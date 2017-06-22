“The Science Bros welcomed someone very Strange into the fold” links
  • June 22, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Robert Downey Jr. posted this photo from the set of Infinity Wars. Check out Benedict Cumberbatch/Strange!! And Mark Ruffalo & Benedict Wong too. [Socialite Life]
Will Ron Howard now helm the Han Solo movie? [LaineyGossip]
I am not looking forward to American Crime Story: Versace. [Dlisted]
Emily Ratajkowski hangs out in her underwear. [Celebslam]
Dude wears a pink dress to work because he wasn’t allowed to wear shorts. [The Blemish]
Ramona Singer is embarrassed, justifiably so. [Reality Tea]
What happens at a gathering of midwives. [Jezebel]
Harry Styles is mourning the death of his stepfather. [JustJared]
Miley Cyrus in a bikini, hanging out with her dogs. [IDLY]
John Stamos & Rachel Maddow have the same glasses, haircut. [Seriously OMG WTF]

 

18 Responses to ““The Science Bros welcomed someone very Strange into the fold” links”

  1. third ginger says:
    June 22, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Old lady that I am, I am all on board with these MARVEL guys, especially Ruffalo, one of America’s best actors.

    Reply
  2. browniecakes says:
    June 22, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    I cannot wait to see all these guys on screen. I am big Marvel fan so I could go on and on about how that Chris Evans kept his beard during filming and Hiddleston has been seen on set so Loki is still alive, and on and on.

    Reply
  3. Lucy says:
    June 22, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    I am TOTALLY looking forward to ACS. And it such sad news about Harry’s stepdad.

    Reply
  4. Embee says:
    June 22, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    My reaction to the Emily R bit: Of course she does. Didn’t click the link.

    Reply
  5. KLO says:
    June 22, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    I was kinda meh about this but actually, I can not wait to see Cumberbatch and RDJ hit it off on the big screen. It will be an epic narcissist-face-off. Ruffalo will play the straight guy, probably. Excited!

    Reply
  6. Northern_Girl 20 says:
    June 22, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Ugh .. I just read on TMZ that Bill Cosby is planning a series of seminars this summer educating young people on how to avoid being accused of sexual assault – “how to look out for warning signs from potential victims and accusations that could follow.”
    Like really? .. really? .. I’m so disgusted and angry I don’t know what to do with myself!!

    http://www.tmz.com/2017/06/22/bill-cosby-teach-youth-how-to-avoid-sexual-assault-accusations/

    Reply
  7. Chelly says:
    June 22, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    I love RDJ…always have. He’s an incredible actor & just always gave off good vibes…even in his darker days I always saw a light come out of him. And it didn’t hurt that he’s always been hot & aging so well, even w all the abuse he’s done to his body. Love to see him thrive

    Reply
  8. AryaStark says:
    June 22, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    I am so hyped to see everyone together on screen, just how theyll bounce off each other. And I need an interview with Mark and Benedict. Can’t wait!!!

    Reply
  9. Elle says:
    June 22, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Dude in pink dress: Respect! 😆
    Emily Rablabla: girl you have lordosis. Go see someone to help you.

    Reply

