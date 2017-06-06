Bella Hadid, bangsy in Off White at the CFDAs: gorgeous or dated?

The annual CFDA Awards were last night in New York. CFDA = Council of Fashion Designers of America. The CFDAs have become a bigger and bigger deal under Anna Wintour’s leadership, and I have to say, they do a good job of nurturing new and emerging American design talent. When the Obamas were in office, Michelle Obama often wore – presumably with Wintour’s encouragement – new, American designers who were often the beneficiaries of Wintour’s promotion. Here’s Bella Hadid in Off White. I actually love this. Beautiful color, beautiful cut, great sleeves, great belt. You know what? I don’t even hate her bangs here.
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, in The Row (their own label). They drive me crazy with the way they insist on always posing this way on every red carpet. As for their clothes… Victorian hobos, only chic and menswear-inspired. I think that’s the tagline for The Row: “Victorian hobos, only chic and menswear-inspired.”
Gigi Hadid wore The Row as well, and while it’s nice to see her in something different, this doesn’t really suit her.
Janelle Monae in Christian Siriano. We should all have a moment in our lives when we were this cool.
Kate Bosworth in Brock Collection. I sort of like this? While I’m meh on shades of yellow, The Bos looks good.
Amanda Peet also wore Brock Collection. This is a no. This looks like a discarded thrift-store bridesmaid dress.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Bella looks like a mannequin. The bangs are really unflattering, because they only call attention to how blank her eyes are and how ridiculously, impossibly thin the bridge of her nose is. I can never get past the nose job, I’m sorry.
Janelle forever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
See, I thought the exact opposite. I thought this is the first time I actually see model in Bella. I think she’s rocking the bangs!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, I think Bella looks just like she strutted off the cover of a 90′s mag. I love it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I has the same thought. I had never seen her as a model but here I do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry, but everytime I see one of those Hadid sisters, I think to myself: as Karen Walker once said to Celine Dion, “why the long face?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she looks amazing. Bob with bangs is basically my dream haircut, but sadly it looks horrible on me.
This is also the best Gigi has ever looked on the red carpet.
Janelle looks ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Different strokes, it seems.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The hair is really lovely. Most people look better with bangs.
Gigi’s outfit is on point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree; I thought that was a plastic, posed mannequin. It literally gives me the creeps, seeing such dead, blank eyes, so devoid of any life…joy… *shudder*. Guess I’m just too old to appreciate that look. Time to start yelling at the young’uns to get off my lawn! 👵🏻
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree completely. I think her sister is SO pretty, but she is SO meh. not model material in my opinion and yes, she has that Macy’s mannequin face.
the nose job is terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I imagine a lifetime of negative comparisons to her sister led to that nose job in the first place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bella looks like a young Melania and I can’t unsee it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought it was a young Cher in that pic. I like what she is wearing though, I love the cut and the color of that coatdress.
But she is no super-model material. Not the face, not the body. Not the LEGS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the Bos looks like the wax mannequin, but Bella is a close second. Janelle looks A-MAZING!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bella: yikes. Family connections and wealth sure get people far. Her eyes are small so the shorter appearing forehead simply spotlights their blank, beady gaze even more. Her face is long, which is why she looks like bangs might suit her, but they don’t. And the fact that at least half of her features are actually man-made and plastic make her somewhat repulsive to me—waxen and wan, and a lot older than her age. IMO this girl is simply not model material at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed – I think she looks ill. That dress is prob a size 0 and it’s bunchy and baggy and hanging off her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would, just one, so see Janelle Monae turn up in a canary yellow dress….just so that I get a shock seeing her. Although she does look cool in this
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Silly me, I thought she would be wearing off white, not… Off White. I should get out more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me three:-)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I won’t let you take the fall alone: count me in!
Janelle Monae can do whatever she wants. She’s a goddess.
Belle Hadid has a serious case of dead eyes, doesn’t she?
Even more than Kendall Jenner I think. Thank goodness she does have beautiful eyes but, they’ll only take her so far in zombie mode…
I…just don’t get The Row…sorry.
Amanda Peet also has terrible makeup here. She looks soooo tired (she might be, she’s human after all!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t had bangs since the early 90′s. Not too bad on some people
If someone poked,pinched, or tickled the Olsen twins, would they get an expression on their blank faces?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope to all of this. And the twins are beyond ridiculous at their age. I get it that they’re good business women but the weird posing, unflattering hairstyles and hobo clothes…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Call me a Philistine, but I just don’t get the Olsens and The Row.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bella looks much older than 20… and that’s not meant as a compliment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bella is just not model material. Jmo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate bosworth looks like she’s wearing a homecoming dress out or Seventeen mag circa 1996. It’s only missing mini butterfly hair clips and an upper arm bracelet. amanda Peet deserves better, she’s beautiful; I want to reach in the pic and straighten her up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Arock: Omigosh, yes! My homecoming dress in 1996 was the EXACT same cut/style as Kate Bosworth’s (mine was off-white with sequin straps).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Olsen twins used to be so gorgeous. I looked up to them so much for fashion, hair, and makeup inspiration when I was a teen. It’s so sad to see how frozen and mannequin looking they appear now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Janelle. Freakin. Monae.
The end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^^ This x1000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*clapping at my desk for our chick cause WHAT A YES!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Queen status!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have never looked that cool in my entire life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also as a sidenote, I’m the girl who would wear both Janelle’s outfit and Kate Bosworth’s dress in a heartbeat. It really just depends on the day. I love both looks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have better hair than the Olsen twins and I’m 46 years old and don’t have near the resources at my fingertips they do. Their hair is a fried mess and please don’t get me started on that center part.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Olsen twins look like Horcruxes. What have they done to themselves?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stress from having an empire and a shit ton of money since they were little, eating disorders, paparazzi, hard work, chain smoking, and possible substance abuse. MK is like 85 pounds soaking wet and has had work done.
That being said, I love them and the row is a fantastic and well tailored line, especially for professional women if you can shell out for it (I can’t).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Bella was Jessica Biel at first.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too, Franny. I had to read the headline twice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I see is melania.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Janelle looks AMAZING. Bella has a gorgeous face, but her beauty is undermined how how lifeless she looks, especially considering her age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can only see her nose job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bella…looks like a Real Doll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s funny how slowly a First Lady begins to influence fashion…I mean, it’s so obvious to me that Bella’s look is consciously or unconsciously full-on Melania Trump. The pointed shoulders and nipped waist are her signature at this point. Designers will deny it, but her style is clearly penetrating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Funny, all I see is a bad 80′s homage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uugghhh, she’s Jessica Bieling….ew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks old.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Kate’s dress and while she wears it well, is it me or does she look “waxen”?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m just completely flabbergasted as to why Bella is a model? She’s not striking. I think even with all of that work on her face she looks unattractive she looks like a 35 year old, well kept plastic surgery housewife of Beverly Hills. She does not have a fresh face. She looks embalmed human/lizard hybrid. Before all that plastic surgery, she looked like a young, although somewhat basic looking young adult, but at least she looked natural.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bella is gorgeous and reminds me of the 90′s supermodels here. Of all of the new generation models, Bella and Gigi are the only real good looking ones, I think. The Olsen twins on the other hand, look like 40 year old chain smokers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bella Hadid looks great. The Olsens are starting to scare me….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Though I will concede the Olsens Look and want to look like Ghostly turn of the century apparitions of war widows that died of consumption or Modern Boxes any given day, I MUST sy that white shirt looks sharp and like it means business.. I so love to see solid well made white shirts on men and women, never have good luck myself be it cause of the material or cause i Look like Tits so Is hard to get it to look as good as I imagine
Also for Amanda Peet This is Really really really pretty and well adjusted, you know that like Heidi Klum, Lena Dumbham ( Don’t @ me I warned yall after Odell I drag Amy and Lena On Principles any day ending in Y) and Maggie Gyllenhaal all get graded on Special “you don’t know how to dress, Sweetheart” curves
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Am i seing things, or is Bella holding the soles of her shoes with her toes? Where is the front part of the sandal?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think there’s a clear strap just above the toes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One day I hope to be half as cool as Janelle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like Bridget Fonda.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bella and Gigi are always dead eyes and oatmealish. Janelle looks AMAZING however.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is Bella reminding me of a hot Russian spy? I like the dress, but I think it would look nice on pretty much anyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate Boworth is cute but bland, Oldens are creepy, Bella and Gigi are a “Yes” and Janelle Monae is a “Hell Yes!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bella Hadid looks every inch a model, except for the makeup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is so unanimated she could be molded in a factory. No life in those eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bella and Kate look amazing! Love both outfits. Janelle can do no wring and is always gorgeous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bella looks like a late 80s inspired Real Doll. It’s a giant “no” for me. Pretty sure she’s wearing a wig too. Gigi shouldn’t wear white. I actually think it ages her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse