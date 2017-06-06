Bella Hadid, bangsy in Off White at the CFDAs: gorgeous or dated?

2017 CFDA Awards

The annual CFDA Awards were last night in New York. CFDA = Council of Fashion Designers of America. The CFDAs have become a bigger and bigger deal under Anna Wintour’s leadership, and I have to say, they do a good job of nurturing new and emerging American design talent. When the Obamas were in office, Michelle Obama often wore – presumably with Wintour’s encouragement – new, American designers who were often the beneficiaries of Wintour’s promotion. Here’s Bella Hadid in Off White. I actually love this. Beautiful color, beautiful cut, great sleeves, great belt. You know what? I don’t even hate her bangs here.

2017 CFDA Awards

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, in The Row (their own label). They drive me crazy with the way they insist on always posing this way on every red carpet. As for their clothes… Victorian hobos, only chic and menswear-inspired. I think that’s the tagline for The Row: “Victorian hobos, only chic and menswear-inspired.”

2017 CFDA Awards

2017 CFDA Awards

Gigi Hadid wore The Row as well, and while it’s nice to see her in something different, this doesn’t really suit her.

2017 CFDA Awards

Janelle Monae in Christian Siriano. We should all have a moment in our lives when we were this cool.

2017 CFDA Awards

Kate Bosworth in Brock Collection. I sort of like this? While I’m meh on shades of yellow, The Bos looks good.

2017 CFDA Awards

Amanda Peet also wore Brock Collection. This is a no. This looks like a discarded thrift-store bridesmaid dress.

2017 CFDA Awards

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

64 Responses to “Bella Hadid, bangsy in Off White at the CFDAs: gorgeous or dated?”

  1. Shambles says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Bella looks like a mannequin. The bangs are really unflattering, because they only call attention to how blank her eyes are and how ridiculously, impossibly thin the bridge of her nose is. I can never get past the nose job, I’m sorry.

    Janelle forever.

    Reply
  2. Dtab says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:22 am

    I would, just one, so see Janelle Monae turn up in a canary yellow dress….just so that I get a shock seeing her. Although she does look cool in this

    Reply
  3. Who ARE these people? says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Silly me, I thought she would be wearing off white, not… Off White. I should get out more.

    Reply
  4. Beth says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:24 am

    I haven’t had bangs since the early 90′s. Not too bad on some people

    If someone poked,pinched, or tickled the Olsen twins, would they get an expression on their blank faces?

    Reply
  5. astrid says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Nope to all of this. And the twins are beyond ridiculous at their age. I get it that they’re good business women but the weird posing, unflattering hairstyles and hobo clothes…..

    Reply
  6. guest says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Bella looks much older than 20… and that’s not meant as a compliment.

    Reply
  7. isakka says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Bella is just not model material. Jmo

    Reply
  8. Arock says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Kate bosworth looks like she’s wearing a homecoming dress out or Seventeen mag circa 1996. It’s only missing mini butterfly hair clips and an upper arm bracelet. amanda Peet deserves better, she’s beautiful; I want to reach in the pic and straighten her up.

    Reply
  9. The New Classic says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:38 am

    The Olsen twins used to be so gorgeous. I looked up to them so much for fashion, hair, and makeup inspiration when I was a teen. It’s so sad to see how frozen and mannequin looking they appear now.

    Reply
  10. AlmondJoy says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Janelle. Freakin. Monae.

    The end.

    Reply
  11. AlmondJoy says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Also as a sidenote, I’m the girl who would wear both Janelle’s outfit and Kate Bosworth’s dress in a heartbeat. It really just depends on the day. I love both looks.

    Reply
  12. mellie says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:40 am

    I have better hair than the Olsen twins and I’m 46 years old and don’t have near the resources at my fingertips they do. Their hair is a fried mess and please don’t get me started on that center part.

    Reply
  13. ElleBee says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:42 am

    The Olsen twins look like Horcruxes. What have they done to themselves?

    Reply
    • Faye says:
      June 6, 2017 at 10:02 am

      Stress from having an empire and a shit ton of money since they were little, eating disorders, paparazzi, hard work, chain smoking, and possible substance abuse. MK is like 85 pounds soaking wet and has had work done.

      That being said, I love them and the row is a fantastic and well tailored line, especially for professional women if you can shell out for it (I can’t).

      Reply
  14. Franny Days says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:49 am

    I thought Bella was Jessica Biel at first.

    Reply
  15. FishBeard says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Janelle looks AMAZING. Bella has a gorgeous face, but her beauty is undermined how how lifeless she looks, especially considering her age.

    Reply
  16. Alexandria says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Bella…looks like a Real Doll.

    Reply
  17. Talie says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:10 am

    It’s funny how slowly a First Lady begins to influence fashion…I mean, it’s so obvious to me that Bella’s look is consciously or unconsciously full-on Melania Trump. The pointed shoulders and nipped waist are her signature at this point. Designers will deny it, but her style is clearly penetrating.

    Reply
  18. Von says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Uugghhh, she’s Jessica Bieling….ew.

    Reply
  19. LionOhhhh86 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:30 am

    She looks old.

    Reply
  20. Tallia says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:32 am

    I love Kate’s dress and while she wears it well, is it me or does she look “waxen”?

    Reply
  21. JeanGrey says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:39 am

    I’m just completely flabbergasted as to why Bella is a model? She’s not striking. I think even with all of that work on her face she looks unattractive she looks like a 35 year old, well kept plastic surgery housewife of Beverly Hills. She does not have a fresh face. She looks embalmed human/lizard hybrid. Before all that plastic surgery, she looked like a young, although somewhat basic looking young adult, but at least she looked natural.

    Reply
  22. Rich says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Bella is gorgeous and reminds me of the 90′s supermodels here. Of all of the new generation models, Bella and Gigi are the only real good looking ones, I think. The Olsen twins on the other hand, look like 40 year old chain smokers.

    Reply
  23. Rob says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Bella Hadid looks great. The Olsens are starting to scare me….

    Reply
  24. QQ says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Though I will concede the Olsens Look and want to look like Ghostly turn of the century apparitions of war widows that died of consumption or Modern Boxes any given day, I MUST sy that white shirt looks sharp and like it means business.. I so love to see solid well made white shirts on men and women, never have good luck myself be it cause of the material or cause i Look like Tits so Is hard to get it to look as good as I imagine

    Also for Amanda Peet This is Really really really pretty and well adjusted, you know that like Heidi Klum, Lena Dumbham ( Don’t @ me I warned yall after Odell I drag Amy and Lena On Principles any day ending in Y) and Maggie Gyllenhaal all get graded on Special “you don’t know how to dress, Sweetheart” curves

    Reply
  25. Neverwintersand says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Am i seing things, or is Bella holding the soles of her shoes with her toes? Where is the front part of the sandal?

    Reply
  26. Gene123 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:13 am

    One day I hope to be half as cool as Janelle.

    Reply
  27. Honey Bear says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:17 am

    She looks like Bridget Fonda.

    Reply
  28. Frigga says:
    June 6, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Bella and Gigi are always dead eyes and oatmealish. Janelle looks AMAZING however.

    Reply
  29. OriginallyBlue says:
    June 6, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Why is Bella reminding me of a hot Russian spy? I like the dress, but I think it would look nice on pretty much anyone.

    Reply
  30. Henry says:
    June 6, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Kate Boworth is cute but bland, Oldens are creepy, Bella and Gigi are a “Yes” and Janelle Monae is a “Hell Yes!”

    Reply
  31. OhDear says:
    June 6, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Bella Hadid looks every inch a model, except for the makeup.

    Reply
  32. Zuzus Girl says:
    June 6, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    She is so unanimated she could be molded in a factory. No life in those eyes.

    Reply
  33. bella says:
    June 6, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    Bella and Kate look amazing! Love both outfits. Janelle can do no wring and is always gorgeous.

    Reply
  34. Elgin Marbles says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Bella looks like a late 80s inspired Real Doll. It’s a giant “no” for me. Pretty sure she’s wearing a wig too. Gigi shouldn’t wear white. I actually think it ages her.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment