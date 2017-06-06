Bella Hadid, bangsy in Off White at the CFDAs: gorgeous or dated?

The annual CFDA Awards were last night in New York. CFDA = Council of Fashion Designers of America. The CFDAs have become a bigger and bigger deal under Anna Wintour’s leadership, and I have to say, they do a good job of nurturing new and emerging American design talent. When the Obamas were in office, Michelle Obama often wore – presumably with Wintour’s encouragement – new, American designers who were often the beneficiaries of Wintour’s promotion. Here’s Bella Hadid in Off White. I actually love this. Beautiful color, beautiful cut, great sleeves, great belt. You know what? I don’t even hate her bangs here.

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, in The Row (their own label). They drive me crazy with the way they insist on always posing this way on every red carpet. As for their clothes… Victorian hobos, only chic and menswear-inspired. I think that’s the tagline for The Row: “Victorian hobos, only chic and menswear-inspired.”

Gigi Hadid wore The Row as well, and while it’s nice to see her in something different, this doesn’t really suit her.

Janelle Monae in Christian Siriano. We should all have a moment in our lives when we were this cool.

Kate Bosworth in Brock Collection. I sort of like this? While I’m meh on shades of yellow, The Bos looks good.

Amanda Peet also wore Brock Collection. This is a no. This looks like a discarded thrift-store bridesmaid dress.