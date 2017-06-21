“The Han Solo movie is now in shambles, the directors were fired” links
  • June 21, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

71st Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals

The directors of the Han Solo prequel/stand-alone movie were just fired yesterday and it’s a gigantic mess. [LaineyGossip]
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian might be happening again? [Dlisted]
I love the top part of Malin Akerman’s dress (and I loathe the bottom). [Go Fug Yourself]
Lesbian pulp fiction used to be a thing. [Pajiba]
Hello Again trailer: this movie looks… odd. [Jezebel]
Olivia Culpo, Victorian lampshade. [Popoholic]
Someone named Josephine Skriver is just hanging out in her bra. [Moe Jackson]
James Corden sent Emperor Bigly 297 copies of Philadelphia. [OMG Blog]
Rest in peace, Prodigy of Mobb Deep. [Buzzfeed]
This woman tried to give away her child to strangers. Ugh. [Starcasm]
Axl Rose & Tom Jones are the new Wolf Pack. [Wonderwall]

The 66th annual International Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) - Opening Gala

 

12 Responses to ““The Han Solo movie is now in shambles, the directors were fired” links”

  1. Nem says:
    June 21, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Han solo mess looks glorious !

    
  2. Mia4s says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    That’s bad for the Han Solo movie. That’s really, really bad. I mean I never thought it was a good idea for a movie anyway but this is really awful.

    It’s not unprecedented for directors to get fired from big movies, but during filming??? I think you’d probably have to go back to Superman 2 in the very early 1980s and even that was not the same thing (Richard Donner had been filming the first and the sequel basically back to back so it’s a different setup/timing). And to not let them finish the last 3 weeks but rather to take this massive PR hit?? Something is hugely wrong with this movie.

    For an industry watcher this is absolutely insane!!

    
    • third ginger says:
      June 21, 2017 at 1:34 pm

      Yes to everything. Mia, do you have any idea of what the vision for this project is supposed to be?

      
      • Mia4s says:
        June 21, 2017 at 1:56 pm

        I’m honestly not sure! It was supposedly styled as a heist movie with comedic elements. The key quotes from these articles seem to be suggesting that Lord and Miller had Han Solo as too “jokey” or comedic of a character when to Lucasfilm he’s supposed to be more of a sarcastic and selfish character. But not figuring this out until FIVE months into shooting makes me think the vision for this project was never clear. That’s really bad. So so bad.

  3. Madpoe says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away….” yet another Hollywood movie that did not need to happen.

    
  4. Veronica says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    It was in shambles the moment they decided to cast somebody who wasn’t Harrison Ford as Han Solo. [/FAN DRAMA]

    
  5. Becky says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    According to that article Kathleen Kennedy sounds like a nightmare to work with.

    
  6. Rachel says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    God I wish I could stay up late enough to watch James Corden’s Late Late Show.

    
  7. Alex says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Between this and the idiot director of Book of Henry slated for Episode 9 the next Star Wars installments are not boding well

    
  8. holly hobby says:
    June 21, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    No surprise there. I think it was a mistake to create a young Solo movie in the first place.

    

