“Matt Bomer was an angel in muted olive at the CFDA Awards” links

God, he’s so good looking…sigh…
Lea Michele and her booty. She always did have a bit of a bubble butt so I’m inclined to thinking that it’s all hers. I think it’s the angle and the skirt. I don’t love her or her thirst but I really can’t see her getting ass implants…
My daughter cringes when I swoon [I'm 64 and she's 24] but Matt Bomer is a prince!!
I swoon too (I’m 64 BTW). I just binged White Collar on Netflix!
Hey, Guys, I’m older than both of you and I BOUGHT all seasons of White Collar. Matt B is a throwback to the days of beauties like Montgomery Clift and Tyrone Power. So gorgeous and such a good series.
SausanneToo, I love talking the Golden Age with you. I can’t tell you the times I have seen A PLACE IN THE SUN, always remember how close [not in love,of course] Monty and Liz Taylor were. He called her Bessie Mae. She saved his life after his car crash.
Yes, I remember reading how she raced down the hill and held him while waiting for help to come. And how she insisted that he be cast in Suddenly, Last Summer. And defended him when director Mankiewicz was hassling him. (Katharine H. also blasted Mankiewicz) Liz was loyal to her friends to the end. And her beauty in Place – just astonishing.
Matt is so gorgeous.
Look up handsome in the dictionary and look there’s Matt Bomer
He cannot take a bad picture to save his beautiful perfect life, can he.
Drool. And he seems like a sweetheart too.
Duggar can go straight to hell without collecting $200.
What are Ton Cruises co-stars supposed to say? They have no power and they want to work again.
Matt Bomer is gorgeous. His look last night makes me think of Montgomery Clift. Angelic, indeed.
I love Montgomery Clift!
Bomer is gorgeous, I hear from friends in San Francisco who run into him around town that he is kind also!
How much does Tom Cruise pay people to say they “loved working with him?” No one that involved with a cult can be that “nice.”
Usually Cruise has good reputation with his co-stars.
His pant length looks ridiculous.
I have to make a list of some of the gross websites you guys promote – Popoholics for one! I don’t want to give them more traffic, eeeewww. They always write the creepiest things about women’s bodies. Can you please find some other blogs to promote & cut the disgusting ones?
This is awful but I clicked on the Josh Duggar link thinking it was Josh Duhamel. I always get their names mixed up 😳 What an insult to Duhamel, ugh
I think he is a gorgeous man. I hate that suit. Color, fit everything. Hate it.
I thought “If it wasn’t him, I would hate that suit.” He’s like Rihanna that way, they always looks good.
