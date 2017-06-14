Jenelle Evans admits shooting heroin 4-5 times a day during addiction

Jenelle Evans of Teen Mom 2 has been in the headlines for being arrested multiple times for drug possession and DUI, for fighting and breaking up with various boyfriends and fiances, often through social media, and for stints in rehab. It’s known that she was abusing heroin, as she was arrested for possession. In a new memoir, Jenelle comes clean about her addiction and admits that while she loved the high it came at a huge cost.
“My first trip was amazing. I won’t glamorize the drug by going into the long details of why people love it so damned much,” Jenelle wrote in Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom. “Before I knew it, I was shooting up four or five times a day. I was hooked.”
“The first thing I lost to the drug was my family,” she shared. “I disowned my mother and siblings and friends, but the truth is no one wants to talk to you when they suspect you’re a junkie.”
When Jenelle wasn’t allowed to see son Jace by her own mother, that’s when things only got worse.
“It hurt my heart, made me sick to my soul that I couldn’t see my son. I filled that hateful void with more drugs,” Jenelle wrote. “The drugs always made the pain go away. They didn’t turn on me or betray me. I guess heroin was my first steady, dependable lover. It gave me what I needed to live and I gave it my life. By this entry, heroin was the only thing I had in my life that loved me.”
After blacking out from drugs and realizing her boyfriend “didn’t love me,” Jenelle went to a New Jersey hospital for detox. When she was released, the young mom got some support from an unlikely source.
“I ended up calling the last person in the world I expected to talk to, or expected would help me. My mother,” she revealed. “For all of our problems, I owe her for what she did that day. I called her and told her what kind of trouble I was in, and how I needed help.”
As I’ve mentioned before, I go to AA. I have met so many former meth and heroin addicts, people I wouldn’t otherwise realize did drugs. They’re just like you and me, and their stories are harrowing. (I’m lucky I didn’t get into those type of hard drugs, but in reality alcohol was always my drug of choice and that takes longer to kill you.)
Jenelle Evans is a real piece of work but she probably helped a lot of people by telling her story. I do think she’s glamorizing it, judging by this passage, although maybe she goes into more detail later about how sick and miserable she was. Philip Seymour Hoffman’s death was a wakeup call for so many of us, that addiction is all around us and that it can kill. It’s doing that even faster now that fentanyl is getting mixed into the heroin. One of my friends has lost about five friends to overdoses in the past year. She goes to AA because there’s only one NA meeting a week in our area. There need to be more resources for addicts and Narcan/Naloxone needs to be distributed freely among the community so that it’s available and can save lives.
photos credit: Instagram/Jenelle Evans, WENN
3 kids, 1 of which her mother has custody of…and 3 baby daddys, 1 of which is a total dead beat. I’m glad she’s clean but this girl needs to seriously slow it down & prioritize
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I lost my beloved father in law 3 years ago due to heroin addiction. We were very close but I didn’t know he was still taking it. I learned it after his death.
Good thing she talks about this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So sorry for your loss. I’ve lost people I love to addiction, but knew they were still taking. Must have been terrible to lose someone you thought was doing better.
I also think it’s great she talks about it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a woman in recovery (I attend NA) I’m always glad when I hear someone is able to get clean. However, she does glamorize it and I read her statement 3 times and it sounds like she blames others for her addiction. I watched all seasons of Teen Mom (I know!) and she often blames her mother for all her problems. It does not seem that she is taking responsibility for her choices and that’s dangerous. I also do not think Narcan should be distributed freely. It’s too much of a safety net for delusional addicts. I’m sure that’s not a popular opinion but when I was using I knew each time was a roll of the dice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sending you the bestest vibes for your recovery, Kat! 🤗
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I too like @Babs above lost a family member to a heroin od. This girl denies it but is very much glamorizing her lover heroin, and as addicts are prone to do, blames everyone else. Fentanyl is killing a lot of users. It’s a sad epidemic, that few can recover from. Suboxene has taken over for heroin for some, but now the user is addicted to it and must have it to exist. Vicious cycle. It seems this Teen Mom show has put a lot of money in the wrong hands. Can’t blame the show, but it certainly enabled these girls to act out and behave poorly. Kat, I hope you stay clean and live a happy, healthy life. Try with all of your heart and soul not to be a slave to this deadly monster. Good luck and prayers sent your way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw a few episodes of Teen Mom, and while she was a piece of work I couldn’t understand her parents. Or any parents on that show. Most of them acted so harshly. You got pregnant, now you need to quit school, find a job and support the baby.
Maybe it’s a cultural thing, but when my neighbour got pregnant at 16, her parents took care of her and the baby until she graduated from university and now she’s a functioning adult who can take proper care of her son.
That “you’re on your own” menatality I just can’t understand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I don’t get the parents either. It was clear from seeing one episode of the show she thought having a baby was a huge joke. How could they think she could handle it? I mean, She was inconsistent with her birth control, and on / off again with her bf and that was how she got pregnant.
she was nowhere near emotionally mature enough to have a child at 15/16 – because no one is.
she strikes me as narcissistic with these passages from her book.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Truthfully, I have very little sympathy for her – of course I cannot pretend to understand the devastation linked to addiction. Presumably she is now ‘clean’ (and more power to her for that), but from what I have seen on television and read in passing, she is incredibly abusive towards her mother as well as her children. Former addict or not, she is an asshole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks a lot like Grace Slick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse