his mangled mind works. I’m really glad he’s the Mad Tweeter. We would be in worse shape if we didn’t have this window into the Orange Maroon’s tiny twisted soul.
Lightpurple- I dunno, her being female may be part of it, but she’s also a physicist by training and we tend to be annoyingly logical and persistent. For example, she explained to him 11 times that he could not get a trade deal with Germany but had to deal with the EU. How many people would have given up on the 5th try and said “do whatever you want, Donald” and then just avoided him?
Actually, his numbers with his supporters ARE being effected and they are going down. But not because of Russia, because of health care.
538 did a story on how his “strongly support” numbers have shifted quite a bit since late March. They have moved into the “somewhat support” category. So overall, his “approval” ratings look like he is holding steady, but his base is starting to lose faith.
I think it is very important that health care made the dent, not Russia. We still need to hit hard on Russia because of the way the situation compromises national interests, but for 2018, we need to focus on all of the things that impact a voter’s daily life.
jwoolman, 11 times?!? That is so embarrassing. Just, wow.
Kushner looks like a 12 year old kid that harms cats. I can’t wait for the daily 6pm dumpster fires this week.
Best comment ever : “Kushner looks like a 12 year old kid that harms cats”. Made my day. Thank you
He has the face of someone who should be wearing an Imperial officer uniform.
@Nina – the role of Rolfe in Sound of Music
BOOM! Best description of the Borgia Prince yet!
Perfect! I apologize in advance for my plans to steal your description.
LOL NAILED IT
I am still deeply disturbed by those very old posts in which a lot of celeb*tches went on and on about how hot he is. Like are we seeing the same person? He looks like a dweeby butt kisser.
Oh my god. What a perfect comment. What would I do without all you wonderful celebitchy ladies?!?
They all disgust me! I am starting my morning calling Sen Corker to ask him why the hell he said that Tr*mp’s trip overseas was a success. It is still shocking to me that the GOP is so completely bought and paid for that they will sell out to Putin, of all scum. I have been voting against them since 1980, but still cannot believe it.
And Corker was ‘supposed’ to be one of the “reasonable” ones. I didn’t vote for him, but he is intelligent and successful. But no. He has been on the foreign relations committee since his was a freshman Senator, and calls Trump’s overseas trip “near-perfection”. WTF? He is nothing but another good ol’ boy, party-over-country grifter.
I am further convinced that most if not all of them want to play both sides. One week they say something indicating vague concern, and then go “nothing to see here” days later. And I believe BC is one of the politicians said to be more or less in the inner circle, who is occasionally called for advice.
He’s being played, in other words.
One observation about trump is that he reminds me of a child who doesn’t want to be at school and just sits there arms folded, sulking. Not wanting to learn and waiting for the day to end. It is pretty obvious he is not interested in being President and would much rather be out golfing or doing business deals. He does not want to listen to his advisors at all. Hopefully one day the truth will come out as to why he decided to run for office.
Maybe his short attention span will lead him to resign. But, truthfully that brings no comfort really since 60 million people voted for him. Removing him from office does not change the fact that there are 60 million idiotic, racist Americans who thought he was a good idea. THAT keeps me up at night. Trump is a symptom of a bigger problem and Trumpsters will never change their mind because if ethics and evidence mattered to them, they wouldn’t have voted for Trump in the first place. This is a stress test for our democracy. So far, it’s not going well.
OMG! Trumpsters will never change their naive minds. They also seem to have a short attention span to the obvious disaster and danger Trump is. On CNN this morning, there was an interview with a few supporters. A couple of them said he was doing great, we need to give him a chance because Trump has a loving heart. One insisted that it was okay for Trump to give nformation to the Russians because it wasn’t important stuff and he had the right to because he is president. Mind blowing
My thoughts exactly. I’ve said before the country is in the midst of an ideological civil war.
Beth – what’s amazing to me is that people can watch Trump in action and come away with “he has a loving heart”. But I guess that’s why grifters and flim-flam men have always been able to find new suckers. Many people just seem to lack the ability to see that they are lying and out to con the victim. We need to figure out ways to help children and adults develop that sense, because it’s harmful at all levels.
My strong suspicion is that for some [not all] Trump supporters, the idea that Trump represents a big middle finger to women, people of color, immigrants, and the LGBT community is just too good to resist. A recent study found that the statement most Trump voters agreed with was “I do not feel at home in my own country anymore.” Guess who they do not feel at home with?
Third Ginger- totally agree. Fox News has a whole segment of America convinced that our country is in such trouble that these people fear everyone and everything different. They feel under attack. Trump’s election is their attempt to fight back.
But I think there’s an even bigger issue at play. These low information Trumpsters feel disenfranchised by “elites”. They hate progressivism and anything “elitist” like being PC or having a college education. Thus, they turn to Faux News and Breitbart and InfoWars for information because all the,hate mongering, dumb downed vocab, and conspiracy theories make them feel smart. It’s a way of gaining power and control in a world full of people smarter and more logical.
Imagine being somebody who has dedicated your whole career to serving and protecting your country, all that experience and hard work, knowing the people who put their lives on the line to gleam vital information that could save thousands of lives. And then having to reduce all that knowledge into bullet points that fit on a single page to present it to a narcissistic, 70 year old child and his stupid, spoiled son-in-law, who will just pass it along to the Russians.
When will they wake up and take this knucklehead with the intelligence of a rock out of the WH? Whenever I read that he needs maps, charts,and videos and he still doesn’t understand anything, I want to puke. This is what happens when you elect someone who didn’t really expect to win and can’t read
And he needs his name sprinkled throughout briefing papers to keep up his interest.
I could see possibly needing maps or charts. Sometimes the visual has more of an impact. But it sounds like they are dumbing it down for him. He likes pretty shiny things.
I read an article about millennials losing the ability to read maps, tie shoelaces, or read a clock that isn’t digital.
Robert Mueller delivered a commencement address that was about integrity and honesty. I’m certain it wasn’t aimed at anyone we know.😏😏
http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/29/politics/robert-mueller-tabor-academy-commencement/
Yes, and I read trumpsters were saying it was aimed at comey and hillary.
They’ll never run out of excuses.
Yeah Trump, we remember the last time you said you had “total confidence” in one of your staff members. Cough *Flynn* Cough
Cough *Comey* Cough
My parents doubt he’ll ever be impeached because of the majority Republican congress. They’re convinced that they’ll keep lying through their teeth to protect his Hutt-sized ass regardless of what he does.
A very small, hopeful part of me thinks that eventually they may stop supporting him due to the sheer amount of effort required to cover his tracks from literally one hour to the next almost every day. That they’ll decide that he’s more trouble than he’s worth and just throw him under the bus. That would be so glorious.
We have to remember watergate investigation lasted about 2.5 years. If the dems and ind would go out and vote next year November and vote out the repugnant Repubs, then he would be impeached if the dems are the majority. If we are depending on the Republicans to put country over party I don’t believe they will impeach him in the senate, jmo.
Why would anyone depend on today’s batch of Republicans to put country over party? Anyone can see that they are clearly a me first group for the most part. They will let the country burn as long as they get theirs. I think Trump’s trip to Europe opened the eyes of a lot of people about the R party.
Trump is not Republican. He’s rogue. Reps will gladly rid themselves of him to restore themselves.
There’s a coup in the works.
I’m pinning my hopes on tax evasion and money laundering, which I think would both avoid political influence. Apparently emoluments will never gain traction, even though that is the most obvious since taking office.
Exactly, B n A.
The Democrats NEED to win the House in Nov. 2018 if we want to see any kind of justice regarding this administration.
I’m hoping (praying) that Ossoff pulls off a surprise victory in Georgia, which promptly scares the sh*t out all the Republicans in congress that are facing re-election in 2018. I truly believe that the only thing that will cause that craven bunch of hypocrites to do anything is self-preservation.
I’m enjoying the accelerated pace of this shit sandwich going down. WaPo and the NYT have an army of “Woodsteins” working overtime.
God bless them.
Happy day when they are frogmarched out of the WH in hand cuffs. Oh let it happen Universe!!!
I watched an interesting YouTube video hypothesizing that trump has dementia. It was pretty convincing… https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=N3CFwkoqxIs
I was just going to post something about the possibility of dementia. I was wondering about it during the campaign, and now to see other people talking about it too. Losing your filter is one of the early signs, and when you add in the deterioration in his vocabulary over time, and the story above suggests short-term memory problems too, I really am starting to wonder.
I think we have to be careful (he may be in the early stages of dementia) but my mom had dementia and Alzheimer’s and she never once lost her filter. Donald, I believe, has never had a filter and that may be what eventually dooms him because he doesn’t think before he speaks.
I haven’t read all of the comments, so I don’t know if anyone else mentioned it, but the Onion has a hilarious “leaked” documents section of trumps doodles on White House briefings. Oh my god my husband and I about peed ourselves laughing. If any of you have time, I highly recommend it.
Cindy, thanks for the tip. I just read them!!
I never believe I would live to see the day when people would be ashamed of saying they are Americans when in a foreign country and at home. Kennedy put a man on the moon, they set up satellite in the sky, doing great things to help mankind. Today our president is acting like a bull in a China shop knocking anything and everything in his way without seeing the consequence of his behavior. now AM is perceived as the leader of the free world. EM dissed #45 to his face because he’s not respected by other world leaders.
Well, nobody ever voted to make the POTUS “leader of the free world”. It’s a silly idea in general, it’s just that Trump makes the silliness obvious. American Presidents are elected for domestic reasons, and why should a few percent of the world’s population get to decide, anyway?
Nobody should have the power to set off WWIII all by himself or herself, and yet we give our Prez that power. It has always been idiotic, it’s just more obvious with a toddler in charge.
I hope you understand that I was using the “leader of the Free World” as most people would say America was, I know it’s a silly idea, but it was out there and I’m sure you have heard it before. As AM says, they cannot depend on American anymore. I hope when #45 starts his new war we cannot depend on the other countries as well. Yes baby, #45 is chasing all our friends away because he has VP, lol. Did you see how #45 pushed his was to front and center to pretend he was. I’m so happy that EM put him in his place and shook his hand last in Line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Keep hoping an asteroid the size of a Buick lands on his ugly arse.
After trying to hijack the HIC Trump Russian investigation by reverse engineering support for Trumps lie about being wiretapped and shutting down all the activities of the HIC to prevent Sally Yates from testifying, Nunes has resurfaced. In April Nunes gave a speech at a GOP dinner in which he said that the Democrats are making up the Trump Russia collusion because they lost. Sounds familiar? How odd that Nunes is repeating the exact same thing that Trump said in his interviews and on twitter. So once again Nunes proves that he is being controlled by Trump and the investigation into his actions is valid.
Notice the new spin on the Jared Russian stories? Now they are trying to say that the Russians were spreading fake information about Jared as a way to mislead people. Do they really think that we are stupid? If Jared never suggested setting up “back channels” with the Russians using their equipment, why then did Jared omit the meetings with Kisyalik from his applications? The only reason Trump was so “loyal” to Flynn was because Flynn has the dirt on Jared and all of his meetings. Plus Jared was speaking to a bank while there were sanctions on that bank.
Of course Jared isn’t going to step down and the GOP won’t take away his security clearance, there are absolutely no consequences for his actions. The GOP refuse to do anything because of the dirt that Putin has on him and then there are those reporters like Kelly Odonnell, Kristen Welker, and Hallee Jackson who keep trying to normalize Trump’s bad behavior because what matters most are their seats in Sean Spicer’s briefings.
Now that SNL has ended their season and won’t be able to make any skits making fun of Spicer, Spicer has now resurfaced! What I don’t understand is why those reporters are so complicit. It showed only one reporter challenging Spicer, he asked Spicer to give examples of fake news. As usual, Spicer could only come up with one example, the one about how people said that Trump wasn’t listening to speech. Spicer wants us to think that Trump was able to focus on someone’s speech when he was so distracted that he was tweeting during a briefing. What does Trump have on Spicer to make Spicer go out in front of people and embarrass himself? Today Spicer said that Trump and Angela Merkel have an unbelievable relationship. Why do they make these statements knowing that there is evidence to prove them wrong? They lie and don’t care that people know that they are lying.
If the media wants to make Trump stop calling them fake news, they just need to start addressing him as the fake president.
