No surprise, the Senate’s health care bill is vile, contemptible garbage

I’m sorry for using a photo of Senate Majority Leader and turtle-faced bitch Mitch McConnell, but this mess is on his shoulders. About six weeks ago, the House passed their American Health Care Act and they celebrated with a bit party in the White House rose garden. It was a sea of white faces, almost entirely dudes over the age of 60. And they were all so pleased with themselves that they were going to rip affordable healthcare away from the elderly, the poor, the infirm and the vagina-havers. But! The Senate was like “slow your roll, this bill is going to change a lot and we might not be able to pass anything.”

What followed was six weeks of utter nonsense. The GOP senators – all old white dudes – working on the Senate bill decided to NOT talk to anyone about the bill, not answer any questions and not release any details ahead of time. They were shamed by their Democratic colleagues into finally releasing it yesterday. You can read some comprehensive coverage here and here. Here are some highlights:

*It will defund Planned Parenthood.

*It will drastically reduce the Obamacare tax credits.

*It cuts Medicaid coverage for veterans.

*No more employer or individual mandates.

*Higher premiums across the board, with less coverage (less bang for the buck, so to speak).

*Older people will pay up to five times more than younger people for their insurance.

*People with preexisting conditions will pay a lot more for their insurance too.

*If your insurance covers abortion, you won’t get a tax credit (I would be interested in how they define abortion, because I bet it includes many forms of birth control).

*Insurance companies will no longer be obligated to cover stuff like maternity care.

*Insurance companies will not longer be obligated to cover emergency services.

*Higher deductibles, especially for poor people.

*It cuts $4 billion from immunization programs.

*I’m pretty sure it outlaws vaginas.

And Bigly supports it.

I am very supportive of the Senate #HealthcareBill. Look forward to making it really special! Remember, ObamaCare is dead. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

Remember, the Bigly Administration and Congressional GOP have been slowing murdering Obamacare for months.

Obama wrote a lengthy Facebook post about the Senate bill – go here to read. His statement is thoughtful, reasonable and compassionate. I’m sure most Deplorables are already mocking it.

After the bill was finally released, people and protesters flooded the halls of Congress, especially outside the turtle-faced bitch’s office. Several of the protesters were in wheelchairs. They were hauled off by security and police. There’s footage of one woman literally being dragged off her wheelchair by security. This is the Sh-t Show. This is what all of those ignorant f–king Deplorables voted for.

A horrific metaphor for Trumpcare: this disabled woman literally being ripped from her wheelchair. #StopTrumpcare pic.twitter.com/F5kmz8rnCv — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) June 22, 2017