John McEnroe refuses to apologize for disrespecting Serena Williams

John McEnroe is still talking about Serena Williams, even though she specifically told him to take her name out of his mouth. To be fair to Johnny Mac, his NPR interview set off a firestorm and now he’s being asked about Serena almost exclusively during every interview for his book tour. It’s almost as if he planned it that way. Did he? I don’t know. I think if McEnroe was actively looking to play the sexist troll, he would be coming across as less confused?

To recap, in his interview with NPR several days back, McEnroe was asked about Serena and he praised her extensively, but he insisted on calling her “the best female player of all time” rather than “the best player of all time.” He also said that if she was on the men’s tour, she would be “ranked 700.” Which really bugs me – it’s one thing to say that one-on-one, Serena couldn’t beat Rafa Nadal or Novak Djokovic. I don’t think she could beat them either, although I would love to see that exhibition match. But it’s quite another to say that Peak Serena couldn’t beat a guy ranked #679. And why would she even need to beat #679? By literally every metric, she’s the greatest of all time. Even Roger Federer thinks so (but Serena still calls HIM the greatest). From the VF Oscar party last year:

Anyway, I digress. McEnroe appeared on CBS This Morning on Tuesday and Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell and Charlie Rose lit into him as soon as he sat down, basically. McEnroe refused to apologize, but genuinely seemed bewildered by why his comments have become such a thing:

He says at the beginning: “She’s the greatest female player that ever lived, then the lady said to me, I don’t remember which one, but she said, ‘Why did you say woman, why don’t you just say the greatest, you know, tennis player that ever lived?’ And so then I felt the need, however unfortunately probably, to defend myself. I don’t know, just say what I really felt, which is about what I think she would be…[my comment] was not necessary. I didn’t know it would create controversy.” Then it turns into another dumb thing. As commenter Jenns wrote succintly yesterday: “What McEnroe is saying that women can never be the best because they are women. And that is f**king bullsh-t.” So, enough Johnny Mac. ENOUGH.

28 Responses to “John McEnroe refuses to apologize for disrespecting Serena Williams”

  1. Nicole says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Yea he’s an @$$. His daughters were also apparently pissed at him for the comments

    Reply
  2. denisemich says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Okay is this a true statement ? Why is there a woman and men’s tennis league.

    Reply
  3. grabbyhands says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:12 am

    He is an assh*le and he always has been. Insufferably arrogant and up his own ass. I don’t follow tennis at all and even I’ve known this for years.

    Once again women are expected to follow some biased metric to “prove” themselves in a way that men are not.

    Reply
  4. Giulia says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Ok, little man. Still a jerk, and now clinging to Serena’s coattails for relevancy.

    Reply
  5. RBC says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Serena is more focused on having a baby and getting married to really care what John has to say. But we all know she will make John eat his words when she comes back. Actions speak louder than words.

    Reply
  6. Nev says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Has-been.

    Reply
  7. Tan says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Much Ado about nothing.

    Yes, maybe serena would beat 699 and higher up, even someone in top 10. But it will be difficult for her or any female player to defeat the male counterpart in any game.

    even with same amount of training and stamina, males tend to have a slight raw muscle strength edge over women.

    It doesn’t make women inferior or second class. Simply our strength lies in something else. A man makes a drama if they catch flue. Women nurture and deliver another life form. Their strength falls far far far behind when it comes to long term endurance.

    Reply
    • Becky says:
      June 28, 2017 at 8:35 am

      Tan I completely agree, men and women in sports are different. He was drawn into this by the interviewer and I can’t see how he disrespected Serena.

      Reply
    • Merritt says:
      June 28, 2017 at 9:13 am

      There is a difference between saying men and women are different and implying that women are less than men. That is what McEnroe was doing. He was flat out saying that women in sports are less than men in sports.

      This attitude carries across the sports world. That is why the US women’s soccer team got so angry. They win Olympic medals and win at the World cup. But they were making far less than the US men, who don’t win much at all.

      Reply
      • Pam says:
        June 28, 2017 at 9:28 am

        Well it’s true there’s sexism in sports but that comes more from the viewers than anybody, the people who organize these events just care about money, they don’t care who does it. So for example you gave the example of the World Cup, you do know that male players don’t get paid by their own countries for representing them. If they win a tournament they divide that money. Now it’s true that FIFA’s prize money for the female World Cup is way less than men & that should be fixed, but I feel that has to do more with who brings more viewership than anything. Just to give you another example I’m Peruvian & my country volleyball is a massive sport & the female volleyball players bring more ratings than the male team & they definitely win more money, they have sponsors, better salaries, everything. Again this has to do more with viewership, if we gave the rating to male volleyball the same we do with women they will win more. But the truth with tennis is that no one but Serena brings good ratings in the girl’s side.

  8. Aang says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Not because we are women but because we are usually smaller, less strong, and not as fast. Serena is amazing. An outlier among women for her size and strength. Mentally, as a competitor she is as good as it gets. And I bet she’d be ranked higher than 700 among the men. But the jist of his comment is correct. And I don’t think saying she is the best female tennis player of all time is an insult. It is incredible.

    Reply
  9. abby says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:22 am

    McEnroe in an a$$. Always has been.

    He’s of the same cloth as that Natasse (spelling?) guy. Obnoxious and up his own a$$. Only John is slightly more polished due to his broadcasting but that’s like putting lipstick on a pig. Still a pig.
    I don’t even know why he keeps bringing Serena up in comparison to the ATP. It only feeds that idea that she is “different” from other WTA players. Bunch of crap.

    But he’s beloved because well, I think it’s obvious why his antics have always been tolerated – even cheered – while others get pilloried for similar behavior.

    Whatever, John just reminded everyone why he is an a$$. But I am sure he has his supporters.

    Reply
  10. SKF says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:27 am

    He is a jackass. The truth is that in general the men’s league is streaks ahead of the women’s at current time. Why? Because all at once they had 3 or 4 “Serenas” come up all at the same time. When you play people who challenge you every game to be better, it makes you better. We have had a freak moment in tennis with some of the best players of all time playing at the same time. That makes for bloody fantastic tennis. In the womens’, on the other hand, Serena is just so far ahead of the pack. It’s a different thing. We have one superstar superwoman player, and lots of very very good players. There’s not the same dynamism at the top that the men’s league currently has, because she’s sitting up there by herself and everyone else is so far behind. It was like when Pete Sampras used to win everything. That doesn’t mean that she is less than those guys; it just means she stands alone. The men’s and women’s leagues are at different points right now. McEnroe wishes he could have a legacy like Serena!! The woman is simply fantastic.

    Reply
  11. Merritt says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Of course he won’t apologize, this is the most publicity he has had in years. He has always been a terrible person and this is just further proof.

    Reply
  12. Sushi says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:43 am

    I dont know what do people expect from an interview. Rightly or wrongly, the interviewee answered questions according to their ‘personal’ viewpoint. Would you like all answers modelled on a PC template?. Then what’s the point of interview?. Because I am of simple mind that I see nothing so outrageous about John McEncroe and Prince Harry’ comments.

    Reply

