“Ivanka Trump tweeted about Pride Month & all hell broke loose” links
  • June 02, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Prince William arrives at BBC Broadcasting House

The LGBTQ community is not here for Precious Ivanka (read the responses on Ivanka’s Pride Month tweet, embedded below). [Pajiba]
Brad Pitt took Chris Cornell’s kids to an amusement park. [Wonderwall]
I too will watch Holly Hunter do anything. [LaineyGossip]
Fergie is no longer part of the Black Eyed Peas, just FYI. [Dlisted]
Here’s the winner of this year’s Scripps spelling bee!! [Jezebel]
Jeff Lewis’s daughter is adorable. [Starcasm]
Michelle Williams is replacing Rooney Mara. [JustJared]
I can’t wait for Rihanna to take down the Deplorables. [IDLY]
Lest the children read the word “sex” and be forever marred. [Seriously OMG WTF]
This is not a man, this is a tree. [Socialite Life]

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

60 Responses to ““Ivanka Trump tweeted about Pride Month & all hell broke loose” links”

  1. pinetree13 says:
    June 2, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    My favorite response on twitter so far was one tweeter who said:

    “LGBTQ friendS? Girl, name one.”

    LOL

    My personal theory is that she thought to herself, “Well my hair dresser might be gay so that counts”

    Reply
  2. CynicalAnn says:
    June 2, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Oh Ivanka. STFU. I just cannot with her.

    Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    June 2, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Let’s see: Putin admits patriotic Russians may have hacked the US election; FBI is investigating Jared’s family’s China visa mess, Jared just got caught telling a conflicting story about why he met with Russian mob bank guy, Daddy just burnt the world down. What’s a good, complicit Princess snake to do to distract & help her brand? Divert to a totally different issue, throw in a mention to how religious you are and pretend to care about a group of people so that you look oh so sweet

    Reply
    • pinetree13 says:
      June 2, 2017 at 12:54 pm

      YOU NAILED IT LP

      Reply
    • CynicalAnn says:
      June 2, 2017 at 12:56 pm

      And the DM had lovely pictures of she, Jared and his brother walking with the children to services for Shavuot. As another Member of the Tribe-she makes me sick.

      Reply
      • Original T.C. says:
        June 2, 2017 at 1:59 pm

        I love how she can get excused from Jewish traditions to attend happy events with her Dad but conveniently not for important shet storms like her father deciding to abandon the entire planet to destruction. Funny that.

      • CynicalAnn says:
        June 2, 2017 at 3:24 pm

        @Original T.C. I’d love to know how she and Jared are able to reconcile their complicity with her father’s actions and the Jewish concept of tikkun olam (to heal the world.)

      • Shasha says:
        June 2, 2017 at 4:19 pm

        @CynicalAnn: Orthodox Jews – which Ivanka supposedly is despite not being ss, not tznius at all etc – don’t see the concept of tikkun olam the same way as Reform Jews. In fact, they think the Reform definition is a misunderstanding/distortion. (What else is new.) In Orthodox Judaism the idea is about the Jewish people being more properly ordered, through doing more mitzvot, less idolatry, the temple being restored, and so on. Orthodox are very emphatic that it has nothing to do with social or environmental justice.

      • H says:
        June 2, 2017 at 5:00 pm

        I hate that she keeps bringing up Judaism, haven’t we suffered enough?

      • Original T.C. says:
        June 2, 2017 at 5:39 pm

        @Shasha
        I admit complete ignorance of Orthodox Judaism so please, please school me. Do they not believe like, regular Jews, in the Old Testament and the 10 commandments? Because the Old Testament is filled with moral teachings that her father goes against everyday. That whole dishonesty, lying, greed, corruption, infidelity, doing evil etc. I mean he would be facing crazy consequences from the God of the Old Testament who did not play around nor forgive easily!

        I know one of the school’s her kids go to spoke out against her Father’s policies being against their principles.

      • imqrious2 says:
        June 2, 2017 at 6:56 pm

        Actually Sasha, they are *Modern* Orthodox. It’s a bit different than just Orthodox.
        Orthodox adhere to a more strict interpretation to the Torah; Modern Orthodox incorporate the observance of Jewish law into the modern, secular world.

      • lightpurple says:
        June 2, 2017 at 6:57 pm

        @Original TC, she didn’t get excused for the Friday takeoff/Saturday arrival flight nor did she get excused for attending meetings on that Saturday or for posing with a crucifix in front of a Catholic altar.

      • Shasha says:
        June 2, 2017 at 7:08 pm

        @imqrious2, you don’t have to “educate” me on Orthodox vs. Modern Orthodox. It has ZERO to do with “more strict interpretation to the Torah,” as you claimed.

        It has to do with engagement with the modern world vs. seclusion.

        Orthodox and Modern Orthodox are BOTH Orthodox, that’s the point. They both diligently live by the Torah and abide by the 613 mitzvot. You’re either Orthodox or not.

        However, Modern Orthodox believe that you can live a Torah life and still engage with the outside world, and in fact it may be better to do so. But you still have to follow Torah while doing so. Therefore, you can wear modern clothing, but it still has to be modest. You can have a television, but you still can’t watch it on the Sabbath, because you still have to be shomer shabbos.

        Vs. “Ultra”-Orthodox or Charedi who believe that you should not watch television, you should not ever listen to non-Jewish music, that in some communities, even if 5 generations of your family have lived in the USA, it’s better to not even learn to read English, etc. It has nothing to do with an “interpretation,” it has to do with being *secluded.* The idea is that you will be less corrupted by staying separate. Not that being secluded is in and of itself a mitzvah.

        There are certain chumras (stringencies) that go BEYOND what is required, and are also referred to as “walls around walls.” “Ultra”-Orthodox have lots of chumras, but they are not from the Torah, nobody claims they are from the Torah. People who don’t follow them are not less Orthodox, and they are not even necessarily modern, which is an important distinction. Chumras and minhagim (traditions) very WILDLY between different Orthodox communities.

        And just to take it a step farther, there are some Ultra-Orthodox practices that Modern Orthodox believe are a violation of the Torah. Such as, many in the Lubavitch community believe their late Rebbe was the Moshiach, and they say a prayer to this effect. Many non-Lubavitch Orthodox Jews will leave the vicinity if they know this prayer will take place.

      • Shasha says:
        June 2, 2017 at 7:30 pm

        @Original TC

        Sorry, my loooooong explanation of Orthodox belief vs. Donald’s violations of the Bible got modded. Not sure why, maybe too off topic. But to sum it up in a nutshell:

        Orthodox Jews actually believe there are *613* commandments in the Old Testament and take them very seriously. However they believe they are only commanded to Jews. They believe for Gentiles, like Trump, only the 7 laws commanded to Noah are required.

        However, IMO, the “real” explanation is that no matter what your ideology or belief system may be, many people find it easy to explain away and deny inconvenient facts. In short, many people just believe what they wanna believe.

    • Lolo86lf says:
      June 2, 2017 at 1:09 pm

      Well said! She is only deflecting attention from herself so we don’t notice what they are doing.

      Reply
  4. minx says:
    June 2, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    The responding tweets are a thing of beauty. I doubt she’ll read them, though.

    Reply
  5. L says:
    June 2, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    This is my favorite response to Ivanka from Titus Burgess lol

    https://twitter.com/titussburgess/status/870457537698680832

    Reply
  6. Lolo86lf says:
    June 2, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    I cannot believe she had the audacity to pretend that she even cares about the gay community. What a colossal joke! Does she believe her own bullshit? I am having fun reading the responses to her ridiculous post.

    Reply
  7. Snowflake says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Gay marriage is the one thing he won’t try to roll back. He knows better than to mess with that.

    Reply
  8. ArchieGoodwin says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    F*ck her shoes.

    Reply
  9. Susannah says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Sorry Ivanka, you can’t have your cake and eat it too. You work for the Trump/Pence administration, you’re no friend to the LBGTQ community or anyone else who’s ever felt, or continues to feel, marginalized.

    That story about Brad Pitt taking Chris Cornell’s kids out for the day was really sweet. It’s wonderful that friends are there for the kids too.

    Reply
  10. Hope says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    I’m from Wisconsin and the Sussex/sex thing happens every time they repaint the water tower. Which is every few years. It’s because they start with the second s in the middle of the word and work to the end and then go back and do the rest (if it was another town they would still start in the middle and work to the end). And every time it happens people get up in arms about it. I’ve been giggling at this since I was a child.

    Reply
  11. Skylark says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    I know I should be better and bigger (and biglier) and not focus on physical appearance and strive to stay objective and rise about the disgusting daily assault upon my senses that is the trumps and just focus my ire on what they say and what they do…

    …but, oh my lord, she is seriously physically unattractive.

    #notevena2

    Reply
    • Amanduh says:
      June 2, 2017 at 2:27 pm

      I know I should be better and bigger (and biglier) and not focus on trolls, but this is gross. Do better than this…pick on her for a million different reasons, but her appearance shouldn’t be one of them.

      Reply
      • elle says:
        June 2, 2017 at 3:07 pm

        Why? She gets shoved up our @sses sideways as a model of beauty. We should be able to say that her outside matches her inside.

      • Amanduh says:
        June 2, 2017 at 3:29 pm

        Oh you definitely have the right to say whatever you want! It just feels…juvenile? Stooping to their level? Two wrongs and all that…
        (The poster I was referring to specifically says “physically unattractive”). For what it’s worth, I think she’s a fcuking moron for a million reasons…what she looks like doesn’t matter.

      • Shasha says:
        June 2, 2017 at 4:23 pm

        I agree, elle. If her and her disgusting father both spend all this time and effort to tout her as the pinnical of female beauty – white, blonde, thin with large fake breasts – AND her disgusting father tears down the looks of other women while elevating hers and she merrily goes along with it with zero objections, then the rest of us have every right to push back on it. As far as I am concerned, they put the issue into play themselves. Completely different from a woman minding her own business and going about her own life not harming anyone.

      • Amanduh says:
        June 2, 2017 at 5:45 pm

        Hmmm… but it just seems wrong to make fun of someone’s appearance because their Dad made fun of someone’s appearance? Like a “Well, he started it!!” kind of mentality. I’m currently teaching my 4 year old the difference between right and wrong and bullying, so maybe my judgement is off 🤔

  12. hogtowngooner says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    “… LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy.”

    OK, I know I’m nitpicking here but it kind of irks me when people have to place their appreciation for the LGBTQ community by saying “they have made immense contributions.” While the statement is true, why is it not enough to respect people simply because they’re human beings?

    Reply
  13. Jay (the Canadian one) says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    So the way I parse that, she’s only acknowledging the LGBTQ people who have made immense contributions to the economy, etc., not the LGBTQ community in general.

    Reply
  14. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Sure, Ivanka…of course you do. That’s why your dad’s administration (that you campaigned for and are a part of) decided to exclude LGBTQ from the United States Census, etc etc etc etc

    Reply
  15. adastraperaspera says:
    June 2, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Lifelong lesbian here. Mob lady Ivanka can save her platitudes. She may indeed have some gay friends, but I bet they won’t be visiting her in prison. I’ll be in San Francisco for Pride this year, yay. I guarantee she will not be welcome!

    Reply
  16. Die Daffy Don says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Rat-faced piglet lets daddy fondle her with nary a peep. Who cares about her?

    Reply
  17. cathy says:
    June 2, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    complicit

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment