Pippa Middleton ‘insisted’ that James Matthew wear a peasant-y wedding ring

I’ve always found it particularly shady that Prince William never wears a wedding ring. It was announced before his 2011 wedding to Kate that he would not be wearing a wedding ring or wedding band or whatever. Kate has Diana’s sapphire, plus a wedding band, plus an eternity band, although she doesn’t always wear all three rings at once. Even the Prince of Wales wears a ring, although it’s not technically a wedding band – he wears a signet ring on his pinkie with the fleur de lis, the symbol of the Prince of Wales. But William wears no jewelry. Apparently it’s a “thing” for most aristocrats or royals. So what will Terrible Moderately Wealthy James Matthews do now that he’s married to royal-adjacent Pippa Middleton? According to the Daily Mail’s Girl About Town, Pippa is “insisting” that Terrible Moderately Wealthy James wear a ring.
James Matthews is breaking with tradition by donning a wedding ring following his nuptials with Pippa Middleton. Unlike high-society husbands Prince William, David Cameron, Prince Philip or indeed Michael Middleton – none of whom wear a wedding ring – James, 41, has donned a gold band, or as some put it, ‘the smallest handcuff in the world’.
In exclusive circles, it is very much not the done thing. Etiquette expert William Hanson says: ‘Traditionally, men of the aristocracy and gentry – and those without title or land but with good judgment – do not wear jewellery, which includes wedding bands. Wearing rings and the like was considered a tad suspect.’
A pal of 33-year-old Pippa tells me she insisted that James wore a wedding ring.
I think NOT wearing a wedding ring is “a tad suspect.” I think the habit of the aristocracy to screw around endlessly with each other regardless of marital status is “a tad suspect” as well. But I also suspect that this is a cultural difference between Americans and Brits. The excuse of “but I’m landed gentry!” would not fly with American brides. Most American brides would scream “I DON’T CARE, YOU’RE WEARING THE RING, YOU A–HOLE.” Anyway, I’m glad that Pippa insisted. How gauche! How middle class! OMG, she’s making him wear a ring!
Pips and TMW James have been pap’d throughout their Australian honeymoon. The photos are so close and high-quality, I really do think that there’s some kind of deal in place, specifically for product placement and a “honeymoon editorial” with a magazine.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
Before we got married, my husband told me that ‘Englishmen do not wear wedding rings’, to which I replied ‘When they marry Americans they do!’ We aren’t aristocracy, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha! Both of my (American) sisters married Englishmen, and both of their husbands wear wedding rings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My English husband tried that with my English self. I told him he was indeed entitled to insist, and I was equally entitled to cancel the wedding.
Oddly enough he doesn’t feel right if he’s not wearing it now – he’s worn it too many years! He’s twitchy when I get them cleaned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know if James has a title or not – apparently Pippa will be a Lady of g Glen Affric or whatever. Actually, you can rent that estate for vacay – a bit over $1,000 per night, per person! SO maybe they are aristos after all (Not).
http://www.glenaffricestate.com/crafts.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The title comes with the estate. Pa Matthews purchased estate in the late 00s and can thus call himself Liard. Should he decide to sell the estate, new owner gets the title. Pippa’s inheritance of the title depends on Pa Matthews dying whilst still in possession of estate AND leaving said estate to James as opposed to Spencer or Nina.
It’s funny how much the Middleton PR is hyping up this bought title as if it’s on a par with a royal dukedom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
William Hanson is the worst example of etiquette – pretentious, prickly and rude. The perfect posh protocol go-to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a slightly emotional post by somebody who has occasionally suffered from posh twits and their “etiquette”. Please do not deal with Hanson the way my post might suggest though I believe there is no other way to explain a few things to Hanson.
_________________________________________________
Hanson abuses protocol to make other people feel uncomfortable and this makes him feel “superior” and “more cultivated”.
Originally protocol and etiquette were merely rules to ensure that human interaction goes smoothly and nobody feels insulted nor overlooked.
Hanson really twisted that into something it was never ment to be. I am really waiting for the day somebody with a good punch explains these basics to Hanson because otherwise this twit won’t get it. He won’t give up his “superiority” unless he is given a choice between the latter and his front teeth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In my experience, people that snobbish are trying to hide some sort of ‘not-landed-gentry’ origin, which they somehow perceive as ‘less than’… while secure whatever-class people are far kinder and less stressed about it all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a woman if I get married I wouldn’t wear a wedding ring.
Personally don’t wear jewelry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m right there with you, Iris.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t have a wedding ring or engagement ring.
When we got married over 30 years ago, I told my husband that if he wasn’t going to wear a ring, neither was I. No way was he going to, so neither did I. It’s never been an issue for us. I don’t think it’s a big deal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
me neither…..well, earrings sometimes, if they are hippo-hyper-allergenic !! : )
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“the smallest handcuff in the world”
Is that only for the blokes then, or what? How wanky.
Mr Sixer wears a wedding ring. I kind of wear a wedding ring but it has to be a pinkie ring now because my fingers got fatter and it’s not of a design that can be enlarged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Extremely wanky.
Sixer, there are these new wedding bands that are made of silicon or some such material, for people who want to wear wedding bands but work with their hands and such. I guess the idea was to make a band that is still a wedding band, but isn’t some expensive piece of jewelry that can be ruined by day-to-day hand activities. That might be a good option for you, if you’d rather have a ring-finger-ring!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That sounds cool!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Check out Enso rings. Lifetime warranty on them as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, my hubby is an electrician and can’t wear his original band for fear of getting his finger caught in something, so he wears a silicon Qalo ring and loves it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband has a bunch of those silicon rings he likes to coordinate to his outfit – bright pink, blue, white, camo, whatever. If he’s feeling particularly sassy he matches his sunglasses also. It cracks me up but honestly he’s not a jewellery guy and most of the time he forgets to put one on and I forget to ask him. He says it’s very comfortable though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My hubby wears his. I don’t because years ago I didn’t take it off for anything and I was cleaning and one of the chemicals reacted to the band and burned my skin. So I constantly am taking it off when home. And when I’m running out the door to run the kiddos or errands, I don’t have much time to look for it and put it on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is our exact situation. Chemical burn from clorox wipes I was using- thought I had washed my hands well, but some stayed under the band. Burned, swollen, painful, blistery then peeling. Had to keep them off for at least a month. Fingers also swell when I eat salty food and when I sleep on my side due to thoracic outlet syndrome, so at home mine are always off and I often forget to put them on, though DH wears his all the time except in the cath lab.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In a beach shop, I found a ring carved from shell that fits perfectly. It’s great for the pool, beach and gym (especially for lifting metal hand weights). I know I don’t ever need to wear a band if I don’t want to, but I like wearing a wedding ring and my husband always wears his ring. I might investigate the silicon bands to have something flexible for some situations. The inexpensive bands are also good for travel. I guess I like variety – and jewelry!
At the outset, our policy was: both wear or neither wear. Basic fairness. This “world’s tiniest handcuff” joke is so dated and sexist! Spouses tie spouses down, period, but most of us do it by choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not down with the poshie jewellery etiquette so I didn’t know about this, but yes, most sexist thing I’ve ever heard. Among we peasants, wives used to be referred to as “ball and chain” way back when but we don’t say that any more. Y’know, cos we’ve evolved. I blame the poshie shallow gene pool!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ball & Chain language in the USA too. So insulting to women!
The diamond engagement ring guidelines were not for us, so we got something made up with a coloured stone and marvelled at the snobby commentary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For someone who is a poshie Sixer you spend a lot of time slagging them off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
(My biggest interwebz secret is that I’m really a duchess, Helen. Don’t out me!)
WATP – I forgot about engagement rings! I don’t have one of those.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is a juvenile and not particularly witty expression – but sexist?
Maybe in their mind, it is.
But I am a woman, and there is no way I would wear a wedding ring. Ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband is a plumber – there is a legit risk of losing a finger by wearing a wedding band depending on the job he’s doing. He STILL wears a band – albeit a workplace safe silicone, antimicrobial one that will break off if 40lbs of pressure is applied. I think of it like one of those cat collars that will break away if the cat gets caught on something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many of the men in the neighborhood where I grew up didn’t wear wedding rings because they could be dangerous. My neighbors were plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, etc. My father was a teacher and he did wear a ring, but he was unusual in our community.
I don’t think the breakaway rings existed when I was growing up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband doesn’t always wear a ring because of the amount of time he spends in the gym. I was a little bothered at first, but then I looked up ring avulsion and decided it wasn’t that serious.
Besides, a ring doesn’t keep anyone from cheating if they wanted to and it doesn’t deter people who like to test their chances, in spite of someone’s relationship status.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh man the captions on some of those pictures in the Daily Mail are hilarious. the “breeze caught Pippa’s chestnut hair, blowing it back in a wild billow.” I mean really now. LOL.
Agree that the pictures are too good for there not to be some sort of deal in place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, she’s staring straight at the camera as if she knew it would be there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ha, the captions are over-the-top. I agree, the pictures are way too clear and close up. The publicist should have used phone cameras to make it look like ‘people noticed them!’ and ‘took these grainy pictures.’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, if you feel you have to “mark” or “brand” your husband to prevent him from straying….you have bigger problems than jewelry. And please, it’s not like the entire world is not aware that William is married.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not like that, I don’t think. When I was single, I remember thinking it very cruel of a married man to not wear a ring. Because I would form crushes on men only to find out that they were married – they just didn’t wear a ring. So from my perspective (and my husband’s) it’s a signal to the world that we are not available. That doesn’t stop the women from following him out of the gym and chasing them with their cars (true story) but assumingly it stops most of that. And I wear a ring for the same reason. I can’t tell you the number of times I have met a new man at the workplace and the first place his eyes go is to my left hand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with Crumpet – I’m currently single (divorced) and it’s extremely frustrating to be flirting with a guy in a bar and then, a half hour into chatting, he drops something about the wife. Some married guys seem to get a thrill from flirting and pretending to be available – an ego boost – but it’s really not fair to the women involved. My eyes always go to his left hand, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those are very clear pap photos of two well groomed and well dressed people on a honeymoon!
My husband doesn’t wear a wedding ring – American, 25 years married. (He’s lost three, we finally gave up.)
I think it’s really personal preference.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Far too sensible an answer Suze. 😀
I think it is personal preference too – some men just don’t like wearing jewelry full stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are you casting aspersions on the hapstance of finding these unfamous people on honeymoon in Australia together with a detailed itinerary?
How cynical of you.😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doesn’t everyone know that Darwin is a pap hang out?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ bluhare, LOL!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Neither does mine. And I only wear mine sometimes, if I feel like a little sparkle on my hand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A lot of people don’t wear wedding bands due to work related reasons and some just don’t like wearing jewelry. Not wearing a ring is not shady. Cheating is shady.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And when did wearing one ever stop anyone cheating if they were going to?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it is so much men not wearing one as it is the imbalance of the policy. Women are supposed to wear one or two rings, but a man none? There are a lot of men, who, for whatever reason, don’t wear one. How many of their wives do?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Traditionally women weren’t allowed to vote or work outside the home. If, and that’s a big if, I ever got married, my policy would be he doesn’t have to wear one if I don’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My fellow peasant co-workers agreed that wearing no wedding ring is an excuse to carry out dodgy behaviour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband and I don’t wear wedding bands or any rings anymore.
If anyone thinks a ring will keep someone from cheating they are an idiot!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband wears a ring – it didn’t enter either of our heads that he wouldn’t. Then again, though we are British, we are not anywhere near aristocracy. If he’d chosen not to, I think I’d respect his wishes but I would want to know why, exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband has not taken off his wedding ring since the day we got married in 1994. He says for him it shows the world how happy he is to be married to me. He is such a sweetheart…I love him!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband was the same until I noticed it was cutting off circulation. Sized it up.
The jeweler said men are actually more, not less, sentimental then women about their wedding bands and that women seem to like changing it up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, I can’t be the only one incredibly bored of these two. She’s not a royal, shes not known to be hard working or particularly charitable; she’s not really relevant to anything. I don’t know who he is (or particularly care, though I’d hazard a guess he’s been in Tatler a few times as the Middleton’s were known for their desperate social climbing.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Philip and Charles wear wedding rings under their signet rings which is an old fashioned way of wearing a wedding ring if you must. Most people don’t realise they wear one because they are worn under the signet rather than the 4th finger.
Philip’s hands with wedding ring + signet ring
http://68.media.tumblr.com/tumblr_m5if01Z7z01r7b7kho1_500.jpg
Charles’s hands with wedding ring + signet ring
http://www.hellomagazine.com/imagenes/royalty/2017012436068/why-prince-william-doesnt-wear-a-wedding-ring/0-194-856/charles-ring-a.jpg
Philip stopped wearing all rings on his hands after his fingers were too swollen to bear rings. He has the same affliction as Charles that leads to swollen, sausage fingers.
FWIW, Andrew wore his wedding rings in the same way when he was married. Ditto Edward.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously – holy sausage fingers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Philip was a cool drink of water back in the day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Look at bluhare and LAK lusting after a married man.
So who do you suppose is more skilled with the ladies of the senior royals, Phil or Charles? I’ve never read any gossip about Phil’s skills.
But I have read about Chuck. Diana said her honeymoon sex was “weird”. And when they were still a couple, frequency was once every 3 weeks. Another woman said that from start to finish it was 5 minutes and something about ‘roll on roll off’. Then there’s the most romantic tidbit of all, you know, the tampon romancing Camilla’s lady bits.
I just answered my own question. Phil has more skill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Diana’s godmother was Barbara Cartland, a pulp romantic fiction heroine. Apparently, Diana was an avid consumer of her shtick. I was curious, and so read several of the novels. They’re awful. Ellipses all over the place, doe-eyed heroines and often brutal heroes flutter and snarl until…. fireworks. It’s possible that Diana’s sex education didn’t go much further than that, so I imagine that honeymoon sex wouldn’t live up to expectations.
She and Charles didn’t get along on any front and he once complained about the attractiveness of someone “who smelled of sick” — a most unsympathetic view of someone suffering from bulimia — so I’m not surprised that married sex was so infrequent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Graymatters: i think Diana’s romantic expectations were shaped by those novels and apparently never outgrew them.
Marrying a real life prince must have been intoxicating when your view of romance is Cartland’s template of Prince Charming sweeping you off your feet and you have no life experience to temper that.
I think that’s why she was so disappointed outside of the situation she found herself. Those books do not teach anything about realistic relationships or how to navigate any difficulties. She might have handled her marriage better if she had life experience and a few years between herself and those books.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LAK, I agree. They might have had a chance had Diana not come from a dysfunctional family herself, though. If her parents had been able to model a happy, giving partnership and her mother close enough to share advice Diana’s marriage might have stood a chance, even though she was so very young.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t with all the comments about people thinking not wearing a ring is dodgy. You realise that it can be taken off the moment you’re not around right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True, but you will have the tell-tale tan line there in its place 😉😁
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not on me, pale skinned that I am. Think that’s true for lots of folks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That line ‘considered a tad suspect’ suspect of what??? Being married??
Sounds super homophobic and broey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Suspect of vanity. Instead of a real man being judged on the cut of suit or shine of his shoes, Hansen worries about men who might think that a flash of gold on the ring finger is a sign of emasculating self-regard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In that explanation vanity is code for feminine. So a man who wears a wedding ring is emasculated and effeminate?? Gross, misogynistic, homophobic logic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember when it came out William ‘wasn’t going to wear a wedding band.’ It seemed super suspect because the “Waity Katy” nickname and how it took her 9 years to get him down the aisle. I don’t blame Pippa for wanting James to wear the ring. Maybe I think of the words of the wedding vows, but I like the symbolism, and love rings!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Generally i do not judge people’s ring habits beyond married men removing rings to pick up people, but in the context of WK’s history, i yhought his refusal to wear a ring was dodgy.
When he says he struggled being a married man and later fatherhood as he did recently, i always think that here is a man who should have been given a wedding ring to remind him of his obligations. If only symbolically.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LAK – good reminder, I forgot he said he struggled being married and a father early on. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a father who ditches his kids on Easter, so commitment of any sort seems difficult for him.
It is one thing to not wear a ring because of work safety issues, or allergies etc, but this was never a reason for William. He just can’t be bothered to make the effort and show he is committed.
It will be interesting to see what Harry does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think William got married too early. He should have waited another 5 or 10 years. And likely William wifed the wrong woman, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A coworker of mine didn’t wear a wedding ring and neither did his wife – they had matching tattoos done on their ring fingers instead – a small, colorful band of flowers. It was definitely hippie-ish but it looked nice and they didn’t ever have to worry about losing their rings.
Too bad about the divorce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I rarely wear any jewellery because I truly dislike the feeling of having a metal close to my body so I stopped wearing my wedding band during the summer (heat is the worse) of our 3rd year, plus my skin is very sensitive and the humidity started to cause the skin below the thick band to be damaged.
My husband, in the other hand, is the only piece of jewellery he uses all the time.
In the beginning he asked me to wear it but after seeing that I failed to used the minimum of jewellery he understood that is a mere symbol (we trust each other enormously).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am disappointed after all this time since the wedding that we haven’t seen a single pic of Pippa in her second wedding dress nor of Meghan at the reception. What’s the big deal.
My hubby wore a ring but he lost weight and didn’t bother to get it sized. Now my married son wears it, in memory of his Dad and also because he lost his after less than a year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My guess is due to the quality of the photos someone is following them around for a big wedding and honeymoon spread.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hi bluhare! I read that her publicist is with them in Australia, probably making sure that the pap walks go off without a hitch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pippa’s put on quite the fashion show during her honeymoon, is Kate Spade paying for this honeymoon? Also, I read that the publicist was with them in Australia, who invites their publicist on their honeymoon? I’m curious how Terribly Moderately Wealthy James feels about all this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d really like to know how much Kate Spade is paying Pippa to get papped in her clothes.
I assume TMWJames is happy to have the publicist along and do pap strolls because his smile does not appear to be fake. But that could be the honeymoon-shagging smile too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Assuming he realises that the papstroll isn’t accidental, unless he is aware of the deal and is playing along.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The no-ring thing is more a comfort thing in Europe. Honestly most men who are married don’t wear a ring. Nor do the women. Rings are bought for the nuptials. And afterwards they end up in your jewelry box. That is just how it is done in Europe. My parents don’t wear their rings. My grandparents didn’t. My teachers didn’t. You just don’t see that many people wearing their marriage rings in Europe any more.
And for the blue collar workers it was always more practical to not wear a ring. A mechanic wearing a ring when greasing and reparing a car? And there are still lots of jobs where you can’t wear jewelry. Nurses. Laboratory workers. Mechatronics.
As for the British Aristocracy: cheating and screwing around is much more easy if you don’t wear a ring to remind you.
As for Pippa: she wants to show that she made it into that marriage haven. That is why poor James has to wear that ring. And to scare of potential mistresses / lovers who want an affair with the future queen’s sister’s husband.
Pips is marking her territory. *LOL* Likely she needs to “mark” him. Likely dear mother Carole told her to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nurses can wear rings. It was always recommended to only wear a stoneless, smooth band for hygiene reasons, but the best hygiene is to not wear something that can be a fomite, and to keep nails short and free of polish. Over the years, I have seen many RNs wearing varied types of rings, bracelets, and polish on long nails.
It’s quite disgusting to think of what’s traveling outside the hospital because of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nurses probably aren’t carrying anything from the hospital that’s any nastier than what the docs carry out on their neckties. It’s been scientifically proven that those neckties are nothing more than Petrie dishes, basically.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Europe” is not a single place.
Perhaps there are countries within Europe where that is the case, but in Britain it is extremely unusual for a married woman not to wear a wedding ring. (Take it off for chores or work perhaps but definitively not have it permanently in a box.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe we have a troll in our midst, Piggle!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Britain might be more conservative. Central Europe isn’t.
I rarely see French or Italians wear wedding rings. Scandinavians don’t seem to like them either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um, Charles does wear a wedding band, right underneath his signet ring, on his pinky. He also wore one when he married Diana.
I barely wear jewelry, least of all rings, but I’d wear my wedding band. A friend of mine has an english dad and he has never worn a wedding band ad he has been happily married for over 30 years (he did married an argentine with english parents, though, so perhaps she “understood”?).
If my husband to be did not want to wear his wedding band I wouldn’t wear mine either, see how he likes it (good way of knowing if there’s a bigger problem lol)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Neither my husband nor I wear wedding rings. He works in construction, so it’s a no-go for him. I personally hate wearing jewelry of any kind. I used to wear my wedding band whenever I left the house, but I always wound up taking it off and forgetting where I put it, so I stopped altogether.
We’ve been together for over 20 years and married for 14.
I find the entire ring business rather silly. If someone is going to cheat, no band of gold is going to stop them.
We honour our wedding vows with our actions. If some woman or man sees one of us without our wedding ring on, and hits on us, does the lack of ring mean that we are incapable of simply rejecting them?
Frankly, a lot of women I know wear rings to display financial status…not marital status.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“We honour our wedding vows with our actions.”
Couldn’t agree more. Can’t believe the fuss about rings, of all things!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
President Trudeau and president Macron wear rings mind you Macron wears two rings – very Versailles
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Prime Minister Trudeau.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It seems to me that the media is trying to juxtapose the sisters as in Kate will forever be a doormat who has no voice in her marriage, while Pippa gets everything she wants and will always get her way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband wears his all of the time. I sometimes wear my engagement wedding bands that are all connected. My go to is my plain gold band. Sapphire and wedding bands usually hang from a hook.
Personal preference.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My dad’s job involved him regularly sticking his hands into people, so he never wore his, ring because it was a hassle to keep taking it on and off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fleur-de-lis is a symbol of France. Charles would NEVER wear one, it’s practcally treasonous. The Prince of Wales crest consists of three plumes. I know way more men who choose not to wear wedding bands than those who wear one. Some of the marriages lasted, some didn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is pure PR. I have studied etiquette books back to the 1800′s, and not wearing a wedding ring isn’t an aristocratic thing. It’s a bourgeois thing. Men of the aristocracy don’t avoid jewelry. They just wear carefully curated jewelry, like no earrings. But take a look at Prince Harry: the rules are looser now, and friendship bracelets, for instance, are popular.
This is just Terribly Moderately Rich James and Terribly Desperately Social-Climbing Pippa pretending to be aristocrats. Which, I remind you, they are not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JESUS! In that picture at the top, Pippa’s new hubby looks like a cancer patient. He must have lost 40-50 pounds in the last year….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why on earth is it shady to not wear a wedding ring? What a strange assertion. Quite traditionalist I suppose, as well as judgmental. Does it need to be said that not everyone’s symbol of love, commitment, etc. has to be the same thing?
British here, and my husband and I both don’t wear rings because…we just don’t! We are not plumbers or electricians, we are not allergic to metals, nor do we dislike jewellery. Does our not wearing rings really require explanation or justification? Additionally, I simply have not noticed if any of our married friends wear rings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse