Lorde: ‘I am not weirded out by ghosts or spirits. I am basically a witch’

I choose not to treat Wiccans, or “witches,” as a joke. I think Wiccans are cool. I respect that they’re doing their thing and I hope that other people will respect them too. I think there should be more Wiccans in the world. The American Wiccan community has already held a mass spell against Donald Trump, in an attempt to get him to stop destroying everything. Witches are also organizing their own Witch Resistance against fascism. I say the more the merrier. My point? That Wicca is a real thing and some people – LORDE – should not blithely refer to themselves as “basically a witch.” Which is what she did.

She honoured the late David Bowie with a tribute performance of Life on Mars at the Brit Awards last year. And on Saturday, ahead of the release of her upcoming Melodrama album, Lorde revealed that she felt the presence of the late singer’s ghost while creating the album. Speaking to the Daily Telegraph about her disembodied connection to the legendary musician, the 20-year-old also declared herself to be ‘basically a witch.’ ‘I have always felt connected to [David Bowie], even though I spent only about five minutes in [his] company,’ she said. ‘I felt he was watching over me in a way. It would be no surprise to anyone I am not weirded out by ghosts or spirits. I am basically a witch.’ Speaking to BBC Radio One last month, the Green Light singer said that since his passing, he hasn’t left her side. ‘I feel like the whole time spent writing this record, I’ve had him in my thoughts, I’ve had him in my heart,’ said Lorde. ‘It’s hard not to make something and not think, ‘What would David think of this? If I could play it to him, what would he say?”

I’m uncomfortable with the idea that Lorde feels like she has any kind of ownership of David Bowie’s memory. While I’m sure Bowie was important to her, and that he was probably lovely to her when they met, the way she talks about him feels… I don’t know, slightly icky. It would be like Taylor Swift claiming that she’s sure Janis Joplin’s ghost was watching over her. It’s eyeroll-y. As for “I am basically a witch” – prove it!! CAST A SPELL TO FIGHT FASCISM OR GTFO.