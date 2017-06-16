“RuPaul wants to see all LGBTQ people get more political” links

RuPaul’s Entertainment Weekly is what we need this week. [OMG Blog]
Rebel Wilson won her defamation case against Bauer Media. [LaineyGossip]
Evergreen John Cho turns 45 years old today. HOW? [Dlisted]
Florence Welch’s dress is actually really beautiful. [Go Fug Yourself]
Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein is in a huge mess now. [Pajiba]
The prime minister of Australia mocked the sh-t out of Emperor Bigly. [Jezebel]
Robin Thicke is still with April Geary. [Celebslam]
Friends are worried that Brad Pitt might start drinking again. [The Blemish]
This dress doesn’t need that belt, Porsha Williams. [Reality Tea]
Eliza Gonzalez looks very bridal. [Popoholic]
Olivia Wilde’s boob-flower is kind of ridiculous. [Moe Jackson]
.@RuPaul shares what he hopes to see from the LGBTQ community this year: https://t.co/TIHHZjJ1zv 🌈 pic.twitter.com/KqeLzJZmH3
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 15, 2017
Oooooh, I’m never first to comment!!
HB John Cho! My two favorite evergreens are Wentworth Miller (just turned 45, not sure if his graying hair is real or just for Prison Break, but DAT FACE, DOSE EYES, DAT SMILE 😚😜)
ANNNNND, KEANU, OF COURSE 😍😍😍
I simply refuse to believe Wentworth is over 40. No way. Nope. Not in a million years. (HOW?!)
Happy Pride Month [which should be every month] , even if our “fearless leader” refuses to recognize it!!
Yes, blessings on all our LBGTQ sisters and brothers.
The article about Brad Pitt’s friends worried that he’ll drink–it’s also a hatchet job on Jolie. Brings up the blood vial, “woman scorned,” all sorts of garbage.
I love RuPaul! I can’t love RuPaul more it’s impossible. But then it happens. I love RuPaul more even though I love RuPaul the most. PM Turnbull at that Jezebel write up made my month. Olivia Wilde’s dress looks like my prom dress from 2002 except she wore the corsage on her boob instead.
