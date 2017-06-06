Rihanna responds to a blog’s fat-shaming column with a funny meme

Last week, a blog called Barstool Sports published a column about Rihanna and how she’s “fat” now. For whatever record, I think Rihanna has gained a few pounds and the weight looks amazing on her, because, OH RIGHT, she’s a beautiful woman with a great figure. But some Barstool Sports douche devoted an entire column to negging her. The piece was called “Is Rihanna going to make being fat the hot new trend?” It included lines like “A world of ladies shaped like the Hindenburg loaded into one-piece bathing suits may be on the horizon now that Rihanna is traipsing around out there looking like she’s in a sumo suit.” Charming.

The writer’s name is Chris Sprags, and his column was eventually taken down from Barstool Sports. Barstool Sports’ founder David Portnoy wrote his own post about the decision to take it down, basically saying that feminists were mad and at the end of the day, the column wasn’t funny enough. As in, he has no problem calling Rihanna a giant fatty, but you better be very witty to pull it off and Sprags was not witty. Sprags was also suspended from Barstool Sports too, which I take to mean that he’ll probably return when everything cools down. Why am I going into such detail about this? I don’t know. I didn’t cover it last week because A) I’ve typed up some boneheaded sh-t before and mistakes f–king happen, so I actually felt a little bit sorry for the douche-bro and B) I honestly didn’t want to call attention to it because the column sucked, it was taken down and Rihanna hadn’t said anything, so why give the douche any attention?

Well, Rihanna did respond. And her response is actually a million times funnier than whatever Chris Sprags wrote.

😢 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 5, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

I f–king love Rihanna for this kind of sh-t. She refuses to play the victim, she refuses to apologize for who she is and she owns it. In one meme, she’s basically told every critic to STFU about her weight. And seriously: AS IF there’s a guy out there who would say “no” to Rihanna because of her current weight.