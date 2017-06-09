John McCain’s appearance on Comey Day left everyone feeling sad & befuddled

My Twitter feed was blowing up throughout the morning and afternoon with everything that was happening with James Comey’s Senate testimony. But Twitter saved the best for last when it came to Senator John McCain’s questioning. Somewhere along the line, McCain just completely lost the thread of everything. He seemed to argue that it was very unfair (??) that the FBI concluded their investigation into Hillary Clinton last July, and yet they hadn’t concluded their investigation into the Russian entanglement. When Comey was like “WTF?” McCain then seemed to say that Hillary Clinton might have been working with Russia – to torpedo her own campaign?? – and that needed to be investigated too, because that was only fair. McCain claimed that Comey had a “double standard” by continuing to investigate the Trump campaign but not the Clinton campaign. Here, watch an old man yell some nonsense at a cloud shaped like Jim Comey.

After Twitter freaked out (it was actually the most-tweeted moment of #ComeyDay), McCain issued a statement, saying:

“I get the sense from Twitter that my line of questioning today went over people’s heads. Maybe going forward I shouldn’t stay up late watching the Diamondbacks night games. What I was trying to get at was whether Mr. Comey believes that any of his interactions with the President rise to the level of obstruction of justice. In the case of Secretary Clinton’s emails, Mr. Comey was willing to step beyond his role as an investigator and state his belief about what ‘no reasonable prosecutor’ would conclude about the evidence. I wanted Mr. Comey to apply the same approach to the key question surrounding his interactions with President Trump — whether or not the President’s conduct constitutes obstruction of justice. While I missed an opportunity in today’s hearing, I still believe this question is important, and I intend to submit it in writing to Mr. Comey for the record.



Go back and watch the tape of their interaction and ask yourself if McCain was truly asking that. He was not.

I think what Sen McCain is saying is that FBI should investigate if Hillary Clinton colluded with the Russians to hurt her own campaign. OK. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 8, 2017

Some of you made this point. If I may paraphrase: McCain barely knew where he was, but he knew damn well he was a Republican. — Cameron Steele (@Voyager19) June 8, 2017

#JohnMcCain: So did Hillary help OJ hijack the planes and attack Pearl Harbor?

Comey: What?

John McCain: I said do you know the muffin man?! — Catherine Santos (@6_la_Vie) June 8, 2017

Obviously not a great morning for McCain but some perspective: it was still better than the time he chose Sarah Palin for VP of the US. — Andy Daly (@TVsAndyDaly) June 8, 2017

It isn't complicated. McCain couldn't stop his pathological need to protect Republicans and attack Democrats. That's it. That's always it. — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) June 8, 2017

comey: can u repeat the question mccain: https://t.co/iD693OUhbv — BRANDON WARDELL (@BRANDONWARDELL) June 8, 2017