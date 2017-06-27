22 million Americans will lose health care coverage under McConnellcare

Last week, the US Senate finally released their healthcare bill, their answer to the vile, contemptible House healthcare bill. The House GOP striped away everything good about Obamacare, then they threw a party about it. The Senate GOP was like “we’ll work it out in committee,” and they succeeded in making the House bill even more cruel and stupid. There was widespread condemnation for the Senate bill last week, but it reached fever-pitch yesterday as the Congressional Budget Office released their score for the Senate bill. The score being, how much will this cost and what the likely effects will be. The cost is a massive influx of tax cuts for the wealthiest 1% and the effect will be that more than 20 million Americans will lose their insurance.
The Congressional Budget Office1 on Monday announced an unsurprising but important conclusion: The Senate version of the Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is broadly similar to the House version that has been discussed for months. The Senate bill, if it becomes law, is likely to increase the number of uninsured Americans by 22 million by 2026, compared to what would happen if the Affordable Care Act stayed in place, according to the CBO. It would also reduce the number of people on Medicaid by 15 million by 2026. And it would reshuffle the private insurance system set up under Obamacare in a way that is likely to increase costs for older people, while reducing premiums and other costs for some younger people.
There’s more analysis of what the Senate bill would do at FiveThirtyEight, plus Vox always has great analysis. Basically, it’s the same sh-t as the House bill, only with even more tax cuts for the rich at the expense of the old, the infirm, the vagina-havers and those men and women who have served this country in uniform.
All of this would already feel dire and urgent, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made this so much worse by calling a vote for the bill before they go on recess for the Fourth of July holiday, meaning they want to vote on it this week, likely in a few days, even given the CBO’s dire scoring. Some Senate Republicans – like Maine’s Susan Collins – have come out and said that they can’t vote for this mess. Many believe that Ted Cruz and Rand Paul could end up opposing the bill too, because while Paul and Cruz are absolutely a–holes, they have two brain cells to rub together and they know that their constituents would lose out, big-time. Still, no one should underestimate the GOP’s ability to pass vile legislation. No one should underestimate McConnell’s ability to pass out the pork to get on-the-fence senators to vote for this either.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
No one should underestimate the spinelessness of the GOP either. That’s how we got in this mess
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, they have spines. They have no morals, ethics, compassion or common sense but they do have spines and determination to hurt as many people as they possibly can.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not all of them though. Some of them are lazy and get scared into voting for fear of losing power (because that’s what’s most important). How else to you explain them cowering to a simpering idiot like Trump?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! The bastards. My husband whines all the time about how Democrats didn’t do anything when they held all the cards and he has a point but then again, they had respect for how things are done and a basic respect for the constitution and political process. These horrible evil monsters have zero. Zero respect for the way the law works and zero respect for the American people and especially for their low income voters. It’s disgusting. There’s a special place in hell for these greedy low lifes. And the ruination and destruction they’ve brought to our country will last for decades. The pieces of shit. I just can’t even look at their faces. This health care bill makes me sick. They make me sick. Every last one of them. F-ck the GOP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On the alignment scale, most of the current Republican crop are…Chaotic Evil. They have no cares for anything besides their own selfish, personal desires, and expecting them to act with honor and integrity is an exercise in futility.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“How else to you explain them cowering to a simpering idiot like Trump?”
Because they see him as the person who will get them the tax cuts and deregulation that will make them personally wealthier. He’s just a means to an end for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Call your senators and ask them to vote o for every single amendment to this mess. The GOP will give a few hand outs to those in opposition and pretend they “fixed” what was wrong in the bill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SO MUCH EVIL lined up inone place. They all have horns on the backs of their heads. I guess God stays out of politics because three sociopaths have mortally wounded our country and gutted democracy by making it impossible for millions to vote. We HAVE to fix all the destruction they did to simply being able to vote.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
and the spinelessness of the dnc
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After some hard internal debate, I, a cancer survivor with ongoing serious medical issues, am willing to give my life so Princess Nagini the Corrupt of the Most Sacred Horcruxed Vagina can have a tax cut, which she so desperately needs to help her continue altering her body surgically. Those fake boobs aren’t going to get bigger on their own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She also desperately needs the estate tax repeal, although the cap has already been raised to $5 million (quintupled over the past few years). The very rich must keep as much as possible, apparently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are truly the Harry Potter of our generation, willing to selflessly sacrifice yourself in for the wellbeing of others. I commend you.
Seriously, though, you guys: CONTACT YOUR SENATORS, loudly and often. You can text ‘Resist’ to 504-09. It’s a bot service that allows you to directly call, fax, or email your representatives once you give it your zip code. You have the option of contacting your Governor, your House Reps, your Senate reps, or all your congressional Reps at once. I will fax Johnny Isaakson and David Perdue every day until the Fourth of July. I’m working on today’s message as we speak. Truthfully, most of them are something along the lines of, “voting yes for this bill will end your career. See you at the polls in 2018.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My Senators are both democrats but I have contacted them so they have numbers and stories to share. I also contacted and thanked my Republican governor who opposes Trumpcare but not for the reasons Paul and Cruz do but because he supports saving the ACA with some changes & expansions
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shambles, just wanted to thank you for informing me about resist bot. It is fantastic and though my reps are a**holes, l can still make my voice heard! And these days, that’s something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is telling for me is the fact that Eddie Munster, Evil Turtle McConnell, and Bleached Anus Mouth of House Foolius aren’t even trying to sell this bill? They have random Rethugs and Liaranne going on national television to dribble out nonsense and non-answers about this bill, but they cannot defend their actions or this bill in a coherent manner. Those three idiots are silent as a church mouse. What is worse is that the media and the dems are letting them get away with it.
Where are the attack ads against this bill? Why aren’t the dems out in full force talking about how horrible it is? It is not as if they would be making anything up like the Rethugs did during the 2009 healthcare debate with their “death panels”, everything they need is right there in the bill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why waste money on ads? Republican voters who ushered in this era of hell on Earth wouldn’t believe it anyway. The only thing they’ll understand are cold, hard CONSEQUENCES. When they suddenly lose health insurance and can’t get the care they need, and start dying of otherwise preventable or treatable causes, it MIGHT sink in when they’re on their deathbeds that they could’ve had different. But I wouldn’t even hold my breath for that epiphany to happen, mostly because breathing would be considered a pre-existing condition, much like pregnancy and being female.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup.
And I know we’ve gotten into arguments on here about whether these people deserve to lose their healthcare insurance but I’m sorry: I feel nothing for those Trumpets who are still insisting this bill will be better than the ACA.
Where was the sympathy from these folks when we heard story after emotional story from people at town halls and in interviews, testifying to how the ACA saved their lives?
They don’t care, they are fine with screwing their fellow Americans in the name of tax cuts for the wealthy or simply because they hate Obama. I just can’t muster up the sympathy, guys, sorry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe a lot of the trumpsters will never have that epiphany. Trump and Fox News will blame it all on the defunct Obamacare, and the trumpsters will believe that. Also, as long as the brown people are also suffering, the trumpsters will die happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to get really upset about these bills, but now I’m afraid I think that if their families, friends, and neighbors don’t care about these people living in hovels and dying in ditchs, why should I? Maybe a lot of mostly white junkies in Ohio (about 50% of Ohio’s expanded Medicaid is going to opioid abuse and substance rehab) will have to die before people wise up. Unless you already have millions, the Republicans Party will use you and toss you on the ash heap, but it won’t do anything for you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Daily Beast has an article this morning about McConnell. He had polio as a child and was probably indirectly helped by March of Dimes, which adamantly opposes the bill. He also gets his free healthcare from the medical office in the senate which provides free check ups. He went for one, his doctor suggested a treadmill test. He had that done (free), an echocardiogram (free), and a few days later had triple bypass surgery (free).
Yet he would take that coverage away from the people least able to afford it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I work with a young person who had a premature baby, a baby three months premature. The baby seems to be thriving though with massive assistance from Medicaid. Of course this baby will now have a preexisting condition as well. The woman is not from this country and did not vote for Trump. She shows me pictures at work of this child reaching all the developmental milestones as a result of this help he is receiving. He is now beginning to smile. I am afraid that if this repeal takes place, children like him will die. This isn’t right ;this is cold hearted murder. These jerks did not even invite a single Democrat to any of their meetings to try and compromise.Yes,maybe the deplorables who voted for Trump deserve what they are getting. However, there are a lot of people out there who did not vote for him and don’t deserve this
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For the Trumpster crowds who are cheering on this bill…
“Those who plant injustice will harvest disaster.”
(Proverbs 22:8)
It’s a shame that we all have to suffer alongside them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Blasting R.E.M.’s The End Of The World As We Know It on repeat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Since Inauguration Day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But those 22 million are poor and undeserving. It’s not the rich peoples fault if the poor get sick. Why should they pay extra taxes just so poor kids with cancer can live? Those kids are miners, trump wants to get them back to work. They should get a job and quit whining. Then they would have insurance that would cover them after only a $15000 deductible. Everyone wins!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If only they would forego buying that iphone they wouldnt whine so much about healthcare costs
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s not forget the elderly that will be effected also.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I keep telling my 88 year old great aunt that if she can ride the T to Celtics games, I see no reason why she can’t get a job driving a train or working as an usher showing patrons their seats. Well, other than the fact that she no longer drives, uses a walker, and has mild dementia and often can’t remember where her own seat is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Get those lazy kids off xbox and out picking fruit or tobacco! That’s what I told my two year old great-niece when she had leukemia.(sarcasm, guys)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am constantly astounded by people in public office who hate their own people. This party seems to genuinely hate Americans. It’s so sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am equally astounded that said people in public office somehow repeatedly get voted back in. Repubs are not even trying to hide their disdain. Yet here we are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the epitome of party over country; now it’s party over people. People who might die because of their blind allegiance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is crazy. It is like they try to outdo eachother on how heartless and cruel they can treat their very own voters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I noticed that trump is making comments about Syria and how there would be “consequences ” if they use chemical weapons. Is this another distraction ploy to get people to not pay attention to the health care vote and how so many Americans would lose coverage? I don’t get the rush to pass this bill
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Distraction was the first thought that came to my mind when I read the piece.
Disgusting. This will make America great again, NOT ! Making America great again starts at home and improving the lives of ALL Americans.
LIARS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This morning’s distraction is multiple retweets of crap from Fox News. He even retweeted Fox’s announcement of his choice for FBI director. Because Fox is such a better way to announce White House decisions than an actual statement from the White House.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spot on !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Starting to think Fox News is paying him for the retweets. It’s absurd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Waking up in the morning and watching the news really freaks me out. I’m going to see my therapist today because of my anxiety attacks. Gotta go while I still have insurance. My therapist told me that so many people have been going because of anxiety due to having Trump as president. I wonder if Donnie knows of gives a fuck about this fact?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some people like chaos and drama, and some lack empathy. See Exhibit O (the Orange example).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
trump only cares about himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot imagine it would pass. They have got to come up with something better than this. Not acceptable. Makes me angry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This bill must be challenged. I still don’t know how it would work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its treating the rest of the population of the nation as cogs in a wheel for the further empowerment and entitlement of the rich. If you believe the capitalist mentality is ok then this is the extremist outcome. There has to be a social construct put into place to check this….. Obama tried and succeeded but wow did these guys get their rich panties in a knot and are acting out about it….
Edit: sprinkle in a good heap of misogyny of course. Cos women arent supposed to partake in any spoils or power. We’ve got this stupid thing called “compassion” that always f’s these rich men over somehow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is the Congressional Budget Office the governmental statistics department, like our British Office of Budget Responsibility? The one that does projections and analyses of policies on overall budget implications and effects on demographics?
This all seems utterly horrific. Sitting here in the UK, I’m getting to grips with protesting and trying to stop our new and supposedly transformational health plan for my region. Effectively, it means closure of community hospitals in favour of all hospital treatment being at acute/trauma centres. Essentially, old people will block acute beds because convalescent beds will disappear; women will choose between home or full hospital births and no more midwife-led 24-hour units, and renal patients will need to travel for 45 minutes to treatments instead of 10. This seems bad enough – but at least the services are there, free to all. So this post is a sober reminder.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! Adopted in the 70s because Nixon and the Dem heavy Congress could not agree. The CBO was supposed to be non-partisan for this very reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes – sounds like what we have here. Very useful for fact-checking journos!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sixer, our politicians, of course, either agree or disagree with CBO assessments, depending on their motivations. Therefore, right now Republicans are likely to call the CBO a bunch of ill-informed bureaucrats because it suits their purposes. On the positive side, [for us progressives] CBO calculations are always blaring headlines, so bad news for the Republicans there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought tcruz and rpaul opposed the bill because it wasn’t cruel enough, because it wouldn’t do enough damage. They care nothing about their constituents and enough people in the states they represent are stupid enough to continue to vote for them, so, no skin off their backs.
Anyway, yertle the turtle had polio as a child and just refused to meet with reps from the March of Dimes, which funded his recovery all those years ago.
http://tonic.vice.com/en_us/article/a3zbmz/mitch-mcconnell-polio-refused-march-of-dimes-meeting-over-senate-health-bill
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, that’s where I thought their opposition was coming from, too. This mindset, which has infiltrated my local government (big Cruz supporters back when he was a candidate), is all about “why should I pay for anyone else?” It’s effing disgusting and as we local resistors try to point out, it’s part of living in a society.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s like people have no idea how insurance works.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It all comes down to them wanting and needing the services… They just want someone else to pay for it. Like that revolting NYT article about the town in Washington that was so anti-tax, they de-funded most of their public agencies, including the police department. Criminals take note: it’s the perfect place to commit a crime and get away with it. Just wait until after 6PM.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
that’s also what i thought. the far far right want more cuts and even less regulation. they oppose b/c they want more people to die – not less.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I heard Kellyann say that when our Medicaid taken away, that plenty of us able-bodied people will just have to get jobs, I gagged. She obviously knows nothing. Some of people children, very ill, look able-bodied, etc but are actually unable to work. As I take my meds for my uncontrollable epilepsy, I wonder if she thinks we’re asking for our health problems.
This health care bill is cruel, but looks like it has enough against it for now
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We have 5 jobs at my house: 3 part time for me, 1 full and 1 part time for my husband. His full time doesn’t offer insurance because they are a “small” business. Mine are part time because colleges learned they could get around ACA mandates by adding adjuncts with no benefits instead of one full time position with them.
We get tax credits and will not be able to afford insurance without them. In fact, we apparently miscalculated them and are still looking for some blood turnips and money trees to pay the government back. It is a giant mess. These people are so out of touch with their cruelty and assumptions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not sure trump voters are capable of understanding these figures, but anyway …
http://twitter.com/topherspiro/status/879437160365084672
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it is unfathomable that he does not have any heart considering what happened in his childhood.
He is a regular Mr. Scrooge.
sorry wrong post. This was re McConnell and polio.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel terrible for people who did not vote for Trump and will be affected by this.
However, I couldn’t care less what happens to the people who did vote for him. Those people don’t give a flying sh*t about anyone but themselves. So why the hell should we care about them.
That’s pretty much where I am right now with this administration. I have zero f*cks, sympathy or empathy to give Trump supporters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
McConnell had polio as a kid. Government funded healthcare and the March of Dimes paid for his treatment, saving his life. MoD has repeatedly requested a meeting with him to discuss the horrific natures of the repeal bills, and he has cowardly refused. I bet they regret working so hard to save his life now. #hypocrisy #specialringinhell
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He doesn’t want to remember that fact. Just like Lyin’ Ryan doesn’t want to remember his fathers SS is how he was able to go to college
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Silly, government programs are fine if THEY use them! If someone has the misfortune of being born poor, a woman, or a minority, then it’s their own damn fault!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And this is why I post on those “pointless” royal threads all damn day long. This serious shit is downright terrifying.
At least my senators are voting in opposition.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t have healthcare now due to premiums and deductibles (over $20,000) a year for me. Didn’t have it befORe mandate because of pre-esistings. Will probably never be able to affoRd it at this rate and the government (whoever runs it) can just go ahead and penalize me for it.
Don’t usually comment on politics. Didn’t read others comments.
Just wanted to get that off my chest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry Tulip. I hear this so much from patients and their families. The policies are pricey for those who don’t qualify for subsidies and then the deductibles are outrageous (thousands of dollars for an individual, ten thousand or more for a family policy). If by some misfortune a family makes it through their deductible, their exchange plan may only pay 50-80% of the charge and leave the patient the difference.
People here complain that anyone wanting the ACA replaced must be an Obama-hating a–hole who cares not a whit for the well-being of others, but the reality is many simply can’t afford the policies available to them. I voted for President Obama and Hillary and even I don’t see how the ACA is sustainable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Question – isn’t the problem that republican led states are refusing to accept funding that would lower premiums and provide other aid for their constituents? I portant to keep in mind: What we are living right now is not the full implementation of Obamacare.
And @Tulip Garden I am sorry you are caught in the middle of this fight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks so much for your reply. It is comforting to know that some do understand that the ACA doesn’t help some of us and, in fact, penalizes us.
I have this conversation with my own Doctor and received nothing but understanding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The ACA absolutely has flaws and needs to be improved, but the current administration is not interested in remedying an incomplete attempt at fixing the process. They are interested in creating a business model that will sustain wealth. I have worked in healthcare for more than a decade and see nothing in this bill that addresses some of the major issues I see driving up costs. And what infuriates me is that it’s still BETTER than it was before the mandate, which is just insulting.
That is why I’m not giving them an inch on this. They are the ones that fought reform tooth and nail when Obama was in office and refused to compromise. Now they want to repeal and replace with this garbage instead of building to something better. I’ve got no time for it. We are the only country in the world that can’t get its act together on healthcare. You’ve got the power – now FIX it or deal with the fallout.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
” The cost is a massive influx of tax cuts for the wealthiest 1% and the effect will be that more than 20 million Americans will lose their insurance”
Oligarchy in action.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely correct.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just love how happy McConnell always looks….. like a surprise, happy, bad legislation pushing cartoon turtle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Although I suspect turtles have more compassion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The GOP has to do this or they do not get money from their donors. No, seriously. Yes, they are going to death spiral US healthcare because rich people have money.
Not to sound hyperbolic but can Republican representatives be charged with treason or attempted murder or something because they sure ain’t interested in their country or morals or anything?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. Paul Ryan is looking to reward his wealthy donors. This bill is a gift to both the Mercers and Kochs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
F the Mercer Family so hard. They don’t get nearly the publicity of the Kochs but they are so much worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. That is why they are putting up with Trump and the Russian issue. It is all about making GOP members and their friends/donors wealthy. They care nothing for our country or its citizens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been sick since election day. Is that considered a pre-existing condition?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ryan is on television right now joking, mugging, and lying. He’s saying that they (the Rethugs) have a duty to get this healthcare bill through in order to save the ACA from failing and hurting so many Americans. No word about the millions who will lose insurance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Paul Ryan dismisses CBO’s dire analysis, argues ’22 million people just don’t want health care.’”
Hell is waiting, Paul Ryan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of the small pleasures in the political coverage here is the absolutely delightful selection of photos. The images here of the three malevolent male fates and the evil Kentucky turtle are perfect in that they aren’t flattering and truly represent how reprehensible they are. Keep up the good work in selecting the least flattering that mirror their evil, rotten souls!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not 22 million Americans…it’s 22 million MORE Americans who will be kicked off health insurance…in addition to the 24 million who were already known to be losing insurance under the abomination of a plan. That was my understanding of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All because it’s called OBAMAcare.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why don’t they improve it then, to a spectacular degree I mean? To make him look bad – not I don’t want that of course. Their lack of logic and reason is astounding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe this is their way to “thin the herd” ~
Do not acknowledge the sick and/or the elderly.
The ACA saved my life; I’m still alive, albeit with Stage 4 breast cancer.
With this new bill, I feel my days would truly be numbered.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On the plus side, around 15 million Americans lose their healthcare by next year if this goes ahead and that’s a hard spin even if you are a Republican.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
more like McConnel-Don’tCare
Trump-Don’tCare
USA-Don’tCare
Democrats-Don’tCare either
Report this comment as spam or abuse
According to the United States Census Bureau, in 2012 there were 48.0 million people in the US (15.4% of the population) who were without health insurance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand this attitude I see everywhere, (though not here) from so many American’s who work themselves into hysteria about the fact they don’t want to “pay for someone else’s healthcare”
What gives with that? It the country really that selfish and self centred? Don’t they realise they are already doing that by buying insurance? If they don’t use it where do they think that insurance money goes? Why can’t they understand the amount you would pay in tax for universal healthcare would likely be much less than these exhorbitant insurance premiums?
How can anyone not think access to healthcare is a basic human right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be honest, the biggest lesson I took away from the 2016 presidential election was this: after watching 18 months of Trump’s lunacy, 25% of eligible voters thought that Trump was a better option that the most qualified candidate to ever run for president. A further 50% of voters chose not to vote or were barred by individual states from exercising their federal right to vote. In summation, I am forced to conclude that a solid majority of Americans are indeed dumb enough not to understand the way insurance works and selfish enough not to care if their neighbors/co-citizens die of preventative illnesses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A shocking number of them didn’t know the ACA and Obamacare were the same thing. Does that answer your question?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks like Evil Turtle just blinked! No vote this week. However he will take it up after 7/4. He’s sending Senators to be brainwashed at WH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Make that 22 million Americans will be SET FREE from being FORCED by our Government to purchase HEALTHCARE even if they have no need for it–, and then FORCED to pay insurance premiums they cannot afford, only to be FORCED yet again to pay down a yearly a deductible that they cannot afford …as well as being FORCED to pay a TAX if anyone dare decide not to buy into the Obama Ponzi scheme designed to FORCE most Americans to buy into the scheme on behalf of the tiny few out of the total population who are too poor and/or too sick, and thereby-uninsurable to buy their own insurance. It would have been better to just be honest and ask Americans to contribute to a special benevilent bank account specified for their needs only!!!! Congress should just let Obsma care blow up and die, so we could have a corpse to autopsy and see exactly what kind of wicked logic and voodoo math Mr. Obama used in the constructing of his evil scheme . Daniel12:20″ And in his place shall stand up a raiser of taxes in the glory of the kingdom, but in a few short days he shall be destroyed, neither in anger, not in battle.” Farewell President Tax collector! You managed to raise more taxes that any other presidents of the US combined, and you have left us nothing to show for it !!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you feel this strongly about car insurance? Because (I’m assuming you drive and own your own car) your rates would go up if car insurance weren’t mandatory. When everyone buys into the system, those who don’t use it, pay for those who do — at a single point in time. It’s statistically impossible that someone won’t ever need health care. True, some people will need more care over their lifetimes, but that’s nothing to resent. I bet they’d love to be one of the lucky ones and never need a doctor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. Adjusted for inflation, Reagan actually pushed through the largest tax hike in recent history. Don’t let the facts get in the way of your trolling or anything, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um ok, let me know how you really feel if you or someone in your family got sick or in an accident. I bet insurance will look better than bankruptcy…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The other posters were too polite to say it, but I’m not. You sound like a coldhearted person. I’m sorry for people who have to interact with you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my god…that header photo. Just LOOK at those self-satisfied prick-faces. Is this real? This can’t be real. So frigging disgusting. I have nothing helpful to say at all and I’m sorry for that. But it just leaves me so disgusted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have never been so happy to be a Canadian.
Don’t get me wrong, there are issues like wait times for non-essential or elective surgeries, and yes, we do have to pay for medications (there is a cap on what seniors pay per type of medication and the government does cover medication people receiving social assistance)
But no one up here has to worry about going bankrupt to be able to afford healthcare. If you’re sick, you go to the doctor. You need an operation? No charges ** (some people choose to pay for surgeries like knee/hip replacements, rather than waiting for the surgery)
Heck, in my province, we don’t even have a healthcare premium anymore, the Province pays for everything. Even back when we paid it, it was a couple hundred a year, but I hear that in the States some people pay THOUSANDS A MONTH (??) for insurance… eek.
Report this comment as spam or abuse