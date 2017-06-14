Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn scored a major role in a costume drama

If blog posts had a music cue, this would be the moment for Taylor Swift’s secretly-written “This Is What You Came For,” as performed by Calvin Harris and Rihanna. Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend is Joe Alwyn, a 26-year-old British actor who really wasn’t getting a lot of work. His big break was supposed to be his “star turn” in Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk last year, only the film was not a critical or financial success and no one was clamouring for MOAR Joe Alwyn. Then bippity boppety boop, he starts dating Taylor Swift and he’s reportedly moving to LA, to be closer to Tay and to improve his career. And wouldn’t you know? Being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend has some perks! Joe Alwyn was just cast in a new movie:

Rising star Joe Alwyn, who starred in Ang Lee’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, has been cast opposite Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan in Mary Queen of Scots. The Working Title and Focus Features project, which will be helmed by Josie Rourke, chronicles the historical family rivalry between Elizabeth and Mary, when the latter attempted to overthrow her cousin’s seat on the English thrown. The story centers on Mary (Ronan), who, as a child, was taken to France and betrothed to King Henry II’s eldest son Francis. But the marriage is short-lived when Francis dies a year after being crowned king following his father’s death and Mary returns to Scotland in an attempt to regain favor with her cousin, Queen Elizabeth (Robbie). Alwyn will play Dudley, Queen Elizabeth’s counselor and lover. Mary Queen of Scots is based on John Guy’s 2004 biography The True Life of Mary Stuart. Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title are producing the pic along with Debra Hayward. Michael Hirst and Penelope Skinner wrote the script.

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

Alwyn as Robert Dudley to Margot Robbie’s Elizabeth?? Eh. Call me crazy, but I still enjoy Cate Blanchett’s Elizabeth and Joseph Fiennes as Robert Dudley. Joe Alwyn just seems way too boyish, especially opposite Margot Robbie, right? As for Alwyn’s big new career path… we’ll see. I’m sure Tom Hiddleston thought the Tiddlebanging would be great for his career too. This is what you came for, Joe Alwyn.