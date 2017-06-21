Victoria Swarovski, 23, wore a £800,000 jewel-encrusted wedding gown

I didn’t know that a person named “Victoria Swarovski” existed in real life. That name sounds like the fever dream of a 30 Rock writer. Victoria Swarovski is, obviously, the heiress to the Swarovski empire. Swarovski as in crystals. Decorative crystals, crystals for clothes, crystals for jewelry, crystals for interior design. The Swarovski family is pretty rich and they obviously like things which are sparkly. So let’s take a look at Victoria Swarovski’s wedding gown, shall we? Because even though I don’t care who she is – a 23-year-old Austrian crystal heiress and “singer” – I love looking at wedding photos and I absolute adore judging wedding gowns.

Victoria’s £800,000 wedding gown was designed by Michael Cinco, and Cinco had all of the Swarovski crystals he could ever want to make her dress. He used every single one, I think. Apparently, her dress was made from 500,000 Swarovski crystals. The dress also featured “paillettes and laser-cut flowers.” The train was five meters long and it was also adorned with crystals. So, is this too much? See, I think if you’re a crystal heiress, this is absolutely what you have to do. If you’re the heiress toTiffany’s or Neil Lane, of course you’re going to be dripping in diamonds for your wedding day. If you’re the Swarovski heiress, you’re going to be dripping in crystals.

Victoria married her “longtime boyfriend” Werner Murz. They married in Italy, at the Hotel Falisia in Portopiccolo. He’s a “property investor.” Anyway, I sort of like this. She looks like a Disney princess. You can see more photos here.

Photos courtesy of WENN, Cinco’s IG and Swarovski’s IG.

 

60 Responses to “Victoria Swarovski, 23, wore a £800,000 jewel-encrusted wedding gown”

  1. Jeesie says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:14 am

    Don’t care for the bodice, but it’s not nearly as tacky as I thought it would be when I heard Swarovski encrusted wedding gown.

  2. boredblond says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:16 am

    Actually I think it’s beautiful..and the family biz can write it off as promo/ad..wonder if it’s heavy?

  3. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:20 am

    For some reason I actually like this a lot. It tows the line between elegant and tacky nicely. I think it might be because of the color of the dress. If it was a darker color then it would be full on tacky. She looks happy in it and that is all that really matters.

  4. Feedmechips says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Daily Fail said that she’s 23, he’s in his 40s, and they’ve been together for 7 years. In other words, this guy was 30-40 something years old with a 16 year old girlfriend.

  5. Tan says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Actually like the gown. Quite tasteful and beautiful. And the photography makes it look like dream/ princess type

    But really!! A 23 yr old have a long term boyfriend. I actually thought the guy was some uncle ready to give her away.

    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      June 21, 2017 at 8:34 am

      +1
      I thought it was her Dad so clicked on the link to see the groom. Yikes! But you know, maybe guys her age seemed like money chasers and she went for an established man with good intensions? Some women do prefer maturity, plus she dated him for a years.

      She genuinely looks happy and is partying in a no holds bar manner in her wedding dress. Her brides maids look happy for her with bright smile. No stuffy society wedding looks!

      I love, love, love the wedding dress. Beautiful in every way. I’d wear it in a heartbeat! The church is a dream, the photography top notch. Waaaay classier than all the British Royals. Seriously Kate Middleton has to drop her ugly McQueen dresses and call this 23 years old for designer recommendations.

      • Tan says:
        June 21, 2017 at 8:45 am

        My first impulse was to type Father but then I decided not to sound too judgy or ageist.

        Also let’s face it, a 23/25 yr old man is hardly past his boyhood immaturity to actually attract women usually.

        I too love the gown. If it wasn’t so heavy and I wasn’t so poor, I would have had it in a heattbeat.

        And the walk through the Champs-Elyss, it was such a dreamyyyy thing.

      • perplexed says:
        June 21, 2017 at 10:43 am

        If he were cuter, I might be less shocked. Yeah, I know personality is important blah blah blah, but still.

  6. Valois says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Yeah her singing career’s not going to happen. She won Dancing with the Stars last year and is a judge in Germany’s got talent I believe.

  7. Capepopsie says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Too much!

  8. sarri says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:50 am

    That wedding dress is stunning.

  9. Cobra says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Are they throwing crystals at them?? Lol

    Reply
  10. Alp says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:54 am

    The dress is gorgeous.

  11. Blare says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Over the top, tacky and what a waste of money.

  12. Sayrah says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:00 am

    I love it but I’m guessing she had some bruising on her shoulders from holding it up all night. 101 lbs?! Wow

    Maybe there was a second dress for the reception.

  13. Alix says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:01 am

    It’s gorgeous, but I’d hate to be upstaged by my own wedding gown.

  14. Maria F. says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:08 am

    i think it is gorgeous and well made.

    Funny enough, I am more bothered by the choice of flowers. All the wedding locations (i.e. church and restaurant) were decorated with the same flowers and in large quantities it seemed a bit boring and one dimensional.

  15. Millie says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Beautiful and I suppose very fitting given her family name.

  16. Erin Lee Daniels says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Relax, guys lol. £800K is the value, not the cost. house of Swarovski really needs everyone to be amazed by these figures and rush to their website, glue guns in hand lol.

  17. AfricanBoy says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:36 am

    I was just on the DM, looks like she is their new stalked paparazzi victim.

  18. Wren33 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:51 am

    I mean, of course she did. She is the one person I would forgive a crystal-encrusted gown.

  19. Elisa the I. says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:00 am

    @AfricanBoy: I don’t think she minds the attention and I say that without any shade. She has been on several very popular German shows (Supertalent, Let’s Dance) and has (rather unsuccessfully) tried to become a singer. So I guess she enjoys the limelight.
    The dress look lovely and the bride super-happy, so mission accomplished, I guess.

  20. MissAmanda says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:09 am

    With a last name like that, you kinda HAVE to have a dress like that LOL

    I love wedding dresses that prevent the bride and groom from standing too close together ;)

  21. MellyMel says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:34 am

    I was expecting it to be too much and a bit tacky, but it’s absolutely gorgeous. Clicked on the link and love love love how simple her flowers are, her reception dress(!) and the set up for her “wedding breakfast”.

  22. Veronica says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:40 am

    I could do without the netted bodice, but honestly, this isn’t anywhere near as bad as you’d expect based on the description.

  23. Pass the Covfefe says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:41 am

    #HolyHashtags Batman!

  24. Tiffany says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Yeah, are we really sticking with 23. I am guessing 25 or 26. I can buy them together when she was 18.

  25. Cee says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Wait, that’s the BOYFRIEND and not the FATHER? OMG either he is the oldest looking late 20s-early 30s man or he is freaking old for a 23 year old’s long term boyfriend.

  26. LMB says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Lovely dress, but what happens when you have to go to the toilet?

  27. teacakes says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Is everyone drunk, because last I checked, dresses that are designed to look like they leave most of your torso bare, are not exactly ‘classy’.

  28. perplexed says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:29 am

    How old is her husband? He doesn’t look quite as young as she does.

    I don’t know why (to quote Sofia Coppola), but it always surprises me when rich people marry this young. 23 is not too young to marry, but for a rich person I figure you’d want to wait awhile (especially when your boyfriend looks that old) so that you don’t lose your money through divorce. Maybe if she were marrying another 23 year old I wouldn’t be quite as surprised. I guess rich girls like older guys a lot.

  29. Andrea says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:49 am

    I don’t think it will last, mostly because he helped raised her. I will give it until she’s 30 if she doesn’t feel trapped by then. There’s much to be said for dating and becoming self aware

  30. KiddVicious says:
    June 21, 2017 at 11:19 am

    I love the flowers on it, that’s what makes the dress for me. It’s a little over the top, but I still like it. The whole wedding looks beautiful.

  31. NeoCleo says:
    June 21, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    That does not look like $800k worth of dress. It’s nothing special to look at.

  32. IndifferentCat says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Cheap horrible gip for the flowers though. Saving money right there…

