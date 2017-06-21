“The Han Solo movie is now in shambles, the directors were fired” links

The directors of the Han Solo prequel/stand-alone movie were just fired yesterday and it’s a gigantic mess. [LaineyGossip]
Han solo mess looks glorious !
That’s bad for the Han Solo movie. That’s really, really bad. I mean I never thought it was a good idea for a movie anyway but this is really awful.
It’s not unprecedented for directors to get fired from big movies, but during filming??? I think you’d probably have to go back to Superman 2 in the very early 1980s and even that was not the same thing (Richard Donner had been filming the first and the sequel basically back to back so it’s a different setup/timing). And to not let them finish the last 3 weeks but rather to take this massive PR hit?? Something is hugely wrong with this movie.
For an industry watcher this is absolutely insane!!
Yes to everything. Mia, do you have any idea of what the vision for this project is supposed to be?
I’m honestly not sure! It was supposedly styled as a heist movie with comedic elements. The key quotes from these articles seem to be suggesting that Lord and Miller had Han Solo as too “jokey” or comedic of a character when to Lucasfilm he’s supposed to be more of a sarcastic and selfish character. But not figuring this out until FIVE months into shooting makes me think the vision for this project was never clear. That’s really bad. So so bad.
“A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away….” yet another Hollywood movie that did not need to happen.
It was in shambles the moment they decided to cast somebody who wasn’t Harrison Ford as Han Solo. [/FAN DRAMA]
Can we just have Harrison wear like droopy pants and a backwards cap and play Han in this movie, too? Because that would be hilarious and I need to see it at least as a Funny or Die bit.
@Erinn, I would totally go see that movie on opening weekend! 😂😂😂😂😂
According to that article Kathleen Kennedy sounds like a nightmare to work with.
God I wish I could stay up late enough to watch James Corden’s Late Late Show.
Between this and the idiot director of Book of Henry slated for Episode 9 the next Star Wars installments are not boding well
No surprise there. I think it was a mistake to create a young Solo movie in the first place.
