Donald Trump pulls out of Paris Climate Accord, will literally set fire to earth

On Thursday, Donald Trump announced that the United States would be withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord. His reasoning is that Americans have the right to pollute the world in the name of “coal jobs” and “Murica.” It’s all pretty awful and Trump’s statement was reliably full of lies and buffoonery, but what did you expect? Scientists, journalists, regular people, environmental activists and celebrities were going crazy on social media, and Trump’s limp d-ck withdrawal will have global ramifications for decades to come. Some assorted reactions:
Here’s Obama’s statement:
Statement from Barack Obama on the Paris Climate Agreement pic.twitter.com/SQc6kQV0Ah
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 1, 2017
Elon Musk famous joined one of Trump’s advisory boards, saying that it would be better to be in the room and help to influence policy that way. Musk also said that if Trump withdrew from the Paris accord, he (Musk) would resign from the board. Which he did. So I guess now Musk feels like the only reasonable thing to do in the bloated orange face of fascism is to RESIST. Now he feels that way. Musk didn’t feel that way about any of the other sh-t besides the environment.
Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017
Leonardo DiCaprio met Trump in Trump Tower during the transition. It was said that Leo made a face-to-face appeal for Trump to stay on the right track on environmental issues, because I guess Leo thought Trump was just talking out of his ass about bringing back all of those coal jobs. Well, Leo has had enough. At long last. He tweeted: “Today, our planet suffered. It’s more important than ever to take action.” Then he posted this to his Facebook:
Today, the future livability of our planet was threatened by President Trump’s careless decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement. Our future on this planet is now more at risk than ever before. For Americans and those in the world community looking for strong leadership on climate issues, this action is deeply discouraging. Now, more than ever, we must be determined to solve climate change, and to challenge those leaders who do not believe in scientific facts or empirical truths. It is time for all of us to stand up, organize, fight back, and channel our energy into grassroots political action.
You can start by supporting these organizations on the front lines of this fight:
1. Indivisible Guide: https://www.indivisibleguide.com/act-locally
2. NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council): https://www.nrdc.org
3. Resistance Manual: https://www.resistancemanual.org/Climate_/_Environment
4. Stand Up America: https://www.standupamerica.com/act
5.Take action on https://www.beforetheflood.com/act
World leaders have also condemned Trump’s action and it’s all too depressing to even summarize at this point. This week, I’m telling you… we should have just canceled this week completely.
Throughout the afternoon and evening, “Jill Stein” was trending on Twitter too. Because – and I cannot stress this enough – Jill Stein and the people who voted for Jill Stein absolutely deserve to be a part of this conversation. Every generation needs to learn this f–king lesson, apparently.
If you see any Jill Stein voters in PA, WI, or MI today, be sure to congratulate them on their big victory
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) June 1, 2017
To Jill Stein Voters: you voted for this. Own it. #ParisAgreement
PS: Jill thanks you for increasing the value of her investments.
— Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) June 1, 2017
Remember this? Omfg I want an apology from Jill Stein for even existing. https://t.co/AxkFW8wFFQ
— Sean Kent (@seankent) June 1, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I would say our great country is now a banana republic, but I assume that in banana republics, the leadership actually cares about how climate change might affect the bananas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Look at it this way. USA has now joined the “elite” group of countries that aren’t part of the agreement, Nicaragua and Syria. Meanwhile, a chunk of ice the size of Delaware is breaking off of the Arctic shelf. OMG! “The Day After Tommorow” has come to life!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicaragua wasn’t part of the agreement because for them it was not ambition enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the only reason Nicaragua didn’t join was because they didn’t think the accord went far enough! I’m also certain Syria would have joined if, you know, they weren’t embroiled in civil war. So, really, America is the lone pariah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicaragua had a good reason for not joining: it did not go far enough for them. They didn’t like that it was voluntary and did not involve punishment for people who did not meet the voluntary goal. Not because they don’t believe in climate change. I see their point; I just don’t agree with it. Something is better than nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Assad in Syria just does what Putin says. Guess Tr*mp does too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicaragua only refused to sign up because they didnt think it went far enough. Syria happened to be thoroughly preoccupied with other pressing matters at the time of signing. The US is the only country to stomp its feet and walk away because they want lighter terms to an agreement that is already non binding anyhow.
The power of the Paris Accord lay not in the terms but in the consensus that climate change is man made and everyone, especially histories worst polluters, must do something about it. He could just as easily have ignored the terms and continued life without making any pronouncements on withdrawing. Thats why I see this is a political move to reemphasize divisions and change the subject from the Russia investigation. For a moment there we were all mostly united on his crappy healthcare proposals and his Russian betrayal, and so they wagged a dog. Now his base in oil and coal are re energized.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicaragua’s on track to be 90% powered by renewables by 2021. The Paris Accord wasn’t ambitious enough for them. And Syria has a civil war going on. What’s the USA’s excuse? Seriously, asking for a friend (Mother Earth).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sadly, this is not a surprise at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed on both points. Kimberly Guilfoyle was bragging that Trump called to ask her opinion (and she validated his decision). I’m still surprised that this crazy Fox News person was married to Gavin Newsom. They’re both thirsty in their own ways, but she’s going off the deep end, Christie style.
But then a friend pointed out that Gavin was drinking a LOT in those days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After listening to an uplifting podcast with Elizabeth Warren yesterday, feeling hopeful, I turned on the radio just in time to hear Bigly basically say f%ck you to the world. I’ve been pretty numb these past few months but yesterday I cried.
His Pittsburg/Paris line had to be one of the dumbest things he’s said. Bless the mayor of Pittsburg who immediately distanced himself. And bless all the governors and mayors stepping up to proclaim their resistance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was so bummed when I heard about this last night, but then the news anchor said that technically the US can’t withdraw from the Paris Accord until around 2020. So who knows, maybe President Let It All Burn will be gone by the time that rolls around? We can hope, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. The gents from Pod Save America explained that it would take four years for us to withdraw. It would go into effect about 2 days after the 2020 election. That made me feel a little better. VOTE YOUR ASSES OFF, PEOPLE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you LadyMtl and think that Lord Bigly will be long gone before that time, but if the whole government doesn’t get impeached we’d still had Pence ready to concrete these plans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I watched this yesterday, it upset me to tears also. Totally unfair that we have to get upset everyday.
He must have forgotten that Hillary was voted for by 80% of Pittsburgh. I was glad to see the mayor comment right away
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cried on and off all afternoon and evening. I have consulted to a number of enviros over the past 20 years and I know what an extraordinary effort it took make Paris happen. Trump actions are reckless and stupid not only because they jeapordize future generations basic health and safety, but because they also flush real American leadership down the toilet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you listen to yesterday’s Pod with Brian Deese, who helped negotiate the Accord under Obama?
I got so f*cking angry listening to that. The only thing I find more infuriating is how utterly IGNORANT so many Trumpsters are about what the Paris Climate Accord means, how it came about, and why it’s so important. I’ve f*cking HAD it with these morons.
And this is what the mayor of Pittsburgh had to say to Trump: https://twitter.com/billpeduto/status/870370288344674304
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did. I know. No one, including and especially Bigly, has bothered to lift a finger toward any due diligence or real knowledge, about ANYTHING. It’s just petty vindictiveness and ignorance running the show.
As Megan said above, I don’t know if I’m more upset about the environmental implications of this move or at the utter mockery they have made of American leadership.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I too listened to yesterday’s Pod Save America. It helped me not to fall apart knowing that we technically can’t pull out for another 3 years. But hearing again how challenging it was to get all those Nations together to agree to the Paris Accords made me so angry when the Orange ballon made his announcement. They were right when they said the only thing uniting the multiple factions of the Republican Party is opposing ANYTHING President Obama did in office. Their hate for a good man overrides EVERYTHING even logic.
I need to relisten to that Podcast during lunch today to bring my blood pressure down!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Trump is such an ignorant ass that he’s all “maybe we can negotiate a better agreement”. SUCH A MORON to ignore what a massive accomplishment this agreement was to begin with, and how impossible it would be to bring everyone back to the table.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that everyones agreed – that this is merely an attempt to “whitewash” a black American president simply because he is black to an evangelical and Southern white population and voting block. My children see this happening, without knowing my views – they speak it! Jiminy Crickets – how do we educate a group of people who believe that the world was created in 7 days?
Perhaps we should force them to watch science programs, or Neil de Grassi, for a month! It’s easy to be angry, and want to bop them on the head – but these voters have very little education – including how to vote in their own best interests – instead, they think the bully of the schoolyard is the answer.
This is very sad.
However, even the most destitute of the planet knows the value of these “higher and mightier” of voters – simply love counting themselves as such, and they love being in the tub of deedle-dee and deedle-dum.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We should’ve cancelled America on November 9th.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I underestimated Trump on November 9th. I thought he would be a disaster but he has far exceeded my original expectations. He is a disaster of epic f@cking proportions. I can’t help but feel ill will towards those who voted for him, didn’t vote or threw away their vote on a third party. America is a dangerous joke now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel rage towards people that voted for him or third party. Plus my sympathy will be at an all time low when red state voters begin to whine about the lack of insurance. You get what you paid for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I underestimated him, too. I don’t know why I thought his victory might somehow jolt him into a more presidential mindset and demeanor. What a fool I was. But the people I really under (or over?) estimated were the GOP congress and to a certain agree, his administration. I honestly, truly thought someone would step up to at least temper him if not restrain him. Never did I expect such unequivocal spinelessness and blatant corruption.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tr**p did this mostly to stick it to Obama, because his jealousy & envy of him can’t be measured, but also as “revenge” for France’s President Macron dissing him in public. You see, Tr**p thinks France & Macron made up the Paris accord, so by pulling out he’s “punishing” them.
He’s too stupid to understand that it’s called “The Paris Accord” because Paris was the capital city at which world leaders chose to come and hammer out an agreement on dealing with planet-wide climate change. It could have been called the Berlin Accord, or the London Accord, or the Tokyo Accord or after ANY city at which the meeting took place. But Tr**p, being small-minded & obtuse, thinks the French & Macron (who’s only been president for 2 weeks) were the “instigators” behind the accord, and ha ha now he’s gotten them good! Teach those frogs to badmouth him! He’ll take his toys and go home!
This is what comes of being shielded from everything, including basic statesmanship, by his aides, and by reducing everything
in the world to to one-upsmanship, pettiness, and blind revenge. The result of this is everyone in the world hates Trump even more now. He did it to himself, the old fool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I only can take advice from the best, in this situation – “when they go low – we go high”, and show up for every rally destined to benefit the vulnerable – I am angry too – ready to expire, after all these years…the fight for life and liberty now belongs to the young.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He had a JAZZ BAND playing in the Rose Garden for the post-announcement “festivities.” Sickening!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, what the actual f%ck. I was seething when I saw that. As Trevor Noah incredulously tweeted, “President Trump tells nature to go f%ck itself while standing in a garden.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read it was to drown out the sound of protesters…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For his encore he’ll probably declare DDT usage legal again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Giddy, they are bringing back a pesticide that is known to cause birth defects. I can’t remember its name, but it’s been banned for 20 years if memory serves me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And they played “Summertime.” Because soon it will be summer all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So can anyone explain why Trump has such a hate-on for Obama and everything he did? He does not want a better deal for America he just wants to erase the last eight years from history.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obama is popular, Trump isn’t and that is something he hates. Plus, Trump is a racist who thinks if a black guy can do it he can do it too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obama is everything that Trump wishes he was … attractive, accomplished, respected, and loved by his wife and children. Jealousy and racism fuel Trump’s hate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While I think that Obama made big mistakes ( especially in foreign policy) and the kind of beatification of him we hear in the media is annoying, Trumps fervernt hate for him is truly strange.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They the GOP hated Obama. He beat their asses for 8 years and they couldn’t stop him. He never let their nastiness get him to react the way they wanted. Now that Dump Trump is there they are salivating to destroy anything and everything he did in those 8 years. Clear. Trump hates Obama. JEALOUS of him. You pick the reasons why. I know what it is for Trump and the GOP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It just seems almost personal, like Obama and Trump had some major beef years ago. Take away the politics and race issues, what you have is someone with a personal vendetta against another man. It is frightening to see
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The GOP hated Obama from his first address to the union. It was amazing to watch Senators and the House of Representatives, dressed in black, and not be polite, during his first speech to the Union. Everyone else – that is the Democrats were dressed in colors!
My God, I can’t believe that white hate exists still, after all these years of knowing one another, and touching one another’s skin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think his hatred for Obama was sealed when Obama made several jokes about Bigly at a White House Correspondents dinner. He is absolutely determined to undo any of Obama’s accomplishments. Bigly is a racist POS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember the look on Trump’s face. There was a look of deep rooted rage and hatred on his face
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. This. Bigly has a very fragile ego.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I think that was it. Trump is a very vindictive person and holds grudges. Remember how he was with Rosie O’Donell?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely. We all know how astoundingly vindictive and petty Dump is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was the laughingstock of that WHCD. He’s never been able to get over that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because Obama is popular, respected, and black.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone on here into the enneagram? I firmly believe he is an extremely unhealthy 8. He has an insatiable need to “be against.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“But both sides are the same!” – the forlorn cry of a third party voter as her town is engulfed in literal flames.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I posed a question on Twitter, asking how exactly Dems were exactly the same/just as terrible as Republicans. The answer from a third party voter: “Um, corruption!”
As if all politicians aren’t corrupt to some degree by nature. It comes with the territory. You don’t climb the political ladder without making a few enemies along the way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People on the coasts will be engulfed in water, if they haven’t already been forced to move elsewhere by that teeny change in average ocean temperature that Trump thinks is meaningless. A
teeny change in such water temperatures can mean increasingly severe storms such as Katrina. Mayors of coastal cities realize the risk that within their children’s and grandchildren’s lifetimes, many of their communities will be under water and will be forced to move inland.
Glaciers that melt too fast can affect us – rivers can disappear (and have disappeared) because of changes like that, affecting everybody living on the river. In the Midwest, changes in average temperature and weather patterns can affect our crops. I remember one year when we had a drought in August. Everybody’s lawns and many bushes mostly died and turned brown. There were moldstorms on the nearby farmland, so people were flocking to clinics who hadn’t had problems with mold allergies in years. I completely lost my voice for a couple of months.
The Paris accords are an attempt to start the process of at least controlling our own activities to slow down the changes until we have more ideas on how to deal with a complex problem. Trump and the sources of his fake information are not long-term thinkers and are too ignorant of the basic science. They’re stuck in the 19th Century. He probably has no idea how important rivers and sea levels are. Look at his lunatic Wall idea – farmers and ranchers all along the river would lose access. They need that water for irrigation and providing water for livestock as well as other human use. Trump is a city boy who loves to eat steak but has no idea how it is produced.
But we knew Trump and Pence would do this. They are both ignorant in these matters and won’t listen to people who know more about it. Trump in particular is convinced that regulations of any sort just cut into profits and therefore are bad. He doesn’t know enough to realize how much opportunity there is for new industries centered around recycling and renewable energy. That is where the future is headed but Trump is doing everything he can to stop it.
I hope the other countries do impose carbon tariffs on US goods as some of them have been suggesting. We have twice as many emissions as China even though they have at least 3 times our population, and we have 8 times the emissions of India. This is typical of developed nations, so every country’s plan is different (and under full local control) for meeting the Paris goals. Trump doesn’t even know what the Paris accords involve.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think other countries will impose tariffs, and that Europe will now take the lead. I see Macron gearing up as the face of Europe under mercal’s lead. America just abdicated. New world order indeed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jwoolman – I have only logic to lend – please, continue to speak for this beautiful earth, that as cradled Us, from the beginning of time.
Take anthropology for example. although there are many disciplines to examine for the same truth – shouldn’t we feel lucky for central air – in comparison to kings of old?
Perhaps it is a stretch for humans to consider…
Remember the story of the fisherman and his wife, that could never have enough? Who wants more than the person next to them? That is, a home with a yard and tree? Isn’t that a good feeling to share? I love seeing a radiant Pippa – we need smiles on all faces. All faces! Those who will succeed in the future will understand this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump’s slowly destroying the US. America will need decades to be okay again. Solar and other renewables are creating more jobs faster than coal and oil now; back to the Dark Ages. Other countries like China and Germany will win and the US will lose.
Oh and good luck to the coal miners who have no health insurance for their black lungs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Saw a great tweet that sums it perfectly:
Andy Young @AndyYoungFilm
BREAKING NEWS: Trump shutting down Netflix to help bring back Blockbuster jobs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bwhahaha!!!!! Love it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see why everyone is clutching onto their pearl necklaces, this is EXACTLY what was voted into office… All of 1925.
Did you see the Pope’s face after the meeting they had?? After the lecture he gave about climate change???
This is ‘the art of the deal’ people… Next up… The first brick will be laid on that wall.
smh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Jill stien rhetoric is so obnoxious imo.
Not only did Gary Johnson get more votes than her, but it’s like all these moderate democrats can’t see how hard it would be to vote for a woman who voted to invade Iraq, voted for the patriot act, stood by her husband who ran a basically republican platform.
So you’re the middle, congrats, not everyone is.
Side: I’m not American, maybe that’s where the frustration comes from, acting like it’s required to vote for the mainstream is not a conversation we really have in Canada (strategic voting is a conversation but no one acts like you’re satan if you vote your conscience.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Had Jill Steins voters in the 4 deciding States looked at the bigger picture and voted for the candidate who most embraces their platform and has an actual shot at winning, Hillary would have won the electoral college too. That’s how slim Trump’s margins there were. They are traitors, to their own ideals and now to their children’s children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, Nyawira. In the small number of swing states that tipped the electoral college for Trump, Hillary lost by fewer votes than Stein received. So if those clearly democratic leaning voters had voted for Hillary instead, we’d be watching Madame President reaffirm the US commitment to the Paris Agreement.
Gary Johnson got more votes than Stein, but his platform was nothing like Clinton’s. Stein’s positions were very close to Clinton’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, it is what it is. Now we are stuck with a dangerous, bumbling idiot. The scope of his destruction is yet to be seen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can I just say that Bill Clinton, while a moderate, did not run a “basically republican” platform. He signed the Brady bill and brought in the Family and Medical Leave Act, among other accomplishments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And expanded Medicaid for children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure if you remember the whole ‘super predator’ thing, the 3 strikes, the conglomerating media from 50 companies to 5, allowing massive bank mergers, bombing Baghdad, etc.
you’re right though, he isn’t academically a republican, but he’s also not progressive over-all, he’s a centerist, she’s a centerist and if that’s you, great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh I remember it all, I was living in the US during his presidency. He’s progressive for an American politician. The entire political spectrum there is much further to the right than in other Western countries.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“she’s a centerist and if that’s you, great.”
WHERE does this misperception come from?
Because the reality is that HRC had one of the most progressive platforms this country has ever seen and even my Stein-voting boyfriend will admit that.
Do you think Sanders is a centrist as well? Because Clinton and Sanders are VERY close in terms of voting record. One of the main differences being that Sanders is far more lenient than Clinton on gun control.
“The lifetime scores of Clinton, Obama and Sanders by other national conservative groups, including the American Conservative Union and Americans for Prosperity, also show that her voting record is more liberal than Obama’s and similar to that of Sanders.
Clinton’s ACU lifetime rating of 8.1 percent places her exactly in between Obama’s 10 percent and Sanders’ 6.2 percent. On AFP’s rated votes, Clinton had a lifetime rating of 4 percent, just one point higher than Sanders’s 3 percent, and much lower than Obama’s lifetime rating of 17 percent.
On the other end of the spectrum, Clinton is also closer to Sanders than to Obama. Her lifetime average rating from Americans for Democratic Action was 89 percent, while Obama’s average was 79 percent and Sanders’s is 95 percent”
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/hillary-clinton-is-bernie-sanders-in-a-pantsuit/article/2568174
Report this comment as spam or abuse
so, i feel truly like the worst sort of person right now and i’m deeply embarrassed to be so misinformed.
At least I can understand now the frustrations with Jill Stein although I wish it had not been in a way that feels this bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten: the two things aren’t necessarily mutually exclusive. From the rest of the world’s perspective the most progressive platform the US ever saw is a centrist. Justin Trudeau is a centrist. The Canadian left would be considered downright communist in the US. It would give people nightmares.
While universal health care is considered radical left wing in the US (not talking Obamacare even, which is still not going as far as most countries) other left-leaning governments are toying with universal childcare and guaranteed minimum income.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jay- But her voting record is not “centrist” by American political standards, even though Americans consistently refer to her as such.
But if your point is that HRC is considered a centrist in a global context, then who is considered a “true” progressive? If Clinton’s voting record isn’t considered more towards the Left on the political scale, then who do you consider a true Leftist?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten, on a global scale, Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour in the UK, the NDP and the Greens in Canada, Martin Schulz’s SPD in Germany and Mélenchon and Hamon in France are real left-wingers, much more so than any US Democrat. They want things like re-nationalising railways, no university tuition fees, universal child care, strengthened national health care, and much higher taxation than any US pol would be comfortable with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
kitten; you are absolutely right – and what to do about it is our greatest challenge. So glad to hear that we are not lying down and feeling depressed.
I remember my first walkout in 7th grade, and how that brought our administrators to their knees, trying to bring us back into the classroom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The difference is that you have a Parliamentary system so people who vote for smaller parties are still represented in the government. The US system is locked into two parties because it’s a winner take all system. There is no quorum, so not voting at all has no effect. (The Russians and Poles, for example, were able to force change by not showing up or by voting “no” to each candidate. The elections had to be run again. Their Constitutions had these powerful abilities built into them long before.) We can’t vote “no” and many people in Congress run unopposed – meaning they win regardless of how many people boycott the polls.
This is why third-party voting was disastrous with Trump one of the two major Party candidates. Either Trump or Hillary was going to win. That’s the way our system works. By refusing to vote for Hillary because whatever, they allowed Trump to win. If they had been smart enough to realize that those were the only two choices and they really had to pick one, we would not be in this total mess right now. I’ve had to vote for imperfect candidates all my life. I’ve never fully agreed with any President, including about very serious issues. But I’ve always known that if one candidate is clearly incompetent and dangerous, I have to vote for the other one. If you refuse to vote for The Lesser of Two Evils in our system, be prepared to live under The Greater Evil. It’s simple math.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes to all of this, jwoolman. such a shame that so many couldn’t comprehend this last november.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember in October and November a lot of us spent much time here on CB explaining the significance of a 2-party system. I wonder if it made any difference. Who knows – maybe it would have been even worse?
In any case, the nation will be lucky if it can have even 2 viable parties, because the party in power has ALL the power.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People were warned using the example of Ralph Nader votes leading to the election of George W.Bush. But they decided to bury their heads with fake news on Facebook about Hillary being a murderer, the most corrupt politician that ever lived (she’s not even in the top 50)….blah, blah, blah. They decided that a climate change denying racist sexist dictator was a better choice than HRC. They refused to leave Facebook and actually educate themselves on the ISSUES.
So the purist Millennials can rest happy with climate change, private loan sharks taking them to court over their student loans, unsafe drinking water, pollution and getting kicked off their parents health insurance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well stated, jwoolman.
Who ARE These People?, I remember those discussions on CB, where 3rd party candidates were discussed. Sigh. Sometimes it really sucks to be right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m glad Leo and Elon are out but they and Al Gore gave Trump a lot of validation before his inauguration. He used them for the optics and just as we predicted, he did as he wanted anyway.
Any Scotts here? I vaguely remember a huge environmental problem with the construction of his golf course there. I believe some local villagers refused to sell their land to him precisely to protect the water line and so he launched a massive legal and PR war on like three small holders. Even if they doubted his own words regarding the environment, how could Dicaprio, Elon and Gore have ignored his actions in Scotland? He is like a caricuture of a bad guy except he is very real.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they were all hoping to influence him on this one issue. They thought it was much more likely that he would pay attention to them on the one issue if they just focused on that and didn’t yell at him about the rest (leaving that job to others). That’s a valid approach. Sometimes you have to work for the right thing from inside the Belly of the Beast. But his ridiculous justification for withdrawing from the Paris accords made it clear that he was hopeless, so that released them from their obligation to focus on that one issue and they are now walking away from him. Also a valid decision.
The point is that people don’t need to do everything on every issue. It’s ok to narrow your focus in hopes of being more effective. Those people knew others were dealing with the other issues, so they could focus on the ones they knew the most about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well he was a bully towards the landowners who live next to his golf course in Aberdeenshire and a documentary was made about it. https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2016/nov/03/youve-been-trumped-too-film-donald-trump
It’s hard not to be in a rage after watching it.
He got a lot of more recent attention over battles with the Scottish Government over the protection of rare dunes and wildlife on his golf course, and his opposition to offshore windfarms that would obstruct the view of his golf course!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bob Iser Disneyland CEO and the CEO of Apple are also leaving with Musk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone needs to STOP talking and complaining about this dumbass fool and get off their asses and vote out the GOP. They are doing nothing to stop this man from destroying this country. They are so up his ass because they are still pissed that Obama beat them for 8 years. I was just watching Chris Collins a Republican and he is twisting and standing by Trump like they all are doing. They don’t care. All they care about is the fact that they are at the head table and they will do whatever they need to do to stay there; regardless of how bad it is. They are all about destroying OBAMA’s Legacy. They will vote against anything that Obama put into play or that he supported. This is not about policy.. there is this underlying thing to erase his Presidency. And I know what that is about. It is what drives Trumps agenda and his supporters. They have destroyed our nation in less than a year.
People need to Vote in 2018. Get them out so hopefully the Dems can put a muzzle on this rapid dog.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At this point I don’t know that we make it to 2018. I’m truly scared.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WE will make it to 2018. VOTE THEM OUT. Also you and others may have local elections in your community vote NOW if you have a local current election. Kick out all of the Republicans local, statewide and national.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Have hope and VOTE!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Election day 2018 is vital. There’s multiple Republican governors up for re-election, including some truly terrible ones, including Rick Scott of Florida who signed a bill to allow birth certificates to be issued for miscarriages, Scott Walker of Wisconsin who thinks it’s a great idea in order to get Medicaid and food stamps to have a mandatory drug test, Sam Brownback of Kansas whose tax cuts for the wealthy have caused a financial crisis in there, and Bruce Rauner of Illinois who still hasn’t gotten his 2015-2017 FY budget through.
All the US House seats are up and the Democrats need to about 30 to get the majority. That’s doable by focusing on the GOP held seats in states that went blue in November 2016 and targeting GOP representatives that are vulnerable. Multiple Senate seats are up, including Al Franken’s latest favorite target Ted Cruz.
I honestly think that if Cruz and Paul Ryan lost next November and the Democrats retook control of Congress, it would be a wonderful night. The icing on that cake would be if Trump’s unpopularity would cause multiple GOP incumbent governors to lose, especially in states that could be hurt by his policies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not religious, but you have inspired an “AMEN!” from me, nemera34.
Voting is so important. So is engagement. Be a part of groups like Swing Left, which finds “purple” or winnable red districts near your home that you can get involved in. Sometimes a call, email, fax or visit does an incredible amount of good, and it takes so little time. Most of all, BE REPRESENTED. Make sure your representatives and senators know how you feel on all of these issues!
Money is also important. Start donating now. Don’t wait for 2018.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First world confidence is getting suuuuper overbearing for rest of the world
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First, I like that President Obama released a statement and basically stated in clear and uncertain terms what a bad idea this is. I don’t think the Paris Agreement went far enough, BUT it was a good effort to build on over time. I also liked that he still uses President Obama instead of Barack.
Well, I always wanted to learn how to swim. I hate that I am going to have to learn how to swim this way, but at least I will get in some exercise while I am going to work.
While I am glad that Jill the Scammer is getting her just cup of haterade thrown at her, did Ralph Nader get as much hate back in 2000. Not trying to defend Jill the Scammer in the slightest, just asking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Nader did — and still does, I believe — get just as much hate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bob Iger also resigned. I expect more resignation and withdrawal of support for Drumpf.
The ridiculous excuse that the coal industry will be revived is dangerously delusional especially since countries are moving towards cleaner energy. China is already talking about taking over the role of “Leader of the Free World”. But, hey, at least he got people to forget about #covfefe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The last coal burning plant in MA closed yesterday. Not sure where he’ll sell this coal if nobody is buying it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
China is taking huge steps toward decreasing their carbon footprint, it won’t be long before they won’t want our coal either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I heard this on radio this morning: screw the earth, save the trumptanic!
Still don’t know if it’s making me laugh or cry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jerry Brown, Bill Peduto are providing intelligent robust defiance. baby fists is a moron and playing to his dwindling base. Pittsburgh left behind coal decades ago and now is a cosmopolitan city with one of the largest hospital systems in the country and world class universities.
babY fists is a complete, complete moron and has Bannon’s grimey fingerprints all over this to spite a real president and world leader President Obama.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, thank goodness for the states and cities that are taking a stand so quickly against this petty, vindictive and foolish move of Bigly’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When Trump announced his ignorance yet again by withdrawing from the Paris Accord his supporters applauded and cheered. It was all about lavishing praise on Trump … very strange reaction, indeed, for a democracy, Oh wait, this is how it’s done in Russia and North Korea. Propaganda and misinformation to the common folk who sing the leader’s praises and kiss his feet for every bad and oppressive decision he makes.
As for Jill Stein: She was at that same Russian propaganda dinner Flynn was at and I find that curious. I wonder who financed her campaign really and encouraged her to run. Russia would be smart enough to know even a tiny percentage in her corner could make a world of difference and it did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting point about Stein! I didn’t know she was at the Russian dinner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What on earth will it take to get this man out of office??? Him and all his cronies!!! I’m Canadian, but can I sneak a vote in somewhere, somehow??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God, no…. All we need is Trump pointing to busloads of concerned Canadians coming here to vote illegally! He already thinks hordes of illegals risked felony convictions and deportation to deprive him of the popular vote, and that people were bussed into New Hampshire to vote twice…
Maybe you should use that energy building a wall to keep the Trumpsters out. But please keep a secret door open for American refugees.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mankind has gone very far into an artificial world of his own creation. He has sought to insulate himself, in his cities of steel and concrete, from the realities of earth and water and the growing seed. Intoxicated with a sense of his own power, he seems to be going farther and farther into more experiments for the destruction of himself and his world. There is certainly no single remedy for this condition and I am offering no panacea. But it seems reasonable to believe — and I do believe — that the more clearly we can focus our attention on the wonders and realities of the universe about us the less taste we shall have for the destruction of our race. Wonder and humility are wholesome emotions, and they do not exist side by side with a lust for destruction.
~Rachel Carson
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was a spring without voices.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sixer – I think that sometimes you disagree with me – however, I think that both of us would agree that to bring our children and grandchildren into close proximity with the green growing things whose mere proximity to one another, furthers our cause- which is love for the planet and cellular life.
We love our earth and our tiny space of living between the lines of Time –
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Musk signed on because he thought he might be able to influence the Orange idiot, which wasn’t that misguided given how pathetically easy to manipulate he’s shown himself to be. The environment and space exploration were naturally the things Musk emphasised the importance of, and this decision has shown that Trump wasn’t listening to a word.
I don’t blame him for giving it a shot. All his businesses and goals are heavily affected by government policy, and SpaceX is largely a government contractor. Refusing a seat at the table before finding out if he could influence Trump would have been foolish. Now he knows it’s pointless, so he’s done.
In a way it’s quite good these people are in a position now to drop out. A lot of Republicans really loved that Trump was bringing in these industry titans, and them very vocally abandoning ship is helping to stop the more powerful/affluent segment of his base spin this as a pro-business decision.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a disgrace for the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for Germany in the end really. good for Europe,, good for Asia. They suddenly as middle children have now become the voice of reason and will emerge with a lot more power, while America declines rapidly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it really is encouraging seeing other governments ignoring the toddler and keeping on with adult business.
Making lemonade out of a lemon: maybe this will help us realize that we are not the leader of the world, free or otherwise, but just another country with a very small percentage of the world’s population. We have no right to a disproportionate share of the world ‘s resources and need to learn how to interact with our neighbors as equals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t give it up, jwoolman. It is a very difficult job, to fight for all, forever, Please, don’t ever stop fighting for justice, even when the fight is over. Do not stop believing in yourself, or your conception of value.
There are many alone, without you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When will enough be enough? This gets worse everyday. He said it was time for the world to stop laughing at us, but how can they when he keeps making these YUGE fuck ups? He’s proven many times that he is clueless.
More jobs in fossil fuels? Check your facts Trump! 10× more jobs in clean energy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Judging by the number of “get over it, libtard” comments on Twitter yesterday, enough will never be enough. Someone astutely pointed out how the vast majority of the commentary from the right, including from politicians such as Rick (“What a snob!”) Santorum, has been focused on the “sadness” of the left rather than any actual policy implications. It’s beyond depressing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve already been called a “butthurt libtard” and “snowflake” on other sites today. Something has to wake them up and see what a depressing disaster this is
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one can wake them up; they’re too dug in. The fight has to be taken elsewhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Liberals and Democrats at this point should have zero mercy on the Republicans. An eye for an eye. Sick of Democrats compromising with these soulless traitors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks again to all the Trump voters out there, hope everyone is super happy with him screwing over the planet so that Murica can have all these jobs again… (he reckons something like 6.5million jobs according to a BBC report)…
A couple of HOPEFUL positives: You have to give 3 years notice to pull out of this agreement, so in theory, the next US election will be happening right when you guys leave, so if a Democrat (or even a normal person) is elected, hopefully they can reverse this ridiculous, selfish decision. Secondly, the coal industry is in decline for a reason. Industry and business have already decided that the future lies elsewhere. Yes, they’ll unfortunately continue to exploit coal while it’s still there, but I don’t think America will suddenly have 6.5million more coal/oil related jobs because, let’s face it, it would already be happening if the coal/oil bigwigs thought it was possible. I heard a news report yesterday saying that even some oil and coal industry representatives had asked him not to withdraw (again on the BBC, I don’t know how true it was). Trump has done this because he thinks it’ll make him popular with those who are suffering because their industry is in decline. Sure, they’ll be happy today, maybe tomorrow too, but when these jobs don’t magically materialise they’ll turn on him.
Then again, maybe I’m being naïve, I don’t know enough about it all. But please, can Americans just bring their country to a standstill until he is OUT – I hear so much about the majority didn’t vote for him – then GET HIM OUT. Not in 2018, not in 2020, NOW. Cause complete chaos until his position become untenable, I implore you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We’re trying I assure you! We can march and rally every damn day but while the GOP is in the majority and won’t get out of his ass, nothing can be done. I’m really distraught about it.
I also think that while the majority didn’t vote for him, the majority of this country is still more interested in whatever was on TV last night than in doing anything to get rid of him. I tried to have a conversation about the Paris accord at work yesterday and no one – and I mean NO ONE – knew what I was talking about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree there is hope, due to the treaty obligations that set a withdrawal schedule. The number one priority is to remove him from office asap. His many crimes will be exposed and prosecuted. The March for Truth is tomorrow. Couldn’t come at a better time!
https://www.marchfortruth.info/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m more unhappy with people that refused to vote and use the godawful excuse “they are the same”. Honestly those people enrage me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is no way that Trump could rationalize this decision. The Paris Accord was led by America with terms very favorable to America and it is non-binding. As others have pointed out, the future is in renewable energy, and as we speak, there are thousands of jobs being created in solar and wind. It makes no sense to back the coal industry, whose future is limited. Even leaving aside the issue that coal is non-renewable, jobs in coal are declining due to automation. And with the rest of the world looking toward renewable energy sources, it simply doesn’t make sense to continue drilling for oil given the simple principle of supply and demand.
All of that said, the ONLY way this decision makes sense if it you look at it through Putin’s eyes (and even Russia joined the Paris accord …). Putin wants to make America as weak and inept as possible, and this plays right into his hands. The bonus was that Trump got to cancel yet another one of Obama’s accomplishments!
And to all of the MAGA assholes out there: Perhaps you should change your slogan to MAATWC (Make America a Third World Country), because that’s what this decision will eventually do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, he is doing Putin’s bidding. I think it’s the only explanation, since even corporate big brothers wanted to keep the Paris Accord in place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The saddest/dumbest thing he said was : ‘I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris’….. The Paris Agreement was just signed in Paris, it does not protect only Paris citizens! It protects citizens of the whole planet, including USA, you dumbf*ck !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You would think he would have better speechwriters. This stupid statement and the rest of the screed sounded like it was written by a lazy eighth grader over fruit loops before going to school.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes to you and so. The line fundamentally misrepresented what the agreement is about, pure ignorance. And I was thinkin more bad junior ad copywriter than lazy eighth grader, but that works — it does sound like someone picked Pittsburgh out of their ass because it started with P and had a “clever” symmetry with Paris. Two cities that start with P, brilliant. Ha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i totally agree.
Even if you pick a city with P for the alliteration (which i am a fan of), it would have behooved them to check if it is a Republican governed city.
It is these little things that show what kind of amateurs are currently running the show in Washington.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please don’t insult eighth graders, who are quite literally more intelligent than Dump (“DUH!”):
http://www.rawstory.com/2017/06/climate-change-is-real-duh-eighth-graders-protest-trump-climate-withdrawal-outside-white-house/#.WTF9mtsno1s.facebook
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The mayor of Pittsburgh, a Democrat, has made several TV appearances to inform Trump that 80% of his city went for HRC. And, more importantly, how the city broke away from its dependence on outmoded industries.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My nan has dementia, not as bad that she doesn’t know who she is, but bad enough that she no longer recognizes the neighbours, and yet, when I told her that was Trump’s excuse, she just rolled her eyes and started shaking her head in disbelief.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Funny that Nicaragua is not in the Paris Agreement because they say it didn’t go far enough. Let that sink in.
Just FYI: CA, NY, and WA states have formed a climate coalition to combat the Orange Disease and are asking other states to join.
Lastly: don’t get too bent. The US won’t officially be out of the Paris Agreement until 2020. This was a stunt to keep Emperor Zero’s base placated. We will turn this around!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Washington State representing here-hearing that we were joining with NY and CA to form a coalition was the silver lining in the climate mess yesterday. It was a proud moment. And I’m heartened by the defiant responses from other cities and states.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is no guarantee that we’ll be able to rejoin in 2020, even if we have a POTUS who wants to, that’s the problem. If Trump keeps alienating all of our allies, what motivation would they have to let us join again? Also, the void that is left by the US will be filled by China. In the interim, they have four years to add provisions that could hurt/harm American businesses and progress on climate change.
Now that the second-largest emitter has pulled out of the Acord, the rest of the world will have to step up: current pledges, when added up, put the planet on pace to warm 3 degrees Celsius or more above preindustrial levels which will undoubtedly result in ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica, higher levels of sea-level rise, more destructive heat waves and droughts, and the loss of vital ecosystems like coral reefs.
Additionally under 45, United States emissions will now most likely fall 15 to 19 percent below 2005 levels by 2025, rather than the 26 to 28 percent that the Obama administration pledged.
I’m not saying that we shouldn’t try to stay positive, but we need to be real about the level of damage that can occur in four years. We need to be real about what this decision means on an optical level and what impact this has on our global standing as well as our tenuous relationships with allies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The US electrical power industry has already reached the goal of 27% reduction. There is a lot of support for the Paris accords in many industries, so they (together with some sensible mayors and governors) should be able to do a lot to keep the momentum going in the Trumpean Dark Age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
kitten – here is where I place my hope with jwoolman. I feel your feelings – but perhaps we need solutions to survive. There is nothing more powerful than a female for her young – - – unless it is a male who want to prove his destiny or testosterone. Quite frankly, that is a frightening man.
I wish that I could live with time to watch this power-play, THAT WOMEN SHALL EXCEED. No matter how much we might wish for a’ real man”, in our lifetime, we are simply alone, in granting our own desires.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hope Oregon joins as well. As a blue stater, I seriously hope we become our own havens in any way possible to get around this administration. Mini countries of our own. Have no hope for Trump but have a lot of hope for my state.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Civil war. When Bannon said he wanted to see the country burn, no-one took him seriously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Massachusetts joined this afternoon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Drumpf, go covfefe yourself. Hurry up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget that Pittsburgh clapped back at his orange a**.
https://twitter.com/billpeduto/status/870370288344674304
https://twitter.com/billpeduto/status/870369217031397377
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pittsburgh clapped back hard.
And MIT clapped back as well because he misquoted and misinterpreted their research.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, thank goodness. The immediate push back from so many gave me a little bit of life. And interesting how the world seems to be making a distinction between Trump and the US, in that they condemn him but not necessarily us all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ironic that Jill Stein of the “Green” Party would help lead to withdrawal from the Paris Accord. I think she was a set up too. There’s an interesting article about her called The Other Russian Connection: Jill Stein, if you’re is interested.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump has tweeted over the years about climate change being a hoax. Yesterday when being interviewed, Republicans who work for Trump tried to change the subject every time they were asked if Trump still thought it’s a hoax.
I’m watching CNN now with a guy saying climate change is unproven nonsense that scientists can’t prove. I want to scream at the TV
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am glad Elon Musk stuck to his gun and resigned and will probably resist.
All human beings are flawed. As long as he cares about one important topic ans resista the selfish stupid blind climate policies, I am willing to bet on him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
About the only bright spot in this whole mess is how many cities (mine included – thank you Seattle, for making me proud) in this country were all, “Yeah, f**k you. Bigly. We’ll be following the agreement. Thanks for playing”. I honestly don’t know how that plays out in real life terms, but it is a giant middle finger to him and right now, I’ll take it.
I’m also loving how many countries are like “Okay, then. The rest of the adults are going to continue to deal in reality”. Because I think BabyFists really believes that his decision singlehandedly kills the whole thing – he is just stupid and arrogant enough to think he holds that much power. On that note, the video of Jean-Claude Juncker trolling BF and talking about how they basically tried to explain the Paris Agreement to him like you would a child and how the US doesn’t get to just leave, but it didn’t work so the rest of the world will just carry on without us, a nuance waaaay too many people in this country don’t seem t understand.
I’m not sure how he thinks leaving this makes the rest of the world laugh at us less, but then, facts and reality never were his strong points.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t be so distressed, my love, there are many of us who understand your point of view – you are not alone – just show up at all rally’s against this man who is against human beings. We are alone too – and we need one another – do you hear me?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am sorry to say this because it really sounds pessimistic but Donald Trump is still riding on his presidential honeymoon with his supporters and they are FAR from feeling disappointed enough to turn on him. Trump still has a long way to go before the trumptards feel betrayed by him. Trump once said ” I could murder someone on Fifth Ave and they would still love me” He spoke no lie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At this point, I’m considering anyone who voted for Trump – and still supports him – as a lost cause. There needs to be a concerted effort to reach the people that were too apathetic or complacent to vote in the first place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s not totally true. I might be pinning too many of my hopes on 538, but they did an article about how his “strongly approve” numbers have dropped quite a bit, and those voters are now in the “somewhat approve”. So they are going down in their enthusiasm of support for him.
Interestingly, the biggest impact on support was the health care bill. That had a direct negative impact on the support from his base. We need to be talking about the impacts of his health care positions as much as possible to have the most impact before 2018.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope the world doesn’t think all Americans agree with what Trump says, thinks, and does. I’m ashamed that the president of my country can act, think, and behave like this. Not all of us are cold hearted and careless. Shame on Trump, Trumpsters, and anyone who believes any of his bullshit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No! We know you are not him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
World leaders seem to be at pains to separate the people of the states from their idiotic leader. They know who the problem is and it’s not the citizens of the US.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, the problem is partly the idiocy of *some* citizens of the U.S. But yes, Trudeau and Macron took pains to blame our leadership for this ruination, not all of the people of our country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Theresa May. What a cool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*fool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wracked my brain for 2 minutes trying to figure out what cool was. Typo, auto-correct or English term I was unfamiliar with? I should have just scrolled another inch😁
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Theresa May’s head is so far up Trump’s arse she could wear him as a hat to Ascot. Foolish, cruel, treacherous old woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love your imagery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is she really that bad as a leader? I thought she had some brains, but no?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She backed herself into a corner as she and her lot have been promising UK people they don’t need EU, they can make trade deals with the US and the rest of the world and it will be mega awesome. She has to ride it out now with her buddy Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lady D,
The thing with May is, she was terrible as home secretary. Under her watch, she cut police numbers by 20k (including sniffer dogs) so in a way, that Manchester massacre was her fault, because the Met TOLD HER back in 2015 that her cuts would be endangering the community, but she ignored it. So now, after the fog of grief is drifting away from Manchester (for now), police officers are pointing out that well… she cut police numbers to the bone. So her performative security with the military could have been avoided, or at least comes across as too little too late and a tad excessive (I remember the tail end of the troubles and there wasn’t that heavy-handedness).
May has been a crap Home Sec, but because of the nature of the job, it’s not really sexy, so May flew under the radar with the dodginess (the lost pedophile files, the sexual abuse commission that has been a costly shambles, the Snoopers Charter where she wants to start looking into people’s bloody whatsap account at the very least) .
The qualities that probably worked for Home Secretary (the secrecy, the ability to speak in non-committal platitudes) work, but for Prime Minister, where she’s had to make choices on the national scale, the more people have seen of her, the more they dislike her. She still kept Jeremy Hunt as the head of the NHS, a man who is opened to priviatise it, and he seems to loathe the people who work there. There are nurses having to use food banks, but May doesn’t care.
She’s brought in a rape clause (if you have more than two children, you won’t get support for the third child unless it’s a product of rape), introduced the idea of a dementia tax, so the pensioners turned on her. Wants to cut lunch costs to 7p per child (which… what?), and has cut funding to schools (because she wants the extra money for her precious grammar schools) and the NHS is sorely underfunded.
May has alienated our European allies by putting Johnson and Davis in posts and cuddling up to Trump. She didn’t say anything to him re: The Muslim ban, and it was egg on her face when two of her Tory MPs were dual citizens of one of the four countries on the no-fly list. She got the US to agree that British dual citizens would be exempt but got (rightly) chastised for not speaking plainly to power.
After saying SIX TIMES that she wouldn’t call a General Election because she had to get on with the business of Brexit, this deeply unserious woman decided to call a snap election a month ago. NEVER MIND that we’ve had elections every year since 2014, and the Brits are all, “Right, well, let’s get on with the leaving then,” only for her to call an election because people in Parliament were blocking her Brexit. Never MIND that Corbyn (EU and NATO skeptic) did a three line whip on his MPs to vote Article 50 through, and most MPs voted to trigger Article 50 – it wasn’t enough, she wanted to use the 20 point lead to eradicate labour.
So, check this tea: she doesn’t do press, and when asked questions she answers in vague soundbites, to the point where reporters now (who have been giving her an easy ride for the past year) are asking her to actually answer without platitudes. She can’t do that. May bristles when challenged (gently) about what her vision for Brexit is. She wants to deliver a hard, car crash Brexit (prepared to walk away without a deal), never mind that businesses are fleeing, and the best are leaving. She refuses to promise EU citizens that they have a right to stay, and Europe is adamant that it gets done before they start having trade talks.
May seems not to have enough bandwidth of what Brexit actually means , and all her cronies are as dull as she is. We’re supposed to feel sorry for her that she’s been held to ransom by the hard liners in her party because she wants to be the MP, but May has shown no morals, or courage for anything. She’s done ONE debate, and absent from everything else, sending Amber Rudd (fully fledged Fascist, I swear) in her place to do a leader’s debate. Amber Rudd’s dad died a few days before said debate.
So yeah, the more May has shown her face, the more people are seeing it and taking stock. Cameron was a shit PM, but May in her short year seems to be looking to be the shittiest PM in history.
Sorry that this is so long and impassioned, but I really hate May, and her slavish devotion to Murdock and Dacre over the people of this Union she’s supposed to be serving.
Whooo, I am done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
dodgy, thanks for all that information on May, I never liked the women and I hope Jeremy Corbyn wins, I assume you will be voting for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amber Rudd is not a fascist. Words do still have meaning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While the world focused on this Trump dump yesterday, Vladimir Putin quietly admitted that “patriotic Russians” hacked the US election, Trump appealed the Muslim ban to the Supremes and Princess Nagini wants us all to know that she has moved on from the Paris Accord.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw an expert on Russia on MSNBC who theorized that Putin will slowly and tortuously [at least for the Trump administration] admit his people were behind the whole thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand why this one man is holding the entire world hostage to his whims. My country has been experiencing devastating droughts for the last 2 years. We have dams levels at below 20 percent. I can not begin to tell you how rage inducing this is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People elsewhere just have to ignore Trump. Stop inviting him to your countries and meetings! He is not going to learn anything, you saw how he acted like a schoolyard bully in Brussels and didn’t even know the basics about NATO or the EU. You won’t be able to persuade him with logic and reason. Treat him like the pariah he should be considered.
Stop sending your leaders here to talk with him and discourage them from dealing with him on the phone. Let him talk to your Ambassadors if necessary. Even better, make him come to the Embassy. Don’t feed into his delusions of being a Very Important Person rather than the annoying ignoramus that he really is. You can’t trust him to do as he says he will, anyway. You also can’t trust him to actually understand and remember anything you say, either. He is intellectually impaired. Why bother wasting the time of Presidents and Prime Ministers?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair, I’ve noticed that the leaders of other countries (except for our own – #strongmyarseMay) have been speaking to people directly and making plain their disapproval re: Trump’s middle finger to the world. For instance, Macron (the French president) made a video in English directed at scientists inviting them to come to France. http://www.businessinsider.com/emmanuel-macron-american-climate-scientists-france-2017-5
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m an old lady -so tired – just listen to jwoolman! Her dots and T’s are MOST functional. I am so glad that she is alive, so I can go to sleep. However, I am not dead. I wish you all as joyous a life, as mine, being an American, with central air, and stoves, refrigerators, and toilets. Imagine 80% of the world does without and is in envy.
I think that the deal is, is that people will never have enough. How else do we explain the very rich?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really, really, really hate ….James Madison right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
James Madison, the Federalist? What did he ever do to you?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The electoral college. Tyranny of the masses, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did hear that none of this will go into effect until November 3 2020- let’s work on getting someone in office by then who I will do what’s right!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can say this about Trump that he never disappoints about being disappointing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uhhh….getting a feeling of the endtimes coming in 1…2…
Matthew 24:39
And they were unaware until the flood came and swept them all away, so will be the coming of the Son of Man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. As I have said, the Beast has come to power.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This just goes to show that first past the post isn’t a democratic voting system if it stops people from voting how they really want to. You should be able to vote for the candidate you really want without feeling pressured to change your vote to someone you want less. Only preferential and proportional systems are truly democratic. I feel sorry for you Americans that that’s the system you’re stuck with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kiki, to be fair, Americans do have an opportunity to vote their conscience and have their voices heard in local, state, and congressional elections. While I’m no fan of the two party system, in a country of 300,000 million people the highest office will never be the place to start radical movements. (In theory, I mean. A lunatic president going rogue is a different issue).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Canada has first-past-the-post and there is ongoing dialogue about whether and how to change it. The government made a faint effort to look into the issue but let it go. It may come back but as everyone’s focused on dealing with Trump’s America, we may have status quo for a while — not wanting to rock the boat, even if it would mean a better ride.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought it was unbelievable when someone with Donald trump values won the election, United States the country that calls itself the leader of the free world let it happened?!
Yesterday I started to read trump supporters twitters attacking people like Elon musk, macron and Germans and then I understood, while people justifies saying that he didn’t won by popular vote there were enough people in USA that agree and think like him and that is scary.
At least German and France took a stand against this administration and are realible forces for moral and integrity in madness time.
Donald trump is not the leader of free world, he represents with his followers the leader of racist, egoistical and against science world of hate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know we come to the Trump threads for serious discussions, not to be petty & shallow, and reading these threads is always a morale boost for me, building my new faith in humanity during this dark time…so forgive me for this….WTF is happening to his face?!!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His outside is catching up to the twistedness of his insides.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Impressive that you can look long enough to see that, Bettyrose. I try not to look below his hair line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
President Butthurt just HAS to undo everything good BO did because butthurt. I never say this about anyone, but I fn hate this dick with the heat of a thousand suns. I hope he is impeached or has a heart attack (mortal) soon.
First he killed democracy, then he killed the polar bears ( and the rest of us).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the same, he is just so hateful in every way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
and the hubris – we will renegotiate….
Yeah, you are ‘famous’ for your ‘negotiations’, but not everything is a business deal and you can play it out like your effin reality show.
Thank god some European governments have already rebuked this suggestion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
190+ countries are not going to re-negotiate to make that idiot happy. And the GOP idiots in Congress tweeting their support because Trummp has such negotiation skills need to be called out on it. Looking at you, Lindsey Graham!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Already Merkel and Macron said there will be no negotiations. Even Trudeau posted a bold statement and made it clear Canada would work with the US at the State level.
He knows not what he does, but there cannot be forgiveness. The republicans that are supporting him are the true traitors, imo. Lindsay Graham makes my head boil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On the plus side, at least Canadians won’t have to go all the way to Florida and California to visit the ocean in 15-20 years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmm, maybe. I live in Ontario and believe it or not, people have genuine ambivalence about the milder (not mild… milder!) winters because there is greater understanding of climate change. It’s like “We’re enjoying this warm December but feel guilty about saying so.”
And, whatever bad weather we get will become more intense. As well, more ice storms instead of snows. Global means global.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both of my parents are die hard Republicans, which has always been annoying but has reached an all time high this year (from them bursting into my room to ask if I heard the ‘good news’ the day after the election to my dad very confidently saying that Melania wasn’t swatting Bigly’s baby fist away, that’s ‘their way of saying she’s got him and the media is trying to turn their secret handshake into something it’s not’.) Of course they’re thrilled with this decision as well. I just bought a new car and my dad was saying how if it weren’t for this, my car would have been “thousands of dollars cheaper” and “they tried to make it work but it didn’t, if Trump’s smart he’ll go in there and tell them we’re out.”
TL;DR – oh how I wish I had the money to move to another country. I’ve always been interested in Italy or Australia. 🤔😫
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No matter how much evidence I showed my parents that Trump was a bad guy, they still voted for him. I was shocked because we were all born and raised in the bluer than blue state, Massachusetts. My dad watches Faux News every damn day. The day after the election, my mom came in my room with a stupid smirk on her face and laughed at me telling me she voted for the right guy. She insisted that all the 9/11 hijackers were from Iran, none were from Saudi Arabia so it was great that Trump was helping them get weapons. “Of course Mexicos paying for the wall! Trump promised!”
“Don’t be stupid, Elizabeth, they’ll never be allowed to take our Medicare and Medicaid!” is another thing they still believe. “Obama was always on vacation, why shouldn’t Trump get to go too?” Ugh. I think Australia sounds great
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel ya. My father in law actually believes pizzagate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sympathize, Beth. All of my family [except my sister] in the deep south voted for Trump. They are educated and should know better. We live far away and speak on the phone and do not talk politics. What breaks my heart and my daughter’s is the admiration they have for Pence, a man who accepts “conversion therapy.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry.
Propaganda works.
Older people are especially vulnerable because they have a harder time evaluating claims and understanding the source and context for information.
Support the free press of your choice.
So glad that even under a Conservative government in Canada, Fox News was denied a broadcasting license and considered to be ‘entertainment.’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s rough living with family members that have such polar opposite views, especially politically. My dad also has Faux News playing through out the day in our house. We lived in Alaska for a year, he ran into Sarah Palin one day and thanked her “for everything she’s done”. There was a tea party ‘festival’ type thing a few years ago that they all went to and couldn’t stop raving about it. My younger brother is autistic and they’ve pushed their views on him so hard that he’s also extremely conservative and loves Trump, even though he’s really not sure why he does. My dad is also one of those people that gets offended and goes off if you say “Happy Holidays” to him. “Lindsay it’s Christmas time, so you say Merry Christmas.” “What about the other holidays during that time of year?” “I’ve never met anyone that celebrates anything else, everyone is so butt hurt these days that we have to cater to their feelings, it’s Christmas time and that’s what we say.” 😐🔫
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry your parents are behaving like this, but at least you’re not like them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This tiny bully mans mind. I almost feel he did this to spite everyone. The world leaders weren’t bowing and scraping like expected, they instead covertly mocked him. He had to act out at that point, I don’t think he can operate differently to that type of assault on his ego.
So he turns to his lackeys for uninformed support of his ignorant ideas, that he knows will for sure piss everyone off and create irreparable harms. To spite everyone. If he can’t have the world, no one can.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have often said, since mid-October 2016, that I feel like a Sumerian or Jewish person living in ancient Rome. The moneyed male citizens of Rome are making decisions to their benefit that impact not just non-moneyed men and all women (and slaves) of Rome but also the rest of the ‘known world.’ And the vast majority of people have NO say in the matter – because we are not moneyed male citizens of Rome – and the fallout from their self-interested decisions affects the rest of us the most, and the hardest.
Not content to declare war on women, Trump has now declared war on our children and grandchildren who will inherit not much of a planet at all if we don’t reverse the human contribution to climate change.
As science fiction author William Gibson once wrote, the future happens to the poorest, most vulnerable people first. As an aside, that’s how class warfare starts.
F**k Trump, the GOP, his supporters, and the horse they rode in on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh I think a class warfare is well underway already. Look at how much they want to kill or incarcerate poor people, people of color, and women?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It sure is in the Unites States. Wait’ll it spreads – will make the French Revolution look like a picnic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump must be going through cocaine paranoia, how else to explain his ridiculous claim that every other country in the world has conspired against America? WTF?! The diplomats must be losing their shit right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, he is still making those sniffing noises…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would be cosmic justice if the only two buildings underwater are Trump Towers and Mar-a-Lago or however he hyphenates it. Okay…let’s make it alll of his properties.
I don’t know how we’re going to survive him. Maybe I should change that to how I’m going to survive him. My stomach is in knots every day, and I literally feel my BP spike when I hear/read what he’s done each day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jimmy Kimmel also mentioned Mar-a-Lago
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAMgVhzqF1s
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know if it’s ironic or just pathetic, but one of Trump’s golf courses petitioned to be allowed to build a seawall on their property because of the increased threat to the coastline due to global warming.
http://www.politico.com/story/2016/05/donald-trump-climate-change-golf-course-223436
Report this comment as spam or abuse
we are soooo screwed. lard butt is gonna kill us all. i was watching mars attacks last night and even jack nicholson is a better president
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t believe I am thinking this but can I have 2016 back please?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lindsay Graham is a disgrace.
On a hopefully brighter note, James Comey is set to testify June 8.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not true Crypt Keeper Con-Way said Orangino is looking to block this testimony. WTF. How can he have so much power? Who gave him this? Can the courts do something?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read that too. But he is a private citizen now, nothing to stop him from giving interviews to CNN or the NYT.
**fingers crossed**
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this is so depressing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least the individual states will have greater freedom to pursue their climate protection policy however they see fit and give a middle finger to this federal government that is losing its sanity and credibility by the day! Trump did this as just another way to shit on Obama’s legacy. He hates Obama because he couldn’t be half the man that Obama is. Heck even Bo Obama is more of a sensible creature than Trump is!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well there’s more. His crypt keeper (Con-way) said he will block Comey’s testimony in Congress. Seriously if you have nothing to hide let the man speak.
At this point I feel like there’s no one or thing that can stop this idiot but a big fat greasy burger. If there’s a greater power, they’d let him eat his way into a health crisis.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No way he can block it right??? I thought executive privilege didn’t apply because Trump has made statement after statement about his conversations with Comey-the tapes, that he wasn’t under investigation, etc. and the case for privacy is nearly impossible to make. Right????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All those Bernie or Bust! and Third Party supporters definitely need to be part of the blame. I get that perhaps HRC was not the PERFECT candidate, but the other alternative was Donald Trump. In the face of having a President Trump they still went with “HRC doesn’t represent me!!!” when I guess they thought Trump did? When you face that alternative you need to be a serious citizen and vote responsibly.
The US is leaving a power vacuum, which is exactly what Putin wants, so congratulations, America, you’re fast becoming Russia’s lapdog. This is the time, more than ever, to hold people accountable. And to march and fight for what is right, because this isn’t about greys and political spectrums, this is about an ignorant fascist leading the US, and the region, into disruptive chaos.
I hope Trump’s descendants enjoy counting money while being unable to breathe proper oxygen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think we should be careful to put the blame on Putin as the main whisperer into Trump’s ear and concentrate on that solely. Has Russia fiddled with the election? It sure has. Does Putin look to sow seeds of unrest and mistrust in and among other countries? He does. However, I don’t think it is in his best interest to see it all come crashing down completely. Russia used to be a “superpower” and they want to be back in that group and want to wield influence. But I don’t share the view that Putin/Russia is looking towards a world war. Apart from the fact that, at least judging from the information I have come across, Russia would not stand much of a chance on the military side of things (let’s forget for a minute that everyone would lose absolutely), but for Russia to prosper and play an important role, the rest of the world has to function to some degree.
What I find much more disturbing in all of this is that obviously Trump listened to Bannon and the right wing/fascist factions. I recently saw a documentary about Bannon and it gave me the chills, it really did. They followed his biography and you can see that years and years ago he set all of this in motion. He tried to get into the political field before Trump, but without success at first. Then when Trump came along he was the ideal vessel for Bannon (who apparently, unlike Trump, is an avid reader). Listening to that documentary made you see parallels to the way Hilter and the Nazis acted, and that was really really scary. And I’m not that easily scared. It’s common knowledge that Hitler basically laid out very early what he intented to do and what his ideology was, and (almost) no-one listened or it was “ah, it won’t be that bad” (guess what, it was worse).
Now when you see what Bannon’s ideas are and how is going about carrying out these ideas, it really follows the Nazi playbook. And Bannon doesn’t give a flying f**k about the world being half stable and functioning: The guy has stated he wants to deconstruct everything. That is his aim and this has not and will not change. As long as that guy and the alt-right influence this administration – which would be a shit show even without the extreme fringes – it will get worse. Bannon wants to dismantle the whole system as we know it and he is now in a position where he can further his agenda every single day. Don’t think that he sits idle by for just a second. Everyone thinking his influence is getting less needs to take a good close look. Bannon wants to see it all burn down. And that’s not necessarily meant just metaphorically either.
On a positive note hugs go out to all those who have spoken in disbelief and horror about the most recent developments; ranging from Celebitchy to US mayors and states coming out since yesterday, pledging they want to keep being a part of this planet and humanity. I don’t know if this has been posted here already, but if you want something that makes you laugh and cry at the same time:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/compost/wp/2017/05/31/planet-earth-has-been-taking-advantage-of-america-for-too-long/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Florida will globally (!) be the area that will pay the highest price for climate change / rising sea levels. And Trump’s properties in Mar-a-lago will also be affected. The infrastructure on the coastline currently has an estimated value of 2 billion dollars. The crazy thing is that despite all warnings, skyscrapers are still being build there. Whatever the reasons for climate change are, it’s happening and I find it mindblowing, that people don’t act accordingly.
http://www.bbc.com/future/story/20170403-miamis-fight-against-sea-level-rise
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is how things need to be explained to him. Everything needs to be explained in terms of ‘How does this affect Trump?’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Climate change is happening, and even those that deny it exists will still be affected.
There is compelling scientific evidence http://journals.ametsoc.org/doi/full/10.1175/WCAS-D-13-00059.1 to suggest that one of the underlying factors of the refugee crisis in Syria was a drought of staggering and historic proportions https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2016/nasa-finds-drought-in-eastern-mediterranean-worst-of-past-900-years . If the warming trend continues as it has been, you could see that scenario play out on a global scale with millions more people fleeing areas that have become uninhabitable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gross lack of leadership! Small, despicable and dumb.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obviously this is a disappointing decision. I had hoped Ivanka and Jared were going to sway him to do the right thing. On the other hand he kept his promise to those who voted for him. However, he also said he was going to make America great again. But Xi Jinping and Anglea Merkel have overtaken the US President as the leaders that the rest of the world look to for direction. Congratulations, dumbass, in less than than six months you lost America’s title as world leader.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Proud of Massachusetts for joining the coalition of states that will honor the Paris Accords. Also wondering how much longer Charlie Baker will remain a Republican after this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Devin Nunes strikes again. Now he has enlisted Lindsey Graham to help reverse engineer proof of a wiretap. Now Lindsey Graham is saying that a “US intelligence agency”(aka Devin Nunes) told him that someone from the FBI, CIA, and NSA(the 3 people who Nunes filed subpoenas on) requested to know Graham’s identity when he had conversations with a “foreign individual”(the Russians) and he may have been “unmasked” by the Obama administration. There are a lot of questions. How did the person who told Lindsey Graham about how he was “unmasked” know that it was Lindsey Graham that the FBI, NSA, and CIA were requesting to unmask? Isn’t leaking this information to Lindsey Graham considered leaking of classified information, so once again Nunes have committed a crime? Why are the GOP having such a hard time understanding that unmasking isn’t illegal? Unmasking isn’t illegal. The things that these GOP will do to protect Trump and hide their contacts with Russia. It appears that just about every member of the GOP has had some questionable contact with the Russians. This is why Lindsey Graham was so concerned with unmasking during the hearings for Sally Yates, Brennan, Comey, and Rogers. During Sally Yates hearing it was obvious that Lindsey Graham was Trump’s puppet. So now Trump has both Nunes and Lindsey Graham interfering in the investigations.
Why is Devin Nunes being allowed to hijack the HIC’s investigation into Trump and Russia? When are they going to hold Trump accountable for trying to obstruct justice? Trump used Nunes to halt the HIC investigation and to prevent Sally Yates from testifying. Trump fired Comey to stop the investigation. The day that Sally Yates testified, someone reported that Trump and his people were going around asking the GOP members to cancel Sally Yates hearing.
Wasn’t Nunes being investigated by the Ethics Committee? What happened to that investigation? Did Trump make it go away?
Report this comment as spam or abuse