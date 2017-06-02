Spain’s Queen Letizia tried out a bubble ponytail style: love it or hate it?

Here are some photos of Spain’s Queen Letizia at a reception at the Hotel Villa Magna in Madrid this week. She was marking the 60th anniversary of the Europa Press news agency. Remember, Letizia was a journalist before she was a princess and then a queen! Anyway, people are talking about her whole look here. She wore a dove-grey dress by Nina Ricci, which I really like. The cut is lovely, it’s sedate enough for this kind of event, but there’s a nice sparkle to it too. She sexed it up with the Magrit shoes too. I would love it if the Duchess of Cambridge took some styling notes from Letizia in that way – you can be covered up and look appropriate, but still be sexy and sophisticated.

But the reason why these photos are being discussed is because Letizia did something interesting with her hair. Check out her “bubble ponytail”:

Do you love it or hate it? I have long hair and sometimes I feel like I should do more with it, but I’ve never been one of those long-haired women looking to do all kinds of different things with my hair. I have three go-to hairstyles: 1) hair down, no product, and air-dried after a shampoo; 2) a simple mid-range ponytail, not too high or too low, usually for workouts; 3) a messy bun, just high enough to get the hair off my neck. I never do braids. I never do bubble ponytails or fishtail ponies. I never look on Pinterest to figure out different hairstyles. I’m sure I’m missing that gene.

So, would you try this? Have you tried this? I honestly don’t think my hair would do this. It seems like you would have tease your hair in portions to get the “bubble” to work. And I hate teasing my hair for anything. Now, all that being said, it’s a cute look. And I can’t believe Spain has a queen who does bubble ponytails for formal receptions. Can you imagine if Queen Elizabeth did a bubble pony?!!!?!?