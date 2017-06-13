Melania & Barron Trump finally moved into the White House on Monday

I don’t envy Barron Trump’s life for several reasons. For one, he’s in the middle of that awkward stage of puberty where all of a sudden he’s all arms and legs. Two, he has to go through that awkward stage on a global stage. Barron and his mom Melania have finally moved into the White House. The news was confirmed with tweets and photos from the White House. Barron and Melania spent the weekend at a Trump-owned golf club, then they moved their sh-t into the White House on Monday, apparently.
Barron’s school year is over, and he will be transferring to another school in the fall. Most people thought he would end up going to Sidwell Friends School, which is the private school of choice for many president’s kids over the years. But Melania has apparently chosen St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland instead. It’s a private Episcopal school.
Can I just say? I love that Barron Trump is dressed like a kid in these photos. I’ve heard stories about how Donald Trump treated his older sons, like they were always supposed to wear a jacket and tie around him, but I think things are a lot looser for Barron. Like, Melania lets him be a kid rather than a plutocrat-in-training. I wouldn’t mind owning Barron’s vintage-style “The Expert” t-shirt. It’s from J. Crew and it’s already sold out, alas!
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Apparently, the donald read my tweet to him where I asked if the poor kid was ever allowed to wear tee shirts and jeans, anything other than those damn suits.
Wonder what they threatened or bribed melania with to get the handholding pics. Bet trump’s tiny paws are sweaty.
I know, I as shocked at the jeans and tee. He looks so cute and normal. And the t-shirt saying almost seems like shade to Bigly to me — even an 11 year old kid probably knows more about how our government works than our effing POTUS and the other grown up kids do.
Poor kid. Awkward teenage years in the white house with The Donald as your father
I am sure Chelsea Clinton can give him some tips.
She could or Sasha but tradition is out the window remember?
Normally the WH kids would pass down advice. The Bush girls had a sleepover with Malia and Sasha their first week in the WH. Because that’s a cute tradition…but nothing is normal and the poor kid is going to adjust alone.
But then I remember how much it cost my city to have them stay in NYC and I get mad again
I’d like to imagine those previous WH kids secretly giving advice to Barron, that would be sweet.
I feel sorry for him. He has a 70 year old father he cannot relate to, that he rarely has a chance to talk with. Barron must be 6 feet (?) tall at age 11. So he’ll be past 6′ 6″ easily as an adult. It’s hard to be coordinated when you are that tall, for most people. My husband was like that.
Melania is not quite 5’10, Trump is not quite 6’1 (although they both lie about that!) I’d guess Barron is 5’8-9 tops.
Her body language says she couldn’t care less about her husband.
She look like she’s in morning.
Sister, we all are.
Yeah, you can’t be a happy person around someone who is so miserable all the time just like Trump. So no wonder she looks like this. But still, she chose this life and continues to live like this. I guess all the money and ”glamour” matter more to her than a loving partner. I hope she doesn’t make Barron her emotional guardian or whatever, since Trump is unable to process simple emotion and empathy. Because that could really mess with Barron’s head when your parent makes you responsible for their emotional well being. I don’t know, maybe it’s too much coffee in my system so I could be rambling. Carry on!
I wonder how many Drumpfs will live there in the end? It’s like a swarm of locusts. All that’s missing are some of Melania’s relatives.
Her parents will be there too. And unlike Michelle Obama’s mother, I doubt they will pay rent. Emperor Baby Fists will make some excuse as to why they must live rent-free in the WH.
Nope, it seems her parents are moving in to “help care for Barron.” Or, more likely, insulate melania from Turd-in-Chief.
Oh, brother! All the grief Michelle Obama’s mother got when she moved in to the WH….!
Well, we know why Mrs. Robinson and all the Obamas got grief. I don’t need to drop breadcrumbs. Now, The Deplorables will all be “oh, that’s so sweet, how dare anyone complain.”
Her mother and father moved in with her.
Btw, they are trying to pass the health care bill without anyone seeing it or any Democratic contribution. They are trying to cut 24 million from coverage. Ryan and McConnell are the devil spawn. I hope those who voted for #45 live in agony every day knowing they are responsible for what they have done to this country.
That’s the problem. They don’t care “because it has no effect on” them. That is a quote from my inlaws and husband who voted for him. Since it has no effect on them, it’s all golden. 😑
Sadly it WILL have an effect on most deplorables. Those in coal country, middle America, poor rural will be hit hard.
And my sympathy will be focused on the other people that voted with basic decency and sense
Melania looks unhappy in that top photo and in the bottom photo donald looks furious and seems to be glaring at someone.
It will be interesting to see how much time Melania actually spends in Washington this summer. I see a lot of trips out of town for her and Barron. She will not want herself or Barron to spend too much time around the shitstorm that is swirling around her husband and seems to be getting worse.
Melania always looks tense with pursed lips around Donald.
I’ve NEVER seen any outward sign of affection between #45 and his son Barron. Once I saw 45 put his hand on Barron shoulder and Barron rolled his shoulder to get his hand off of him. Am I wrong?, has anyone seen him showned affection to Barron, just wondering.
He pawed Ivanka onstage at the GOP convention. 😆 That’s the only time I’ve seen “affection” towards any of his kids.
And as a preteen. And as a teen. And as a twenty-something.
Yeah that relationship is plenty creepy.
Nope, you’re not wrong. Plastic Princess is the only one he is (inappropriately)”hands on” with.
I noticed that Tiffany did the same thing when her father tried to hug her. It was at one of the debates. The only child he seems to show affection for is Ivanka
I think lust is the word you meant to use.
He had almost no part in Tiffany’s life while she was growing up. It’s been said he wanted Marla to get an abortion when she was pregnant with her. I’d pull away too if my father never wanted and never gave a damn about me
Ivana, and many other people, have said he has never shown interest in any of his kids until they were adults and working for him.
Beyond that, they were all raised by their mothers + maternal grandparents whilst he popped in and out of their lives. He expected them to be perfect or at the very least present as perfect because they reflected on him.
Ivanka got with the programme as a little kid. By her own account, her reaction to her father divorcing her mother was never to take HIM for granted. And by her own words, it’s clear she started flattering and pandering to him from that moment onwards. She made sure to keep in his eye line every week, if not everyday and by all accounts played to his narcissism. That’s why she’s the favourite. The others never put in the time or effort.
Edited:
This is the only image I’ve found: http://www.inquisitr.com/3903995/barron-trump-nixes-mom-melanias-hand-holding-attempt-in-a-big-boy-move-opinion/
scroll down
Cute kid
Tall, too. He only just turned 11 in March.
He looks like a Trump mini me. I think Melania protects him from his father if the stories of how he treated his older sons are true. Tiffany and Barron are the only 2 Trumps who will escape the Presidency fall out when that sh!t hits the fan. Tiffany has gone from being desperate to be involved to being very quiet.
Her hand sure engulfs his hand, no? You can’t even see his fingers because hers just, again, engulfs his.
The only person I feel any sympathy for in this First Grifter Family is Barron.
He never asked for any of this. I know he has lived a life of extreme privilege, and we know who his parents are, but we can always hope he’ll turn out better.
I feel for Tiffany too. She always seems pushed to the side.
American taxpayers now footing the bill for Melania’s parents? How many grifters can we afford?
Republican supporters used to bitch about Michelle Obamas mom living at the WH and saying they were mooching of the taxpayers. The Obama’s actually payed for her rent though. The billionaire Trump better do the same
Trump will find ways for Americans to not only pay their rent but somehow reimburse him too.
Man, that kid looks like he’s shot up a good couple of feet since Inauguration. I really want to hope that this kid will buck the trend of being a bad human being like the rest of his children, but the deck is stacked against him.
While I don’t feel sorry for Melania, it is uncomfortable looking at this picture (and having seen this footage) and knowing he is basically strong arming her to hold hands for the cameras. Her body language is so stiff and unhappy. I imagine he has got an iron grip on her hand and is refusing to let go.
I really really hope for Barron too. Even if he’s 50% better than the others- it would be a huge difference. I really do feel sorry for kids of politicians – I know they benefit from a lot of things, but I can’t imagine having to deal with political fallout – and the realization that not every decision your parents made was in the best interest of everyone. I’m sure as a child they’d assume that their parent is just doing whatever they can to help people because that’s all they hear. Having to hit the teenage years and get more exposure must be genuinely awful.
Maybe Barron will luck out. Looking at trump’s florid face and the 60+ pounds he’s gained, he could drop at any time. Here’s hoping.
Yes, Erinn. And it’s not only that he’s the son of a politician. Being the son of Trump is its own unique misfortune.
I’ve told this story here once before but I had a friend who when she was a teen discovered her dad was a monster — he was molesting two little kids they were fostering. She and her two pre-teen siblings, against the wishes of their mom, went to authorities and had him arrested and eventually imprisoned. Maybe Barron will eventually realize his father is not a decent human being and distance himself accordingly.
“Eventually” has probably arrived in terms of Barron’s realization because Trump is not a nice person up close and personal, and kids grasp these things early. Barron could also take his cues from his mother’s behavior. Sad.
Tangerine didn’t want his last two children and he doesn’t even bother to hide it. He wasn’t even involved with his first set. Only Complicity Barbie. Barron is Melania’s son and I am sure they had a lot of conversations about being strong and he won’t even be around before arriving. She had to leave her long time bf to have to pretend to not be repulsed by Tangerine on a world stage. I am sure she needed therapy and rest after the world tour but now their freedom is over. They look like two people on their way to the gallows.
Longtime boyfriend?!!!! This is news to me. Details please!!!
Wait a minute…. She left a long term relationship for Donald J. Trump? This is news to me and I want details.
Now I feel no sympathy for Melania Trump.
I think this is referring to the security officer/manager that works at the Tiffany’s in Dump Tower, who is rumored to be her lovah.
She could leave. It’s hard to think Trump would fight for (shared) custody of his son. If she’s staying for the money, her son will figure that out, too. I just don’t see the argument for her being forced into this, and she supported Trump through birtherism and the pussy-grabbing tape. She may be unhappy, but she’s no angel.
The boy prince! Always like seeing Barron and rooting for him to have a different life than the rest of the kids.
I’m 5’11 my favorite cousin is 6’6. I find the awkward stage and all arms and legs endearing.
It’s my family’s normal but probably off to others w/o the genes.
I do, too! My high school boyfriend was a gangly 6’4 and it was a huge part of the attraction!
For both my kids, their awkward puberty stage was to get pudgy for a while until their height increased and their weight redistributed again.
Ha, my hubby went through that stage too. There’s that one school photo where he looks like a chubby chipmunk. Then he got gangly again. As our pediatrician said, kids grow ‘out’ first, then ‘up,’ then out, then up.
I’m trying to tell my son that. He’s 13 and thinks he’s “fat,” but he’s at that stage where a growth spurt will take care of it all on its own. (But I got a bonus out of it: he’s willing to take a walk with me every evening for my exercise and his, and I can even get him to talk a little while we do it)!
My 12 year old is going through it now, and it’s cute. He’s so tall and skinny – just legs, arms and huge feet. He’s like a great dane puppy.
They don’t know where to put anything and feel/get clumsy. My husband never quite outgrew that sense, though he settled at normal-tall, not super-tall.
Welcome to the White House — too bad you couldn’t have come sooner and saved the taxpayers $20-plus million for security in your Manhattan home during the delay. SMH
Yeah, I wonder how the Glam Room is coming along.
I am surprised to see this day come and I am pretty sure that it also has to do with a lot of the bad press he is getting.
His fans, so conservative and family oriented, might have had a hard time believing the ‘ he needs to finish school ‘ for much longer.
I am curious to see if now the entire family flies to Florida each weekend.
With summer coming, more likely to the more northern properties.
Now melania needs to take Barron to the African-American museum, the Holocaust museum, the many branches of the Smithsonian, to show him there’s a world outside trumpville.
Barron is kind of adorable when not dressed like his American psycho half-brothers. I’m
Interested that Melania is sending him to an Episcopal school. Isn’t she Catholic?
I think so. For a lot of the Catholics I know who marry outside the Church, Episcopal is a good compromise.
Maybe it has greater continuity in its approach to his NYC school.
In that first picture where Bigly is whispering in Melania’s ear, I’m sure that the deplorables think he is saying “Thank God you’re here, I missed you so much.” What he is actually saying is “HOLD MY HAND AND SMILE DAMMIT!”
I bet quite a bit of his base has been fooled to believe that they are deeply in love and have a real marriage.
Hopefully, Minute Maid Mussolini will be to busy tweeting himself into impeachment to pay much attention to Barron. That’s the best thing that could happen to that boy.
