Victoria Swarovski, 23, wore a £800,000 jewel-encrusted wedding gown

The stunning singer and model VICTORIA SWAROVSKI @victoriaswarovski wears a 5-meter train crystallized couture MICHAEL CINCO wedding gown encrusted with full crystals, paillete and laser-cut flowers on her wedding day at the picturesque Trieste, Italy… @sayed5inco @asiancouturefederation @couturissimo @voguearabia @voguemagazine @voguegermany @lovinghautecouture @thecatwalkitalia @couturenotebook #couture #VictoriaSwarovski #Italy #Germany #wedding #bride #Dubai #MyDubai #MadeinDubai #MichaelCinco…
I didn’t know that a person named “Victoria Swarovski” existed in real life. That name sounds like the fever dream of a 30 Rock writer. Victoria Swarovski is, obviously, the heiress to the Swarovski empire. Swarovski as in crystals. Decorative crystals, crystals for clothes, crystals for jewelry, crystals for interior design. The Swarovski family is pretty rich and they obviously like things which are sparkly. So let’s take a look at Victoria Swarovski’s wedding gown, shall we? Because even though I don’t care who she is – a 23-year-old Austrian crystal heiress and “singer” – I love looking at wedding photos and I absolute adore judging wedding gowns.
Victoria’s £800,000 wedding gown was designed by Michael Cinco, and Cinco had all of the Swarovski crystals he could ever want to make her dress. He used every single one, I think. Apparently, her dress was made from 500,000 Swarovski crystals. The dress also featured “paillettes and laser-cut flowers.” The train was five meters long and it was also adorned with crystals. So, is this too much? See, I think if you’re a crystal heiress, this is absolutely what you have to do. If you’re the heiress toTiffany’s or Neil Lane, of course you’re going to be dripping in diamonds for your wedding day. If you’re the Swarovski heiress, you’re going to be dripping in crystals.
Victoria married her “longtime boyfriend” Werner Murz. They married in Italy, at the Hotel Falisia in Portopiccolo. He’s a “property investor.” Anyway, I sort of like this. She looks like a Disney princess. You can see more photos here.
Beautiful singer VICTORIA SWAROVSKI @victoriaswarovski weds in a spectacular 5-meter train MICHAEL CINCO couture wedding gown encrusted with full minute Swarovski crystals in picturesque Trieste, Italy…all crystals are sponsored by @swarovski… @sayed5inco @asiancouturefederation @couturissimo @emilyhwangofficial @lovinghautecouture @thecatwalkitalia @couturenotebook @voguearabia @voguegermany @voguemagazine #couture #wedding #bride #victoriaswarovski #Swarovski #Italy #Dubai #MyDubai #MadeinDubai #ImpalpableDreams #MichaelCinco
Photos courtesy of WENN, Cinco’s IG and Swarovski’s IG.
Don’t care for the bodice, but it’s not nearly as tacky as I thought it would be when I heard Swarovski encrusted wedding gown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually I think it’s beautiful..and the family biz can write it off as promo/ad..wonder if it’s heavy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same, I clicked on the link and looked at the other pics and actually quite like it! It seems appropriate for a Swarovski heiress.
It was 46kg so about 101lb.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes! 101 pounds. That can’t be much less than she weighs, can you imagine? I would think it would hurt your back and shoulders pretty quickly, like wearing a heavy backpack.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yea the weight would be up there.
I sort of imagibe parts of the dress had wheels attached under the skirt to ease the load of carrying that thing around.
I remember Melania’s dress was maybe 50lbs with crystals and she was told she had to eat breakfast that morning to have the strength to drag it down the aisle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FLORC
I don’t want to embarrass you but words can not describe how pleased and excited I am to see you’re back on CB! I adore your take on things!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty dress. Looks very heavy. It probably wasn’t comfortable to sit while wearing it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On anyone else, I’d probably think that dress was too much. But when you have her last name, I figure you might as well go big or go home.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wasn’t a fan of the dress – typical half costume, half “Victoria’s Secret model on a runway” stuff.
On a different note – if she is 23 now and they began dating 7 years ago according to the media, was this guy really going out with a 16 year old?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It says on the Daily Mail site that he’s around 40. If that’s true, yuck.
And I’m rolling my eyes a bit at the “singer and model”. Of course she’s a model. Of course.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep was scrolling down to see if anyone also picked up on that. A 16 year old dating a 34 year old? Gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You bet your bippy it’s going to be heavy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For some reason I actually like this a lot. It tows the line between elegant and tacky nicely. I think it might be because of the color of the dress. If it was a darker color then it would be full on tacky. She looks happy in it and that is all that really matters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whilst I don’t love love love it i’m 100% eye to eye with you in the elegant-yet tacky line? Is like an Upclassy Pnina Tornai which LOLOL is like Bridal Stripperwear
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can get on board with the dress walking the line between elegant and tacky, but did you see the church décor? They had herb trees lining the aisles, which I thought sounded pretty. Then I learned they were covered in silver glitter. Gloriously tacky! (And I think it would have looked better with plain ol’ green trees.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Daily Fail said that she’s 23, he’s in his 40s, and they’ve been together for 7 years. In other words, this guy was 30-40 something years old with a 16 year old girlfriend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, the ol’ aristocracy rules are alive and well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, that’s gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought that was her Dad, about to give her away.
Wonder what her parents think of that age gap, and that he was dating their daughter at such a young age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No man in his 30s wants a teenager unless it’s for her looks, money, or in this case both. I can only hope he’s not controlling and treats her well since he basically had a large part in parenting her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. Why am I not surprised that a rich teenager’s parents apparently didn’t care enough to keep their minor daughter away from predators over twice her age?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They may have push for it.
I really hope she has a iron clad pre nup, been prepared to comptability, accountantcy, etc.
I remember the case of ira of furstenberg who was married at 15 or 16 because her mother wished to get rid of her the quicker the better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually like the gown. Quite tasteful and beautiful. And the photography makes it look like dream/ princess type
But really!! A 23 yr old have a long term boyfriend. I actually thought the guy was some uncle ready to give her away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
I thought it was her Dad so clicked on the link to see the groom. Yikes! But you know, maybe guys her age seemed like money chasers and she went for an established man with good intensions? Some women do prefer maturity, plus she dated him for a years.
She genuinely looks happy and is partying in a no holds bar manner in her wedding dress. Her brides maids look happy for her with bright smile. No stuffy society wedding looks!
I love, love, love the wedding dress. Beautiful in every way. I’d wear it in a heartbeat! The church is a dream, the photography top notch. Waaaay classier than all the British Royals. Seriously Kate Middleton has to drop her ugly McQueen dresses and call this 23 years old for designer recommendations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My first impulse was to type Father but then I decided not to sound too judgy or ageist.
Also let’s face it, a 23/25 yr old man is hardly past his boyhood immaturity to actually attract women usually.
I too love the gown. If it wasn’t so heavy and I wasn’t so poor, I would have had it in a heattbeat.
And the walk through the Champs-Elyss, it was such a dreamyyyy thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he were cuter, I might be less shocked. Yeah, I know personality is important blah blah blah, but still.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah her singing career’s not going to happen. She won Dancing with the Stars last year and is a judge in Germany’s got talent I believe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Too much!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That wedding dress is stunning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are they throwing crystals at them?? Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress is gorgeous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Over the top, tacky and what a waste of money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 but then again, I’m a simple sheath girl, so just not to my taste at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a big foofy dress girl but I do think the bodice /that much exposure looks tacky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love it but I’m guessing she had some bruising on her shoulders from holding it up all night. 101 lbs?! Wow
Maybe there was a second dress for the reception.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Clicked on the link and yup-she had two other dresses for the reception including one that was bright red for her ‘dance number’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s gorgeous, but I’d hate to be upstaged by my own wedding gown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i think it is gorgeous and well made.
Funny enough, I am more bothered by the choice of flowers. All the wedding locations (i.e. church and restaurant) were decorated with the same flowers and in large quantities it seemed a bit boring and one dimensional.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A bouquet with colorful flowers would have been better. The one she has is unnoticeable and looks boring with that dress
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beautiful and I suppose very fitting given her family name.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Relax, guys lol. £800K is the value, not the cost. house of Swarovski really needs everyone to be amazed by these figures and rush to their website, glue guns in hand lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just on the DM, looks like she is their new stalked paparazzi victim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, of course she did. She is the one person I would forgive a crystal-encrusted gown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@AfricanBoy: I don’t think she minds the attention and I say that without any shade. She has been on several very popular German shows (Supertalent, Let’s Dance) and has (rather unsuccessfully) tried to become a singer. So I guess she enjoys the limelight.
The dress look lovely and the bride super-happy, so mission accomplished, I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With a last name like that, you kinda HAVE to have a dress like that LOL
I love wedding dresses that prevent the bride and groom from standing too close together
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was expecting it to be too much and a bit tacky, but it’s absolutely gorgeous. Clicked on the link and love love love how simple her flowers are, her reception dress(!) and the set up for her “wedding breakfast”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto! I LOVED the decor, esp in the church as it really let the architecture shine and was complimentary instead of battling the space.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I could do without the netted bodice, but honestly, this isn’t anywhere near as bad as you’d expect based on the description.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
#HolyHashtags Batman!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, are we really sticking with 23. I am guessing 25 or 26. I can buy them together when she was 18.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait, that’s the BOYFRIEND and not the FATHER? OMG either he is the oldest looking late 20s-early 30s man or he is freaking old for a 23 year old’s long term boyfriend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lovely dress, but what happens when you have to go to the toilet?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt she had it on for any length of time. Walk down the aisle, few pics, change into party dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is everyone drunk, because last I checked, dresses that are designed to look like they leave most of your torso bare, are not exactly ‘classy’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How old is her husband? He doesn’t look quite as young as she does.
I don’t know why (to quote Sofia Coppola), but it always surprises me when rich people marry this young. 23 is not too young to marry, but for a rich person I figure you’d want to wait awhile (especially when your boyfriend looks that old) so that you don’t lose your money through divorce. Maybe if she were marrying another 23 year old I wouldn’t be quite as surprised. I guess rich girls like older guys a lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it will last, mostly because he helped raised her. I will give it until she’s 30 if she doesn’t feel trapped by then. There’s much to be said for dating and becoming self aware
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the flowers on it, that’s what makes the dress for me. It’s a little over the top, but I still like it. The whole wedding looks beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That does not look like $800k worth of dress. It’s nothing special to look at.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah, for $800k I’d be expecting something like Plum Sykes’s Alexander McQueen wedding dress. This dress is just what I’d expect of #MadeinDubai tbqh, they have a certain type of aesthetic there and let’s just say it is not to my taste.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cheap horrible gip for the flowers though. Saving money right there…
Report this comment as spam or abuse