“The Science Bros welcomed someone very Strange into the fold” links

Forks, tongs, cans + bottles + a Wong… Help us #healthenet #afeastoffriends #AvengersInfinityWar #beardbros #sciencebros #benedictsquared pic.twitter.com/kjvCmC5Mk8
— Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) June 21, 2017
Robert Downey Jr. posted this photo from the set of Infinity Wars. Check out Benedict Cumberbatch/Strange!! And Mark Ruffalo & Benedict Wong too. [Socialite Life]
Will Ron Howard now helm the Han Solo movie? [LaineyGossip]
I am not looking forward to American Crime Story: Versace. [Dlisted]
Emily Ratajkowski hangs out in her underwear. [Celebslam]
Dude wears a pink dress to work because he wasn’t allowed to wear shorts. [The Blemish]
Ramona Singer is embarrassed, justifiably so. [Reality Tea]
What happens at a gathering of midwives. [Jezebel]
Harry Styles is mourning the death of his stepfather. [JustJared]
Miley Cyrus in a bikini, hanging out with her dogs. [IDLY]
John Stamos & Rachel Maddow have the same glasses, haircut. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Old lady that I am, I am all on board with these MARVEL guys, especially Ruffalo, one of America’s best actors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree about Ruffalo and I’ve liked RDJ since he was a cub and, actually, I like all these guys. Really looking forward to this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot wait to see all these guys on screen. I am big Marvel fan so I could go on and on about how that Chris Evans kept his beard during filming and Hiddleston has been seen on set so Loki is still alive, and on and on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, I did not know Tom [ my pretend son] was in this. Even better
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@browniecakes — do you mean when Tom was seen (maybe) in Durham? Or have you heard anything about the recent filming in Atlanta? He suddenly was not seen at all in London when Chris H was filming there and then reappeared with some non-Loki-like chin scruff. Marvel keeps such great secrets!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am TOTALLY looking forward to ACS. And it such sad news about Harry’s stepdad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My reaction to the Emily R bit: Of course she does. Didn’t click the link.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was kinda meh about this but actually, I can not wait to see Cumberbatch and RDJ hit it off on the big screen. It will be an epic narcissist-face-off. Ruffalo will play the straight guy, probably. Excited!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh .. I just read on TMZ that Bill Cosby is planning a series of seminars this summer educating young people on how to avoid being accused of sexual assault – “how to look out for warning signs from potential victims and accusations that could follow.”
Like really? .. really? .. I’m so disgusted and angry I don’t know what to do with myself!!
http://www.tmz.com/2017/06/22/bill-cosby-teach-youth-how-to-avoid-sexual-assault-accusations/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg, are you serious? !!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WTF?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love RDJ…always have. He’s an incredible actor & just always gave off good vibes…even in his darker days I always saw a light come out of him. And it didn’t hurt that he’s always been hot & aging so well, even w all the abuse he’s done to his body. Love to see him thrive
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember RDJ in a movie nobody seems to have seen called Restoration. He was remarkable in it as a man who rebuilds his life after dissipation and debauchery in 17th Century England. Made in 1995 – considering what problems he would have and how he recovered, it always struck me as a bit prophetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of my favourite (but quite old) movie’s of his is Less than Zero, he was excellent in that film. Also, loved him in Chaplin. He’s done so many good ones. I would literally go see ANY movie with him in it. Love him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, I really like him. I always thiugjt that the casting of him for Iron Man was probably one of the best that Marvel will ever have.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Once Marvel got RDJ as Iron Man, they were off to the races. Their casting is excellent!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so hyped to see everyone together on screen, just how theyll bounce off each other. And I need an interview with Mark and Benedict. Can’t wait!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dude in pink dress: Respect! 😆
Emily Rablabla: girl you have lordosis. Go see someone to help you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse