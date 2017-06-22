Prince Harry on whether any royal really wants to be king: ‘I don’t think so’

Prince Harry covers the international edition of the current issue of Newsweek. It’s not a soft-focus profile of him – he actually sat down for an in-depth conversation, and he allowed Newsweek to follow him around for a few days as he did work with wounded-warrior charities, kids’ charities and the like. The Newsweek piece also quotes from unnamed royal courtiers who end up throwing a bit of shade on William and Kate. But the most notable quote comes from Harry, when he’s talking about the future of the monarchy. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

His mother’s funeral: “My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television. I don’t think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. I don’t think it would happen today.”

The ordinary life: “My mother took a huge part in showing me an ordinary life, including taking me and my brother to see homeless people. Thank goodness I’m not completely cut off from reality. People would be amazed by the ordinary life William and I live. I do my own shopping. Sometimes, when I come away from the meat counter in my local supermarket, I worry someone will snap me with their phone. But I am determined to have a relatively normal life, and if I am lucky enough to have children, they can have one too. Even if I was king, I would do my own shopping.”

When will Harry & Megan marry?? One person close to the prince says Harry is not rushing to “get things done”—royal-speak for proposing. “They obviously get on very well and have a lot in common, but they have not known each other that long. They need to find out if they can have an ordinary relationship within a very unusual setting. I don’t think anything will happen until the end of the year.”

The future of the monarchy versus being an ordinary bloke: “It’s a tricky balancing act. We don’t want to dilute the magic….The British public and the whole world need institutions like it.”

The modern monarchy: One of the many things Harry is eager to “get on with” is an overhaul of the British monarchy—he, William and Kate appear determined to drag it into the 21st century. “The monarchy is a force for good and we want to carry on the positive atmosphere that the queen has achieved for over 60 years, but we won’t be trying to fill her boots. We are involved in modernizing the British monarchy. We are not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people…. Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen? I don’t think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time.”

“More focused” charity work: Until last year, the queen was patron of more than 600 charities, and the royal family supported 3,000. By the time William becomes king, those numbers will have plummeted, but a source close to Harry insists this is not due to laziness. “They want instead to concentrate on specific charities that they research thoroughly first and then get involved in on a regular basis. The one thing they don’t want is to be seen as a group of celebrities.” Harry seconds that. “We use our time wisely,” he says. “We don’t want to turn up, shake hands but not get involved… The queen has been fantastic in letting us choose. She tells us to take our time and really think things through.”

William, Kate & Harry. There was no filling the hole left by Diana’s death, and Harry seemed to be growing up without someone emotionally available he could lean on. Kate has helped fill some of that gap. When she and William got engaged, Harry called her the big sister he never had. He often pops into their apartment at Kensington Palace, where she cooks him a meal—roast chicken is reportedly a particular favorite. Harry and William have very different personalities. “Emotionally, they are very unalike,” a royal insider says. “Harry wears his heart on his sleeve. William is introverted and reclusive. They are bonded together by the unique position they are in and the experience of losing their mother very young. But they don’t live in each other’s pockets, and while William was at university, they didn’t see much of each other at all.” Another member of Harry’s inner circle further delineates the differences between the two princes: “William was more successful academically, but when it comes to dealing with people, Harry knocks the spots off both him and Kate, especially with children. Harry is passionate about them and is a natural, which neither William nor Kate are.”

Here’s the thing: if William had the audacity to say “Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen? I don’t think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time,” everyone would be in full revolt, justifiably so. So why is it different when Harry says it? My take: it’s not different. It’s equally appalling. Both Harry and William are men in their 30s, with sense and education, and if they’re both going to position themselves as reluctant – some would say “petulant” – royals, then what’s the f–king point of any of this? They should just abdicate and be done with it. I’m so disappointed that Harry seems to have bought into William’s normalcy fetish too – while it’s true that Harry lives a more “ordinary” life, he’s still a bloody prince who lives behind palace walls.

UK Team launch for Invictus Games Toronto 2017

  1. ArchieGoodwin says:
    June 22, 2017 at 7:51 am

    I’m not sure Harry really was any different, just that he hid it better and people wanted to like him more. He’s better with people, with kids, and people see what they want to see.

    Reply
    • Anett says:
      June 22, 2017 at 7:59 am

      +1

      Reply
    • LAK says:
      June 22, 2017 at 8:41 am

      His interviews when he was in the army were so much better. They were pragmatic and humble. None of this ‘I’m a Prince’ who bestows magic on the plebs and ‘normal’ life BS.

      I remember his response to the normalcy question used to be that normal was a relative term which depended on a person’s circumstances.

      I feel his retirement from the army has left him with no counterbalance to the privileged side of his life and in the process he is absorbing William’s ideas unchecked.

      Reply
      • Elaine says:
        June 22, 2017 at 9:04 am

        Good point. Harry needs Army.

        I dislike the way he dismisses decades of valuable Royal work as ‘turning up and shaking hands’. That’s William-Speak for you’ll-get-one-picture-a-year-and-like-it -peasants

        How else are you supposed to cover a country of MILLIONS of people -you can’t focus on one or two things and think that’s going to cover it. Or think the press attention will make people feel connected to you.

        United Pencil Pushers of Devon need you to visit once every two years. The Butcher’s alliance of West Deptford appreciate your ‘showing up and shaking hands’.

        Imitate the Queen and you can’t go wrong. F*** this ‘modern’ b.s. F*** it I say!!

        I’m also feeling like he and Meghan have cooled. Does anyone else get that feeling? Have we lost out almost Princess Megs?!

      • Nessa nessa says:
        June 22, 2017 at 9:22 am

        His interviews in the army annoyed the shit out of me & made me want to punch him in the mouth. “Killing is like a video game”? The racist names and stuff…hard pass. Prince Harry is ignorant as hell & this was just another taste of it. But like I said it didn’t annoy me as much as he usually do. What I will say is he & maybe will need someone that truly been struggling & found their way up to tell them “no, no one want to hear this”. Cause even though I get what he is saying & agree no one want to hear you whine or boast about shopping for own groceries. Or cutting down work even if it may be a good thing or reason. Especially with what has been happening in his own backyard.

        Also he need to understand certain words should not be said. It can be misconstrued as ignorant & arrogant & entitled.

      • LAK says:
        June 22, 2017 at 9:28 am

        Elaine: i partially grew up in Dorset and whilst you jest about the names of those organisations, that is it in a nutshell. This is a royalist county and it’s not because of some grand, once in a lifetime-with-American-sponsorship-and-celebs-and-
        Cameras-MSM reporting charity opportunity that makes it so.

        Nessa: ‘killing is like a video game’ is a media lie. He never said those words or even alluded to them. That was a classic media made lie at a time when Harry’s media narrative was still about portraying him as the wastrel party prince.

        If you have the time, that documentary is still up on the British army website and you can view it for yourself.

        At the beginning, the VO talks about what all the apache pilots do in their downtime whilst on base awaiting a call out. VO says they play video games. Cue shots of several men, including Harry playing video game. One of the men says that Harry is very good at video games.

        Later, whilst showing off his apache helicopter, he describes the apache controls stick as being fashioned very similarly to a video game console. He shows the reporter how it fits into his hand.

        Then they discuss the cover he provides to the ground troops in the helicopter when called out. No one uses the words ‘killing’, ‘Taliban’ at any point in the video, and no one links what they do to video games beyond saying they are one of the ways the soldiers use their downtime.

        Somehow all that was summarised as ‘ Killing is like a videogame’ by the media and reported as if he actually said those words.

      • notasugarhere says:
        June 22, 2017 at 9:42 am

        I think he thrives on structure, and without external structure set on him, he cannot seem to create his own. The forsaking of the bread-and-butter engagements would do more to destroy support of the monarchy than petulance IMO. Want to live in your Palace, cost 600 million a year, and only support a handful of big charities? The everyday people who support you will stop supporting you.

        If Charles can do a few big things (Prince’s Trust, Dumfries House) plus 500+ engagements a year? His sons (and their spouses) should do no less. Don’t like the job? Quit. As someone on BBC said (surprisingly) this morning, “No one is holding a gun to his head”.

  2. Amy says:
    June 22, 2017 at 7:51 am

    I don’t know. To me it seems like bringing the monarchy into the 21st century includes breaking down the walls between royal and “ordinary”, which would mean choosing to live a more regular life (such as it is). Kate and Wills seem to fetishize it and show off or revel in their “normal” while making it very abnormal (baby clothes come to mind). Where as Harry, to me, seems like a guy being honest, and wanting to do some good, while still having his feet on the ground. Or maybe that’s my crush talking.

    Reply
    • KitKat says:
      June 22, 2017 at 7:58 am

      But royals are supposed to be “special”, not “ordinary”. Why should people keep funding their lifestyle when they’re just like you and me?

      Reply
      • Addie says:
        June 22, 2017 at 8:08 am

        Trouble is, they are far more ordinary than people choose to recognize. There is nothing special about them – that’s the irony. And no, monarchy is not needed in this world. Let’s admire people based on merit not inherited position.

      • KitKat says:
        June 22, 2017 at 8:11 am

        I agree, a monarchy is not needed in the 21st century.

      • Ramona says:
        June 22, 2017 at 8:17 am

        Their lifestyle should certainly be paired down but the British public do need to keep paying for certain things. The symbolism of an abdicated Prince unable to find a job or pay bills would be terrible for a nations self image. We all know the sun has set on the empire but my God that would be terrible for country morale. Secondly, we live in the age of Al Queda and Isis and homegrown terror and who knows what other threats. An abdicated Prince with no State security would be a sitting duck and why? Because he was born in to the wrong family. Whatever you think of these boys they remain two of Britains most high value terror targets whether they remain in the line of succession or not.

      • dodgy says:
        June 22, 2017 at 8:32 am

        @kitkat – preach

        They say that you should never let daylight in on two things; magic and the monarchy. William and Harry are pretty much undermining their own places, tbh. We should just Rexit and be done with it, I guess. But stop Brexit.

      • Tan says:
        June 22, 2017 at 8:35 am

        @ Ramona: but if these royals abdicate and royalty is abolished, they will just be some very rich citizens. All the princely states were officially dissolved in India in the 70s. There are ample of nawabs and princes who are active in politics and acting . Some are vain enough to still refer to themselves as princes but most of them afford their own security and are not important enough to be targeted.

        Once it is over, the glamour goes away in 10/15 years

      • Anitas says:
        June 22, 2017 at 10:07 am

        @KitKat – I think it’s down to accountability, for me at least. It’s more infuriating having to buy into the narrative that they’re somehow “special” when really they’ve just had the fortune to be born to a family enjoying privileges granted by the public. Knowing that, I wouldn’t mind them living off taxpayers money, even if it is a far more luxurious lifestyle than I can afford for example, if they were held accountable to how they actually contribute to society. The privilege of being a royal should come with a job description. If Kate for example doesn’t meet the requirements of a certain number of hours working in public service per year, then she can’t be addressed as the Duchess and can’t have her expenses paid by public money. I would find that acceptable. Alright, you can have the privilege to be born or married into a certain status, but you have to work to keep it.

      • notasugarhere says:
        June 22, 2017 at 10:41 am

        I don’t think they’re supposed to be “special”, they’re supposed to do a special job especially well. That job does not require them to live in multiple luxury homes and spend $200,000 a year on new clothes. They need to be well-educated, dedicated, hard-working, and secured because they are targets. The trappings of royalty? Leave that for the ceremonial visits as part of the job, but the 1 percenter lifestyle they lead in private is by no means necessary. As Anitas writes, there needs to be accountability and consequences if they fail to meet work targets or expectations.

  3. guest says:
    June 22, 2017 at 7:55 am

    He shouldn’t have done this interview, the comments on the Internet are brutal.

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      June 22, 2017 at 8:43 am

      I agree.

      I normally defend him, and i’m horrified by this interview.

      So many points to unpack, none in his favour.

      Reply
      • ZIZABET says:
        June 22, 2017 at 8:57 am

        I was also disappointed by the interview.

        I think Harry is as spoilt as William is. But just like his mom was, he was able to show the public what they wanted to see and hear. But his true self is gradually seeping through, I believe

      • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
        June 22, 2017 at 9:16 am

        ITA – i actually had to check which Prince was being interview, this has Williams awful attitude all over it. Sad that it seems that Twit and Twat are rubbing off on him.

      • notasugarhere says:
        June 22, 2017 at 9:45 am

        I agree, LAK. Doesn’t look good for the royal team.

      • Christin says:
        June 22, 2017 at 10:38 am

        Just my humble American cousin opinion, but he sounds like a have cake and eat it, too’ attitude. Let me keep the perks, but be ‘normal’.

        But is it completely surprising that he isn’t the polar opposite of his brother after all? I’m a bit surprised until thinking about the years of shaping they shared.

      • ickythump says:
        June 22, 2017 at 10:48 am

        I am horrified by this interview – the ingratitude is appalling – think he’s taking Whiny Bills lead here and they’re more alike than they are admitting. Prince Charles must be livid/hurt/appalled as well as he didn’t even merit a mention……god, talk about shooting yourself in the foot. HM has indulged them for far too long “letting them take their own time” to decide what they can be arsed doing has been a huge mistake. Never mind modernising the monarchy they’ll be killing it stone dead if they carry on like this.

      • CynicalAnn says:
        June 22, 2017 at 10:52 am

        Yes-ugh. What a mistake this interview was. I’m also struck by how both William and Harry leave their father out whenever they’re discussing the monarchy, the Queen’s service, what they would like their paths to be.

  4. Indira says:
    June 22, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Well maybe it’s time to abolish the monarchy if no one wants to be king or queen. Oh right, won’t happen because they still want to live like kings and queens.

    Reply
    • INeedANap says:
      June 22, 2017 at 8:02 am

      It’s time to abolish the monarchy because the idea that someone born into a role by “Divine Providence” is best suited for running anything is preposterous, classist nonsense that hasn’t been needed since the Middle Ages.

      But I’m an American and I find the entire concept offensive.

      Reply
      • Royalsparkle says:
        June 22, 2017 at 8:15 am

        After king Charles. King Edward and Cpnsort Sophie family maybe the better (uninterrupted by age) way to head. By passi g whi y bill.

        Harry seem to be sent to make bill look goid and take up for his entitled laxy lifestyle. But bad mouthing their wealthy luxurious status is not the way. Convinced tbis interview is to build up lazy whiny billy and cat middleton lpetulance. Just as ge is hanging with HM to have her goidwill pass to lazy bill middleton. Harry hardwork charities is being sacrificed to build up laxy bill. As if we are so unintelligent.

      • Clare says:
        June 22, 2017 at 8:19 am

        Roaylsparkle – do you really think Andrew would let the title go to Edward? NOT A CHANCE. That creep is worse than all the other combined.

      • Addie says:
        June 22, 2017 at 8:23 am

        It’s offensive to anyone who thinks.

      • VSK says:
        June 22, 2017 at 8:48 am

        INeedANap- you said it perfectly. I am Canadian and see ZERO need in monarchy.

      • Luca76 says:
        June 22, 2017 at 9:26 am

        Totally agree it’s an awful tradition but it’s not my business because it’s not my country,
        I find them entertaining only for the gossip.

      • notasugarhere says:
        June 22, 2017 at 9:49 am

        I’m losing enthusiasm for Sophie. She’s been solid for a decade, but there has been a change in the last few years. She’s seen the writing on the wall, that she and her husband will be thrown out soon. She’s been playing up to W&K and engaging in the negative behavior with them (Remembrance Day, laughing at William’s offensive Wimbledon joke). I think she’s jockeying for position, trying to convince W&K to convince Charles to keep her and Edward on the payroll.

    • annabanana says:
      June 22, 2017 at 8:30 am

      Exactly they should just all abdicate or just abolish the monarchy. They are acting like it’s such a burden without mentioning what they gain from it. They need for the monarchy to continue because they will be nothing without it and considering their lifestyle they will have nothing in a short span of time.

      Reply
      • Addie says:
        June 22, 2017 at 9:09 am

        They would need to live on their huge personal wealth and manage accordingly. You know, like everyone else. There is no need for British taxpayers to subside them further. The Empire is no more, Commonwealth countries will peel off after the Queen dies. The monarchy may be a symbol of past glories but it’s now an expensive anachronism. The sad truth is that the BRF is kept to the point of never being able to afford the lifestyle lavished on them by the public and also unable (by lack of resilience and ability) to stand on their own, much like birds whose wings have been clipped. Look at William, for example: an average student at Eton, a poor student at university (barely attended, drunk and shagging Kate), couldn’t cut it in the RAF, didn’t complete the bespoke Cambridge course, got bored with the co-pilot work.

      • Elaine says:
        June 22, 2017 at 9:11 am

        Yes, why do they always act as if they are the ONLY ONES IN THE WORLD who have to wake up early and do stuff?!

        Earth to Billionaire Princes, everyone has a role in life. Putting on a suit and shaking the hands of someone who bows and scraps before you, pathetically grateful for your attention is not a burden. Stop acting as if it is.

        And no. You get no points for buying food and being afraid someone takes a picture of you while doing so. Oh the horror! Will no one think of the children?!!

        Stop giving interviews.
        Just. Stop.

      • CynicalCeleste says:
        June 22, 2017 at 10:40 am

        Au contraire, please boys, please keep doing the interviews. The public deserves to know the people to whom they grant the world’s greatest privileges and ‘soft power’.

        Now he will need to cue the royal engagement…. 3, 2, 1…. and like sheep, we will herd back into the effing magical fairytale of beauty and riches and forget these words ever happened. Peoples prefer inertia.

  5. perplexed says:
    June 22, 2017 at 7:57 am

    I thought he sounded annoying here. First time I’ve thought that.

    Why are royals giving interviews? They always flunk when they do. Even Camilla, who I thought was smart enough to keep silent, sounded irritating a few weeks ago when she gave an interview.

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      June 22, 2017 at 8:44 am

      Perplexed: Me too vis a vis annoying and entitled and I am a Prince.

      Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      June 22, 2017 at 9:16 am

      I don’t see how they could give an interview and not have it come off sounding odd because the reality is they have done nothing to deserve their status but be born or marry into that particular status. And yet it’s “great to be king” so they buy into it as any of us probably would because how do you turn down the perks, especially when you’re told from birth they are your right?

      Very strange. As an American and as a Canadian, I just don’t see what purpose they serve. Even actors work for their celebrity status. I enjoy learning about the royal lifestyle, houses, jewels etc. but don’t for a minute think it means anything other than they are rich people being rich.

      Reply
  6. ls_boston says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:00 am

    You know Prince Charles said that same thing back in ~1970 or so right?

    I don’t think it is appalling and I can see their point. They live in a fishbowl and perhaps it got tiresome.

    Reply
  7. Odell says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:00 am

    I think it’s quite obvious that William doesn’t want to be king. He often looks uninterested and like he wants to be somewhere else.

    Reply
  8. Clare says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:01 am

    I know people around here love Harry – but as someone who pays for his lifestyle (please don’t start about them having their own wealth – where did it come from? Who still pays for upkeep of their palaces? Their security? Travel? Come on.), I find his comments incredibly offensive.

    Don’t want to be royal? Think royal duties are sucha pain? Think being royal compromises your ability to have a ‘normal’ life? Abdicate. Give up your title. Walk away. Get a *real* job – not one which equals putting on a nice suit and shaking some hands, but a REAL job, like a nurse, a teacher, a firefighter. Then come talk to me about the sacrifices your little flowers have to make.

    No you brats don’t get to have a ‘normal’ life. Either suck it up, or walk away.

    I’m, getting really sick of this ‘oh poor me’ routine from both these brothers. Ungrateful, entitled brats.

    Reply
  9. Royalsparkle says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:02 am

    This article suggest, Harry is covering explaining whiny billy petulance to his role never mind the millions of Duchy tax payers finds into supporting, bill waity and his family of 4 plus middletons family siblings partners hanger ons.

    Reply
  10. Olga says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:03 am

    “People would be amazed by the ordinary life William and I live.” – Sure, Harry *eyeroll* … what planet are you from?

    Reply
    • Anne says:
      June 22, 2017 at 8:20 am

      I have a ordinary live and you know what Harry, I don’t travel to Africa, Norway, Jamaica, I don’t have so long work-breaks, and endless vacation, I don’t have millions on my bank account, privet jets, nice house.
      Don’t make my laught Harry

      Reply
    • SoulSPA says:
      June 22, 2017 at 8:26 am

      You made me laugh!! LOL. They are delusional. All that privilege and most likely expensive education have not helped them (I include Bill and Chutney) think and be critical. I must admit that I used to like Harry when comparing him to his brother, but I have changed my mind. He’s as insensitive and insincere and arrogant like Willies. The difference being that Harry shows a bit more interest and does a little bit more. And no, being on two tours is not a big deal when thinking of the thousands of young men and women who serve in the forces, do not benefit from specific intel protection and who may not receive mental and other medical care support once they end their tours. And I agree also with a previous comment about not having to make this interview. Comments are indeed brutal.

      Reply
    • Maria says:
      June 22, 2017 at 9:45 am

      Problem is, they have no clue as to what ordinary is.

      Reply
  11. SoulSPA says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:05 am

    I do not want to seem insensitive to Harry’s and Willies’ pain regarding their sad family circumstances. But I wish the conversation around the loss of Diana stopped. IMHO they milk it all they can to gain sympathy and there is A LOT they should do in order for me to change my opinion. Harry too seems insincere about his “ordinary life”. He’s got no ordinary life but unlike other offspring of rich families, he’s got a title. That means duty to serve. He’s not doing enough. So stop talking and trying to relate to us the people. No one believes you.

    Reply
    • Harla Jodet says:
      June 22, 2017 at 8:21 am

      Oh thank goodness, I thought I was the only one who’s had enough of the conversations about the loss of Diana, thanks SoulSPA. I’m not in any way insensitive but yes, her boys seem to reference her when they are trying to gain sympathy or explain why they don’t do much even with the few charities they have.

      Reply
      • SoulSPA says:
        June 22, 2017 at 8:31 am

        Thanks for your nice commentm Harla Jodet.

      • Ramona says:
        June 22, 2017 at 8:58 am

        When has he ever brought up the fact that being made to walk for ten minutes behind his dead mother in full view of the worlds cameras and thousands of people was cruel? These guys have actually been very restrained on discussing their trauma and their ahole of a father. If they werent they would address every subsequent publication and “documentary” with stories clearly fed through their dad and his courtiers to justify his mistress/wife by attacking their dead mother. What kind of father asks his kids to walk behind their dead mothers coffin in the most televised moment of a decade??? Oh right, the type who then eliminates conversation on grief so that his already beleagured sons end up with no outlets until they begin to professionally address it in their adulhood.

        When William started hanging with the Middletons, I knew it was because they provide an emotional foundation that he never got his from his father and the royal family. And going by this article Harry gravitates towards Kate for the same reason. Whatever Charles accomplishes in his short reign, he FAILED as a father. If I seem angry, its because I watched that entire funeral day in 1997 and even though my kids were a little older, I imagined in that circumstance and I saw red. I lost all respect for their grandmother and the little I had left for their father that day. What a cold disgusting family. I wouldnt let that lot near George and Charlotte either.

      • LAK says:
        June 22, 2017 at 9:15 am

        Ramona: on the point about walking behind the coffin….it wasn’t as cut and dried as that. It was put to them as an option, not as a fait accompli. Only when Philip offered to walk with them as support did the boys finally say yes.

        History is being rewritten on this point, even by Harry, when there are many people who worked behind the scenes who confirm this point.

        Ps: that doesn’t mean that i agree with the boys walking behind the coffin, and especially seeing little Harry breakdown when they were walking through the horseguards archway, but this wasn’t a decision forced on the boys.

      • Sharon Lea says:
        June 22, 2017 at 9:18 am

        I believe this is the first and only time Harry (or William for that matter) has ever spoken on walking behind his mother’s casket. Many people at the time thought it was cruel. He was probably asked specifically about that day for the interview.

      • perplexed says:
        June 22, 2017 at 9:20 am

        I thought it was Prince Philip that asked them to walk behind the coffin (although as pointed above, it looks like they were given an option, not an order).

        I tend to put the blame more on the public than the royals for the public nature of that funeral. I think the royals would have been fine with a private funeral. But the public was demanding some kind of public spectacle. Had there not been a public funeral, everyone would have blamed the royals for being cruel to her memory and not showing her due respect. The public wanted something akin to a state funeral for Diana, and, well, state funerals are exposed. The alternative could have been to have a private funeral, but the consequence of that might have been dismissive of how important she was on a a state level.

        I suppose I will come off as dismissive of Harry, but his mother wasn’t an ordinary lady. I know he was a child when he had to publicly grieve, but the public nature of a state funeral is not unprecedented. Jackie Kennedy had to walk behind her husband’s coffin in front of the whole world after her husband was assassinated. Different things are expected of people in their position. Jackie had her 3 year old son salute his dad’s coffin. I know he couldn’t have been fully aware of what’s going on, but to some degree Caroline must have been aware, and those kids went through a worse trauma with having to live their lives knowing tape is out there of their dad being shot.

        Funerals, both public and private, have a sense of ritual attached to them. So I think Harry actually would have regretted it if he hadn’t walked behind the coffin. Do I think he absolutely HAD to do it? No. But funerals are kind of weird in general, and there are things you are expected to do as a marker of respect to the dead. If I were him, I’d be more upset that my uncle hi-jacked the funeral to put the spotlight on himself (especially when he didn’t do anything to help her out when she was alive).

        I also don’t know why he thinks things would be different today. The media landscape has gotten 100 times worse.

      • Luca76 says:
        June 22, 2017 at 9:39 am

        ‘It wasn’t a decision forced on the children’
        Are you kidding me?
        They were kids. They just lost their mother. They were asked several times by the authority figures in their life to put themselves in an awful situation at the most vulnerable point in their lives. They shouldn’t have been asked. It shouldn’t have happened.

      • notasugarhere says:
        June 22, 2017 at 9:58 am

        Let’s not leave Charles Spencer out of the Guilty, Table for Many party. Refused to support Diana in life and wouldn’t let her live at Althorp after the divorce; played the grieving younger brother “supporting her” after her death, from games around the funeral to profiting off her legacy.

        Early reports were he was insisting on walking behind her coffin solo, no members of the royal family allowed. I wouldn’t put it past him to have tried to get his nephews to walk with him and without any other members of the royal family. There was also the early story that Harry thought they should walk, so William eventually agreed as well.

      • Ramona says:
        June 22, 2017 at 10:07 am

        Harry, the person who lived it says he was “made” to do it and I believe him over Chucks PR. But even taking the massaged narrative, its still unconscionable that a family would ok that spectacle. This “option” should never ever ever have been presented to those children. Period. Ever! Children dont have the mind to understand that choice and certainly not while grieving their mum. Children are also eager to please and a domineering grandfather signalling that he would do it if they did makes it all worse. What the f-is wrong with those people? A good father would have dismissed the subject off hand, regardless of who raised it, he was their sole remaining guardian. He should have been on guard. He failed his children.

        And is one of the commenters really comparing a grown woman walking behind her husbands coffin with a 12 year old doing the same? Ritual my ass. No child should have the worst day of their life displayed for public spectacle. Are people completely devoid of empathy? Imean I know their father and his family are stone cold robots but actual human beings here should not need to have this explained. Pretend that was your child.

      • Citresse says:
        June 22, 2017 at 10:18 am

        I was surprised any of them agreed to walk behind Diana’s casket. I mean firstly Charles was actually frightened and had concerns of being assassinated. Diana’s brother wasn’t exactly close to the BRF, the boys were traumatized, and Philip wasn’t impressed by Diana’s behaviour that summer of 97. It was quite remarkable the funeral turned out as grand as it did considering the Queen felt otherwise ie- she really felt it should have been a private Spencer funeral.

      • LAK says:
        June 22, 2017 at 10:35 am

        Ramona: i’m not quoting Charles PR on this point. There were other people there who worked with the family and or the funeral.

        How Charles PR sold the situation to the public is separate to what was happening behind the scenes.

      • perplexed says:
        June 22, 2017 at 10:35 am

        “And is one of the commenters really comparing a grown woman walking behind her husbands coffin with a 12 year old doing the same? Ritual my ass.”

        Yes, I did. Because what I’m saying is that a televised state funeral is not unprecedented. That was my point. (My point isn’t that an 11 year old should be expected to handle things as well as a 31 year old, but rather that Diana’s funeral was not unprecedented in terms of spectacle). Diana’s funeral was the not first live funeral televised to the world. Most likely, it won’t be the last (for reasons that are completely unclear to me and will probably remain unclear to me even after it’s been explained to me 100 times, Celine Dion’s husband had a state funeral and that thing was televised all over the place with her kids in tow. I don’t get it, because I don’t consider her husband to have been something magical to the public, but there it is.).

        Also, although Jackie Kennedy was grown, her husband was ASSASSINATED. What she (and her children) went through is something that is exceptionally rare – rarer than what William and Harry had to go through. Yet she was expected to keep the country together and hold it together for everyone. And her children, who were much younger than Harry and William, were expected to take part in the spectacle. Do I think they should have go through that public nature of grief? No, but I also do think that if you want to consider yourself “important” to the world and would most likely want a state funeral conveying your sense of how important you were in life, then most likely strange things are going to be asked of your kids on that day.

        State funerals are ritualistic, yes. Even private ones are to some degree. Why else do we have pall-bearers? Is any of that really necessary? Not really, but it’s part of the ritualistic function of a funeral. A casket could easily be wheeled out instead, but you have people perform certain roles because it’s part of the ritual of what goes on that day. Funerals and weddings wouldn’t exist if they didn’t serve some ritualistic purpose. And state funerals take that sense of ritual to another level. Diana could have had a private funeral, but the purpose of her funeral being elevated to a state level was to express how important she was to her country. And, honestly, I think she would have expected a state funeral for herself. There’s no way I think Diana, master of symbolism and public courting, would have wanted a private funeral for herself. She wanted to be seen as royal, so I think she would have wanted a funeral that expressed some connection to her level of “importance” in “society.” (I also think she would have been mad at her brother for playing out some kind of psychodrama on the world stage instead of keeping the focus on her.)

        I also have admitted that I am being outright dismissive of Harry on this point, so I don’t expect anyone to actually think I’m being anything but.

  12. Addie says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:05 am

    These two middle-aged men are such drop kicks. They have the capacity to be conduits for so much good. Instead, they drag their heels and whinge that they can’t live the lives of their 1%er friends. There is absolutely no point to them. As soon as Harry opens his mouth the entitlement just drips out. Just like his brother. Either step up or step away. And stop using your bloody mother all the time to get sympathy.

    Reply
  13. Kaykay says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I genuinely don’t get it. Why not just reduce the monarchy down to that of European royals? I’d actually be impressed if one of them came out and said: we need to reduce the royal family. We need to reduce how much they cost. We need a European system. I’d be so fucking impressed.

    But they just keep complaining.

    Reply
    • Cynical says:
      June 22, 2017 at 8:36 am

      I’m pretty sure that’s Charles’ plan for when he’s King. I think he’s even planning on the Royals not using Buckingham Palace anymore? I thought I read that

      Reply
      • LAK says:
        June 22, 2017 at 8:54 am

        Sadly, whilst he is planning to slim down the royals in numbers, there is no equivalent discussion about cutting the funding.

        Infact, last year, Charles looked into getting the duchy of Cornwall transferred to his private ownership and when he turned down, made some noises about the crown estates for same purpose.

        People don’t realise that the Crown estate pays for public services. That extra 10% carved out of it to refurbish BP, despite a 60yr annual grant for maintenance that we are pretending didn’t happen, is a cut from public spending.

      • Sharon Lea says:
        June 22, 2017 at 9:27 am

        LAK – was Charles trying to get the Duchy transferred into his private ownership? I Googled it, but don’t see anything at the moment. He voluntarily pays tax, but isn’t it less than the going rate for others?

      • Elaine says:
        June 22, 2017 at 9:47 am

        @LAK you can’t say that often enough or loud enough. The Crown estates pay for PUBLIC services.

        Republicans need to be cleverer and more sneaky. Were I Graham Smith, head of ‘Republic’, I would start a years long campaign to have the Crown Estates renamed. Using the word ‘Crown’ confuses people, making them think the Royals own this revenue.

        They do not.

        Rename ‘The Crown Estates’ and boom, half your problem solved, right there.

        Its called ‘Royal Mail’ but I assure you, the Queen is not in the Post office, handing you stamps for your letters.

        Its called ‘The Crown Prosecutors’, but let me warn you, the Queen is not your solicitor. Don’t call her to draft your Pre-nup, cause she won’t do it.

      • notasugarhere says:
        June 22, 2017 at 10:17 am

        Decreasing the costs by 2/3 is never discussed along with decreasing the staff by that, is it? Now we have half the remaining staff not wanting to do the majority of the type of work that has kept the family firm in business for so long. Information about the founding of the Duchy, and some key information about the monarchy overall, disappeared from the official websites in recent years. Out of sight, out of mind.

        Charles is going after the Crown Estate, trying to get that named his personal property. In exchange for that, he offered to give up the Sovereign Grant. He’d come out a personal billionaire, but people might just fall for it.

        The rumors of him wanting to turn BP into a museum and get rid of Balmoral? The Balmoral move would probably net him millions in tax write offs. But no, he doesn’t get to stay in Clarence House once he is king. They have to get everybody in 1-2 properties, and get taxpayer funded security away from the extra ones (Clarence House, SJP).

        I’d like to see the books ripped open to see how much taxpayer money is spent on Balmoral and Sandringham. The BRF are given government housing, they should live in it. If they choose to live on private property much of the time, every penny of those expenses and security for those properties should come out of their own pockets. I’d also like a cap for security expenses during private time. Go above the cap, comes out of their own deep pockets.

      • LAK says:
        June 22, 2017 at 10:47 am

        Elaine: i’m adding ‘ Royal Mail’ to my list of services in our daily lives with monarchical terms that do not translate into real life Windsor ownership. 😊

  14. Prince says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:07 am

    I think it’s time for a new PR team. All they do is whining and telling other people how horrible their lives are etc.

    Reply
    • Skylark says:
      June 22, 2017 at 8:32 am

      No, let them continue to expose their whiny, entitled, self-serving ways. With any luck, it will generate enough irritation/outrage to make even their most ardent supporters reassess their value, once the queen is gone.

      And major LOL at Harry’s “We don’t want to dilute the magic….The British public and the whole world need institutions like it.” We don’t, we really don’t.

      Reply
  15. Talie says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:07 am

    If either one of them truly had to live a “normal” life for even a week, they would really be having panic attacks. Recognizing privilege, even things on a smaller scale like skin color and gender, is hard enough for people to get a grip on…let alone someone who has grown up in a palace.

    Reply
  16. QueenB says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:08 am

    To be fair whats he going to say? “All of us cant wait until the old hag bites the dust?”

    Reply
    • Ashamed 2 b a Fl girl says:
      June 22, 2017 at 8:17 am

      hahahahaha…HA! I’m sitting here alone in my house laughing my ass off. Thank you!

      Reply
    • LAK says:
      June 22, 2017 at 8:57 am

      Charles handles that question better. He says that getting the top job means his mother is dead and therefore not something he actively looks forward to (paraphrasing).

      Of course it took him until this past decade to formulate this answer because he used to whine about the wait.

      Diana, though meaning to wound in her Panorama interview, gave him a better answer ie that the top job was hard and he was better as POW.

      Reply
      • notasugarhere says:
        June 22, 2017 at 10:54 am

        BASHIR: But you would know him better than most people. Do you think he would wish to be King?

        DIANA: There was always conflict on that subject with him when we discussed it, and I understood that conflict, because it’s a very demanding role, being Prince of Wales, but it’s an equally more demanding role being King. And being Prince of Wales produces more freedom now, and being King would be a little bit more suffocating. And because I know the character I would think that the top job, as I call it, would bring enormous limitations to him, and I don’t know whether he could adapt to that.

        ***
        I always thought Diana’s answer was a good one. It was a good answer until she stuck in the knife and twisted with the next answers in the interview.

    • Sharon Lea says:
      June 22, 2017 at 9:30 am

      So true. And to LAK’s point, Prince Albert used to say what Charles did until his father, Prince Rainier passed too.

      Reply
    • BeamMeUpScottie says:
      June 22, 2017 at 9:46 am

      :-)

      Reply
  17. sarri says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:08 am

    So PH is actually just like whiney PW – got it.

    Reply
  18. amy says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Sometimes I have the feeling William and Harry are trying to destroy the British monarchy.. don’t know.

    Reply
  19. Idky says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Disappointed in this interview from PH. He is starting to complain a lot about things.

    Reply
  20. Nessa nessa says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:28 am

    I don’t know, I’m American and I read the whole thing. My take away from the interview was “no we don’t hope to be in a place of privilege but we will use it to do good”. He goes on to talk about how fired up he was to being in his role. I didn’t get ungrateful and I don’t see it for Prince Harry. He seems ignorant as hell but I got it. Though I also knew the press would run with that same quote & be pissed. Regardless of the intent, the timing of that line in particular was bad. Maybe if this was out say earlier this year the vibe may be…I don’t know different.

    I feel like they do too much to connect with the public and be “I’m just like you….I’m not perfect” that it yeah. They still haven’t found that balance of magic & “ordinary”. I did roll my eyes reading it but surprisingly not as much as I used to. Cause PH been saying I want to be normal since he was a teen. It’s different now because he is grown. And it never works out well long term when the royals play “normal”. It didn’t when Queen E & Prince Phillip did that tv special in the 70′s. It didn’t work when their kids had that game special in the 80′s. It didn’t when Princess Di/Prince Charles gave candid interviews about their martial business…if he (& will) keep pushing it, it won’t with these “candid” interviews.

    Reply
    • Sharon Lea says:
      June 22, 2017 at 9:33 am

      Nessa, yes, you hit all the points in the past decades where the UK royals kept trying ‘normalize’ and they came off looking foolish (Its a Royal Knockout) or the film in the 70s + Diana’s honesty – the public just wanted more information, more access. This royal house needs to copy the Nordic royals if they want to be normal.

      Reply
  21. Kaz says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:29 am

    What a huge mistake to do this interview. Naive and ill-advised. What was he thinking? Not much apparently. Poor me, poor us. Throwing shade at his family for being made to participate in his mother’s funeral, which was a long time ago. So they don’t want to follow the Queen and support lots of charities, but modernize the Monarchy and do it their way. Do they realise the HUGE amount of good that the Queen and co have done for so many worthy causes? The publicity and attention drawn to those hundreds of causes has helped them raise lots of money and the good works continue. They want to concentrate on a few causes closer to their hearts – does he realise the only thing they do is bring public attention to causes. They are hardly hands on psychologists, counsellors or teachers for gods sake. This interview is so annoying. Entitled, wealthy young man with so many opportunities to do so much good and it’s whine, whine, whine.

    Reply
  22. Tan says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:29 am

    So wait
    None or modern royals want to be king and queen but will condescend to it because us mango folks need such institution to get on?

    What year is it? 1517?

    Like R U Fucking kidding me?

    We all know such opulent treasure and ample perks, even trust fund brats don’t have it this easy and even though you loathe doing anything other than spending money and lazying about and occasionally do some token charities, this is the easiest way to go ahead given the lack of brains or education

    If the monarchy is abolished, back taxes are calculated and these people are turned out on their back, they don’t have the skill set to make a living as a bus boy.

    Reply
  23. OSTONE says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:30 am

    I have a very good feeling that when QEII passes, the monarchy is going to struggle. She is a person who understood her position of duty for her country above all else, never complained. However, her grandchildren and their spouses are petulant, spoiled and believe more of what the country can do for them, versus what they can do for their country. If they hate royal life so much, renounce your titles or convert to Catholicism and be done with it, but nah they want their cake and eat it too.

    Reply
  24. Megan says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:33 am

    They don’t want the responsibility of being royal, but they’re happy to carry on living the lavish lifestyle. Sorry – you can’t have both.

    If Harry and William want to go ahead and live in West Bromwich in a 2-bed semi working in an office 9-5 during the week, they can. But they’d get pretty sick of it after a week or two!

    Reply
    • Nessa nessa says:
      June 22, 2017 at 8:46 am

      That’s not what he said….at all. He said no one strives to be king or queen but they take the responsibility & the causes & power to do good seriously. Again I don’t even like Harry but that’s all he was saying.

      Reply
      • slowsnow says:
        June 22, 2017 at 9:11 am

        That’s what I thought at first but then re-reading it it does sound fishy. I wondered if he unconsciously went to that place where he knows people like him better than William and others at some point speculated about his dad ever being king. So all of them, at some point had to think “what if?” and no one, in his right mind would want it.
        But the monarchs should not go about saying it’s a huge responsability that no sane human would desire. It’s the least they can do as the representatives of this tremendous archaic system that gives you such power just from being born. He was callous and careless in that affirmation. Same thing with the supermarket thing and the idea of normality. It is so stupid. My son’s girlfriend is incredibly poor and I am careful around her not to say anything that might hurt her. He is is in the same position but on a stupendously gigantic scale. He’s dumb, sorry. They all are.

      • BeamMeUpScottie says:
        June 22, 2017 at 9:16 am

        @Nessa nessa, funny you should say that. ITA – I saw a tweet on the Newsweek cover and read the Newsweek article twice before the newspaper headline reviews last night and I got the exact same understanding as you

        But the Fail’s front page banner headline (under a ‘Fake Stories blah blah’ ticker (irony!!!) ) literally stopped me in my tracks as I would never have summed up the entire interview that way. I knew from then that all hell was going to break loose once the story was covered more widely. I like Harry most of the time, so I kinda feel a bit sorry for him.

      • Nessa nessa says:
        June 22, 2017 at 9:36 am

        @BeamMeUpScottie exactly….I read the whole thing before the public took that line & ran with it. Again I don’t like him but they really ran with that. He even says here: “didn’t want to be in the position I was in, but I eventually pulled my head out of the sand, started listening to people and decided to use my role for good.”

        I feel maybe the words never should have been used in that way but the gist of it was “I’m ready to take on my responsibilities but I will find a balance. I’m energized and ready to help my country”. That’s it….oh well…

      • perplexed says:
        June 22, 2017 at 9:41 am

        He’s not that articulate in this interview. His wording was bad. And assuming that the WORLD needs the monarchy despite the fact that no one in his family really wants the job was an odd juxtaposition. Maybe Britain wants the monarchy, but to suggest that the world needs it sounded bizarre to me.

        He made it sound like the royals are doing the world a favour. He might have intended something else, but he also left the other implication in as well.

      • notasugarhere says:
        June 22, 2017 at 10:23 am

        Always important to read things in context. He doesn’t come across well though, and even with allowances, there were things said that shouldn’t have been. The move to leave the Army without a strong exit plan was a huge mistake. He needs structure.

  25. Craven says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Hahahahaa. As many times as I have been yelled at here for stating the obvious, it looks like even the beloved one agrees with me 100%. As I have said many times, the only way that institution will survive my generation is change. Showing up to already well loved charity fundraisers to be praised for an hour, shake hands for five minutes and give a speech stating the obvious in your dullest voice is not work. It does not justify the money they get by half, so we can cut the “qweenie deserves it because work pretense”. Plus other countries have no royalty but still raise money for charity! The monarchy will go but it will be a gradual thing. Lets get on the business of phasing them out. We can agree to sustain some level of lifestyle without turning human beings into toys for our amusement. Let them live their lives and turn up once a year for some State function. If someone tells me they cant hack the burden placed on them by their birth, I review my expectations. Thats what compassion is. The end.

    Do everyone a favour and phase out this nonsense. And good for Will and Harry for rejecting that ridiculous self importance the older members have. Language like “duty” belongs to real heroes like our soldiers not to royals attending a ribbon cutting at a flower show.

    Reply
  26. Bettyrose says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:36 am

    I feel like we’re not sufficiently parsing the last couple of lines: “passionate..which William and Kate are not.” Was this statement specifically about children and children’s causes? Either way, ouch, but especially harsh/telling given that children are the one thing they’ve put effort into looking passionate about.

    I’m not a Harry apologist, but as gossip goes he’s sexier and says more interesting things. But of the interview excerpts offered here, there’s not one word of it that could be used to justify the monarchy.

    Reply
    • Addie says:
      June 22, 2017 at 9:39 am

      Re. children: “… Harry is passionate about them and is a natural, which neither William nor Kate are.”
      I read that as William and Kate not passionate about children nor natural with them.

      Reply
      • Harla Jodet says:
        June 22, 2017 at 10:54 am

        I agree Addie and I really wish they’d quit pushing the whole Kate and children’s charities narrative, she’s not natural around them and it shows. No, I’m not criticizing her, I’m not a natural with children either despite having 2 and 2 grandchildren so I get it but I don’t actively seek out working with children either. I really wish she would get more involved with charities where she really could make a difference instead of the ones she does have and rarely visits.

  27. slowsnow says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:49 am

    My 2 cents: No, QEII is not more savvy than these guys, she’s from a different era where rich people were secluded, separate and did not talk about their lives – the psychology was one of representation and decorum – and she went through war. Still she was not very good in the 80′s or Diana’s death, amongst many other unsavoury moments. Please stop mythologizing her.
    Also, in the interview where PH talked about depression after his mum died he sounded awkward and privildged. Him saying he is normal means “normal” like the “regular” very wealthy people who live in Chelsea or Kensington (the good bit). Him saying he goes to the supermarket is for his own good because in the era of social media, a very nice and lively London city, no one wants to be locked up in a castle. It makes him look selfish, not regular like us folks.
    If my kids had had the upbringing these people did, they’d be like them. The only redeeming thing they have and that made them THINK at some point was their mother’s death.

    Reply
    • Nessa nessa says:
      June 22, 2017 at 9:11 am

      That tv special the queen did in the 70′s of how “normal” they are I think is what set the tone. Also the tv appearances prince Phillip did in the past prior. She was just smart enough to step back.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      June 22, 2017 at 10:26 am

      HM was keeping two grieving children out of the limelight and was pilloried for it. It was the thoroughly unexpected public behavior around Diana that ended up with, honestly, the public calling for William and Harry to be trotted out to be seen publicly grieving with the rest of the royals.

      Reply
  28. LAK says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Well, he also states plainly that after HM and Charles, those 3000 public engagements will be pared down to very few indeed (paraphrasing)

    1. When you put that statement in context of their current work record, it is revealing about why they do very few engagements compared to other members. This is a strategy that will bear fruit in the long term. They will endure workshy label if in the long term they phase out all the engagements.

    2. It shows a fundamental misunderstanding of the social contract between them and the public because it’s not all about charity. The ribbon cutting is the single most important reason they cement their position with the public. If he (and they) think it’s unimportant, they wouldn’t show up for military services, anniversaries etc. Then again, William was dad dancing at the last one so that is what the future looks like.

    3. If they follow through on point 1 and 2, the public will Rexit them. And it will be brutal for them coz all that privilege will drain away immediately – see every self important public figure that has taken the public for granted.

    On a different note, when did he start believing his own press? Monarchy is magic? And he (and his family) are the only ones that can deliver it? 🤔

    Reply
    • Maria F. says:
      June 22, 2017 at 9:27 am

      i totally agree. ‘Concentrating on a few’ basically means working less. There is no other way to see that.

      There is no such thing as a modern monarchy. The citizens expect their Royal families to be visible, they expect a bit of pomp and circumstance, gossip about outfits and babies. If you do not have that, you might as well employ a politician like the German president. They are purely representative, receive foreign dignataries etc., but cost way less, as you only have to provide for one person and not all the hangers on.

      And it’s not like Harry and William just discovered a few years ago that they have to succeed the Queen and their father. They have had 30 plus years to get their head around or choose a different path in life.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      June 22, 2017 at 10:28 am

      I should have read further down before commenting. LAK’s points exactly.

      Reply
  29. perplexed says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:12 am

    I thought he sounded somewhat dismissive of what the Queen has achieved. What does modernizing the monarchy even mean? Doing less work? I don’t get it. The Queen carries on so many engagements per year and let all over kids get divorced. What more can she do (given the kind of position she was born with)?

    Plus, I’m pretty sure the Queen uses less light bulbs than any of the younger royals do.

    Reply
  30. Connell says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:22 am

    The republicans in GB had a response to Harry’s interview: “Don’t feel you need to continue. Pack your bags and get out”. Something like that. Harry is entitled to his feelings and opinions, however I do not agree with him speaking for everyone in the RF. What a time this is for GB. Terrorism is rapidly escalating, and May is a weak leader. France? Macron wants lawmakers to pass a permanent police state, police may enter houses at any time, by-passing judges. No riots, protests, rallies allowed. A controlled press. A Totalitarian government is forming, a type of dictatorship. About Harry: Perhaps he was told he could not marry Meghan, and is so disgusted, he is venting like this. My thoughts: Harry should take his money, marry Meghan, and live happily somewhere else. Sorry if this was already covered.

    Reply
    • Nessa nessa says:
      June 22, 2017 at 9:43 am

      Why do you think this is about Meghan. Or that he even at that point to wanting to marry her now. They even stated in the same interview by an insider nothing will happen now. And if at all it will be later this year. Why do the British press rush these relationships? Have it even been a year? I doubt it….

      The whole article painting a picture of a man ready to make his mark & take on his role as prince more seriously. But just his way….

      Reply
  31. Sage says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Nah, harry, Kate and Billy love it. All the privileges, money, celebrity. They just want it all on their own terms.
    Their modernized monarchy is doing things how they see fit.

    Reply
  32. Maria says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:30 am

    I liked the part where he says he does his own grocery shopping. Sure, Harry. We believe you, wink, wink. And he often pops by Willy and Waity’s flat, er, mansion at KP, and she cooks him a meal. The fact that they are hardly ever there and prefer the country pile wasn’t mentioned. As far as being a mother substitute, the woman can’t even mother herself! She still needs Carole to help her with raising kids, and to live her life.
    I wonder if Meghan is rethinking this thing. I mean, it looks good on paper, but the reality might be quite different.

    Reply
  33. perplexed says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Maybe he should use Meghan Markle’s PR team instead. I think they would have crafted better answers for him.

    Reply
    • Nessa nessa says:
      June 22, 2017 at 9:40 am

      Or Meghan herself….I feel like her international affairs degree & her work in the US embassy/UN would have helped him phrase what he said better. Make him sound less ignorant in saying the same thing. Lol

      Reply
      • perplexed says:
        June 22, 2017 at 9:50 am

        Very true!

      • Jo says:
        June 22, 2017 at 10:03 am

        What degree? She did an internship at the UN and left for a man. She’s just feeding his sense of entitlement. The two should bugger off together but everyone knows she just loves the title.

      • BeamMeUpScottie says:
        June 22, 2017 at 10:07 am

        @Nessa nessa, So true.

        Pre her Harry days, i saw an interview she did where the interviewer tried to get her comments on how certain M/E countries addressed the rights of women. Her response was intelligent, informed and considered – and en par with the best I have heard from seasoned diplomats . That’s when I thought – whoa! Now, this is a thinking actress! :-)

      • BeamMeUpScottie says:
        June 22, 2017 at 10:11 am

        Er… No. Please. Facts are important.
        Whatever one may feel about MM (and we all have our views, some good, some bad) – she does have a double major degree in theatre and international relations from Northwestern Univeristy (an ivy league unversity). Fact.

        And as far as I know from the UN her work with them is as an ”ambassdor/advocate’. So no internship there. Her internship was at one of the US Embassies in South America.

      • Nessa nessa says:
        June 22, 2017 at 10:30 am

        @Jo she has a double major/degree in theater/international affairs. She interned in the US Embassy for northwestern. She initially going to go into politics/international affairs but she didn’t pass her foreign affairs exam the 1st time. Went home & fell into acting and pursued that. UN women came to her after an article she wrote on the Tig to being an ambassador. She didn’t leave it for a man. She got involved in world vision and as far as I know still is apart of that organization.

      • Devereaux says:
        June 22, 2017 at 10:32 am

        Um, @BeamMeUpScottie, Facts are important. NorthWestern is a very good university. It is not an IVY League University. No.

      • Nessa nessa says:
        June 22, 2017 at 10:33 am

        @BeamMeUpScottie you mean her Larry King interview? Yeah that was a smart answer she gave. Also that interview gave me the vibe that when suits ended she might take a step back from acting and go into something utilizing her international affairs degree. She seemed though grateful emotionally not into it and more into her mission in Rwanda. Who knows…

    • Ash says:
      June 22, 2017 at 10:37 am

      I graduated from Northwestern and while it’s a highly regarded university, it’s not one of the Ivies.

      Reply
  34. lala says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:36 am

    The part where he says the Monarchy is a force for good…it’s like he has never heard of the horrors of colonialism. ffs.

    Reply
  35. Jo says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:01 am

    I used to love Harry a couple of years ago. How embarrassing. He’s better at PR than his brother (or was) but he’s just as spoilt. Do all rich English people moan constantly or is it just the royals? Harry is incredibly entitled and it’s showing more and more. When he loses his looks (which, can we admit he’s not cute?) and what’s left of his charisma people will turn. He’s another Andrew. Shame he had such potential.

    Reply
    • Anitas says:
      June 22, 2017 at 10:23 am

      People have been saying that Will and Kate regularly throw Harry under the bus or tag along to his popularity, but I think Harry’s been profiting off being compared to them. As long as the two of them act as stupidly as they do, which is often hard to top, Harry will be praised as the awesome prince in contrast, even with minimal effort.

      Reply
  36. Jessica says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:07 am

    At this rate Denmark is the oldest European monarchy and will be the last remaining European monarchy. If the UK monarchy falls then so will a lot others. Spain & Belgium are on super thin ice and I believe one of those will fall and then possibly UK before I die.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      June 22, 2017 at 10:34 am

      I think Belgium is on thinner ice than Spain. At least Felipe and Letizia weren’t caught (and photographed by their own security?) hanging out at a spa during-and-after terror attacks on their country. W-A and Max in the Netherlands are popular, but they’ve made huge mistakes around vacation properties that cost a lot of goodwill. Sweden doesn’t seem to recognize the trouble they’re in, Norway seems pretty solid.

      Reply
  37. Mamunia says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:16 am

    This interview was ill advised. I’ve never been a fan of Charles, especially after the way he treated Diana, but he does his job. He did 530 engagements last year. The ironic thing about William & Harry’s whining is that we already sympathized with them before they went so public with their issues. Now, people are quickly loosing sympathy.

    Reply
  38. Jess says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:21 am

    In his defence pretty much all young royals across Europe has said they do not want it at some point.

    Reply
  39. JeanGenie says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Canadians pay millions of dollars for those stupid royal visits, and get nothing in return. Oh wait, we have the honour of having the Queen’s face on our money… HARD PASS.

    Reply
  40. Anitas says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Just a thought regarding Diana’s funeral – I too thought it was insensitive they were made to walk behind their dead mother’s coffin with millions watching them. It felt wrong and intrusive to watch it. I know, protocol etc, but they were children. Their father, grandmother and others failed them there.

    Reply
  41. Sixer says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:56 am

    NOT THE FUCKING WEEK FOR THIS PILE OF STEAMING WANK, YOU SHITTY LITTLE WASTEMAN.

    That is all. Because I still don’t have the wherewithal to make any temperate comments about anything at all pertaining to Britain. Sorry. Normal snark with some humour attached service will resume at some point. Unsure quite when that will be.

    Reply

