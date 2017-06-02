Donald Trump pulls out of Paris Climate Accord, will literally set fire to earth

On Thursday, Donald Trump announced that the United States would be withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord. His reasoning is that Americans have the right to pollute the world in the name of “coal jobs” and “Murica.” It’s all pretty awful and Trump’s statement was reliably full of lies and buffoonery, but what did you expect? Scientists, journalists, regular people, environmental activists and celebrities were going crazy on social media, and Trump’s limp d-ck withdrawal will have global ramifications for decades to come. Some assorted reactions:

Statement from Barack Obama on the Paris Climate Agreement pic.twitter.com/SQc6kQV0Ah — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 1, 2017

Elon Musk famous joined one of Trump’s advisory boards, saying that it would be better to be in the room and help to influence policy that way. Musk also said that if Trump withdrew from the Paris accord, he (Musk) would resign from the board. Which he did. So I guess now Musk feels like the only reasonable thing to do in the bloated orange face of fascism is to RESIST. Now he feels that way. Musk didn’t feel that way about any of the other sh-t besides the environment.

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

Leonardo DiCaprio met Trump in Trump Tower during the transition. It was said that Leo made a face-to-face appeal for Trump to stay on the right track on environmental issues, because I guess Leo thought Trump was just talking out of his ass about bringing back all of those coal jobs. Well, Leo has had enough. At long last. He tweeted: “Today, our planet suffered. It’s more important than ever to take action.” Then he posted this to his Facebook:

Today, the future livability of our planet was threatened by President Trump’s careless decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement. Our future on this planet is now more at risk than ever before. For Americans and those in the world community looking for strong leadership on climate issues, this action is deeply discouraging. Now, more than ever, we must be determined to solve climate change, and to challenge those leaders who do not believe in scientific facts or empirical truths. It is time for all of us to stand up, organize, fight back, and channel our energy into grassroots political action.

1. Indivisible Guide: https://www.indivisibleguide.com/act-locally

2. NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council): https://www.nrdc.org

3. Resistance Manual: https://www.resistancemanual.org/Climate_/_Environment

4. Stand Up America: https://www.standupamerica.com/act

5.Take action on https://www.beforetheflood.com/act

World leaders have also condemned Trump’s action and it’s all too depressing to even summarize at this point. This week, I’m telling you… we should have just canceled this week completely.

Throughout the afternoon and evening, “Jill Stein” was trending on Twitter too. Because – and I cannot stress this enough – Jill Stein and the people who voted for Jill Stein absolutely deserve to be a part of this conversation. Every generation needs to learn this f–king lesson, apparently.

If you see any Jill Stein voters in PA, WI, or MI today, be sure to congratulate them on their big victory — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) June 1, 2017

To Jill Stein Voters: you voted for this. Own it. #ParisAgreement PS: Jill thanks you for increasing the value of her investments. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) June 1, 2017

Remember this? Omfg I want an apology from Jill Stein for even existing. https://t.co/AxkFW8wFFQ — Sean Kent (@seankent) June 1, 2017