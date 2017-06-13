Melania & Barron Trump finally moved into the White House on Monday

I don’t envy Barron Trump’s life for several reasons. For one, he’s in the middle of that awkward stage of puberty where all of a sudden he’s all arms and legs. Two, he has to go through that awkward stage on a global stage. Barron and his mom Melania have finally moved into the White House. The news was confirmed with tweets and photos from the White House. Barron and Melania spent the weekend at a Trump-owned golf club, then they moved their sh-t into the White House on Monday, apparently.

Barron’s school year is over, and he will be transferring to another school in the fall. Most people thought he would end up going to Sidwell Friends School, which is the private school of choice for many president’s kids over the years. But Melania has apparently chosen St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland instead. It’s a private Episcopal school.

Can I just say? I love that Barron Trump is dressed like a kid in these photos. I’ve heard stories about how Donald Trump treated his older sons, like they were always supposed to wear a jacket and tie around him, but I think things are a lot looser for Barron. Like, Melania lets him be a kid rather than a plutocrat-in-training. I wouldn’t mind owning Barron’s vintage-style “The Expert” t-shirt. It’s from J. Crew and it’s already sold out, alas!

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

69 Responses to “Melania & Barron Trump finally moved into the White House on Monday”

  1. SusanneToo says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:21 am

    Apparently, the donald read my tweet to him where I asked if the poor kid was ever allowed to wear tee shirts and jeans, anything other than those damn suits.

    Wonder what they threatened or bribed melania with to get the handholding pics. Bet trump’s tiny paws are sweaty.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      June 13, 2017 at 8:29 am

      I know, I as shocked at the jeans and tee. He looks so cute and normal. And the t-shirt saying almost seems like shade to Bigly to me — even an 11 year old kid probably knows more about how our government works than our effing POTUS and the other grown up kids do.

      Reply
  2. astrid says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Poor kid. Awkward teenage years in the white house with The Donald as your father

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Her body language says she couldn’t care less about her husband.

    Reply
  4. Ankhel says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:27 am

    I wonder how many Drumpfs will live there in the end? It’s like a swarm of locusts. All that’s missing are some of Melania’s relatives.

    Reply
  5. RBC says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Melania looks unhappy in that top photo and in the bottom photo donald looks furious and seems to be glaring at someone.
    It will be interesting to see how much time Melania actually spends in Washington this summer. I see a lot of trips out of town for her and Barron. She will not want herself or Barron to spend too much time around the shitstorm that is swirling around her husband and seems to be getting worse.

    Reply
  6. B n A fn says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:31 am

    I’ve NEVER seen any outward sign of affection between #45 and his son Barron. Once I saw 45 put his hand on Barron shoulder and Barron rolled his shoulder to get his hand off of him. Am I wrong?, has anyone seen him showned affection to Barron, just wondering.

    Reply
  7. Honey Bear says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Cute kid

    Reply
  8. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:36 am

    He looks like a Trump mini me. I think Melania protects him from his father if the stories of how he treated his older sons are true. Tiffany and Barron are the only 2 Trumps who will escape the Presidency fall out when that sh!t hits the fan. Tiffany has gone from being desperate to be involved to being very quiet.

    Reply
  9. Canadian Becks says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Her hand sure engulfs his hand, no? You can’t even see his fingers because hers just, again, engulfs his.

    Reply
  10. Rice says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:43 am

    The only person I feel any sympathy for in this First Grifter Family is Barron.

    Reply
  11. Green Is Good says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:44 am

    American taxpayers now footing the bill for Melania’s parents? How many grifters can we afford?

    Reply
  12. grabbyhands says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Man, that kid looks like he’s shot up a good couple of feet since Inauguration. I really want to hope that this kid will buck the trend of being a bad human being like the rest of his children, but the deck is stacked against him.

    While I don’t feel sorry for Melania, it is uncomfortable looking at this picture (and having seen this footage) and knowing he is basically strong arming her to hold hands for the cameras. Her body language is so stiff and unhappy. I imagine he has got an iron grip on her hand and is refusing to let go.

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      June 13, 2017 at 7:51 am

      I really really hope for Barron too. Even if he’s 50% better than the others- it would be a huge difference. I really do feel sorry for kids of politicians – I know they benefit from a lot of things, but I can’t imagine having to deal with political fallout – and the realization that not every decision your parents made was in the best interest of everyone. I’m sure as a child they’d assume that their parent is just doing whatever they can to help people because that’s all they hear. Having to hit the teenage years and get more exposure must be genuinely awful.

      Reply
      • SusanneToo says:
        June 13, 2017 at 7:59 am

        Maybe Barron will luck out. Looking at trump’s florid face and the 60+ pounds he’s gained, he could drop at any time. Here’s hoping.

      • Esmom says:
        June 13, 2017 at 8:36 am

        Yes, Erinn. And it’s not only that he’s the son of a politician. Being the son of Trump is its own unique misfortune.

        I’ve told this story here once before but I had a friend who when she was a teen discovered her dad was a monster — he was molesting two little kids they were fostering. She and her two pre-teen siblings, against the wishes of their mom, went to authorities and had him arrested and eventually imprisoned. Maybe Barron will eventually realize his father is not a decent human being and distance himself accordingly.

      • Who ARE These People? says:
        June 13, 2017 at 9:06 am

        “Eventually” has probably arrived in terms of Barron’s realization because Trump is not a nice person up close and personal, and kids grasp these things early. Barron could also take his cues from his mother’s behavior. Sad.

  13. Magnoliarose says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Tangerine didn’t want his last two children and he doesn’t even bother to hide it. He wasn’t even involved with his first set. Only Complicity Barbie. Barron is Melania’s son and I am sure they had a lot of conversations about being strong and he won’t even be around before arriving. She had to leave her long time bf to have to pretend to not be repulsed by Tangerine on a world stage. I am sure she needed therapy and rest after the world tour but now their freedom is over. They look like two people on their way to the gallows.

    Reply
  14. Escondista says:
    June 13, 2017 at 7:59 am

    The boy prince! Always like seeing Barron and rooting for him to have a different life than the rest of the kids.

    Reply
  15. Barrett says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:07 am

    I’m 5’11 my favorite cousin is 6’6. I find the awkward stage and all arms and legs endearing.
    It’s my family’s normal but probably off to others w/o the genes.

    Reply
  16. khaveman says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Welcome to the White House — too bad you couldn’t have come sooner and saved the taxpayers $20-plus million for security in your Manhattan home during the delay. SMH

    Reply
  17. Maria F. says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:16 am

    I am surprised to see this day come and I am pretty sure that it also has to do with a lot of the bad press he is getting.

    His fans, so conservative and family oriented, might have had a hard time believing the ‘ he needs to finish school ‘ for much longer.

    I am curious to see if now the entire family flies to Florida each weekend.

    Reply
  18. SusanneToo says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Now melania needs to take Barron to the African-American museum, the Holocaust museum, the many branches of the Smithsonian, to show him there’s a world outside trumpville.

    Reply
  19. Rapunzel says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Barron is kind of adorable when not dressed like his American psycho half-brothers. I’m
    Interested that Melania is sending him to an Episcopal school. Isn’t she Catholic?

    Reply
  20. Giddy says:
    June 13, 2017 at 9:06 am

    In that first picture where Bigly is whispering in Melania’s ear, I’m sure that the deplorables think he is saying “Thank God you’re here, I missed you so much.” What he is actually saying is “HOLD MY HAND AND SMILE DAMMIT!”

    Reply
  21. Kate says:
    June 13, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Hopefully, Minute Maid Mussolini will be to busy tweeting himself into impeachment to pay much attention to Barron. That’s the best thing that could happen to that boy.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment