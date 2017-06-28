Sarah Huckabee Sanders decries fake news, then promotes fake news

This ^^ is a copy of one of the FAKE NEWS magazine covers Donald Trump has plastered around his many golf courses around the world. For real. He had some Photoshop wizard toil away in Trump Tower, mocking up Time Magazine covers calling him the greatest or whatever. And this is the same guy who sits on Twitter every morning, bitching about fake news. Bigly, the fake news is coming from INSIDE THE HOUSE.

Speaking of, there was an actual, on-camera White House briefing yesterday. It did not involve Sean Spicer because, as know now, Sean Spicer “got fatter” (according to Steve Bannon). So Sarah Huckabee Sanders did Tuesday’s on-camera briefing and she was prepared! She called on the Breitbart White House correspondent first, who teed off a question about CNN and “fake news,” just like Huckabee Sanders had planned. She went on and on about “fake news” and how the media is completely unreliable, and how everyone should check out James O’Keefe’s latest sketchy “takedown” video of CNN. Sidenote: O’Keefe is the guy behind those “undercover” videos targeting Planned Parenthood, Democratic legislators and ACORN. He’s been repeatedly sued and his videos have been repeatedly called out as LITERALLY fake news. Then she went off about the “Trump-Russia hoax.” It all seemed like another episode in Bizarro-World Trumplandia, until journalist Brian Karem interrupted Huckabee Sanders to call her out on her bulls–t.

So who is this Brian Karem and why is he such a magical vision? How did he end up in the White House press briefing room, in a position to speak truth to fascist power? As it turns out, he’s a credentialed White House correspondent. Because the Bigly White House gives press credentials to Playboy.

Honestly though, I don’t hate it. Playboy, as an organization, has always stood for broad First Amendment rights (and First Amendment rights for broads). Playboy is likely appalled by the shady operating rules of the Bigly White House Communications shop, which really do resemble the propaganda wing of a third-world dictatorship. Brian Karem, everyday hero, also tweeted this:

Incidentally, Sarah Huckabee Sanders refused to take any questions from CNN’s WH correspondent. Petty is as petty does.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

70 Responses to “Sarah Huckabee Sanders decries fake news, then promotes fake news”

  1. Mermaid says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:56 am

    I dislike this woman so much. I can’t stand the pearls and the lying. I would rather have Spicey because at least we get Melissa McCarthy.

    • Nancy says:
      June 28, 2017 at 7:59 am

      Just like her ah father who is in front of the television weeping in his hankie at his prized possession. As with ivanka, it’s all in the family.

    • Beth says:
      June 28, 2017 at 8:01 am

      lol. The pearls! For some reason I rolled my eyes at her pearls. More amusing to watch Spicer try to give his same BS lies every single time

    • Megan says:
      June 28, 2017 at 8:12 am

      She always looks like she has a bad case of indigestion.

    • jwoolman says:
      June 28, 2017 at 8:58 am

      She’s a much more effective liar than Spicer because she doesn’t care about the disconnect between what she is hired to say and reality. I think Spicer had more of a sense that he was spouting garbage and it hurt his soul. His choice, but a bad one for him personally. This woman thrives on lies and so is more dangerous.

      Reputable news people should just refuse to show up at the White House. They aren’t getting anything useful from it, and their presence legitimizes the whole sorry propaganda process. Let the room be empty except for Infowars, Breitbart, Fox News. She will just refuse to call on more and more people and will never actually answer their questions.

      They should be asking themselves how they would react to Hitler if he were operating today. That’s the kind of situation we are in – a government led by an unstable demagogue and built on lies and propaganda. Hitler didn’t start out by killing massive numbers of people in concentration camps, but he was able to do that because of his earlier activity and that’s what we need to nip in the bud with any demagogue. Trump is more likely to kill massive numbers of unarmed people with weapons of mass destruction, but Hitler started out doing the kinds of things Trump is doing. Like Trump, Hitler held grudges against whole groups and acted on them. Like Trump, he was a very effective speaker to his selected audience and made people afraid of “the others”, revved up hatred and violence against “the others”, and convinced people that only he could fix their problems. Like Trump, he was unstable and unpredictable. Imagine if Hitler had access to all the modern communication methods. As a result, Hitler acquired power that let him unleash horrific actions to get rid of “the others” he hated. Would they legitimize Hitler in this way? If not, why legitimize Trump?

      • Aiobhan Targaryen says:
        June 28, 2017 at 9:08 am

        “Reputable news people should just refuse to show up at the White House. ..”

        I agree. I think either the Associated Press or Reuters even suggested that the mainstream media should treat Dump’s team as a hostile government like Iran. They can just speak to sources and fact check but they don’t have to entertain Dump’s minions at all.

        They won’t do it because they are cowards.

      • Mermaid says:
        June 28, 2017 at 9:23 am

        @jwoolman
        Totally agree with every word you wrote. For what it’s worth Sean Spicer was a speaker at my friend’s MBA graduation during the winter after Drumpf won but before inauguration. It was known he would be on the Drumpf team and the graduates asked him about it and he said “my integrity is everything to me” blah blah blah. My friend said and now of course he lies and lies, but this might explain why he looks so pained doing so.

      • Annetommy says:
        June 28, 2017 at 10:01 am

        I steer clear of Hitler comparisons but there are indeed clear fascist tendencies in this interaction with the media, and it is easy to get into the “boiling a frog” process when the danger doesn’t become apparent until it’s too late. The price of Liberty is indeed eternal vigilance, now more than ever.

      • FLORC says:
        June 28, 2017 at 10:31 am

        Jwool
        I can’t agree that any reporter worth their salt should ignore a seat in the press briefings. Yea, they’re not being told the truth. The answers they’re given are runaround rants. And maybe they’re ignored outright.
        But! It’s important to be there and wage holy hell when you catch them tripping on their own lies. If nothing else it frustrates them.
        And to keep showing up… to keep the pressure on them. Eventually, (I hope) they’ll start refusing access to those reporter’s from outlets that won’t play ball.
        A few things can happen then. Reporters get crafty and go digging for harder truths. Take down an establishment type truths on all Trump members. Or.. other reporter’s start questioning why those reporter’s were removed and why this administration feels it needs to control and hide so much. And, the blatant disregard of freedom of press with a fascist at the helm. All this together and it will be amazing. But, I’m not sure it can happen if the press stops showing up on their own.

  2. Beth says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:56 am

    When I watched this yesterday, I had to laugh. Better to laugh than cry. It’s hilarious and entertaining to watch Trumps team scramble to defend him while I watch CNN every day. They are getting more pathetic every day

    • Esmom says:
      June 28, 2017 at 8:28 am

      They do get more pathetic every day. I thought yesterday was just insane. It can’t be sustainable, trying to keep up with their lies, deflections and constant degradation of legit journalists. I can’t believe this is happening, truly.

    • Really? says:
      June 28, 2017 at 8:33 am

      CNN is stupid for trying to pander to the WH at all. A news organization is supposed to ensure the WH is held accountable for its actions. Instead, CNN is forcing its critical reporters to resign or firing them altogether to cozy up to the WH. Clearly, CNN’s strategy has backfired, and now CNN is the target “fake news” organization. By pandering to the WH, CNN actually has become a “fake news” organization because it doesn’t report on all the WH abuses.

      • Tate says:
        June 28, 2017 at 8:37 am

        I haven’t watched CNN since…. maybe October? Their constant stream of Trump surrogates spouting outright lies was too much. CNN helped get us to where we are today.

      • Lightpurple says:
        June 28, 2017 at 9:17 am

        A news organization is supposed to inform the citizenry what the White House does. We,the citizens, have the responsibility of holding the White House accountable

      • Beth says:
        June 28, 2017 at 10:27 am

        Exactly Light Purple! That’s what they’re supposed to do.

        When they bring Trump surrogates on the shows,it was so we could also hear what they thought. Especially during the campaign. That’s why when Trump and his people call CNN “fake news,” it’s ridiculous. His team and supporters are there telling the stories that are what end up being fake . Trump hates CNN because the reporters don’t praise and love him.
        Almost all older aged people watch Fox News. That’s the channel that shoveled out the fake good stuff that people wanted to believe and is why so many supported Trump

  3. lala says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:57 am

    holy crap – that woman is so full of shit I can’t even handle it.

  4. Alp says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:59 am

    I cannot believe he actually got people to fake a magazine cover a put it everywhere. Time called for him to take them down too.😭😂

    Reply
  5. Indiana Joanna says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Huckabee Sanders is another trumpy-schooled troll. None of them can conceive of giving a reasoned reply to something they disagree with. Lazy stonewalling.

    And that fake news Time magazine cover of him reflects his tiny fingered vulgarity and deep need to be respected for nothing. Really, subtexts with exclamation points! How infantile must you be to use this ploy? Remember those kitchy novelty mirrors that reflected your image to look like you were on magazine covers? That’s where he got the idea.

  6. Nicole says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Claps to playboy. Who knew they would be the one org with the balls?

    Reply
  7. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:06 am

    She is just as disgusting as her father and dog killing brother.

    While I do like that the guy went off on her, I wish more people in that room had said something to back him up. Also, the media should have done this 15 months ago when he was running. Jake Tapper, Jim Acosta , some of the idiots over at faux news, almost everyone who considers themselves a journalist should have been doing their jobs and taking down everyone of those thieves. They didn’t and now we are here.

    For me, it is a little too little too late for this outrage.

    • Esmom says:
      June 28, 2017 at 8:36 am

      Agreed, to a certain extent. I think a backlash from the press corps is better late than never. I definitely agree that more people should have backed him up. At the same time, I get that they are operating in such strange and unprecedented circumstances that they’re sort of always in shock, not quite knowing how to react. Maybe they’ll be more assertive now.

    • Magnoliarose says:
      June 28, 2017 at 10:30 am

      I agree with you. They let him slide the entire time until it was too late. You don’t have to dig very hard to find scandalous information on Tangerine. He has been written about extensively over the years in the local NYC press. There are so many stories it is ridiculous that no one said a thing or exposed him. He is deeply unpopular In New York so it wouldn’t have been all that difficult to find a slew of sources. No, they harped on and on about HRC’s emails and WikiLeaks falling right into the hands of Tangerine and his Russian owners. Where were all the photos of him hanging with the mafia in Atlantic City? Or articles about the time he tried to destroy a deal the Native Americans were making for a casino and was accused by the court of being a racist? How about his shady ass sister and her shadier husband trying to rig elections? Why not more about Jared’s crazy family? No, we had to hear over and over about emails. They allowed his lies to go unchallenged for too long and he was able to sharpen his lying narrative to appeal to soft-headed people who lacked critical thinking skills. And bigots.

  8. Janet R says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:06 am

    We need more of these truth to power moments. It’s okay to point out that the emperor has no clothes!

    Reply
    June 28, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Between Playboy and Teen Vogue, we’ll save the First Amendment.

    ^^^ That is not a sentence I ever thought I’d write.

  10. Slushee says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:12 am

    It all makes me so sad

  11. Beth says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:13 am

    When she said the media needs to stop using “sources say” or “unknown sources,” my blood boiled. For years Trump has tweeted and said “many people say,” lots of people say,” “sources say,” without saying who the source actually is. His source many times is Fox News and the National Inquirer. Nonsense

  12. SusanneToo says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:14 am

    “Speaking of, there was an actual, on-camera White House briefing yesterday. It did not involve Sean Spicer because, as know now, Sean Spicer “got fatter” (according to Steve Bannon). ”
    Uh, spicer and sarah huckabee are the same size. They could share clothes.

    Reply
    June 28, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Gas lighting America, one presser at a time.

    Reply
    June 28, 2017 at 8:26 am

    i thought *everyone* read playboy for the articles?

    all kidding aside – playboy has published some incredible interviews and amazing journalists during its time. it has also published stories from some of the best writers in recent history. and also boobs.

    Reply
    June 28, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Hahaha! I know, it’s not enough for baby fists to have his name plastered on every one of his ugly buildings, he has to mock up fake magazine covers in case anyone doesn’t get that he’s a very important person, the most important person who ever lived in the world. Just screams LOVE me, I’m not really all as horrible as I look and act. Hahaha!

    Sorry this comment was meant to be in response to SuzanneToo.

  16. lower case lois says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Why do reporters continue to put up with the lies and deception put out during these conferences? I think ,one day they should just not show up, it would drive Trump crazy.

    Reply
    June 28, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Probably the only time I will applaud sexism and misogyny. Because, let’s face it, none of these people were getting in Spicer’s face when he was lying to them. About everything. Period.

    Reply
    June 28, 2017 at 8:45 am

    When she first appeared on SNL I said it, and I’ll repeat it, I was not on board with the “Oh gee!” approach they took with her. Even her pearls are not accidental. If she gets attacked for lying, they’ll cry “misogyny” and the Trump female voters will let go of their pearls that they were clutching to applaud, while ignoring the defunding of PP as well as the infamous pictures of the bro club signing a bill without any woman in sight.
    She is a pit bull. Sean is defensive (what choice does he have?). She’s aggressive.
    I think they realized that Sean has been too ridiculed to be in the position to attack her first so they sent her instead.
    Don Lemon was enraged yesterday about the no camera in the white house policy and talked to Jim Acosta about it. I’m pretty sure this will not get past him.
    Also, Joe Scarborough, love him or hate him, said something very interesting this morning. He said that Trump will not be in office forever and he’ll be just fine after, no matter when that is, but all those people who kept lying with a straight face will have to move on and it won’t be that easy for them. For one, he said they’ll all be thrown under the bus. That I can absolutely believe!

    Reply
      June 28, 2017 at 8:52 am

      It’s true that Trump will likely be fine after, while the rest of us will be picking up the pieces of the wreckage of our institutions he left in his vindictive, ignorant wake. I would be enraged but I can’t even muster up the energy anymore for rage.

      Reply
      June 28, 2017 at 8:57 am

      I saw Joe say that this morning, and he’s right. ALL of the people who support this Monarchy will and should be thrown under the bus. (Joe should tread lightly himself – Trump was a regular call-in to Morning Joe during the primaries.)

      I’m so fed up with this administration trying to gaslight the public; when will the 36% of the public who still support Donnie Two Scoops wake up?

      Reply
    June 28, 2017 at 9:08 am

    I know we shouldn’t base criticisms on people’s looks. However, we know she is a sh*t person through and through, so I feel like me saying she looks like an inbred soccer mom isn’t really putting anything unfair or untrue out there. She looks like an inbred soccer mom, and I hope those pearls serve her well for clutching when she gets locked up for helping DJT destroy our country and free press.

    Reply
  20. Wren says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:19 am

    The problem is his followers believe everything he tells them. They believe all news is fake except what comes from him. It is what dictators do and its very scary for society.

    Reply
    June 28, 2017 at 9:22 am

    This woman is just as bad as Kellyanne and the rest of Trump’s goons. They sit up there and lie with no shame and it’s absolutely disgusting 😤

    Reply
    June 28, 2017 at 9:29 am

    She looks like Marie Osmond’s wicked step- sister…

    Reply
    June 28, 2017 at 9:41 am

    I’m not from your country but I keep abreast of international politics (and entertainment gossip!) and to put it succinctly….your current federal government is nothing more than a cesspool of absolute sh*t, hypocrisy and corruption. Seriously America…what have you done to yourselves….

    Reply
    June 28, 2017 at 9:55 am

    “He had some Photoshop wizard toil away in Trump Tower, mocking up Time Magazine covers calling him the greatest or whatever.” Oh, Kaiser, I love you. Please never stop never stopping.

    This administration gives me the hives. It pains me that people contort themselves to believe the nonsense spouted because they’re afraid of and/or hate brown people. Personally, I’m more afraid of Pence’s evangelical Christian agenda.

    Reply
      June 28, 2017 at 10:40 am

      My friend and I keep talking about who is worse Trump or Pence. He maintains Pence is worse because he actually knows how to get stuff done. Before Trump took office I would have agreed with that. While I loathe Pence’s policies, I don’t think he would attack a Muslim mayor after a terrorist attack or shove aside another world leader for a photo op. But yeah…basically they both suck.

      Reply

