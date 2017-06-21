Victoria Swarovski, 23, wore a £800,000 jewel-encrusted wedding gown

I didn’t know that a person named “Victoria Swarovski” existed in real life. That name sounds like the fever dream of a 30 Rock writer. Victoria Swarovski is, obviously, the heiress to the Swarovski empire. Swarovski as in crystals. Decorative crystals, crystals for clothes, crystals for jewelry, crystals for interior design. The Swarovski family is pretty rich and they obviously like things which are sparkly. So let’s take a look at Victoria Swarovski’s wedding gown, shall we? Because even though I don’t care who she is – a 23-year-old Austrian crystal heiress and “singer” – I love looking at wedding photos and I absolute adore judging wedding gowns.

Victoria’s £800,000 wedding gown was designed by Michael Cinco, and Cinco had all of the Swarovski crystals he could ever want to make her dress. He used every single one, I think. Apparently, her dress was made from 500,000 Swarovski crystals. The dress also featured “paillettes and laser-cut flowers.” The train was five meters long and it was also adorned with crystals. So, is this too much? See, I think if you’re a crystal heiress, this is absolutely what you have to do. If you’re the heiress toTiffany’s or Neil Lane, of course you’re going to be dripping in diamonds for your wedding day. If you’re the Swarovski heiress, you’re going to be dripping in crystals.

Victoria married her “longtime boyfriend” Werner Murz. They married in Italy, at the Hotel Falisia in Portopiccolo. He’s a “property investor.” Anyway, I sort of like this. She looks like a Disney princess. You can see more photos here.