Rihanna is making out with a hot mystery man in the pool of a Spanish villa

It never seemed to me like Rihanna has any issues with getting any man she wants. But I’m startling to realize that she really hasn’t had an official boyfriend or established hook-up since the thing with Drake imploded last year. Even then, the Drake thing was on-and-off for so long, and I’m sure she quietly had some sidepieces. My point is that it was never like Rihanna entered a nunnery. My point is that “poor single Rihanna” has never been part of her branding. If she’s single, she’s single by choice. If she’s banging some guy and we don’t know about it, that’s because she doesn’t want us to know about it. And if she’s banging some guy and she wants us to know about it, she’ll allow the photos to come out:
Rihanna Making Out with New Man in Swimming Pool https://t.co/mu9TM6GSNL
— TMZ (@TMZ) June 27, 2017
That tongue action is making me hot, no joke. Like, I’m turned on by how Rihanna and Mystery Dude seem to be SO into each other. So who is the guy? I don’t know. TMZ doesn’t know either. The photos – there are more, which you can see here at TMZ – were taken in Spain on Monday, where she’s apparently on vacation in a “posh villa.” Is her new boyfriend Spanish? That’s hot. No one knows if he’s Spanish though. Some eagle-eyed peeps in Rihanna’s Army did notice something strange: Mystery Hottie looks oddly like a guy seen around with Naomi Campbell:
So whole time Naomi & Rihanna were beefing cause Rihanna stole her man….💀 pic.twitter.com/PPKoEOv8VS
— Superpower. (@beyhivedc) June 27, 2017
But still no one can ID this guy? Hmm… Update: The British papers have ID’d this guy as Hassan Jameel, a very rich Saudi dude. Get it, Rih.
And as one does when your pop culture avatar/spirit animal is getting some, people threw a party at the prospect of Rihanna banging some hot dude all over a Spanish villa. Rihanna is living her best life. I realize that most of the cackling is about all the emo songs Drake will write after viewing those photos, but will anyone think of poor Kevin Durant? Man finally got a championship ring and Rihanna still won’t call him back.
me rolling to the #RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/CpSo5j1uhU
— moonflower (@MiakiliAiko) June 27, 2017
Drake opens up twitter and sees #RihannaHasAManParty trending: pic.twitter.com/Wf8DXhwseS
— Natayio (@natayio) June 27, 2017
I'm so happy for SIS #RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/tK61fs3qb2
— $kyln. (@tkodeluxe) June 27, 2017
can't wait for the next banger from drake following the #RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/ylxUz3MbRe
— chyms (@chy0ma) June 27, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN, BACKGRID.
i loved the party on twitter. People were so funny and kind of happy for her.
I definitely want to know who this hottie is …..
Ooooooh he is so hot, and she is so hot, and the rumour is this is over 6 months old , this relationship.
Is he a soccer player? A fashion mogul? General rich guy? And did he date Naomi?
Anyhow, this dude is hottest of dudes she dated.
Also dunno if this is the place to drop this, but I’m dying and after watching thought – this is exactly why Rih won’t fuck with you long term wheelchair Jimmy
Ninja and Kanye go to play ball at Drakes place.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Rqa8p1xbjds
Thats hilarious.
But that said, theres evidence Drake never gave up his other girls even when he was “with” Rihanna. And if he did, he bounced back mighty fast, both times. Drake just knows how to place the sensitive boy but he is a player at heart. Rihanna has really poor taste in men, probably rooted in her own unaddressed issues. Thats probably the real reason why her guys never last.
I mean just look at this guy. If it is true that she broke up her friendship to get with him, then theres not much hope here either.
Liv, the 50s called. Rihanna is setting the terms and is certainly not looking for something “that lasts” as if that is what women should aspire to…
With a few exceptions relationships that last is a goal for most women AND men. We talk about it often enough here with DiCaprio. Some think its ok for him to have his rotation system and others think its just sad. To each his/her own but I dont think its a sexist sentiment as you seem to imply.
That video was hilarious and so random, thank you
Apparently he’s a billionaire, he never dated Naomi, they were just friends (and he’s NOT the reason N & Rih aren’t speaking)
Maybe he never “dated” Naomi but there are videos out there of them clearly acting like more than friends. Naomi and this guy went to see rihanna together last year. Do you know who dug around and found this out? The navy. And the person had to delete it because her mutuals dragged her for exposing rih. I don’t know what could cause the rift between rih and Naomi if not this. They both walked past each other at the met gala like they’ve never known rihanna even rolled her eyes. They don’t follow each other anymore on any social media.
You also know why rih and Nicki stopped following each other on social media? Because she fucked meek sometime ago way before Nicki and we all know rih is not interested in seeing PDA of guys she’s been with (see drake and jlo)
This guys family is worth $1.5 billion which means he’s probably worth less than rihanna on his own. But you know what? I have no problem with rihanna devouring up a man while he adores her so get it sis!
Wendy William’s hot topic this week gonna be lit AF
Ok but why do they look like a mummy bird feeding a baby bird? Mouths wide open seems like the wrong way to kiss….or is something else happening under water?
@Nyawira ”seems like the wrong way to kiss” and how do you usually make-out ?? Closed mouth? It’s seems pretty steamy and hot to me!
Quick call the kiss police and lock them up!
Oh no, not a jail worth offense, they just need some retraining.
Did I mention I offer remedial makeout sessions? I would do this for them out of the goodness of my heart.
Lmao. Now I cant unsee it. You could fit an entire beer can between their mouths. But if you see the rest of the photos in the series, it does look like theres more going on “under the table”. That may be their O face.
DM claims that he is a Saudi heir named Hassan Jameel…but it’s DM so I don’t know..
Sounds about right. DM isnt Star, they do have reach and contacts. Also, it would explain why its taking so long for others to ID him. A Westerner would have been identified by European editors by dawn.
I couldn’t read the article other than the headline, my phone was being stupid. But I’m generally a bit sceptical of DM, since they often get facts wrong. Anyway…good for Rihanna, she could probably have anyone she wants so he should feel flattered lol
it looks legit.
And it would surprise me if she would be ‘the one’ for a Saudi arabian man with her history (as in the videos, half naked dresses etc).
The truth is that he is lucky if he is an heir. An ordinary Saudi would be arrested at Riyadh airport over this pic on his return. So I agree, there would probably be great resistance from his own family to a union with Rihanna of all people. But it is Rihanna. Theres no indication that this isnt just one of her move-it-along flings. Its not like she rolled him out, they were busted.
Ding ding ding! The Sun has it too https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/3902010/hassan-jameel-rihanna-lover-saudi-businessman-heir/
He is hot!
Could you all take your xenophobia elsewhere?
What? I haven’t said anything xenophobic.
And where exactly do see this alleged Xenophobia? They are in Spain, a wealthy male from Europe or the Americas would have been identified in a couple of hours tops. Of course it had to be someone editors were not familiar with and a wealthy guy from the ME makes perfect sense. Whats xenophobic about that? And if you are not familiar with Saudi law on pre-marital sexual contact, I cant educate you here.
it is not xenophobia. You cannot deny that Saudi Arabia is a very conservative muslim country, so it would be naive to think that his family would be pleased. That has nothing to do with Rihanna herself. It would probably be the same with i.e a European Royal family or aristocracy.
It could happen, but i have my doubts.
Thank you. It’s really scary that any criticism of Saudi Arabia’s horrible, sexist, racist regime is dismissed as ‘xenophobia’, but that’s where we are today.
And yet, Janet Jackson married a similarly hot Middle Eastern billionaire. So, I don’t really get your generalizations here – seems to me it’s based primarily on pre-judging an entire culture….
What xenophobia? I’m technically Muslim and I don’t wear a headscarf. SA is a conservative country. Heck I can’t even get to parts of Malaysia without getting some looks. And it is horrid if a man (Muslim/Christian/etc.) wants a so called virginal bride but has no qualms drinking, having pre-marital sex etc. If this guy is that type, hopefully it’s just a fling for Riri.
Kayahead, Janets husband is from Qatar not Saudi Arabia. While Qatar is still conservative by Western standards, it is not at SAs level. It is wrong of you to conflate those two countries as having a singular culture. Qatar is not tied to Wahabism as the Saud Royal Family appears to be (who promote it as they fear they will be overthrown otherwise). Dont also forget that SA is the Holy Land which means the people are little more observant than say in Dubai.
And Janet Jackson is divorcing over alleged cultural differences that might have been better addressed before parenthood.
For me, her smoking is the bigger issue.
Drake’s got his own messy mess to deal with. As in, 2 women, with occupations in the stripper industry, claiming to be carrying his seed.
Unless there is a third woman, one of those women is in the p0rn industry. Drake acts love struck with every single celebrity woman who looks his way (remember Serena?), I dont know why the Navy cant see that. He is losing no sleep over this because he is probably sandwiched between an “instagram model” and a stripper as we speak.
It’s no secret that Drake sleeps with A LOT of women. There was a list a few weeks ago, but hm..
Some of which, many would be surprised about. P0rn stars, strippers, flying out questionable looking IG models.. which is why I’m grateful nothing happened with Rih.
He’s incredibly fake, and he’s gonna slip up and get someone pregnant lol. I see you girl @Liv , most of the Navy HAS seen that.
Ooooohhhhhh sh!t. Really?
Really. He’s denied it, of course. But they’re insistent.
Oh Nah Nah What’s My Name?
Rihanna’s Navy has said it’s Hassan Jameel, it does look like him. He’s hot, rich, and tall. Trifecta! lol
Some of Rihanna’s fans looked through old pictures from as far back as New Year’s and this guy was in a blurry pic with her. The Navy has dedication. lol
Live your best life, goddess. Oprah Winfrey better do her next Super Soul Sunday on How to Find Fulfillment by Placing Your Tongue Down a Hot Man’s Throat in a Spanish Villa
I’m happy for her and hope he treats/loves her like a queen😀😀
Tall Good looking dark haired and loaded beyond imagination.
Now thats what I call a role model. She sure isnt settling.
Yes, young people. This the right criteria to finding a partner; tall, dark, handsome, rich.
/sarcasm.
From what I see Rihanna has a horrible track record selecting partners but even if she didnt, your criteria should NOT be any of the above things. Your best life may well be with a man that is short, light and not loaded. Pick with your heart and your head, not your wallet and your eyes.
Ever since I saw this on Instagram yesterday I’ve been all like “YOU GO GIRL, GET YOURS”. He better treat her as well as it looks like
No lie those pics are hot and they are doing more than just making out. Seems like whatever this is is a few months old, so get it Rih. If I was young, rich, and beautiful this is what I would be doing.
The amount of time invested in finding out who this guy is lol
I so do not see the hotness on this guy!
maybe it is because this guy is like ‘my type’ that i am so confused by this statement. he is objectively beautiful is he not? lovely skin, beautiful lips, strong brows, nice eyes and smile. tall and fit too.
To each their own, but he’s a cutie.
http://www.mitefsaudi.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Hassan_Jameel.jpg
They are clearly smoking a fat blunt.
He’s not a billionaire. His family is worth $1.5bil and I’m not sure he’s the “heir”
I tend to not get into the gossip when it’s the celeb themselves fueling it. It’s less fun. Ain’t no way the paps just found her cavorting with hot Saudi guy by happenstance. The only interesting part is what’s the angle? Maybe just routine image maintenance. Yes, that’s a thing.
I’m very cynical. I’m close to someone who works in the industry and they’ve definitely schooled my @ss on the inner workings of showbiz. That all said, I like Rihanna. Keep doing your thing, girl.
