22 million Americans will lose health care coverage under McConnellcare

Last week, the US Senate finally released their healthcare bill, their answer to the vile, contemptible House healthcare bill. The House GOP striped away everything good about Obamacare, then they threw a party about it. The Senate GOP was like “we’ll work it out in committee,” and they succeeded in making the House bill even more cruel and stupid. There was widespread condemnation for the Senate bill last week, but it reached fever-pitch yesterday as the Congressional Budget Office released their score for the Senate bill. The score being, how much will this cost and what the likely effects will be. The cost is a massive influx of tax cuts for the wealthiest 1% and the effect will be that more than 20 million Americans will lose their insurance.

The Congressional Budget Office1 on Monday announced an unsurprising but important conclusion: The Senate version of the Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is broadly similar to the House version that has been discussed for months. The Senate bill, if it becomes law, is likely to increase the number of uninsured Americans by 22 million by 2026, compared to what would happen if the Affordable Care Act stayed in place, according to the CBO. It would also reduce the number of people on Medicaid by 15 million by 2026. And it would reshuffle the private insurance system set up under Obamacare in a way that is likely to increase costs for older people, while reducing premiums and other costs for some younger people.

[From FiveThirtyEight]

There’s more analysis of what the Senate bill would do at FiveThirtyEight, plus Vox always has great analysis. Basically, it’s the same sh-t as the House bill, only with even more tax cuts for the rich at the expense of the old, the infirm, the vagina-havers and those men and women who have served this country in uniform.

All of this would already feel dire and urgent, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made this so much worse by calling a vote for the bill before they go on recess for the Fourth of July holiday, meaning they want to vote on it this week, likely in a few days, even given the CBO’s dire scoring. Some Senate Republicans – like Maine’s Susan Collins – have come out and said that they can’t vote for this mess. Many believe that Ted Cruz and Rand Paul could end up opposing the bill too, because while Paul and Cruz are absolutely a–holes, they have two brain cells to rub together and they know that their constituents would lose out, big-time. Still, no one should underestimate the GOP’s ability to pass vile legislation. No one should underestimate McConnell’s ability to pass out the pork to get on-the-fence senators to vote for this either.