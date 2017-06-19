Brad Pitt spent the day before Father’s Day with ‘several of the children’

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been suspiciously quiet this month, so far. You know what I was wondering? Right now, Brad and Angelina have some kind of truce, for sure… but it’s literally just because they agreed to a temporary custody agreement. There is no permanent custody agreement in place, and as far as anybody knows, Angelina and Brad still have to work out everything regarding their divorce, from money, to property and real estate to a permanent custody agreement for the kids. I wonder if that will heat up in the months to come.
Anyway, as I said, they have a temporary custody situation in place. Angelina has primary custody and Brad still gets visits from the kids (the ones who want to see him). I believe Brad’s visits are still monitored? Maybe. So, he did get to spend a little time with a few of his kids ahead of Father’s Day, but not on the actual day.
Brad Pitt got an early Father’s Day present—some quality time with his kids. His ex Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September after two years of marriage and a 12-year relationship. The two then got involved in a custody battle over their six children—Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox—before reaching a temporary custody agreement. It states the kids will remain in Jolie’s custody while Pitt will have “therapeutic visitation” with them and also attend weekly individual therapy sessions.
Several of the children spent several hours at Pitt’s house in Los Angeles Saturday morning. They were seen being dropped off in a Suburban. They later returned to Jolie’s home and she and all six kids then made their way to LAX, en route to a weekend trip to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where the actress adopted Zahara in 2005, E! News has learned exclusively.
I’m not trying to nitpick or anything, but I do find it interesting that – by appearances, anyway – it seems like there are a few Jolie-Pitt kids who still want next to nothing to do with Brad. I don’t know if those kids are Maddox and Pax or what. The therapist has allegedly advised Brad and Angelina to just go along with the kids’ desires, and if one or two of the kids doesn’t want to see Brad, they shouldn’t be forced. Well, at least “several of the children” got to spend a little bit of time with Brad on Saturday. I wonder what Angelina and the kids will be doing in Ethiopia? Probably checking in on the medical clinics Angelina set up in Zahara’s name?
I’m glad they’re going based off the therapist’s suggestion still, it’s better for them…
Doesn’t sound like a healthy family dynamic to me at all. Very little progress appears to have been made in the last 9 months.
We don’t know that. Maybe they were waiting for him to get clean first, before they can start family therapy.
I don’t know, I’d think in a divorce with that many kids involved, including teens, a truly “healthy dynamic” could take quite a bit of time. Their “new normal” might not match up to the world’s preconceived notions of a healthy dynamic but it doesn’t mean it’s wrong or unhealthy. If there’s anything I’ve learned about families is that no one is perfect.
This makes sense. Good points.
I could totally agree, totally, if “the divorce” in general was being labeled the continuing problem to overcome. Instead the father’s previous actions are being solely blamed and he is the one continuing to pay the price.
“And he is the one continuing to pay the price”
As he should be.
THe kids & AJ paid the price while they were trapped with his alcoholic hasbeen behind.
“For the health of the family” there needs to be an expiration date on that line of thinking. Oftentimes things start for one reason and continue for another.
No there doesn’t need to be an expiration date. If the therapist feels the kids are STILL unhappy with Brad Pitt after 9 months then something ain’t right with Brad Pitt. When are his fans going to admit that he is screwed up. Even the sites that kiss his butt (e! Online ) admits that only some of the kids spent time with him. Err… Hello!!! What exactly did he do to those kids— that’s what I’m wondering. Very sad.
It’s not Angelina , it’s not the kids… It’s Brad Pitt. The therapist is just doing his/her job and trying to help the kids.
Just because I find this current custody arrangement outside of the norm does not make me a “fan” of anyone. For the umpteenth time—I’m not defending Pitt.
Divorce is hard. And being in the limelight doesn’t help either. Give them a break. Most families I know who have gone through a divorce hit a rocky patch in the beginning and have to figure out how to be a family after a break up.
Ugh. That’s terrible. Why would she take them out of the country on Father’s Day? Why does he see them so little? Seems wrong to me. But then again I don’t know the details.
He’s no saint, but she’s a beyotch always trying to make a point.
@Idky Angelina has primary physical custody for a reason. Remember he was not with them in 2016 for Father’s Day he was at a car race. Angelina is going on her UN mission for World Refugee Day in Africa June 20 2017.
No, HE is a bitch for getting drunk on a plane, getting “physical” with his son and unleashing this hell on his children.
Was he a beyotch for missing Father’s Day with his kids when they were together,was he a beyotch for missing his kids’ birthdays?
As for E Online so he spent the day with several kids yet they don’t know how many kids or which kids? GMAFB
E Online doesn’t know anything they posted that part about Ethiopian after people tweeted about their flight.Exclusive? Lol
Um no, he is the one who got drunk and got into an altercation with his son. No one forced him to develop a drinking problem, he did that to himself. If he had been sober, he would still be with his family.
Angelina is going to Ethiopia for World Refugee Day June 20, 2017.
Thats cool but like all healthy co-parents she needs to learn to prioritise her travel engagements to facilitate the kids relationship with their other parent. She can mark World Refugee Day from anywhere in the world. The ceremonies will go on just fine with or without her. And if she still feels compelled to give a speech, it can be done via Skype. The real work, negotiating more resources for displaced persons happens without her anyway. Its critical that nobody sees themselves as indispensible to a cause, its not just a disservice to the mission, its hurts your family. Fathers Day should have been spent with their dad (those who wanted to)
Brad went to Le Mans last year for father’s day so obviously, it was never a top priority in the family.
Ramona, she traveled abroad just twice this past nine months, to Cambodia and to London. She arranged this trip probably months and months ago. Brad traveled this past nine months to China, Japan, Korea, India, London and Madrid for work, been to New York several times, and on Caribean vacation for Thanksgiving. She never goes anywhere without her children. And you want her to stay in LA because the refugee day conflicts with father day?
I was wondering why they would go for just a weekend, seems far to travel for only a few days but that’s a great cause. Good for her
@jaded
I don’t think it’s just a weekend, E doesn’t now a thing.
Do you know where he spent father’s day last year?
@Mildred It might have been LE MANS in France.
Yes. This time last year Brad was heavily drinking and disengaged from of his family and spent Father’s Day at a car race apparently. That’s totally on him.
No one is denying that, including him.
I’m not understanding the CURRENT situation- restrictive access to children, lack of family healing etc. I expected more progress at this point.
Well I’m not sure exactly what there is to not understand about this situation. Brad alienated his children in the past to the point that they would rather spend time with their mother doing charity work than with their Dad. He’s been restricted because by his own account he was drinking and by many accounts he behaved inappropriately in front of the kids. They actually sound like they did something healthy with their time-helping people less privileged. And who knows they may very well have called sent a present etc like many people who couldn’t spend time with their dads.
Luca76- At no point have I downplayed Pitt’s role in this. We just disagree as to what seems normal—nine months of sobriety and therapy later. Continued “alienation” is extreme to me under the circumstances. I’m not defending anyone nor am I blaming anyone. Just my opinion.
@LadyT you say this kinda stuff on every Angelina or Brad post, how you’re not a fan or defending Brad or vilifying Angelina. Yet that’s exactly what you do on every single post.You even used the big bad alienation word in your comment. I don’t understand why you just don’t own your Pitt fan girls status, because for someone who “isn’t defending or blaming anyone” that’s all your comments seem to do.
Just because you expect something doesn’t mean what YOU expect will happen. I don’t get why you’re so focused on the time, things will improve when they do and like both Pitt and Angelina have said the aim is to emerge from this as better people. If that means Pitt temporarily ceding some of his parental responsibilities and rights to achieve that goal and finally do what’s best for his kids, then why do you have an issue? Pitt has resources, if he had issues with the situation/ pace, best believe his very expensive lawyers would be very busy. Maybe the pace is because everyone involved thinks it’s for the best. Perhaps he’s aware he can’t handle 6 children on his own just yet & still requires the tools to learn & maybe that’s through therapy, time and learning while working on his own personal issues that caused some of this mess.
If there is continued alienation after 9 months there must be a good reason for it, or maybe he hasn’t been sober for the past 9 months. Those children have spent their whole life with an alcoholic parent, and I doubt it’s something you recover from quickly, especially if you are a child.
Keely- Read my posts again please. Luca said Brad alienated his kids. I wondered how long that would last considering he is now sober and they are in therapy.
Where did I defend Pitt? Quite the opposite. I acknowledge his actions in every post. Where did I vilify Jolie? I haven’t even typed her name. Are you accusing me of saying Jolie is causing parental alienation? Show us all where I said that.
Your first paragraph is hogwash and my posts are there in black and white to prove it.
Your second paragraph is true. The timeline is not up to me. It seems outside the norm to me is all I expressed. That doesnt make me a “fan girl” to wonder.
@LadyT , my apologies for misconstruing your response to Luca. I see that the alienation part was in your response to her comment. As for the rest of it, I stand by what I said about you being a Pitt fan girl. I lurked on this site for a while before I started commenting and your comments always stood out to me… Again you’re allowed to fan for whomever you choose to, but it seems to me that you’re a Pitt fan who is very vested in this story, yet always tries to appear not to be. Just my take.
Perhaps you work in the field of children/ custody/divorce and have just taken a vested interest because of that- I don’t know. With such posts it tends to be the same vested commentators, and your name like mine keeps popping up. In the past, I’ve seen you make comments about Angelina being angry and punishing Pitt etc. All your comments just seem on every post to be one sided in favour of Pitt, yet you’ll always say you’re not a fan. While I agree you tend to acknowledge Pitt’s actions, it’s almost always couched with but but Angelina…
@KEELY: + 1 million !
Thanks for acknowledging the miscommunication. I think some on here go too far with the Pitt hate and the Jolie worship. So maybe I stand out like a Pitt fan in comparison.
I have in the past made a comment about Jolie feeling angry and punitive toward Pitt due to the chaos he caused back in September. Seems reasonable to me. For that comment I was accused by some of calling her a “vindictive maniac.” So yes I am very careful with my words.
As for today, I can see that I am alone in wondering about the restrictive custody arrangement continuance. And that’s ok.
If you feel the need to call out someone for being too invested in this–a few other names come to mind well before mine.
LadyT- I actually don’t really mind your comments you seem vested as am I .The same way I an Angelina fan come here and make my points ,Pitt also has fans…or just neutrals. I enjoy most of the back and forth and yours are reasonable & just seem to me biased towards Pitt which you deny. My only issue with some posters are the ones who get their info from the likes of ff or the shady tabloids knowing quite well it’s bs and repeat that stuff here like it’s fact or just say inane nonsensical crap… see @friend of in every post.
I don’t worship Angelina, (I also kinda find that argument disingenuous) if you get that sense from some…I think that’s probably a response to the irrational hate she gets & an attempt to balance, like you claim to be trying to do here…I actually belong to an Angelina fan site where we call her out & side eye her when it warrants. I just don’t think this custody/ divorce issue is something to side eye her for & I honestly believe she’s trying to make the best of a terrible situation. Nor do I believe Pitt is a victim of Angelina’s, private judges, Wasser , the UN, Chloe Dalton & Arminka Helic , 7 therapists, Bill Pitt etc etc.
Okay I’m leaving now, because I already look crazy with the time I’ve spent here today.
It’s not like father’s day is legal holiday or something -it’s a buy a card day. Everyday is father’s day if you’re doing it right. Seems to me that given Jolie’s humanitarian work, the refugee day was the most important thing, plus they spent time with him beforehand. I don’t see why spending time together on that particular day is in any way vital.
Did not Brad went away last year on Father’s Day for some weekend racing extravaganza? He was not with his family. I’m just leaving Brad and Angelina alone and let them sought out their family dianamatic. I see Brad still has the “A” for Angelina on his wrist. Guess things are not as bad as some wants to believe. Btw, good to see the kids looking happy.
He surely did, which showed everyone just what his priorities were regarding his children. It will be interesting to see what his priorities are now.
Oh, please, last year on Father’s Day, the kids were in US and he was in Europe for some car race, and he didn’t take one of them with him.
Angelina said in her interview with Marie Claire France that she is going to Africa for Refugee Day, so this trip is scheduled months ago and everyone was aware of it.
@SaraR. Thank you for the truth!
wasn’t he with Knox at Le Mans? or was that another year? and only with Knox, i think? not the other kids.
I feel like Fathers Day takes a whole new significance when you no longer live with your kids. We were never big on Mothers Day for instance until my kids were grown and away. Now, it genuinely hurts when I dont see or hear from them that day (thankfully my babies are to awesome to do that to me). Its just one day a year for us to revel in our relationship, its really not asking that much.
@deb
The race with Knox was before, in England.
No he was alone last year on Father’s Day.
In August 2015 he took Knox to MotoGP
@Romona Angelina is a Diplomat she is Special Envoy for UNHCR.
Brad Pitt was at Le Mans last year as the ‘Official Starter’ for the race. That seems to be something he was invited to do and something he committed to doing.
Cos its a stupid non holiday and father should be a father every day.
If he came out and said that he had issues instead of trashing Angie it would be a sign of someone who wants to be a father.
I have nothing but support for the kids. Divorce is a smart decision if a parent is drinking or being abusive. Well its the only choice.
I’m someone who doesn’t really gaf about holidays. It’s just another day in the year – it’s nice to do something a little special on those days- but it’s not necessary to go out with over the top celebrations. I’m 27 – I have people on facebook that I went to school with who NEED to be lavished with attention and ridiculous gifts on their birthday. They’ll update their status every day with a countdown until their birthday. I personally find it embarrassing- I don’t need some sort of parade for turning a year older. I feel pretty much the same when it comes to mothers day / fathers day / valentines day. It’s nice to put a little bit of effort in and do something nice for someone you love, but beyond that – meh. You should be thankful for the people you have all the time – and not use a holiday to show off.
Thank you, Erinn! I thought I was the only one who felt like this about my birthday and “hallmark holidays.” Most of my friends thought I was crazy not to want to celebrate my 50th this year. I just don’t need any fanfare. A nice dinner with my two closest friends and another one with my family was more than enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, the couldn’t leave on Monday? They just moved to a new home and it’s maybe 6 weeks . She must be bored.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure you missed the part where world refugee day is on the 20th of June and Filippo Grande was in the Sudan this weekend and has events planned starting tomorrow. Or the part where Angelina is the Special Envoy for UNHCR so this falls under her duties. Duties that’s she had to curtail the last 10 months because of her situation as stated in her interview with Mariane Pearl. Or that it’s 20 hours from LA to Addis Ababa… or the part where Pitt had to consent to her leaving LA with the kids…it’s amazing what you manage to miss while you manage to see other things.
How can you say he “should have had the kids the entire weekend by now” when you and I know NOTHING about what is going on with him? I’d rather trust the therapist’s decisions than assume the alcoholic is all better now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope he has stopped drinking so much.
He seems to have. For now.
@lowercase deb that was another year. That was motorcycle race.
Sad that they are not all together but Hopefully time will heal everyone. It is sad that Brad is in this situation but at least he is acknowledging the reason why. I can’t imagine how difficult this has also been on Angelina. For such a private person to take such a public action must have been at the end of her role. I give her credit for dealing as long as she did and she does look healthier and happier lately. She is smiling more. Seems Brad is getting used to being single. He has been out and about a lot lately.
Time miraculously heals all wounds. Our ability to forget is amazing. My hope is that whatever needs to happen for Brad and Angelina to coparent amicably happens. That may take some while. I will be shocked if I ever see Brad and Angie in the same way I see Angelina with her other exs. But even though she left them in the dust, she didn’t really drag them through the mud till they were almost dead like Brad. And there weren’t children that are not yet shared. So, I would be shocked. Not shocked to ever see them in a display of goodwill in the same picture, but shocked to get any indication that they are on good terms, loving. Like I often hear about her and her other two. I wish them both health and love and hope to see them move on very, very soon. If angelina moves on with any other partner, it will free up Brad and I would like to see that. As for the kids. All that remains to be worked out. But, kids grow up and find their way.
Pretty sure it’s all his alcohol intake that left him half dead.
Angelina and her children are probably in Ethiopia now for World Refugee Day! Angelina is UN Special Envoy.
there is also a possibility that Brad could travel incognito to Ethiopia. didn’t he do the same when they were in Cambodia for the FTKMF premiere? i seem to remember reports of it.
in any case, since there’s no restraining order put against Brad, he has the means to join her and their children in Ethiopia, and be with the children at the hotel, while Angelina works.
Gossip Cop claimed he was never in Cambodia during the premiere.
i c… thanks! there weren’t any concrete evidence pointing to whether it was true or not before.
thanks to the others also who clarified about the outing with Knox!
I don’t really see why Angelina should change her entire schedule for the man who is responsible for that situation in the first place, especially with some of the children don’t even want to see him. He should pay the price for his mistakes, like any other human being. And Brad certainly did not accomodate his schedule to have all his kids with him last year.
@Kate You make excellent points!
She changed a lot of her schedules. She didn’t take a solo UNHCR trip since last August.
True, SaraR. Yet, she’s the one being called a bitch. Not the man who admitted a few weeks ago that his wounds were self-indicted basically.
Nine months later and some of the kids still don’t want to see him? I think I’d want a refund from those therapists. How long does it take to express hurt and anger? How long does it take to learn how to forgive and move forward for your own health? How long to judge a sincere apology with actions to match from an empty promise?
He should pay for his mistakes–but for how long? Is he currently really the total problem?
How long? Sometimes, forever. Children are people and have minds of their own, and a decent therapist isn’t going to try to force them to pretend to forgive someone if they don’t truly feel that way. Perhaps the older boys will want to reconcile with Brad as adults. Perhaps they won’t and will spend most of their lives thinking of themselves as having ones parent. It’s up to them.
Lunchcoma, I am also thinking whether teenage angst also complicate things. Not speaking for all teenagers past and present, just me, but for all intents and purposes my parents were great but I still loathed them when I was a teenager. Everything they did was a perceived slight to me, and it didn’t help my slighted feelings being one of ten children. I grew out of my teenage years and learned how amazing they were!
Imagine, if I had such a time resenting my parents in a normal household and being a normal insufferable teenager, how would it be for the teens in the Jolie-Pitt family, having to contend with teen angst AND sometimes the angst of being an adopted child (we have heard how difficult it can be).
He said in his GQ interview that they are “both doing the best they can”. You want to put some blame on Angelina, but we really don’t know what is going on there, because no one said that some kids still refuse to see him. Maybe he is doing separate visits with older and younger children? We are all just assuming things.
Each kid is different and should be allowed to go at their own pace. As long as they’re working towards building a healthier relationship, that’s good.
This was likely a problem that was building in their family for a long time, and is going to take time to heal.
He WRECKED his own family with his out of control, alcohol induced behavior. Why are his children expected to just move on and forget? You see, that’s one of the reason why I will always side eye this man child. By refusing to apologize at the very beginning, he allowed his fans to shift the blame towards his son. Despicable and cowardly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On Reconciliation With an Alcoholic Parent
Four adult children weigh in on what mended their relationship with their alcoholic parents—or why it was past repair.
Getting sober is only half the battle.
Arnold and Kolb give the following advice to parents who have attained sobriety and wish to reconnect with their children: “The recovering addict may have to take a real hard look at whether or not that family member is safer on their own. The best a person can do is get themselves healthy and say, ‘Come back when you’re ready. I’ll be here for you and I’m ready to listen.’”
https://www.thefix.com/reconciliation-sober-parent
It takes two to tango… it is never one person.
@SaraR. Keep Speaking the Truth!
I know it’s not gonna happen, but woulda loved to have seen a public apology to his wife and especially Maddox who, for some reason, gets a lotta blame for Brad’s drunken behavior.
Why public? Does he like… owe you something? Does that family owe it to you?
I think public so the more rabid of his fans back off.
There are refugee children who can’t celebrate Father’s Day with their fathers as well. There are refugee fathers who don’t have the ability to world-travel like Brad to get to where their children are.
Rather than putting the onus on AJ to skip WRD (which is one of the more important dates in her job as a special envoy of a REFUGEE agency; and if she is like any proper diplomat I know, she goes wherever the agency tells her to go, celebrity or not celebrity).
The better scenario is for BP to inconvenience himself by putting himself on a plane to Ethiopia and go be with his children.
He had no problems chasing AJ to Africa when he was courting her all them years ago. If he wants to, he can do it.
He put the family in this situation, is it not fair to say that he should work on it a bit. This whole, the woman is all the one at fault and should make all the sacrifices for a failing marriage, rubs me the wrong way frankly. Not just AJ.
You all here know I have been very critical about AJ, but in this case, while I am perhaps not defending her or taking her side, I am more inclined to say that BP needs do “more” if he truly wants to spend Father’s Day with the children, and if the children wants to spend it with him. I think this is the best compromise considering the situation.
It’s time his fans realize that he couldn’t care less about his children. All he cares about is his image and party time.
Sad that he only has 25% custody because he’s a trash bag father. And his fans act like he hung the moon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, sure he did. All it takes is Google to see how important Father’s Day is to him.
I knew from the beginning that the kids would be with Angelina full time no matter what Pitt and his team tries to say. Dude is a deadbeat daddy!!!
Also, he said acting doesn’t mean much to him but he’s already signed on to another movie. Doesn’t care about his kids that he cried about wanting all those years ago.
Who would’ve thought Aniston would be vindicated all these years later? She was right not to have kids with him.
The kids are lucky to have Angelina.
He got to work to support his family. Although he does not live in the same home with his children and ex wife they are still his and Angelina’s responsibility. Kids needs food and shoes, lots of shoes👟
You honestly think he’s contributing to the kids financially? LololololololoL
Hello!!! The kids were forced to live in rented homes while daddy dearest has multiple homes in the La area…. That should tell you how much he’s contributing.
yes, I honestly believe he contributes to the care of his children. I believe Angelina is a smart woman and would not carry the financial load my herself. We have to remember we do not know these people. We have to stop projecting what we see through a few photos, we don’t know anything about them unless they say something through an interview and even then they will try to project the best like we all do with our family, jmo.
@Yep for heavens sake they were living in rented mega-mansion in Point Dume in MALIBU, worth millions of dollars. They weren’t staying in a tenement walk up.
And they weren’t ‘forced’ to do anything. Angelina wanted them there (or in Hidden Hills where they were briefly) so as to get them out of LA proper and grant them the privacy they needed after the split. It was in hindsight a smart move.
And he’s certainly helping pay child maintenance – that would be part of the temp agreement he and Angelina set up.
You’re forgetting Angelina is also a very independent woman and actions speak louder than words. She did not stay at one of his homes for a reason. Hello!!!!!
I remember back in the day when he was out of the country AJ and her kids would reportedly stay at hotels. So she must’ve never felt at home at his home… Mmkay?
Also, no i will never believe what he says. He’s a proven liar. I believe Angelina and her interviews because she always seems to walk her talk.
Theothersam, Brad Pitt has several homes in the La area. Why did he not make one available for his family? Why did Angelina have to spend several hundred thousands of dollars a month to keep her kids comfortable? It’s not right. He’s trash.
@Yep you know for fact that he didn’t offer a house to her? How do you know this. Are these alleged properties all unoccupied – or possibly rented out to others. Beyond the Los Feliz compound what other properties does Pitt own that he stays in – ?
If offered, they’re splitting so why would she take him up on it? She has millions of her own to pay for rent. She also wanted to get outside of LA for the time being to a private place of her choosing. And I highly doubt once they got a temp legal agreement in place it didn’t include financial support for the kids.
TheOthersam, it’s like putting 2 & 2 together. What do you think?
You’re right she has her own money and I’m pretty sure she used it to rent those homes. She ain’t depending on dead beat daddy. That’s for damn sure. Now if she comes out in an interview and says he helped her financially I will take this back. until then… Nope.
I also feel that Brad provides financial support but I disagree as to that being his reason for working so much.
Despite my fury at Brad I have no reason to think he is not financially supporting the children. I will have to hear otherwise from Angelina.
Yes Angie has her own money but she would be silly to refuse child support. The twins will be 9 soon. That’s a long time before college. And then the maintenance and taxes for the new house? Yeah let Brad pay his share.
As to why Angie didn’t move into one of Brad’s homes if I understand correctly I don’t think that was an option. Remember at first there was the DFCS investigation. That lasted 1 month to 6 weeks I think. I think Jolie had to remove the kids from the home and reassure DFCS that Brad would not have contact during the investigative period. Moving to one of his other homes, meaning a home that Brad had access to, may not have satisfied the agency.
And of course she immediately filed for divorce so there’s that. She was done.
@Yep and @abby: why would you need confirmation of financial support from Angelina? She’s unlikely to discuss this publicly. Do you not know California law, specifically Family Codes that cover this area? Then you would know it’s standard practice to have child support determined at the time of a divorce action. It can even be retroactively backdated if needed. Can’t be avoided, even if Brad wanted to – it’s a legal responsibility.
Or maybe you think Laura Wasser is incompetent and wouldn’t know how to handle this. Which is not sensible.
@ TheOtherSam
I am not sure what you read but I said that I agreed that Brad was providing financial support. My point was that only a direct quote from Jolie (or Brad) -as opposed to anonymous tabloid sources – would convince me otherwise because I didn’t see Jolie settling for less despite her financial status.
TheOtherSam, I really don’t think or care much about how much he contributes financially. B n a , brought it up as a defense for why he is making so many back to back flops and I thought about it in that moment and gave my opinion. That’s my opinion. He ain’t doing sh-t financially as far as we see. So I would need her to say he is for me to believe he is. That’s it.
Brangelina fans / Pitt fans want to see so many signs or wait for them to say what’s what but in reality it’s right in front of your eyes. Their actions speak volumes.
“You honestly think he’s contributing to the kids financially? LololololololoL”
Yes, because legally he would have to. Child support is calculated based on multiple factors. He wouldn’t just magically be exempt from paying.
Maybe he DID offer the home, and she felt more comfortable paying to rent a place.
I think this kind of argument is so beyond outrageous – it’s not just a case of he said she said – it’s what the courts would expect of them. These people have MONEY. It’s not like dads working an 50k a year job and mom gave up her career to raise the kids. Both of them are giant money earners – worth well over 100m each. Brad is worth more, and thus will be expected to pony up for child support. He is LEGALLY responsible to pay for his children – this sort of thing is related to a childs rights and has nothing to do with whether or not the parents like each other or not or his rights, or her rights.
YepIsaidit I believe he is contributing financially care for his children.
Well, then you believe he’s a better man than what i believe he is.
To say that brad is a dead beat dad is ridiculous. I’ll bet he his paying most of the cost of this time, court costs, housing. Most all of it. Why wouldn’t he? If he wants to co-parent, he will have to pony up. And he still may never get shared custody. The longer he waits, the less it seems likely. He needs to be in there everyday just like their mother is. He may be hesitant to fight, but she won’t. She wiped him through the mud and she hasn’t changed. In my opinion. Of course, I know nothing just like none of us do. I am just going on what I can see. And from what I’ve seen in the past. Brad continually leaving the family. Escaping from difficult circumstances, for sure.
I knew the kids would be with angie too. I knew that she would fight to the death for what she wants, no matter the consequences. That is how she played out every crossroads in her life. Look at her surgery decisions and her flawed relationship with her own father. I’m sure brad knows exactly what she is like. No wonder he was so down when kicked out. He knew it would be co parenting hell. And he is right, in my opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Would you leave your kids with an alcoholic father? I think not.
E knows nothing, as usual they got their info from Twitter and seemed to know no details- several children? Hmm did your sources not know which ones etc? As for travelling to Ethiopia, if they knew anything about anything, they would know Angelina’s there for World refugee day , to fulfil her Special envoy duties which she has had to curtail massively due to this situation…and because she’s a multi tasker perhaps check on the progress of the Zahara clinic being built.
Angelina also mentioned Namibia. Some of you are being very dramatic. These kids have spent their entire lives travelling, now suddenly it’s an issue to some because precious Brad can’t come along. The guy spent Father’s day waving random flags at a race in France last year , did some of you complain then? Plus he needed to consent to the travels anyway so he’s probably okay with it on some level. His kids deserve a summer vacation too and once he can be trusted to help raise his kids again he can take them places too or go with. Angelina and the kids have practically been imprisoned in LA for 10 months because of him & this situation- that’s the unhealthy part.
“His kids deserve a summer vacation too and once he can be trusted to help raise his kids again he can take them places too or go with.”
Thank you, I completely agree with you.
ITA KEELY
People are acting like Brad is being railroaded. This man has a full legal team protecting his interests.
Please. Despite the “woe is me” shtick Brad is a master manipulator and very PR savvy. He knows the tabloid press and the public sees him as a victim. Victim of Paltrow’s infidelity, victim of Aniston’s ambition and Jolie’s seduction. And now he’s a victim of his alcoholism. Brad is never responsible for anything.
Yet he gets the glory for Plan B. And I am not knocking his achievements just pointing out that Brad is never responsible for the crap in his life. The public may be eager to forgive him but those kids probably know him (and Jole) better than anyone and they know the real deal.
My point is that given what we know (which is limited) it tells me that there was probably far more disclosed privately than we’ll ever know and Jolie obviously had the receipts. IMO That could explain Brad’s less combative tone lately.
And while they do have a temporary agreement the other players such as the judge and the therapist don’t seem to be rushing to accommodate Brad. I feel that’s what’s lost here.
People want to blame Jole for Brad’s limited access. But it’s not Jolie alone making these decisions. There are other players. And if for any reason Brad ( his legal team) or the therapist or the judge felt parental alienation was at play they would rectify it. These courts are all about protecting parental rights and family reunification but more importantly, what’s in the best interest of the children.
The real question is, if it’s true that Brad is still being monitored and having restricted access then why? And I admit we don’t know for a fact but I’ll assume he is. So then, what is going on with him even now that he can’t just pick up the kids for his scheduled weekend? Can he not handle all 6 at once? Are the older boys still distrustful of him? Are we talking teen rebellion in addition to the fractured bond?
This situation wasn’t isolated and didn’t develop overnight no matter how Brad’s people have tried to downplay it. Those expecting it to be resolved within some preconceived timeline and at Brad’s convenience will be sorely disappointed.
All I can say is best of health and healing to all. May they find peace.
Great post, abby.
Abby Please keep speaking the truth!
I agree. We only know a little sliver of the truth.
Brad has had the opportunity to see his children all week long up until Saturday to celebrate or whatever you do on father’s day which never seemed important to him in the past. I’m quite sure he had his time before they left. People want to label Angie as this evil, vile beyotch who snatched up her kids and left a poor innocent man who couldn’t control himself. Really?! Hell Brad is 53 years old and needed to grow up. Man you had 6 kids and 3 of them boys who probably are heavily influenced by him. Seeing him high and drunk most of the time gives them what kind of role model or fact that it’s ok to be like that. Angie probably thought I don’t want them to think it is o.k. which it is NOT nor to be like that on a private jet fighting in front of them.
People let their dislike of her alter the truth in this mess. I don’t care who she may have dated or slept with she didn’t hold a gun to their heads and that doesn’t negate the fact that he was a drunk and substance abuser and hit one of his kids in the face. Real talk. If the tables were turned people would be calling for her to be banished on an island. lol.
She is in Ethiopia doing her job like he has been doing for the last 3 months promoting yet another flop and OKJA plus vacating and going out partying. So you want to talk about her going to do humanitarian work for a couple of days. You all can kiss her backside and I say it for her.
oneup please take a bow!
Brad has said he wants to see his children every chance he gets. If he is not seeing them, its because he is not permitted to see them. For whatever reason. If he goes to court, he will have definite times and that will be better for him. The teen boys can opt out all together and they are old enough for that. But the younger kids he can have a chance with. If he doesn’t choose to go to court, he is leaving it all up to Angelina. And that is what we have right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lady D >>>He must have been a blast when drunk while dealing with newborn twins. Just imagine the fun she must have had with 4 children, 2 babies and a drunk. He was never there for those children…
I personally think the out-of-control, drunken, distant Brad flared later, after the marriage. Jolie’s judgement seems entirely too good to have said marriage vows to HIM.
Yes, I’m aware that in GQ he said he drank ever since college. Plenty of people do without consequence. Others take a nasty dark spiral eventually.
Question why did he wait 8 months to say he was the problem? While his wife and son got blamed by the public.
Question what type of man would allow that is he a Coward?
I really wish Angelina would address that in her interview but I doubt she will. I think that’s a big cloud over them as even her lawyer pointed it out.
If I remember correctly, Angelina never wanted to hide behind anyone as a shield. I’m sure Brad is aware of that. If she wanted the Los Feliz house, I can’t imagine brad would not have moved completely out so she and the kids could stay there. Angelina runs her own life. Entirely. Brad took responsibility for the split, all his fault, he said. That was as far as he will or can go. If Angelina wants us to know anything about her ways, she will tell us. But, I’m not looking for anything like that from Angie.
The woman just payed 24mil for a house 5 mins away so the kids can have a healthy consistent relationship with their dad. She is not alienating them or taking them away from him on certain days. Truth is nobody knows what is going on in their Situation. It’s all speculation from press and public. They need their space to get through it instead of tabloid press using it for click bait. Wish them as a family all the best.
I think her buying that home shows she is truly over his sorry behind. A woman who has issues with the ex would not move 5 minutes away just so the kids can be close to daddy dearest. The Brangelina fans are hoping and praying that she takes him back but nah… This seems like a woman over whatever it was they had together. I believe she truly wants him to have a healthy loving relationship with their kids and she will help him have that.
It seems to me that she’s done everything right and now it’s up to him to be that decent father she thinks he could be.
Unfortunately, from the outside looking in he doesn’t seem to be trying that hard. Seems like he’s still living the way he lived when he had the family — traveling, promoting his flops, making flops, signing on to flops, partying, concerts, friends, himself first and kids are last on the list.
@YepIsaidit The last paragraph I had to laugh it is so true.
When they move in we will see something more of her intentions for co-parenting. So far there is not much movement in that home. They will certainly be close enough to visit Brad. But if he wants shared custody, I believe he is going to have to go to court to get it. Waiting on Angelina to grant his wishes, he might as well wait for the kids to grow up and decide. By then, they may be fully alienated. But, things happen for a reason and for everyone’s good in the end. Its clear that Brad has grown a lot from this experience. It will probably even play into his acting. When in years to come he looks back on these times he may see them as the best ones of his life in terms of his growth. As for the kids, they are just now coming into their time for making their own decision. In the years to come we will see how they turn out.
She already moved in. Daily mail had pix of thebig 100ft slide that was added to the pool weeks ago.
Slide in yes. Vans with stuff moving in yes. Pictures of anyone living in the house. No. And unlike the Los Feliz house, the Demille is completely accessible overhead. No kids in the yard. No kids or anyone, not a worker anywhere. All reports of disgruntled neighbors are neighbors anticipating kids running through the garden. No news that says anyone is living there. Yet. When that happens, anything resembling the first beginnings of co-parenting can start. Until then, not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You expect pictures of Angelina + 6 living in the house. 👀👀👀👀👀👀 that ain’t gonna happen. I doubt we’ll get any pix of her house (inside) ever again unless she does a photo-shoot inside it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or maybe the kids are waiting for the gd reporters to leave so they can enjoy their yard.
@Oneup Very well said!
G D reporters going no where. We will see when they hit the pool. Until then they haven’t moved in. Brad likely bought the house and it’s part of the marital property. He is the one who wants them to visit. She wants sole custody with brad getting supervised visits. That likely won’t change. Sometimes it’s time for legal protection of your parental rights.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes, yes. time for legal protection of parental rights.
oh wait. do you mean the legal protection of parental rights they are both currently subject to by the legal system that is handling their divorce?
psssst…i think you might have just missed the fact that they ARE already in court, any and all custody issues are being handled by the COURT. the legal court. not angelina’s succubus court.
Going on speculation of course, but I can imagine it’s their teen boys not wanting to spend time with Brad. My husband had a difficult relationship with his father, who was a flawed individual by all accounts, and it escalated in his teens when he refused to have anything to do with him. The father-son dynamics is very complicated in its own way. And growing up and having to understand the adult world can be so overwhelming. I just hope both of their parents have enough patience and understanding to support them.
Sometimes kids can be given too much power.
+100
+100
This is true, but forcing kids to see a parent they don’t want to see can have devastating consequences. Brad will just have to man up and accept the fact that the next move is up to the kids, not him. He alienated them by his actions and they may or may not get over it. If/when they do, it will be in their own time.
I don’t think anyone is suggesting *force children* or *deny their feelings* or tell them to *get over it.* But too much power in the hands of children/teens could lead to devastating consequences also. I hope they’re getting proper guidance for their own welfare, not Brad’s.
too much power by the legal system?
are you genuinely saying you believe that the judge is giving the kids too much power?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is not a high school drop out. Actually, she graduated high school at 16. She is the only UNHCR special envoy, so they certanly don’t have a whole stable of people like her. Also, you are calling a 42 year old woman “this girl”. It is sad to read that from another woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please know your facts: Angelina graduated from high school at 16 years old. Angelina was appointed by contract to serve as Special Envoy UNHCR:
After years of dedicated service to UNHCR and the cause of refugees, Angelina Jolie was appointed Special Envoy in April 2012.
In her expanded role, Jolie focuses on major crises that result in mass population displacements, undertaking advocacy and representing UNHCR and the High Commissioner at the diplomatic level. She also engages with decision-makers on global displacement issues. Through this work, she has helped contribute to the vital process of finding solutions for people forced to flee their homes.
March 15, 2017 Angelina signed a new contract with UNHCR.
Special Envoy Angelina Jolie renews UNHCR contract, says ‘I’m with you for life’
.
You’re salty and unnecessary…as far as I’m aware Angelina graduated from highschool at 16 and later enrolled at NYU (part time I think) and later dropped out… while she doesn’t have the university education and background that diplomats have…her work for the UN the last 16 years speaks for itself and the UN clearly considers her an asset whether you like it or not that’s why they made her a Special Envoy. She’s also a member of the Council for Foreign Realtions. She’s actually contributing meaningfully to causes she believes in… I suggest you take several seats.
What makes you a diplomat? How many diplomats are actually educated in diplomacy? Look at the qualifications of US diplomats serving around the world? There are many businessman and physicians in those positions, and I don’t see anyone complaining.
Please know your facts: Angelina not just a Dame CBE, Angelina is a Dame Commander of the Order of Saint Michaels. Queen Elizabeth met with Angelina personally to bestow the honor in 2014.
It is at present awarded to men and women who hold high office or who render extraordinary or important non-military service in a foreign country, and can also be conferred for important or loyal service in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs.
She will do fine with her humanitarian work. She doesn’t really need people to buy into that. She goes where no one else wants to go. She has the ear of high up officials, kings and queens. They don’t care if she is the wife from hell.
friend of your are one of Pitts team members or he himself. Im sorry the woman is adored by her exes why would she be Brad wife from hell.
Brad has never said anything that wasn’t praise of his wife in 12 years. Who is calling her the wife from hell, besides you?
Not my bee’s wax. Buzz, buzz.
I love these posts. I get a cup of coffee and excellent snacks and enjoy every word.
There’s bad snacks?
Actually, yes. Popcorn flavored Jelly Bellies are atrocious. But I agree there is not much that qualifies as a bad snack!
yes theres a lot of projecting here, must be really creepy to be a celebrity- i wonder if they ever read any of these sites? i hope for their sake not.
Preach! I always have my popcorn ready when there is a brangelina thread.
Me too. Eating some chips and salsa as I read. I love it when the fans in the know come they keep it interesting.
He did said in an interview that Angelina is tough as nails and I am glad she is. I do not believe any other woman could have with stood what she has been through with being blamed for his bad behavior.
Does anyone else think it was her bro that called the cops that day? He has some new movie about child abuse and is describe as a child abuse expert. Could be why the idiot blamed Angelina …
I honestly think it was a bad scene for quite some time. In the beginning of their relationship she looked so happy and glowing. I think as she aged and came into her own he could not handle it and things got messy. He has always been known as a major weed head and drinker and that crap gets old. When you are down with it and having fun together it is one thing but when one partner starts down the road to addiction it is no longer a good time. If someone called the police on a megastar like him it was not done in haste which means it was WAAAY uglier than we know. Someone I know who has been on set with him said he is a major control freak and not as easy going as people think he is. I also suspect it was more than alcohol.
I feel sorry for the children. I feel sorry for AJ mostly because the public want to make her a villain even though he is the one who authorities felt needed to be supervised. Britney Spears had similar restrictions during her meltdown.
So boyfriend has some serious issues. I hope he gets well and works through it.
I think he checked out several years ago. Take it with a grain of salt but anonymous posters on DM working in the hospitality industry were swearing they saw him enjoying hook-ups everywhere and these were 10-line, sane-sounding posts. I think they were open from the start (AJ confirmed this way back) and he took advantage of it. I’m not convinced by her big humanitarian act but he’s probably mostly to blame as he’s a boozer and stoner and couldn’t handle the chaos. She was unforgiving the way she crucified him in public though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will say it again pay attention to his Actions not His Words.
What is interesting is all those who wanted to crucify Jennifer Aniston for side-eying his wish for six kids and eventually not having children with him. The tone then was how horrible she was for not giving him his dream. Maybe she knew something we didn’t.
She was only 36 when they divorced so she had plenty of time to have one. I just think she does not want kids and while I usually dislike her, I applaud her for not having children if she was not sure she wanted them.
Or maybe she just plain didn’t want children. It’s been a lot of years since Brad.
definitely …. she dodged a bullet
She knew two things, the same two things the public knew:
- She had a crappy relationship with her mother that no doubt affected her views on topics like child-rearing and being a family (what it means to have a good marriage). People grow into themselves often times unconsciously and you either take on or avoid the patterns you grew up with. Maybe that’s a reason why she didn’t want to have children yet or at all with Pitt. Maybe.
- Pitt and Aniston’s marriage was in the toilet pretty quickly once the honeymoon phase was over. Why bring a child into a marriage that for the most time needed therapy from the start and barely sustained anyway due to long periods of being away from each other? As soon as Pitt found somebody else to chase around like a puppy (as he always did!), he was done with Aniston despite she offering him to eat his cake an have it too? It was always said it was Aniston who was trying to save the marriage and I believe it was Jolie who was hanging on too. Pitt is always the one who screws up but this time the woman is defended because she’s ‘deeper’ and more beautiful than the ex no doubt. Aniston was massacred by Brangelina stans for no reason other than being a woman trying to hold on to a cheating loser and refusing to birth his vanity babies he wouldn’t take care off anyway (that we know NOW). The policing over her womb was and still is disgusting but that woman is living her live happily child free while Brangelina stans are disillusioned.
Brad left for Nice, France on the 18th June.
to see the new baby he wants everyone to forget all about.
Some of public are probably mad at Angelina because she would not let him trample over her and the children with his PR machine. She did Not fall apart she has remained strong.
Kkkk and you all there are worried about Brad, and he is in France, with Dede producer of it …. focusing on what he likes, wine and work …. kkk
They still ask why we do not see him with his children ….
Look at his priority, work and stay as far away as possible from his children ….
http://www.etonline.com/news/219921_brad_pitt_celebrates_father_day_early_with_his_kids_with_angelina_jolie/
Jilly Pay Attention to His Actions Not His Words.
He probably embarked before the children, but as he is coward and manipulative, he now avoids normal travel and prefers private. He is so predictable
I don’t know why Brad’s fans refuse to understand that Angelina doesn’t make the visitation decisions. They have a therapist who is deciding what is best for the kids. It’s a huge deal that the therapist still believes that it’s best for the kids for only supervised visits. For all of the claims of evil, b!tch Angelina, she has full custody. Also if Brad so desperately wanted to see them on Father’s Day he probably could have requested it and got it. Again Angelina has no say. As mentioned before he’s been away on Father’s Day and other holidays before. It’s laughable that people are claiming these days are important now but weren’t for several years.
Louisa177 Brad flew to Nice France on the June 18th
Or once again, he had work to do, he could not stay with his children, and Angelina had to take them all to Ethiopia, because his father had to go to France to work on more films, which he does not like so much, Children are the priority and that they are the focus of everything …. just that it is not enough to have several movies, tv shows in production, a movie that he will already start to act, he must have plenty of time for his children .. .. besides making new friendships, maintaining good relationships, with producers, actors, directors, Netflix, HBO, studios …….
And what remains for the family, what lately was left a person without any desire to assume the responsibility of being a father. And that had been going on for quite a while since 2015. And now everyone has to be sorry for him, nor when his friends died he apprehended sad or worried, worked all cheerful ….. feelings are things we are seeing that Brad has to learn and a lot still.
The only people I care about are the children and the overload that Angelina has endured well before the divorce.
@Jilly Question why could he not show emotions for his on children yet he shows emotions for his so called celebrities friends?
Brad interview for GQ, for me was an alert. What a narcissistic, selfish person.
He always talks about how important his children and family was to him, that he should spend more time with them, that he needs to demonstrate how important they are, that they have to be the main in his life.
But he simply abandoned them, and Brad talks about being a person, who cares only about him, his things, flees from problems and emotions, and uses the drink as the escape . I know that alcohol can alter the personality of the person, and it is a disease that when least expected it takes care of his life and destroys it.
But Brad told in a way that he only demonstrates how irresponsible he is, and the worst who paid the high price for his problems were underage children and his wife.
He could have ruined his career, been an irresponsible at work, fight with his adult friends …. but he seems to have protected everything else except the family.
And now he talks about sculpture, music, he stays for 8 days traveling to make those pathetic photos, exploring the problem of the family transforming into “art”. Speaking that the house was a chaos, noisy and now silent, but that both are creative moments …… he thinks he is an artist in conflict and that everything becomes art, well out of reality …..
I think the biggest problem fot his kids will be figuring out who their father is, even if he does not even know it.
