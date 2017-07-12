Bella Hadid was ’100% independent’ at 18 & ‘that wasn’t because of my parents’

Controversial opinion: I love this Bella Hadid cover. Bella covers the new issue of InStyle and it’s a great shot. I love the length of her hair, I love the red tinge to her current brunette shade, I love the red Fendi dress on her and I love her expression. She’s actually giving FACE, as opposed to all of those times where she just sort of looks dead-eyed and blandly neutral in photos. You can see InStyle’s cover package here, and here are some highlights from the interview:

On her independence: “I’m not saying I don’t love my job, but people think modeling is a bullsh— thing to become more famous. I was 100 percent independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment. That wasn’t because of my parents. I worked my ass off for two years.” On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “I’m not really into the whole gossip thing or the drama, but there are some parts that are funny… The women [on the show] are all super cute. I’m not sure I could be on reality TV. It’s nothing against them— love them, bless their hearts. But I think I’m going to stick with modeling for now.” On living with Lyme disease: “When I was 16, 17 I went out and did the whole thing…Now I feel like a grandma. I’ll go out occasionally, but I’d rather go to work and have 100 percent energy, because I barely have enough to get through the day as it is.” On the media: “They’ll say that I had a conversation with someone I’ve never even met before. Or people will judge me for things I can’t change. Imagine that somebody is telling you that you’re a piece of sh— every day on social media. You kind of feel like, ‘Well, am I a piece of sh—?’ You don’t really know.” On becoming friends with Kendall Jenner: “That was before we started modeling. I was probably 14 or 15. We met up and had sushi, and now we’re best friends. She’s a pretty significant human I met online.” On a potential acting career: “People think that I don’t smile and I’m super cold…With acting you can show more of who you are. I would have to get a hold of my ADD, but otherwise I think it would be fun.”

[From InStyle]

Was it shady, what she said about RHOBH? Her mother, Yolanda Foster, left RHOBH last year after she was demoted from series regular. It was widely believed that Yolanda only did the show to give her daughters increased exposure and help launch their modeling careers, in which case… that was a success. But it feels like Bella is sort of disrespecting her own launching pad, and she’s disrespecting the platform that made her family famous? “It’s nothing against them— love them, bless their hearts. But I think I’m going to stick with modeling for now.” Until the modeling career stalls, and then she’ll be all over reality TV, like dear old mom?

All of which goes into the conversation about Bella’s independence and how she made enough money to buy her own apartment, etc. I’m not saying she hasn’t worked and all of that. She has. She’s a better runway model than her sister. But I always think the same thing whenever these Instamodels/nepotism models talk about how hard they work and how independent they are: would it really be that big of a deal to acknowledge that they are so famous and successful as models because of A) their names, B) social media and C) the involvement of their momagers and assorted family connections? We’re being force-fed nepotism and they keep insisting it’s meritocracy and that’s what bugs me.