Melania & Barron Trump finally moved into the White House on Monday

I don’t envy Barron Trump’s life for several reasons. For one, he’s in the middle of that awkward stage of puberty where all of a sudden he’s all arms and legs. Two, he has to go through that awkward stage on a global stage. Barron and his mom Melania have finally moved into the White House. The news was confirmed with tweets and photos from the White House. Barron and Melania spent the weekend at a Trump-owned golf club, then they moved their sh-t into the White House on Monday, apparently.

Barron’s school year is over, and he will be transferring to another school in the fall. Most people thought he would end up going to Sidwell Friends School, which is the private school of choice for many president’s kids over the years. But Melania has apparently chosen St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland instead. It’s a private Episcopal school.

Can I just say? I love that Barron Trump is dressed like a kid in these photos. I’ve heard stories about how Donald Trump treated his older sons, like they were always supposed to wear a jacket and tie around him, but I think things are a lot looser for Barron. Like, Melania lets him be a kid rather than a plutocrat-in-training. I wouldn’t mind owning Barron’s vintage-style “The Expert” t-shirt. It’s from J. Crew and it’s already sold out, alas!