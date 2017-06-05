Pippa Middleton ‘insisted’ that James Matthew wear a peasant-y wedding ring

I’ve always found it particularly shady that Prince William never wears a wedding ring. It was announced before his 2011 wedding to Kate that he would not be wearing a wedding ring or wedding band or whatever. Kate has Diana’s sapphire, plus a wedding band, plus an eternity band, although she doesn’t always wear all three rings at once. Even the Prince of Wales wears a ring, although it’s not technically a wedding band – he wears a signet ring on his pinkie with the fleur de lis, the symbol of the Prince of Wales. But William wears no jewelry. Apparently it’s a “thing” for most aristocrats or royals. So what will Terrible Moderately Wealthy James Matthews do now that he’s married to royal-adjacent Pippa Middleton? According to the Daily Mail’s Girl About Town, Pippa is “insisting” that Terrible Moderately Wealthy James wear a ring.

James Matthews is breaking with tradition by donning a wedding ring following his nuptials with Pippa Middleton. Unlike high-society husbands Prince William, David Cameron, Prince Philip or indeed Michael Middleton – none of whom wear a wedding ring – James, 41, has donned a gold band, or as some put it, ‘the smallest handcuff in the world’. In exclusive circles, it is very much not the done thing. Etiquette expert William Hanson says: ‘Traditionally, men of the aristocracy and gentry – and those without title or land but with good judgment – do not wear jewellery, which includes wedding bands. Wearing rings and the like was considered a tad suspect.’ A pal of 33-year-old Pippa tells me she insisted that James wore a wedding ring.

[From The Daily Mail]

I think NOT wearing a wedding ring is “a tad suspect.” I think the habit of the aristocracy to screw around endlessly with each other regardless of marital status is “a tad suspect” as well. But I also suspect that this is a cultural difference between Americans and Brits. The excuse of “but I’m landed gentry!” would not fly with American brides. Most American brides would scream “I DON’T CARE, YOU’RE WEARING THE RING, YOU A–HOLE.” Anyway, I’m glad that Pippa insisted. How gauche! How middle class! OMG, she’s making him wear a ring!

Pips and TMW James have been pap’d throughout their Australian honeymoon. The photos are so close and high-quality, I really do think that there’s some kind of deal in place, specifically for product placement and a “honeymoon editorial” with a magazine.