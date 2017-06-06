Rihanna responds to a blog’s fat-shaming column with a funny meme

Last week, a blog called Barstool Sports published a column about Rihanna and how she’s “fat” now. For whatever record, I think Rihanna has gained a few pounds and the weight looks amazing on her, because, OH RIGHT, she’s a beautiful woman with a great figure. But some Barstool Sports douche devoted an entire column to negging her. The piece was called “Is Rihanna going to make being fat the hot new trend?” It included lines like “A world of ladies shaped like the Hindenburg loaded into one-piece bathing suits may be on the horizon now that Rihanna is traipsing around out there looking like she’s in a sumo suit.” Charming.
The writer’s name is Chris Sprags, and his column was eventually taken down from Barstool Sports. Barstool Sports’ founder David Portnoy wrote his own post about the decision to take it down, basically saying that feminists were mad and at the end of the day, the column wasn’t funny enough. As in, he has no problem calling Rihanna a giant fatty, but you better be very witty to pull it off and Sprags was not witty. Sprags was also suspended from Barstool Sports too, which I take to mean that he’ll probably return when everything cools down. Why am I going into such detail about this? I don’t know. I didn’t cover it last week because A) I’ve typed up some boneheaded sh-t before and mistakes f–king happen, so I actually felt a little bit sorry for the douche-bro and B) I honestly didn’t want to call attention to it because the column sucked, it was taken down and Rihanna hadn’t said anything, so why give the douche any attention?
Well, Rihanna did respond. And her response is actually a million times funnier than whatever Chris Sprags wrote.
I f–king love Rihanna for this kind of sh-t. She refuses to play the victim, she refuses to apologize for who she is and she owns it. In one meme, she’s basically told every critic to STFU about her weight. And seriously: AS IF there’s a guy out there who would say “no” to Rihanna because of her current weight.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She’s not even fat! She went from Hollywood thin to regular person thin. She’s probably a lot happier where she is now, having secured her spot as a fashion influencer and having earned the right to stop playing the stupid body games that entertainers are required to play on the way up. I think it’s fabulous.
I think it’s more of a case of clothes that don’t make you look good than weight gain. That dress and this suit are very, very ugly and work against her body type.
Also we are finally at a stage where “thicker” women are the body envy (took long enough) so I don’t even get this douchebags comments….
Please define “thicker ” bc i do not envy flat asses or lane bryant
I don’t get it, is she supposed to look like she gained weight? Because she just looks awesome to me….
Either way, she rightly shut down the stupidity. I hope my girl looks to her as a role model when she is a teenager.
She looks the same as she always does when she’s not on tour. Every few years when she takes a little break and gains 15-20lbs people act like it’s something new.
Three things – Rihanna is an astoundingly beautiful woman.
Guy I never heard of is a total douche canoe.
I have serious bracelet envy.
Barstool is frat humor. I paid attention when Jenna marbles was a contributor. (Is she still?)
Maybe I expected the meme to be better. Funnier. This just feels like a low tier web column getting more attention because she bothered to engage.
Look at that weird suit Riri is wearing there. She still looks hot, still one of the most beautiful women in the world. Even though she does have the physical proportions conventionally considered attractive, her total confidence is what really makes her look so damn great all the time. So a few pounds on or off is not going to make much difference is it?
when women don’t go on tour they tend to eat whatever they want after the grueling schedule diet/gym/dance/work that goes before going on tour. See Janet Jackson, Britney Spears, Gaga and Co.. I don’t know this world where a woman who put on some healthy pounds and don’t look the “regular Jane” is called fat.
Last year after going through very painful situations I lost so much weight and looked what I have always wanted to look like. But guess what? Guys found me too hot that it was intimidating to them and only arrogant succesful douchebags approached me. And those men are not attractive to me. Money and lifestyle is not what I am looking for. I have gained my weight back because I am happy. But now I am fat to the definiton of what men consider attractive, so either way most men inherently hate women and the dumb comments just pour in. Rihanna a public figure being able to defy men dumb comments inspires me
Hey now! There’s a ton of ladies who wouldn’t say no to her either!
Came to say exactly that.
*flips hair*
She’s definitely a woman I’d make an exception for. Stunning, flawless, and takes no prisoner nor gives any f*cks!
+1
Ahem. If it isn’t Kevin Durant, I volunteer as tribute.
But whenever a woman loses some weight she’s a gross skinny rat who needs to lose weight because she’s a bad role model to young girls.
And obviously has an eating disorder.
Thank you Ruth and KiddVicious because THAT needed saying!
I am so f*cking over hearing “REAL women have curves” or “REAL men want meat, bones are for dogs” or any of the other somehow acceptable slams against women who are thin. Then there’s all the nasty comments about having muscle …
Chris whatever his name is appears to have a jelly belly/ beer gut that most former frat bros get once they leave high school and aren’t good enough to play their chosen sport at college. So he should know all about down time weight gain…except Rih Rih can come back anytime she wants and he’s a permanent has-been.
Looks like a peasant mocking a Queen to me. Sad.
This is my favorite response!
Wait what? Someone thinks Rihanna is fat? W.T.F? She’s not even slightly overweight. She looks hot!
“She refuses to play the victim, she refuses to apologize for who she is and she owns it. ”
YES YES! I love this about her. It’s worth emulating.
Gah, some people are just the worse. If they’re calling Rihanna fat, imagine the tweens and teens looking at the pics thinking they’re fat now. She has an amazing figure and doesn’t give two f’s what random internet people think. Love her, she’s the Queen of clap backs! Long live the Queen
One of my favourites of her clap backs are the hashtags to that F1 racer guy:
#TheDevilisALiar
#DefemationOfCharacter
LOL!!
F1 racer!? which one???? what did I miss…
Her face in that…weird suit(thanks above) looks so gorgeous!!
I think she’s deliberately just dressing however she wants and doing her own thing this days. She deserves her downtime after that awesome Rio concert!!!
She’s what us Caribbean folk refer to as “thick” and it is NOT an insult. Rih doesn’t mind being thick. Her height and proportions are those that she can rock a little weight gain and still look fabulous. It’s only mainstream America that seems to have this obsession with being skinny. I grew up in a Latino household, in an urban neighborhood with a bunch of minorities. Being skinny wasn’t a “goal”. Trust me because I was naturally tall and unintentionally thin and I hated it because I wanted to be thick. Cut to a few decades down the road and some weight gain and I love my curves. IDGAF about what some loser, aging ex frat boy thinks about that.
I’m Portuguese and although we now have ALL been contaminated with the skinny diktat (’cause, nothing against skinny women but we need diverse standards) when I was a teen and we were all ogling Kate Moss, the older generations looked at her in despair and found it really unattractive. The women my dad finds attractive are large hipped girls.
However, it is also sad to be in a thin shaming culture. I have a friend who left the maternity ward in her old jeans pre-maternity! She is naturally skinny, her body does not accumulate fat and is incredibly beautiful. I would hate it if people like her were shamed if we now go for the ‘thick’ girls.
Therefore, I agree with all the folks saying that what makes Rihanna sexy is her no fucks attitude. I truly believe that. Now that’s sexy.
For him to go after Rihanna that way only shows how bitter he is that he wouldn’t stand a chance with her, or any other REAL woman. Back to the blow-up doll!
In other photos her weight gain is noticeable.
But I don’t get it, where does this guy live? When I go to the beach off Texas most men and women are fat, walking around in their bathing suits. In fact, the world is getting fatter and fatter, so she isn’t starting a trend but just eating too much junk like most people.
F*CKING GENIUS. She looks great. Well, as ever.
I agree. And I love her sense of humor.
Yassss to both Gucci’s. But he did have the biggest come up of the decade! Keshia got him in shape and he’s loving life.
Rih knows exactly how to respond to this type of idiocracy.
Okay! It sounds like you totally understand this meme- I do not get it at all. Please indulge me with an explanation? Thanks very much!
I dunno the Gucci specific background, but basically, if you can’t handle me at my ‘worst’ you don’t get me at my best.
And this is why Rih Rih is the Queen of our hearts! FOR REALS!!! GUCCI ( which speaking of if we may: Aren’t Gucci and Keisha Kaoir LIVING-THEIR-BEST-MOTHAFUKIN-HOOD-FANTASY-LIFE at this very Moment???! i live live live for them and their opulent tacky happiness!!)
I don’t care if she gained weight or not, she’s human. That suit, on the other hand, should be burned.
lol, I agree. It’s too paper-baggy for her. Too bland.
Yes, it’s very cartoonish. That’s something one wears for attention, not for fashion.
Rihanna is beautiful, that brown suit is hideous and would look not look good on any woman on this world but it has nothing to do with her shape, the clothing is just bad executed.
The writer is an idiot but I guess he caters to a certain part of the population which is depressing.
I actually read that column and it was disgusting. So much entitlement to a woman’s body.
Right?! Like not everything we do/wear/are is is for fe/male gaze…
I honestly don’t understand.. How is she even overweight?? What a bunch of stupid douches, like women have to be perfect all the time and then be body-shamed after it. And of course, if you talk back, you’re a nazi-feminist. F*K OFF!
The fit of her white dress was off. The fit of her meme was perfection.
This is just another white guy trying to get a piece of Rihanna any way he can
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not overweight but she doesn’t look comfortable in her body either. The way she’s dressed looks like she’s trying to camouflage herself and her body language isn’t her typical DGAF. It actually made me wonder if she’s pregnant, though if she doesn’t pop soon that isn’t likely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I rest my case. Rihanna can literally wear ANYTHING. She gives zero fcuks and I am in love.
I saw Rhianna in person last Thursday night at the NBA finals game & she looked amazing.
Ummm how is she “fat”? I don’t see it. I do remember 3 or 4 years ago Rihanna saying in an interview her dad was worried about her weight and said she was gaining too much. She then lost weight…and now if she wants to put some back on…so what? She looks amazing.
What a world we live in that she is considered fat. The patriarchy would love us all to starve ourselves to death.
Barstool Sports has always been disgusting. And I’m sure none of those writers are any prize to write home about. Barstool Sports named some woman as CEO, I suspect to shield itself from arguments that they are sexist (“But we have a female CEO!) Funny that we haven’t heard from that Aunt Tom(asina) on all of this.
No you can’t starve yourself…we are expected to still have big boobs and big butts…small waist and skinny legs and arms. Men, however, can look however they want. F*ck em.
I’m a girl and I read barstool. It isn’t disgusting. A lot of people don’t understand that the writers are playing caricatures of themselves and a lot of what they write is satire. Chris Spags (not sprags btw) just wasn’t funny. He has written other blogs that are insightful and witty. He also has even written blogs praising thicker women, thicker than rihanna. You’re not going to find blogs by barstool that are openly feminist because that’s not the demo they are writing for. If you have read the site thoroughly, you would know this. But clearly you haven’t.
I put on weight when I am not on tour too. I got you, Riri.
If they think she’s fat, there is no hope for the rest of us.
Is anyone saying pregnant?
I would kill to be that “fat”.
Rihanna has a rich history of ridiculing people who looked or spoke ridiculously. Remember one of her fans copied one of her dresses and Rihanna trashed her for that!
She trashed a barkeeper live who mixed her a drink in some entertainment-talk show because the guy dropped the shaker while jiggling it.
I think she should just own up to it. If you hit others you should expect others to hit back.
She would stick it to us if any of us got “fat” or if any of us got an “ugly” haircut or if any of us dared to be inspired by “her style”.
Save your sympathy. He’s on Twitter mocking the whole thing.
It’s crazy how different beauty ideals to Black and white men. I first heard about her weight gain from Black men absolutely loving “thick” Rihanna. Then a white man shames her.
Whatever. She’s happy. She always said she likes being thicker bc she has a booty then.
