Jeff Sessions, Reince Priebus & Robert Mueller could all be fired very soon

Of course a million stories broke on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. To be fair, though, Donald Trump and his minions were mercifully and suspiciously low-key. I mean, Trump tweeted some sh-t, but mostly he spent the weekend golfing (for the millionth time). The White House didn’t even send out surrogates to the Sunday morning talk shows, which isn’t a great sign. So here are some stories that are circulating:
Will Trump testify? In a press conference on Friday, Trump was asked if he would go under oath and testify about the Comey situation. He said he would. Chuck Schumer has formally invited Trump to testify under oath now too. If it happens, then they’ll have Trump on perjury charges, because he loves to lie. He lives to lie. But I sort of doubt Trump will ever actually testify under oath. He’s a coward.
KKKebler Elf Jeff Sessions on the ropes. James Comey made it very clear that Sessions has been compromised in a few different ways. Comey apparently told Intel committee senators that Sessions had even more meetings with the Russians than he disclosed, and yes, Sessions committed perjury. Add to that the fact that Trump doesn’t like Sessions very much these days, I have a hard time believing that Sessions will make it to July. Sessions is due to testify before the Senate tomorrow, Tuesday, June 13th.
Keep your eye on Robert Mueller. Mueller – a former FBI Director – was named the independent counsel in the investigation into Trump-Russia. Trump’s people are making the case that Bigly has the right/authority to fire Mueller. I predict a situation where Trump fires Sessions and Mueller within the same day.
Reince Priebus could be out by mid-July. Priebus is the former RNC chairman and he’s Bigly’s current chief of staff, although how much Priebus actually does is unknown. I don’t think Trump trusts Priebus and the feeling is absolutely mutual. Anyway, Politico reports that Trump has given Priebus until the Fourth of July to get the White House in order, and if Priebus doesn’t, Trump will fire him.
John McCain misses Barack Obama. McCain was asked if America’s leadership was stronger during the Obama presidency and he said “yes…As far as American leadership is concerned, yes.” McCain was also asked about Trump’s attack of London mayor Sadiq Khan and what message that attack sent to our allies, and McCain said: “What do you think the message is? The message is that America doesn’t want to lead. They are not sure of American leadership, whether it be in Siberia or whether it be in Antarctica.”
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Dude if he fires Mueller…
I mean, I wouldn’t put it past him but holy sh*t if he does that, I will riot.
Also, did we already talk about Maryland and DC suing Trump? That makes me happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And yet his supporters would continue to support him. They wouldn’t stop to think, hmmm, I wonder why he’d fire the *independent counsel* appointed to investigate him? It’s very depressing that there is a large segment of the population so unwilling to think for themselves.
Yesterday, I heard a political add on the radio for the VA primary. One of the R candidates talking about how Trump is president and unhinged liberals need to just let him do his job. I consider myself a fairly calm, logical person. I prefer to keep my head when others lose theirs. But I admit, when I heard that, I actually could feel myself coming unhinged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All this sh*t about Dems being “obstructionists” to a POTUS that has full control of the House and Senate is just hilarious. I mean, truly just comical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The narrative that his supporters are dumb is not true IMO, they are just self-interested and selfish. Many interviews of his supporters have shown that a good deal are college educated and well of financially. Recent interviews show that they like him as a symbol to represent THEIR interest and THEIR voice: a rich old white man who can say or do what he wants without consequences. As in America of old.
They don’t care if he does not accomplish anything in his presidency or is corrupt. I didn’t save links but Washington Post featured a journalist coming out with a new book on this and one of the MSNBC shows featured a second journalist with the same conclusion. Remeber also that HRC won most of the votes of the working poor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sort of an offshoot on that-any thoughts on the VA governor democratic primary candidates? (Fellow Virginians)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything old is new again–it took a couple of years for Watergate to come to a head, the “silent majority” even re-elected Nixon in the midst of the investigation-that was a “witch hunt” too back in the day when the president actually had moral authority with a big percentage of the population. A certain “Midnight Massacre” propelled that investigation forward and this will be no different. It’s very hard to give up your beliefs about ideas and people, but eventually the cognitive dissonance is too great; this mess will be no different. As with Nixon and his crew, people will eventually see these folks for what and who they are and then as a nation we will have to pick up the pieces.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Original T.C. A college degree doesn’t guarantee intelligence and being dumb and self-interested/selfish are not mutually exclusive. If they think he’s doing anything to benefit anyone other than himself and his criminal family they’re delusional.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with Original TC, I’m in the U.K. And until last year I worked for a big American bank, many of my US colleagues (college educated, career driven etc) were Trump supporters. I was absolutely horrified!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Susantoo the point is that he supports their white supremacist goals. So from that perspective he is doing a lot for their cause. He is giving them the piece of mind that white is dominance. These people do not care about the national policies he enforces more than they care about what he symbolizes to them. This is why the facts will never matter to his core supporters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Richard V. Reeves is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute—he’s also a dual citizen UK/US. Please read his research. His insights are very interesting. He spoke at my university and showed a chart that many in the Upper Middle Income voted for Trump and supporting the policies of the 1%. Remember the median income of a Trump voter was $75K. He also talked about upward mobility and how by policy design blacks and hispanics are not moving up the economic ladder as they did 30-40 yrs ago.
As a Marylander we are a mix bag state….Republican governor with a Dem. house and loads of active Dems represent us in Congress. We do RESIST.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Tomorrow is going to be interesting here in Virginia.
On the democratic side we have a moderate democrat endorsed by Kaine and a more leftist endorsed by Bernie. Both have openly discussed their view of trumps narcissism/mental illness so even if my choice doesn’t win, it’s a win either way.
What is going to be interesting to me moving forward is, as it has been discussed in neighboring WV, is the future of the Democratic Party going to lean more centrist (aka Sen Joe Manchin) or far lefty/Bernie esque?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OTC
No. Some of them are dumb. They are racists, lacking formal education, and they believe what they’re told because it supports what they want to believe.
When information cannot be denied they believe the irrational rationalizations fed by same sources that previously gave incorrect information.
And yea. Some have self interests.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And, once again, I repeat dumb and self-interested/selfish are not mutually exclusive. Acceleration of natural disasters due to climate change will affect them too. Nuclear disaster due to trump’s idiocy/saber rattling will affect them too. They may think their money protects them, but it won’t. Sorry, they’re dumb as well as selfish.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The states may save the day. Supposedly he cannot control what actions they take toward him, his ‘charities’, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s like… the best and the worst things all rolled up in to one.
If he fires Sessions, I will have a god d*mned party. That will, quite literally, be the best news I’ve gotten since November.
If he fires Mueller, my god. We’re f*cked. Democracy is dead. Isn’t firing the special prosecutor what did Nixon in, though? But seriously, if he fires Mueller, there’s literally no way he could be construed as anything but guilty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It did Nixon in with a Congress controlled by Democrats.
Could be he fires Mueller as a package with firing Sessions to try to “hide” the problem with firing Mueller, the way he tried to “hide” the firing of Preet Bahara (sp) amid the mass firing of US Attorneys.
But I don’t see him firing Jeff Sessions anytime soon. He hasn’t fired any of the other problematic people around him and Sessions knows too much.
Feeling extra extra cynical today, but I don’t think it makes any difference if firing Mueller cements the sense that he is guilty. His followers don’t care and they are loud and dangerous. I doubt Paul Ryan would care either. He and McConnell both know Trump’s a dangerous, corrupt and inadequate president but they allowed him to get into office and stay in office — and his approval ratings are not likely to drop to a level at which they say “enough.” They’ll wait ’till 2018.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t even imagine what would happen if he fires Mueller.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You guys did not live thru Watergate. Nixon fired special prosecutors and AGs but congress still got him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I lived through Watergate and at that time there were some Republicans who put country above party. That doesn’t exist anymore.
The only answer is to take back Congress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As SusanneToo says, the Republican party today is a corrupt cult that lacks integrity. They won’t do a damn thing to touch him unless they get direct evidence that he will cause them to lose power, and that won’t happen till the end of 2018. That’s why these special elections are important: Republicans are watching them closely to see if they’re predictive in any way. Support Democratic candidates any where you can.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IF he fires Mueller that cements his guilt. WTF dude, it’s going to happen whether he likes it or not but firing the special counsel will just fast track this investigation. He fired Comey and we got what we got today. He never learns his lesson which is good for us.
If he’s smart, he’d keep Mueller and let it progress. I don’t know what the next step would be if Mueller is fired. I’m really pissed about this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We’ll see Rod Rosenstein’s true colours should Mueller be fired. I suspect those true colours are purplish in hue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He can really, he has got away with everything he has done because the Republicans are cowards.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Season Finale of America…Let this whole governance sham fall apart, let em drive the car straight to the Canal.. F*ck it.. i’m dead serious.. Us in Team Brown, my LGBT Brothers and Sisters, Immigrants, we aint gonna have it worse than the bottom of the barrel, we know how to maintain
ALSo, Also STOP. GIVING COUNTRY TO MCCAIN This MF loves t bloviate for the cameras with that Maverick BS like he doesnt toe the party lines with the votes when it counts, he is just attention whoring with Lindsey Graham Trying to front “moderation” and he oughta be ashamed on himself, cause part of us looking up at the pond scum now as a country started with him foisting that loud Alaskan Hick on us
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Completely agree with you about McCain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
QQ, your throwdowns are always on point, always straight to the heart of matter. McCain needs to go back to the house, i.e. retire, and ponder what his legacy will be knowing he formerly ushered in the scum to the highest level of government when he accepted Palin as his running mate. Had he not done so, I don’t think the US would’ve reached the level of public acceptance for a presidential candidate as nasty, crude and corrupt as drumpf is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
McCain is a craven weasel. He offers up a sop. Weak, weak man. Some hero. Contemptible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every word true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
McCain epitomizes the quote “All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing”. He is war hero. His silence is shameful and depressing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was a reckless pilot whose recklessness landed him in a Viet Cong POW prison and a weak and craven politician with deeply conservative beliefs. All talk no action — and last week, that talk was terribly confused.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ WATP
I know he’s conservative, I don’t need an education about McCain and his record. I believe being a POW is heroic. He is still a disappointment because for a “maverick” he sure is doing absolutely nothing to defend our country from Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i’m literally clapping at my desk as i read this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
QQ nailed it. Not even going to add anything *claps*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
McCain seriously needs to sit down and STFU. I’m infuriated by the Rethuglican party and everything going on politically right now, but I have a special level of disgust for John McCain. He is a spineless coward who wants to give the appearance of standing up to Trump even as he lines up with the rest of the party to kiss Trump’s flaccid, oversized a$$. I hope Karma comes back around for all of the GOP, but especially for McCain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to respect him as a politician up until his 2008 campaign until he unleashed Palin upon politics but even after that I respected him as a person , Now ? I just want him and all of the republicans disgraced and be removed of all positions , since all they do now is stand by and do nothing
and we have to consider the fact that this is probably his last run as a senator and he doesnt need to worry about getting Reelected and yet he still doesnt have the balls to stand up to trump!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A Mueller firing? On the surface it sounds unlikely, but this weekend I noticed some conservative lawyers on TV making the case that a president can stop any investigation. Could more knowledgeable people, some of our CB lawyers, weigh in?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I meant, of course, more knowlegeable than I. I can, however, answer all your Romantic poetry and Gothic Lit. questions. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes he can fire Mueller. And he is listening to the whispers in his ear telling him to do it. He watches the political talk shows and takes his ques from the people that are in support of is crazy. He even said as much that the people her “heard” on TV said that he could have told Comey to stop the investigation “even thought he didn’t” and there would be nothing wrong with him doing so. We are F****d in so many ways. We have a con man running the Government. And we got what we deserve for be complacent and not understanding how quickly our Democracy can be destroyed by the wrong person at the helm. When will enough be enough??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know he could fire one person, but could he stop everything with no consequences except possible impeachment? I think he could. I did not frame my question correctly. Sorry. And you are so right about “whispers” My guess is they come from Bannnon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This morning I noticed morning joe was quite subdued. He was saying if #45 would just shut up he man be able to get through this. I mentioned to a friend that he was giving 45 a pass, something was up. Also, Mike was very quiet compared to the last few weeks. Then joe was saying all 45 has to do is pass the tax reform because he joe was paying 89% in taxes, so 45 should just shut up. Now we are hearing about firing Mueller. Something is up. I hope they don’t fire Mueller because that would tear the country apart. Then they are trying to pass the health care bill when no one is looking. This is going to be a b$$ch of a summer if the rep gets their way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember to call your Senator’s about ACHA
( Turtle McConnell but in a Rule 14, which mean that they are trying to pass it with no open meetings, CBO, etc) and the Dodd Frank repeal passed the House. They said that the phone calls are dropped drastically since February. Get on the phone to your Senator’s ASAP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES! Call people. They are being sneaky little rats trying to pass draconian legislation in the dark. While the Cirque d Trump takes center stage Ryan and McConnell are busy little malignant bees. Call and tell everyone you know to call.
Yuck. Tangerine’s press conference is on and it is like a contest to see who can blow the most smoke up his arse. Did they take lessons from Kim Jong-un’s minions? Lack of self-respect must be a job requirement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he fires Mueller (another attempt of obstruction of justice on his part) all hell will break loose but I doubt even then Republicans will have a spine and start the proceedings of impeachment.
On one hand I’m very happy that all of his cabinet is falling apart and the circle is getting tighter on his orange ass , on the other hand I want him to be removed as soon as possible before any other damage is done to America and at this rate Republicans hypocrisy and failure at being decent politicians is astonishing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kkkebler Elf…. brilliance. Well done!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The walls are crumbling. If tRUMP were smart, he’d resign now. Putin will give the whole Rump clan asylum.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Technically he can fire Mueller, but could he survive the blowback if he did? Since the majority of the American public wants the Russian ties properly, and independently, investigated, I can’t imagine that even members of his own corrupt party wouldn’t have to respond to this for their own survival. Please let Sessions be out. Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy. Priebus, too. Let the house of cards crumble around DT, fully exposing him as the emperor with no clothes to his little cohort of diehards.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As long as every Republican (and all of his minions) keep supporting him no matter what? Yes, he’d get away with firing him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Except that they have responded when the blowback has been strong enough, for example to their early attempts to dismantle the ethics office. Russia is a contentious issue for Repubs as well. I hope I’m not wrong, but I do think the blowback from this would make the former look piddling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re getting everything they want behind the scenes. Reproductive Rights gone. Freedom FROM religion gone. Tax cuts for the rich. Decimating health care. They’ll get to name two Supremes. They’re getting the right-wing Republican dream. As long as they get that, they’ll ride the Trump Train.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The majority of voters voted for the other team and look what happened.
Man, I’m negative today.
Call about the health-care act. 202 224 3121 for your senator
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is ironic how Delta pulled sponsorship from Shakespeare in the Park in New York City ,when what is going on right now at the White House ,Bard himself could have written this drama. Art imitating life or life imitating art, the lines are blurred.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t realize he could fire Mueller. How is he an independent prosecutor if the president can fire him? I don’t get it.
I really want Bannon gone. Please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because he was hired by a presidential political appointee, who can be ordered to fire him (or be fired and replaced with someone who will heed that order).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ohhh, thank you. (PS I meant investigator not prosecutor, getting ahead of myself)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spicey denies that Reince has only until July 4 to straighten things out In the White House. So, that means he’s a goner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As many people pointed out, the problem with the WH is Trump and the GOP who are so complicit in everything that he does. Firing Reince P, although he deserves to be gone because of how complicit he is in everything that Trump does, isn’t going to make things better in the WH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if behind the scenes Pence remains loyal to Trump or whether he is licking his chops and manipulating to have him removed so he can replace him. Just wondering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one really knows. He is very, very careful. And doesn’t seem to be surrounded by leakers a la Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think he’s ever been loyal to Trump. Pence gets what he wants out of this – the extremist Republican agenda made into law. He just has to sit back and wait until Trump implodes and it is all handed to him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump and his cronies are already painting Muller as Comey’s best bud who cannot be trusted. Jeffery Lord was doing it on CNN right after Comey’s testimony. Now, they’re floating the idea of firing him. I think it will happen and they will use the “he’s biased” argument as their reasoning.
If he does fire Muller, impeachment proceedings need to begin immediately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They wouldn’t. If they haven’t happened yet…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ooh, so Jeff Sessions will testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee in an (wait for it…) open session(s) tomorrow!
*offers popcorn*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Senate loves him … remember how many go to the gym with him? … and he’s already perjured himself with limited consequences. What are a few more lies among friends?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So If Cheeto Mussolini fires Meuller, what happens next? Do the investigations just stop? Is all of the work that Mueller has done so far just dumped in the trash? What happens to the investigation if he’s fired?
Report this comment as spam or abuse