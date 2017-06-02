Spain’s Queen Letizia tried out a bubble ponytail style: love it or hate it?

Here are some photos of Spain’s Queen Letizia at a reception at the Hotel Villa Magna in Madrid this week. She was marking the 60th anniversary of the Europa Press news agency. Remember, Letizia was a journalist before she was a princess and then a queen! Anyway, people are talking about her whole look here. She wore a dove-grey dress by Nina Ricci, which I really like. The cut is lovely, it’s sedate enough for this kind of event, but there’s a nice sparkle to it too. She sexed it up with the Magrit shoes too. I would love it if the Duchess of Cambridge took some styling notes from Letizia in that way – you can be covered up and look appropriate, but still be sexy and sophisticated.
But the reason why these photos are being discussed is because Letizia did something interesting with her hair. Check out her “bubble ponytail”:
Do you love it or hate it? I have long hair and sometimes I feel like I should do more with it, but I’ve never been one of those long-haired women looking to do all kinds of different things with my hair. I have three go-to hairstyles: 1) hair down, no product, and air-dried after a shampoo; 2) a simple mid-range ponytail, not too high or too low, usually for workouts; 3) a messy bun, just high enough to get the hair off my neck. I never do braids. I never do bubble ponytails or fishtail ponies. I never look on Pinterest to figure out different hairstyles. I’m sure I’m missing that gene.
So, would you try this? Have you tried this? I honestly don’t think my hair would do this. It seems like you would have tease your hair in portions to get the “bubble” to work. And I hate teasing my hair for anything. Now, all that being said, it’s a cute look. And I can’t believe Spain has a queen who does bubble ponytails for formal receptions. Can you imagine if Queen Elizabeth did a bubble pony?!!!?!?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
That looks weird…. but I guess if she likes it, good for her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are there little balls inside the poofs? Otherwise it’s hard to understand how it would stay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I’m thinking, too…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I LOVE IT!!! But for me QL seldom does wrong. She has really grown on me. But that bob she had two years ago, she wore that with swagger.
I think a professional is required to do this style, mine would never do it.
And yes Katie Cambridge could take
not a few lessons, but a lot from Letizia. But I think Letizia is also comfortable in her own skin and knows who she is, Katie does not and it shows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That bob was hair goals, I still dream about it whenever I have a haircut coming up. Alas, my hair would never do that either. I’d look like I had Playmobil hair.
Her entire look here is on point, I love it. But she rarely looks less than stellar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Playmobil hair, what a great description! My hair can look nice when it’s not humid but if there’s a drop of moisture in the air, it inflates to epic proportions. I often say my hair looks like a loaf, but this is better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love it too!
My hair would never do this because my ponytail is like 5 of those. My hair is so thick. CRY
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks very immature on a 44-year-old
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, do tell. How are we supposed to look?
I love how there are so many women over 40 that have decided they don’t need to call it a day and be frumpy anymore. And how uncomfortable it seems to be making some people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No kidding….there is a blogger out there somewhere that wrote an article about people who try to tell those of us over 40 what to wear. Annoying. I think it looks cute and I love the dress!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh – it’s not like they’re little kid pigtails at the top of her head. I don’t think it’s bad, different for sure – but not bad. It’s been done well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good thing you can’t see my hair right now!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My first thought was; anal beads.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is what I had posted…my post was moderated out for some reason. But yes, definitely anal beads.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it looks fine. Are there rules written down about hair on women over 40? If so I guess I am breaking them all. I am nearly 58 and have grown my hair past my shoulders the past couple years (it grows fast) as my RA was so bad I couldn’t style my hair as usual. Was easier to just wash, comb and let it air dry straight and go. In summer I put it in a ponytail or braid or bun if my hands/arms/shoulders cooperate. It has gotten to the point where it is annoying at times when I am sleeping and accidentally get a chunk of hair caught under me. I am getting it chopped in a week or so, donating it to cancer clinic and going for a short bob. However I will wear my hair any damn way I want thankyouverymuch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not really my thing, but she has the confidence and posture to pull it off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like that she’s trying, Royal fashion alsways seems a bit of a snooze. To be honest, I have no idea what royal people do or the function they play in today’s Europe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be honest, I have no idea what royal people do or the function they play in today’s Europe.
Same. After Queen Elizabeth, the BRF should call it a day, tbh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, somebody has to look after the heritage, historic legacy, promote the culture, be a symbol for unifying the country (a tough job in Spain), especially when you have such a long history and national identity…
I’m trying to think of who would be the equivalent of that in the US and I can’t come up with anyone. Think of a Tom Hanks, with the visibility of any starlet, doing what what Hamilton/Lin-Manuel and the Rockefeller Foundation have been doing for students in the past couple of years.
Come to think of it, you really could use someone like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awesome comment and I agree!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Rockefeller Foundation donates its money to the public, whereas royal families are recipients of public money. And if a historic legacy of embezzling, hunting and womanizing while inhabiting the country’s greatest palaces for personal use is a symbol for unity, ok then. Personally I think tapas and Gaudi have done more for Spanish culture than a group of fortunately born ribbon cutters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not my thing, but I like it on her. I thought it added a bit of whimsy to her outfit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like that she tried something different. It looks fresher than, say, some of Kate Middleton’s updos, which generally look matronly.
But it’s not for me, either. My go-to hairstyles are pretty much the same as Kaiser’s. Lately I’ve been trying a high bun on top of my head for working out but it feels too radical for me, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s good to try new things. Even if they’re terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. That is the world’s greatest back-hand compliment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, no. Not on anyone older than say 10 yrs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. My 12 year old cousin does this. Maybe her girls did her hair. Love the dress though. She still carries herself like a confident woman should despite the hair fail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a bit of a younger style, but she pulls it off. As is usual, she is perfection, and the very image of confidence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like it on her but I just wish the rest of her hair was a little more sleek
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t say enough about Queen Letizia. She always looks appropriate, polished and classy. Her clothing choices are interesting and different. Unlike Kate Middleton – predictable and looks like she’s in a rut all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate looks like Carole picks out her clothes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Letizia has an stylist and has gone through a lot of surgery, paid by us. Don’t give her much credit, she is not good at all at being queen. she is obsessed with having a 9-5 schedule, Monday to Friday and not more, but also wants to live with all the privileges of a queen. I know there are some fans here, but she is not well liked in Spain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I hear that people from Spain (and while not technically her people, many Mexicans, argentines, other Latin Americans follow her just like the Australians/USA/Canadians follow the BRF) find her insufferably fake and plastic. Her face changed a lot, chin and nose and cheeks, and then her boobs, all at taxpayer expense right?
Not that my opinion matters, but I think she looked better pre plastic surgery /fillers and when she worked as a journalist she actually had more of a light in her eyes than now…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her too; I think she is so beautiful. But I’m interested to know more about what From Spain was referring to. Having a disciplined 9-5 schedule for a royal is a bad thing?? Can you imagine if Kate did that?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes, basically she is of the opinion that it is a job, hence she should have regular job hours. Which is fine if you would get paid accordingly.
Obviously, they market it as ‘modern royalty’, but if it’s like that, if you restrict your work hours while receiving great perks and a nice salary, we might as well have a political representative, i.e like the German President. A statesperson purely for representative reasons. Just serving for a limited amount of years. No need to finance holidays, palaces and family members.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Maria F. That’s interesting but Kate works like 1 hr a year. At a 9-5 M-F schedule Letizia probably works more than the entire British family (not just Kate, Will, Harry, Charles but extended relatives too) combined.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Linabear
There is a problem with the way she understands being a queen. She takes it as a regular job and she refuses to attend events during the weekends or has events changed to accommodate what she considers her “office job”. It doesn’t mean she works from 9-5, which she doesn’t. It means she only accepts to do “her queen job” within that schedule. She bans any image of her daughters because she wants them to have “a normal life”, to the point that parents cannot record or take pics of the events at the infanta’s school. She forgets that her daughter will be one day queen of Spain, and that she is supported by the money of taxpayers. Also, there are many reports in the serious press of her arrogance, and her problems mingling with the rest of the European Royal Houses. I respect if you like her, but being a queen is a lot more than having a9-5 schedule and buying yourself a new face with the money of the taxpayers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i heard letizia’s style described as ‘high end bank manager’ once and now that’s all I see. Her looks are just as boring as Kate’s-but she does much much better with fit and tailoring. And she is much more poised.
The bubble pony tail is fine-a little casual for the event-but just fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Queen Letizia’s bubble pony tail is elegant and fun. She has tremendous style. She can carry this off while many could not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like it. Like others have said, she can pull this off.
She just has confidence, poise and style. She and Kate could wear the same dress but Letizia would definitely “wear it better.” She just has a better sense of fashion. In the grand scheme of things she’s not cutting-edge, but for a European royal she’s pretty fashion-forward.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for covering her!! I find her very interesting. The kind of modern day royalty we need, are you taking notes Kate??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kinda like it, but love that she continually tries new things. You’re never 100% sure what you’re getting with Letizia which I like but she rarely strays into oh no! Like you get with maxima sometimes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is the combination of “fun” hair and a weirdly stretched plastic surgery face that I find repellant. The enhanced bustling and the 0% body fat doesn’t help. The overall look does not scream poised or confident to me. Mind you, the Duchess of Cambridge does not project either quality… but for entirely different reasons. Actually, when I think of poise and confidence I think of Camilla and the Queen. Both are women that focus on their function over their form.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. To me she looks more Real Housewife than queen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love love love everything EXCEPT that side view where her backside completely disappears. She is more skeletal than Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t really do much with my hair. More often than not I’ll air dry it, toss some bumble and bumble ‘dont blow it’ in and go. I have wavy hair that is really fine and can get pretty oily at times. If I comb it straight in the shower, I’ll get a little awkward bend it it, and it’ll stay mainly straight. If I scrunch some product in, and am careful about not smushing it before it dries I can get a decent wave/curl pattern going. It’s either down in one of those options, or pulled up in a pony. I can’t even do a messy bun well haha. When my hair was super long I went through a phase where I braided it to the side occasionally, but I’ve cut it to just past my shoulders recently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not a fan of it but at least she’s not boring 🤷🏽♀️ I like the dress!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually love it! It looks so cool, yet she still looks elegant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her bubble pony is a no, but Letizia is usually the epitome of beauty, elegance, and class and usually gets everything else right. Why not have a little fun with this look for one occasion?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reminds me of Rey’s hair in Star Wars: Force Awakens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is different for sure. Not something you’d expect from a Queen. But it looks goodish on her. It goes with her look. Not too juvenile, her poise elevates it.
While I’m all for doing something different once in a while I hope its occasion appropriate. This would be Okay if the press conference was informal, a fun event.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just in Spain with a layover in Frankfurt last week. So many women had these ponytail bumps!! I think 50% of the female flight attendants on the Lufthansa flight from the US to Frankfurt wore their hair in this style. I was surprised because I hadn’t seen them since I was in elementary school. But they were all really cute!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is chic; it is cute, if maybe a bit informal for the event.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honk for the European royals!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
huh. my hair is no way as long as hers, but I did this the other day accidently. Only two “bubbles” and didn’t have the hair wrapped around the elastic bands, but the effect was basically the same. I did it because it’s too short to put in a good bun, the layers mean I have to pull the top bits into one elastic and the bottom section into it’s own elastic if I want to keep everything off my face, neck etc. I did it because I was houseworking…..scrubbing toilets, cleaning out the fridge, etc. They must have seen me when I stepped out to the garden for a bit, and classied up my look for her. Scoundrels!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh. This look only works on cartoon royalty. *cough*PrincessJasmine*cough*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As @from Spain saud, she is not well liked in her own country. She is seen like a Kate Middleton in some way, as someone who suddenly dumped her political views to become a royalist and who has tried to get all the advantages and perks of her position without all the obligations.
In my opinion, the hair is too childish.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that Leticia takes chances with her style now and then and those chances are mostly hits not misses.
I’m on my way to get my hair cut ultra short and am a bit nervous about it. My hair is already short but has a horrible combination of grey and brassy blonde so I am going to cut out the blonde but that will leave it really, really short and grey. Not too sure how I feel about going all grey, I am only 52 and while I know that grey hair is “in” I am still nervous 😊 wish me luck!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My neighbor did that. She looks great! It’s a big change, though. Give yourself a few weeks to get used to it before you freak out and dye it again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love her and she’s got true class and style but that said, this hair style is age-inappropriate and not suitable to the occasion, either. JMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s really cute. If Kate did this, she’d be crucified in the press.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
off topic but HOLY is she ever slim!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Maybe it’s just the dress that emphasizes it but my goodness she is so so slim. I know nothing about her, is she always that tiny?
Maybe I’m just noticing extra cause i started my new diet today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s not even the thinnest she ever looked. Letizia has actually gained a little bit weight. I’m not kidding you. She definitely has problems. A few years ago she looked like death. She lost so much weight after her wedding and went to the plastic surgeon to buy herself a new face. New nose, new chin, cheek implants, botox and not long ago bigger boobs.
She was once an emancipated, divorced, anti-monarchy, healthy looking journalist… till she met the Prince. They got engaged after just 6 months and she erased her old self for title and money.
My spanish friends call her the Ice Queen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. And if you read my previous comments you see there is more. And probably much more than is not published.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fighting my inner first-wave feminist that says this conversation bums me out and I’d like to chill on discussing hair choices like they’re news.
But also this is very continental European and I’m interested to see this trend pop up in the next year or so. DK could never.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m such a silly fangirl when it comes to Letizia so I think this a brave and fun choice for a formal event. But if one of our Swedish princesses, Sofia, had chosen such a style for a formal event I would have been outraged because she can do nothing right in my eyes, so there you go, I’m so biased.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is it about Sofia that you dislike? I know nothing about her except that she used to be a glamour model and married a cute prince.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks like a sex toy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
High school softball players have been sporting this pony for years. Glad it went trendy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol at the comments above sounding like the usual trash spewed against Letizia. Seems like Cotilleando members found their way here. They have always functioned like this whenever Letizia gets coverage outside of Spain. They suddenly arrive on the website and list all the problems that Letizia supposedly has. It’s so suspicious that the topic is about ponytails but one comment went straight into enumerating Letizia’s attitude and work ethic faults, that she likes plastic surgery, and she’s arrogant. Oh, and it must always be repeated that “nobody in Spain likes her” as if these people asked every person in Spain for their opinion!
But here’s the thing: posts about her not being liked in Spain, being arrogant, doesn’t want to be friends with other royals, etc are all rumors and gossip. Nobody talks about that anymore because they were nonsense to begin with. Everything you read above about Letizia’s “problems” all came from Spanish tabloids, especially Vanitatis and awful journos like Paloma Barrientos who made a living lambasting Letizia for years when she was still Princess. Every comment above listing Letizia’s problems and issues are all malicious gossip churned out year after year and taken as Gospel by many, especially in the forum Cotilleando, which was made mainly to post vile things about Letizia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse