Rihanna is making out with a hot mystery man in the pool of a Spanish villa

Rihanna flashes some cleavage while in Paris!

It never seemed to me like Rihanna has any issues with getting any man she wants. But I’m startling to realize that she really hasn’t had an official boyfriend or established hook-up since the thing with Drake imploded last year. Even then, the Drake thing was on-and-off for so long, and I’m sure she quietly had some sidepieces. My point is that it was never like Rihanna entered a nunnery. My point is that “poor single Rihanna” has never been part of her branding. If she’s single, she’s single by choice. If she’s banging some guy and we don’t know about it, that’s because she doesn’t want us to know about it. And if she’s banging some guy and she wants us to know about it, she’ll allow the photos to come out:

That tongue action is making me hot, no joke. Like, I’m turned on by how Rihanna and Mystery Dude seem to be SO into each other. So who is the guy? I don’t know. TMZ doesn’t know either. The photos – there are more, which you can see here at TMZ – were taken in Spain on Monday, where she’s apparently on vacation in a “posh villa.” Is her new boyfriend Spanish? That’s hot. No one knows if he’s Spanish though. Some eagle-eyed peeps in Rihanna’s Army did notice something strange: Mystery Hottie looks oddly like a guy seen around with Naomi Campbell:

But still no one can ID this guy? Hmm… Update: The British papers have ID’d this guy as Hassan Jameel, a very rich Saudi dude. Get it, Rih.

And as one does when your pop culture avatar/spirit animal is getting some, people threw a party at the prospect of Rihanna banging some hot dude all over a Spanish villa. Rihanna is living her best life. I realize that most of the cackling is about all the emo songs Drake will write after viewing those photos, but will anyone think of poor Kevin Durant? Man finally got a championship ring and Rihanna still won’t call him back.

The 69th Parsons Benefit

49 Responses to “Rihanna is making out with a hot mystery man in the pool of a Spanish villa”

  1. Maria F. says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:29 am

    i loved the party on twitter. People were so funny and kind of happy for her.

    I definitely want to know who this hottie is …..

  2. detritus says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Ooooooh he is so hot, and she is so hot, and the rumour is this is over 6 months old , this relationship.
    Is he a soccer player? A fashion mogul? General rich guy? And did he date Naomi?

    Anyhow, this dude is hottest of dudes she dated.

    • detritus says:
      June 28, 2017 at 7:37 am

      Also dunno if this is the place to drop this, but I’m dying and after watching thought – this is exactly why Rih won’t fuck with you long term wheelchair Jimmy
      Ninja and Kanye go to play ball at Drakes place.
      https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Rqa8p1xbjds

      • Liv says:
        June 28, 2017 at 7:49 am

        Thats hilarious.

        But that said, theres evidence Drake never gave up his other girls even when he was “with” Rihanna. And if he did, he bounced back mighty fast, both times. Drake just knows how to place the sensitive boy but he is a player at heart. Rihanna has really poor taste in men, probably rooted in her own unaddressed issues. Thats probably the real reason why her guys never last.

        I mean just look at this guy. If it is true that she broke up her friendship to get with him, then theres not much hope here either.

      • QueenB says:
        June 28, 2017 at 8:13 am

        Liv, the 50s called. Rihanna is setting the terms and is certainly not looking for something “that lasts” as if that is what women should aspire to…

      • Sami says:
        June 28, 2017 at 8:24 am

        With a few exceptions relationships that last is a goal for most women AND men. We talk about it often enough here with DiCaprio. Some think its ok for him to have his rotation system and others think its just sad. To each his/her own but I dont think its a sexist sentiment as you seem to imply.

      • manda says:
        June 28, 2017 at 9:08 am

        That video was hilarious and so random, thank you

    • Ayra. says:
      June 28, 2017 at 8:20 am

      Apparently he’s a billionaire, he never dated Naomi, they were just friends (and he’s NOT the reason N & Rih aren’t speaking)

      • scar says:
        June 28, 2017 at 9:59 am

        Maybe he never “dated” Naomi but there are videos out there of them clearly acting like more than friends. Naomi and this guy went to see rihanna together last year. Do you know who dug around and found this out? The navy. And the person had to delete it because her mutuals dragged her for exposing rih. I don’t know what could cause the rift between rih and Naomi if not this. They both walked past each other at the met gala like they’ve never known rihanna even rolled her eyes. They don’t follow each other anymore on any social media.
        You also know why rih and Nicki stopped following each other on social media? Because she fucked meek sometime ago way before Nicki and we all know rih is not interested in seeing PDA of guys she’s been with (see drake and jlo)
        This guys family is worth $1.5 billion which means he’s probably worth less than rihanna on his own. But you know what? I have no problem with rihanna devouring up a man while he adores her so get it sis!
        Wendy William’s hot topic this week gonna be lit AF

  3. Nyawira says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Ok but why do they look like a mummy bird feeding a baby bird? Mouths wide open seems like the wrong way to kiss….or is something else happening under water?

  4. D says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:34 am

    DM claims that he is a Saudi heir named Hassan Jameel…but it’s DM so I don’t know..

  5. Rice says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Drake’s got his own messy mess to deal with. As in, 2 women, with occupations in the stripper industry, claiming to be carrying his seed.

  6. Nancy says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Oh Nah Nah What’s My Name?

  7. Toot says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Rihanna’s Navy has said it’s Hassan Jameel, it does look like him. He’s hot, rich, and tall. Trifecta! lol

    Some of Rihanna’s fans looked through old pictures from as far back as New Year’s and this guy was in a blurry pic with her. The Navy has dedication. lol

  8. Shambles says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Live your best life, goddess. Oprah Winfrey better do her next Super Soul Sunday on How to Find Fulfillment by Placing Your Tongue Down a Hot Man’s Throat in a Spanish Villa

  9. Menlisa says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:02 am

    I’m happy for her and hope he treats/loves her like a queen😀😀

  10. QueenB says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Tall Good looking dark haired and loaded beyond imagination.

    Now thats what I call a role model. She sure isnt settling.

    • Ramona says:
      June 28, 2017 at 8:43 am

      Yes, young people. This the right criteria to finding a partner; tall, dark, handsome, rich.

      /sarcasm.

      From what I see Rihanna has a horrible track record selecting partners but even if she didnt, your criteria should NOT be any of the above things. Your best life may well be with a man that is short, light and not loaded. Pick with your heart and your head, not your wallet and your eyes.

  11. Lucy says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Ever since I saw this on Instagram yesterday I’ve been all like “YOU GO GIRL, GET YOURS”. He better treat her as well as it looks like ;)

  12. OriginallyBlue says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:20 am

    No lie those pics are hot and they are doing more than just making out. Seems like whatever this is is a few months old, so get it Rih. If I was young, rich, and beautiful this is what I would be doing.

  13. Trish says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:29 am

    The amount of time invested in finding out who this guy is lol

  14. Chingona says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:20 am

    I so do not see the hotness on this guy!

  15. Mar says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:04 am

    They are clearly smoking a fat blunt.

  16. scar says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:04 am

    He’s not a billionaire. His family is worth $1.5bil and I’m not sure he’s the “heir”

  17. Radley says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:07 am

    I tend to not get into the gossip when it’s the celeb themselves fueling it. It’s less fun. Ain’t no way the paps just found her cavorting with hot Saudi guy by happenstance. The only interesting part is what’s the angle? Maybe just routine image maintenance. Yes, that’s a thing.

    I’m very cynical. I’m close to someone who works in the industry and they’ve definitely schooled my @ss on the inner workings of showbiz. That all said, I like Rihanna. Keep doing your thing, girl.

