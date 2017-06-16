“RuPaul wants to see all LGBTQ people get more political” links
  • June 16, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

George Clooney, Amal Clooney at the Cesar Awards in Paris

RuPaul’s Entertainment Weekly is what we need this week. [OMG Blog]
Rebel Wilson won her defamation case against Bauer Media. [LaineyGossip]
Evergreen John Cho turns 45 years old today. HOW? [Dlisted]
Florence Welch’s dress is actually really beautiful. [Go Fug Yourself]
Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein is in a huge mess now. [Pajiba]
The prime minister of Australia mocked the sh-t out of Emperor Bigly. [Jezebel]
Robin Thicke is still with April Geary. [Celebslam]
Friends are worried that Brad Pitt might start drinking again. [The Blemish]
This dress doesn’t need that belt, Porsha Williams. [Reality Tea]
Eliza Gonzalez looks very bridal. [Popoholic]
Olivia Wilde’s boob-flower is kind of ridiculous. [Moe Jackson]

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to ““RuPaul wants to see all LGBTQ people get more political” links”

  1. misery chick says:
    June 16, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Oooooh, I’m never first to comment!!
    HB John Cho! My two favorite evergreens are Wentworth Miller (just turned 45, not sure if his graying hair is real or just for Prison Break, but DAT FACE, DOSE EYES, DAT SMILE 😚😜)

    ANNNNND, KEANU, OF COURSE 😍😍😍

    Reply
  2. third ginger says:
    June 16, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Happy Pride Month [which should be every month] , even if our “fearless leader” refuses to recognize it!!

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    June 16, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    The article about Brad Pitt’s friends worried that he’ll drink–it’s also a hatchet job on Jolie. Brings up the blood vial, “woman scorned,” all sorts of garbage.

    Reply
  4. Justjj says:
    June 16, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    I love RuPaul! I can’t love RuPaul more it’s impossible. But then it happens. I love RuPaul more even though I love RuPaul the most. PM Turnbull at that Jezebel write up made my month. Olivia Wilde’s dress looks like my prom dress from 2002 except she wore the corsage on her boob instead.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment