Jeff Sessions, Reince Priebus & Robert Mueller could all be fired very soon

Of course a million stories broke on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. To be fair, though, Donald Trump and his minions were mercifully and suspiciously low-key. I mean, Trump tweeted some sh-t, but mostly he spent the weekend golfing (for the millionth time). The White House didn’t even send out surrogates to the Sunday morning talk shows, which isn’t a great sign. So here are some stories that are circulating:

Will Trump testify? In a press conference on Friday, Trump was asked if he would go under oath and testify about the Comey situation. He said he would. Chuck Schumer has formally invited Trump to testify under oath now too. If it happens, then they’ll have Trump on perjury charges, because he loves to lie. He lives to lie. But I sort of doubt Trump will ever actually testify under oath. He’s a coward.

KKKebler Elf Jeff Sessions on the ropes. James Comey made it very clear that Sessions has been compromised in a few different ways. Comey apparently told Intel committee senators that Sessions had even more meetings with the Russians than he disclosed, and yes, Sessions committed perjury. Add to that the fact that Trump doesn’t like Sessions very much these days, I have a hard time believing that Sessions will make it to July. Sessions is due to testify before the Senate tomorrow, Tuesday, June 13th.

Keep your eye on Robert Mueller. Mueller – a former FBI Director – was named the independent counsel in the investigation into Trump-Russia. Trump’s people are making the case that Bigly has the right/authority to fire Mueller. I predict a situation where Trump fires Sessions and Mueller within the same day.

Reince Priebus could be out by mid-July. Priebus is the former RNC chairman and he’s Bigly’s current chief of staff, although how much Priebus actually does is unknown. I don’t think Trump trusts Priebus and the feeling is absolutely mutual. Anyway, Politico reports that Trump has given Priebus until the Fourth of July to get the White House in order, and if Priebus doesn’t, Trump will fire him.

John McCain misses Barack Obama. McCain was asked if America’s leadership was stronger during the Obama presidency and he said “yes…As far as American leadership is concerned, yes.” McCain was also asked about Trump’s attack of London mayor Sadiq Khan and what message that attack sent to our allies, and McCain said: “What do you think the message is? The message is that America doesn’t want to lead. They are not sure of American leadership, whether it be in Siberia or whether it be in Antarctica.”