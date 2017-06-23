No surprise, the Senate’s health care bill is vile, contemptible garbage

I’m sorry for using a photo of Senate Majority Leader and turtle-faced bitch Mitch McConnell, but this mess is on his shoulders. About six weeks ago, the House passed their American Health Care Act and they celebrated with a bit party in the White House rose garden. It was a sea of white faces, almost entirely dudes over the age of 60. And they were all so pleased with themselves that they were going to rip affordable healthcare away from the elderly, the poor, the infirm and the vagina-havers. But! The Senate was like “slow your roll, this bill is going to change a lot and we might not be able to pass anything.”
What followed was six weeks of utter nonsense. The GOP senators – all old white dudes – working on the Senate bill decided to NOT talk to anyone about the bill, not answer any questions and not release any details ahead of time. They were shamed by their Democratic colleagues into finally releasing it yesterday. You can read some comprehensive coverage here and here. Here are some highlights:
*It will defund Planned Parenthood.
*It will drastically reduce the Obamacare tax credits.
*It cuts Medicaid coverage for veterans.
*No more employer or individual mandates.
*Higher premiums across the board, with less coverage (less bang for the buck, so to speak).
*Older people will pay up to five times more than younger people for their insurance.
*People with preexisting conditions will pay a lot more for their insurance too.
*If your insurance covers abortion, you won’t get a tax credit (I would be interested in how they define abortion, because I bet it includes many forms of birth control).
*Insurance companies will no longer be obligated to cover stuff like maternity care.
*Insurance companies will not longer be obligated to cover emergency services.
*Higher deductibles, especially for poor people.
*It cuts $4 billion from immunization programs.
*I’m pretty sure it outlaws vaginas.
And Bigly supports it.
I am very supportive of the Senate #HealthcareBill. Look forward to making it really special! Remember, ObamaCare is dead.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017
Remember, the Bigly Administration and Congressional GOP have been slowing murdering Obamacare for months.
Obama wrote a lengthy Facebook post about the Senate bill – go here to read. His statement is thoughtful, reasonable and compassionate. I’m sure most Deplorables are already mocking it.
After the bill was finally released, people and protesters flooded the halls of Congress, especially outside the turtle-faced bitch’s office. Several of the protesters were in wheelchairs. They were hauled off by security and police. There’s footage of one woman literally being dragged off her wheelchair by security. This is the Sh-t Show. This is what all of those ignorant f–king Deplorables voted for.
A horrific metaphor for Trumpcare: this disabled woman literally being ripped from her wheelchair. #StopTrumpcare pic.twitter.com/F5kmz8rnCv
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) June 22, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
If I had any emotional output left for the week I would be enraged more. I called my senators in Fl (because I still vote there) and yelled a lot. It was relaxing.
Anyways this bill basically screws everyone. Got a vagina? Screwed. Unfortunate enough to be sick? Screwed. Got healthcare through your employer? Still screwed. It’s lovely really.
They had 8 years. Eight f*cking years to come up with a bill and nothing. They wrote the bill in secret and these idiots were talking about passing it when they hadn’t even read it. On top of that they are screwing the current market to make it seem like ACA doesn’t work. People in insurance have actually come out and said the market is being sabatoged.
For all the whining about the Middle East and Assad killing his citizens we are NOT any better.
So insurance companies would not be obligated to cover maternity care and birth control. So even if you want to get pregnant, you may not get insurance.
Cuts benefits for veterans and yet the budget for the military was increased by billions. So a person can risk their life for their country but once they leave their benefits will be reduced.
Who thought this was a good idea?
This is a good idea for the rich that want to use the poor ( to become richer).
To correct the economy, the minimum wage must be raised. If a person works 40 hours a week, they should be able to afford their rent and health care. However, this bill shunts the welfare of all, giving all the extra tax $$$ to further the richest among us. They cannot buy health, but we, the poor cannot buy a doctor to help our tribulations.
the people who think this is a good idea want rich people to get richer and for poor people to stop burdening the rich with their problems by dying.
the less poor people or old people living, the less government spending needed to assist them. it seems incomprehensible that republicans are this cynical and evil but this bill and the house bill prove it.
Another sad day for your country. How horrible it must be to have this happen to you all. If anyone in my surroundings had voted for Trump i would be ending my relationship with them at this point.
Thanks. I actually needed to end some relationships because I felt there was no use in discussion and this was a moral crisis. I just don’t see how to communicate with or care about people who wanted Trump to be president. And they’re not the stereotypical “deplorables” either — they’re well-off, educated Northerners. But there’s a vein of racism and selfishness there that I cannot stomach.
WHAT THE FUCK IS GOING ON?!?!?!
I’m sorry but this is horse sh!t. And that video of them removing the woman from the wheelchair?! We’re they just going to place her on the ground outside?
But that’s not a new behaviour. People with addiction problems end up in prison. People with mental problems also end up in prison. They don’t care about the people, they never have. The true colours are now visible with this present administration. Before they were disguised.
Maybe all that what happens now and will be happening in the coming months will sort of cure the people of the USA and they will stop voting for people like Bush or Trump. Jesus, I really had to think hard just now, what the last name of the current POTUS is.
We had police manhandling protesters in wheelchairs in Parliament over disability benefit cuts a couple of years back, here in the UK.
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2015/jun/24/disability-campaigners-clash-with-police-inside-commons-over-benefit-cuts
It’s an outrage that disabled people can be treated with such contempt.
Older people have been just dropped off from hospitals with no plan, too. The government’s handling of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath made it abundantly clear that the safety net was broken and Americans are on their own. The extent of “on their own”-ness is just climbing further up the economic ladder and across the so-called race divide.
Just looking at Trump and Ryan sport that smug look on their faces makes me cringe. I have not words to describe the repulsion I feel when I look of all the coverage items they are removing from healthcare. Ugh.
Lyin’ Ryan and Don the con, two of the most punchable faces ever!
Please add Mitch McConnell – he makes me sick every time I look at his face.
Already using “Make America Kittens Again” to avoid Trump photos. Maybe we need a “Make America Turtles Again” to replace pictures of McConnell.
Who, by the way, benefited from government funding and programs to treat his polio when he was a little boy.
He really does have a punchable face doesn’t he?
This gets worse everyday. Fucking unbelievable! These clowns had 7 years to create something new. How happy are the Trumpsters that need health insurance? They must be feeling pretty stupid believing that this con man actually had something perfect that would cover absolutely everyone and wouldn’t be expensive.
I hope they’re embarrassed and ashamed of themselves
Wouldn’t it be nice if everyone was covered for basic medical services?
In one moment, ones’ life might be changed – and one may be disabled –
Grotesque. Throwing vets to the wolves after serving for years on end in our endless wars was an especially nice touch. And denying maternity care – why not end coverage for women altogether? I hope the supporters of this bill guts turn black and fall out.
Didn’t the Republicans also exempt themselves, meaning their carrier has to cover maternity, pre existing, etc.? And curious if there is anything about not having to cover ED medication/treatment? Seems only fair.
Seeing these protesters being dragged out of wheelchairs, and even worse, the motorcyclist riding his bike through a crowd of protesters in SF- I am not even surprised anymore. Shocked and saddened, yes, but not surprised. It is so sad.
Back to the actual bill- so what I am reading is that the four GOP holdouts(this as of last night) aren’t behind it bec it doesn’t go far enough??? Based by this recap, I can’t fathom what else is left.
What is curious to me- so far, I haven’t seen where they have removed the requirement that hospital ERs have to receive/treat patients, regardless of insurance coverage,etc. in light of all this, why not gut this as well? Just so it’s clear-I am NOT in favor of this bill, nor eliminating the ER requirement. But given the draconian tenor of this bill, surprising they haven’t gone there-at least, not yet.
I mean all of it is downright cruel, nonsensical – but cutting 4 billion from immunization programs? That’s downright crazy, did they forget that all kids can catch diseases, not just the poor ones?!
mcconnell better watch his ass b/c if he even ends up in the hospital – a LPN who gets kicked off medicaid (who works 12 hour shifts at 3 different hospitals to make ends meet) might shit in his IV bag. it can’t happen soon enough.
