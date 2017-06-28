Emma Watson is hiding copies of The Handmaid’s Tale around Paris

This ^^ is Emma Watson in Miu Miu at the Paris premiere for The Circle. I chose this picture because I like the dress in motion. I don’t like it as much standing still. You can see more photos of it here. What else did Emma do while she was in Paris? She hid books for others to find:
I'm hiding copies of The Handmaid's Tale in Paris! Je cache des copies de La Servante Ecarlate dans tout Paris! #OSSParis @the_bookfairies 📚 pic.twitter.com/SvwjYqm1G3
— Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 21, 2017
I cannot believe I have never heard of The Book Fairies before! I remember when Emma was promoting Beauty and the Beast I read about her leaving books in the New York subway and I thought, “well that’s cute.” But I didn’t know it was a thing. Now that I know it’s a thing – I am giddy with excitement. Emma, who has her own feminist book club called Our Shared Shelf, is once again spreading some literary – and feminist – love around. This time it’s in the form of The Handmaid’s Tale in and around The City of Lights with personalized notes – in French, no less – to those lucky enough to find one.
Emma Watson famously played a princess on the big screen, but in real life she’s a fairy — a book fairy, to be exact.
The British actress joined forces with The Book Fairies, an international organization of volunteers who anonymously leave second-hand or donated books in public spaces, to hide free copies of Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” around Paris on Wednesday and Thursday.
The ‘Beauty and the Beast” actress took to Twitter to announce that she had teamed up with the organization to give away 100 copies of the novel by hiding them at various spots in the city.
Watson also included handwritten French notes in each individual copy. Needless to say, fans of the “Harry Potter” star were thrilled.
According to the website, there have been about 50,000 books shared by more than 5,000 “book fairies” in 100 countries. To become a book fairy, all you need is some books, some stickers and a willingness to share the knowledge.
When Emma was leaving books in the subway, it was for the organization Books on the Underground. Both Books on the Underground and The Book Fairies tell you how to hide books properly. Emma’s copies were new, of course, but yours don’t have to be – you can collect your used copies and join in. I have a stack waiting to go to the library bookstore but I think I might divert them to this instead – I love this idea. (By the way, hospital candy-stripers also greatly appreciate book and magazine donations. Remember your local children’s hospital when your kids outgrow a book.) And of course, the relevance of The Handmaid’s Tale is such a great punctuation to this story. Say what you will about Emma but when she wants to make a point, she has thought it through carefully. I am dying to know what she wrote in her messages.
Monday was the 20th anniversary of the day Harry Potter was released to the world. Twitter exploded in comments from fans and people associated with the book and movies including J.K. Rowling, Daniel Radcliff and Bonnie Wright. But Emma did not post anything (nor did Tom Felton or Rupert Grint, fyi). I guess now we know why. Of course, Hermione would be too caught up in a literary pursuit to remember to tweet!
I just found this treasure, thank you @EmmaWatson @the_bookfairies @MargaretAtwood I'm grateful and happy! ❤️ #ibelieveinbookfairies pic.twitter.com/oKe1ujc2VR
— Johanna (@Johrosetoile) June 22, 2017
Photo credit: Twitter, Instagram and WENN Photos
I just love who she has become ❤️
She’s so consistently great! Love that a child star can grow up to be a grown up star without becoming a colossal mess.
+1
+1
To be fair, she was lucky enough to be born to parents who weren’t stage parents and didn’t make her the breadwinner of the family.
Also Warner Bros shielded those kids something fierce during the Harry Potter years – they were filming in the UK and didn’t really do appearances in the US aside from film promo until they were 18. It was a good strategy, they were still mad levels of famous but they weren’t quite as much under the media spotlight as they would have been otherwise. And the trio all turned out to be fairly well-balanced adults and Dan Radcliffe has earned quite a bit of respect in the post-Potter years.
This exactly. The company did a good job of protecting them as kids. And while Dan had an issue with alcoholism for a while, overall the cast turned out great with little issues.
And I love the book fairies in NYC. I’ve gotten a book from them and almost (so close!) got the book emma was leaving here. Someone snagged it a minute before me. It was Angelou so I was disappointed by that one but then I bought my own copy.
Anyways book fairies are fun and the group will send you stickers for you to leave your own books as well.
To be fair too, WB didnt do this out of the goodness of their hearts. They knew there were multiple films to be shot so they needed them not to be become drug wrecks. Its was all about money.
Good point about Emma being from a wealthy family though. I think she tried to talk that down but she is still very class obsessed.
@Nicole – Dan dealt with his alcohol issues so quietly, no one even knew until after the fact. I guess when we say child actors turned out ok, it has to be taken to mean overall, not that they never had issues.
@QueenB – I certainly agree that WB was protecting their assets to a degree, but they seem to have been very careful of the children in general – getting Coutts (the Queen’s bankers) in to give them money management lessons at 18, limiting their press availability, staying in the UK- all of those were good moves.
Everyone makes a fuss over Emma and Natalie Portman turning out so well, but the decks were stacked in their favour from birth, obviously the offspring of lawyers and doctors are not going to live under the same awful financial pressures as, say, Millie’s Bobby Brown or even a young Kirsten Dunst (who had decent parents but was still supporting her family).
very cool idea.
I live in a small town in Germany and they have a public book shelf at a busy bus stop and people can leave their used books there and look for new ones.
Funny enough it has yet to be damaged.
In my village we have a community library in the village hall – there’s a collection box for people to leave spare change when dropping off or taking books and that pays for adding shelving and covering donated books if they’re paperbacks. It’s nice!
There are lots of mini community libraries set up in the UK in disused telephone boxes too!
Yes, we have those in Ottawa, Canada, too. They’re scattered around the US and Canada, AFAIK.
Speaking of book fairy-ing and Germany, when I travel I don’t like hauling bricks around (I use an ereader but sometimes leave home with a half-finished print book). So, when I finish, I leave the book with a “please enjoy” note inside. I’ve usually left them on tables in bakeries in Germany, lol. Always hoping them go to a good home.
So, she could not find a french author?
I mean Simone de Beauvoir is still relevant.
Yes, but honestly how many regular folks can get through a Simone de Beauvoir without giving up? If your goal is to get people to read more then why hit them in the head with the heaviest literary brick you can find? That is how you discourage reading. Handmaid’s tale has a powerful message and is very well written but is still an engaging story. A good choice even if not French in my opinion. At least Emma went to the trouble to write her notes in French it seems. And French is not, contrary to French belief, still a world language so she should get some cred for that.
I appreciate her idea and I appreciate her effort to write in french.
But I think it’s a bit disappointing that she choses a best-seller rather than a less well-known book and she could also promote a bit of diversity, not always speaking english authors, specially outside the UK and US.
This book hardly needs promotion compared to other books, equally as good or maybe even better which struggle in a difficult market.
The Handmaid’s Tale has been around for years. I read it at least 20 years ago I think. It is only popular now due to the Hulu series and the current political climate.
@bluhare Exactly, it doesn’t need more PR right now.
I see people talking about it everywhere, facebook, twitter, magazines.
I understand it’s part of her heforshe book club, but it looks like promoting the Da Vinci Code when the Da Vinci Code was already everywhere.
If she were leaving copies of unknown authors books around, they would be less likely to be read. If she were leaving dense and difficult texts, they would be less likely to be read. I am a reader and even I toss the unknown and the challenging to the bottom of the pile.
The goal is to get people reading! I think her effort is great as is.
She has the power to promote more difficult book.
And anywway I don’t speak about more difficult book only, just less famous ones.
The Handmaid Tale doesn’t need more promotion, other books could use it.
Actually, Anya, I take your point, but the idea is to get people to read, and something people find interesting and topical is more likely to get that going. THEN they can tackle de Beauvoir. I thought it was a really good choice for this, and I didn’t really see it as a PR stunt. Emma just has more of an audience than most book fairies. Margaret Atwood is a brilliant writer, and the book is very appropriate today. It was so matter of fact, which highlighted how awful it was.
I think something by a French female author of black and/or Arab descent would have been a good choice. As someone mentioned below, Paris seems an odd choice for this book, though I get she’s promoting her book club.
Also, not to nitpick, but what’s the point of hiding books? Why not just donate them to a library or as Hecate mentions, a hospital? I think a lot of people may be hesitant to pick up a book that’s randomly in a public spot for fear of germs and such.
“Also, not to nitpick”
But you are. I understand being picky and snarky, that’s me, but as already mentioned in comments below, there’s a point to which which being hypercritical of an attempt at a good deed because you don’t get why they didn’t do this, etc., it gets to be a killjoy.
The Handmaid’s Tale is the current book for Our Shared Shelf, her HeForShe book club which is most likely why she chose to share this book around. In fact, a lot of the books that she shares like this are books that the book club has read or is currently reading.
It would have been lovely if she had chosen a French author to share, but I see why she chose to share this instead. I can’t fault her for it.
Must we pick incessantly at every good deed people do? It really is a downer. I honestly feel like it discourages people from trying to do the right things sometimes because it is never good enough and people seem to go in harder at those are trying than those who never try.
Agreed. It’s a positive thing to do. Leave it at that.
Some people can’t just appreciate a good deed. They have to come up with something to diminish the efforts of another person.
I imagine she chose it because the adaptation means it’s making a splash at the moment and many people may be thinking that they would like to read it. And it’s feminist.
As the image shows, it was the translated edition.
Handmaid’s tale is such a good book too, lucky Parisians! Read it in my youth 20 years ago and it has stayed with me. Was thrilled when I saw they’ve made it into a movie.
Emma is such an inspiration, one of the few young stars who really stand for something positive in this dark and evermore frightening new world.
She should hide it in some red US states and Capitol Hill, but maybe I’m being too optimistic.
That’s what I was thinking. Paris seems an odd match for that book.
EYEROLL AT YOU PRAIRIE
Well, she’s not in those places, but perhaps there are other Book Fairies who are?
I’m one of the official UK Book Fairies and highly recommend it.
That’s great !!!!!!!!!!!!!
She is stunning and she is wonderful. If she’d marry me I would buy the ring tomorrow.
I loved the book and I also liked the original film with Natasha Richardson (rest in peace).
And I like that dress Watson is wearing in the photo. She can weight herself down with too much material sometimes given how small she is, but this totally works.
I never refuse free books..but this always happens when I’m out of the country lol
Good taste Emma! Margaret Atwood is my favorite author, hands down.
Aww that’s lovely. She’s become such a philanthropic young woman. But I hope people are actually reading the books instead of assuming they’re someone’s lost property.
As shown they come with stickers and notes of explanation.
I love this. I leave paperbacks behind in hotel rooms and sometimes swap at coffee shops that have swap shelves. Check if your public library takes donations to sell, too.
She’s a sweetheart and reminds me a bit of my own little girl, the cute face and the coloring. I love the fact that so many girls went as Hermione for Halloween and costume parties, and now the grown up version is such a good role model!
