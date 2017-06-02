“Ivanka Trump tweeted about Pride Month & all hell broke loose” links

The LGBTQ community is not here for Precious Ivanka (read the responses on Ivanka’s Pride Month tweet, embedded below). [Pajiba]
I am proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy.
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 2, 2017
check your mentions sweetie pic.twitter.com/kBpULYu1HS
— steven j. horowitz (@speriod) June 2, 2017
My favorite response on twitter so far was one tweeter who said:
“LGBTQ friendS? Girl, name one.”
LOL
My personal theory is that she thought to herself, “Well my hair dresser might be gay so that counts”
She probably shook hands with Ellen one time.
oh please. this is a life-long Democrat and New Yorker. She has gay friends. I’m not about to support anything Trump but why are you all so thoughtless? Are all liberals suffering from amnesia? She couldn’t even vote for her father because he decided to run as a Republican and it was too late to change her registration. Donald’s spent most of his life as a Democrat. They probably have more gay friends than most people commenting about this tweet. geesh.
With all respect, you would be wrong in your assumption of me, at least. My daughter is gay. With lots of friends and a whole rugby team! LOL
@Monica
Okay, dear.
OK. I may be an immigrant to the US, but even I know that you can vote for whoever you want, regardless of your or their party affiliation. She couldn’t vote in the republican PRIMARY (if she hadn’t changed her party) but she could certainly vote for her father in the general election. And just being a supposed liberal doesn’t necessarily mean one has tons of gay friends.
k
You do realize that party voting is only necessary in the primaries, right? She could have voted outside her affiliation any time. I split ticket all the time.
Either way, she’s in the White House acting as an advisor. You are responsible for who and what you associate with.
(Woman who identifies as LGBT+ here, by the way. His friends don’t mean anything to me if he’s willing to play to the party for support.)
@Monica Why are your arguments elementary? You showed that you do not understand the process. Please stop. It’s embarrassing.
She may “have gay friends” but she stands in silent solidarity with anti-gay pols (Pence and all those f—s in the cabinet). Her daddy too.
I don’t care how many gay friends she has. Her denial of her complicity in her corrupt father’s homophobic administration is “problematic.” (In quotes because it’s the most polite word I can think of.)
“Donald’s spent most of his life as a Democrat.”
Oh come on. Donald and Ivanka have lived in New York City forever. If you haven’t noticed, they will say anything to please whatever audience is in front of them. They have no sincerity, they only know pandering. Ivanka says as much in her book, that perception matters more than reality. Sucking up to NY Democrats while trying to get NY Democratic officials to give you leeway on your various business projects is not a belief system, it is a scheme.
She may *know* lots of gay people but she sure as hell isn’t their friend.
I don’t work to deny my friends basic rights, encourage bigotry towards them, and support making the country less safe for them.
The fact that she has friends in the LGBT+ community makes her actions worse. Throwing your ‘friends’ under a bus to make money doesn’t make you an ally, it makes you…complicit.
Chick needs to spell it, never mind personification
I despise Ivanka. She says and does anything to advantage herself. She is Donald in a prettier package.
Oh Ivanka. STFU. I just cannot with her.
Let’s see: Putin admits patriotic Russians may have hacked the US election; FBI is investigating Jared’s family’s China visa mess, Jared just got caught telling a conflicting story about why he met with Russian mob bank guy, Daddy just burnt the world down. What’s a good, complicit Princess snake to do to distract & help her brand? Divert to a totally different issue, throw in a mention to how religious you are and pretend to care about a group of people so that you look oh so sweet
YOU NAILED IT LP
Totally! PERFECTLY put! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👍🏻
And the DM had lovely pictures of she, Jared and his brother walking with the children to services for Shavuot. As another Member of the Tribe-she makes me sick.
I love how she can get excused from Jewish traditions to attend happy events with her Dad but conveniently not for important shet storms like her father deciding to abandon the entire planet to destruction. Funny that.
@Original T.C. I’d love to know how she and Jared are able to reconcile their complicity with her father’s actions and the Jewish concept of tikkun olam (to heal the world.)
@CynicalAnn: Orthodox Jews – which Ivanka supposedly is despite not being ss, not tznius at all etc – don’t see the concept of tikkun olam the same way as Reform Jews. In fact, they think the Reform definition is a misunderstanding/distortion. (What else is new.) In Orthodox Judaism the idea is about the Jewish people being more properly ordered, through doing more mitzvot, less idolatry, the temple being restored, and so on. Orthodox are very emphatic that it has nothing to do with social or environmental justice.
I hate that she keeps bringing up Judaism, haven’t we suffered enough?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Shasha
I admit complete ignorance of Orthodox Judaism so please, please school me. Do they not believe like, regular Jews, in the Old Testament and the 10 commandments? Because the Old Testament is filled with moral teachings that her father goes against everyday. That whole dishonesty, lying, greed, corruption, infidelity, doing evil etc. I mean he would be facing crazy consequences from the God of the Old Testament who did not play around nor forgive easily!
I know one of the school’s her kids go to spoke out against her Father’s policies being against their principles.
Actually Sasha, they are *Modern* Orthodox. It’s a bit different than just Orthodox.
Orthodox adhere to a more strict interpretation to the Torah; Modern Orthodox incorporate the observance of Jewish law into the modern, secular world.
@Original TC, she didn’t get excused for the Friday takeoff/Saturday arrival flight nor did she get excused for attending meetings on that Saturday or for posing with a crucifix in front of a Catholic altar.
@imqrious2, you don’t have to “educate” me on Orthodox vs. Modern Orthodox. It has ZERO to do with “more strict interpretation to the Torah,” as you claimed.
It has to do with engagement with the modern world vs. seclusion.
Orthodox and Modern Orthodox are BOTH Orthodox, that’s the point. They both diligently live by the Torah and abide by the 613 mitzvot. You’re either Orthodox or not.
However, Modern Orthodox believe that you can live a Torah life and still engage with the outside world, and in fact it may be better to do so. But you still have to follow Torah while doing so. Therefore, you can wear modern clothing, but it still has to be modest. You can have a television, but you still can’t watch it on the Sabbath, because you still have to be shomer shabbos.
Vs. “Ultra”-Orthodox or Charedi who believe that you should not watch television, you should not ever listen to non-Jewish music, that in some communities, even if 5 generations of your family have lived in the USA, it’s better to not even learn to read English, etc. It has nothing to do with an “interpretation,” it has to do with being *secluded.* The idea is that you will be less corrupted by staying separate. Not that being secluded is in and of itself a mitzvah.
There are certain chumras (stringencies) that go BEYOND what is required, and are also referred to as “walls around walls.” “Ultra”-Orthodox have lots of chumras, but they are not from the Torah, nobody claims they are from the Torah. People who don’t follow them are not less Orthodox, and they are not even necessarily modern, which is an important distinction. Chumras and minhagim (traditions) very WILDLY between different Orthodox communities.
And just to take it a step farther, there are some Ultra-Orthodox practices that Modern Orthodox believe are a violation of the Torah. Such as, many in the Lubavitch community believe their late Rebbe was the Moshiach, and they say a prayer to this effect. Many non-Lubavitch Orthodox Jews will leave the vicinity if they know this prayer will take place.
@Original TC
Sorry, my loooooong explanation of Orthodox belief vs. Donald’s violations of the Bible got modded. Not sure why, maybe too off topic. But to sum it up in a nutshell:
Orthodox Jews actually believe there are *613* commandments in the Old Testament and take them very seriously. However they believe they are only commanded to Jews. They believe for Gentiles, like Trump, only the 7 laws commanded to Noah are required.
However, IMO, the “real” explanation is that no matter what your ideology or belief system may be, many people find it easy to explain away and deny inconvenient facts. In short, many people just believe what they wanna believe.
Well said! She is only deflecting attention from herself so we don’t notice what they are doing.
The responding tweets are a thing of beauty. I doubt she’ll read them, though.
This is my favorite response to Ivanka from Titus Burgess lol
https://twitter.com/titussburgess/status/870457537698680832
I also liked the response of Mark Harris, critic and film historian. His husband is the great Tony Kushner, who wrote ANGELS IN AMERICA.
Titus is my everything.
I cannot believe she had the audacity to pretend that she even cares about the gay community. What a colossal joke! Does she believe her own bullshit? I am having fun reading the responses to her ridiculous post.
Gay marriage is the one thing he won’t try to roll back. He knows better than to mess with that.
Marriage equality currently has a 64% approval rating in the US. I read that a little while ago in POLITICO. Then I unfortunately went to the comments section….”gay agenda”…”recruiting “… as well as the hilarious and ever popular “shove it in our faces.” That 36% is really loud.
I don’t think Trump and his flying monkeys care that a majority of the American people agree or disagree with President Bannon’s agenda. Our government has been taken over by extremists. And until the moderate Republicans stand up, we are going to have to fight for every right we still have.
“President Bannon” says it all,doesn’t it? I have particular concerns because my child is gay.
Well, we had President Jarrett for eight years…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
F*ck her shoes.
Sorry Ivanka, you can’t have your cake and eat it too. You work for the Trump/Pence administration, you’re no friend to the LBGTQ community or anyone else who’s ever felt, or continues to feel, marginalized.
That story about Brad Pitt taking Chris Cornell’s kids out for the day was really sweet. It’s wonderful that friends are there for the kids too.
Good for Brad. I hope those kids have lots of friends and distractions around them for the next few months.
I’m from Wisconsin and the Sussex/sex thing happens every time they repaint the water tower. Which is every few years. It’s because they start with the second s in the middle of the word and work to the end and then go back and do the rest (if it was another town they would still start in the middle and work to the end). And every time it happens people get up in arms about it. I’ve been giggling at this since I was a child.
I know I should be better and bigger (and biglier) and not focus on physical appearance and strive to stay objective and rise about the disgusting daily assault upon my senses that is the trumps and just focus my ire on what they say and what they do…
…but, oh my lord, she is seriously physically unattractive.
#notevena2
I know I should be better and bigger (and biglier) and not focus on trolls, but this is gross. Do better than this…pick on her for a million different reasons, but her appearance shouldn’t be one of them.
Why? She gets shoved up our @sses sideways as a model of beauty. We should be able to say that her outside matches her inside.
Oh you definitely have the right to say whatever you want! It just feels…juvenile? Stooping to their level? Two wrongs and all that…
(The poster I was referring to specifically says “physically unattractive”). For what it’s worth, I think she’s a fcuking moron for a million reasons…what she looks like doesn’t matter.
I agree, elle. If her and her disgusting father both spend all this time and effort to tout her as the pinnical of female beauty – white, blonde, thin with large fake breasts – AND her disgusting father tears down the looks of other women while elevating hers and she merrily goes along with it with zero objections, then the rest of us have every right to push back on it. As far as I am concerned, they put the issue into play themselves. Completely different from a woman minding her own business and going about her own life not harming anyone.
Hmmm… but it just seems wrong to make fun of someone’s appearance because their Dad made fun of someone’s appearance? Like a “Well, he started it!!” kind of mentality. I’m currently teaching my 4 year old the difference between right and wrong and bullying, so maybe my judgement is off 🤔
“… LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy.”
OK, I know I’m nitpicking here but it kind of irks me when people have to place their appreciation for the LGBTQ community by saying “they have made immense contributions.” While the statement is true, why is it not enough to respect people simply because they’re human beings?
It reeks of that old Chris Rock joke when people talk about Collin Powell. “He speaks so well,” like it’s a compliment. Is she capable of not sounding condescending.
So the way I parse that, she’s only acknowledging the LGBTQ people who have made immense contributions to the economy, etc., not the LGBTQ community in general.
Sure, Ivanka…of course you do. That’s why your dad’s administration (that you campaigned for and are a part of) decided to exclude LGBTQ from the United States Census, etc etc etc etc
What a colossal waste of time and money to do a country-wide census and start excluding groups.
Lifelong lesbian here. Mob lady Ivanka can save her platitudes. She may indeed have some gay friends, but I bet they won’t be visiting her in prison. I’ll be in San Francisco for Pride this year, yay. I guarantee she will not be welcome!
Rat-faced piglet lets daddy fondle her with nary a peep. Who cares about her?
complicit
