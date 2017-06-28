Emma Watson is hiding copies of The Handmaid’s Tale around Paris

This ^^ is Emma Watson in Miu Miu at the Paris premiere for The Circle. I chose this picture because I like the dress in motion. I don’t like it as much standing still. You can see more photos of it here. What else did Emma do while she was in Paris? She hid books for others to find:

I'm hiding copies of The Handmaid's Tale in Paris! Je cache des copies de La Servante Ecarlate dans tout Paris! #OSSParis @the_bookfairies 📚 pic.twitter.com/SvwjYqm1G3 — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 21, 2017

I cannot believe I have never heard of The Book Fairies before! I remember when Emma was promoting Beauty and the Beast I read about her leaving books in the New York subway and I thought, “well that’s cute.” But I didn’t know it was a thing. Now that I know it’s a thing – I am giddy with excitement. Emma, who has her own feminist book club called Our Shared Shelf, is once again spreading some literary – and feminist – love around. This time it’s in the form of The Handmaid’s Tale in and around The City of Lights with personalized notes – in French, no less – to those lucky enough to find one.

Emma Watson famously played a princess on the big screen, but in real life she’s a fairy — a book fairy, to be exact. The British actress joined forces with The Book Fairies, an international organization of volunteers who anonymously leave second-hand or donated books in public spaces, to hide free copies of Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” around Paris on Wednesday and Thursday. The ‘Beauty and the Beast” actress took to Twitter to announce that she had teamed up with the organization to give away 100 copies of the novel by hiding them at various spots in the city. Watson also included handwritten French notes in each individual copy. Needless to say, fans of the “Harry Potter” star were thrilled. According to the website, there have been about 50,000 books shared by more than 5,000 “book fairies” in 100 countries. To become a book fairy, all you need is some books, some stickers and a willingness to share the knowledge.



When Emma was leaving books in the subway, it was for the organization Books on the Underground. Both Books on the Underground and The Book Fairies tell you how to hide books properly. Emma’s copies were new, of course, but yours don’t have to be – you can collect your used copies and join in. I have a stack waiting to go to the library bookstore but I think I might divert them to this instead – I love this idea. (By the way, hospital candy-stripers also greatly appreciate book and magazine donations. Remember your local children’s hospital when your kids outgrow a book.) And of course, the relevance of The Handmaid’s Tale is such a great punctuation to this story. Say what you will about Emma but when she wants to make a point, she has thought it through carefully. I am dying to know what she wrote in her messages.

Monday was the 20th anniversary of the day Harry Potter was released to the world. Twitter exploded in comments from fans and people associated with the book and movies including J.K. Rowling, Daniel Radcliff and Bonnie Wright. But Emma did not post anything (nor did Tom Felton or Rupert Grint, fyi). I guess now we know why. Of course, Hermione would be too caught up in a literary pursuit to remember to tweet!