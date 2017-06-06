“Matt Bomer was an angel in muted olive at the CFDA Awards” links
  • June 06, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Matt Bomer is an angel in olive at the CFDA Awards. [LaineyGossip]
Here’s some of the awful sh-t that happened in the first days of the Bill Cosby trial in Pennsylvania. [Jezebel]
Josh Duggar thinks he’s a victim. No, he’s not. [Dlisted]
Has Lea Michele always had that Kardashian butt? [Popoholic]
I want Adriana Lima’s top in these photos. [Moe Jackson]
The top twenty anthems for Pride Month. [OMG Blog]
Tom Cruise’s costars say that they love working with him. [JustJared]
Piers Morgan needs to STFU in general. [IDLY]
James Corden gets revenge on Gordon Ramsay. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Matthew Vegte is not particularly memorable. [Socialite Life]

 

20 Responses to ““Matt Bomer was an angel in muted olive at the CFDA Awards” links”

  1. Happy21 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    God, he’s so good looking…sigh…

    Lea Michele and her booty. She always did have a bit of a bubble butt so I’m inclined to thinking that it’s all hers. I think it’s the angle and the skirt. I don’t love her or her thirst but I really can’t see her getting ass implants…

    Reply
  2. V4Real says:
    June 6, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Matt is so gorgeous.

    Reply
  3. Tourmaline says:
    June 6, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Look up handsome in the dictionary and look there’s Matt Bomer

    Reply
  4. Zuzus Girl says:
    June 6, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Drool. And he seems like a sweetheart too.

    Duggar can go straight to hell without collecting $200.

    What are Ton Cruises co-stars supposed to say? They have no power and they want to work again.

    Reply
  5. Pix says:
    June 6, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Matt Bomer is gorgeous. His look last night makes me think of Montgomery Clift. Angelic, indeed.

    Reply
  6. Stacey Dresden says:
    June 6, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Bomer is gorgeous, I hear from friends in San Francisco who run into him around town that he is kind also!

    Reply
  7. Bethy says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    How much does Tom Cruise pay people to say they “loved working with him?” No one that involved with a cult can be that “nice.”

    Reply
  8. Ramona Q. says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    His pant length looks ridiculous.

    Reply
  9. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    I have to make a list of some of the gross websites you guys promote – Popoholics for one! I don’t want to give them more traffic, eeeewww. They always write the creepiest things about women’s bodies. Can you please find some other blogs to promote & cut the disgusting ones?

    Reply
  10. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    This is awful but I clicked on the Josh Duggar link thinking it was Josh Duhamel. I always get their names mixed up 😳 What an insult to Duhamel, ugh

    Reply
  11. nemera34 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    I think he is a gorgeous man. I hate that suit. Color, fit everything. Hate it.

    Reply

